Plasmacytoid dendritic cells protect against immune-mediated acute liver injury via IL-35

pDCs are reduced in the liver and peripheral blood of patients with acute autoimmune hepatitis. Previous reports have shown that the frequency and number of pDCs in the peripheral blood (PB) were altered during chronic hepatitis virus infection and highly correlated with the pathology (15, 16). However, the role of pDCs in ALF has not been determined. Therefore, we assessed the frequency and number of peripheral pDCs in patients with acute liver injury. The clinical characteristics of healthy controls (n = 21) and patients with acute viral hepatitis (n = 7), acute autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) (n = 8), and chronic AIH (n = 7) are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125863DS1). All patients with acute AIH were newly diagnosed, and the blood samples were obtained before the initiation of immunosuppressive treatment. We defined human pDCs as lineage–CD123+BDCA-2+ cells in this study (Supplemental Figure 1). Both the frequency and number of human peripheral pDCs were significantly reduced in acute viral hepatitis and AIH patients compared with those of the healthy control group (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1). Although there were more female patients in the AIH group, this did not appear to influence the observed reduction, since there was no difference in the frequency or number of pDCs regardless of sex in healthy controls.

Figure 1 Reduction of pDCs in the PB and liver of acute hepatitis patients. PBMCs were analyzed in healthy control (HC) (n = 21) subjects and in patients with acute viral hepatitis (VH) (n = 7), acute AIH (n = 8), and chronic AIH (n = 7). (A) Mean percentages of lineage–CD123+BDCA-2+ pDCs in PBMCs and (B) absolute numbers in the PB. Data are presented as box-and-whisker plots. IHC was performed on liver sections of patients suffering from hepatic metastasis with normal liver function (n = 6) as the controls and acute AIH patients (n = 5). **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. (C) Representative photomicrographs of H&E-stained and BDCA-2 Ab–stained IHC sections of the liver. Arrowheads indicate BDCA-2–positive cells in patients with AIH. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Maximum cell numbers per unit area (1 mm2). Data are presented as box-and-whisker plots. **P < 0.01, Student t test. Black circles, males; white circles, females.

We further examined the involvement of pDCs in the liver during the course of acute liver injury using immunohistochemical staining of BDCA-2, a specific marker of human pDCs (9, 17), in liver samples obtained from patients with ALF due to acute AIH (n = 5) and patients suffering from hepatic metastasis of gastrointestinal cancer with normal liver function (n = 6) as the controls (Supplemental Table 1). Consistently, BDCA-2+ pDCs were mainly detected around the portal area in the control liver samples, whereas the number was decreased significantly in the livers of patients with ALF due to acute AIH (Figure 1, C and D), reinforcing the involvement of pDCs in the pathogenesis of acute liver injury regardless of the presence of viral infection.

pDCs are reduced in the liver and PB during ConA-induced acute liver inflammation in mice. To confirm whether the findings obtained from human subjects could be recapitulated in an animal model, the dynamics of pDCs in various organs were examined during acute liver inflammation using a ConA-induced T cell–mediated acute liver injury mouse model. In this case, pDCs were defined as CD45+CD11b–B220+PDCA-1+ cells, which also highly express Siglec-H and CCR9 (Figure 2A). In the steady state, pDCs were found to be more abundant in the liver and small intestine epithelium compared with other organs (Figure 2B). However, following ConA administration, the frequency and number of pDCs in the PB, liver, and BM were dramatically reduced, consistent with our previous report (Figure 2C and ref. 18). Furthermore, liver pDCs were prone to apoptotic cell death during ConA-induced inflammation (Supplemental Figure 2). These results, along with the findings from human samples, further support an association between the status of liver inflammation in the acute phase and the number of pDCs both in the liver and the periphery.

Figure 2 Reduction of pDCs in the PB and liver during ConA-induced inflammation in mice. (A) Representative B220 and PDCA-1 staining of CD45+CD11b–-gated BM, spleen, liver, and small intestinal epithelium (S-IE) MNCs in male C57BL/6 mice (left). Representative Siglec-H (center) and CCR9 (right) histograms of CD45+CD11b–B220+PDCA-1+ pDCs in the BM, spleen, liver, and small intestinal epithelium. (B) Mean percentages of pDCs in CD45+ BM, PB, spleen, liver, small-intestine lamina propria (S-LP), small intestinal epithelium, colon lamina propria (C-LP), colon intestinal epithelium (C-IE), Peyer’s patches (PP), mesenteric lymph nodes (MLN), axillary lymph nodes (ALN), and thymus MNCs. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 4 per organ). (C) Mean percentages (upper panels) and absolute numbers (lower panels) of pDCs in CD45+ liver (left), PB (center), and BM (right) MNCs of mice analyzed 18 hours following PBS (control) or ConA injection. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 4 per group). **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. Data are representative of over 3 independent experiments.

Depletion of pDCs worsens ConA-induced acute liver inflammation. Next, to clarify the role of pDCs in non–virus-mediated acute liver injury, the susceptibility to ConA-induced liver injury was compared between WT mice and mice with predepleted pDCs. We initially considered using a neutralizing Ab to PDCA-1 as a specific pDC marker in the steady state. However, PDCA-1 was also expressed in inflammatory CD11b+CD11c– macrophages and CD11b+CD11c+ cDCs in the mouse liver following ConA administration (Figure 3A). In contrast, Siglec-H, another pDC marker in mice (9, 19), was specifically expressed on pDCs in either state (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). Therefore, we applied the Siglec-H–DTR system for this examination. ConA was injected 24 hours after intraperitoneal administration of diphtheria toxin (DT) to Siglechdtr/+ and WT mice (Figure 3B), which resulted in elimination of 95% of the pDCs in both the steady state and inflammatory conditions in Siglechdtr/+ mice (Figure 3C). Importantly, pDC depletion exacerbated ConA-induced liver inflammation, as confirmed by histology, serology, and survival rate comparisons (Figure 3, D–F). Consistent with this finding, the serum levels of proinflammatory cytokines such as IFN-γ and IL-6 were significantly increased (Figure 3G). FACS analysis of immunocompetent cells in the liver showed an increase in CD11b+CD11c– monocytes/macrophages and a decrease in Foxp3+ Tregs in mice with pDC depletion, while the other immune cells were not affected (Figure 3H). The gating strategy of FACS analysis in this study is shown in Supplemental Figure 4. Further detailed analysis revealed that the frequency of BM-derived monocytes was increased in pDC-depleted mice, whereas no difference was observed in liver-resident macrophages and neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 5). These results suggest a protective role of pDCs in acute liver inflammation.

Figure 3 Siglec-H–dependent depletion of pDCs exacerbates ConA-induced inflammation. (A) Representative Siglec-H and PDCA-1 staining of CD11b– cells (left), CD11b+CD11c+ cDCs (center), and CD11b+CD11c– monocytes/macrophages (right) in the liver CD45+ MNCs. (B) Study design. WT or Siglechdtr/+ mice were treated with DT 24 hours prior to ConA (15 mg/kg) or PBS injection. All mice were sacrificed and analyzed 18 hours after the ConA injection. (C) Representative B220 and PDCA-1 staining of CD45+CD11b––gated liver MNCs (left). Mean percentages of pDCs in CD45+ liver MNCs of the indicated mice (right). Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 4 for the control or control+pDC-depleted group; n = 7 for the ConA or ConA+pDCs-depleted group). **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (D) Representative photomicrographs of H&E-stained sections of the liver. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Serum ALT levels. (F) Survival rate. (G) Cytokine concentrations in the serum of the indicated mice. (H) Mean percentages of various immune cells in CD45+-, CD45+TCRβ+-, or CD45+TCRβ+CD4+-gated liver MNCs of the indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 4 for the control or control +pDCs-depleted group; n = 7 for the ConA or ConA+pDCs-depleted group), except in the survival assay in which 20 mg/kg ConA was injected and the data are presented as a Kaplan-Meier curve (n = 18 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test (C, E, G, and H) or log-rank test (F). Data are combined from 2 independent experiments.

