Hemodynamic regulation of perivalvular endothelial gene expression prevents deep venous thrombosis

Perivalvular venous endothelial cells express FOXC2 and PROX1 in association with a strong antithrombotic phenotype. Lymphatic valves develop in response to oscillatory shear stress (OSS) through upregulation of the FOXC2, GATA2, and PROX1 transcription factors in perivalvular endothelial cells (11–17), and sustained expression of FOXC2 and GATA2 is required to maintain lymphatic valves in the mature animal (16, 18). Since venous valves are morphologically identical to lymphatic valves and also require FOXC2 and PROX1 to develop (19–22), we assessed whether this transcriptional program might be maintained in the endothelium surrounding the mature venous valve. Immunostaining of mouse saphenous veins from wild-type animals and PROX1-GFP transgenic reporter animals revealed that FOXC2 and PROX1 were specifically expressed in endothelial cells lining both sides of the venous valve and the adjacent valve sinus, but were undetectable in nonvalvular, lumenal venous endothelium (Figure 1, A and B). Analysis of transgenic GATA2-GFP reporter animals also revealed specific expression in perivalvular venous endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124791DS1), but immunostaining with anti-GATA2 antibodies failed to detect a significant difference between luminal and perivalvular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). To determine whether this perivalvular expression pattern is conserved across species, we examined expression of these transcription factors in healthy human saphenous veins harvested for vascular bypass surgery. As observed in the mouse, FOXC2 and PROX1 were detected in the nuclei of endothelial cells lining the sinus (S) and downstream/sinus side of the human saphenous venous valve leaflet (VS), but not in nonvalvular lumenal venous endothelial cells (L) (Supplemental Figure 2A). In contrast to the mouse, the endothelial cells lining the upstream/lumenal side of the human venous valve leaflet (VL) did not express FOXC2 or PROX1 (Supplemental Figure 2A). As observed using anti-GATA2 antibodies in the mouse, immunodetection of GATA2 in human venous endothelium was not restricted to perivalvular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). The differences between human and mouse FOXC2 and PROX1 endothelial expression on the luminal side of the venous valve leaflet may reflect hemodynamic differences, due either to differences in venous flow (e.g., in an upright, 2-legged human versus a horizontal, 4-legged rodent) or differences in vessel and valve size. Since these studies did not definitively establish a perivalvular expression pattern for native GATA2, we focused subsequent studies on FOXC2 and PROX1, which are highly and specifically expressed by perivalvular venous endothelial cells in both mice and humans.

Human perivalvular venous endothelial cells express low levels of the endothelial cell–associated prothrombotic protein vWF and high levels of the endothelial cell–associated antithrombotic proteins THBD and EPCR (23), suggesting that OSS and FOXC2 and PROX1 expression might be connected to regulation of the endothelial thrombotic phenotype at venous valves. Immunostaining of mouse saphenous veins revealed dramatic loss of vWF expression and gain of THBD, EPCR, and TFPI expression in perivalvular endothelial cells compared with nonvalvular, lumenal endothelial cells (Figure 1, C–F). Since venous thrombi incorporate adhesive leukocytes in addition to platelets and cross-linked fibrin (8, 24–26), we next assessed endothelial expression of the prothrombotic leukocyte adhesion proteins P-selectin and ICAM1. As observed for the prothrombotic protein vWF, ICAM1 expression was markedly downregulated in the perivalvular venous endothelium (Figure 1G). P-selectin expression appeared to be maintained or even increased when examined by immunostaining of tissue sections (Figure 1H), but intravascular injection of anti–P-selectin antibodies revealed dramatic loss of surface P-selectin in live perivalvular endothelial cells (Figure 1I). The observed discrepancy between intracellular and surface P-selectin expression is consistent with studies demonstrating a requirement for vWF for surface expression of P-selectin, and suggests that valve sinus endothelium lacks functional Weibel-Palade bodies (27). Analysis of human saphenous veins also revealed marked upregulation of THBD, EPCR, and TFPI expression and downregulation of vWF expression in perivalvular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). Significantly, these changes were observed specifically in the endothelial cells lining the valve sinus (S) and downstream/sinus side of the valve leaflet (VS) in the human vein versus those lining the sinus and both sides of the valve leaflet in the mouse vein, a spatial pattern identical to that observed for expression of the shear-regulated transcription factors FOXC2 and PROX1 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2A). These studies reveal that the healthy perivalvular venous endothelium expresses a host of cell-associated proteins that are highly antithrombotic, and that this unique endothelial phenotype overlaps precisely with expression of the hemodynamically regulated FOXC2 and PROX1 transcription factors.

The perivalvular venous endothelium is highly antithrombotic. To functionally test whether the endothelial molecular phenotype described above confers a localized antithrombotic phenotype to the venous valve, we next observed leukocyte rolling in the saphenous vein of live PROX1-GFP mice, in which endothelial cells in the venous valve leaflets and sinus are marked by high GFP expression. Following injection of rhodamine 6G, leukocyte rolling was observed both upstream and downstream of the venous valve and sinus, but no rolling leukocytes were observed on perivalvular endothelium (Figure 2A). To functionally test whether perivalvular venous endothelium is more or less thrombotic than adjacent nonvalvular venous endothelium, a low concentration of active thrombin (0.3 mg/mL) was applied to the exposed saphenous vein and thrombus formation detected using platelet and leukocyte uptake of rhodamine or anti-fibrin antibodies. Adherent thrombi were observed both upstream and downstream of the venous valve 2 minutes after thrombin application, but almost no clot formation was noted along the valve leaflets or in the valve sinus (Figure 2B). Consistent with these observations, robust fibrin formation was detected upstream and downstream of the PROX1-GFP+ perivalvular region, but not at the valve itself, 10 minutes after thrombin application (Figure 2C). These findings demonstrate that the perivalvular venous endothelium is strongly antithrombotic in healthy mice.

Figure 2 Perivalvular venous endothelium is resistant to leukocyte rolling and thrombus formation. (A) Spontaneous leukocyte rolling at the saphenous venous valve was observed and quantitated in PROX1-GFP mice using rhodamine 6G. Arrow indicates the direction of flow, and arrowheads indicate individual leukocytes adherent to the vessel wall. Dashed lines outline the valve sinus region. The number of rolling leukocytes per millimeter vessel length was measured upstream of the valve (US), in the valve and valve sinus regions (V/S), and downstream of the valve (DS) (right) (n = 5 valves imaged in 3 mice). (B) Thrombus formation was stimulated in PROX1-GFP animals around the saphenous venous valve by application of extravascular thrombin, and clot visualized by accumulation of rhodamine 6G–positive platelets and leukocytes (orange) at 120 seconds (left). The percentage of vessel area covered by thrombus was measured upstream of the valve (US), in the valve and valve sinus regions (V/S), and downstream of the valve (DS) (right) (n = 8 valves imaged in 4 mice). (C) Visualization of thrombus formation over the saphenous venous valve of a PROX1-GFP mouse using anti-fibrin antibodies 10 minutes after thrombin application. The images are representative of those obtained from analysis of 3 separate experiments. White dashed lines indicate luminal venous endothelial cells, and green dashed lines indicate perivalvular endothelial cells. For each graph the mean is shown as the value of the bar with dots representing each replicate, and error bars indicate SD. Significance was determined by a paired 2-tailed t test and corrected for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.025; **P < 0.01.

FOXC2 and PROX1 confer the antithrombotic phenotype of perivalvular venous endothelial cells. The studies described above suggested that the transcription factors FOXC2 and PROX1 might couple hemodynamic forces to a strong antithrombotic phenotype in the endothelial cells that line the venous valve leaflets and sinus. To test the role of these transcription factors at the venous valve in vivo, we next deleted Foxc2 in the PROX1+ perivalvular venous endothelial cells of Prox1CreERT2 Foxc2fl/fl mature animals (termed Foxc2VVKO animals). Consistent with published studies (18), 3 weeks after tamoxifen-induced gene deletion Foxc2VVKO animals appeared healthy, exhibited no loss of venous valves, and displayed no signs of edema, ascites, or lymphatic dysfunction. FOXC2 protein expression was not detectable in the perivalvular venous endothelial cells of Foxc2VVKO animals, while PROX1 expression was significantly reduced in the valve endothelium but remained elevated in comparison with lumenal endothelium (Figure 3, A and B). Significantly, perivalvular endothelial cells in Foxc2VVKO animals exhibited reduced expression of the antithrombotic proteins THBD and EPCR (Figure 3, C and D) and increased expression of the prothrombotic protein vWF (Figure 3E). Notably, perivalvular TFPI expression was not significantly altered in Foxc2VVKO animals (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Loss of FOXC2 results in loss of THBD and EPCR and gain of vWF in perivalvular venous endothelial cells. Immunostaining of mouse saphenous veins was performed in animals lacking FOXC2 in perivalvular venous endothelial cells (Foxc2VVKO mice) and littermate controls (Foxc2fl/fl mice). (A and B) Loss of FOXC2 (n = 6 for control and knockout valves) mildly reduces perivalvular endothelial expression of PROX1 (n = 6 for control and knockout valves). (C–E) Loss of FOXC2 results in loss of perivalvular endothelial expression of the antithrombotic proteins THBD (n = 5 control valves, n = 7 knockout valves) and EPCR (n = 8 control valves, n = 9 knockout valves) and gain of the prothrombotic protein vWF (n = 6 control valves, n = 7 knockout valves). (F) Loss of FOXC2 does not significantly alter the expression of the antithrombotic protein TFPI (n = 4 control valves, n = 6 knockout valves). White dashed lines indicate luminal venous endothelial cells, and green dashed lines indicate perivalvular endothelial cells. For all graphs the mean is represented by the bar with dots for each replicate, and error bars indicate SD. Significance for each single comparison was determined by an unpaired 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. Scale bars: 50 μm.

