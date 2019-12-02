Slowing ribosome velocity restores folding and function of mutant CFTR

Unanticipated participants identified during CFTR biogenesis. The yeast oligomycin efflux pump Yor1 is a homologue of CFTR with a conserved phenylalanine (F670) corresponding to F508 in CFTR (Supplemental Figure 1A). Deletion of F670 in Yor1 leads to protein misfolding, defective maturation, premature degradation, and other features similar to those found in F508del-CFTR (11). Evaluating the Yor1-F670del phenotype on a background of the entire yeast deletion/knockout strain library using oligomycin-sensitive growth suppression confirmed a number of cellular proteins whose human homologues participate during F508del-CFTR biogenesis (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) together with several contributors we believe to be novel. The present study focuses on mechanisms of aberrant protein rescue by suppression of RPL12 (uL11), a component of the 60S subunit P stalk (Figure 1), which exhibits unexpected and pronounced beneficial effects on F508del maturation (i.e., at levels comparable to those of the best available small molecule correctors).

RPL12 knockdown slows translation elongation in a context-dependent manner. Previous studies have shown that RPL12 depletion slows translation in yeast (12) and decreases total protein synthesis in HeLa cells, as monitored by 35S-methionine labeling (3). We therefore tested to determine whether suppression of RPL12 would influence translation kinetics in human CF bronchial epithelia (CFBE41o–) stably transduced to express WT- or F508del-CFTR. We found that RPL12 silencing decreased total 35S-methionine and 35S-cysteine incorporation in CFBE cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), but enhanced CFTR expression by approximately 3-fold (Supplemental Figure 2C). Translation dynamics were then formally evaluated by ribosome profiling, complemented by RNA-Seq and tRNA microarrays.

To characterize the effect of RPL12 repression on protein synthesis, we computed ribosome density (RD, known also as TE value; ref. 13) per transcript under RPL12-depleted conditions and compared those values to the RD observed in control cells — i.e., nontreated (NT) or treated with nonspecific (NS) siRNA. Assuming that each ribosome produces 1 nascent chain, the RD value is informative with regard to both protein production and translation efficiency. In samples treated with RPL12-directed siRNA (siRPL12), RPL12 mRNA levels were reduced by approximately 80% (Supplemental Figure 2D), and total cellular protein production was decreased by approximately 20%, as judged by 35S labeling (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and RD across the entire transcriptome (Figure 2A). Of note, as revealed by RNA-Seq, we did not observe gross alterations in cellular transcript abundance within NS siRNA–treated cells (Supplemental Figure 2E), indicating that NS siRNA did not lead to changes in gene expression on a transcriptome-wide basis. Strikingly, while translation efficiency (RD) was globally reduced following RPL12 depletion (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), mRNA expression levels of translation apparatus components (e.g., ribosomal proteins and initiation and elongation factors) were insensitive to RPL12 knockdown (Figure 2B). This result suggested that RPL12 suppression did not influence ribosome biogenesis or stoichiometry of ribosomal proteins.

Figure 2 RPL12 suppression slows translation rate in CFBE. (A) Comparison of RD values for CFBE F508del-CFTR cells treated with RPL12-directed siRNA (siRPL12) or NS siRNA from ribosome-profiling data. Diagonal denotes the position of equivalent RD values. (B) Expression of specific translational machinery proteins assessed by ribosome profiling. RPLs, ribosomal proteins (large subunit); RPSs, ribosomal proteins (small subunit); eIFs, eukaryotic initiation factors. (C) Cumulative metagene profiles of RPFs as a function of position for all protein-coding genes detected over the threshold from ribosome profiling. Each transcript was weighted equally. Zero designates the first nucleotide of the start codon. (D) Ribosome-dwelling occupancy for cells treated with siRPL12 or NS siRNA as determined from ribosome profiling and compared with genome codon usage. Dashed line denotes the upper boundary (90% confidence interval). (E) Difference in ribosome occupancy (y axis) between NS and siRPL12-treated cells quantified from D for single codons (represented as dots) and for all codons (box plot on right). Top 10 most (black) or least (red) utilized codons are annotated. (F) Box plot of 200 most (high RD; P = 3.0 × 10–7) and least (low RD; P = 0.045) expressed genes in NS and siRPL12-treated cells. GC content of high- and low-RD groups is represented in red (right y axis). *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (G) Profiles of ribosome-dwelling occupancy computed from D for CFTR mRNA in NS and siRPL12-treated cells. Single codons exhibiting an occupancy variance greater than the 95th percentile (*) are considered statistically significant.

Because RPL12 silencing decreased RD (Figure 2A) without inducing significant transcriptome-wide changes in mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 2F), we conclude that the RPL12 depletion effect is primarily exerted on translation. Thus, we compared the distribution of ribosome-protected fragments (RPFs) along the nucleotide sequence of transcripts in order to detect specific differences between NS and RPL12 siRNA treatments. Both initiation and elongation were reduced in response to RPL12 suppression, with initiation being more influenced, as indicated by the larger peak at the start codon (Figure 2C).

We next asked whether RPL12 suppression exhibits a uniform effect on all codons. From ribosome-profiling data, we calculated residence frequency of each codon in the ribosomal A-site as previously described (14). The likelihood that a particular codon occupies the A-site is inversely proportional to the translational velocity of that codon, i.e., higher ribosome dwell time, or ribosome occupancy, at a codon indicates slower speed of translation. We calibrated RPFs on the ribosomal A-site as described previously (9, 14) and found ribosome residence at specific codons differed by a factor of 2. On average, the lowest decoding rate was observed for guanine-cytosine–rich (GC-rich) codons (Figure 2D), which correlates with similar studies conducted in yeast (15). Following RPL12 knockdown, subsets of codons exhibited increases or decreases in ribosome occupancy compared with control cells treated with NS siRNA (Figure 2, D and E), suggesting reduced or accelerated elongation rates at these codons, respectively. In particular, RPL12 repression significantly diminished the rate of elongation for GC-rich codons (P = 7.64 × 10–5; Wilcoxon’s rank sum test). For approximately one-third of all codons, the ribosome dwell time did not change significantly (Figure 2, D and E). When comparing low- versus high-abundance codons, we did not observe a preferential decrease in elongation speed, meaning enhanced ribosome occupancy was equally distributed among both rarely and frequently utilized codons (P = 0.907 or P = 0.999, respectively, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test; Figure 2E). Off-target effects of NS siRNA also were not observed, as translational velocity for each codon was indistinguishable from the values obtained in NT cells (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Since RPL12 depletion influences translation in a codon-specific manner, we analyzed whether high- versus low-RD genes were altered by RPL12 silencing. In control samples, we extracted the first 200 genes with highest or lowest RD values and compared them to RD values in samples treated with RPL12 siRNA. Both transcript groups exhibiting elevated and low-level RD values were influenced by RPL12 repression, although the effect was larger for the former (i.e., ﻿those with high RD values; Figure 2F). Notably, the GC content of the transcripts with high RDs was significantly greater (Figure 2F), which mirrored the preferential slowing of elongation at GC-rich codons (Figure 2E). We also compared GC content of genes most or least affected by RPL12 silencing, i.e., displaying significant RD depletion or no change in RD, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). Following RPL12 knockdown, transcripts with the greatest decrease in RD values exhibited higher GC content than those unaltered by RPL12 siRNA (P = 0.008, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test; Supplemental Figure 2I). Genes enriched in the intermediate group play roles in rRNA processing, mRNA stability, ubiquitin ligase activity, and many other critical pathways, indicating that essential cellular functions remain intact in response to RPL12 silencing. In addition, none of the genes identified within the high RD group represent components of the integrated stress-response pathway, arguing against cellular toxicity attributable to RPL12 repression.

