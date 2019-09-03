Systemic silencing of Phd2 causes reversible immune regulatory dysfunction

Inducible shRNA KD. To explore the consequences of HIF pathway component suppression on normal mouse tissues, we developed transgenic inducible shRNA mice (Supplemental Figure 1A). Ten different shRNA sequences for Phd2 and 5 sequences each for Hif1a and Hif2a were tested initially for their effectiveness in reducing target gene mRNA levels following constitutive expression in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) (Supplemental Table 1). For each target, we selected the 2 sequences causing the greatest percentage reduction in target gene mRNA levels for further study (Phd2#9 and Phd2#3; Hif1a#5 and Hif1a#1; and Hif2a#3 and Hif2a#1). KH2 mouse embryonic stem (ES) cells expressing both a reverse tetracycline transactivator (rtTA), driven by the endogenous GT(ROSA)26Sor promoter (R26-rtTA), and a single-copy tetracycline response element (TRE), controlled by the GFP-shRNA cassette (TRE-shRNA) bearing the relevant shRNA sequence downstream of the collagen type I α 1 (Col1a1) gene, were generated using recombinase-mediated cassette exchange (RMCE) (35). Efficacy in this context was confirmed by culturing the cells on gelatin in the presence of doxycycline prior to assessment of the effects on target gene mRNA and protein levels, as well as on downstream transcription (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1B). Following validation, we used ES cell clones to generate transgenic mice by blastocyst injection. Pure lines were then derived from the resultant chimeras and backcrossed with WT C57BL/6 mice for at least 6 generations prior to use.

Using these mice, we examined the consequences of sustained Phd2 KD in adult mouse tissues by initiating Phd2 silencing in 7- to 12-week-old mice. In order to increase the efficiency of Phd2 silencing, we generated shPhd2#9 and shPhd2#3 mice by crossing the respective TRE-Phd2 alleles with mice harboring a transgene encoded at the GT(ROSA)26Sor locus that utilizes the strong exogenous CMV early enhancer element and chicken β-actin (CAG) promoter to express a third-generation reverse tetracycline-regulated transactivator gene (CAG-rtTA3). This produces stronger and more ubiquitous target gene KD than does R26-rtTA (35). Following treatment with doxycycline, these inducible shPhd2#9 mice showed widespread expression of GFP translated from the targeting sequence in all organs examined when viewed at the whole tissue level (Supplemental Figure 1C). Reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) analysis showed that the shRNA sequence in these mice was effective at knocking down Phd2 mRNA levels in all tissues (Supplemental Figure 1D). Although the effect varied somewhat between tissues, in all cases, the degree of Phd2 KD was sufficient to result in upregulation of Phd3 and Bnip3, two HIF target genes, but had no consistent effect on Actb (a gene not considered to be a HIF target) (Supplemental Figure 1D). In keeping with these results, we performed immunoblotting of liver extracts from doxycycline-treated shPhd2#9 mice, which revealed a reduction in PHD2 protein levels and stabilization of HIF1α and HIF2α proteins (Supplemental Figure 1E). When doxycycline was removed, expression of GFP disappeared, and Phd2 mRNA levels normalized over a 2-week period (Supplemental Figure 1F). We obtained equivalent results with the shPhd2#3 mice. Overall, the shPhd2 mice we generated showed an effective but reversible KD of Phd2 mRNA across many tissues that was sufficient to stabilize and activate HIF and induce its target genes.

Long-term Phd2 KD results in widespread leukocytosis and immune pathology. On treatment for 5 to 8 weeks with doxycycline, shPhd2#9 mice became unwell, with weight loss, mild alopecia, and greasiness of the remaining hair (Figure 1A). Control mice bearing the CAG-rtTA but not the tetracycline-responsive element TRE-Phd2 shRNA allele remained healthy with doxycycline treatment. We were surprised to find that shPhd2#9 mice were anemic (hematocrit 36%–38% compared with control levels of 51% to 55%) and had gross peripheral lymphadenopathy and splenomegaly (Figure 1, B and C), although the mesenteric lymph nodes (LNs) appeared macroscopically unremarkable.

