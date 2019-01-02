Hepatic hepcidin/intestinal HIF-2α axis maintains iron absorption during iron deficiency and overload

Inducible deletion of hepatic hepcidin leads to the activation of intestinal HIF-2α and rapid iron accumulation. To understand the molecular connection between hepatic hepcidin and intestinal HIF-2α, mice that express a tamoxifen-inducible CreERT2 fusion protein under the control of the serum albumin promoter (Alb) were crossed with hepcidin 1–floxed (Hamp-floxed) mice (AlbCreERT2 Hampfl/fl), giving rise upon tamoxifen administration to mice null for hepatic hepcidin (HampΔLiv) (Figure 1A). This inducible model allows for temporal, in vivo study of hepcidin action on HIF-2α, without the confounding effects that arise in later stages of hepcidin deficiency iron overload, namely, the accumulation of ROS (15). Moreover, hepatocyte-specific deletion of hepcidin leaves intact the sources of hepcidin that exist outside of the liver, such as in the heart, where cell-autonomous regulation of cardiac iron homeostasis has recently been shown to exist (16). In this model, the hepcidin transcript Hamp was significantly decreased in livers as early as 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 1B). Interestingly, liver expression of the serum iron uptake receptor transferrin receptor (Tfrc) was significantly decreased at 4 weeks, while the FPN transcript (Fpn) was increased at 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122359DS1). Prussian blue staining revealed progressive liver iron overload. Liver iron accumulation at 2 weeks was minimal, but we detected a time-dependent increase at 4 and 12 weeks. Histological analysis revealed minimal morphological differences across all time points (Figure 1C). An iron assay revealed a significant increase in serum iron as soon as within 2 weeks, with no further increase at 4 or 12 weeks, suggesting that serum iron is rapidly saturated following disruption to hepcidin (Figure 1D). A major complication for patients with hemochromatosis is cardiac dysfunction (17). We found that Prussian blue staining did not detect heart iron accumulation at 2 or 4 weeks following hepcidin deletion but observed significant iron accumulation and disruptions in cellularity and tissue architecture by 12 weeks (Supplemental Figure 1B). We observed similar tissue iron loading in the heart and pancreas (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1B). In order to assess the regulation of intestinal HIF-2α by hepatic hepcidin prior to confounding effects that are associated with iron overload, we performed immunohistochemical analysis on duodenal sections 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. We detected a robust increase in HIF-2α protein expression (Figure 1G). Consistent with these data, we also observed activation of iron-absorptive, HIF-2α–specific target genes and proteins duodenal cytochrome b (Dcytb, also known as Cybrd1), divalent metal transporter 1 (Dmt1, also known as Slc11a2), Fpn, and Ankrd37, as well as the expression of duodenal Tfrc, an indicator of low cellular iron status (Figure 1, H and I) (10). We detected no change in the expression of HIF-1α target genes (Supplemental Figure 1C) or HIF-2α inflammatory target genes (Supplemental Figure 1D) (18, 19). Furthermore, we observed no change in HIF-2α–regulated transcripts in the kidneys or spleen, while Tfrc expression was decreased in both organs, suggesting that the hepcidin/HIF-2α axis was specific to the intestine (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These data indicate that changes to hepcidin regulate HIF-2α stability and activity in physiology and disease.

Figure 1 Temporal disruption of hepatic hepcidin activates intestinal HIF-2α and leads to rapid iron accumulation. (A) Schematic representation of mice with temporal disruption of hepatocyte hepcidin. (B) qPCR analysis of hepatic hepcidin (Hamp) transcript expression levels (n = 3–8 per group). (C) Representative Prussian blue iron staining and H&E staining of liver tissue from HampΔLiv mice. Original magnification, ×20 (n = 3 per group). (D–F) Serum (D), heart (E), and pancreatic iron content (F) (n = 3–14 per group). (G) Representative HIF-2α staining of duodenal sections 2 weeks after tamoxifen injection into Hampfl/fl and HampΔLiv mice. Original magnification, ×20 (n = 3 per group). (H) Western blot analysis of FPN, DMT1, DCYTB, and TFR1 expression in duodenal membrane fractions (n = 2–3 per group). (I) qPCR antalysis of duodenal HIF-2α–specific and iron-handling transcripts 2 weeks after tamoxifen injection into Hampfl/fl and HampΔLiv mice (n = 5–8 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Male samples are designated as squares, and female samples are designated as circles. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B and D–F) or 2-tailed, unpaired t test (I). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 versus the Hampfl/fl group.

FPN is necessary for the activation of intestinal HIF-2α during systemic iron deficiency. To address the molecular mechanism by which hepatic hepcidin regulates intestinal HIF-2α, we investigated the intestinal iron exporter and only target of hepcidin, FPN, in a context of systemic iron demand. Fpn-floxed mice were bred with mice that express a tamoxifen-inducible CreERT2 fusion protein under the control of the villin (Vil) promoter (VilCreERT2 Fpnfl/fl), giving rise upon tamoxifen administration to mice null for FPN in the intestinal epithelium (FpnΔIE). Fpnfl/fl and VilCreERT2 Fpnfl/fl mice were placed on a 350-ppm (iron-replete) diet or on a diet of less than 5-ppm iron (low-iron) for 1 week, injected with tamoxifen on 3 consecutive days, and sacrificed after an additional week on the respective diets (Figure 2A). This model mimics hepcidin excess at the intestinal level and leads to iron retention in intestinal epithelial cells, despite a state of systemic iron demand (Figure 2B). Duodenal Fpn was significantly decreased following tamoxifen treatment (Figure 2C), and duodenal iron retention was detected by Western blotting for the intracellular iron storage protein ferritin (FTH1) (Figure 2D). We found that hepcidin (Hamp) transcript levels were significantly decreased in mice on the low-iron diet and in FpnΔIE mice (Figure 2E). This time point did not induce anemia, as RBC numbers, hemoglobin (HB) counts, hematocrit (HCT) levels, mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH) levels, and mean corpuscular volume (MCV) were all unchanged across the cohorts (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3A). As complete blood count parameters were unaffected, this model dissociated the enterocyte cellular response to iron deficiency from hypoxia. As expected, we found that duodenal HIF-2α was stabilized and that HIF-2α–specific iron-absorptive genes were increased in Fpnfl/fl mice on a low-iron diet. These responses were abrogated in FpnΔIE mice (Figure 2, G and H). We also observed no changes in the expression of HIF-1α target genes or HIF-2α inflammatory target genes (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). These data demonstrate that the intestinal HIF-2α response to systemic iron demand occurs downstream of the hepcidin/FPN axis.

Figure 2 Intestinal epithelial FPN is necessary for the activation of intestinal HIF-2α during systemic iron deficiency. (A and B) Schematic representation of the experimental design (A) and of intestinal epithelial iron retention following FPN deletion (B). (C) qPCR analysis of duodenal Fpn transcript levels (n = 4–7 per group). (D) Western blot analysis of duodenal FTH1 (n = 3 per group). (E) qPCR analysis of Hamp transcript levels (n = 4–7 per group). (F) Analysis of RBC, HB, and HCT (n = 4–7 per group). (G) Representative HIF-2α staining in duodenal sections. Original magnification, ×20 (n = 3 per group). (H) qPCR analysis of HIF-2α–specific and iron-handling transcripts in duodenal samples (n = 4–6 per group). Male samples are designated as squares, and female samples are designated as circles. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001 versus iron-replete Fpnfl/fl; ##P < 0.01 and ####P < 0.0001 versus low-iron Fpnfl/fl; †P < 0.05 versus iron-replete FpnΔIE.

FPN is essential for the intestinal HIF-2α response to erythropoietic demand. Intestinal HIF-2α is critical for the adaptive increase in iron absorption that enables efficient erythropoiesis (9, 10). This increase in erythropoiesus has been postulated to be regulated by changes in intestinal epithelial oxygen levels. We used a phenylhydrazine (Phz) hemolytic anemia model, which stimulates massive erythropoiesis. Fpnfl/fl and VilCreERT2 Fpnfl/fl mice were injected with tamoxifen and allowed to recover for 1 week. Two consecutive injections of either vehicle or Phz were administered, and the mice were sacrificed 48 hours later (Figure 3A). We found that the erythropoietin (Epo) transcript levels were significantly elevated in the kidneys of Phz-treated mice, indicating a state of erythropoietic drive and systemic hypoxia (Figure 3B). Hepcidin (Hamp) transcript levels were significantly decreased in the Phz-treated mice and vehicle-treated FpnΔIE mice (Figure 3C). We found that duodenal ferritin abundance was decreased following Phz treatment in Fpnfl/fl mice, indicating the mobilization of intestinal iron, while this response was blunted in FpnΔIE mice (Figure 3D). Interestingly, and consistent with the low-iron response, the activation of intestinal HIF-2α and HIF-2α–specific iron-absorptive genes during stress erythropoiesis was completely dependent on intact intestinal FPN (Figure 3, E and F). We also detected no change in the expression of HIF-1α target genes or HIF-2α inflammatory target genes (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These data demonstrate that the hepcidin/FPN axis is essential for the response of intestinal HIF-2α to low systemic oxygen levels.

Figure 3 Deletion of intestinal epithelial FPN blocks the intestinal HIF-2α response to erythropoietic demand. (A) Experimental design for Phz-induced hemolytic anemia model. (B and C) qPCR analysis of kidney Epo (B) and liver Hamp (C) transcript levels (n = 5–9 per group). (D) Western blot analysis of duodenal FTH1 (n = 3 per group). (E) Representative HIF-2α staining of duodenal sections. Original magnification, ×20 (n = 3 per group). (F) qPCR analysis of HIF-2α–specific and iron-handling transcripts in duodenal samples (n = 5–7 per group). Male samples are designated as squares, and female samples are designated as circles. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 versus vehicle Fpnfl/fl; #P < 0.05 and ####P < 0.0001 versus vehicle Fpnfl/fl.

Intestinal epithelial iron regulates the HIF-2α response to changes in systemic iron and oxygen. To clearly demonstrate that enterocyte iron flux was the major mechanism by which the hepcidin/FPN axis regulated HIF-2α, we sought to modulate luminal versus enterocyte iron levels. To modulate luminal enterocyte levels, Dmt1-floxed mice were bred with mice that express a tamoxifen-inducible CreERT2 fusion protein under the control of the villin (Vil) promoter (VilCreERT2 Dmt1fl/fl), giving rise upon tamoxifen administration to mice null for DMT1 in the intestinal epithelium (Dmt1ΔIE). Enterocyte iron levels were modulated using FpnΔIE animals, as explained above. Long-term disruption of DMT1 or FPN gave rise to a state of systemic iron deficiency anemia, with differences seen only in the compartment of iron trapping (i.e., luminal vs. enterocytic iron retention) (Figure 4A). VilCreERT2 Fpnfl/fl, VilCreERT2 DMT1fl/fl, and their littermate controls were assessed 3 months after tamoxifen treatment. We found that Fpn and Dmt1 transcripts levels were significantly decreased in FpnΔIE and Dmt1ΔIE mice, respectively (Figure 4B). Fpn transcript levels were significantly elevated in Dmt1ΔIE mice, while we detected no change in Dmt1 transcript levels in FpnΔIE mice. As expected, the hepcidin (Hamp) transcript was potently repressed in the FpnΔIE and DMT1ΔIE cohorts as compared with the Fpnfl/fl and Dmt1fl/fl mice, respectively (Figure 4C). Furthermore, we detected decreased RBC numbers, HB counts, HCT levels, MCH, and MCV in the FpnΔIE and Dmt1ΔIE mice compared with their littermate controls, which indicated a state of systemic iron deficiency anemia (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5A). Duodenal ferritin abundance was decreased in Dmt1ΔIE mice, with the opposite response observed in FpnΔIE mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). Immunohistochemical analysis revealed significant stabilization of the HIF-2α protein in Dmt1ΔIE mice, with no change in these protein levels in FpnΔIE mice (Figure 4E). Moreover, expression levels of the HIF-2α–specific iron genes Dcytb and Ankrd37 were significantly elevated in Dmt1ΔIE mice, but not in FpnΔIE mice (Figure 4F). We found that Tfrc expression was unchanged in FpnΔIE mice and significantly increased in Dmt1ΔIE mice compared with expression levels in their littermate controls (Figure 4F). These data convincingly show that intestinal epithelial iron levels regulate HIF-2α during systemic iron and oxygen deficiency and during iron deficiency anemia.

Figure 4 The intestinal HIF-2α response to changes in systemic iron and oxygen is driven by epithelial iron levels. (A) Schematic of 3-month, inducible iron trapping in animals lacking intestinal epithelial FPN (FpnΔIE) or DMT1 (Dmt1ΔIE). (B) qPCR analysis of Fpn and Dmt1 transcript levels (n = 4 per group). (C) qPCR analysis of hepatic Hamp transcript expression levels (n = 4 per group). (D) Analysis of RBC, HB, and HCT (n = 3–5 per group). (E) Representative HIF-2α staining of duodenal sections. Original magnification, ×20 (n = 3 per group). (F) qPCR analysis of HIF-2α–specific and iron-handling transcripts in duodenal samples (n = 4 per group). Male samples are designated as squares, and female samples are designated as circles. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 compared between Fpnfl/fl and FpnΔIE cohorts; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ####P < 0.0001 compared between Dmt1fl/fl and Dmt1ΔIE cohorts.

The intestinal transcriptome during systemic iron demand matches the intestinal response to hepcidin deficiency. The data thus far suggested that the entire intestinal HIF-2α response to systemic iron and erythropoietic demand was controlled by hepatic hepcidin. However, the outputs for these experiments relied on the measurement of canonical HIF-2α target genes involved in intestinal iron handling. We used an unbiased, high-throughput RNA-Seq approach to compare the duodenal transcriptome during systemic iron demand with that of hepcidin deficiency iron overload (Supplemental Table 2). Hampfl/fl and AlbCreERT2 Hampfl/fl mice were placed on iron-replete and low-iron diets and sacrificed 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 5A). Hepcidin transcript levels were significantly decreased in Hampfl/fl mice on a low-iron diet and in both HampΔLiv cohorts (Figure 5B). To assess the most significantly changed transcripts when comparing genotype and diet interactions, samples were clustered hierarchically in an unsupervised manner on the basis of the expression of genes that were differentially expressed between conditions at a high-stringency FDR of less than 0.01. We found that the iron-replete Hampfl/fl samples clustered separately from the iron-replete HampΔLiv, low-iron Hampfl/fl, and low-iron HampΔLiv samples (Figure 5C). This demonstrated in an unbiased fashion that the intestinal transcriptomes during systemic iron demand and iron overload were statistically similar to one another, because the 9 treatment samples did not segregate into discrete experimental clusters. We then generated a heatmap, plotting scaled gene expression of the same differentially expressed genes to assess the identity of the genes used for unsupervised hierarchical clustering (Figure 5D). Importantly, we identified the canonical HIF-2α iron–regulated genes (i.e., Slc11a2, Cybrd1, and Ankrd37). In order to identify novel transcripts in the RNA-Seq data set, we performed a lower-stringency differential expression analysis (FDR < 0.1). Using this approach, we identified genes that were exclusively regulated by iron deficiency (e.g., Nos2, Ccl20, and Serpine1) and hepcidin deficiency (e.g., Wdr72, A4gn7, and Gkn3), as well as novel target genes regulated in both contexts (e.g., Mir7082, Slc34a2, and Itpr1) (Figure 5E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that the most robustly changed intestinal transcripts during systemic iron demand resemble those in primary hepcidin deficiency iron overload.

