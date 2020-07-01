Th9 and Th17 cells: the controversial twins in cancer immunity

Commentary 10.1172/JCI138418

Department of Veterans Affairs, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Department of Pharmacology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Department of Veterans Affairs, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Department of Pharmacology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Th17 cells (producing IL-17) and Th9 cells (producing IL-9) exhibit functional plasticity, and their role in tumorigenicity is controversial. Th17/IL-17 and Th9/IL-9 exhibit critical, but often opposing, roles in tumor progression. In this issue of the JCI, Salazar et al. show that while IL-17 and IL-9 induced distinct but complementary molecular pathways, both cytokines also induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in lung cancer cells and promoted metastatic spreading. A key question before us now is whether IL-9 and IL-17 contribute to tumor progression in a sequential and stage-specific manner within the tumor microenvironment.

