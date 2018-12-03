Commentary 10.1172/JCI124923

A protective role for microRNA-688 in acute kidney injury

1Department of Medicine/Nephrology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Renal Section, James J. Peters Veterans Affair Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: John Cijiang He, Division of Nephrology, Box 1243, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.659.1703; Email: cijiang.he@mssm.edu. Find articles by Chun, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine/Nephrology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Renal Section, James J. Peters Veterans Affair Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: John Cijiang He, Division of Nephrology, Box 1243, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.659.1703; Email: cijiang.he@mssm.edu. Find articles by Coca, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine/Nephrology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Renal Section, James J. Peters Veterans Affair Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: John Cijiang He, Division of Nephrology, Box 1243, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.659.1703; Email: cijiang.he@mssm.edu. Find articles by He, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Ischemia-reperfusion (I/R) sets off a devastating cascade of events, leading to cell death and possible organ failure. Treatments to limit I/R-associated damage are lacking, and the pathways that drive injury are poorly understood. In this issue of the JCI, Wei and colleagues identify microRNA-668 (miR-668) as a protective factor in acute kidney injury (AKI). miR-668 was shown to repress mitochondrial fission–associated protein MTP18, thereby inhibiting pathogenic mitochondrial fragmentation. In murine models of I/R-induced AKI, treatment with a miR-668 mimetic reduced mitochondrial fragmentation and improved renal function. Moreover, HIF-1α was shown to be required for miR-688 expression in response to I/R. Importantly, Wei et al. show miR-668 upregulation in a cohort of human patients with AKI. Together, these results identify a HIF-1α/miR-668/MTP18 axis that may have potential as a therapeutic target for AKI.

Preview pages Reset 5217 Page 5216 Back