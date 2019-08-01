Enhanced glycolytic metabolism supports transmigration of brain-infiltrating macrophages in multiple sclerosis

Macrophages within the perivascular cuffs in EAE mice have high expression of LDHA. In the inflamed postcapillary venules of EAE-afflicted mice, leukocytes that have migrated out of the vessel lumen across the endothelial cell layer accumulate within the perivascular space between the endothelial and parenchymal basement membranes (2, 3); the collective structure is referred to as a perivascular cuff (Figure 1A). Previous studies have emphasized that leukocytes within the perivascular space have remarkable functions, including antigen presentation (6) and secretion of MMPs (24), and these actions probably have high metabolic demands. In support of this, we observed that the expression of LDHA, a key glycolytic enzyme involved in the conversion of pyruvate to lactate, was strongly upregulated in the perivascular cuff on day 16 (D16, a period of prominent clinical disability) in the white matter of the cerebellum, a CNS region where perivascular cuffs are clearly demarcated in EAE (Figure 1B). Higher-magnification micrographs showed that LDHA in perivascular cuffs was expressed by a majority of leukocytes and other cells, probably reactive astrocytes, in the cerebellar white matter (Figure 1C, upper panel) as well as in the spinal cord (Figure 1C, lower panel). We noted that the leukocytes within the parenchyma were largely devoid of LDHA staining, suggesting that these cells may have different metabolic requirements after they have invaded the parenchyma. A 3D rendering using the image reconstruction software Imaris confirmed the expression of LDHA in more than 60% of CD45+ cells within the perivascular cuffs (Figure 1, C and E). Further, staining with the F4/80 macrophage marker revealed that macrophages within cuffs were highly immune reactive for LDHA (Figure 1D). When we examined lactate, a functional measure of LDHA activity, EAE spinal cord lysates had significantly higher lactate levels compared with levels in control lysates (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Perivascular cuffs in EAE cerebellum and cervical spinal cord harbor LDHA-expressing leukocytes. (A) Low-magnification image shows a lateral section of an EAE mouse cerebellum (arrows point to perivascular cuffs) along with enlarged images of a perivascular cuff labeled with pan-laminin (green) and the pan-leukocyte marker CD45 (red). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Expression of LDHA and CD45 in a low-magnification cerebellar section of EAE depicts detectable LDHA expression exclusively in CD45+ cells within the white matter. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Representative images of individual cuffs (demarcated by a dotted line) at higher magnification (scale bars: 50 μm) show the expression of LDHA in CD45+ cells in D16 EAE cerebella and spinal cords. Images are representative of 8 mice from 3 independent experiments. 3D reconstruction using Imaris confirmed the presence of LDHA within the CD45+ cells in the inflammatory cuffs (scale bars: 20 μm). (D) Representative images show LDHA expression within F4/80+ macrophages; images are representative of 8 mice from 3 independent experiments (scale bar: 50 μm), with a corresponding 3D reconstruction of this image (scale bar: 20 μm). Insets in C and D show magnified cells (original magnification of insets, ×120). (E) Percentage of LDHA+CD45+ cells within the perivascular cuffs of D16 EAE mice (peak EAE; n = 3 mice; 2 sections per mouse were analyzed). (F) Lactate levels measured in spinal cord homogenates from 3 D16 EAE mice and 3 naive mice using the L-lactate assay kit. Graphs show the mean ± SD. Data were compared using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05.

Inflammatory macrophages exhibit stabilization of HIF-1α (25), a master regulator of LDHA and thus glycolysis. We therefore confirmed the previously published findings on HIF-1α expression in EAE (26) in the perivascular cuffs of EAE cerebellum and spinal cords (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124012DS1). The cytoplasmic as well as nuclear expression of HIF-1α was confirmed with 3D reconstruction and colocalization using Imaris software (Supplemental Figure 1B). It is worth mentioning that the role of HIF-1α in mediating glycolytic reprogramming in macrophages is not well understood. Although a recently published study by Le Moan et al. refuted its involvement in driving the EAE disease course (26), mice with knocked out HIF-1α (23) in myeloid cells showed impaired macrophage migration. This suggests important yet unexplained roles for HIF-1α in EAE pathogenesis.

In EAE, CNS infiltrates may manifest first as subpial and then as parenchymal perivascular cuffs (5). To study the relevance of LDHA expression in a time-dependent manner, we examined leukocytes during the onset of clinical signs of EAE (D10) and focused on the meninges, since the formation of perivascular cuffs in white matter is not consistent at this time point. We found that more than 50% of leukocytes expressed LDHA within the meninges on D10 in myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein–immunized (MOG-immunized) mice as compared with expression in mice subjected to CFA control, which had fewer leukocytes in the subpial spaces, where only about 10% of the leukocytes expressed LDHA (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Once EAE was established, more than 70% of leukocytes expressed LDHA in perivascular cuffs, even at a later time point of post-peak disease severity (D21; Supplemental Figure 2, B and D).

LDHA activity is important for the proinflammatory phenotype of macrophages. Proliferation and differentiation are key features of activated leukocytes during inflammation. Since leukocyte proliferation can lead to lactate accumulation in the extracellular compartment (27), we examined the abundance of proliferative leukocytes within cuffs. According to the literature, approximately 20% of leukocytes proliferate in the subarachnoid space (28) of meninges in EAE-afflicted mice, whereas fewer proliferate within the parenchyma (29). Consistent with these findings, we observed that a modest 10%–15% of CD45+ cells were weakly positive for the proliferation marker Ki67 in perivascular cuffs (Supplemental Figure 3A) in comparison with CD45+ leukocytes in meninges, where approximately 25% to 30% of these cells had proliferated (Supplemental Figure 3B). Since proliferation is halted in macrophages during inflammation, which implicates HIF-1α–mediated enhancement of glycolysis (30), the nonproliferative macrophages that utilize glycolysis may bear proinflammatory traits.

We tested whether LDHA modulates proinflammatory activities and aids leukocyte infiltration across the BBB. We resorted to macrophages in culture, as these cells typically constitute more than 80% of leukocytes within perivascular cuffs at peak EAE (24). When bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were exposed to a nontoxic (20 μM; Figure 2A) concentration of a small-molecule–specific LDHA inhibitor, 3-dihydroxy-6-methyl-7-(phenylmethyl)-4-propylnaphthalene-1-carboxylic acid (FX11) (12, 31), we detected a significant decrease in secreted lactate levels as compared with LPS-treated cells (Figure 2B), indicating a decrease in LDHA function. Intracellular lactate accumulation and/or its conversion to pyruvate can regulate glycolysis (11); therefore, when we measured glycolysis by the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in FX11-treated, LPS-stimulated cells, we found a significant decrease in both glycolysis (measured by the generation of lactate upon glucose addition) and glycolytic capacity (the maximum capacity of lactate generation upon inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation) in these BMDMs (Figure 2, C and D). Importantly, inhibiting LDHA activity reduced the migratory capacity of macrophages across a Boyden chamber model of the BBB in culture (Figure 2, E and F). Glycolysis feeds anabolic pathways such as the pentose phosphate pathway, which provides necessary precursors for the production of proinflammatory cytokines, and therefore we assessed TNF-α expression upon treatment with FX11. We found a significant decrease in the production of TNF-α upon FX11 treatment in LPS-activated cells (Figure 2G). Further, we tested whether the inhibitory effects of FX11 on macrophage migration were mediated by chemotactic signals. Indeed, FX11 decreased the production of MCP-1 (also known as CCL2) and IP-10 (also known as CXCL10) chemokines in macrophages (Figure 2, H and I). These results support the importance of LDHA activity in macrophages that drives their proinflammatory activities including infiltration into the CNS.

Figure 2 Glycolysis drives proinflammatory activities of macrophages. (A) Live/dead assay as measured by calcein AM (live cells; gray) and PI (dead cells; red) staining of LPS-stimulated BMDMs in the presence of FX11. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments run in quadruplicate. (B) Graph represents lactate levels in LPS-stimulated or untreated cells in the presence or absence of FX11. (C) ECAR measurement in FX11-treated and untreated inflammatory BMDMs. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments run in quadruplicate; values were normalized to micrograms of protein. (D) Graphs depict glycolysis (mean ECAR upon addition of glucose) and glycolytic capacity (mean ECAR upon addition of oligomycin). Values were normalized to micrograms of protein (n = 4). (E) The effects of FX11 on macrophage transmigration were studied by plating the BMDMs in Transwell inserts (Boyden chambers) in the presence of medium with 1% FBS in the upper chamber and 10% FBS medium in the lower chamber (schematic). Representative images of the transmigrated cells are shown. Scale bar: 50 μm (original magnification, ×30 for insets). The assay was performed in quadruplicate, and the results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) Graph represents the average number of cells that migrated over an 8-hour period in the presence or absence of FX11. (G) TNF-α ELISA and (H) Luminex analysis of chemokines revealed a significant reduction in MCP-1 (also known as CCL2) and (I) IP-10 (also known as CXCL10) upon treatment with FX11 in LPS-stimulated cells. All graphs show the mean ± SD (n = 3 unless otherwise indicated). Means were compared using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (for multiple groups in B, F, and G–I). **P < 0.01.

Perivascular cuffs in EAE are laden with macrophages that express MCT-4, an exporter of lactate. Accumulation of lactate within a cell could alter glycolysis by a possible feedback inhibition mechanism (11), so it would be important to pump out excess lactate while maintaining intracellular lactate production. MCT-1 and MCT-4 are transporters that secrete lactate (32), and MCT-4 is a particularly important exporter of lactate in glycolytic cells (32, 33). Thus, we evaluated D16 CNS samples and found that within the white matter, expression of MCT-4 was localized to the perivascular cuff region, where it was found to be prominently expressed in a majority of CD45+ cells in both the cerebella and spinal cords of EAE mice (Figure 3, A, B, and D). As with LDHA, we observed that several leukocytes in the parenchyma did not have detectable MCT-4 expression, suggesting a switch in metabolic programming in these cells upon infiltration into the parenchyma. A 3D Imaris rendering confirmed the expression of MCT-4 on CD45+ leukocytes including in F4/80+ macrophages (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Leukocytes exiting the perivascular cuffs in D16 EAE express MCT-4, a key transporter of lactate in glycolytic cells. (A) Low-magnification image of MCT-4 staining shows its expression restricted to the cells within and in the proximity of cuffs in D16 EAE cerebellum. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) High-magnification micrographs of perivascular cuffs in cerebellum and spinal cord highlight the expression of MCT-4 within CD45+ cells; images are representative of 8 mice from 3 independent experiments. Scale bar: 50 μm. Insets show magnified cells (original magnification, ×120). 3D reconstructed images confirm the expression of MCT-4 within CD45+ leukocytes (scale bars: 20 μm). (C) Representative images of the spinal cord of a D16 EAE mouse depicting F4/80+ macrophages with prominent levels of MCT-4. Scale bar: 50 μm. Images are representative of 6 mice from 3 independent experiments. 3D reconstructed image confirmed the expression of F4/80+ macrophages (scale bar: 10 μm). (D) Graph shows the percentage of MCT-4+ leukocytes in perivascular cuffs in D16 EAE mice (n = 3 mice; 2 sections per mouse were analyzed).

