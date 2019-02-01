Colorectal cancer: the APC-lncRNA link

Commentary 10.1172/JCI125985

Address correspondence to: Pat J. Morin, Abramson Cancer Center and Department of Ob/Gyn, University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., PCAM South Pavilion, 12-133, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.220.9681; Email: patmorin@upenn.edu .

Abramson Cancer Center and Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

The adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) gene plays, among other things, a crucial role in the regulation of cell proliferation and survival through its ability to regulate canonical Wnt signaling. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. provide an intriguing new mechanism for APC function involving the regulation of a novel long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), leading to changes in exosome production. APC signaling via this novel pathway can regulate cell proliferation and invasion as well as angiogenesis. In addition to enhancing our understanding of APC function, this new mechanism is of particular clinical significance, as it may provide additional targets for the treatment of APC-mutated cancers.