Adoptive transfer of BM-derived pDCs suppresses acute liver inflammation. To confirm the protective role of pDCs against ConA-induced acute inflammation, we established an adoptive transfer model of Flt-3L–induced pDCs derived from the BM. Murine BM cells were cultured with Flt-3L for 8 days, and then the pDCs were specifically separated (Supplemental Figure 6). Approximately 20% of the transferred pDCs derived from Ly5.1 mice migrated to the liver, which was greater than the rate of migration to the spleen, BM, and small intestine epithelium, in the steady state (Figure 4A). The transferred pDCs could also efficiently migrate to the liver during ConA-induced acute inflammation (Figure 4, B and C). As expected, the adoptive transfer of pDCs, but not cDCs, protected the mice from ConA-induced acute liver injury based on histology, serology, and survival rate comparisons (Figure 4, D–G), suggesting a specific role of pDCs. Of note, supplementation of pDCs could also protect the mice from acute liver injury even up to 8 hours following ConA administration (Supplemental Figure 7). Consistent with these findings, serum levels of IFN-γ, IL-6, and MCP-1 were significantly decreased following pDC supplementation (Figure 4H). Furthermore, the transferred pDCs suppressed the hepatic expression of Irf1 and Fas and conversely enhanced the expression of anti-apoptosis–related genes acting downstream of IFN-γ signaling (Figure 4I). The hepatoprotective effects with the regulation of immune responses by adoptive pDCs transfer were further confirmed using other acute nonviral liver inflammation models of carbon tetrachloride–induced (CCl 4 -induced) acute hepatitis and 3,5-diethoxycarbonyl-1,4-dihydrocollidine–induced (DDC-induced) cholangitis (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 Adoptive transfer of BM-derived pDCs ameliorates ConA-induced inflammation. (A) Mean ratios (percentages) of transferred BM-derived pDCs (CD45.1) to intrinsic pDCs (CD45.2) in the BM, spleen, liver, and small intestinal epithelium under normal conditions. All mice were sacrificed and analyzed 24 hours after the BM-derived pDC inoculation. Data are representative of over 3 independent experiments. (B) Study design. WT (Ly5.2) mice were given intravenous injections of ConA (15 mg/kg) or PBS. One hour later, mice were intravenously inoculated with Flt-3L–proliferated BM-derived pDCs (2 × 106 cells/200 μL PBS) or 200 μL PBS alone. All mice were sacrificed and analyzed 18 hours after the ConA injection. (C) Representative B220 and PDCA-1 staining of CD45.2 cells (left, blue), CD45.1 cells (upper right, red), and merged cells (lower right) in CD45+CD11b–-gated liver MNCs of the pDC-transferred mice. Mean percentages (upper) and absolute numbers (lower) of CD45.2 pDCs (blue bars) and CD45.1 pDCs (red bars). (D) Representative photomicrographs of H&E-stained sections of the liver. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E and F) Serum ALT levels. (G) Survival rates. (H) Serum cytokine concentrations. (I) IFN-γ signaling–related gene expression levels in the whole liver. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5 for the control group; n = 7 for the ConA or ConA+pDC group), except for the survival assay, in which 30 mg/kg ConA was injected and data are presented as the Kaplan-Meier curve (n = 18 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test (F, H, and I), ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc tests (E), or log-rank test (G). Data are combined from 2 independent experiments.

In contrast, the adoptive transfer of Tregs derived from the spleen failed in protecting mice from ConA-induced acute liver injury (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). Of note, the number of efficiently transferred pDCs in the inflamed liver was significantly higher than that of Tregs, even though the same number of cells were initially injected (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). The lack of protection after Treg transfer was not considered to be due to the lack of pDCs in the liver, since simultaneous supplementation of Tregs and pDCs did not enhance the protective effect on acute liver injury and also did not influence the efficiency in the migration of Tregs to the inflamed liver (Supplemental Figure 9, F–H).

