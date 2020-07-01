Microenvironmental Th9 and Th17 lymphocytes induce metastatic spreading in lung cancer

Cell culture. Human adenocarcinoma (A549) and mouse Lewis lung carcinoma cells (LLC1) were purchased from ATCC and maintained in DMEM and RPMI-1640, respectively, and supplemented with 10% FCS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (1% P/S) (Invitrogen). LLC1 and A549 cells were treated either with CM or with cytokines (IL-9 or IL-17A or IL-17F) in the following concentrations: 1 and 10 ng/mL (all from R&D Systems).

Primary cancer cell culture. The University of Giessen Biobank provided cancer cells isolated from human lung tumors (adenocarcinoma, n = 2). Cells were grown in DMEM F12 (supplemented with sodium selenite, ethanolamine, phosphoryl ethanolamine, sodium pyruvate, adenine, and HEPES) and maintained for a maximum of 7–8 passages. Cytokine stimulation and other functional assays were performed similarly as with cell lines described above.

Western blot analysis. After stimulation with cytokines or lymphocyte CM, cells were washed with PBS and then lysed with RIPA lysis buffer for 30 minutes at 4°C. After protein isolation, immunoblotting was performed using the following primary antibodies: E-cadherin (catalog 3195, Cell Signaling), Vimentin (catalog 5741, Cell Signaling), N-cadherin (catalog 14215, Cell signaling), ZO2 (catalog 2847, Cell Signaling), Cytokeratin 18 (ab668, Abcam), Fibronectin (ab2413, Abcam), and β-Actin (A2228, MilliporeSigma).

Murine CD4+ T cell purification and in vitro differentiation. CD4+ T cells were purified by negative magnetic cell sorting (CD4 T cell isolation kit, 130-104-454, Miltenyi) from the spleen and lymph nodes of 8- to 12-week-old mice. For generating Th9 and Th17 subtypes, negatively purified CD4+ T cells were further sorted on a FACS AriaI III (BD Biosciences) to obtain naive CD44–CD62L+CD4+ T cells using anti–CD4-V450 (RM4-5, BD Biosciences), anti–CD44-PE (IM7, eBioscience), and anti–CD62L-Alexa Fluor 700 (MEL-14, BD Pharmingen) mAbs in a dilution of 1:500. Sorting purity was maintained typically >97% in postsort analysis. The cells were primed with plate-bound anti-CD3 mAb (3 μg/mL, 145-2C11) and anti-CD28 mAb (5 μg/mL, 37.51), both mAbs produced and purified in-house) in the presence of recombinant human IL-2 (rhIL-2) (50 U/mL, Novartis), anti–mouse IFN-γ (5 μg/mL, XMG1.2, produced and purified in-house), and anti–IL-4 (10% culture supernatant of clone 11B11). These conditions were considered as neutral conditions (Th0). The cells were also cultured under Th9 conditions by addition of rhTGF-β (1.5 ng/mL) and rmIL-4 (20 ng/mL) or Th17 conditions by addition of rhTGF-β (1.5 ng/mL) and rmIL-6 (20 ng/mL). The cells were harvested on day 2 or 3 to obtain differentiated Th9 cells or Th0 and Th17 cells, respectively (19, 20). To obtain the CM, differentiated Th0, Th9, and Th17 cells were washed twice with PBS and restimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 mAb (5 μg/mL, 37.51) for 24 hours. The CM were then harvested, centrifuged, filtered, and stored at 80°C for further experiments with tumor cells.

Human and mouse microenvironmental cells FACS analysis. For the isolation of mononuclear cells from mouse and human lungs, lungs were dissociated for 45 minutes at 37°C by digestion with collagenase D (0.5 mg/mL) and DNase I (10 μg/mL; both from Roche) in RPMI medium. Dispersed cells were passed through a 70-μm strainer and were pelleted by centrifugation; then they were resuspended, layered onto a Percoll density gradient (GE Healthcare), and centrifuged for 30 minutes at 625 g and 22°C. Mononuclear cells were isolated by collection of the interphase fraction between 40% and 70% Percoll. After intensive washing in complete RPMI, cells were stained and were analyzed by flow cytometry for CD8a (V500, clone 53-6.7, BD), CD4 (V450, clone RM4-5, BD), B220 (PerCP, clone RA3-6B2, BioLegend), F4/80 (APC, clone BM8, Thermo Fisher). The gating strategy is included in Supplemental Figure 6B. Human lung tumor tissue (n = 5; adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma) was obtained from the University of Giessen Biobank and dissociated to obtain a single-cell suspension; then the cells were restimulated for 2.5 hours in the presence of PMA (50 ng/mL), Ionomycin (1 μg/mL), and Brefeldin A (5 μg/mL) (all from MilliporeSigma) for a further 2.5 hours. After the surface staining, the cells were fixed, followed by intracellular staining. The cells were stained with the Zombie NIR fixable viability kit (catalog 423106), anti-CD4 (RPA-T4), anti-CD45RA (HI100), anti–IL-17A (BL168), and anti–IL-9 (MH9A4) (all from BioLegend. Gated CD4+CD45RA cells were analyzed for IL-17 or IL-9 on an Aria III using Diva software (v8.0.2.). The gating strategy is included in Supplemental Figure 4.

In vitro coculture model. Lymphocytes were isolated by Ficoll centrifugation gradient from human PBMCs as previously described (40). Briefly, following isolation, lymphocytes were activated with PMA (10 ng/mL, MilliporeSigma) for 24 hours or by the use of coated plates with anti-CD3/CD28 (16-0037-85, 5 μg/mL, and 16-0289-81, 1 μg/mL, respectively, Invitrogen). Subsequently, 2.5 × 106 A549 cells were seeded with the same amount of PMA or anti-CD3/CD28 activated or nonactivated lymphocytes. A549 and lymphocytes in the presence or absence of PMA or anti-CD3/CD28 were seeded separately as controls. DMEM supplemented with 1% FCS was used for coculturing. After 24 hours, the supernatant (CM) was harvested, centrifuged, filtered, and stored at –80°C for further experiments. LLC1 cocultures with specific Th subsets Th0, Th9, and/or Th17 were artificially generated as previously described (19, 20). LLC1 cells were seeded in a ratio of 1:1 with Th subtypes in RPMI medium supplemented with 2% FCS. LLC1, Th0, Th9, and Th17 cells were also seeded separately and served as controls. After 24 hours, the CM were harvested, centrifuged, filtered, and stored at –80°C for further experiments.

Proliferation and migration assays. Proliferation assays were performed with serum-starved LLC1, A549, or primary tumor cells exposed for 24 or 48 hours to lymphocyte CM or cytokines (IL-9, IL-17) using a BrdU colorimetric cell proliferation ELISA (Roche). Chemotactic migration was quantified using a Boyden chamber Transwell assay (8-μm pore size; uncoated filters; BD Biosciences). Either control medium or lymphocyte coculture CM (in the presence or absence of PMA or anti-CD3/CD28) was provided in the lower chamber, and 4 × 104 lung tumor cells (A549, LLC1, and primary lung tumor cells) were introduced to the upper chamber. Cells were allowed to migrate for 6, 12, and 24 hours. Afterward, migrated cells were fixed, stained, assessed, and quantified with ImageJ software (NIH) (41, 42).

ELISA. IL-9, IL-17A, and IL-17F levels were quantified in control, lymphocyte (in the presence or absence of PMA or anti-CD3/CD28), or coculture CM (in the presence or absence of PMA or anti-CD3/CD28) with the respective Human ELISA Kit from BioLegend per the manufacturer’s instructions.

cDNA synthesis and qRT-PCR. Briefly, 1000 ng total RNA was reverse transcribed using the Applied Biosystems High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according the manufacturer’s instructions. All real-time RT-PCR reactions were performed on the Stratagene Mx3005P with the MxPro software and the program “SYBR Green with Dissociation curve” to confirm the specificity of each primer. PCR products were separated on a 3% agarose gel to confirm that every primer yielded 1 specific product. Real-time RT-PCR was performed with the Platinum SYBR Green qPCR SuperMix-UDG (Invitrogen, Life Technologies) and the following conditions: 10 minutes at 95°C, following 40 cycles of 30 seconds at 95°C, 1 minute at 58°C–60°C, and 30 seconds at 72°C. Analysis was done using MxPro software and GraphPad Prism. All primer pairs were blasted with the NCBI primer blast tool (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/tools/primer-blast) and purchased from Metabion: E-cadherin, FP, 5′-CCCACCACGTACAAGGGTC-3′, and RP, 5′-ATGCCATCGTTGTTCACTGGA-3′; vimentin, FP, 5′-GGAAATGGCTCGTCACCTTCGT-3′, and RP, 5′-GCAGAGAAATCCTGCTCTCCT CG-3′; N-cadherin, FP, 5′-TCAGGCGTCTGTAGAGGCTT-3′, and RP, 5′-ATGCACATCCTTCGATAAGACTG-3′; ZO1, FP, 5′-ACGGTCCTCTGAGCCTGTAA-3′, and RP, 5′-CTGCTTTCTGTTGAGAGGCTGG-3′; ZO2, FP, 5′-GCCCCAGGCATGGAAGAGCTG-3′, and RP, 5′-CCCACCCGGGAGCACATCAGA-3′; ZEB1, FP, 5′-AGGATGACCTGCCAACAGACCA-3′, and RP, 5′-TCCTTTCTGTCATCCTCCCAGCA-3′; ZEB2, FP, 5′-AGCCTCTGTAGATGGTCCAGAAGAA-3′, and RP, 5′-CACTGTACCATTGTTAATTGCGGTC-3′; and cytokeratin 18, FP, 5′-AACAACACCTGCTGTCCGTGT-3′, and RP, 5′-TGAAGCTCATGCCCCCAGAAAC-3′.

Mice. We purchased C57BL/6 and Rag1–/– animals from The Jackson Laboratory and housed mice under specific pathogen–free conditions. Il9r–/– and Il17ra–/– mice used in this study have been described in detail previously and were provided in-house (43, 44).

Subcutaneous tumor model. Briefly, we coinjected 1 × 106 LLC1 cells with the same amount of Th0, Th9, or Th17 cells subcutaneously into C57BL/6 WT mice. Primary tumor growth of LLC1 cells was monitored as described previously (45).

Metastasis model. We administered LLC1 cells alone or coinjected with Th0, Th9, or Th17 cells at a concentration of 1 × 106/100 μL in sterile PBS. C57BL/6, Rag1–/–, Il9r–/–, and Il17ra–/– experimental mice (n = 4–6) were injected with 100 μL cell suspension into the tail vein. Tumor development was monitored for 21 days after injection. Separate lung tissue was harvested from each mouse for nodule count and FACS analysis. Animals treated with antibodies against IL-9 or IL-17 were only injected with LLC1 cells and treated with IL-9 antibody (anti–IL-9; 30 μg/mouse clone, MM9C1, provided in-house), IL-17 antibody (anti–IL-17; 100 μg/mouse; clone, MAB421, R&D Systems), or placebo (PBS) administered 4 days after cancer cell injection and followed by continuous intraperitoneal injections on every fourth day. Lungs were harvested on day 21 after injection.

Micro-CT imaging. We imaged mice under anesthesia with isofluorane 2% (vol/vol) in O 2 . Acquisition of images was done with continuous rotation in a high-resolution Micro-CT (SkyScan 1172, Bruker), obtaining 512 projection measurements into a 1024 × 024 array (pixel size 0.10 mm). Mice scanned for 120 seconds yielded a whole-body exposure of approximately 200≠300 mGy per scan. Reconstruction of images was done with image reconstruction software (NRecon, v1.6, Micro Photonics), and tumor burden is presented as average lung intensity calculated with ImageJ (NIH) through manual segmentation of metastatic tumors as previously described (46).