Findings with regard to GC content and RD may be explained in part by codon:anticodon pairing. Enhancement of codon:anticodon interactions in the A-site result in decelerated translocation of peptidyl-tRNA to the P-site, which is facilitated by GTP hydrolysis (16). Since RPL12 and other P stalk proteins interact with GTP-bound translation factors, we therefore postulate that the slowing of GC-rich codons in response to RPL12 suppression could be due to a reduced rate of translocation. Interestingly, inhibition of RPL12 had the largest effect on 2 specific codons: CCG (encoding proline) and GCG (encoding alanine) (outliers in the box plot; Figure 2, D and E). Among all 20 amino acids, proline exhibits the slowest incorporation rate, with peptidyl transfer being the rate-limiting step (17) despite its cognate tRNAs being comparatively well expressed (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Proline is encoded by 3 other codons (CCU, CCC, and CCA), which also demonstrated higher ribosomal occupancy in the RPL12-depleted background, albeit to a lesser extent than CCG (Figure 2, D and E). For alanine (GCG codon), the effects observed might be similarly due to slower translocation and/or peptide bond formation (18), although stronger inhibition of tRNA release from the E-site may also be a contributing factor.

A major determinant of ribosomal speed for any particular codon is the concentration of the cognate tRNA. In mammalian systems, tRNA abundance varies between proliferating and differentiating cells (19) as well as among different organs (20) and subregions of tissues (21) despite similar codon usage. Consequently, codon usage by itself does not provide a reliable estimate of translation rate (9). Hence, we analyzed whether RPL12 suppression preferentially reduced the speed of codons read by low- or high-abundance tRNAs using tRNA-tailored comparative microarrays (9). Plotting tRNA concentration against genomic codon usage showed poor correlation (R2 = 0.11; Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating the complex relationship among codon usage, tRNA abundance, and translational speed. Consequently, we divided tRNAs into 3 equal groups based on their abundance (i.e., low, medium, and high). Following RPL12 knockdown, we observed a clear trend toward preferential slowing of codons pairing to higher-abundance tRNAs (P = 0.0227; Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). To address the effect of RPL12 knockdown on the translational profile of F508del, we calculated ribosome occupancy for each codon in CFTR. We did not observe a global reduction in translational speed across the entire CFTR transcript, but rather in specific regions, including TMD1, the R domain, and NBD2 (Figure 2G). Taken together, these findings reveal RPL12 suppression results in reduced ribosome velocity through a mechanism dependent on GC content of codons pairing to high-abundance tRNAs, rather than simply through interactions attributable to codon usage bias (i.e., differential occurrence of codons encoding the same amino acid).

Silencing RPL12 enhances F508del-CFTR plasma membrane stability and gating. Following treatment with RPL12 siRNA, strong enhancement of both the mature CFTR glycoform (band C) and I SC were observed in primary human bronchial epithelia (HBE) monolayers collected from an F508del homozygous individual (Figure 3). To further address the impact of RPL12 depletion on CFTR channel activity and stability, we monitored functional integrity of F508del-CFTR using the following 2 parameters: (a) ion transport stability in the plasma membrane (PM) at 37°C and (b) single-channel gating characteristics. In order to evaluate whether surface stability of F508del-CFTR was affected by RPL12 knockdown, polarizing monolayers of CFBE cells stably expressing F508del were cultured at 27°C with or without RPL12 siRNA, mounted in Ussing chambers, and tested for transepithelial ion transport following a 37°C temperature shift. Chronic incubation at low temperature (27°C) was utilized to partially rescue F508del to the cell surface (22) as a means to study PM stability in the setting of RPL12 repression. Notably, F508del-CFTR function was partially maintained following RPL12 suppression conducted at 27°C (~56% functional after a 75-minute temperature ramp) in comparison with that in cells treated with NS siRNA (~33% active; Figure 4A). In addition, when RPL12 silencing was performed at 37°C, F508del-dependent ion transport exhibited approximately 7-fold higher levels than the NS siRNA control and remained nearly stable for the entire thermal ramp protocol (Figure 4A), establishing that RPL12-dependent modulation of translational velocity enhances F508del-CFTR activity at the cell surface.

Figure 3 Silencing RPL12 enhances F508del-CFTR functional expression in primary HBE. (A) Following RPL12 knockdown, endogenous expression of mature, fully glycosylated F508del protein (band C, white arrowhead) is compared with levels of immature glycoform (band B, black arrowhead). Amounts of band B, band C, and RPL12 are quantified on right. Data are represented as mean ± SEM obtained from siRPL12-treated cells normalized to NS siRNA controls (dotted line set to 100%) (n = 3). Asterisks represent statistical comparison between siRPL12 and NS siRNA. *P < 0.0167; **P < 0.01 (unequal variance t test on log 2 -transformed data with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.0167). (B) Conversion ratio of band C to bands B and C (i.e., test of maturation efficiency) from A. Data include mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 (2-sample t test). (C) F508del-mediated transepithelial ion transport (I SC ) is augmented by RPL12 depletion (n = 3). Asterisks represent statistical comparison of forskolin+genistein stimulation (i.e., total constitutive plus acutely potentiated CFTR function). ****P < 0.0001, 2-sample t test. Fsk, forskolin; Gen, genistein. 48, deidentified patient code. (D) siRPL12 application enhances levels of cAMP-dependent CFTR ion transport (i.e., ratio of forskolin- to forskolin+genistein). Data are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). **P < 0.01, 2-sample t test. NS, NS siRNA; siRPL12, RPL12-targeting siRNA; Forskolin (5 μM), activator of PKA; genistein (50 μM), stimulator of CFTR-gating activity (i.e., potentiator); Inh 172 , 10 μM, inhibitor of CFTR. HBE were isolated from a CF individual with CFTRF508del/F508del genotype, cultured at air-liquid interface, and transfected twice per week with siRPL12 or NS siRNA (100 nM) for 3 weeks.

Figure 4 Surface function and baseline P O of F508del-CFTR are enhanced following repression of RPL12. (A, left panel) Ussing chamber analysis in CFBE shows RPL12 knockdown at low temperature (27°C). Following a temperature ramp to approximately 35–37°C, F508del-CFTR channels retained significantly more residual function with RPL12 repressed compared with that in NS control (n = 3–4). Asterisks represent statistical comparison between siRPL12 and NS siRNA. *P < 0.025, unequal variance t test with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.025. (A, right panel) Silencing RPL12 at 37°C led to an approximately 7-fold higher F508del-CFTR ion transport activity than the NS control and appeared thermally stable for at least 15 minutes at 37°C (n = 3–4). Asterisks represent statistical comparison between siRPL12 and NS siRNA. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, unequal variance t test with post-hoc Bonferroni correction; α = 0.025. (B, left panel) HEK-293T cells, amenable to membrane-patch analysis, were transfected with F508del-CFTR cDNA (without RPL12 knockdown) and cultured at 27°C for 24 hours to promote maturation (n = 9). In the setting of 27°C rescue, F508del-CFTR P O is significantly blunted compared with WT, yet can be stimulated by VX-770 (49, 58). (B, right panel) HEK-293T cells transfected with F508del-CFTR and siRPL12 (at 37°C) were analyzed by excised inside-out patch (n = 12). (C) Mean P O comparison of 27°C-corrected and siRPL12-rescued (at 37°C) F508del-CFTR prior to VX-770 addition. All channels were activated with PKA catalytic subunit (110 U/mL) and MgATP (1.5 mM). VX-770 (200 nM) was added with holding potential of 60 mV. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-sample t test. siRPL12, RPL12-targeting siRNA;forskolin, 5 μM; Inh 172 , 10 μM.

We next determined whether RPL12 suppression-induced changes in translation rate would lead to differences in folding and/or membrane stability indirectly detectable by the inside-out patch-clamp technique. An established assay was applied for monitoring CFTR single channels using human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells transiently expressing F508del-CFTR cDNA (23, 24). Low temperature–corrected F508del-CFTR exhibited a mean open probability (P O ) of 0.02, whereas F508del-CFTR rescued by RPL12 knockdown at 37°C displayed a significantly higher P O of 0.11 (Figure 4, B and C), consistent with Ussing chamber analyses (Figure 4A). Correction by either low temperature or RPL12 depletion resulted in F508del-CFTR channels that were strongly stimulated at 37°C by the CFTR potentiator VX-770. The findings therefore demonstrate RPL12 siRNA-rescued F508del-CFTR exhibits improvement in P O (in support of enhanced CFTR folding) compared with 27°C correction.

