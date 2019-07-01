Bone marrow dendritic cells regulate hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell trafficking

Bone marrow DCs are enriched in the perivascular region in mice and have a distinct phenotype. To better characterize bone marrow DCs, we developed a multicolor flow cytometry to analyze myeloid cell populations in Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice, which express high levels of green fluorescent protein (GFP) in monocytes and bone marrow DCs, but not in bone marrow macrophages (9, 15, 16). Monocytes were identified as CX3CR1-GFPhi MHC-IIlo Gr-1lo B220–/CD19– cells (Figure 1A), and, consistent with a prior study, expressed F4/80 (17) but were mostly negative for CD11c and CD169 (Figure 1B). Bone marrow macrophages were identified as CX3CR1-GFPlo MHC-II+ Gr-1lo B220–/CD19– cells and expressed CD169 and F4/80, but little CD11c (Figure 1, A and B). Finally, bone marrow DCs were identified as CX3CR1-GFPhi and MHC-IIhi Gr-1lo B220–/CD19– cells. As expected, bone marrow DCs expressed a high level of CD11c and F4/80 (13), but a low level of CD169 (Figure 1, A and B). DCs represent 0.048% ± 0.017% of nucleated cells in mouse bone marrow compared with 0.096% ± 0.047% for macrophages (n = 11 mice). A prior study showed that bone marrow DCs are perivascular, although this study did not distinguish between venous sinusoids and arterioles (13). We show that CX3CR1-GFPhi and MHC-IIhi DCs all have a stellate morphology (Figure 1C), enabling the identification of DCs as CX3CR1-GFPhi stellate cells. We found that the great majority of these cells in the bone marrow are perivascular (Figure 1C), with approximately 90% of cells within 10 μm of a venous sinusoid or arteriole (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 The majority of bone marrow dendritic cells have a cDC2-like phenotype, are enriched in the perivascular region, and have a unique RNA expression profile. (A) Representative flow plots showing the gating strategy used to identify bone marrow monocytes, macrophages, and DCs using Cx3cr1CXgfp/+ mice. (B) The gated monocyte, macrophage, and DC populations were profiled for expression of the indicated lineage markers. FMO, fluorescence minus one control. (C) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections from Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice. Top: CX3CR1-GFP (green) and MCH-II (red). Middle and bottom: CX3CR1-GFP (green), Sca1+ arterioles (red), VE-cadherin+ venous sinusoids and arterioles (white). Yellow arrows indicate DCs. Counterstaining with DAPI highlights nuclei (blue). (D, E) Quantification of the distance from DCs to the nearest venous sinusoid (D) or arteriole (E) (data pooled from n = 3 mice). (F) Representative flow plot showing expression of 2 murine cDC markers, XCR1 for cDC1 and CD11b for cDC2. Data are gated on Gr-1– B220– MHC-IIhi CD11chi DCs. (G) Representative flow plot showing the expression of 2 human cDC markers, CD141 for cDC1 and CD1c for cDC2, on human bone marrow cDCs (n = 3 donors). Data are gated on lineage– CD45+ CD14– CD13+ CD33+ CD11c+ HLA-DR+ DCs. (H) Bone marrow DCs were sorted from Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice as Gr-1– B220– MHC-IIhi CD11chi CX3CR1-GFPhi cells. Heatmap comparing the expression of all chemokines and their receptors expressed in murine BM DCs and spleen (Sp) cDC2s (Gene Expression Omnibus database, accession no. GSE110789) (49). Data are mean ± SEM.

