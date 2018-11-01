Advertisement

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI124107

IgE stimulates human and mouse arterial cell apoptosis and cytokine expression and promotes atherogenesis in Apoe–/– mice

Jing Wang, Xiang Cheng, Mei-Xiang Xiang, Mervi Alanne-Kinnunen, Jian-An Wang, Han Chen, Aina He, Xinghui Sun, Yan Lin, Ting-Ting Tang, Xin Tu, Sara Sjöberg, Galina K. Sukhova, Yu-Hua Liao, Daniel H. Conrad, Lunyin Yu, Toshiaki Kawakami, Petri T. Kovanen, Peter Libby, and Guo-Ping Shi

Find articles by Wang, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Cheng, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Xiang, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Alanne-Kinnunen, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Wang, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chen, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by He, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sun, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lin, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Tang, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Tu, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sjöberg, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sukhova, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Liao, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Conrad, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yu, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Kawakami, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Kovanen, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Libby, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Shi, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published November 1, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 11 on November 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(11):5184–5184. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124107.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published November 1, 2018 - Version history

Related article:

IgE stimulates human and mouse arterial cell apoptosis and cytokine expression and promotes atherogenesis in Apoe–/– mice
Jing Wang, … , Peter Libby, Guo-Ping Shi
Jing Wang, … , Peter Libby, Guo-Ping Shi
Categories: Research Article Cardiology

IgE stimulates human and mouse arterial cell apoptosis and cytokine expression and promotes atherogenesis in Apoe–/– mice

Abstract

IgE has a key role in the pathogenesis of allergic responses through its ability to activate mast cells via the receptor FcεR1. In addition to mast cells, many cell types implicated in atherogenesis express FcεR1, but whether IgE has a role in this disease has not been determined. Here, we demonstrate that serum IgE levels are elevated in patients with myocardial infarction or unstable angina pectoris. We found that IgE and the FcεR1 subunit FcεR1α were present in human atherosclerotic lesions and that they localized particularly to macrophage-rich areas. In mice, absence of FcεR1α reduced inflammation and apoptosis in atherosclerotic plaques and reduced the burden of disease. In cultured macrophages, the presence of TLR4 was required for FcεR1 activity. IgE stimulated the interaction between FcεR1 and TLR4, thereby inducing macrophage signal transduction, inflammatory molecule expression, and apoptosis. These IgE activities were reduced in the absence of FcεR1 or TLR4. Furthermore, IgE activated macrophages by enhancing Na+/H+ exchanger 1 (NHE1) activity. Inactivation of NHE1 blocked IgE-induced macrophage production of inflammatory molecules and apoptosis. Cultured human aortic SMCs (HuSMCs) and ECs also exhibited IgE-induced signal transduction, cytokine expression, and apoptosis. In human atherosclerotic lesions, SMCs and ECs colocalized with IgE and TUNEL staining. This study reveals what we believe to be several previously unrecognized IgE activities that affect arterial cell biology and likely other IgE-associated pathologies in human diseases.

Authors

Jing Wang, Xiang Cheng, Mei-Xiang Xiang, Mervi Alanne-Kinnunen, Jian-An Wang, Han Chen, Aina He, Xinghui Sun, Yan Lin, Ting-Ting Tang, Xin Tu, Sara Sjöberg, Galina K. Sukhova, Yu-Hua Liao, Daniel H. Conrad, Lunyin Yu, Toshiaki Kawakami, Petri T. Kovanen, Peter Libby, Guo-Ping Shi

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(9):3564–3577. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI46028

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(11):5184. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124107

The representative panels shown in Figure 5B are incorrect. The correct panels are below.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at IgE stimulates human and mouse arterial cell apoptosis and cytokine expression and promotes atherogenesis in Apoe–/– mice.

Version history
  • Version 1 (November 1, 2018): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement