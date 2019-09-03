The X-linked histone demethylase Kdm6a in CD4+ T lymphocytes modulates autoimmunity

Females (XX) have higher expression of Kdm6a RNA. Previously, we used the FCG model to show that XX mice were more susceptible than XY, irrespective of gonadal type, to both EAE and lupus (6, 8), indicating that a sex difference in X and/or Y gene expression can contribute to the sex difference in autoimmune diseases. Here, we focused on X genes over Y genes because of the much higher gene content of the X chromosome, including genes related to immune function, as compared with the Y chromosome, which during evolution has lost many genes not related to reproduction. First, we determined which X genes have sexually dimorphic gene expression in CD4+ T lymphocytes. Since the majority of X genes are randomly inactivated, here we focused on genes that escape X inactivation (X escapees). Possible sex differences in RNA expression of 6 known X escapees in mice (Ddx3x, Eif2s3x, Kdm5c, Kdm6a, Uba1, and Usp9x) (22–27) were examined in CD4+ T cells using high-throughput RNA-Seq data sets. In C57BL/6J naive CD4+ T cells, expression of the Kdm6a gene was higher in females than in males and Kdm5c showed a trend of difference, while the other 4 X escapees were not significantly different (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database [GEO] GSE94671) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126250DS1). This sex difference of KDM6A gene expression was confirmed in human naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 1E). That other genes thought to escape X inactivation do not appear when comparing female versus male CD4+ T cell data sets may be due to a variety of factors, such as the tissue type, cell type, or hormonal status (28).

Figure 1 Differentially expressed X chromosome genes in mouse CD4+ T cells. (A) Using the high-throughput sequencing approach, sexually biased X chromosome genes in CD4+ T cells were determined for C57BL/6J naive CD4+ T cells from spleen (GSE94671; 3 males and 3 females). Yellow dots within the bar representing the X chromosome indicate genes with higher expression in females than in males (threshold for significance was FDR < 0.1). Kdm6a showed increased expression in CD4+ T cells from females as compared with males. Xist and Tsix, which regulate X inactivation, and 4 predicted genes with unknown functions (Gm26992, Gm27733, Gm27927, and Gm27520) also showed increased expression in females. Shown below the bar representing the X chromosome are previously reported X escapees found in other tissues (black text) as well as X genes not thought to escape X inactivation, but involved in immunity (blue text) (58, 59). None had significantly different expression. (B–E) Expression of Kdm6a in (B) naive CD4+ T cells from C57BL/6J spleen (GSE94671; 3 males and 3 females); (C) stimulated CD4+ T cells from C57BL/6J lymph nodes (GSE121292; FCG: 6 XX and 6 XY‾); (D) stimulated CD4+ T cells from SJL lymph nodes (GSE121705; FCG: 6 XX and 5 XY‾); and (E) human naive CD4+ T cells from healthy control blood (GSE56033; 205 males and 294 females). In box-and-whisker plots, thick lines inside the boxes represent the median of the data. The lower and upper ends of boxes show quantiles (25% and 75%), and whiskers show the minimum and maximum values excluding outliers (circles). FDR was calculated using R package edgeR for A–D. For E, 1-way ANOVA was used.

We then used the FCG mouse model (20, 21), which allows comparison of XX and XY‾ mice of the same gonadal sex (Y‾ denotes lack of the testis-determining Sry gene on the Y chromosome). In addition, XX and XY‾ gonadal females were ovariectomized to remove activational effects of ovarian hormones. In autoantigen-stimulated CD4+ T cells from C57BL/6J and SJL mice, there was higher expression of Kdm6a and Kdm5c in XX compared with XY‾ mice (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). In contrast, other genes thought to escape X inactivation, namely, Ddx3x, Eif2s3x, Uba1, and Usp9x, were not differentially expressed between XX and XY‾ CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

cKO mice are protected from EAE. Since Kdm6a was the most differentially expressed X escapee, we next investigated to determine whether Kdm6a expression in CD4+ T cells influences autoimmune disease. We crossed mice containing homozygous floxed Kdm6a alleles with mice expressing Cre under the CD4 promoter to produce a conditional KO of Kdm6a only in CD4+ T cells (cKO). Deletion of Kdm6a in CD4+ T cells was confirmed with genomic PCR (Figure 2A). As expected, expression of Kdm6a was decreased in cKO compared with WT in the CD4+ T cells from EAE mice that were stimulated with autoantigen (Figure 2B, FDR = 0.07). To examine the functional significance of Kdm6a expression in CD4+ T cells on disease, active EAE was induced in female cKO and WT (littermate controls; CD4-Cre negative) mice (Figure 2C). EAE clinical scores of cKO mice were lower than those in WT mice (P < 0.0001), demonstrating that deletion of Kdm6a in CD4+ T cells was protective. This protective effect of Kdm6a deletion in CD4+ T cells was further confirmed with 3 additional EAE experiments, including 1 experiment in males (Table 1). Together, these data show that the presence of Kdm6a in CD4+ T cells is disease promoting in the classic CD4+ T cell–mediated autoimmune disease EAE.

