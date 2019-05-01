Review 10.1172/JCI125797

The gut microbiota and graft-versus-host disease

David N. Fredricks

Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division and Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, Washington, USA. Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Department of Microbiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: David N. Fredricks, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, 1100 Fairview Avenue North, E4-100, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Phone: 206.667.1935; Email: dfredric@fredhutch.org.

J Clin Invest. 2019;129(5):1808–1817. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125797.
Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a common complication of hematopoietic cell transplantation that negatively impacts quality of life in recipients and can be fatal. Animal experiments and human studies provide compelling evidence that the gut microbiota is associated with risk of GvHD, but the nature of this relationship remains unclear. If the gut microbiota is a driver of GvHD pathogenesis, then manipulation of the gut microbiota offers one promising avenue for preventing or treating this common condition, and antibiotic stewardship efforts in transplantation may help preserve the indigenous microbiota and modulate immune responses to benefit the host.

Advertisement