Figure 5 The intestinal transcriptome during systemic iron deficiency resembles that of hepcidin deficiency–mediated iron overload. (A) Experimental design for the samples used in whole-genome RNA-Seq. (B) qPCR analysis of liver Hamp transcript levels in mice on an iron-replete (IR) or low-iron (LI) diet (n = 8–9 per group). (C) Dendrogram comparing genotype-diet interactions following unsupervised hierarchical clustering of genes differentially expressed at a high-stringency FDR of less than 0.01 (n = 3 per group). (D) Heatmap of genes used for unsupervised hierarchical clustering (n = 3 per group). (E) Lower-stringency differential expression analysis at a FDR of less than 0.1 to uncover transcripts in the RNA-Seq data set unique to iron deficiency and hepcidin deficiency. Genes highlighted in red are novel intestinal transcripts regulated by both low iron and hepcidin deficiency (n = 3 per group). Male samples are designated as squares, and female samples are designated as circles. FC, fold change. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. ****P < 0.0001 versus iron-replete Hampfl/fl.

FPN activates HIF-2α in a cell-autonomous manner that is dependent on intracellular iron efflux. To interrogate the molecular mechanism of HIF-2α stabilization downstream of the hepcidin/FPN axis, we used an in vitro system that models the cellular response to low levels of systemic hepcidin. Most cell lines express very low levels of the FPN protein, and some cell lines appear to be resistant to hepcidin-mediated FPN degradation (10). We assessed hepcidin-sensitive, doxycycline-inducible human FPNGFP HEK293 cells, as described previously (20). Upon doxycycline treatment, we detected robust FPNGFP expression by Western blot analysis (Figure 6A). This mimicked a cellular environment of low systemic hepcidin, comparable to that in the intestine, as the fold induction of FPN protein in the FPNGFP HEK293 cells was similar to that observed in duodenums of HampΔLiv mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). To determine whether the regulation of HIF-2α by hepcidin-FPN is cell autonomous, we treated FPNGFP cells with doxycycline for 24 hours and generated cytosolic and nuclear fractions. For a positive control, we also treated cells with FG4592, a 2-oxoglutarate analog and chemical inhibitor of the PHD-containing enzymes that regulate HIF. We found that HIF-2α was robustly stabilized in the nucleus of FPNGFP cells (Figure 6B). Importantly, HIF-2α protein was stabilized to the same extent as that seen with FG4592 treatment, suggesting maximal activation. The HIF-2α response was blunted by iron loading with ferric ammonium citrate (FAC) and recombinant hepcidin treatment, indicating that the activity of HIF-2α in FPNGFP cells was dependent on intracellular iron concentration, downstream of hepcidin-mediated FPN degradation (Figure 6C). Together, these data demonstrate cell-autonomous activation of HIF-2α by iron efflux. This mechanism shows some differences as compared with HIF activation by intracellular iron chelation using compounds such as deferoxamine (DFO), which disrupts mitochondrial function and results in significant cell death (Supplemental Figure 6C) (21–23). The protein stability of HIF-2α is regulated by PHD enzymes. We found that PHD enzymes were downstream of hepcidin-FPN in the regulation of HIF-2α, as FG4592 restored the HIF-2α response in FPNGFP cells following FAC or recombinant hepcidin treatment (Figure 6D). PHD enzymes require both iron and oxygen for their function. In order to address whether PHD enzyme activity was decreased following FPN stabilization, an adenovirus-based reporter construct to measure PHD enzyme activity was generated by fusing luciferase to a canonical PHD hydroxylation domain (PHD reporter) (Figure 6E). We detected a significant increase in luciferase activity in FPNGFP cells following doxycycline treatment, and this increase was similar to that seen with chemical inhibition of PHD enzymes by FG4592 treatment (Figure 6F). This response was rescued by loading with FAC and by treatment with recombinant hepcidin. These data demonstrated that stabilization of FPN in the context of low hepatic hepcidin leads to cellular iron efflux, decreased PHD enzyme activity, and, ultimately, cell-autonomous stabilization of HIF-2α. PHD enzymes regulate both HIF-2α and HIF-1α. However, HIF-1α protein was stabilized submaximally following FPN overexpression compared with treatment with FG4592, suggesting selectivity of the hepcidin/FPN axis for HIF-2α over HIF-1α (Supplemental Figure 6D). HIF-2α contains a 5′-UTR iron-responsive element (IRE) that is responsible for translational inhibition during decreases in intracellular iron (24). Using a HIF-2α IRE luciferase construct, we demonstrated HIF-2α inhibition following FPN overexpression via doxycycline, with DFO and FAC as controls, suggesting a negative feedback mechanism on FPN-mediated activation of HIF-2α (Supplemental Figure 6E). There are 2 major pools of intracellular iron: (a) labile “free” iron, and (b) iron bound by the intracellular iron storage protein ferritin. The mobilization of ferritin-bound iron requires the lysosomal degradation of ferritin via the rate-limiting cargo protein nuclear receptor coactivator 4 (NCOA4) (25, 26). To address which pool of iron is limited for PHD enzymes by FPN, 2 unique NCOA4-KO cell lines were generated and sequence verified in FPNGFP cells. FPN overexpression led to ferritin degradation in an NCOA4-dependent manner (Figure 6G). However, NCOA4 deletion did not prevent the decreased PHD enzyme activity following FPN overexpression (Supplemental Figure 6F). While doxycycline-inducible FPNGFP HEK293 cells have been widely used to study hepcidin-FPN dynamics (20, 27, 28), we sought to interrogate the hepcidin/FPN/HIF-2α axis in an intestinal epithelial cell line. IEC-6 cells are a normal rat small intestinal cell line, and a doxycycline-inducible human FPNGFP IEC-6 cell line was generated. FPNGFP IEC-6 cells showed FPN stabilization after doxycycline treatment to a degree similar to that observed in duodenums of HampΔLiv mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). Moreover, we found that FPNGFP IEC-6 cells were highly sensitive to hepcidin (Figure 6H). Several HIF-2α antibodies that were tested did not detect a specific HIF-2α band by Western blot analysis of rat lysates (data not shown). We used an ELISA approach with a HIF-2α antibody that could detect native recombinant HIF-2α. We observed robust HIF-2α stabilization following FPN overexpression via doxycycline treatment and found that cotreatment with doxycycline and hepcidin completely rescued this response, with DFO serving as a positive control (Figure 6I). Similar to what was observed in vivo, we detected no increase in HIF-1α following FPN overexpression in the IEC-6 FPNGFP cells, while DFO treatment significantly increased HIF-1α expression, further indicating a difference in the mechanism of action of iron efflux through FPN and iron chelation by DFO (Supplemental Figure 6G). The mechanism of HIF-2 activation by FPN overexpression in IEC-6 cells was the same as in HEK293 cells, as PHD enzyme activity was decreased by FPN overexpression in an iron- and hepcidin-dependent manner (Figure 6J). Collectively, these data demonstrate that in the absence of hepcidin, stabilization of membrane FPN regulates HIF-2α in a cell-autonomous manner by depleting the cellular labile iron pool and limiting the activity of PHD enzymes.

Figure 6 FPN activates HIF-2α in a cell-autonomous manner that is dependent on efflux of the cellular labile iron pool. (A) Western blot analysis of FPNGFP HEK293 cells following a 24-hour doxycycline treatment. (B) Western blot analysis of cytosolic and nuclear fractions of FPNGFP HEK293 cells treated with vehicle (V), 250 ng/ml doxycycline (D), or 100 μM FG4592 (FG) for 24 hours. (C and D) Western blot analysis of cytosolic and nuclear fractions of FPNGFP HEK293 cells treated with vehicle (V), doxycycline (D), doxycycline and 200 μM FAC (D+F), or doxycycline and 1 mg/ml hepcidin (D+H) for 24 hours (C). Separate doxycycline plus FAC and doxycycline plus hepcidin conditions were also cotreated with FG4592 for 24 hours, as indicated (D). (E) Schematic of the luciferase-based PHD enzyme activity reporter. (F) Fold change of luciferase activity in FPNGFP HEK293 cells infected with the PHD reporter and treated with vehicle, doxycycline, FG4592, FAC and doxycycline, or doxycycline and hepcidin for 24 hours. (G) Western blot analysis of FPNGFP HEK293 cells stable for empty lentiCRISPRv2 (Empty) or unique NCOA4 short guide RNAs (NCOA4 sg1 and NCOA4 sg2). Cells were treated with FAC for 24 hours and then with doxycycline for 24 hours. (H) Western blot analysis of FPNGFP IEC-6 cells treated with vehicle, doxycycline, or doxycycline and hepcidin for 24 hours. (I) ELISA of lysates from FPNGFP IEC-6 cells treated with vehicle, doxycycline, doxycycline and hepcidin, or DFO for 24 hours. (J) Fold change of luciferase activity in FPNGFP IEC-6 cells infected with the PHD reporter and treated with vehicle, doxycycline, FAC and doxycycline, or doxycycline and hepcidin for 24 hours. All cell culture experiments were repeated at least 3 times. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001 versus vehicle; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ####P < 0.0001 versus doxycycline.

Inhibition of HIF-2α with PT2385 decreases systemic iron accumulation in hepcidin-deficient iron overload. Current therapeutic approaches for patients with iron overload rely on iron chelators and phlebotomy, which lead to significant off-target effects and cause fatigue. We sought to determine whether the hepatic hepcidin/intestinal HIF-2 axis can be therapeutically targeted to treat iron overload. The HIF-2α–specific inhibitor PT2385 was recently developed (29). PT2385 binds to HIF-2α and prevents its heterodimerization with aryl hydrocarbon receptor nuclear translocator (ARNT), thus preventing the transcriptional activity of HIF-2α (29). PT2385 is currently in a phase II clinical trial for the treatment of clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT03108066; ClinicalTrials.gov). Hampfl/fl and AlbCreERT2 Hampfl/fl mice were injected with tamoxifen, and 2 weeks later, the HampΔLiv mice were orally gavaged with vehicle or PT2385 daily for 2 weeks (Figure 7A). We observed no change in BW during the treatment period (Supplemental Figure 7A). The hepcidin transcript levels were decreased in both HampΔLiv cohorts (Figure 7B). Decreased intestinal iron absorption in mice with a genetic disruption of intestinal HIF-2α leads to anemia (10). Thus, we sought to determine whether prolonged treatment with PT2385 would lead to systemic anemia. We found that kidney Epo transcript levels were decreased in vehicle-treated HampΔLiv mice, while this decrease was abrogated in PT2385-treated HampΔLiv mice (Figure 7B). We noted a significant expansion of RBC numbers and increased HB and HCT in vehicle-treated HampΔLiv mice, and these increases were rescued in the PT2385 cohort (Figure 7C). MCV and MCH levels were unchanged among all groups (Supplemental Figure 7B). Membrane stabilization of the HIF-2α iron–absorptive targets FPN, DMT1, and DCYTB was elevated in the HampΔLiv mice but was completely absent in the PT2385-treated HampΔLiv mice (Figure 7D). Prussian blue staining for iron in the liver was decreased in the PT2385-treated HampΔLiv mice compared with that seen in the vehicle-treated mice (Figure 7E). Additionally, quantitative iron assays revealed significant decreases in serum, liver, and pancreatic iron content, with a trend toward a decrease of iron in the heart in PT2385-treated HampΔLiv mice (Figure 7F). These data show that HIF-2α is a potential pharmacological target downstream of the hepcidin/FPN axis in patients with iron overload (Figure 7G).