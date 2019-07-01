Immunoglobulin light chains generate proinflammatory and profibrotic kidney injury

Cells and reagents

Human proximal tubular epithelial cells. HK-2 cells, which have been well characterized (60), were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Monolayers of HK-2 cells were grown on 6-well plates (Corning-Costar, Corning Life Sciences) that were precoated with 5 μg/cm2 type 1 collagen (Rat Tail Collagen Type 1, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated at 37°C with 5% CO 2 and 95% air in keratinocyte serum-free medium (K-SFM) (Gibco, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with recombinant human epidermal growth factor (5 ng/ml) and bovine pituitary extract (50 μg/ml). Medium was exchanged at 48-hour intervals, and the cells were not use beyond 25 to 30 passages.

Human immunoglobulin FLCs. Six unique human monoclonal FLCs (three and three) were purified using standard methods from the urine of patients with multiple myeloma, light chain proteinuria, and clinical evidence of significant renal damage that was presumed to be cast nephropathy. These proteins were arbitrarily labeled κ2, κ3, κ6, λ2, λ3, and λ5. The FLCs were determined to be endotoxin free. Because both the κ2 and λ3 FLCs have been well characterized and shown to produce cast nephropathy in an animal model (35), these proteins were used in the majority of the studies. All FLCs were dissolved in PBS, which served as the vehicle control in these studies.

Commercial reagents. AG-490 (30 μM, tyrphostin B42, MilliporeSigma) served as a JAK2 protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor and was dissolved in 0.03% DMSO. Ruxolitinib (LC Laboratories), a selective JAK1/2 inhibitor (27), was dissolved in 0.005% DMSO and used at a concentration of 1 μM. The solvents alone served as the corresponding vehicle controls. Next, 1,3-dimethyl-2-thiourea (DMTU) was dissolved in sterile water and added to the medium at a final concentration of 30 mM. CEA and human B2M were obtained from MilliporeSigma. Antibodies directed against total STAT1 (no. 9172); p-STAT1 (Tyr701) (D4A7); total JAK2 (D2E12); p-JAK2 (Tyr1007/1008) (C8083); p-SMAD2 (Ser465/467) (no. 3101); and p-SMAD2/3 (Ser465/467 and Ser423/425) (D27F4) were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. Additional antibodies obtained commercially included those directed against SMAD2/3 (C4T) (MilliporeSigma); κ FLC (no. A0100, Dako, Agilent Technologies); ITGB6 (catalog TA321227, OriGene Technologies); GAPDH (catalog Ab8245, Abcam); HO-1 (ADI-SPA-894-F; Enzo Life Sciences); rat F4/80 (catalog 14480182, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific); IL-1β (catalog Ab9722, Abcam); NIMP-R14 (sc-59338, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); and KIM-1 (AF1817, R&D Systems). LTL (FL-1321; Vector Laboratories) was used to identify the proximal tubule in the cortex and outer medulla. Secondary antibodies used for tissue immunofluorescence experiments included Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-rabbit (catalog A11072); Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-rabbit (catalog A11070); and Alexa Fluor 594 donkey anti-rat (catalog A21209), all from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Commercially obtained ELISA kits included: a Human IL-1β/IL-1F2 ELISA Kit (catalog DLB50, Quantikine Immunoassay, R&D Systems); a Mouse IL-1β ELISA Kit (catalog RAB0275, MilliporeSigma); a Caspase-1 Colorimetric Assay Kit (Ab39470, Abcam) or a Caspase-1 Fluorometric Assay Kit (Ab39412, Abcam); a Mouse TGF-β1 ELISA Kit (catalog LS-F5184-1, LifeSpan BioSciences); a Mouse Albumin ELISA Kit (catalog E99134, Bethyl Laboratories); and a Mouse TIM-1/KIM-1/HAVCR1 ELISA Kit (catalog MKM100, R&D Systems).

siRNA designed to target human STAT1 (3 unique 27-mer siRNA duplexes, locus ID 6772) and nontargeting siRNA (Trilencer-27 Universal Scrambled Negative Control siRNA, SR30004) were obtained from OriGene Technologies. ITGB6 was knocked down using shRNA (ITGB6 Human shRNA Plasmid Kit Locus ID 3694, OriGene Technologies), with a nontargeting shRNA (TR30015, OriGene Technologies) serving as a control.