Figure 2 Deletion of Kdm6a in CD4+ T cells protects mice from EAE. (A) Genomic PCR for isolated CD4+ T cells from EAE mice showed successful deletion of Kdm6a in cKO mice homozygous for the KO allele. (B) In cKO mice, RNA expression of Kdm6a was downregulated in CD4+ T cells. RNA expression levels of Kdm6a were graphed with log 2 -transformed TPM normalization. In box-and-whisker plot, thick lines inside the boxes represent the median of the data. The lower and upper ends of boxes show quantiles (25% and 75%), and whiskers show the minimum and maximum values. FDR was calculated using edgeR. (C) cKO mice showed decreased EAE severity scores compared with WT littermates. n = 4 WT; n = 5 cKO. P < 0.0001, repeated measures 1-way ANOVA. Additional EAE experiments are shown in Table 1. (D) Representative ×10 images of the ventral spinal cord of EAE in WT and cKO stained with antibodies for CD3 (green), Iba1 (red), βAPP (red), and NF200 (red) costained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Dot plots show a decrease in cKO for CD3+ cell count (P = 0.03276), globoid Iba1+ cell count (P = 0.02593), and βAPP+ percentage area for axonal damage (P = 0.01207), and show an increase in cKO for NF200+ intact axonal count (P = 0.03276) in the white matter. n = 8 WT; n = 11 cKO. The height of columns represents mean, and error bars represent SEM. For each stain, P value was determined by Mann-Whitney U test.

Table 1 EAE scores for WT and Kdm6a cKO mice

Consistent with an amelioration of clinical EAE scores, immunohistochemistry of spinal cord white matter showed a reduction of CD3+ T lymphocytes and Iba1+ globoid macrophages in cKO compared with WT mice (Figure 2, D and E). Assessment of neurodegeneration in spinal cord white matter showed reduction of βAPP+ injured axons and an increase in NF200+ intact axons, each as compared with those in WT littermates (Figure 2, D and E).

Since CD4-Cre deletion of Kdm6a could affect CD4+CD8+ cells during thymic development of CD8+ cells, CD8+ T cells were isolated and assessed for whether Kdm6a was deleted. Indeed, Kdm6a was deleted in CD8+ T cells as well (Supplemental Figure 2). This warrants further study of CD8+ T lymphocytes in EAE, but here we focused on CD4+ T lymphocytes in EAE.

Deletion of Kdm6a changes the transcriptome in CD4+ T cells in EAE mice. We next investigated downstream genes regulated by Kdm6a in CD4+ T cells. We induced EAE in cKO mice and their WT littermate controls. On EAE day 17, lymph node cells were isolated and cultured with autoantigen before CD4+ T cell sorting. Whole-transcriptome analyses for CD4+ T cells from cKO and WT mice with EAE were performed using RNA-Seq. Principal component analysis of the transcriptomes showed clear separation of cKO and WT genotypes (data not shown). We found that 1728 genes were significantly different between cKO mice and WT controls (FDR < 0.1; Supplemental Table 1): 859 genes were upregulated, and 869 genes were downregulated in cKO cells. Within these 1728 differentially expressed genes, 531 genes showed more than 2-fold difference: 349 upregulated and 182 downregulated genes (Figure 3A). Expression differences of several genes were validated with quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR) using an independent set of cKO and WT mice to generate samples (Figure 3B and Table 2).