Figure 1 shPhd2#9 mice develop leukocyte expansion on doxycycline treatment. (A) Representative image of a shPhd2#9 mouse and its littermate control, both of which were treated with doxycycline (2 mg/mL with 30% sucrose drinking water ad libitum) for 4 to 5 weeks. (B) Representative bright-field and GFP images of pLNs from a shPhd2#9 mouse and its littermate control. Scale bars: 1 cm. (C) Wet weight of pLNs (4 per mouse) and spleens (1 per mouse) from shPhd2#9 mice (n = 6) and their littermate controls (n = 6). Each symbol in C represents an individual mouse. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001. Unpaired, independent groups of 2 were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D–R) Images of H&E-stained tissues from shPhd2#9 and littermate control mice: pLN, original magnification, ×2.5 (D and E), ×10 (F), and ×80 (G) (arrows in G indicate cells with oval, vesicular nuclei and eosinophilic cytoplasm); spleen, original magnification, ×5 (H and I); skin, original magnification, ×20 (J and K) and ×80 (L) (arrows in L point to exocytosis of lymphocytes into the epidermis); lung, original magnification, ×10 (M); kidney, original magnification, ×20 (N) and ×40 (O and P); liver, original magnification, ×40 (Q); and heart, original magnification, ×40 (R) (arrow in R indicates a focal collection of mononuclear inflammatory cells at the epicardial surface of the heart). Scale bars: 500 μm (original magnification, ×2.5, and proportionately shorter lengths at higher magnifications). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments at this time point.

Histological examination confirmed the expansion of lymphoid tissues with distortion of the normal architecture but lacking features suggestive of neoplastic transformation (Figure 1D). Eosinophilic mononuclear cells were prominent, expanding the central regions of LNs and displacing cortical areas to the extreme periphery (Figure 1, D–G), and we observed similar changes in the splenic white pulp (Figure 1, H and I). Examination of the skin of the pinna showed thickening of both the epidermis and dermis, with loss of subcutaneous fat. We observed a diffuse lymphohistiocytic infiltrate within the dermis and evidence of exocytosis of lymphocytes into the epidermis (Figure 1, J–L). Elsewhere, we detected empty hair follicles. Examination of other tissues revealed further changes, with striking perivascular accumulations of leukocytes in the bronchovascular regions of the lung (Figure 1M) and accumulations in the kidney (Figure 1N) that were similar to those seen in some human autoimmune diseases. Further examination of the kidney showed an increase in glomerular size with endocapillary hypercellularity indicative of nephritis (Figure 1, O and P); there was no tubulointerstitial inflammation. In the liver, steatosis was apparent, and we observed smaller collections of leukocytes in both periportal and perivenous sites (Figure 1Q). We also found patchy infiltration by leukocytes in the epicardium (Figure 1R) and scattered throughout skeletal muscle. Lymphoid aggregates can be seen as background changes in various organs in some mouse colonies, but in mice from this laboratory, we found that aggregates were consistently more prominent in the shPhd2#9 mice than in the control mice. Similar lymphadenopathy and splenomegaly with multilineage changes and comparable histological changes were observed with the shPhd2#3 mice that bore an independent sequence targeting Phd2 (Supplemental Figure 2).

In a subsequent experiment, we monitored BW and hematological parameters over an 8-week period of Phd2 KD. Differences in BW of KD mice compared with that of control mice began to be apparent after 2 weeks and were progressive (Supplemental Figure 3A). We observed the expected rise in red cell count over the first 2 weeks, but thereafter, the red cell count fell (Supplemental Figure 3B). There was a progressive rise in leukocyte counts throughout this period, and platelet counts were also higher in the shPhd2#9 mice than in the control animals (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Antinuclear antibodies (ANAs) could be detected in serum within the first 3 weeks of treatment.

Immunological effects observed in shPhd2 mice are multilineage and Hif2a isoform dependent. Flow cytometric analysis revealed that the lymphadenopathy was arising from effects across multiple leukocyte lineages: total leukocytes, T cells, B cells, and myeloid lineages as defined by CD45, CD3, B220, and GR1 (Ly-6G/Ly-6C) positivity (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4A). We next sought to determine whether these immunological effects were present in conditional Phd2-KO animals, although such effects were previously unreported. We examined mice bearing a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase–expressing transgene (Rosa26CreERT2) and that were homozygous for floxed Phd2 alleles (RosaERTCre Phd2fl/fl) 4 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. Peripheral lymphadenopathy was present in both the KD and KO mice (Figure 2, B and E), as was leukocyte expansion (Figure 2, A and D).