As seen with LDHA, MCT-4 was expressed in meningeal leukocytes as early as D10 (Supplemental Figure 4A), with more than 50% of the leukocytes found positive for MCT-4 as compared with CFA control leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 4C). Similarly, more than 60% of leukocytes expressed MCT-4 in post-peak D21 perivascular cuffs (Supplemental Figure 4B), suggesting that these cells express this lactate transporter even at later stages of the disease. Notably, we also detected MCT-4 expression in reactive astrocytes abutting the perivascular cuffs in the EAE cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 5A). For a thorough analysis, we also assessed the expression of MCT-1 in CD45+ leukocytes and reactive astrocytes in perivascular cuffs, which suggested the presence of MCT-1 in astrocytes as well as in a small subset of leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 5B).

In order to corroborate the significance of LDHA and establish a role for MCT-4 in aiding proinflammatory activities in BMDMs, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown of LDHA and MCT-4 in BMDMs (Figure 4, A and C). Notably, knockdown of MCT-4 and, expectedly, LDHA, resulted in decreased LDHA expression in BMDMs treated with LPS (Figure 4, B, D, and E). Further, knockdown of LDHA and MCT-4 significantly reduced lactate levels in LPS-treated BMDM supernatant (Figure 4F). We then sought to study the relevance of LDHA and MCT-4 in mediating proinflammatory activities in knockdown cells (Figure 4G). We found a modest yet significant reduction in TNF-α production after 6 hours of LPS treatment in LDHA- and MCT-4–knockdown cells (Figure 4G). However, this reduction was not observed after 24 hours of stimulation (data not shown), possibly due to a lack of a complete reduction of either gene. Also, the transmigration assay confirmed that migration of LDHA- and MCT-4–knockdown BMDMs was significantly reduced when compared with scRNA-transfected cells in response to LPS treatment (Figure 4H).

Figure 4 siRNA-mediated knockdown of LDHA and MCT-4 dampens inflammation in BMDMs. (A) RT-PCR of LDHA transcripts in scRNA- and LDHA siRNA–transfected BMDMs. (B) Flow plot shows the MFI of LDHA (PE–Texas red) in different conditions. (C) MCT-4–knockdown experiments detected reduced MCT-4 transcript levels by RT-PCR. (D) Flow plot shows LDHA MFI in MCT-4–knockdown cells. (E) Graph shows quantification of LDHA MFI in LDHA- and MCT-4–knockdown cells from the flow cytometric plots shown in B and D. (F) Supernatants analyzed for lactate revealed a significant reduction in lactate secretion in LDHA- and MCT-4–knockdown cells from LPS-stimulated BMDMs. (G) TNF-α ELISA and (H) transmigration assay of BMDMs subjected to knockdown of LDHA and MCT-4. All assays were carried out in triplicate or quadruplicate and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. All graphs show the mean ± SD. Means were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; ##P < 0.05 versus scRNA-only condition.

EMMPRIN, a molecular chaperone for MCT-4, governs proinflammatory functions in macrophages. We addressed the mechanisms by which MCT-4 is regulated in leukocytes; specifically, we evaluated EMMPRIN, as it is known to chaperone MCTs in cancer cells (21). We found EMMPRIN to be strongly associated with MCT-4 in cells within perivascular cuffs (Figure 5A). Western blot analysis of EMMPRIN in EAE spinal cords revealed elevated expression of various glycosylated forms of this protein, ranging from 40 kDa to more than 80 kDa (Figure 5B). To further assess EMMPRIN–MCT-4 interactions in both inflammatory and noninflammatory conditions, we treated macrophages with LPS and found that MCT-4 increased within 24 and 48 hours of treatment (Supplemental Figure 6A). Using co-IP with MCT-4 antibody to “pull” for interacting partners, we found that an approximately 50-kDa form of EMMPRIN interacted with MCT-4 in LPS-treated as well as untreated macrophages (Figure 5C), indicating that the 2 proteins interact in macrophages during both their resting and activated states.

