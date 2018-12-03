Commentary 10.1172/JCI124304

Therapeutic potential of carbonyl-scavenging carnosine derivative in metabolic disorders

Jacob M. Haus1 and John P. Thyfault2

1School of Kinesiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

2Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Kansas Medical School, Kansas City, Kansas, USA.

Address correspondence to: John P. Thyfault, Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Kansas Medical Center, 2067 Hemenway, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas 66160, USA. Phone: 913.588.1790; Email: jthyfault@kumc.edu.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 12 on December 3, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5198–5200. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124304.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Obesity and overnutrition increase levels of reactive sugar- and lipid-derived aldehydes called reactive carbonyl species (RCS). Increased tissue and circulating RCS levels have been tied to insulin resistance and inflammation, but previous pharmacological approaches to target RCS have had equivocal outcomes. In this issue of the JCI, Anderson et al. present evidence for the development and implementation of carnisonol, a compound that is biologically stable in vivo and shows impressive effects on improving metabolism and inflammation in rodent models of diet-induced obesity and metabolic dysfunction.