To assess the role of PROX1 in the perivalvular antithrombotic endothelial phenotype described above, we next analyzed saphenous venous valves from Cdh5-CreERT2 Prox1fl/fl mature animals (termed Prox1ECKO animals). Prox1ECKO venous valves exhibited loss of endothelial PROX1 expression (Supplemental Figure 3A), but retained expression of FOXC2 in perivalvular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Unlike loss of FOXC2, loss of PROX1 did not significantly lower the expression of THBD or EPCR or raise the expression of vWF in perivalvular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). However, loss of PROX1 did significantly reduce perivalvular expression of TFPI (Supplemental Figure 3F), a protein that was not significantly altered with loss of FOXC2 (Figure 3F). Neither loss of FOXC2 nor loss of PROX1 altered ICAM1 expression (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These studies demonstrate that both FOXC2 and PROX1 are required for the antithrombotic phenotype of perivalvular venous endothelial cells and suggest that they function in discrete ways in this context.

Endothelial FOXC2 is required for protection against venous perivalvular thrombosis. Since Foxc2VVKO animals exhibited the most significant loss of the antithrombotic phenotype in perivalvular endothelial cells (Figure 3), we next asked whether loss of FOXC2 might predispose toward thrombosis at the venous valve in vivo. In contrast to Foxc2fl/fl control littermates, Foxc2VVKO animals expressed P-selectin on the surface of perivalvular endothelial cells (Figure 4A). Foxc2VVKO animals also exhibited higher levels of leukocyte rolling over perivalvular venous endothelial cells than control littermates following injection of a low dose of lipopolysaccharide, a known activator of vascular endothelium (refs. 28, 29, and Figure 4B). To examine the local thrombotic effects of FOXC2 deficiency in the perivalvular endothelium, we next tested protection against thrombin-induced clot formation. In contrast to control littermates, Foxc2VVKO animals exhibited clot formation both in the valve sinus and on the valve leaflets (Figure 4C). Significantly, live imaging immediately following exposure of the saphenous vein revealed spontaneous microthrombi along the valve leaflets and sinus in 6 of 17 Foxc2VVKO animals and 0 of 14 Foxc2fl/fl controls (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 1). No large changes in systemic clotting were observed using either the activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) or fibrin clot time in Foxc2VVKO animals (Supplemental Figure 5). Pretreatment of the Foxc2VVKO and Foxc2fl/fl animals with low-dose lipopolysaccharide 24 hours before valve exposure to increase the systemic hypercoagulability of the animals increased the rate of spontaneous thrombus formation to 8/12 for the Foxc2VVKO animals but only 1/8 for the Foxc2fl/fl animals (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 1). Notably, spontaneous thrombi in lipopolysaccharide-treated Foxc2VVKO animals were observed in the deep venous system (at the anastomosis of the inferior vena cava and the lumbar veins), the site of clinically significant human venous thrombosis. These functional studies support a mechanism in which localized endothelial expression of the FOXC2 transcription factor supports a strong antithrombotic phenotype in the venous perivalvular area.

Figure 4 Loss of FOXC2 increases leukocyte rolling and thrombosis at the venous valve. (A) Spontaneous leukocyte rolling at the saphenous venous valve was measured in Foxc2VVKO mice and littermate Foxc2fl/fl controls using rhodamine 6G. Arrow indicates direction of flow; arrowheads indicate leukocytes adherent to the vessel wall. Dashed lines outline the valve sinus region. Images are representative of 6 similar experiments. (B) Leukocyte rolling after administration of the proinflammatory agent lipopolysaccharide (LPS) at the saphenous venous valve was measured Foxc2VVKO mice (n = 7 valves imaged in 4 mice) and littermate Foxc2fl/fl controls (n = 11 valves imaged in 6 mice) using rhodamine 6G. The mean is represented by the bar; each dot indicates a replicate. The error bars indicate SD. Significance was measured with an unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05. (C) Thrombus formation at the saphenous venous valve stimulated by application of extravascular thrombin was measured in animals lacking FOXC2 in perivalvular venous endothelial cells (Foxc2VVKO mice, n = 9 valves imaged in 5 mice) and littermate controls (Foxc2fl/fl mice, n = 10 valves imaged in 5 mice) using rhodamine 6G (left). The percentage of vessel area covered by thrombus was measured upstream of the valve (US), in the valve and valve sinus regions (V/S), and downstream of the valve (DS) (right). The mean is represented by the bar; each dot indicates a replicate. Error bars indicate SD. Significance was determined by a paired 2-tailed t test and corrected for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.025; **P < 0.01. (D) The presence of perivalvular spontaneous microthrombi was measured in the indicated animals using rhodamine 6G (yellow arrowhead). Images are representative of 14 control valves and 17 knockout valves imaged; the quantitative data are found in Supplemental Table 1.

The antithrombotic venous perivalvular endothelial phenotype is conferred by hemodynamic forces. Since hemodynamic forces and OSS are known to drive the expression of the FOXC2, GATA2, and PROX1 transcription factors in perivalvular endothelial cells during valve formation (12–17), the studies described above suggested that OSS might be required for the antithrombotic phenotype displayed by perivalvular venous endothelial cells. To test an association between blood flow, expression of FOXC2 and PROX1, and the antithrombotic endothelial phenotype around the venous valve, we performed femoral artery ligation (FAL) to reduce the level of blood flow in the vein without directly manipulating the vein itself (30, 31). FAL resulted in an approximately 50% reduction in venous flow assessed at 72 hours by direct visualization of injected fluorescent beads and laser Doppler imaging (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Video 1). Immunostaining performed 72 hours after FAL revealed reduced expression of FOXC2 and PROX1 in perivalvular endothelial cells (Figure 5, A and B). Expression of the antithrombotic proteins THBD, EPCR, and TFPI also dropped significantly in perivalvular endothelial cells (Figure 5, C–E). Notably, expression of the prothrombotic protein vWF rose in perivalvular venous endothelial cells 72 hours after FAL (Figure 5F), demonstrating coordinate regulation of prothrombotic and antithrombotic gene expression and suggesting that the reduced expression of transcription factors and antithrombotic proteins is not merely reflective of globally reduced gene expression. The expression of ICAM1 in the perivalvular endothelium was not significantly altered 72 hours after FAL (Supplemental Figure 4C). These studies further link expression of FOXC2 and PROX1 to blood flow in vivo and support the conclusion that the local antithrombotic phenotype of venous perivalvular endothelium is conferred by specific hemodynamic conditions.

Figure 5 Femoral artery ligation results in loss of the venous perivalvular transcriptional and antithrombotic phenotypes. Immunostaining of mouse saphenous veins was performed 72 hours after femoral artery ligation (FAL) to reduce venous flow, and relative quantitation of protein levels in luminal (L), valvular (V), and sinus (S) endothelial cells was measured. (A and B) Loss of perivalvular endothelial expression of the FOXC2 (n = 5 control, n = 6 FAL valves) and PROX1 (n = 7 control, n = 12 FAL valves) transcription factors following FAL. (C–E) Loss of perivalvular endothelial expression of the antithrombotic proteins THBD (n = 9 control, FAL valves), EPCR (n = 9 control, n = 8 FAL valves), and TFPI (n = 7 control, n = 9 FAL valves) following FAL. (F) Gain of perivalvular endothelial expression of the prothrombotic protein vWF following FAL (n = 6 control, n = 8 FAL valves). White dashed lines indicate luminal venous endothelial cells, and green dotted lines indicate perivalvular endothelial cells. For all graphs the mean is represented by the bar with each dot representing a replicate, and error bars indicate SD. Significance was determined by a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05.

Muscular activity stimulates oscillatory blood flow in the venous valve sinus. Immobility is a well-defined risk factor for DVT that has been proposed to be linked to changes in venous blood flow (often called venous stasis), but deep venous blood flow remains high in the resting state owing to pumping of the heart and basal cardiac output. To determine whether immobility might influence the risk of DVT through effects on specific hemodynamic factors such as OSS that are linked to the transcriptional mechanisms described above, we examined blood flow in the veins of the human leg under conscious, immobile conditions, and immediately following muscular activity in the foot (a single toe curl). Color Doppler ultrasound studies revealed that the leg veins of immobile individuals experience forward flow in the lumen, with little flow detected in the valve sinus (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Video 2). However, muscular activity stimulated strong forward flow in the lumen and reversing or oscillatory flow in the valve sinus (S) of the femoral, popliteal, and saphenous veins (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Video 2). Prevention of DVT is presently approached mechanically through the use of intermittent compression devices (ICDs) that compress parts of the foot and leg to increase venous return (32–34). Numerous ICDs have been reported to increase the centerline velocity of venous flow (32, 34), but whether they also stimulate perivalvular oscillatory flow and OSS is not known. Doppler ultrasound analysis of the saphenous and femoral veins of healthy volunteers wearing a calf compression device currently used at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Flowtron Universal) revealed increased centerline luminal venous blood flow during ICD compression, but, unlike muscular activity, minimal oscillatory flow was observed in the valve sinus (Figure 6B and Supplemental Video 3). These findings reveal that oscillatory flow around the venous valve is primarily stimulated by muscular activity and suggest that existing ICDs may be relatively ineffective in stimulating perivalvular oscillatory flow.

Figure 6 Oscillatory flow in the venous valve sinus is stimulated by muscular activity but not pneumatic compression of the calf. (A) 2D color Doppler studies of venous flow at the site of valves (V, green dashed line) and valve sinuses (S) in human femoral, popliteal, and saphenous veins were performed in healthy individuals. The images are representative of 3 femoral veins, 7 popliteal veins, and 7 saphenous veins studied in distinct individuals. Blood flow in the direction of circulation is shown in blue, and reverse/oscillatory flow in red and orange. Flow measured when the individual was immobile (top) was compared with flow measured during muscular activity stimulated by a single toe curl (bottom). A, adjacent artery. (B) Representative images of valve sinus (S) flow in healthy individuals in the saphenous and femoral veins during immobility, after a toe curl, and during the compression phase of a calf intermittent compression device (ICD). The images are representative of 3 saphenous veins and 4 femoral veins.

Human DVT is associated with loss of the venous perivalvular endothelial transcription factor and antithrombotic phenotypes. The studies described above support a model in which OSS stimulated by muscular activity normally prevents DVT formation by maintaining local endothelial expression of the FOXC2 and PROX1 transcription factors that in turn confer a powerful antithrombotic phenotype in perivalvular endothelial cells (Figure 7, A and B). Such a model predicts that DVT in human patients would be associated with a loss of these unique perivalvular venous endothelial phenotypes, as observed in mice following FAL or genetic loss of FOXC2 or PROX1. To test this prediction, we examined the femoral veins of a 74-year-old individual who died suddenly of DVT and associated pulmonary embolism. At autopsy a large DVT was observed originating from the valve at the junction of the right superficial and deep femoral veins (Figure 7C, bottom), while the equivalent valve in the left leg did not have an associated DVT (Figure 7C, top). Histologic analysis revealed high FOXC2, PROX1, THBD, EPCR, and TFPI expression and low vWF expression in the endothelial cells lining the unaffected left femoral venous valve sinus and leaflet (Figure 7, D–J, top), a pattern identical to that observed in the healthy human saphenous vein (Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, the endothelial cells lining the right femoral venous valve sinus and leaflet exhibited loss of FOXC2, PROX1, THBD, EPCR, and TFPI expression and gain of vWF expression (Figure 7, D–J, bottom). Identical molecular findings were observed in a second individual who also died of DVT and fatal pulmonary embolism (Supplemental Figure 8). The individuals studied had been in the hospital for multiple days prior to their venous thromboembolic events, consistent with a history of immobility and known risk for DVT. While it cannot be known for certain whether and to what extent the observed molecular changes preceded DVT formation in these individuals, these findings are consistent with a causal role for loss of the perivalvular endothelial transcription factor and antithrombotic phenotype in the pathogenesis of human DVT and venous thromboembolism.