The high level of CD11c expression and stellate morphology of bone marrow DCs are consistent with cDCs (18, 19). To further characterize bone marrow DCs, we measured expression of XCR1 and CD11b, which are selectively expressed on cDC1s and cDC2s, respectively (20). For these experiments, cDCs were identified as Gr-1– B220– MHC-IIhi CD11chi cells. Nearly all of the DCs express CD11b but not XCR1, suggesting that the majority of murine bone marrow DCs are cDC2 cells (Figure 1F). Of note, consistent with a prior study (21), we observed that murine BM cDC2 cells express a higher level of CX3CR1-GFP than cDC1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124829DS1). We next examined bone marrow from healthy donors to determine whether DCs also are present in human bone marrow. Human bone marrow DCs were identified as lineage– CD45+ CD14– CD13+ CD33+ CD11c+ HLA-DR+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Indeed, the percentage of DCs in human bone marrow (0.082% ± 0.025%, n = 3 donors) is similar to that seen in murine bone marrow. Moreover, the majority of DCs in human bone marrow express CD1c but not CD141, and do not express CD45RA, consistent with a mature cDC2 phenotype (Figure 1G, and Supplemental Figure 1B) (20, 22). RNA expression profiling was performed on sorted murine bone marrow DCs and compared with prior data generated using splenic cDC2s. Surprisingly, the patterns of gene expression for chemokines, chemokine receptors, and certain DC marker genes were strikingly different, suggesting that bone marrow DCs may represent a unique dendritic cell population with distinct functional properties (Figure 1H and Supplemental Table 1).

Ablation of bone marrow DCs induces a loss of macrophages and HSPC mobilization. To assess their functional importance, bone marrow DCs were ablated using Zbtb46dtr mice. Recent studies have identified ZBTB46 as a transcription factor that is expressed in cDCs but not in plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs), macrophages, or other myeloid or lymphoid cells (23, 24). To confirm the specificity of Zbtb46 expression in bone marrow DCs, we analyzed Zbtb46gfp mice, in which GFP is knocked into the Zbtb46 locus (24). As expected, ZBTB46-GFP was expressed at high levels in bone marrow DCs, but not in bone marrow macrophages or monocytes (Figure 2A). Since endothelial cells also express Zbtb46 (24), we transplanted Zbtb46dtr bone marrow into irradiated WT recipients to restrict Zbtb46dtr to the hematopoietic lineage. Diphtheria toxin (DT) treatment of Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras resulted in a marked loss of bone marrow DCs (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2A). Surprisingly, we also observed a loss of bone marrow macrophages (Figure 2B). However, the macrophage loss was delayed compared with cDC loss, raising the possibility that the decrease in macrophages is non–cell autonomous and secondary to cDC ablation. To test this possibility, we generated mixed bone marrow chimeras containing both WT and Zbtb46dtr hematopoietic cells. As expected, DT treatment resulted in the loss of Zbtb46dtr-derived but not WT-derived bone marrow cDCs (Figure 2C). In contrast, DT treatment resulted in decreases of both WT- and Zbtb46dtr-derived bone marrow macrophages (Figure 2D). Of note, DT treatment of WT mice did not result in a decrease in cDCs or macrophages in the bone marrow, nor did it induce HSPC mobilization (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). Collectively, these data strongly suggest that cDC ablation results in a secondary, non–cell autonomous, loss of bone marrow macrophages.

Figure 2 Bone marrow DC ablation induces a loss of macrophages and HSPC mobilization. (A) Expression of GFP in bone marrow monocytes (Gr-1lo B220– CD115+ cells), macrophages (Gr-1lo B220– MHC-II+ F4/80+ cells), and DCs (Gr-1lo B220– MHC-IIhi CD11chi cells) from Zbtb46gfp mice is shown. FMO, fluorescence minus one control. (B) Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras were treated with DT for 1 day (n = 5 mice), 2 days (n = 5 mice), 6 days (n = 12 mice), or with PBS (day 0) (n = 11 mice), and BM DCs and macrophages were quantified. (C, D) Mixed bone marrow chimeras containing WT and Zbtb46dtr cells were treated with PBS or DT for 6 days, and the number of DCs (C) and macrophages (D) in the bone marrow that were derived from WT or Zbtb46dtr (Zbtb46-DTR) cells were quantified (n = 5 mice per cohort). (E–H) Zbtb46dtr, CD169dtr (CD169-DTR), and CD169dtr × Zbtb46dtr (CD169/Zbtb46-DTR) chimeras were treated with PBS or DT for 6 days, and the number of lineage- sca1+ c-kit+ (KSL) cells (E) (n = 11, 15, 18, 16 mice) or CD150+ CD48– KSL (KSL-SLAM) cells in the spleen (F) (n = 8, 10, 14, 13 mice) and the number of colony-forming cells (CFU-C) in spleen (G) (n = 14, 13, 12, 15 mice) or blood (H) (n = 15, 14, 12, 16 mice) were quantified. (I) CD11cdtr chimeras were treated with DT for 1 day (n = 3 mice), 6 days (n = 10 mice), or with PBS (n = 10 mice), and BM DCs and macrophages were quantified by flow cytometry. (J–L) CD11cdtr bone marrow chimeras were treated with saline or diphtheria toxin (DT) for 6 days, and the number of CFU-C in bone marrow (J), spleen (K), and blood (L) was quantified (n = 10 mice per cohort). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 compared with PBS-treated or day 0 mice. Significance was determined using an ANOVA with Tukey’s Honest Significant Difference post hoc analysis for C, E–H, a 2-way ANOVA for B, I, or an unpaired Student’s t test for J–L.

We next assessed the impact of cDC ablation on HSPC trafficking. Ablation of bone marrow macrophages has been reported to alter the bone marrow niche and induce HSPC mobilization (9, 10). Thus, to determine whether bone marrow DCs have a macrophage-independent role in the regulation of HSPC trafficking, we compared HSPC mobilization after DT treatment in Zbtb46dtr, Cd169dtr, or Zbtb46dtr × Cd169dtr bone marrow chimeras. A prior study showed that Cd169dtr efficiently ablates bone marrow macrophages and results in modest HSPC mobilization (9). Treatment of Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras with DT resulted in modest mobilization of CFU-C, c-kit+ Sca1+ lineage– (KSL), and CD150+ CD48– KSL (KSL-SLAM) cells (Figure 2, E–H), but did not affect HSPCs in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Of note, DT treatment of Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras did not result in an acute increase in blood or bone marrow neutrophils, or changes in bone marrow or spleen cellularity, suggesting that cDC ablation is not inducing systemic inflammation (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). Importantly, the magnitude of HSPC mobilization in Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras was significantly greater than that observed in Cd169dtr bone marrow chimeras but similar to that seen in the Zbtb46dtr × Cd169dtr bone marrow chimeras (Figure 2, E–H), suggesting that cDC ablation induces HSPC mobilization, at least in part, in a macrophage-independent fashion.

Zbtb46 is expressed in a subset of erythroid precursors (24). Indeed, DT treatment of Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras resulted in a modest, but significant, decrease in basophilic erythroblasts, but not in later erythroid precursors (Supplemental Figure 3H) (25). Thus, we repeated the HSPC mobilization studies using Cd11cdtr mice, a mouse model of cDC ablation that does not target erythroid precursors (26). Similar to the Zbtb46dtr mice, DT treatment of Cd11cdtr bone marrow chimeras resulted in the efficient ablation of DCs and a delayed loss of macrophages in the bone marrow (Figure 2I). Treatment of Cd11cdtr bone marrow chimeras with DT did not affect the number of HSPCs in the bone marrow (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 3I), but resulted in a modest mobilization of CFU-Cs and KSL cells (Figure 2, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 3J). The similar magnitude of bone marrow DC ablation and HSPC mobilization in the Zbtb46dtr and Cd11cdtr chimeras strongly suggests that it is the loss of DCs that is responsible for HSPC mobilization in these mice.

Ablation of bone marrow DCs synergizes with G-CSF to mobilize HSPCs. We previously showed that G-CSF treatment is associated with a marked decline of monocytes in the bone marrow (8). Using our multicolor flow assay, we quantified cDCs in the bone marrow, peripheral blood, and spleen at baseline and following G-CSF treatment (Figure 3A). G-CSF treatment is associated with a 6.8-fold decrease in cDCs in the bone marrow, while they are modestly increased in the blood, suggesting that cDCs are mobilized by G-CSF. The decrease in bone marrow cDCs was confirmed by imaging of bone sections of Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4). Modest cDC mobilization also was observed after treatment with AMD3100, a CXCR4 antagonist (Supplemental Figure 5). Compared with splenic cDC2s, bone marrow cDCs express a higher level of Csf3r, which encodes for the G-CSF receptor (Supplemental Table 1). To assess the contribution of G-CSF signaling in cDCs to HSPC mobilization, we characterized G-CSF–induced HSPC mobilization in Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras after cDC ablation. As expected, both G-CSF and cDC ablation resulted in a significant decrease in bone marrow cDCs and macrophages, with the lowest levels of these cells observed after combined G-CSF and cDC ablation (Figure 3, B and C). Ablation of cDCs alone induced modest HSPC mobilization compared with G-CSF (Figure 3, D and E). However, the combination of cDC ablation and G-CSF treatment resulted in synergistic HSPC mobilization that was approximately 3-fold greater than that observed with G-CSF alone.

Figure 3 Bone marrow DC ablation synergizes with G-CSF to mobilize HSPCs. (A) Mice were treated with 250 μg/kg G-CSF daily for 5 days. Shown are the number of cDCs in the bone marrow, blood, and spleen (n = 5, 4, 4 and 6 mice per time point). (B–E) Mice were treated with saline alone (PBS), G-CSF for 5 days, or the combination of DT and G-CSF for 5 days (n = 8 mice per cohort). The number of cDCs (B) and macrophages (C) in the bone marrow is shown. The number of KSL (D) or CFU-C (E) in bone marrow, blood, and spleen are shown. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.0; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 compared with saline-treated mice. Significance was determined using a 2-way ANOVA for A or an ANOVA with Tukey’s Honest Significant Difference post hoc analysis for B–E.

Ablation of bone marrow DCs induces endothelial cell expansion and increased vascular permeability in the bone marrow. The close physical association of bone marrow DCs with sinusoidal endothelium, the site where most HSPC transmigration is thought to occur, prompted us to examine endothelial cell function following cDC ablation. We first assessed bone marrow vascular permeability, since it has been reported to positively affect HSPC mobilization in the bone marrow (27–29). Fluorescein-conjugated bovine serum albumin (FITC-BSA) was injected intravenously into Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras following DT treatment. Mice were harvested after 15 minutes and immunostaining of femur sections was performed to quantify extravascular and intravascular FITC-BSA, as previously described (Figure 4A) (30). A modest but significant increase in vascular permeability was observed after 6 days of DT treatment (Figure 4C). We also observed a significant expansion of vascular endothelial cells by immunostaining (Figure 4, B and D) and flow cytometry (Figure 4E) after cDC ablation. To further characterize alterations in the bone marrow vasculature, sinusoidal (lineage– CD31+ Sca1–) and arteriolar (lineage– CD31+ Sca1+) endothelial cells were flow sorted from Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras 1 day after DT treatment, a time when bone marrow DCs, but not macrophages, are decreased in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 6A). RNA expression profiling was performed on the sorted populations. Principal component analysis (PCA) showed that sinusoidal but not arteriolar endothelial cells clustered based on cDC ablation (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). To better characterize transcriptional changes associated with cDC ablation, we performed RNA sequencing on sorted bone marrow sinusoidal endothelial cells. The data were analyzed using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) and, again, showed that cells clustered based on cDC ablation (Figure 5A). A total of 635 differentially expressed genes (> 5-fold difference and FDR < 0.02) were identified (Supplemental Table 2). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was performed and the top hit was related to chemokine/cytokine activation (Figure 5B). GSEA also suggested increased angiogenesis (Figure 5C), which is consistent with the modest expansion of vascular endothelial cells seen after cDC ablation. Collectively, these data show that cDC ablation results in vascular remodeling in the bone marrow, including modest angiogenesis and increased vascular permeability.

