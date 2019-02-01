Commentary 10.1172/JCI125985

Colorectal cancer: the APC-lncRNA link

Pat J. Morin

Abramson Cancer Center and Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Pat J. Morin, Abramson Cancer Center and Department of Ob/Gyn, University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., PCAM South Pavilion, 12-133, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.220.9681; Email: patmorin@upenn.edu.

Find articles by Morin, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published January 14, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 2 on February 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(2):503–505. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125985.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 14, 2019 - Version history

The adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) gene plays, among other things, a crucial role in the regulation of cell proliferation and survival through its ability to regulate canonical Wnt signaling. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. provide an intriguing new mechanism for APC function involving the regulation of a novel long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), leading to changes in exosome production. APC signaling via this novel pathway can regulate cell proliferation and invasion as well as angiogenesis. In addition to enhancing our understanding of APC function, this new mechanism is of particular clinical significance, as it may provide additional targets for the treatment of APC-mutated cancers.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
504 Page 503 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement