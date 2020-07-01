Commentary 10.1172/JCI138418

Th9 and Th17 cells: the controversial twins in cancer immunity

Chi Yan and Ann Richmond

Department of Veterans Affairs, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Department of Pharmacology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ann Richmond, 432 PRB, 2220 Pierce Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37232, USA. Phone: 615.343.7777; Email: ann.richmond@vanderbilt.edu.

First published June 2, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 7 on July 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(7):3409–3411. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138418.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 2, 2020 - Version history

Th17 cells (producing IL-17) and Th9 cells (producing IL-9) exhibit functional plasticity, and their role in tumorigenicity is controversial. Th17/IL-17 and Th9/IL-9 exhibit critical, but often opposing, roles in tumor progression. In this issue of the JCI, Salazar et al. show that while IL-17 and IL-9 induced distinct but complementary molecular pathways, both cytokines also induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in lung cancer cells and promoted metastatic spreading. A key question before us now is whether IL-9 and IL-17 contribute to tumor progression in a sequential and stage-specific manner within the tumor microenvironment.

