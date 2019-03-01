Loss of the sphingolipid desaturase DEGS1 causes hypomyelinating leukodystrophy

Biallelic deleterious variants of DEGS1 in patients with brain white matter abnormalities. As part of our ongoing studies on the molecular basis underlying undiagnosed leukoencephalopathies, we identified a total of 19 individuals from 13 unrelated families with rare variants suspected to alter DEGS1 function (Figure 2 and Tables 1, 2, and 3). The first patient under investigation was a female who presented feeding difficulties since birth, extreme irritability, hypertonia with opisthotonus, and nystagmus, resulting in death at 18 months. Severe hypomyelination was observed in the central and peripheral nervous system in the MRI and nerve conduction studies (patient 6, Tables 1 and 4). Extensive diagnostic investigations were negative. We thus carried out WES (see Methods) in the proband, with subsequent Sanger validation and segregation analysis (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123959DS1). We identified a homozygous frameshift variant in DEGS1 (GenBank ID, NM_003676.3; c.604delT; p.[Tyr202Thrfs*8]; http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genbank/) that was not present in the genome aggregation database (GnomAD; >246,000 chromosomes; http://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/), the NHLBI Exome Variant Server (EVS; >13,000 alleles; http://evs.gs.washington.edu/EVS/), or the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database (>60,706 individuals; http://exac.broadinstitute.org/). No homozygous loss-of-function (LoF) variants were present for this gene in these databases. Personal communication with international Reference Centers for Leukodystrophies and information exchange on the GeneMatcher (https://genematcher.org/) (21) platform facilitated the identification of 18 additional affected individuals with DEGS1 variants from various ethnic backgrounds who displayed overlapping phenotypes. These variants were present in a homozygous or compound heterozygous manner in 13 families and segregated in the recessive inheritance mode. Consanguinity was present in 2 out of 3 of the families. All consanguineous families harbor a homozygous variant except family 9.

Figure 2 Schematic representation of human DEGS1 (NP_003667.1) and its functional domains with variants identified in patients. (A) DEGS1 has 323 amino acids. Numbers on the scheme of the protein line indicate the boundaries of each transmembrane domain. The lipid DES domain (red) of DEGS1 comprises amino acids 6–42. The histidine domains (orange) of DEGS1 comprise amino acids 89–93, 128–132, and 259–263. The transmembrane domains (green) of DEGS1 comprise amino acids 43–62, 68–92, 104–122, 150–172, 184–202, and 210–231. The fatty acid desaturase (FAD) domain covers amino acids 64–293. (B) Schematic of the human DEGS1 locus, which consists of 3 exons. Patient (P) numbers are indicated above the mutations. Multiple protein sequence alignment of DEGS1 orthologs show conservation of missense mutations detected in cases (bottom). The lipid DES, transmembrane, and histidine domains are indicated by red, green, and orange shading, respectively. The alignment was performed with ClustalW (http://www.clustal.org/) using the following RefSeq numbers: NP_003667.1, Homo sapiens; NP_031879.1, Mus musculus; NP_445775.2, Rattus norvegicus; NP_001007485.1, Xenopus tropicalis; NP_997865.1, Danio rerio; NP_476594.1, Drosophila melanogaster; NP_493549.1, Caenorhabditis elegans.

Table 1 Clinical description of families 1 to 5

Table 2 Clinical description of families 6 to 13

Table 3 Clinical description of families 10 to 13

Table 4 MRI descriptions patients 1-9

DEGS1 encodes an evolutionarily conserved sphingolipid desaturase of 323 aa containing 6 transmembrane domains, 3 histidine motifs, a lipid desaturase domain, and a fatty acid desaturase (FAD) domain (Figure 2). The highly conserved histidine motifs HX (3–4) H, HX (2–3) HH, and H/QX (2–3) HH, are essential for catalytic activity (10). Twelve out of 13 variants are located in the FAD domain, and only one, p.(Met37Thr), is located in the sphingolipid Δ4-desaturase domain. The most prevalent DEGS1 variants in our cohort were p.(Asn255Ser) and p.(Trp107*), identified in 3 and 2 independent families, respectively. Eight out of 13 variants have not been identified in control populations, and the rest of the variants have a minor allele frequency (MAF) lower than 0.0001, with none being found in the homozygous state in the database of Genomic Variants (http://dgv.tcag.ca/dgv/app/home/) ExAC, GnomAD, 1000 Genomes (http://phase3browser.1000genomes.org/index.html), Iranome (http://www.iranome.ir/), or GME Variome (http://igm.ucsd.edu/gme/) database. Seven out of 13 variants are nonsense, with 4 stop-gain and 3 frameshift mutations. Six out of 13 variants are missenses with high deleteriousness predicted by most of the 15 in silico tools tested (Supplemental Table 1).

Clinical features. Among the 19 affected patients, the age of onset was 5.6 months (±7.2; range 0.5–24 months) with variable disease severity. Fifteen of the patients (79%) presented a severe form characterized by a very poor psychomotor development, dystonia, and severe spasticity (Tables 1–3 and Supplemental Video). All except one subject presented early nystagmus or abnormal eye movements between 1 and 6 months of age. Seizures were frequently observed (80%) around 2 years of age with a pharmaco-resistant epilepsy sensitive to ketogenic diet in only 3 cases. In this group, failure to thrive was the most worrying clinical issue after 2 years of age despite feeding through gastrostomia. Head circumference was relatively conserved, with acquired microcephaly (<2 SD) in only 3 cases. Death occurred in 4 patients (26%) at a mean age of 4.6 years (±1.9; range 2.5–7 years). These 4 patients harbored LoF variants (Tables 1–3).

In the remaining 22% of the patients (patients 3, 7, 8, and 14), a less severe phenotype was observed. Acquisition was better, with capacity to sit or walk and to use verbal communication. Progressive spasticity developed rapidly in these patients, leading to motor degradation at various ages (2 to 16 years). None presented with growth impairment (<2 SD) or microcephaly (Tables 1–3).

Cerebral MRI images were available for review by expert clinicians (AF, SAA, CC, DR, and OBT) for 18 patients at mean age 3.6 years (±4.2; range 0.5–17 years) (Tables 4 and 5). All patients showed T2 and fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (T2/FLAIR) hyperintense white matter lesions, with a normal hyperintense T1 indicative of a hypomyelinating form of LD (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 2) (22). In the 3 mildest clinical forms of the disease (patients 7, 8, and 14), the abnormal white matter signal affected the deep white matter, with a relative preservation of the subcortical regions (Figure 3A, patient 7). In 2 severe cases a demyelinating aspect of the posterior subcortical-deep white matter was noticed on T1 (Supplemental Figure 2, patients 4 and 10). Despite the severity of the clinical symptoms, myelination progressed in the 6 patients analyzed with 2 or more MRI and a mean followup of 4.2 years (±3.5; range 1–10 years) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Brain MRIs according to clinical severity and followup. (A) MRIs of patients with distinct clinical severity at the age of 6 years. Patient 7 (top row) shows the mildest presentation, with walking acquisition and spastic paraplegia. In FLAIR sequences, mild hyperintensities of the periventricular white matter (WM), with normal CC and internal capsule were observed. In T1 sagittal sequences, normal cerebellum and CC were observed. Patient 9 (bottom row) was able to hold the head but developed dystonia and spasticity with failure to thrive (–4 SD). Despite this severe clinical presentation, the FLAIR sequences show an abnormal hypersignal of the WM only in the periventricular and deep regions that are atrophic. The CC and the cerebellar vermis are atrophic. (B) Sequential MRIs of patient 16. At 6 months, all the WM structures including the cerebellum, the brainstem, and the CC appear unmyelinated. The CC is thin on the T1 sagittal section. A progression in the myelination has occurred at 2.5 years of age but the posterior part of the internal capsules is not myelinated, with periventricular hypersignals and an isosignal of the deep and subcortical WM and atrophic thalami. At 4 years of age the internal capsules and the deep and subcortical WM show normal myelinated signal, whereas the thalami and cerebellar vermis appeared as hypersignals and atrophic.

Table 5 MRI descriptions patients 10-19

Basal ganglia abnormalities were observed in only the most severe forms. Abnormal hyperintense T2/FLAIR signal and atrophy of the thalami were the most frequent findings (11 of 15 cases, 73%) (Figure 3, Tables 4 and 5, and Supplemental Figure 2). Two severe patients (patients 2 and 19) showed an associated hypointense T2/FLAIR in the pallidi (Tables 4 and 5).

Thinning of the CC was observed in 76% of cases associated, with progressive vermian cerebellar atrophy in 41% of cases (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 2). Demyelinating neuropathy with nerve conduction below 35 m/s was observed in 5 out of the 14 patients analyzed by electromyography/nerve conduction velocity (1/3 of patients). The evoked potentials performed in 7 patients (4 brainstem auditory evoked potentials, 5 visually evoked potentials, and 1 somatosensory evoked potentials) demonstrated long latencies in the central conduction (>3 SD) in all cases (Tables 1–3).

Genotype-phenotype correlation. Patients from the same families (Tables 1–3; see families 1, 3, 5, 8, and 10) as well as patients with the same genotype (Tables 2 and 3, see Algerian families 6 and 7 and Egyptian families 8 and 12), expressed the same phenotype. Patients 2, 6, 11, and 12 who harbored homozygous LoF variants in the FAD domain, died at 7 years, 18 months, 2.5 years, and 5 years of age, respectively, indicating a likely phenotype-genotype correlation. At the other end of the spectrum we found patient 3, a 9-year-old girl with p.(Arg133Trp) and p.(Leu251Phefs*10) variants in trans, who presented with developmental regression from 9 months of age; however, she was able to sit without help and communicate using simple sentences. Her MRI and spectroscopy were almost normal at 4 and 5 years of age and presented no signs of peripheral neuropathy.

DEGS1 activity is impaired in patients’ fibroblasts and muscle. To verify the impact of the variants on DEGS1 protein function, we used targeted lipidomics to quantify DhCer and Cer, the substrates and products of DEGS1, respectively. The results indicate a slight reduction of Cer concomitant with an important accumulation (3- to 9-fold) of DhCer in cultured skin fibroblasts of affected individuals (patients 4, 7, and 9) and muscle tissue (patient 3). Thus, the activity of the DEGS1 enzyme, represented as the DhCer/Cer ratio, was greatly decreased in all cases (Figure 4, A and B), consistent with the notion that the variants identified caused reduced activity of the DEGS1 enzyme.

Figure 4 Dihydroceramide and ceramide imbalance in human patient fibroblasts and muscle. (A) Ceramides (Cer), dihydroceramides (DhCer), and the DhCer/Cer ratios in human controls (n = 9) and patient fibroblasts (P4, P7, and P9) (n = 3) and (B) in human controls (n = 5) and patient muscle (P3) (n = 1). Data are represented as percentage of total Cer and DhCer. (C) Intracellular ROS was quantified using the probe H 2 DCFDA in patient fibroblasts (patients 4, 7, and 9) and controls (n = 5) at a basal level. (D) Exogenous DhCer (C18:0) treatment (20 μM, 6 hours) was applied to control and patient fibroblasts. Antimycin was used as positive control for ROS generation. The fibroblast results are from 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate. Data are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA (A and C) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (D).

Impaired function of DEGS1 induces intracellular ROS production. Excess of DhCer has been recently reported to generate ROS in D. melanogaster ifc-KO photoreceptors (20). We observed that ROS production was increased in all patients’ fibroblasts (patients 4, 7, and 9) compared with controls (Figure 4C) using the probe 2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (H 2 DCFDA), which measures singlet oxygen, superoxide, hydroxyl radical, and various peroxides and hydroperoxides (23). To gain insight into the direct consequences of DhCer accumulation in our system, we incubated control and patients’ fibroblasts with a long-chain DhCer (C18:0-DhCer) for 6 hours, at a dose of 20 μM. This dose increased ROS production in control fibroblasts, although we could not discern an increase in the patients’ fibroblasts (Figure 4D). At higher doses, we found toxic effects in the fibroblasts independent of phenotype. This result confirmed that DhCer excess can generate ROS in human fibroblasts, whereas the blunted response in patient fibroblasts may follow saturation effects due to the steady-state accumulation of DhCer.

Degs1 is highly expressed in the central nervous system. We performed reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) expression studies in different child and adult control human central nervous system (CNS) tissues (n = 2), to find specific expression of this gene in frontal lobe BA9, putamen, entorhinal cortex, hippocampus, hypothalamus, pons, cerebellum, white matter frontal cortex, and spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 3A). This is consistent with the expression of Degs1 mRNA in different tissues of 4-month-old wild-type mice (n = 3), with high expression in the CNS, in particular in the spinal cord, brain cortex, pons, cerebellum, and hippocampus, compared with other organs (Supplemental Figure 3B). We next performed RT-qPCR to assess the DEGS1 mRNA expression in fibroblasts from affected individuals (patients 4, 7, and 9) and healthy age-matched control individuals. We observed a 50% decrease in patient 4 (Supplemental Figure 3C), possibly owing to mRNA decay in the allele bearing the stop variant. We also analyzed the expression of DEGS2, the closest paralog of DEGS1, which is reported to have a partially overlapping, low C4-desaturase activity while showing high C4-hydroxylase activity (24, 25). We corroborated a high expression of DEGS2 in small intestine and kidney (24), comparable to DEGS1 (Supplemental Figure 3B), and 2 orders of magnitude lower expression in mouse brain and human fibroblasts as compared with DEGS1, which argues against any putative, physiologically relevant compensatory role of DEGS2 (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Loss of Degs1 in zebrafish causes DhCer/Cer imbalance, reduced number of oligodendrocytes, and locomotor impairment. We investigated the suitability of a zebrafish model for this disease, since many of the genetic pathways for myelin development and maintenance are conserved (26). There is a single zebrafish ortholog of human DEGS1 (NP_997865.1), sharing 74% protein identity with human DEGS1 (NP_003667.1). In situ hybridization (ISH) studies showed that Degs1 was expressed in the dorsal part of the zebrafish brain, being more prominent in the dorsal thalamus, posterior tuberculum, tectum opticum, hindbrain, and spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Using a transgenic strain expressing EGFP under the control of the myelin basic protein (mbp) promoter labeling myelinating oligodendrocytes (MBP+) (27), we found an overlapping pattern between Degs1 and MBP+ cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). Thus, we knocked down Degs1 in zebrafish by designing an efficient splice-blocking morpholino (MO) (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). Downregulation of DEGS1 induced an increase of DhCer and of the DhCer/Cer ratio (Figure 5A) at 5 days postfertilization (5 dpf). Moreover, a high percentage of MO-DEGS1 larvae displayed an abnormal morphology (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Impact of degs1 knockdown in Danio rerio larvae. (A) Ceramides (Cer), dihydroceramides (DhCer), and the DhCer/Cer ratios in MO-control and MO-DEGS1 zebrafish, n = 4/condition (5 larvae per tube/condition), at 5 dpf. Data are represented as percentage of total Cer and DhCer. (B) Representative images of the normal, mild, and severe phenotypes observed in the MO-control– and MO-DEGS1–injected groups. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Quantification at 5 dpf of the percentage of normal (blue), mild (purple), and severe (orange) phenotypes groups obtained. Values are the percentage ± SD of 3 independent experiments, with n = 50 animals per group per experiment. (D) Examples of digital tracks of 10 single larvae of each condition shown in red. (E) Scatter plot displaying the total movement distance by different larvae: uninjected larvae (n = 20), 1,564.4 ± 321.6 mm; MO-control (n = 30), 1,146.6 ± 255.2 mm; and MO-DEGS1 (n = 33), 28.3 ± 24.5 mm. (F–H) Dorsal views of larvae injected with MO-control and MO-DEGS1, and (I–K) inserts of boxed areas at 4.5 dpf. Scale bar: 100 μm. White arrows indicate MBP+ cells (myelinating oligodendrocytes). (L) Illustration of a tg(mbp:egfp) larva. (M) Scatter plot displaying the number of MBP+ cells in the dorsal spinal cord of 4.5-dpf larvae (MO-control, n = 30; MO-DEGS1, n = 28; MO-DEGS1 + 1 ng/μl FTY720, n = 19). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (E and M).

Next, phenotype and swimming ability of MO-DEGS1 zebrafish larvae were analyzed by measuring the total movement distance and by comparing the activity displayed by uninjected and MO-control–injected larvae. The total movement distance (mm) in MO-DEGS1 larvae was very significantly reduced (Figure 5, D and E). Importantly, when embryos were injected with 10 ng of MO-DEGS1, no significant differences were observed in the survival rate compared to embryos injected with MO-controls or uninjected animals. To test the effect of DEGS1 knockdown on myelination in zebrafish, we measured the number of MBP+ cells in the spinal cord at 4.5 dpf after MO-DEGS1 injection (27). Interestingly, we found that the number of MBP+ cells was reduced by 30% in MO-DEGS1 compared with control larvae (Figure 5, F, G, I, J, and M). Altogether, these results indicate that loss of DEGS1 function in zebrafish larvae results in a 10-fold increased DhCer/Cer ratio, locomotor disability, and impaired myelination, consistent with the patients’ phenotype.

FTY720 ameliorates the phenotype of MO-DEGS1 zebrafish, while reducing ROS levels in patient fibroblasts. Drug screening in zebrafish has been successfully used to identify target pathways as well as therapeutic compounds for human diseases (28). In an attempt to provide a therapeutic option for this life-threatening condition, we chose an FDA-approved drug targeting the de novo Cer biosynthesis pathway, fingolimod (FTY720). This pleiotropic drug is reported to act as an inhibitor of the enzyme prior to DEGS1, Cer synthase (CerS) (Figure 1) (29). We used concentrations of 3.3, 1.0, and 0.3 ng/μl FTY720, from birth to 120 hours postfertilization (hpf), without observing deleterious effects on survival. Also, the number of MBP+ signals along the spinal cord was increased in MO-DEGS1 larvae after treatment, approaching the number of MBP+ cells in control larvae (Figure 5, F–M). The locomotor deficit of MO-DEGS1 larvae was remarkably ameliorated after 5 days of treatment with FTY720 at 1.0 ng/μl (Figure 6, A and B). This recovery correlated with an amelioration of total DhCer levels and DhCer/Cer ratios upon treatment (Figure 6C). The effect of the drug was more marked towards some DhCer species (the saturated and monounsaturated C16-, C17-, C18-, C20-, C22, C24-, C26, and C28-DhCer ), which also accumulated to the greatest extent. Of note, a 10-fold decrease of C10-Cer was also observed, and recovered with treatment (Supplemental Table 2). Next, we tested a potential protective effect of FTY720 on ROS generation in DEGS1 fibroblasts (patients 4, 7, and 9 as above), by using a dose of 5 μM for 6 hours and measuring the ROS levels, as described above. FTY720 treatment prevented the elevation of ROS levels in patient fibroblasts (Figure 6D), while no effect was seen in control fibroblasts. These results provide proof of principle that FTY720 reduces the accumulation of DhCer and, thus, results in diminished ROS production at the cellular level.