BM-derived pDCs induce IL-35 production via Tregs during ConA-induced acute liver inflammation. We next examined the influence of IL-10 and IL-27, given that pDCs were previously shown to regulate liver inflammation through the production of these antiinflammatory cytokines (20, 21). There was no change in IL-10 and IL-27 levels associated with pDC transfer (Figure 5A). However, the level of IL-35, an immune-suppressive molecule in the IL-12 family, was dramatically and specifically increased following pDC transfer (Figure 5A). Specific IL-35 neutralization with anti–IL-35 monoclonal Ab (Merck Millipore, clone V1.4C4.22) prevented the suppressive effect of pDCs on ConA-induced acute liver injury (Figure 5, B and C), hepatic Th1 and Th17 cells, and the subsequent IFN-γ signaling (Figure 5, D–F). Collectively, these results suggest that liver inflammation was suppressed in an IL-35–dependent manner.

Figure 5 Suppressive effect of BM-derived pDCs on ConA-induced inflammation is dependent on IL-35. (A) Relative changes of the serum cytokine concentration in pDC-ConA–treated mice compared with ConA-treated mice. Data are shown as mean fold changes + SEM (n = 7) (left). Concentrations of IL-10, IL-27, and IL-35 in the serum of the indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 7 for the ConA or ConA+pDC group) (right). **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (B) Study design. WT mice were treated with anti–IL-35 monoclonal Ab or isotype control (200 μg/head) intraperitoneally 6 hours prior to ConA (15 mg/kg) or PBS injection. One hour later, mice were inoculated intravenously with Flt-3L–proliferated BM-derived pDCs (2 × 106 cells/200 μL PBS) or 200 μL PBS alone. All mice were sacrificed and analyzed 18 hours after the ConA injection. (C) Serum ALT levels. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 8 per group). **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. (D) Representative intracellular IFN-γ and IL-17A staining of CD45+TCRβ+CD4+-gated liver MNCs. (E) Mean percentages of IFN-γ+ (Th1) cells (left) and IL-17+ (Th17) cells (right) in CD45+TCRβ+CD4+-gated liver MNCs. (F) Irf1 gene expression levels in whole livers from the indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 7 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. Data are combined from 2 independent experiments.

To clarify the mechanism of IL-35 induction, we analyzed the expression levels of IL-35–related genes in liver CD4+CD25+CD45RBlo Tregs, which have been reported to produce IL-35 (22, 23). As shown in Figure 6A, the expression of Il12a and Ebi3, which encode the subunits that form the IL-35 heterodimer, was significantly upregulated in liver Tregs of ConA+pDC mice, whereas there was no change in the expression of Il12b and Il27p28, corresponding to IL-12 and IL-27 (Figure 6A). Moreover, depletion of Tregs using anti-CD25 Ab (Bioxcell, clone PC61) (Figure 6, B–D) significantly blocked IL-35 production in the pDC-transferred mice (Figure 6E), resulting in exaggerated liver inflammation (Figure 6F). Although we could not fully exclude the possibility that anti-CD25 Ab also depleted activated T cells to a certain extent, these results suggest that pDCs suppress ConA-induced acute liver inflammation via IL-35 and Tregs.