Figure 2 Reduction of Hif2a expression reverses the phenotype in inducible Phd2-KD and Phd2-KO mice. (A) FACS analysis of cells from pLNs of shPhd2#9 (Phd2-KD), shPhd2Hif1 (Phd2-KD/Hif1a-KD), shPhd2Hif2 (Phd2-KD/Hif2a-KD), and control mice for CD45, CD3, B220, and Gr1 expression. Mice were treated with doxycycline (2 mg/mL with 30% sucrose drinking water ad libitum) for 4 weeks. Data from individual mice and the mean ± SEM are represented. *P < 0.05. Groups were compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) Representative bright-field images (scale bar: 1 cm) and wet weight of pLNs from the same mice. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (C) Mean BW changes (percentage relative to day 0) of the same mice during doxycycline treatment. Data are represented as the mean ± SD (n = at least 3 mice per group). Groups were compared by a repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post hoc test: P < 0.001, control versus shPhd2#9; P < 0.01, control versus shPhd2Hif1; NS, control versus shPhd2Hif2; NS, shPhd2#9 versus shPhd2Hif1; P < 0.001, shPhd2#9 versus shPhd2Hif2; P < 0.001, shPhd2Hif2 versus shPhd2Hif1. (D) FACS analysis for CD45, CD3, B220, and Gr1 expression by cells in pLNs from conditional Phd2-KO, Phd2Hif1-KO (Phd2-KO/Hif1a-KO), Phd2Hif2-KO (Phd2-KO/Hif2a-KO), and control mice 4 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. Data from individual mice and the mean ± SEM are represented. Groups were compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. (E) Representative bright-field images (scale bar: 1 cm) and wet weight of pLNs from the same mice. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. Each symbol in A–E represents an individual mouse. Data were consistent over 3 independent experiments.

Next, in order to assess whether the phenotype was dependent specifically on the upregulation of either HIFα isoform, we developed double-KD and double-KO mice in which both Phd2 and Hif1a or Hif2a were targeted. shPhd2Hif1 and shPhd2Hif2 mice all carried one CAG-rtTA3 allele, one TRE-Phd2#9 allele, and a TRE-Hif allele targeting Hif1a or Hif2a, respectively. shPhd2Hif1 and shPhd2Hif2 mice were treated for 4 weeks with doxycycline at a dose of 2 mg/ml in the drinking water before analysis. The efficacy and specificity of Hif1a and Hif2a KD at the mRNA level in liver and spleen are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Phd2Hif1-KO and Phd2Hif2-KO mice all carried one Rosa26CreERT2 allele and were homozygous for floxed Phd2 alleles and homozygous for floxed alleles of Hif1a or Hif2a, respectively. Phd2Hif1-KO and Phd2Hif2-KO mice were examined 4 weeks after being treated with tamoxifen by gavage. The phenotype was reversed by concomitant Hif2a, KD, or KO in each model (Figure 2, B, C, and E). Additionally, expansion of all leukocyte lineages was completely ameliorated by concomitant HIF2α deficiency and partially reversed by concomitant HIF1α deficiency (Figure 2, A and D). Likewise, the inflammatory histological changes with Phd2 KD were abrogated with concomitant HIF2α but not HIF1α deficiency (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Concomitant Hif2a silencing ablates tissue inflammation in Phd2-KD mice. H&E-stained images of skin: original magnification, ×20; kidney: original magnification, ×10; and liver: original magnification, ×10 (arrows demonstrate periportal and perivenous mononuclear inflammatory cell infiltrates) from shPhd2#9 (Phd2-KD), shPhd2Hif1 (Phd2-KD/Hif1a-KD), shPhd2Hif2 (Phd2-KD/Hif2a-KD), and control mice treated for 4 weeks with doxycycline. Scale bars: 125 μm (original magnification, ×10, and proportionately shorter lengths at higher magnifications). Each column of images is representative of multiple sections from each organ from the same mouse. In this experiment, tissues from 2 mice of each genotype were examined.

In summary, the major features of the shPhd2 phenotype include Hif2a-dependent lymphadenopathy, multilineage leukocytosis, weight loss, ANA development, and immune-mediated organ pathology. These features were also seen in Phd2-KO animals.

Reversibility of the shPhd2 phenotype. We next explored the reversibility of the observed phenotype on reexpression of Phd2 following doxycycline withdrawal. Groups of animals were treated with doxycycline for 3 to 4 weeks until the first members of each test cohort became unwell, as described above, triggering examination of tissues and serum from a randomly selected subset of the animals. The remaining animals were taken off doxycycline, their weight was monitored, and tissues and serum were subsequently examined. The animals treated with doxycycline lost weight, developed lymphadenopathy with expansion of all lineages, and their serum became positive for ANAs, with histological examination confirming the previously described changes (Figure 4). Following doxycycline withdrawal, the lymphadenopathy regressed (Figure 4A), the mice regained weight (Figure 4B), the ANAs disappeared (Figure 4C), and the histological and immunological features improved (Figure 4, D–L). This indicates that the changes observed in shPhd2 mice were reversible and not due to either a permanent change in cell phenotype or irrevocable loss of cells with a particular function.

Figure 4 Phenotype reversal following withdrawal of doxycycline. (A) Representative bright-field images (scale bars: 1 cm) and wet weight of pLNs from shPhd2#9 mice and their littermate controls maintained on doxycycline for 3 to 4 weeks (doxycycline-ON group) or treated with doxycycline for 3 to 4 weeks and then analyzed 7 weeks after doxycycline withdrawal (doxycycline ON/OFF group). Data are represented as the mean ± SEM (n = 4/group). ***P < 0.001. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. (B) Mean percentage of BW changes of shPhd2#9 and control mice, relative to day 0 of doxycycline treatment or doxycycline withdrawal. Data are represented as the mean ± SD (n = 7–8/group). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. (C) Representative fluorescence images of ANAs using mouse serum from doxycycline-ON and doxycycline-ON/OFF groups of shPhd2#9 and control mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D–K) H&E-stained images of (D and E) skin (original magnification, ×20); (F–I) kidney (original magnification, ×2.5 for F and G and ×10 for H and I); and (J and K) lung (original magnification, ×10) from doxycycline-ON and doxycycline-ON/OFF groups of shPhd2#9 mice. Scale bars: 500 μm (at ×2.5, and proportionately shorter lengths at higher magnifications). (L) FACS analysis of cells from pLNs from doxycycline-ON and doxycycline-ON/OFF groups of shPhd2#9 and control mice, analyzed for CD45, CD3, B220, and Gr1 expression. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM (n = at least 4/group). *P < 0.05. Unpaired, independent groups of 2 were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Each symbol in A and L represents an individual mouse. Data were consistent over 2 independent experiments.

The shPhd2 phenotype is transferrable by bone marrow transplantation. The phenotype observed has many features suggestive of autoimmune disease, but since the reduction of expression of Phd2 in these mice was systemic, it was unclear whether this phenotype could arise purely through effects on the immune system. To test the role of the immune system in this phenotype, we next created bone marrow (BM) chimeras bearing shPhd2 BM in the context of an otherwise normal animal. A congenic recipient strain (CD45.1) was used to confirm complete reconstitution with donor leukocytes. Control mice, generated in parallel, received BM from mice carrying the CAG-rtTA allele but not the TRE-Phd2 shRNA–targeting sequence. BM transplantation (BMT) was performed, and the transplant was allowed to engraft for 8 weeks prior to treatment with doxycycline. Upon treatment with doxycycline, mice that received KD BM (BMT-shPhd2#9), but not control BM (BMT-Ctrl), developed LN enlargement with multilineage expansion and detectable ANAs in their serum (Figure 5, A–C), although skin changes and tissue infiltration were less prominent than in the previous experiments (Figure 5, D–G). In both groups of animals, leukocytes in the peripheral blood were all of donor type (as defined by the Ptprca pan-leukocycte marker CD45.2) at the points of analysis. This indicates that when Phd2 KD is restricted to the BM, it is sufficient to generate the major features of the phenotype seen in shPhd2 mice.

Figure 5 Transfer of the Phd2-KD phenotype by BMT. (A) Representative bright-field images (scale bar: 1 cm) and tissue weights of pLNs from mice that underwent BMT following 10 weeks of treatment with doxycycline (2 mg/mL with 30% sucrose drinking water ad libitum). Syngeneic congenically marked (CD45.1) mice were lethally irradiated before receiving CD45.2 shPhd2#9 BM (BMT-shPhd2#9; n = 6) or CD45.2 control BM (BMT-Ctrl; n = 2) and allowed to reconstitute for 8 weeks prior to doxycycline treatment. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. (B) FACS analysis of cells in pLNs from BMT-Ctrl and BMT-shPhd2#9 mice, analyzed for CD45.2+, CD45.2+CD3+, CD45.2+CD19+, and CD45.2+Gr1+ expression. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. (C) Representative fluorescence images of ANAs using mouse serum from BM transplant recipients. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D–G) H&E-stained images of (D and E) pLNs (original magnification, ×2.5) and (F and G) livers (original magnification, ×5) from BM transplant recipient mice. Arrows in F indicate inflammatory foci. Scale bars: 500 μm (original magnification, ×2.5, and proportionately shorter lengths at higher magnifications). Each symbol in A and B represents an individual mouse. The same experiment was repeated independently twice.

Phd2 KD produces features of immune dysregulation. Taken together, these features suggested that the overall phenotype in shPhd2 mice was being driven at least in part by immune dysregulation. We therefore examined these mice for the presence of cells bearing T cell subset markers related to helper, effector, and regulatory functions. Examination of the expression of CD4 and CD8 revealed an increase in the absolute numbers of CD4+CD8– and CD4–CD8+ cells in LNs from shPhd2#9 mice compared with cells from control mice following 4 weeks of doxycycline treatment (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4B). Although the absolute numbers of these cell populations changed, their representation when considered as a percentage of total CD3+ cells was relatively constant (Figure 6A). The absolute numbers of double-positive and double-negative cells remained low (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A). We next examined cells expressing CD25 and Foxp3, markers normally associated with Treg function, within the CD4+ cell population. Given the immune dysregulation in these mice, we were surprised to find that shPhd2 mice (with either targeting sequence) had increased absolute numbers of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells in peripheral LNs (pLNs) (Figure 6B). Foxp3+ cells were also more abundant in the spleen and BM, although some of these cells no longer expressed CD25 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). We found that the relative abundance of Foxp3+ cells as a proportion of CD4+ T cell populations was also increased (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6B). We also observed increased Foxp3+ counts in the LNs of recipients of KD but not control BM, indicating that it was a marrow-endogenous function and not a response to nonimmune abnormalities caused by widespread PHD2 deficiency (Figure 6C). The increase in Foxp3+ counts was reversible with doxycycline withdrawal (Figure 6D). In keeping with the overall phenotype, the increase in the number of Foxp3+ cells was totally corrected by simultaneous Hif2a deficiency and partially reduced by Hif1a deficiency in the doxycycline-treated shPhd2 and Phd2-KO animals (Figure 6, E and F). We observed similar trends in the LNs and BM, but not the spleens, of Phd2-KO animals (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6D). The Treg-specific demethylated region (TSDR) was demethylated in Foxp3+ cells isolated from doxycycline-treated shPhd2 mice (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Enumeration and TSDR analysis of cells bearing helper, effector, and regulatory markers in Phd2-KD and -KO mice. (A) Gating strategy and enumeration of single-positive (CD4+CD8– or CD4–CD8+), double-positive (CD4+CD8+), and double-negative (CD8–CD4–) cells within pLNs from control and shPhd2#9 mice following 4 weeks of doxycycline treatment (2 mg/mL with 30% sucrose drinking water ad libitum). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Expression of Foxp3 and CD25 within CD4+ cell populations within pLNs from control and shPhd2#9 mice following 4 weeks of doxycycline treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) CD45.2+CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ cell numbers in pLNs from lethally irradiated syngeneic CD45.1+ congenically marked mice receiving BM transplants from CD45.2+ shPhd2#9 or CD45.2+ control mice. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. (D) CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ cell numbers in the pLNs of shPhd2#9 mice and their littermate controls, treated with doxycycline for 3 to 4 weeks and analyzed directly (ON) or 7 weeks after doxycycline withdrawal (ON/OFF) (n = 7–8 in 2 independent assays). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ cell numbers in pLNs from shPhd2#9 (Phd2-KD), shPhd2Hif1 (Phd2-KD/Hif1a-KD), shPhd2Hif2 (Phd2-KD/Hif2a-KD), and control mice. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. (F) CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ cell numbers in pLNs from Phd2-KO, Phd2Hif1-KO (Phd2-KO/Hif1a-KO), Phd2Hif2-KO (Phd2-KO/Hif2a-KO), and control mice. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. (G) Flow-sorted CD4+Foxp3+ or CD4+Foxp3– cells from control or shPhd2#9 mice that were treated for 4 weeks with doxycycline were analyzed by prosequencing for the percentage demethylation of their TSDR on the active X chromosome. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM (n = at least 3/group). Unpaired, independent groups of 2 were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s or Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. TSDR data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s correction for multiple comparisons. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data in C–G are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Given the paradox of increased numbers of cells bearing Treg markers in mice with an autoimmune phenotype, we next tested the function of these cells. We assessed the ability of CD4+CD25+ cells to regulate the activity of effector cells in skin allograft rejection in vivo (Figure 7A). Immunodeficient C57BL/6 (H-2b) Rag1–/– mice were reconstituted with CD4+CD25– effector T cells from WT C57BL/6 (H-2b) mice, either alone or in combination with shPhd2 or control CD4+CD25+ Tregs (expressing Foxp3 at >85% purity, using previously established cell doses [ref. 36]) and subsequently received a skin transplant from a CBA (H-2k) donor. shPhd2 CD4+CD25+ cells were isolated from mice carrying both CAG-rtTA and TRE-Phd2 shRNA alleles, whereas control CD4+CD25+ cells were isolated from mice carrying the CAG-rtTA allele alone. In initial experiments, CD4+CD25+ cells were derived from donor animals pretreated with doxycycline to ensure that any change in function resulting from Phd2 KD had already developed (Figure 7B), and doxycycline treatment was continued for the duration of the experiment after transplantation to ensure that Phd2 KD was maintained. In these experiments, we observed that CD4+CD25+ cells from doxycycline-pretreated shRNA mice were unable to control skin rejection to the same degree that control CD4+CD25+ cells could.

Figure 7 Treg functional assays. (A) Schematic of in vivo experimental plan. C57BL/6 Rag1–/– (H-2b) mice received CD4+CD25– Teffs with or without H-2b CD4+CD25+ cells from shPhd2#9 or control mice that had received either 1 week of doxycycline (2 mg/ml in drinking water, ad libitum) pretreatment or no doxycycline pretreatment. One day later, mice received an allogeneic H-2k skin graft. Mice receiving cells from doxycycline-treated donors remained on doxycycline (B), whereas those receiving cells from untreated donors started doxycycline treatment from day 2 after transplantation (C). Allograft survival was monitored until rejection. (B) Survival graph for mice that received adoptively transferred cells derived from mice pretreated for 1 week with doxycycline. Doxycycline exposure continued in the recipient mice. (C) Survival graph for mice that received adoptively transferred cells derived from untreated mice. The cells were only exposed to doxycycline after adoptive transfer when it was added to the drinking water of recipient mice. Survival data in B and C were analyzed by log-rank test. The number of animals in each group is indicated. (D) Schematic of in vitro experimental plan. Control C57BL/6 WT Teffs (1 × 105/well) (CD4+CD25– responders [R]) were stimulated (S) with 1 × 105/well of anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 beads or 2 × 104 CBA (H-2k) DCs. CD4+CD25+ cells from shPhd2#9 or control mice were added at 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, and 1:8 ratios relative to Teff responders. Doxycycline at 1 μg/mL was added to all wells and replenished daily. Cells were incubated for 5 days, and 3H-thymidine was added for the final 18 hours of culture. Proliferation levels were normalized to the positive control (R + S). (E) In vitro suppression assay using anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 as stimulators. (F) In vitro suppression assay using DCs as stimulators. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM of biological replicates. Unpaired, independent groups (1:1, 1:2, 1:4, and 1:8) of 2 were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test in E and F. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001.

In subsequent experiments, cells were obtained from mice of the same genotypes, but doxycycline treatment was only started after adoptive transfer into the recipient mice to ensure that the effects of Phd2 KD were being tested on cell subsets that were identical at the point of transfer into the C57BL/6 (H-2b) Rag1–/– recipients. Again, in contrast to the CD4+CD25+ cells from mice carrying the CAG-rtTA allele alone, we found that shPhd2 CD4+CD25+ cells were unable to control graft rejection (Figure 7C). In both assays, shPhd2 CD4+CD25+ cells provided no quantifiable benefit to graft survival, with grafts being rejected at least as quickly as was seen in mice receiving effector cells alone, indicating a total loss of regulatory function in this in vivo model.

