uPAR isoform 2 forms a dimer and induces severe kidney disease in mice

msuPAR2 forms a dimer in solution. msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 share 100% homology for uPAR domain I (D1) and the N-terminal portion of D2, while msuPAR2 lacks the C-terminal end of D2 and the entire D3 domain, and thus the GPI anchor (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124793DS1). To characterize the corresponding proteins, we cloned and expressed msuPAR1 (without the GPI anchor) and msuPAR2 in HEK293 cells. Both msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 proteins are glycosylated (Figure 1A). Under reducing conditions, msuPAR1 migrated as a single band between 50 and 60 kDa before and approximately 35 kDa after treatment with PNGase F, while msuPAR2 migrated at 32 to 33 kDa before and approximately 25 kDa after deglycosylation (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 2A). msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 were verified by mass spectrometry (MS) analysis after deglycosylation (Figure 1B). Under nonreducing conditions, msuPAR1 migrated as multiple bands consistent with a monomer, a dimer, and higher-order multimers. In contrast, msuPAR2 remained as a monomer (Supplemental Figure 2B). Under native conditions, while msuPAR1 migrated as multiple bands, msuPAR2 presented as 1 band at approximately 66 kDa, suggesting formation of homodimers (Supplemental Figure 2C). As the structure of msuPAR1 was already determined by x-ray crystallography (15), we examined msuPAR2 by electron microscopy (EM). Reference-free class averages of msuPAR2 particles displayed clear multidomain features (Supplemental Figure 3), with 3 to 4 distinct domains with diameters of approximately 70–100 Å. The expressed construct possessed a full D1 domain and a small, disulfide-linked region from D2 (Figure 1C). These known folding domains would not have a diameter greater than 50 Å, indicating that the particles visualized in the micrographs are too large to be monomers. Single-particle reconstructions with an imposed 2-fold symmetry provided a good fit for the reference-free particle data and converged with a final resolution of 17 Å (Supplemental Figure 3). The resulting map indicates an isosurface set to enclose density for the expected volume of the 25 kDa msuPAR2 core protein. At this isosurface, 2 symmetry-related domains provide a good fit for the intact D1 domain (Figure 1C). These domains do not interact with one another, but are connected by a third domain containing the dimer interface and are of a suitable size to contain the N-terminal portion of D2 in the construct, but the resolution does not permit precise fitting of this domain into the map. Taken together, our data imply that, in contrast to msuPAR1, msuPAR2 forms a dimer with distinct structural characteristics.

Figure 1 Characterization of msuPAR recombinant proteins. (A) SDS gel analysis of purified msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 before (S2 and S1) and after (S2/P and S1/P) deglycosylation with PNGase F. S1, msuPAR1; S2, msuPAR2; P, PNGase F. (B) LC-MS verification of recombinant msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 proteins. Shown are representative mass spectra of identified peptides from the deglycosylated msuPAR proteins. (C) EM structure modeling of msuPAR2. The isosurface has been set to enclose 100% of the expected protein mass. The image that is second from the left shows the same map as the first, but displays the fit of domains D1 and the expressed portion of domain D2 in the map. The additional sequences following the splice junction have not been modeled. The third image shows the same map as the first, but rotated 90°. The fourth image shows the ribbon diagram of the msuPAR1 structure (pdb id 3LAQ) for comparison. The region included in msuPAR2 is indicated in blue. Locations of the 3 domains of msuPAR1 are indicated with black lines.

msuPAR2 is detected in adipocytes, blood, and urine. Since msuPAR2 has protein features distinct from those of msuPAR1, we next generated a msuPAR2 transgenic mouse model to examine its functional relevance. The transgene was built under the control of an AP2 promoter with a secretion signal peptide and a C-terminal Myc tag (Figure 2A). msuPAR2-expressing mice were fertile and viable and were born at a normal Mendelian ratio. In parallel, we examined msuPAR1 transgenic mice that were generated exactly the same way for comparison. We have shown using an ELISA assay that msuPAR1-Tg mice had a high level of msuPAR1 in both serum and urine samples (4). Since there is no ELISA kit available for a specific msuPAR2 measurement, we first examined adipose tissues for msuPAR2 expression driven by an AP2 promoter. Compared with littermate controls, msuPAR2 mRNA expression increased by 11-fold in msuPAR2-Tg mice (Figure 2B). The msuPAR2 expression in adipocytes at the protein level was confirmed by immunohistochemical staining with an anti–c-Myc antibody (Figure 2C). Next, we developed a peptide-based rabbit polyclonal antibody specific to msuPAR2 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Using this antibody, we performed Western blot analysis with albumin-depleted serum samples. We detected msuPAR2 in the sera of msuPAR2-Tg mice, but not in uPAR-KO (Plaur–/–) or msuPAR1-Tg mice (Figure 2D). The specificity of msuPAR2 detection was indicated by msuPAR2 peptide blocking (Supplemental Figure 4C). In addition, a msuPAR2 fragment of 10 to 15 kDa, but not intact msuPAR2, was detected in the urine of msuPAR2-Tg mice (Figure 2E). As expected, this msuPAR2 fragment was absent from the urine of msuPAR1-Tg and uPAR-KO mice (Figure 2E). Moreover, this msuPAR2 fragment was only recognized by the above-described rabbit anti-suPAR2 antibody, but not the anti–c-Myc antibody. Note that both msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 have C-terminal c-Myc tag in their transgenes, and the anti–c-Myc antibody detected msuPAR1 in the urine of msuPAR1-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 5). Next, we isolated the msuPAR2 fragment from msuPAR2-Tg mouse urine and performed liquid chromatography–MS (LC-MS) analysis, which confirmed its identity by detecting N-terminal, but not C-terminal, peptides (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Detection of msuPAR2 in adipocytes, serum, and urine. (A) Schematic of msuPAR2-Tg construction and msuPAR2-Tg mouse treatment. (B) qPCR analysis of muPAR2 in fat tissues. The value was calculated as a ratio of muPAR2 differential expression between littermate controls (WT) and msuPAR2-Tg mice over that of housekeeping gene GAPDH. muPAR2 mRNA was increased significantly compared with littermate controls. Mann-Whitney U test. **P < 0.01. (C) Localization of msuPAR2 in adipocytes. As msuPAR2 carries the c-Myc tag, immunohistochemistry was performed with a rabbit anti-Myc antibody. msuPAR2 was seen in adipocytes of msuPAR2-Tg mice, but not in littermate control mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Detection of msuPAR2 in circulating blood in msuPAR2-Tg mice. Albumin-depleted sera were separated by NuPAGE gel and processed for Western blot with rabbit anti-msuPAR2 antibody. P, recombinant msuPAR2 protein; B, blank without protein samples. Lane 1, uPAR KO sera; lane 2, msuPAR1-Tg sera; lanes 3 to 7, sera from different msuPAR2-Tg mice. Images shown are representatives of 3 different experiments. Red arrow indicates msuPAR2. (E) Detection of msuPAR2 in urine. Processed urine samples were separated by SDS-PAGE and blotted with a customized rabbit anti-msuPAR2 antibody. A band at 10–15 kDa (highlighted in red rectangle) was identified in msuPAR2-Tg but not in msuPAR1-Tg nor in uPAR-KO mice. Preincubation of the antibody with msuPAR2 peptide nullified the band. (F) Verification of msuPAR2 fragment by LC-MS analysis. The msuPAR2 fragment identified by Western blot was processed for MS analysis. Multiple peptides in the N-terminal region were detected. Shown is one of these peptides (bottom panel), which matches very well with the spectrum of the peptide from recombinant msuPAR2 protein (top panel).

msuPAR2-Tg mice develop CKD characteristic of FSGS. Circulating suPAR levels have been shown to predict CKD progression in humans (7). In msuPAR1-Tg mice, there was no proteinuria at baseline, but one-third of animals developed proteinuria after 2 months of high-fat diet (HFD) treatment to stimulate msuPAR1 production via the AP2 promoter (4). Additional analyses revealed that proteinuria in msuPAR1-Tg mice peaked after 6 months of HFD treatment (Figure 3A). In contrast, msuPAR2-Tg mice maintained on regular chow developed spontaneous proteinuria starting at 2 months of age (baseline) without HFD treatment, which increased significantly to a severe level by 12 months (Figure 3B). Of note, proteinuria was not observed in WT littermate control mice. Next, we treated msuPAR2-Tg mice with HFD, as with msuPAR1-Tg, to stimulate the AP2 promoter and thus suPAR production starting from 2 months of age. With HFD treatment, msuPAR2-Tg, but not littermate control, mice developed accelerated and progressive proteinuria up to 8 months of age (Figure 3C), at which time death occurred spontaneously in some msuPAR2-Tg mice and thus the experimental endpoint was reached. Considering the average of all examined mice, msuPAR2-Tg mice had significantly more proteinuria after 6 months of HFD treatment (albumin/creatinine ratio [ACR], 596.6 ± 191.5 mg/g), when compared with msuPAR1-Tg mice (ACR, 165.6 ± 43.7 mg/g, P < 0.05). As decreased serum albumin levels are a key feature of nephrotic syndrome in humans, we measured serum albumin in both msuPAR1-Tg and msuPAR2-Tg mice after 6 months of HFD. We found that msuPAR2-Tg mice had significantly lower serum albumin levels when compared with littermate controls (30.63 ± 2.50 g/l for msuPAR2-Tg versus 45.84 ± 2.38 g/l for controls, P < 0.0001) (Figure 3D). In contrast, serum albumin levels did not decrease significantly in msuPAR1-Tg mice (36.23 ± 5.55 g/l for msuPAR1-Tg versus controls, P = 0.10).

Figure 3 msuPAR2-Tg mice develop progressive proteinuria and severe kidney dysfunction. (A) Proteinuria profiling in msuPAR1-Tg mice. Proteinuria, in terms of ACR, which was absent before HFD treatment at baseline, developed in msuPAR1-Tg mice after 6 months of HFD. n = 25 WT/baseline (BS); n = 26 msuPAR1-Tg/BS; n = 27 WT/HFD6mo; n = 30 msuPAR1-Tg/HFD6mo. Two-way ANOVA; data were log-transformed to normal distribution. (B) Spontaneous proteinuria in msuPAR2-Tg mice. Without HFD treatment, proteinuria was evident in msuPAR2-Tg mice at 2 months of age and increased significantly by 12 months of age. n = 9 at 2 mo (2 month) /BS; n = 7 at 12 mo. Two-way ANOVA. (C) With HFD treatment, msuPAR2-Tg mice developed accelerated and progressive proteinuria over a period of 6 months. n = 30 WT/BS; n = 26 msuPAR2-Tg/BS; n = 9 WT/HFD2mo; n = 16 msuPAR2-Tg/HFD2mo; n = 13 WT/HFD4mo; n = 16 msuPAR2-Tg/HFD4mo; n = 31 WT/HFD6mo; n = 36 msuPAR-Tg/HFD6mo. Baseline was at 2 months old, before HFD treatment. Two-way ANOVA. Data were log-transformed to normal distribution. (D) Serum albumin decreased significantly in HFD-treated msuPAR2-Tg mice compared with WT (littermate control) mice. n = 17 WT; n = 8 msuPAR1-Tg; n = 19 msuPAR2-Tg mice. One-way ANOVA. (E) Serum creatinine increased significantly in HFD-treated msuPAR2-Tg mice. n = 10 WT; n = 6 msuPAR1-Tg; n = 16 msuPAR2-Tg mice. One-way ANOVA. (F) Serum BUN levels increased significantly in HFD-treated msuPAR2-Tg mice. n = 10 WT; n = 6 msuPAR1-Tg; n = 16 msuPAR2-Tg mice. One-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

As the next step, we examined serum markers of kidney function of msuPAR1-Tg and msuPAR2-Tg mice. As shown in Figure 3E, serum creatinine was significantly increased in msuPAR2-Tg mice after 6 months of HFD (2.20 ± 0.29 mg/dl for msuPAR2-Tg versus 1.38 ± 0.09 mg/dl for controls, P < 0.05). In contrast, serum creatinine did not change in msuPAR1-Tg mice (1.34 ± 0.18 mg/dl for msuPAR1-Tg versus controls, P = 0.99). Similarly, serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels were significantly increased in msuPAR2-Tg mice (79.06 ± 15.35 mg/dl for msuPAR2-Tg versus 28.74 ± 2.28 mg/dl for littermate controls, P < 0.05), but not in msuPAR1-Tg (48.20 ± 4.15 mg/dl for msuPAR1-Tg versus controls, P = 0.61), after 6 months of HFD treatment (Figure 3F). Thus, kidney function is significantly impaired in msuPAR2-Tg mice after 6 months of HFD, when elevation of msuPAR2 is shown in the blood circulation.

To explore kidney histopathology, we performed periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) and H&E staining. Without HFD treatment, msuPAR2-Tg mice were sacrificed at 12 months of age, when a high amount of proteinuria was detected. While WT control mice presented normal kidney morphology, msuPAR2-Tg mice maintained on regular chow showed FSGS-like glomerular features (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A). After 6 months of HFD treatment, 22% ± 3 % of msuPAR2-Tg mice developed kidney pathology that mimicked human FSGS: some, but not all, glomeruli were sclerotic; some segments, but not the whole glomerulus, were equally affected (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, msuPAR1-Tg mice showed only mild glomerular hypertrophy, hypercellularity, and hyalinosis, but no FSGS-like changes (Supplemental Figure 6C). As both WT control mice and msuPAR1-Tg mice also received HFD for 6 months, these data suggest that msuPAR2 overexpression but not HFD was associated with FSGS-like kidney disease. Transmission EM (TEM) analysis of msuPAR2-Tg mice revealed that podocyte foot process effacement increased significantly compared with that in littermate controls (Figure 4, C and D). Along with progressive proteinuria and impaired kidney function, these results indicate that msuPAR2-Tg mice developed FSGS-type changes.

Figure 4 msuPAR2-Tg mice present FSGS-like kidney pathology. (A) PAS staining of kidney sections from spontaneous non–HFD treated mice. Segmental glomerular sclerosis was shown in some glomeruli of msuPAR2-Tg mice. In contrast, no abnormality was observed in littermate control WT mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. Arrow shows sclerotic area. (B) Kidney histology of HFD-treated mice. Left panel, PAS staining; right panels, H&E staining. Histological features of advanced FSGS were observed in HFD-treated msuPAR2-Tg mouse kidneys. Scale bars: 20 μm. Arrows show sclerotic area. TEM examination (C) and analysis (D) indicate that foot-process (FP) effacement significantly increased with msuPAR2-Tg mice. Data were represented by the FP counts per μm of glomerular basement membrane (GBM). n = 17 WT; n = 14 msuPAR2-Tg. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. Scale bars: 1 μm. (E) Localization of msuPAR2 in the glomeruli. Kidney cryosections were performed with double-immunofluorescent stainings with anti-msuPAR2 antibody and anti-synaptopodin antibody. Syno, synaptopodin (used as a podocyte marker). Colocalization of msuPAR2 (green) with synapopodin (red) is shown in brown. (F) Localization of msuPAR1 in the glomeruli by msuPAR1 antibody. Compared with WT and msuPAR2-Tg mice, an abundance of msuPAR1 was clearly observed in the msuPAR1-Tg mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. Negative staining of both msuPAR1 and msuPAR2 in uPAR-KO mice indicates the specificities of the suPAR antibodies employed.

Since we observed glomerular pathology in msuPAR2-Tg mice, we determined whether msuPAR2 could be localized in the glomeruli using immunofluorescence labeling. While only minimal levels could be detected in the glomeruli of littermate WT control mice, msuPAR2 expression was readily observed in the glomeruli of msuPAR2-Tg mice. Of note, msuPAR2 staining did not overlap either with α–smooth muscle actin (SMA), a marker for mesangial cells (16), or with VE-cadherin (Supplemental Figure 7), an endothelial cell marker (17), but did overlap with the podocyte marker synaptopodin, indicating that msuPAR2 was localized largely to podocytes (Figure 4E). In parallel, we examined the expression of msuPAR1 in the glomeruli of msuPAR1-Tg and msuPAR2-Tg mice. Compared with littermate WT control, there was an increase of msuPAR1 in the glomeruli of msuPAR1-Tg mice, partially localized in podocytes. In contrast, no obvious change of msuPAR1 was appreciated in the glomeruli of msuPAR2-Tg mice (Figure 4F). Together, these data suggest that circulating msuPAR can be deposited into podocytes.

msuPAR2-induced renal pathogenesis requires β 3 integrin. To explore the molecular mechanisms underlying msuPAR2 induced kidney disease, we performed RNA-Seq on isolated glomeruli from msuPAR2-Tg mice and littermate controls. We found 81 mRNAs including Itgb3 (encoding β 3 integrin) were significantly upregulated, while 17 mRNAs were downregulated in suPAR2-Tg glomeruli (Figure 5A). When gene enrichment analysis was used to identify key pathways driving these transcriptional changes, the top differentially expressed pathways in suPAR2-Tg glomeruli included immune response, wound healing, chemotaxis, cell migration, cell proliferation, and integrin-mediated pathways (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Glomerular β 3 integrin expression is increased in msuPAR2-Tg mice. (A) RNA-Seq of msuPAR2-Tg mouse glomeruli. Differentially expressed genes are shown in the heatmap. Red, high transcript levels; blue, low transcript levels. n = 7 suPAR2-Tg mice; n = 3 littermate controls. Red arrow indicates Itgb3. (B) Differentially expressed pathways identified by gene-set enrichment analysis via DAVID. Numbers above the bars represent counts in percentage. (C and D) msuPAR2 induces β 3 integrin activity on human podocytes. Cultured human podocytes were treated with purified msuPAR2 or msuPAR1 protein at 1 ng/ml and examined for β 3 integrin activation, as indicated by AP5 staining intensity. Activated β 3 integrin colocalized with paxillin. Controls received the same amount of BSA. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

As β 3 integrin has been implicated in our previous studies as a suPAR downstream effector, we chose to corroborate its role in msuPAR2-Tg mice. We first showed that msuPAR2 is a stronger activator of β 3 integrin than msuPAR1 in human podocytes (Figure 5, C and D). Next, we crossed msuPAR2-Tg mice with integrin β 3 KO (Itgb3–/–) mice as well as with 2 integrin knockin mouse models, β3ΔRGT and β3EGK, respectively (18, 19). As indicated in Figure 6A, β3ΔRGT knockin mice lack the 3 C-terminal β 3 tail residues (RGT), resulting in defective β 3 interaction with c-Src and Kindlin-3 (19). Conversely, in β3EGK mice, the replacement of the RGT residues of β 3 with the corresponding residues of β 1 (EGK) restores the interaction of β 3 with kindlins, but not with c-Src (19). As with msuPAR2-Tg mice, msuPAR2-Tg/β3-KO, msuPAR2-Tg/β3ΔRGT, and msuPAR2-Tg/β3EGK mice were then treated with HFD starting at 2 months of age. While msuPAR2-Tg mice developed proteinuria, all 3 double-transgenic mice with impaired β 3 integrin expression or function were protected from msuPAR2-induced proteinuria (Figure 6B). Finally, kidney histological analysis by PAS staining revealed normal kidneys absent changes characteristic of FSGS in either msuPAR2-Tg/β3 KO, or msuPAR2-Tg/β3ΔRGT or in msuPAR2-Tg/β3EGK mice (Figure 6C). These data suggest that msuPAR2 signals through intact integrin β 3 and, by implication, that an intact α v β 3 integrin heterodimer is required via c-Src–dependent signaling for msuPAR2-induced kidney injury.

Figure 6 msuPAR2-induced kidney disease requires the presence of intact β 3 integrin. (A) Schematic delineations of the cytoplasmic domain of 3 genetically engineered β 3 integrin mouse models. Dashed line represents absence. In terms of β 3 integrin KO, α v integrin was able to dimerize with β 5 or another integrin β subunit. (B) Proteinuria assay. Proteinuria is shown as ACR (mg/g) obtained from spot urine samples. n = 29 msuPAR2-Tg; n = 8 msuPAR2-Tg/β3–KO; n = 8 msuPAR2-Tg/β3ΔRGT; n = 12 msuPAR2-Tg/β3EGK mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA test. (C) Kidney histology. From 5 to 6 months after HFD treatment, all mice were sacrificed for kidney histological analysis with PAS staining. Shown are representative kidney sections from msuPAR2/β3WT, msuPAR2/β3KO, msuPAR2/β3ΔRGT, and msuPAR2/β3EGK mice, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. Except in msuPAR2/β3WT, FSGS-like glomerulopathy was not seen in msuPAR2/β3KO, msuPAR2/β3ΔRGT, or msuPAR2/β3EGK mice.

Blocking Src activity reduces proteinuria. To further examine the role of c-Src kinase in msuPAR2-Tg mice, we examined the glomerular c-Src phosphorylation by immunofluorescence. Compared with littermate controls, Src phosphorylation was increased in glomeruli of msuPAR2-Tg mice (Figure 7A). Interestingly, the enhancement of c-Src activity was abolished not only in msuPAR2-Tg/β3 KO, but also in msuPAR2-Tg/β3ΔRGT and in msuPAR2-Tg/β3EGK mice. Additionally, the phosphorylation of c-Src was not observed in the glomeruli of msuPAR1-Tg mice (Figure 7A). Taken together, these results indicate that msuPAR2 but not msuPAR1 activate glomerular Src kinase via β 3 integrin in the development of kidney disease.

Figure 7 Blocking Src activity reduces proteinuria in msuPAR2-Tg mice. (A) Glomerular Src activity was determined by immunofluorescent staining of the kidney cryosections with p-Src monoclonal antibody (green). Podocin was used as a podocyte marker (red). Shown are the representative glomeruli with p-Src immunofluorescent staining. As indicated by the p-Src staining intensity, glomerular Src phosphorylation was readily observed in the kidney sections from msuPAR2-Tg, but not from other investigated mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Treatment with Src inhibitors lowered proteinuria in msuPAR2-Tg mice. Both PP1 and Src inhibitor 1 (5 mg/kg) were administered into the randomly grouped msuPAR2-Tg mice intraperitoneally, with vehicle controls receiving the same amount of DMSO. n = 8 Src inhibitor group; n = 7 vehicle control group. At 72 hours after treatment, proteinuria was significantly reduced by Src inhibitor treatment. Two-way ANOVA; data were log-transformed to normal distribution. **P < 0.01.

Next, we tested pharmacologic modulation of Src kinase and its effects on proteinuria in msuPAR2-Tg mice. Src inhibitor 1 is a potent, selective, dual-site Src tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and it has been used together with PP1 to inhibit Src kinase (20). Thus, we administered both Src inhibitors into msuPAR2-Tg mice via i.p. injection and monitored proteinuria before and after Src inhibitor treatment. While vehicle-only administration did not change proteinuria levels, Src inhibitor treatment significantly reduced proteinuria in msuPAR2-Tg mice (Figure 7B). Collectively, our data suggest that msuPAR2-induced kidney injuries are mediated by glomerular Src activity, employing the α v β 3 integrin signaling pathway.

To investigate the implication of c-Src activity in human glomerular kidney disease, we performed immunofluorescent staining for phosphorylated c-Src (p–c-Src) on kidney biopsies from primary FSGS, lupus nephritis [LN], membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis [MPGN], and minimal change disease [MCD]). While minimal p–c-Src expression was observed in normal glomeruli, signal intensity was increased in the glomeruli of 6 out of 10 examined FSGS patients, but not in any glomeruli from LN, MPGN, or MCD patients (Figure 8). Overlapping with the podocyte marker synaptopodin indicates that the increase of c-Src activity is largely localized in podocytes. Of note, in these FSGS patients with elevated expression of glomerular p–c-Src, 46%, but not all, observed glomeruli were stained positive with variable intensity. In summary, increased glomerular c-Src phosphorylation is observed in human FSGS kidney as well as in msuPAR2 transgenic mice; blocking c-Src could decrease proteinuria, implicating c-Src activation in FSGS.

Figure 8 Glomerular c-Src activity is increased in human FSGS kidney. Immunofluorescent staining with p–c-Src antibody was performed for the frozen sections of deidentified human kidney biopsies. Synaptopodin was used as a podocyte marker. Shown is a representative of 4 batches of immunostaining. While a minimal amount of c-Src phosphorylation was observed in the glomeruli of healthy donors (n = 3), glomerular p–c-Src intensity was increased in 6 out of 10 FSGS patients. Overlap of p–c-Src (green) and synpo (red ) indicates that p–c-Src was localized in podocytes. Of note, only 11 out of 24 observed glomeruli were positive for p–c-Src, from which 64% were focal, 36% globally but not evenly. In contrast, the increase of pSrc was not observed in other glomerular diseases, including SLE (n = 2), MPGN (n = 2), and MCD (n = 4). Scale bar: 20 μm. NT, normal kidney tissue.

Finally, we investigated whether there are alternative human uPAR isoforms expressed in human cells. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) with primer pairs specific for each isoform in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) harvested from healthy human subjects identified mRNA expression of human uPAR isoforms 1 to 4 (H1 to H4) (Supplemental Figure 8), indicating that alternative human uPAR isoforms are indeed expressed in humans.