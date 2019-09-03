Commentary 10.1172/JCI130009

A PHD in immunosuppression: oxygen-sensing pathways regulate immunosuppressive Tregs

Weiping Zou1,2,3,4 and Yatrik M. Shah4,5,6

1Department of Surgery,

2Department of Pathology,

3Center of Excellence for Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy,

4Rogel Cancer Center,

5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, and

6Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Yatrik M. Shah, University of Michigan, Medical Science Building II, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48108, USA. Phone: 734.615.0567. Email: shahy@umich.edu. Or to: Weiping Zou, University of Michigan, Biomedical Science Research Building, Ann Arbor Michigan, USA. Phone: 734.615.5554, Email: wzou@med.umich.edu.

First published July 29, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 9 on September 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(9):3524–3526. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130009.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published July 29, 2019 - Version history

The oxygen-sensing prolyl hydroxylase domain (PHD) enzymes are key to maintaining tissue homeostasis during hypoxia via their regulation of the expression and activity of HIF, the master transcription factor for the hypoxic response. In this issue of the JCI, Yamamoto, Hester, and colleagues show that temporal and reversible inhibition of PHD2 in vivo leads to systemic autoimmune disorder. The work demonstrates that a reduction of PHD2 leads to impairment of immunosuppressive Treg function via a HIF2α-dependent mechanism, without altering Foxp3 expression. This study indicates that a PHD2/HIF2α axis is critical for maintaining proper Treg function.