In parallel, in vitro experiments were performed to assess the ability of doxycycline-treated CD4+CD25+ cells, from the same sources, to suppress the proliferation of CD4+CD25–responder cells stimulated polyclonally with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 beads or with allogeneic DCs (Figure 7D). In both assays (Figure 7, E and F, respectively), CD4+CD25+ cells from doxycycline-treated shPhd2 animals were less effective at regulating the proliferative response than were cells from control animals. Taken together, the results of both in vivo and in vitro experiments indicate that CD4+CD25+ cells are hypofunctional as immune regulators when Phd2 levels are knocked down, suggesting that deficiency of Treg function may contribute to the autoimmune phenotype we observed.

Noting that skin graft rejection appeared slightly faster in the presence of CD4+CD25+ shPhd2 cells than when effector cells were present alone, we tested the ability of CD4+CD25+ shPhd2 cells to reject a skin graft in isolation (Figure 8A). Intriguingly, cells selected with this surface phenotype prior to doxycycline treatment and then adoptively transferred into Rag1–/– recipients were able to reject skin allografts when these mice were treated with doxycycline, whereas we observed long-term graft survival in the doxycycline-treated recipients of CD4+CD25+ cells from control mice (Figure 8B). This indicates that Phd2 KD may lead to a converse effector function in this population of cells. Additionally, the shPhd2 recipient mice, but not those receiving control cells, developed features of the phenotype observed in shPhd2 mice, as these mice became unwell and lost weight, which led to early termination of the experiment for 1 animal. The loss of regulatory function and/or conversion to effector functionality can therefore induce the development of an autoimmune phenotype in shPhd2 mice.

Figure 8 Phd2-KD CD4+CD25+ cells alone can induce skin allograft rejection. (A) Schematic of the in vivo experimental plan. C57BL/6 Rag1–/– (H-2b) mice received either 5 × 104 H-2b CD4+CD25+ cells from shPhd2#9 mice; 5 × 104 H-2b CD4+CD25+ cells from control mice; or 5 × 104 H-2b WT CD4+CD25– effector cells alone. One day later, mice received an allogeneic H-2k skin graft, followed by doxycycline treatment (2 mg/ml in the drinking water, ad libitum) from day 2 after transplantation. Allograft survival was monitored until rejection. (B) Skin allograft survival graph. Allograft survival data were analyzed by log-rank test. The censored data point in the shPhd2#9 group represents a mouse that developed weight loss and a generalized inflammatory phenotype. **P < 0.01, by log-rank test.

To analyze the basis for these functional differences, we compared the expression of key transcription factors and cytokines in CD4+Foxp3+ and CD4+Foxp3– cells from shPhd2 and control mice (Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 7). We showed that despite ongoing expression of Foxp3, cells within this population from shPhd2 mice expressed increased levels of T-bet and TNF-α, but not IFN-γ, RORγt, GATA-3, IL-2, IL-4, IL-10, or IL-17. To take this analysis further, we examined the expression of CD44 and CD62L in CD4+Foxp3+ and CD4+Foxp3– cells from shPhd2 and control mice and found that in both populations, Phd2kd led to a reduction in cells with a CD44loCD62Lhi naive phenotype and an increase in CD44hiCD62Llo effector memory cells (Figure 10 and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 9 Expression patterns of T cell–related cytokines and transcription factors in shPhd2#9 mice. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots showing expression of T-bet, TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-4, GATA-3, IL-17, ROR-γt, IL-2, and IL-10 against Foxp3 within the total CD4+ cell populations from pLNs of control and shPhd2#9 mice following 4 weeks of doxycycline treatment (2 mg/ml with 30% sucrose drinking water, ad libitum). (B) Percentage of cells expressing T-bet, TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-4, GATA-3, IL-17, ROR-γt, IL-2, and IL-10 within CD4+Foxp3– or CD4+FoxP3+ cell populations from pLNs of control and shPhd2#9 mice after 4 weeks of doxycycline treatment (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.