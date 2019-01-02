Commentary 10.1172/JCI125509

At the crossroads of oxygen and iron sensing: hepcidin control of HIF-2α

Frank S. Lee

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Frank S. Lee, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, 605 Stellar Chance Labs, 422 Curie Blvd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.4701; Email: franklee@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Lee, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published December 10, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):72–74. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125509.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 10, 2018 - Version history

Hepcidin is the master regulator of iron metabolism. It plays a key role in the regulation of iron transport across the duodenal epithelium, which in turn is dependent on the oxygen-regulated transcription factor hypoxia-inducible factor 2α (HIF-2α). In this issue of the JCI, Schwartz and colleagues show that duodenal HIF-2α is itself regulated by hepcidin, thereby indicating that this transcription factor is not only regulated by oxygen, but also by iron. This work indicates that the crosstalk between liver hepcidin and intestinal HIF-2α plays an important role during iron overload, systemic iron deficiency, and anemia.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
73 Page 72 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement