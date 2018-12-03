MicroRNA-668 represses MTP18 to preserve mitochondrial dynamics in ischemic acute kidney injury

Human patient participants and sample collection. For general AKI, patients were recruited in the Department of Nephrology at Shanghai Changzheng Hospital of the Second Military Medical University in China. Kidney biopsy, urine, and whole-blood samples were collected for diagnosis, and remaining samples were extracted for total RNA and miR-668 qPCR analysis. The patients with cardiopulmonary surgery were recruited in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Shanghai Changhai Hospital of Second Military Medical University in China. These patients experienced surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass and aortic cross-clamping operations. Urine and blood samples were collected before surgery or 0, 3, 9, or 24 hours after surgery for total RNA extraction and miR-668 qPCR analysis. All human samples were collected with the patient’s consent following the Institution Human Sample Collection Regulation of the Second Military Medical University in China.

Animals and ischemic AKI induction. C57BL/6J and Hif-1αtm3Rsjo floxed mice were originally from The Jackson Laboratory. PEPCK-Cre mice were originally from Volker Haase at Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tennessee, USA) (65). Hif-1αtm3Rsjo floxed mice were crossed with PEPCK-Cre mice to obtain the WT and PT-HIF-1α–knockout mice as described recently (36). Ischemic AKI in mice was induced by bilateral renal ischemia/reperfusion with 8- to 10-week-old male mice as described before (66). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 60 mg/kg pentobarbital and kept on a heating blanket with the body temperature maintained at 36.5°C. The kidney pedicles were exposed by flank incision and clamped with microvessel clips to block the blood flow to kidney. The clips were released at defined ischemic time for reperfusion. Sham operation had the same procedure but without clipping of the kidney pedicles.

Cell culture models. RPTCs were originally from U. Hopfer at Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio, USA) and were cultured as described before (67). HEK293 cells were originally purchased from ATCC. LNA oligonucleotides, microRNA mimic oligonucleotides, siRNA oligonucleotides, and DNA plasmids were transiently transfected into RPTCs or HEK293 cells with Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies) following the manufacturer’s instructions. To inhibit miR-668, 200 nM anti–miR-668 LNAs (Exiqon Inc.) were transfected into cells, while scrambled-sequence LNA oligonucleotides were transfected as negative control. To upregulate miR-668, 200 nM miR-668 mimics (Life Technologies) were transfected in cells, while the negative control oligonucleotides were transfected as control. To label mitochondria, 0.2 μg pDsRed2-Mito (Mito-Red, Clontech) was transiently transfected into cells.

WT and HIF-1α–knockout mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) were originally from Gregg Semenza at Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland, USA). The cells were seeded in culture dishes to reach full confluence the next day for experiment. For hypoxia treatment, the cell culture medium was prebalanced in 1% O 2 overnight, and then the cells were incubated in the hypoxia-balanced medium and kept in a hypoxia (1% O 2 ) chamber. As control, another group of cells were kept in a regular cell culture incubator with 21% O 2 .

MTP18-knockdown cells were generated by stable transfection of MTP18 shRNA in RPTCs. Briefly, MISSION shRNAs specifically targeting MTP18 were packaged into lentivirus with MISSION Lentiviral Packaging Mix following the instruction of the manufacturer (Sigma-Aldrich). Then shRNAs were transduced to RPTCs by lentivirus infection, and the cells were selected with and maintained in media containing 2.5 μg/ml puromycin to have MTP18 stable knockdown cells. Nontarget MISSION shRNAs were used to generate transfection control cells for comparison. The MTP18 shRNA sequence was CCGGCTTCACCATCAACCGTCTGTGCTCGAGCACAGACGGTTGATGGTGAAGTTTTTG. To confirm MTP18 knockdown, total RNA of RPTC cells was collected and reverse-transcribed with iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit from Bio-Rad for quantitative real-time PCR using primers predesigned by Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. The primers for rat MTP18 mRNA were: forward, GCCATGTTCTTTGATGTGAGTG; and reverse, CTGTCATTGTCCACCCCATT; and for 18S rRNA as internal control: forward, CTACCACATCCAAGGAAGCA; and reverse, TTTTTCGTCACTACCTCCCCG.

To induce apoptosis, the cells were incubated in glucose-free Krebs-Ringer bicarbonate solution with 10 mM sodium azide for 3 hours to induce ATP depletion followed by 2 hours of recovery in full culture medium (4). In the study of MTP18 stable knockdown cells, the cells were treated with azide for ATP depletion for 2 hours and 15 minutes because of the injury sensitivity of these cells.

In situ hybridization of miR-668. In situ hybridization was performed as described before (36). Briefly, perfusion-fixed kidney samples were balanced in 20% sucrose in PBS overnight in 4°C. Fresh cryosections of kidneys were dried for 20 seconds in air and further fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 20 minutes in room temperature. After PBS wash, the specimens were treated with 1 μg/ml proteinase K for permeabilization. The expression of miR-668 was further detected with IsHyb in situ hybridization kit (Biochain Institute Inc.) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, the slides were incubated with prehybridization solution at 78°C for 3 hours. The hybridization mixture was then prepared by mixing of digoxigenin-labeled LNA probe (Exiqon Inc.) and hybridization solution to detect mmu-miR-668. The hybridization mixture was heated at 65°C for 5 minutes and cooled on ice. After overnight hybridization at 73°C, the specimens were washed with serial dilutions of buffer and incubated with anti-digoxigenin alkaline phosphatase–conjugated antibody. The final signal was revealed by NBT/BCIP solution (Biochain Institute Inc) and analyzed by light microscopy.

ChIP. ChIP was conducted as described previously (32, 36) with minor modifications. Briefly, WT or HIF-1α–null MEFs were subjected to 6 hours of 1% O 2 or normoxia treatment. The cells were then fixed with 0.75% formaldehyde and then neutralized with glycine. The cells were collected and the chromatin samples were sonicated to shear the DNA. The DNA from 50-μl aliquots of the sonicated chromatin samples was used as INPUT DNA. According to the INPUT DNA concentration, the chromatin samples were diluted with sonication buffer to 1 μg/ml DNA and precleaned with 1 mg/ml BSA and 40 μl of protein A agarose beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) in 1 ml reaction buffer. After 2 hours of incubation, the beads were removed, and 4 μg of anti–HIF-1α antibody (Cayman Chemical, 10006421) was added to the reaction for overnight incubation to pull down the chromatin. Finally, the antibodies were precipitated with protein A agarose beads. After serial washes, the precipitated DNA fragments were eluted and purified. The precipitated DNA samples with specific HIF-1 binding sites were quantified by real-time PCR using INPUT DNA for normalization. The following primers were used for HIF-1 binding site detection: binding site 1, forward, CAGGGTGTGTGACTGGTTGA; reverse, TTCATCCTGGTCCACTGAGC; binding site 2, forward, TCCCATGAGGGACCTGAAGT; reverse, TGTGGTAGTGTGGCGATGTC.

In vivo delivery of anti–miR-668 LNA and miR-668 mimic. Anti–miR-668 and control LNA oligonucleotides were dissolved in nuclease-free PBS, and administered to mice through 1 tail vein injection as described before (32, 36). miR-668 and control RNA oligonucleotides were delivered to mice with Invivofectamine 2.0 (Life Technologies) through 1 tail vein injection following the manufacturer’s instructions (38).

miRISC immunoprecipitation. RISC immunoprecipitation was performed as described in our previous study (36). Briefly, HEK293 cells were cotransfected with FLAG–Ago-2 plasmid (Addgene) or control plasmid (p3xFLAG-Myc-CMV-24 Expression Vector, Sigma-Aldrich) and 100 nM scramble RNA oligonucleotides or hsa-miR-668 mimics (Dharmacon Research Inc.). Total RNA extraction and RISC immunoprecipitation were conducted after 48 hours of transfection. The RISCs were pulled down from cell lysate with anti-FLAG resin (Sigma-Aldrich, A2220), and the RNA samples from RISC immunoprecipitation products were extracted with mirVana miRNA Isolation Kit (Life Technologies).

RNA deep sequencing and data analysis. Three sets of RNA samples from HEK293 cells or miRISC immunoprecipitation products were subjected to RNA-Seq as described previously (68). Briefly, cDNA libraries were built with 5 μg of RNA, followed by cluster generation and sequencing. The RNA-Seq data were analyzed by an in-house pipeline that included read mapping and alignment, transcript construction, quantification of transcript abundance, and identification of differential expression, using the Bowtie (http://bowtie-bio.sourceforge.net/index.shtml), TopHat version 2 (http://tophat.cbcb.umd.edu/), and Cufflinks (http://cufflinks.cbcb.umd.edu/) databases. Differential expression of transcripts was identified using false discovery rate less than 0.05. The reads that showed a more than 2-fold increase in the hsa-miR-668 group compared with the negative control group in the precipitated RNA samples were considered to have potential miR-668 binding activity. The deep sequencing data were uploaded to the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE117805).

Quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNAs were extracted from kidney tissues and cells with mirVana miRNA Isolation Kit (Life Technologies), and from serum or urine samples with mirVana PARIS RNA and Native Protein Purification Kit (Life Technologies), following the manufacturer’s instructions. The level of miR-668 was quantified by TaqMan microRNA assay (Life Technologies) as described before (24, 32, 36). For kidney samples, snoRNA-202 was used for normalization. For urine and blood samples, an equal amount of exogenous cel-miR-39 per volume was added immediately before RNA extraction and used for normalization. Only those patients with valid qPCR readings for all time points (before surgery and 0, 3, 9, and 24 hours after surgery) were used for final data analysis. The quantification of DNA fragments pulled down by ChIP and MTP18 mRNA levels was performed with iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix from Bio-Rad.

Luciferase microRNA target reporter assay. The target reporter assay was done as before (24, 32, 36). DNA sequences of 50 bp containing the predicted miR-668 binding sites in the 3′-UTR region of MTP18 or null control insert without the predicted sites were synthesized (Genscript; see below for sequences). The sequences were subcloned into the 3′-UTR of the luciferase gene in the pMIR-REPORT luciferase plasmid (Life Technologies) between HindIII and SpeI sites. The luciferase plasmids were cotransfected with pMIR-REPORT β-gal Control Plasmid (Life Technologies) and 200 nM microRNA mimics (negative control vs. hsa-miR-668 mimics; Life Technologies) into HEK293 cells. The luciferase activity and β-galactosidase were examined with the Luciferase Assay System and β-galactosidase Enzyme Assay System, respectively (Promega). The luciferase activity was normalized with β-galactosidase activity. The ratio of the normalized value between miR-668 and the negative control mimic group was used for comparison. The following sequences were used as inserts in luciferase expression plasmids: TGAGCTGGACAGAAGCTTAGAGACAAAGGCTTCAAGAAGCAGTGG (Site 1); GTGGTATGGCTGAACAAGGAGCGGCAGACAACTCAGGGAGAAACT (Site 2); GTGGTATGGCTGAACAAGCACCGCCAGACAACTCAGGGAGAAACT (null control).

Bioinformatics analysis. The potential HIF-1 binding sites of miR-668 were analyzed with the JASPAR database (http://jaspar.genereg.net). The potential mRNA targets of miR-668 were analyzed with miRanda (69) and Segal Lab of Computational Biology online software (http://genie.weizmann.ac.il/pubs/mir07/mir07_prediction.html). The potential miR-668 binding sites of MTP18 were analyzed with Segal Lab of Computational Biology online software.

Measurement of renal function. Blood samples collected from tail vein or from heart puncture at sacrifice were clotted at room temperature and centrifuged to collect serum. Blood urea nitrogen was measured with Urea Nitrogen Direct from Stanbio Laboratory following the manufacturer’s instructions. Serum creatinine was measured based on Jaffe reaction. Briefly, reaction mixture of NaOH and picric acid was prepared freshly and warmed up at 37°C. Two values of the absorbance of 510 nm were read with a spectrophotometer at 20 seconds and 80 seconds after addition of serum samples to the mixture. The difference of these 2 values was used for the calculation of creatinine concentration based on a standard curve.

Renal histology and TUNEL assay. For histology, mouse kidneys were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and embedded with paraffin. Kidney sections of 4 μm were subjected to a standard H&E staining. The histology score was obtained by estimation of the percentage of injured renal tubules in a blinded manner (36, 46). For TUNEL assay, paraffin-embedded kidney tissue sections were stained with In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit (Roche Applied Science). The slides were examined with fluorescent microscopy, and the TUNEL-positive cells were counted from 10 randomly picked images for each specimen in the outer medulla and kidney cortex region.

Quantification of apoptosis in cell cultures. Apoptosis was assessed by cell morphology and caspase activity measurement. For morphological examination, the cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and then stained with Hoechst 33342. The cells were examined with phase contrast microscopy and fluorescent microscopy, and the apoptosis percentage was estimated for each dish. The activity of caspases was measured by an enzymatic assay as described before (4). Briefly, cytosol lysates were collected with a buffer containing 1% Triton X-100. Twenty-five micrograms protein was used for enzymatic reactions to convert DEVD-AFC to free AFC. The fluorescence of free AFC was measured at excitation 360 nm/emission 530 nm before and after 1-hour reaction with a GENios plate reader (Tecan US). The caspase activity was calculated based on the standard curve as the production of nanomoles free AFC/hour/mg protein.

Analysis of mitochondrial fragmentation. Cells transfected with Mito-Red were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 minutes followed by PBS rinse. The nuclei were stained by Hoechst 33342. Then the cells were mounted onto slides with Vectashield Antifade mounting medium (Vector Laboratories Inc.) for further examination with confocal fluorescent microscopy or regular fluorescent microscopy. To quantify mitochondrial fragmentation, 150–200 cells from 10 randomly selected areas were examined for each slide to calculate the percentage of cells with mitochondrial fragmentation (4, 19).

Immunoblot analysis. Kidney tissues and cultured cells were lysed in SDS lysis buffer (62.5 mM Tris-HCl, pH 6.8, 2% SDS, 10% glycerol) to determine protein concentration using a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Equal amount of protein samples or equal volume of IP products from same amount of input protein were loaded for standard reducing SDS-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis followed by transferring to PVDF membrane. After blocking in 5% milk, the blot was exposed to primary antibody in 4°C overnight, followed by HRP-conjugated secondary antibody incubation. Finally, the blot was incubated with SuperSignal West Pico Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to record signals by exposure to x-ray film or scanning with MyECL Imager (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Primary antibodies used were anti–HIF-1α (Cayman Chemical, 10006421; or R&D Systems, MAB1636), anti–β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, A5441), anti–active caspase-3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9664S), anti–cyclophilin B (Cell Signaling Technology, 43603S), anti-Drp1 (BD Transduction Laboratories, 611113), anti-Bak (Millipore, 06-536), anti-OPA1 (BD Biosciences, 612606), anti-OMA1 (Abcam, ab104316), anti–p-Drp1 (S637) (Cell Signaling Technology, 4867S), anti–mitofusin 2 (Sigma-Aldrich, M6444), anti–mitofusin 1 (Abnova, H00055669-M04), and anti-MTP18 (Abcam, ab198217). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Statistics. Student’s t test was used to show the significant difference between 2 groups, and ANOVA was used for multigroup difference analysis. Dunn’s multiple comparisons for 1-way ANOVA and Fisher’s least significant difference (LSD) for 2-way ANOVA were used. P less than 0.05 was considered significant. Data were expressed as mean ± SD. GraphPad Prism 7 and Microsoft Excel 2012 were used for all calculations.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with a protocol approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. All human studies were approved by the Institution Human Sample Collection Regulation of the Second Military Medical University, China. Written informed consent from participants or their guardians was received.