Figure 6 BM-derived pDCs ameliorate ConA-induced inflammation in the presence of IL-35–producing Tregs. (A) IL-35–related gene expression levels in liver CD45+TCRβ+CD4+CD25+CD45RBlo Tregs isolated from the indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 per group). **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. (B) Study design. WT mice were treated with anti-CD25 Ab (PC61) or isotype control (500 μg/head) intraperitoneally 6 hours prior to ConA (15 mg/kg) or PBS injection. One hour later, mice were intravenously inoculated with Flt-3L–proliferated BM-derived pDCs (2 × 106 cells/200 μL PBS) or 200 μL PBS alone. All mice were sacrificed and analyzed 18 hours after ConA injection. (C) Mean percentages of CD25+cells in CD45+TCRβ+CD4+-gated liver MNCs. (D) Representative Foxp3 and CD4 intracellular staining of CD45+TCRβ+CD4+-gated liver MNCs (left) and mean percentages of Foxp3+ Tregs in CD45+TCRβ+CD4+-gated liver MNCs (right) of indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons correction. (E) Serum IL-35 concentrations of indicated mice. (F) Serum ALT levels of the indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 7 for the control IgG or control IgG+pDC group; n = 8 for the anti-CD25 Ab or anti-CD25 Ab+pDC group). **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. Data are representative (C and D) or combined (A, E, and F) from 2 independent experiments.

IL-35 production from transferred pDCs contributes to suppression of ConA-induced acute liver inflammation. To elucidate the mechanism by which pDCs induce IL-35 production from Tregs, we next examined the expression of the IL-35 receptor genes Il6st and Il12rb2 on liver Tregs (Figure 7A). Upregulation of these genes on Tregs following ConA administration would suggest that liver Tregs act not only as IL-35 producers, but also as receivers in the pDC-transferred condition, consistent with a previous report showing that IL-35 is a self inducer (23). Alternatively, we confirmed that transferred pDCs, but not endogenous pDCs, showed significantly higher expression levels of IL-35 genes (Figure 7B). Of note, the difference was tissue specific, since BM-derived pDCs showed higher IL-35 gene expression levels regardless of in vitro proliferation rates, supporting the notion that BM-derived pDCs are a suitable candidate for adaptive cell transfer (Supplemental Figure 10). To clarify the IL-35–mediated suppressive function of pDCs, we examined the effect of BM-derived pDCs from WT, Il12a–/–, or Ebi3–/– mice on Treg-mediated suppression against the proliferation of T effector (Teff) cells in vitro. The production of IL-35 was induced from Tregs and pDCs, but not by Teff cells, regardless of the stimulatory state (Figure 8A). Under cocultured conditions, pDCs derived from WT mice decreased the proliferation of Teff cells regardless of the presence of Tregs, suggesting a direct effect of pDCs on Teff cells. However, both Il12a–/– and Ebi3–/– pDCs had weaker suppressive effects than WT pDCs in the presence of Tregs, whereas only Ebi3–/– pDCs had a significantly weaker suppressive effect than WT pDCs in the absence of Tregs (Figure 8, B and C), which may reflect the function of Ebi3 on IL-27 (21). These results suggest that pDCs exert their suppressive effect on Teff function in the presence of Tregs via IL-35 in vitro. To further confirm the in vitro findings of the IL-35–mediated suppressive function of pDCs, we transferred BM-derived pDCs from Il12a–/– or Ebi3–/– mice to ConA-administered mice (Figure 8D). Of note, the suppressive effect was significantly blocked by both Il12a- and Ebi3-deficient pDCs (Figure 8E). In contrast, Il12b-, Il10-, or MyD88-deficient pDCs suppressed ConA-induced acute inflammation as efficiently as WT pDCs (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 11). Similarly, the hepatoprotective effect by BM-derived pDCs was not affected when IL-10 signaling was blocked by anti–IL-10R Ab s(Supplemental Figure 11). These results collectively reinforce the IL-35–mediated suppressive function of pDCs in ConA-induced acute liver injury.

Figure 7 Transferred BM-derived pDCs express IL-35 genes during ConA-induced inflammation. (A) IL-35 receptor–related gene expression levels in liver CD45+TCRβ+CD4+CD25+CD45RBlo Treg s isolated from indicated mice. (B) IL-35–related gene expression levels of liver CD45+CD11b–B220+PDCA-1+ pDCs isolated from indicated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. Data are combined from 2 independent experiments.