Figure 5 MCT-4 requires its chaperone, the extracellular MMP inducer EMMPRIN, in macrophages. (A) Micrographs of MCT-4+ cells (green) with expression of EMMPRIN (red) in a perivascular cuff (scale bar: 50 μm); insets show magnified cells (original magnification, ×200). 3D reconstruction image confirmed the overlap between MCT-4 and EMMPRIN channels (scale bar: 10 μm). Image are representative of 4 mice. (B) Immunoblot (IB) with upregulation of multiple glycosylated forms of EMMPRIN in D16 EAE spinal cords as compared with naive controls. n = 3 mice per group analyzed. (C) IB confirmed the interaction between a 50-kDa glycosylated form of EMMPRIN upon co-IP with MCT-4 as well as in unbound fractions. n = 2 independent experiments; protein was pooled from duplicate treatments. (D) Relative transcript levels (RT-PCR, comparative ΔΔCt method) show siRNA-mediated knockdown of EMMPRIN in transfected BMDMs. (E) IB for MCT-4 and loading control Na-K+ ATPase in the membrane fractions of EMMPRIN-knockdown BMDMs shows reduced levels of MCT-4 in the knockdown cells. All assays were performed in triplicate or quadruplicate for 3 independent experiments unless otherwise indicated. All graphs show the mean ± SD. Means were compared using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. **P < 0.01.

To further our understanding of the functions of EMMPRIN, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown of EMMPRIN in macrophages and isolated their membrane fractions. Upon knockdown of EMMPRIN (Figure 5D), MCT-4 expression on membranes was significantly reduced (Figure 5E). This was also supported by immunofluorescence staining of MCT-4 on BMDMs, which primarily localized on the plasma membrane, suggesting that knockdown of EMMPRIN as well as LDHA and MCT-4 significantly reduced membrane MCT-4 expression levels in BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 6B). These results suggest that EMMPRIN regulates the expression of MCT-4 in BMDMs by chaperoning it to macrophage membranes. Relevant to this observation, we found that an LPS-mediated increase in glycolysis and glycolytic capacity was significantly abrogated in EMMPRIN-knockdown cells (Figure 6A), as was also confirmed by decreased lactate secretion from LPS-stimulated EMMPRIN-knockdown cells (Figure 6B). In further support of this finding, we observed that EMMPRIN-expressing cells in perivascular cuffs of the spinal cords of EAE mice also expressed LDHA (Supplemental Figure 7A) and that LPS stimulation of macrophages in cultures increased the number of EMMPRIN+LDHA+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Importantly, knockdown of EMMPRIN significantly reduced LDHA expression in inflammatory macrophages (Figure 6C), leading to a significant reduction in the production of TNF-α (Figure 6D). Furthermore, similar to LDHA and MCT-4 knockdown cells, the migration of EMMPRIN-knockdown BMDMs was significantly retarded across the Boyden chamber (Figure 6E). These results highlight the critical role of the EMMPRIN–MCT-4 interaction in lactate metabolism during inflammation.

Figure 6 EMMPRIN knockdown results in decreased glycolysis and reduced proinflammatory functions in macrophages. (A) ECAR measurement for cells transfected with EMMPRIN siRNA. Graphs depict glycolysis and glycolytic capacity in EMMPRIN-knockdown cells. Final values were normalized to micrograms of protein (n = 3). (B) Graph depicts lactate levels in supernatants from EMMPRIN-knockdown cells either in the presence or absence of LPS. (C) Flow plot and representative graph show LDHA MFI in EMMPRIN-knockdown cells. (D) TNF-α ELISA and (E) transmigration assay suggested a relevance for EMMPRIN in regulating these aspects of BMDM inflammation. All assays were performed in triplicate or quadruplicate for 3 independent experiments unless otherwise indicated. All graphs show the mean ± SD. Means were compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. **P < 0.01.