Figure 4 Bone marrow DC ablation induces vascular endothelium permeability and expansion in the bone marrow. (A, B) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections from Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras treated with PBS (left), 1 day of DT (1D-DT, middle) or 6 days of DT (6D-DT, right). (A) FITC-conjugated bovine serum albumin (BSA) was injected intravenously into mice 15 minutes before sacrifice. Sections were imaged for FITC-BSA (green) and VE-cadherin+/CD31+ endothelial cells (red). (B) Sections were imaged for VE-cadherin+/CD31+ endothelial cells (red) and counterstained with DAPI to highlight nuclei (blue). Original magnification, ×200. (C) The ratio of extravascular FITC-BSA to intravascular FITC-BSA was quantified and normalized to the PBS-treated cohort (n = 9, 8, 7 mice). (D, E) Histomorphometry (D) (n = 9, 8, 7 mice) or flow cytometry (E) (n = 4 or 6 mice) was used to quantify endothelium or endothelial cells in the bone marrow; endothelial cells were identified by flow cytometry as lineage– (CD45, Ter119, Gr-1) CD31+ cells. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 compared with PBS-treated mice. Significance was determined using an ANOVA with Tukey’s Honest Significant Difference post hoc analysis for C and D, or an unpaired Student’s t test for E.

Figure 5 Ablation of bone marrow DCs activates sinusoidal endothelial cells. (A) Sinusoidal endothelial cells were sorted from Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras treated with PBS or DT (1 day) and RNA-sequencing was performed. t-SNE analysis of PBS- (n = 4 mice) and DT-treated mice (n = 3 mice). (B, C) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). (D) Fragments per kilobase (FPKM) values for all expressed chemokine receptors in sinusoidal endothelial cells. *False discovery rate < 0.05. Significance was determined using the Partek gene-specific analysis (GSA) algorithm. (E, F) Expression of CXCL1 (E) and CXCL2 (F) mRNA relative to β-actin mRNA in the bone marrow of Zbtb46dtr chimeras following treatment with PBS (n = 6 mice) or DT for 1 day (1D-DT, n = 5 mice) or 6 days (6D-DT, n = 5 mice). Data are mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 compared with PBS-treated mice. Significance was determined using ANOVA with Tukey’s Honest Significant Difference post hoc analysis for E and F.

Ablation of bone marrow DCs may regulate HSPC trafficking partially through activation of sinusoidal CXCR2 signaling. Among the most highly induced genes in sinusoidal endothelial cells following cDC ablation are certain chemokine receptors, including CCR1, CCR2, and CXCR2 (Figure 5D). CXCR2 is of particular interest, since prior studies have suggested that CXCR2 activation induces vascular permeability and HSPC mobilization (29, 31–33). We performed real-time quantitative PCR on whole bone marrow RNA from Zbtb46dtr bone marrow chimeras following DT treatment to measure the expression of CXCL1 (KC) and CXCL2 (Gro-β), the principal ligands for CXCR2. RNA expression of both ligands was induced 3- to 4-fold in the bone marrow following cDC ablation (Figure 5, E and F). To directly test the effect of CXCR2 activation on endothelial cells, we performed transwell experiments using a human umbilical vein endothelial cell (HUVEC) monolayer (Figure 6A). Vascular permeability, as measured by Evans blue passage into the bottom chamber was modestly, but significantly, increased by treatment with recombinant CXCL1 (Figure 6B). Likewise, CXCL1 treatment increased the migration of human CD34+ cells through a HUVEC monolayer (Figure 6C). To assess the impact of endothelial CXCR2 signaling in vivo, we transplanted Zbtb46dtr bone marrow into irradiated Cxcr2–/– recipients, thereby restricting the loss of CXCR2 signaling to endothelial cells and other stromal cells. Compared with WT recipients, mobilization of KSL cells, KSL-SLAM cells, and CFU-Cs was significantly reduced in Cxcr2–/– recipients following cDC ablation (Figure 6, G, I, K, L and Supplemental Figure 7). Of note, cDC ablation in Cxcr2–/– recipients did not alter bone marrow or spleen cellularity, or HSPC numbers in the bone marrow (Figure 6, D–F, H, and J). Collectively, these data suggest that cDC ablation induces HSPC mobilization, in part, through CXCR2 activation in bone marrow sinusoidal endothelial cells.