Figure 3 Differences in Th1/Th2 activation and neuroinflammation signaling pathways in CD4 Kdm6a KO mice. (A) Scatterplot shows upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) genes in CD4+ T cells in cKO as compared with WT. Differentially expressed genes were identified with edgeR (FDR < 0.1, logFC > 1 or logFC < –1, logCPM > 1). Other genes filtered out with this threshold are shown as gray dots. (B) The expression difference of 5 genes was validated with RT- PCR using biological replicates of 3 WT and 3 cKO: increased in cKO (Klra7: P = 0.0018, Ccl5: P = 0.0012), decreased in cKO (P2rx7: P = 0.0017, Tlr1: P = 0.0017, Cxcl10: P = 0.0204, t tests). In box-and-whisker plots, thick lines inside boxes represent the median of the data. Lower and upper ends of boxes show quantiles (25% and 75%), and whiskers show minimum and maximum values. P values were determined by t test. (C and D) Top 10 canonical pathways for the differentially expressed genes between WT and cKO CD4+ T cells. Significantly expressed genes (FDR < 0.1, logCPM > 1) were classified into 2 groups, and canonical pathway analysis was performed for each: (C) upregulated genes (logFC > 1) and (D) downregulated genes (logFC < –1), each in cKO as compared with WT. Genes within the top upregulated pathways in C (Th1 and Th2 activation pathway) and downregulated pathway in D (neuroinflammation signaling pathway) were visualized for their significance levels with volcano plots (E and F, respectively; pink dots represent Th1 and Th2 activation pathway genes, and green dots represent neuroinflammation signaling pathway genes). Gray circles represent all other genes not in these pathways, with the blue line as a threshold of significance (FDR = 0.1: any gene above this line considered significantly different). (G) Heatmaps for genes within the top canonical pathways: Th1 and Th2 activation pathway and neuroinflammation signaling pathway (red indicates upregulated, green represents downregulated).

Table 2 Validation of RNA-Seq results using quantitative RT-PCR in samples from EAE and non-EAE (healthy) mice

To determine the biological relevance of differentially expressed genes between cKO and WT mice, canonical pathway analysis was performed. Genes with low expression were eliminated from this analysis using an additional threshold of log 2 scale counts per million greater than 1 (FDR < 0.1, logFC > 1 or logFC < –1, logCPM > 1), with the remaining 364 differentially expressed genes proceeding to pathway analysis (235 up- and 130 downregulated genes). Figure 3 shows the top 10 enriched canonical pathways for upregulated (Figure 3C) and downregulated (Figure 3D) genes, with levels of significance of enrichment in each pathway represented by –log(P value). The top pathway for upregulated genes in CD4+ T cells of mice with a selective deletion of Kdm6a, as compared with WT, was the Th1 and Th2 activation pathway, with the Th2 pathway second (Figure 3C). On the other hand, the top pathway for downregulated genes was the neuroinflammation signaling pathway (Figure 3D). Differentially expressed genes in the top up- and downregulated pathways were visualized for their fold changes (x axis, logFC) and significance levels (y axis, –log 10 [P value]) using volcano plots (Figure 3, E and F, respectively). A heatmap shows differential expression of individual genes within top pathways in CD4+ T cells from Kdm6a cKO versus WT mice (Figure 3G).

Deletion of Kdm6a affects the transcriptome in CD4+ T cells in healthy mice. CD4+ T cells from healthy (non-EAE) mice were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 antibodies, followed by RNA-Seq. Expression differences of 3 genes were validated with quantitative RT-PCR using an independent set of samples (Table 2). Approximately 70% of differentially expressed genes in the healthy group showed small fold changes (–0.5 < logFC < 0.5); thus differences between Kdm6a cKO and WT mice were less robust in healthy mice than differences observed in EAE mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We then performed pathway analysis for RNA-Seq data from healthy mice. We used the same filtration threshold (FDR < 0.1, logCPM > 1, logFC > 1 or logFC < –1) as described for EAE data. However, in order to have enough genes to perform pathway analysis in the healthy group, we assessed enrichment of all genes in the cKO group (both up- or downregulated). Gene expression changes in the pathways shown in Supplemental Figure 3, C and D, show enrichment of both up- and downregulated pathways in cKO compared with WT in healthy mice. In both healthy and EAE mice, Th1 and Th2 cell–related pathways were top enriched pathways, although the enrichment in healthy mice was less robust than in EAE. We then compared the differentially expressed genes in cKO versus WT that were in common between healthy and EAE mice (Supplemental Figure 3E). The majority of differentially expressed genes changed in the same directions in both healthy and EAE mice; however, a small number of genes showed changes in opposite directions (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Deletion of Kdm6a decreases CD44 expression in CD3+CD4+ T cells in healthy mice. To ascertain whether the conditional KO of Kdm6a in CD4+ cells changed the composition of T cell subpopulations, we examined T cell populations in spleens from healthy (non-EAE) cKO and WT mice. While the percentage of CD3+ cells was unchanged, CD3+CD4+ T cells were decreased, while CD3+CD8+ T cells and CD3+NK1.1+ cells were each increased in the cKO compared with WT (Figure 4A). There was no difference in CD4+CD25+FOXP3+ T regulatory cells between WT and cKO (not shown, WT, 11.51% ± 0.2700%, cKO, 10.91% ± 0.2270%, P = 0.1075, t test). We further characterized T cells in Kdm6a cKO mice by analyzing the populations of naive and memory CD3+CD4+ T cells. The naive CD3+CD4+ population was increased, while the memory CD3+CD4+ population was decreased in the cKO compared with the WT (Figure 4B). Also, within the CD3+CD4+ T cell population, there was a decrease in CD44 expression in the cKO as measured by MFI (Figure 4, B and C). Together, these results were consistent with a shift toward more naive and fewer memory T cells in the cKO as compared with WT.