Inhibition of EMMPRIN–MCT-4 interaction reduces macrophage activation. In order to further interrogate the relevance of MCT-4 and its interaction with EMMPRIN in macrophages, we used α-cyano-4-hydroxy-cinnamic acid (CHCA), a reversible and relatively specific inhibitor of MCT-4, albeit through unknown mechanisms (33, 34). We determined that CHCA was not toxic to macrophages, even at 1 mM concentration (Figure 7A). Notably, 400 μM CHCA significantly reduced the secretion of lactate in activated macrophages (Figure 7B). Further, CHCA-treated macrophages had a reduced ECAR (Figure 7C), in which both the glycolysis and glycolytic capacity of BMDMs were reduced (Figure 7, D and E). These observations were similar to the effects observed with either EMMPRIN knockdown or FX11-mediated LDHA inhibition described earlier.

Figure 7 MCT-4 inhibition decreases glycolysis in BMDMs and dampens their proinflammatory activity. (A) Live/dead assay as measured by calcein-AM (live cells; gray) and PI (dead cells; red) staining in macrophages in different conditions. (B) Lactate levels in supernatants of LPS-stimulated BMDMs in the presence or absence of 200 and 400 μM CHCA. (C) ECAR measurements of LPS-stimulated cells treated with 400 μM CHCA. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments run in quadruplicate. (D and E) Graphs depict (D) glycolysis and (E) glycolytic capacity in LPS and LPS plus CHCA conditions. Values were normalized to micrograms of protein. Means compared with 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) IB of LPS-stimulated BMDMs shows a reduction in EMMPRIN, LDHA, and HIF-1α within 12 hours of CHCA treatment. (G) IB shows different glycosylated forms of EMMPRIN when lysates from CHCA-treated inflammatory BMDMs were “pulled” with MCT-4 antibody (co-IP: MCT-4). The MCT-4 band is shown for specificity of the co-IP antibody. (H) Graph represents the relative change in protein levels of MCT-4 and EMMPRIN (>100 kDa; high glycosylated or multimeric form) in co-IP conditions upon CHCA treatment in LPS-stimulated BMDMs. Graph represents 2 experiments, with protein pooled from triplicate treatments each. (I) Representative bright-field images of BMDMs transmigrated in LPS and LPS plus CHCA conditions in a Boyden chamber setup. Scale bar: 50 μm (original magnification, ×20 for insets). (J) Graph represents the average number of cells that migrated across the chamber in different conditions. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments run in quadruplicate. Graphs show the mean ± SD. Means were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test unless otherwise indicated. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

It is known that knockdown of MCT-4 reduces glycolytic enzymes in macrophages (34). Also, as described earlier, siRNA-mediated knockdown of MCT-4 decreased the expression of LDHA and secretion of lactate in BMDMs (Figure 4, E and F). In this regard, we observed that LPS-induced expression of EMMPRIN, LDHA, and HIF-1α in BMDMs was reduced in the presence of CHCA (Figure 7F), possibly due to a feedback inhibition by accumulation of lactate intracellularly. Since no changes were observed in MCT-4 interaction with the 50-kDa EMMPRIN in untreated and LPS-treated macrophages (Figure 5C), we studied the higher glycosylated forms of EMMPRIN, which govern proinflammatory functions of macrophages (35). Using a different EMMPRIN antibody, we found that, whereas the 42-kDa EMMPRIN form did not interact with MCT-4, a higher glycosylated EMMPRIN (~50–56 kDa) associated with MCT-4 (Figure 7G). However, no significant differences were observed in response to either LPS or CHCA conditions in the approximately 50-kDa EMMPRIN form. Nonetheless, another glycosylated form of EMMPRIN (>100 kDa) increased upon LPS activation and was reduced with CHCA treatment (Figure 7, G and H). These results suggest that high-molecular-weight glycosylated forms of EMMPRIN may play a crucial role in guiding MCT-4 to macrophage membranes. These findings also show that functional MCT-4 inhibition reduced EMMPRIN–MCT-4 interaction, which could also be a reflection of decreased EMMPRIN expression upon treatment with CHCA.