We also used a recombinant κII subfamily FLC, which was synthesized at the Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Core directed by Zhirui Wang at Harvard Medical School (Boston, Massachusetts, USA). After obtaining the protein sequence, production of the protein proceeded in standard fashion (61–63). Briefly, the codon sequence was optimized for expression in Pichia pasoris. Following synthesis and confirmation of the entire codon-optimized sequence and cloning into a yeast expression vector, the yeast were transformed, and the recombinant protein was expressed and secreted into the medium, permitting purification. A 6× His tag was added to facilitate purification. Because the initial recombinant protein identified an N-linked glycosylation site in the CDR1 domain, the amino acid sequence was modified by replacing the asparagine with the aspartic acid, which eliminated the glycosylation site. Subsequent purification of this V L and another recombinant protein that had an identical sequence except for a W40G substitution (mutant V L ) produced the desired purity (Figure 5).

Animal and tissue preparation

Colonies of Stat1-knockout mice (termed Stat1–/– mice) and littermate controls (termed Stat+/+ mice) were developed and confirmed by PCR-based genotyping (Supplemental Table 3, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Figure 2) and maintained in a gnotobiotic facility. Studies were conducted using 26 Stat+/+ and 26 Stat1–/– mice. All animal studies were conducted using animal biosafety level 3 laboratory and Sealsafe cages with HEPA filters, and personnel wore personal protective equipment. Stat1–/– mice grew normally and were phenotypically normal under these conditions.

At the start of the experiment, 8-week-old male Stat1+/+ and Stat1–/– mice (n = 8–10/group) were intraperitoneally injected daily with either PBS alone (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) as a vehicle or with a lower dose (termed κ2-d1) (0.033 mg/g BW) or higher dose (termed κ2-d2) (0.165 mg/g BW) of κ2 FLC in PBS. The experiments were concluded on day 10 or day 30. Serum was collected for creatinine measurement, which was done using liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (Waters 2795 LC-MS/MS, Waters Corp.), and urine was collected to determine albumin and KIM-1 levels, since increased urinary excretion of albumin and KIM-1 is a sensitive biomarker of tubular injury (37–39). The left kidney was harvested for histological and immunohistochemical analyses, and the right kidney cortex was harvested for immunoblotting, ELISA, and real-time RT-PCR.

Kidneys were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin (catalog SF100-4, Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight, and embedded tissue was sectioned at 5-μm thickness for histological staining. H&E staining was performed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Comparative Pathology Laboratory, and stained sections were imaged and analyzed by light microscopy at ×40 magnification (model DMI6000 B, Leica). Morphological analysis was conducted using 7–9 images of H&E-stained sections from each animal. The number of pyknotic nuclei within cells per high-powered field (HPF) was quantified. Brush border loss and the presence of casts, either proteinaceous or cellular in nature, were evaluated as the number of tubule cross-sections per HPF. A composite injury score was produced by summing each of the 3 markers of injury. For quantification of tubulointerstitial fibrosis, 5-μm-thick sections were stained with Picrosirius red using the NovaUltra Picrosirius Red Stain Kit (catalog IW-3012, IHC World). Stained sections were imaged at ×40 magnification using polarized microscopy (model BX43F, Olympus) and analyzed with ImageJ, version 1.51 (NIH).

Immunofluorescence microscopy of kidney tissues

Kidneys (n = 8–10 animals in each group) were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight and cryopreserved in 20% sucrose. Embedded tissue was sectioned at 5-μm thickness and underwent standard antigen retrieval methods that included pretreatment with 70% ethanol at –20°C for 10 minutes (macrophage, FLC and KIM-1 staining), 0.1% SDS in PBS for 5 minutes (ITGB6 and neutrophil staining), and acetone at –20°C for 2 minutes (IL-1β staining). Autofluorescence was reduced by incubation in 50 mM ammonium chloride in PBS for 15 minutes. Nonspecific staining in the sections was blocked by incubation in 2% normal horse serum in PBS for 1 hour, followed by incubation with specific primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. Nuclei were identified using a DAPI label in the mounting media (catalog H-1500, VectaShield, Vector Laboratories). Negative controls for each experiment included staining with IgG of the corresponding species (catalog I-1000, lot X0112, and catalog I-5000, lot X0404, Vector Laboratories; and catalog 559478, BD Pharmingen) and no primary antibody. Positive controls for the experiments included splenic tissue for macrophage and neutrophil staining and ischemia-reperfusion injury tissue for KIM-1 staining (data not shown). The stained sections were viewed by epifluorescence microscopy (model BZ-X800, Keyence).

To quantify macrophages and neutrophils, stained sections were imaged at ×400 magnification. Five representative images were used to obtain the counts. The cells that colocalized with HO-1 and F4/80 stains were counted as activated macrophages. Likewise, cells positive for NIMP-R14 staining were counted in each image taken. The average numbers of cells per HPF were determined for each animal.

Determination of FLC-mediated production of H 2 O 2

Experiments were performed as described previously (18). Briefly, 100 μl of sample FLCs or purified recombinant κII V L and mutant κII V L , 3 μM in PBS, in a sealed glass container was exposed to near-UV radiation (312 nm, 800 μWcm–2) for 1, 3, and 6 hours, using an Electronic Dual-Light Transilluminator (Ultra-Lum Inc.). Experimental controls included samples that were not exposed to near-UV radiation and CEA and human B2M. B2M was used as a control because it is a circulating low-molecular-weight protein that has a 3D structure that resembles an immunoglobulin constant domain (64). H 2 O 2 production was determined using an Amplex Red Hydrogen Peroxide/Peroxidase Assay Kit (Molecular Probes). Treated samples and standards were mixed with Amplex Red working solution and incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes, protected from light. Fluorescence emission excited at 535 nm was detected at 560 nm (VersaMax Microplate Reader, Molecular Devices). All samples were tested in duplicate and averaged.

In other experiments, the production of H 2 O 2 in the medium was determined following incubation of confluent HK-2 cells with monoclonal FLC and recombinant proteins. In these studies, the medium was exchanged with K-SFM that contained the FLC (1 mg/ml), CEA (15 mg/ml), B2M (1 mg/ml), or purified κII V L and mutant κII V L (0.5 mg/ml). Incubation continued for 24 hours at 37°C. The medium was harvested, and H 2 O 2 was quantified using the commercial assay.

For immunofluorescence studies, 5 minutes before the end of the incubation period, HK-2 cells were incubated in HBSS that contained 5-(and-6)-carboxy-2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (carboxy-H2DCFDA, Image-iT LIVE Green Reactive Oxygen Species Detection Kit, Molecular Probes), a reliable fluorogenic marker for ROS, following the protocol provided by the manufacturer. Cells were counterstained with Hoechst, washed, mounted, and imaged immediately using confocal laser scanning microscopy (model LSM 710 confocal microscope, Carl Zeiss Microimaging) provided by the High-Resolution Imaging Facility at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Real-time RT-PCR analysis of mRNA expression

Total RNA was extracted from kidney cortex with TRIzol (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and treated with DNAase I to remove genomic DNA and then purified with the use of an RNA purification kit (catalog 12183025, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The DNA-free RNA was reverse transcribed to cDNA with the use of the SuperScript IV RT Kit (catalog 18091050, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). cDNA was amplified with SYBR Green PCR in the LightCycler 480 system (Roche Diagnostics) and with specific primers (Supplemental Table 2) for 40 cycles. Steady-state mRNA levels were calculated according to the threshold cycle generated with the LightCycler 480 software. Relative mRNA expression was normalized to GAPDH.

Determination of IL-1β, TGF-β, and caspase-1 activity

At the start of the experiment, cell culture medium was exchanged for K-SFM containing vehicle or FLCs (1 mg/ml) or purified recombinant κII V L and mutant κII V L (0.5 mg/ml), with or without 30 μM AG-490. Incubation continued overnight, and the medium was harvested promptly for assays. Cells were collected and lysed in RIPA buffer for Western blot analyses, or in lysis buffer from ELISA kits containing a protease inhibitor cocktail (cOmplete, Roche). For the in vivo studies, the kidney cortex was homogenized in RIPA buffer or lysis buffer from ELISA kits. Cell supernatants and cell or tissue lysates were clarified by centrifugation and stored at –70°C until assayed. Total soluble protein in lysates was determined using a BCA Protein Assay Kit (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). An enzyme immunoassay for the quantitative determination of IL-1β proceeded in standard fashion, following the manufacturer’s directions, using 200 μl of the sample. Absorbance was determined at 450 nm (VersaMax Microplate Reader, Molecular Devices). Assays were performed in duplicate and averaged. The levels of total and active TGF-β in the cell culture medium were quantified as done previously using a plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 luciferase reporter assay in mink lung epithelial cells (65). Active TGF-β in mouse kidney lysates was quantified using a Mouse TGF-β1 ELISA Kit (LifeSpan BioSciences).

