Review 10.1172/JCI123946

Mixing old and young: enhancing rejuvenation and accelerating aging

1Division of Transplant Surgery, Department of Surgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 2Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 3Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Singapore. 4Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. 5Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato, California, USA. 6Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA. Address correspondence to: Stefan G. Tullius, Division of Transplant Surgery and Transplant Surgery Research Laboratory, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, 75 Francis Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.732.6446; Email: stullius@bwh.harvard.edu. Find articles by Lau, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Donor age and recipient age are factors that influence transplantation outcomes. Aside from age-associated differences in intrinsic graft function and alloimmune responses, the ability of young and old cells to exert either rejuvenating or aging effects extrinsically may also apply to the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells or solid organ transplants. While the potential for rejuvenation mediated by the transfer of youthful cells is currently being explored for therapeutic applications, aspects that relate to accelerating aging are no less clinically significant. Those effects may be particularly relevant in transplantation with an age discrepancy between donor and recipient. Here, we review recent advances in understanding the mechanisms by which young and old cells modify their environments to promote rejuvenation- or aging-associated phenotypes. We discuss their relevance to clinical transplantation and highlight potential opportunities for therapeutic intervention.