CFTR folding is improved by RPL12 depletion. RPL12 depletion has been shown to augment WT- and F508del-CFTR functional expression at both the ER and cell surface (by cell-based ELISA) as well as enhance the half-life and maturation efficiency of F508del protein (by cycloheximide- and 35S pulse-chase, respectively) (3). We therefore hypothesized that slowing translation by inhibition of RPL12 improves CFTR folding, which consequently increases CFTR expression and function. To quantitatively probe CFTR folding, we performed limited proteolysis on newly synthesized WT- or F508del-CFTR stably expressed in CFBE cells. Both constructs were radioactively pulse labeled, followed by proteinase K digestion of cell lysates generated immediately after the pulse or chase. Protease-resistant fragments of TMD1, TMD2, NBD1, and NBD2 (Figure 5A) were immunoprecipitated with domain-specific antibodies to probe for conformational differences.

Figure 5 RPL12 depletion stabilizes CFTR interdomain assembly. (A) WT-CFTR with domains annotated: TMD1 (dotted); NBD1 (black); regulatory domain (R) (white); TMD2 (light gray); NBD2 (dark gray). N, amino; C, carboxy. (B) CFBE expressing WT- or F508del-CFTR and treated with siRPL12 or NS siRNA were pulse labeled for 15 minutes and chased for 0–2 hours. RPL12 silencing was confirmed by immunoblotting (with tubulin-loading control). Lysates were digested with proteinase K and protease-resistant CFTR domain fragments immunoprecipitated/resolved by SDS-PAGE. Immature, ER-resident CFTR (band B, black arrowhead), fully glycosylated, mature CFTR (band C, white arrowhead), early domain fragments (T1a-c, N1a, T2a-b, N2a), and late domain fragments (T1d-f, T2b-c) are designated (see Methods). V, empty vector; asterisk indicates background. Brief chase applied here shows F508del-CFTR exits the ER slowly (i.e., band B at 2 hours remains significantly elevated following siRPL12 treatment), yet is stabilized in post-ER compartments, as evidenced by moderate band C accumulation (see also ref. 59). Increased proteolytic fragments predominantly reflect the ER-localized glycoform. (C) Quantification of RPL12 knockdown (n = 3–4). (D) Comparison of total radiolabeled CFTR (bands B and C) following RPL12 repression (n = 4–5). (E and F) Fold increase of domain-specific fragment intensities for WT- (E) or F508del-CFTR (F). Bands are corrected for total radiolabeling (n = 4–5). Note NS-treated F508del signal in the 2-hour chase is less than 2-fold over background in D and F. (C–F) Data are shown as mean ± SEM from siRPL12-treated cells normalized to NS siRNA (dotted line set to 100% or 1 as shown). Asterisks represent statistical comparison between siRPL12 and NS. Unequal variance t test on log 2 -transformed data with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction. α = 0.025 (C and D); α = 0.0125 (E and F). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (C and D). *P < 0.0125; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001 (E and F).

As introduced above, our results establish that depletion of RPL12 reduced total protein synthesis, yet simultaneously augmented CFTR expression approximately 3-fold (Figure 5, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A, B and C). More specifically, both WT- and F508del-CFTR band B (immature, ER-retained protein) and band C (mature, Golgi-modified glycoform) appeared proportionally augmented by RPL12 depletion (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 3D). The amount of F508del-CFTR band C increased substantially from a nondetectable threshold to an approximately 3-fold higher level (Figure 5, B and D).

To determine the basis for enhanced CFTR protein production, we analyzed folding of CFTR structural domains through protease resistance at different time points (7, 25): (a) immediately after synthesis following the radiolabel pulse (early fragments: T1a-c, N1a, T2a-b, and N2a; Figure 5B) and (b) after a 2-hour chase (late fragments: T1d-f, T2b-c; Figure 5B). During the process of folding, CFTR becomes more compact and therefore more protease resistant, leading to larger proteolytic fragments at later time points. NBD1 is an exception, because it acquires full protease resistance early and does not change during the chase period (see ref. 7 and Figure 5B). Following the initial synthesis of both WT- and F508del-CFTR, RPL12 knockdown robustly stabilized TMD2 compared with other domains (Figure 5, B, E, and F). This suggests that TMD2 improvement drives the increase in total CFTR and that this particular domain is the primary target of RPL12 silencing–induced rescue of F508del.

Deletion of F508 in CFTR confers misfolding of NBD1 and abrogates subsequent interdomain assembly (26). We can therefore detect NBD1 misfolding as absence of the typical protease-resistant N1a fragments (Figure 5B and ref. 25). At the 2-hour chase time point, our data reveal that RPL12 inhibition modestly enhanced NBD1-N1a expression, but significantly increased intensities of all late fragments within TMD1, TMD2, and NBD2 (Figure 5, B, E, and F, and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), which may account for increased overall stability of the WT and F508del channels. When analyzing against the total amount of radiolabeled protein, all 4 domains of WT- and F508del-CFTR appeared stabilized (Figure 5, E and F). However, the data support TMD2 as a driver for CFTR stabilization (Figure 5F). Because TMD2 stability is augmented, stabilization of TMD1 and NBD2, but not NBD1, are likely improved through interdomain assembly.

Rpl12 knockdown is additive with second-site suppressors that promote F508del biogenesis. To further investigate mechanisms by which Rpl12 inhibition augments F508del-CFTR stability and function, we assessed interactions between Rpl12 knockdown and intragenic suppressors of F508del. Fischer rat thyroid (FRT) cells, which utilize Flp-In technology to control for site of genomic integration and maintain constant levels of mRNA independently of the particular variant being tested, allow stringent comparisons of this type (27, 28). Comparative tRNA-based microarray analysis demonstrated that the tRNA levels were often similar in CFBE and FRT cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), and hence, we expect codon-specific effects of Rpl12 suppression similar to those observed in CFBE cells (Figure 2, D and E).

The R555K mutation has been shown previously to partially overcome instability of F508del-CFTR NBD1 (29). Our present results demonstrate R555K augments yield of the F508del mature glycoform, cell-surface expression, and channel activity (Figure 6, A–C; compare with F508del-CFTR baseline in Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Following knockdown of Rpl12 using 4 distinct siRNAs, levels of F508del-R555K-CFTR bands B and C were further increased (~200%–300% increase; Figure 6A). We also observed enhancement of F508del-R555K PM density and I SC in response to Rpl12 repression, as compared with the levels achieved by R555K alone on the F508del background (Figure 6, B and C). Importantly, these results are not specific to the R555K suppressor. We detected very similar effects with the R1070W mutation (Figure 6, D–F), which rescues the F508del-CFTR biogenesis defect by stabilizing an interface between NBD1 and ICL4 (29). These findings further establish a stabilizing effect of Rpl12 depletion on F508del-CFTR that appears additive with R555K or R1070W and suggests a mechanism distinct from either second-site suppressor.

Figure 6 In FRT epithelia, Rpl12 inhibition is additive with concomitant F508del-CFTR second-site suppression by R555K or R1070W mutations. (A) F508del-R555K immature (band B, black arrowhead) and mature (band C, white arrowhead) protein levels are markedly enhanced following approximately 50%–70% knockdown of Rpl12. Representative immunoblot (left panel) is quantified on right (n = 3). (B) Rpl12 siRNAs significantly increase F508del-R555K-HRP trafficking to the PM (n = 9). (C) I SC measurements using F508del-R555K demonstrate an increase following Rpl12 inhibition (n = 4). (D) Augmentation of F508del-R1070W-CFTR band B and band C expression following an approximately 50%–60% reduction in Rpl12 protein levels. Representative immunoblot (left panel) is quantified on right (n = 3). (E) Rpl12 knockdown significantly increases F508del-R1070W-HRP at the cell surface (n = 12). (F) I SC measurements using F508del-R1070W demonstrate an increase in CFTR-dependent ion transport following Rpl12 suppression (n = 4). Data in A and D are represented as mean ± SEM obtained from siRPL12-treated cells normalized to NS siRNA (dotted line set to 100%). Asterisks represent statistical comparison between siRPL12 and NS control. *P < 0.0167; **P < 0.01, unequal variance t test on log 2 -transformed data with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.0167. Data in B and E data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.0083; **P < 0.001; ****P < 0.00001, unequal variance t test with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.00833. Data in C and F data are represented as mean ± SEM. Asterisks represent statistical comparison of forskolin+VX-770 stimulation (i.e., total constitutive plus activated CFTR function). *P < 0.0125; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001; ****P < 0.00001, unequal variance t test with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.0125. RPL12_6, _7, _9, and _11 denote RPL12 siRNAs with crossreactivity against rat mRNA; forskolin, 5 μM; VX-770, 5 μM; Inh 172 , 10 μM.