Caspase-1 activity in HK-2 cells was determined in 50 μl cell lysates produced using chilled lysis buffer from the kit. For the in vivo experiments, kidney cortex was homogenized in lysis buffer from the kit, and 50 μl of the lysate was assayed following the manufacturer’s instructions. Assays were performed in duplicate, with the averages taken. The results were factored by the amount of total protein in the lysates.

Western blot analyses

Tissue and cell lysates were produced using modified RIPA buffer that contained 10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 100 mm NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 1% Triton X-100, 10% glycerol, 0.1% SDS, 20 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 2 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 1 mM NaF, 1 mM PMSF, and a protease inhibitor cocktail. Total protein concentration was determined using a BCA Protein Assay Reagent Kit (Pierce Protein Research Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein extracts (20–60 μg) were boiled for 3 minutes in Laemmli buffer and separated by 7% to 12% SDS-PAGE (Bio-Rad Laboratories), before electrophoretic transfer onto PVDF membranes. The membranes were blocked in 5% nonfat milk and then probed with an antibody (diluted 1:1000) that recognized specifically STAT1 and p-STAT1, JAK2 and p-JAK2, SMAD2/3 and p-SMAD2 or p-SMAD2/3, ITGB6, and GAPDH. After the washes, the blots were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa Fluor 680– or 790–conjugated AffiniPure secondary antibody (1:10,000 dilution). The bands were detected using the Odyssey Infrared Imaging System (LI-COR Biosciences), and densitometric analysis was performed using Image Studio Software (LI-COR Biosciences).

Silencing of STAT1 and response to FLCs

HK-2 cells at 70% confluence were transfected using siRNA transfection reagent (DharmaFECT1, Dharmacon RNA Technologies) containing varying amounts (0–100 nmol/l) of siRNA. Preliminary experiments that used the siTOX transfection control (Dharmacon RNA Technologies) determined the optimum exposure conditions that maximized transfection efficiency and minimized toxicity. STAT1 siRNA (50 nmol/l) was complexed with 2 μl DharmaFECT1 in 200 μl total volume and then added to complete medium in a final volume of 1 ml for each well in a 12-well plate. After incubation in the transfection solution for 12 hours, the medium was refreshed and incubation continued up to 48 hours. The cells were then incubated for an additional 24 hours in medium containing 1 mg/ml FLCs, 0.5 mg/ml recombinant κII V L and mutant κII V L , and vehicle. Medium or cell lysates were harvested for determination of STAT1, p-STAT1 (Y701), SMAD2/3, p-SMAD2 (S465/7), caspase-1 activity, IL-1β, and total and active TGF-β.

Silencing of ITGB6 and response to FLCs

HK-2 cells at 70% confluence were transfected using siTRAN 1.0 transfection reagent (OriGene Technologies) containing shRNA targeting ITGB6 or a nontargeting shRNA. The shRNA mix (500 ng each) was complexed with 60 μl siTRAN 1.0 in 150 μl total volume and added to the complete medium in a final volume of 3 ml for each well in a 6-well plate. After incubation in the transfection solution for 48 hours, the medium was replaced, and cells transfected with ITGB6D shRNA or control shRNA were incubated in medium containing 1 mg/ml FLCs or vehicle for an additional 24 hours before collecting the medium and cells for FACS.

FACS was used to quantify cell-surface labeling of ITGB6. The harvested cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and once with staining buffer and then resuspended in 100 μl/106 cells/tube and blocked in staining buffer for 10 minutes at 4°C. The cellular pellet was stained with 100 μl buffer containing anti–ITGB6 rabbit monoclonal antibody (catalog 187155, Abcam) at 0.1 μg/106 cells. After a 60-minute incubation at 4°C, the cells were washed with cold staining buffer, resuspended in 100 μl annexin binding buffer with 0.2 μg/ml Alexa Fluor 488 F(ab′) antibody fragment (catalog A11070, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C. Fluorescence was acquired using a BD FACSCalibur Flow Cytometer. Data were analyzed with CellQuest software (BD Biosciences).

Statistics

All data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. For multiple group comparisons, either ANOVA or factorial ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test, was performed. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

This study was carried out in strict accordance with the recommendations in the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). The IACUC of the University of Alabama at Birmingham approved the project. The IRB of the Birmingham Department of Veterans Affairs provided annual continuing oversight and approval of this research activity.