Figure 4 A shift toward a naive phenotype in CD3+CD4+ T cells from Kdm6a cKO as compared with WT healthy mice. Spleens were collected from healthy female WT and Kdm6a cKO mice for flow cytometry analysis of single-cell suspensions in 3 separate experiments (Exp1, red; Exp2, purple; Exp3, black). (A) There was no significant difference in the percentage of CD3+ cells. However, there was a decrease in CD3+CD4+ and an increase in CD3+CD8+ and CD3+NK1.1+ T cells in the cKO. (B) Within the CD3+CD4+ population, there was an increase in naive T cells (CD44loCD62Lhi), a decrease in memory T cells (CD44hiCD62Llo), and a decrease in CD44 MFI in the cKO. P values were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Error bars represent SD. (C) Representative dot plots show CD3+CD4+ naive and memory T cell populations in WT (left) and cKO (right). (D) cKO mice have more repressive H3K27me3 modifications on Cd44 compared with WT. ChIP-Seq data for H3K27me3 modification in mature CD4 single-positive thymocytes from WT and cKO were obtained from the GEO database (GSE70795; ref. 38). Without Kdm6a (cKO), the amount of H3K27me3 modification was increased around the transcription start site. (E) In healthy CD4+ T cells, RNA expression of Cd44 was downregulated in cKO (FDR = 0.009, edgeR), consistent with the increase of repressive histone marks, with less H3K27me3 histone demethylase activity in cKO. In box-and-whisker plots, thick lines inside the boxes represent the median of the data. The lower and upper ends of boxes show quantiles (25% and 75%), and whiskers show the minimum and maximum values.

To ascertain whether the decreased expression of CD44 in CD3+CD4+ T cells from cKO mice could be due to direct effects of KDM6A’s histone demethylase activity on the Cd44 gene, we examined H3K27me3 ChIP-Seq data from CD4 Kdm6a cKO mice (GSE70795) and found more H3K27me3 modification near the transcriptional start site of the Cd44 gene in the cKO compared with WT (Figure 4D), suggesting direct regulation of Cd44 expression by KDM6A. Further, we analyzed the expression of Cd44 mRNA in healthy WT versus cKO CD4+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 antibodies and found lower expression of Cd44 in the cKO as compared with WT (Figure 4E). These results are consistent with previous reports that CD44 depletion promotes a Th2 phenotype upon stimulation (29), with decreased IL-2 production (30) and decreased T cell–mediated inflammatory responses in several animal models, including EAE (31).

Influence of Kdm6a on CD4+ T cell proliferation and cytokine production. We assessed proliferation of naive CD4+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28. The proliferation index was no different between WT and cKO, but the division index was lower in the cKO (Figure 5, A and B) and the percentage of undivided cells was higher in the cKO, each as compared with WT (Figure 5, C–E). Next, we determined whether the cKO of Kdm6a affects cytokine levels. In healthy CD4+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28, there was a decrease in IL-2 and IL-17A, and an increase in IFN-γ, in the cKO compared with WT, while IL-5 was no different between the two (Figure 5F). Finally, when we analyzed cytokine production from lymph node cell cultures of EAE mice stimulated with autoantigen (Figure 5G), again there was a decrease in IL-2 and IL-17A in the cKO. However, in EAE, there was also a decrease in IFN-γ as well as an increase in IL-5. This was consistent with RNA-Seq data showing a shift to more of a Th2 phenotype during EAE.