CFTR processing mutants are differentially corrected by Rpl12 suppression. In primary airway cells, the ratio of F508del band C to total CFTR was increased by RPL12 silencing (Figure 3A), a finding consistent with enhanced maturational efficiency. In the FRT model, F508del overexpression with siRPL12 treatment resulted in strong proportional increases in both band B and band C (Supplemental Figure 4A). This may reflect inability of cellular quality control to efficiently process high levels of immature CFTR in recombinant cells. In either case, suppression of the ribosomal protein markedly restored F508del-CFTR function in both cell models. Such findings represent significant CFTR “amplifier” type effects, i.e., when ER-localized CFTR is increased, it is suitable for further rescue by pharmacologic agents or other interventions (30, 31).

From both a mechanistic and therapeutic perspective, we next evaluated whether Rpl12-dependent rescue could be augmented by simultaneous treatment with FDA-approved CFTR correctors, lumacaftor (VX-809), or tezacaftor (VX-661). In FRT epithelia, silencing of Rpl12 enhanced F508del-CFTR band C expression to the same extent as VX-809 or VX-661, with concurrent treatments resulting in additional increase in protein biogenesis (Figure 7A). Moreover, combination of either small molecule and Rpl12 knockdown increased F508del-mediated ion transport by approximately 10-fold above baseline (Figure 7B). To determine whether the Rpl12 effect was specific for only F508del, we tested a small cohort of other CFTR “processing” variants for responsiveness to Rpl12 depletion alone or with concomitant pharmacocorrection (Figures 7 and 8). For G85E-CFTR, a variant highly resistant to pharmacologic rescue, modest enhancement of band B and C expression was observed, whereas no effect was noted due to VX-809 or VX-661 alone or in combination with Rpl12 siRNA (Figure 7C). Furthermore, with Rpl12 suppressed, G85E ion transport was increased by approximately 4-fold, while addition of VX-809 or VX-661 resulted in no activation (Figure 7D). For both F508del- and G85E-CFTR, strong potentiator-stimulated responses were observed, demonstrating that Rpl12-corrected channels that reach the cell surface likely still harbor gating abnormalities (Figure 7, B and D).

Figure 7 Rpl12 knockdown and VX-809 differentially rescue trafficking of F508del- and G85E-CFTR stably expressed in FRT cells. (A) Expression of immature (band B, black arrowhead) and mature (band C, white arrowhead) F508del-CFTR protein are augmented following an approximately 40% reduction in Rpl12 expression (n = 3). (B) F508del-CFTR ion transport activity is increased by Rpl12 knockdown (100 nM siRNA, 4 days) or addition of a corrector molecule (VX-809 or VX-661, 3 μM, 48 hours), with additivity observed following combined application (n = 3). (C) Augmentation of G85E-CFTR band B and band C expression was observed following an approximately 30% reduction of Rpl12 protein (n = 3). (D) I SC measurement reveals an approximately 4-fold increase in channel function with Rpl12 suppressed and no effect following application of either VX-809 or VX-661 (3 μM, 48 hours) alone or in combination with siRPL12 (100 nM, 4 days) (n = 3). Representative findings in left panels are quantified on right. Data shown in A and C represent mean ± SEM normalized to NS siRNA without drug treatment (dotted line set to 100%). Asterisks represent statistical comparison versus NS siRNA without pharmacocorrection. *P < 0.0167; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (unequal variance t test on log 2 -transformed data with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.0167). Data shown in B and D represent mean ± SEM. Asterisks represent forskolin+VX-770 stimulation (i.e., total constitutive plus activated CFTR function) versus NS siRNA without drug treatment. *P < 0.00625; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001 (unequal variance t test with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.00625). VX-809 or VX-661 augmented F508del-CFTR band C (P < 0.0167) and activity (P < 0.001) above siRPL12 alone. siRPL12, RPL12 siRNA with crossreactivity against rat mRNA; forskolin, 5 μM; genistein, 50 μM; Inh 172 , 10 μM.

Figure 8 In FRT cells, A455E-CFTR functional expression is partially rescued by siRPL12, whereas P67L-CFTR is unaffected. (A) Following an approximately 30% knockdown of Rpl12, A455E-CFTR band B (black arrowhead) and band C (open arrowhead) are significantly increased (n = 3). (B) A455E-mediated transepithelial ion transport is augmented by Rpl12 depletion (100 nM siRNA, 4 days) and additive to treatment with small molecule correctors (VX-809 or VX-661, 3 μM, 48 hours) (n = 3). (C) P67L-CFTR band C is significantly enhanced as is band B (to a lesser extent) following addition of VX-809 or VX-661 (n = 3). (D) P67L-CFTR ion transport is markedly increased by either CFTR corrector (3 μM, 48 hours), yet unaltered by siRPL12 (100 nM, 4 days) (n = 3). Representative measurements in left panels are quantified on right. Data shown in A and C are represented as mean ± SEM normalized to NS siRNA without drug treatment (dotted line set to 100%). Asterisks represent statistical comparison versus NS siRNA without pharmacocorrection. *P < 0.0167; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, unequal variance t test on log 2 -transformed data with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.0167. Data shown in B and D are represented as mean ± SEM. Asterisks represent forskolin+VX-770 stimulation (i.e., total constitutive plus activated CFTR function) versus NS siRNA without drug treatment. *P < 0.00625; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001, unequal variance t test with post-hoc Bonferroni’s correction; α = 0.00625. VX-809 or VX-661 augmented A455E-CFTR band C (P < 0.01) and activity (P < 0.001) above siRPL12 alone. Forskolin, 5 μM; genistein, 50 μM; Inh 172 , 10 μM.

We tested 2 additional and well-described CFTR maturational processing mutations, P67L and A455E. The profile of Rpl12-dependent rescue for A455E-CFTR resembled that of F508del-CFTR, as assessed by correction of band C and transepithelial ion transport (Figure 8, A and B). On the other hand, P67L-CFTR, which responds robustly to small molecule correction, showed no functional improvement following Rpl12 knockdown (Figure 8, C and D).

Activity of the A455E- and G85E-CFTR variants was augmented by Rpl12 depletion, and in both cases, the amino acid exchange led to 2 alterations: (a) addition of a large, charged side chain, which likely hampered folding, and (b) an inversion of the rate of translation at each particular codon — i.e., codons pairing to low-abundance tRNAs are exchanged and read by high-abundance tRNAs and are therefore likely to be translated at greater velocity in the mutant proteins (Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, the P67L mutation (CCT to CTT) possesses a “kink-inducing” proline rather than a hydrophobic leucine and changes the velocity in the opposite direction — i.e., the concentration of tRNA pairing to the mutated codon is approximately 10-fold lower (Supplemental Figure 3B) and is therefore likely to be translated more slowly than the original codon. Together, our results suggest Rpl12 suppression reduces translation rate, which may affect certain CFTR-processing mutations and also elicit site-specific and/or codon-specific contributions to the overall folding pathway.

Rpl12 mediates CFTR folding in vivo. Knockdown of Rpl12 by as little as approximately 30% partially corrects F508del-CFTR biogenesis in murine (Figure 7) or human (Figure 3) cell-culture models, but it has remained unclear whether Rpl12 depletion could be tolerated in an intact animal. Consequently, we constructed an Rpl12+/– (heterozygous) mouse model on a pure C57BL/6 background (Supplemental Figure 5), which demonstrated normal growth and reproductive phenotype for at least 6 months postnatally. From these mice, 4 tissue types (lung, ileum, colon, and pancreas) were evaluated and found to exhibit Rpl12 protein levels that were approximately 70% of those of Rpl12+/+ littermates (Figure 9). Strikingly, WT-Cftr band C was significantly increased in 3 of the Rpl12+/– tissues examined, with the pancreas being most prominent (Figure 9). These findings indicate that in mammalian tissues, Rpl12 suppression leads to a significant (P < 0.0167) enhancement of Cftr biogenesis and band C formation in vivo.