Opal staining. Lung tumor samples from 66 patients in different cancer stages were obtained. TMAs were constructed from paraffin blocks of selected lung specimens. For each patient, 1.0-mm cores from representative areas of the tumor were taken. Clinical information was obtained from Universitaetsklinikum Muenchen. First, TMA blocks were cut into 5-μm sections and later deparaffinized, and tissues were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin before antigen retrieval in heated AR6 buffer (pH 6.0) for 15 minutes (EZ Retriever microwave, BioGenex). Each section was put through 7 sequential rounds of staining, each including a protein block with 5% BSA, followed by primary antibody incubation overnight (Cytokeratin, 1:500, DAKO, MA1-26237; PU.1, 1:200, Abcam, ab76543; IL-9, 1:200, Abcam, ab181397; STAT3, 1:200, Cell Signaling, 12640S; IL-17, 1:200, Abcam, ab79056; and CD4, 1:100, Abcam, ab133616) and corresponding secondary horseradish peroxidase–conjugated polymer and Opal fluorophores (18, 47). High versus low ratio of Th9/CD4 and Th17/CD4 was defined through calculation of median intensity.

RNA-Seq and bioinformatical analysis. RNA was isolated from LLC1 cells after sorting using the miRNeasy micro Kit (Qiagen) combined with on-column DNase digestion (DNase-Free DNase Set, Qiagen) to avoid genomic DNA contamination. RNA and library preparation integrity were verified with a BioAnalyzer 2100 (Agilent) or LabChip Gx Touch 24 (PerkinElmer). One μg total RNA was used as input for SMARTer Stranded Total RNA Sample Prep Kit, HI Mammalian (Clontech). Sequencing was performed on the NextSeq500 instrument (Illumina) using v2 chemistry, resulting in average of 30 M reads per library, with 1 × 75-bp single-end setup. The resulting raw reads were assessed for quality, adapter content, and duplication rates with FastQC (48). Reaper version 13-100 was used to trim reads after a quality drop below a mean of Q20 in a window of 10 nucleotides. Reads between 30 and 150 nucleotides only were cleared for further analysis. Trimmed and filtered reads were aligned versus the Ensembl mouse genome version mm10 (GRCm38) using STAR 2.4.0a with the parameter “--outFilterMismatchNoverLmax 0.1” to increase the maximum ratio of mismatches to mapped length to 10% (49). The number of reads aligning to genes was counted with featureCounts 1.4.5-p1 tool from the Subread package (50). Only reads mapping at least partially inside exons were admitted and aggregated per gene. Reads that are overlapping multiple genes or aligning to multiple regions were excluded. Differentially expressed genes were identified using DESeq2 version 1.62 (51). Only genes with a minimum fold change of ±1.5 (log2 ± 0.59), a maximum Benjamini-Hochberg corrected P value of 0.05, and a minimum combined mean of 5 reads were deemed to be significantly differentially expressed. RNA-Seq data were deposited in the Gene expression omnibus archive (accession GSE145186). The Ensemble annotation was enriched with UniProt data (release 06.06.2014) based on Ensembl gene identifiers (activities at the Universal Protein Resource).

Immunostaining. Immunocytochemistry was performed on A549 cells as previously described with the following primary antibodies: E-cadherin and vimentin (both diluted 1:200 Cell Signaling, clone D21H3). For IHC staining, 3-μm paraffin lung tissue sections were rehydrated and antigen retrieval was achieved with citrate buffer/heat treatment. Lung tissue sections were blocked and incubated with primary antibodies against vimentin (1:200 Cell Signaling, clone D21H3) or subjected to H&E staining for metastatic burden. Indirect immunofluorescence was conducted by incubation with Alexa Fluor 488– or Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated secondary antibodies (A11008 and A27039, respectively, Invitrogen), and nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. All fluorescence images were acquired with the same exposure time at ×40 magnification.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7 software. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s comparison test was used to compare the means of individual groups to the control group. For other analyses, we used 2-way ANOVA. Two independent groups were compared with 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM.

Study approval. All experiments were performed in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act and were approved by the local authorities under reference V54-19c20/15-B2/1062 (Regierungspräsidium Darmstadt, Hessen, Germany). Written informed consent was obtained from patients for tissue sample collection, according to the research proposal approved by the Institutional Review Board at the Medical Faculty of the University of Giessen (reference AZ 58/15).