Finally, we studied the consequence of pharmacological perturbation of MCT-4 function by evaluating the transmigration of macrophages in the Boyden chamber model of the BBB. We found that the elevated transmigration of macrophages upon LPS activation was significantly retarded by CHCA treatment (Figure 7, I and J), as was observed with MCT-4 knockdown in BMDMs (Figure 4H), further supporting the hypothesis that an intact lactate machinery, regulated by EMMPRIN–MCT-4 interaction, is crucial for inflammatory activities of macrophages.

CHCA treatment decreases disease severity in EAE mice. Mice immunized for EAE were injected i.p. daily with 25 mg/kg (data not shown) or 50 mg/kg CHCA from D4 after immunization (Figure 8A) while asymptomatic. We noted that the weight drop in EAE mice during severe clinical disability (D14–D20) was prevented by CHCA (data not shown). While mice in the vehicle- and CHCA-treated groups succumbed at comparable rates to EAE between D10 and D12, the subsequent clinical disability was dampened by CHCA compared with vehicle (Figure 8B). When vehicle-treated mice had an average maximum score of 2.5 on D12 (limp tail and paresis of hind limbs and forelimbs) on a 5-point scale, CHCA-treated mice had a score of 1 (limp tail only).

Figure 8 CHCA reduces CNS infiltration of leukocytes and decreases the disease severity of EAE. (A) Schematic shows the timeline of CHCA injections in EAE mice. (B) Clinical disease scores for CHCA- or vehicle-treated EAE mice. Results are representative of 3 independent EAE experiments (from D16 and D21 EAE mice). Plot represents 2 similarly designed independent EAE experiments combined (D21 data sets). n = 17 mice per group, and the means of each group were compared using a 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (C) Total number of perivascular cuffs counted across 2 sections of at least 6 EAE D16 spinal cords. (D) Images depict the distance transformation (Imaris) of representative perivascular cuffs and infiltrating CD45+ cells (spheres) in vehicle- or CHCA-treated D16 spinal cords. Cuffs were across 2 spinal cord sections of at least 3 mice analyzed. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E and F) Graphs show the (E) number of cells within 100 μm or (F) percentage of cells within 20 μm of the cuff. (G–I) Meningeal inflammation studied by (G) immunofluorescence using laminin (green) and CD45 (red) markers or (H) H&E staining. Insets depict a magnified inflamed region within the EAE spinal cords. Scale bars: 100 μm (G) and 75 μm (H); original magnification, ×20 (enlarged insets). (I) Micrographs of H&E staining were blinded and rank ordered (Mann-Whitney rank order analysis) from 2 spinal cord sections per mouse (n = 4 mice per group). (J) Flow cytometric plots of CD11b+Ly6G– monocytes (gated on CD45+ cells) in blood. (K) Significant increase in the proportion of monocytes in blood of CHCA-treated EAE mice; n = 7–8 mice per group. (L) Graph shows the overlay of LDHA in CD45+ leukocytes in the EAE and EAE plus CHCA treatment groups (n = 8–9 mice per group). (M) Percentage of LDHA+CD45+ cells and (N) MFI of LDHA in CD45+ cells in blood. Graphs show the mean ± SD. Data were compared with a 2-tailed Student’s t test unless otherwise indicated. **P < 0.01.

We analyzed the formation of cuffs in spinal cords on D16 and found a significant reduction in the number of cuffs in CHCA-treated mice as compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 8C). Using Imaris software, the perivascular cuffs were rendered a surface (green), while the distance of each infiltrate (spheres) from this surface was color coded, with purple being the closest and red being the furthest from the cuff. The distance transformation of these cuffs (Figure 8D) showed that the infiltrating leukocytes in vehicle-treated EAE mice traveled from cuffs deep into the parenchyma (we set the cutoff at 100 μm, chosen to exclude cells from other nearby cuffs) (Figure 8E). In contrast, CHCA kept a majority of cells in proximity (within 20 μm) of cuffs (Figure 8F), corroborating their inhibited migration. Also, immunofluorescence (CD45 and laminin) and histological (H&E) analyses on D16 show that the CHCA-treated spinal cords had less meningeal infiltration than was detected in the spinal cords of vehicle-treated EAE mice (Figure 8, G and H), which was validated by blinded rank order analysis (Figure 8I; based on H&E staining). Since we saw a decrease in inflammation upon CHCA treatment in EAE mice, we examined CD11b+Ly6G– monocytes in the circulation (D10) prior to their appearance at perivascular cuffs and found that their numbers were significantly higher in the periphery of CHCA-treated mice (Figure 8, J and K), indicating impediment of their migration to the CNS. Further, we examined whether CHCA treatment altered the levels of LDHA on peripheral leukocytes and found a significant reduction in the number and level of LDHA+CD45+ cells (Figure 8, L–N) upon CHCA treatment in EAE mice. Since inhibition of LDHA reduced the expression of IP-10 in macrophages (Figure 2I), a key T cell chemokine, we sought to determine whether infiltration of both F4/80+ myeloid cells and CD3+ T cells in CHCA-treated spinal cords is affected (Supplemental Figure 8). We found that infiltration of both CD3+ T cells and F4/80+ myeloid cells was significantly reduced in CHCA-treated spinal cords compared with vehicle-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), suggesting that CHCA, either directly or indirectly via its effect on chemokine production by macrophages, may affect T cell migration into EAE spinal cords. Further, when we analyzed the levels of LDHA on either CD45+Ly6G–CD11b+ monocytes (Supplemental Figure 8C) or CD3+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8E) in blood from D16 EAE mice, we found that the expression of LDHA was significantly elevated on monocytes (Supplemental Figure 8D), but not on T cells (Supplemental Figure 8F), when compared with the naive condition.

To assess the direct effects of CHCA on T cells, we treated either the polyclonally activated splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D) or the Th1 (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F) or Th17-polarized cells (Supplemental Figure 9, G–H) in vitro. We found that CHCA did not affect the proliferation of splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 9B). However, it significantly decreased IFN-γ+T–bet+ Th1 cells in splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 9C), but increased the Th1 polarization in pure T cell cultures (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F), without affecting the polarization of Th17 cells in either polarization paradigm (Supplemental Figure 9, D, G, and H). This further reinforces the observation that the presence of other modulatory cells, probably monocytes in splenocytes, may significantly affect pathogenic Th1–polarized cells in the presence of CHCA in vivo. However, further experiments are needed to assess the effects of CHCA on T cell polarization in vivo.

Inflammatory lesions within MS brains harbor leukocytes with glycolytic traits. We assessed the relevance of the EAE results by examining autopsied brains from deceased subjects with MS. At the sites of perivascular cuffs (Figure 9A) containing CD68+ macrophages (Figure 9) or CD45+ leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 10), we could clearly detect LDHA, MCT-4, and HIF-1α, corresponding with CD68+ macrophages (Figure 9, B–D) or CD45+ leukocytes (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). EMMPRIN-expressing cells were immunoreactive for MCT-4 in perivascular cuffs (Figure 9E), corroborating the EAE data indicating the important role of EMMPRIN in the maintenance of MCT-4 levels in infiltrating leukocytes. In order to assess whether the age of the MS subjects determined the glycolytic profile of leukocytes in perivascular cuffs, we analyzed LDHA expression in the brains of 4 MS subjects of different ages (39–82 years; Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). Notably, we found that approximately 70% of the leukocytes within the active cuffs of all the brains analyzed were LDHA+ (Supplemental Figure 11E), suggesting that infiltration into active lesions has high metabolic demands, irrespective of the duration of the disease. As described in the literature (36), we also found MCT-4 to be present in GFAP+ reactive astrocytes in the active MS lesions (Supplemental Figure 10C).