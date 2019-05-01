miR-142 controls metabolic reprogramming that regulates dendritic cell activation

Mice. B6 and BALB/c mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. The miR-142–deficient mice (B6 background) were generated by using homologous recombination (15). Abb (B6.129-H2-Ab1tm1Gru N12), Rag2 KO OT-I (model 2234), and OT-II (model 11490) mice were purchased from Taconic. Bm12 (B6.C-H2-Ab1bm12/KhEg-Mc1re-J/J) and C3H/HeJ (H-2k) were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. The ages of mice ranged between 8 and 12 weeks. Mice were housed in sterilized microisolator cages and given filtered water and normal chow.

Cell-culture media and conditions. For standard cell-culture medium, we used RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS, penicillin (100 U 3 ml–1), streptomycin (100 mg 3 ml–1), and 55 nM b2-mercaptoethanol. For low-glucose media, we substituted RPMI 1640 with glucose-free RPMI 1640 (catalog 11879020) and FBS with glucose-free dialyzed FBS (catalog 26400036) from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Cells were cultured at 37°C with 5%CO 2 , except for cells plated prior to Seahorse assays, which requires incubation without CO 2 .

DC isolation and generation of BM-derived macrophages. DCs were isolated from splenocytes from B6 miR-142–/– and WT mice and BALB/c mice aged from 10 to 16 weeks. Single-cell suspensions were prepared by repeatedly pipetting smashed spleen tissues, pressing through a cell strainer (Falcon), and then subjecting to mouse CD11c Microbeads (UltraPure; Miltenyi Biotec) for positive selection. The purity of enriched CD11c+ DC preparation was 85.6 to approximately 90%. In a few experiments, specifically noted, DCs were generated upon 7-day cultures of BM with GM-CSF and IL-4, as described previously (14). To generate macrophages from BM, BM cells from WT B6 mice or miR-142–/– mice were cultured with murine recombinant GM-CSF (10 ng/ml; BD Biosciences — Pharmingen) and 10 ng/ml IL-4 (PeproTech) for 7 to 8 days, harvested, and then positively selected by the CD11b+ microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec).

FACS. DCs treated with or without LPS (500 ng/ml, for 1 or 2 days), Flagellin (50 ng/ml for 24 hours), Pam3CSK4 (1 μg/ml for 24 hours), and Poly(I:C) (50ug/ml for 12 hours) were harvested and suspended in FACS wash buffer (2% BSA in PBS) and stained with conjugated mAbs (BioLegend), as follows: APC-conjugated mAb to CD11c, and phycoerythrin-conjugated (PE-conjugated) mAbs to MHC II, CD80, CD86, CD40, annexin V, and CD36. For Glut1 staining, DCs were first incubated with anti-Glut1 mouse mAb (Abcam, catalog ab40084), followed by incubating with secondary Ab-PE goat anti mouse IgG. Experiments were carried out as described previously (3). Briefly, DCs were washed with FACS wash buffer and preincubated with the rat anti-mouse FcR mAb 2.4G2 for 15 minutes at 4°C to block nonspecific FcR binding of labeled Abs. Then DCs were incubated with rat anti-mouse FcR mAb (BD Pharmingen, catalog 553142, clone 2.4G2) for 30 minutes at 4°C. Finally, DCs were washed twice with wash buffer, and analyzed using an Attune NxT Acoustic Cytometer (Thermo Fisher). MFI was calculated from triplicate samples as mean ± SEM.

ELISA. Concentrations of IL-12, TNF-α, IL-10, IL-6, IFN-γ, IL-2, and IL-17A were measured using ELISA with specific anti-mouse ELISA kits from BD Biosciences, R&D Systems, or BioLegend as recorded in the Supplemental Table 1. Assays were performed per the manufacturer’s protocol and read at 450 nm in a microplate reader (Bio-Rad). The concentrations were calculated from triplicate samples as mean ± SEM.

T cell isolation and MLR. T cells were isolated from BALB/c mice by negative selection (Pan T Cell Isolation Kit II; Miltenyi Biotec). T cells were cultured with B6 WT or miR-142–/– DCs or BALB/c DCs at a ratio of 40:1 (T cells versus DCs 3 × 105:7.5 × 103) for 96 hours using 96-well flat-bottomed plates (Falcon Labware). Supernatants were collected at 76 hours for measurements of cytokine concentrations by ELISA. Proliferation was determined by incubating the cells with 3H-thymidine (1 Ci/well [0.037 MBq]) for the last 20 hours and counting the cells on a 1205 Betaplate reader (Wallac). OT-I or OT-II T cells were isolated by negative selection and stained with CFSE, cocultured with DCs that were purified from WT B6 or miR-142–/– mice, treated with LPS (500 ng/ml for 3 hours), pulsed with or without H-2Kb–restricted OVA MHC class I epitope (SIINFEKL) or I-Ad–restricted OVA MHC class II epitope (ISQAVHAAHAEINEAGR) (10 μM) for 4 hours at a ratio of 1:8 for 3 days, then analyzed for CD8+ or CD4+ T cell proliferation by CFSE intensity. For third part antigen sensitivity assay, after first MLRs were processed as above, BALB/c T cells were isolated and stained with CFSE and cocultured with DCs purified from WT B6 or C3H/HeJ (H-2k) mice at a ratio of 30:1 for 4 days. BALB/c proliferation was determined by CFSE intensities.

Endotoxin-induced mortality. WT and miR-142–/– mice were administered with LPS i.p. (35 mg/kg) in a volume of 700 μl, and survival was recorded every 3 to 4 hours for the first 72 hours and then daily for 4 to 7 days. Data were analyzed with the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

T cell CFSE labeling, allotransplantation. To examine the priming capability of miR-142–/– DCs for allogeneic reaction in vivo, BALB/c T cells were labeled with CFSE at a final concentration of 5 μmol/l according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Molecular Probes). After lethal irradiation with 1000 cGy TBI, 3 × 106 CFSE-labeled BALB/c T cells were transferred into WT and miR-142–/– B6 mice. After 3 days, T cells were isolated from recipient spleens and T cell expansion was examined. To specifically investigate the effects of miR-142 on in vivo DC function, a model was devised in which allogeneic CD4+ T cells would respond only to MHC class II alloantigens on exogenously administered DCs (28). MHC class II–deficient (Abb [H2-Ab1]) B6 mice received 1000 cGy TBI and were injected with 1 × 107 BMDCs from WT or miR-142–/– mice in 2 doses separated by 24 hours, followed by injection of 2 × 106 CFSE-labeled T cells from allogeneic bm12 donors, which differed from those of the recipient animals by a single MHC class II antigen. At day 6, donor CD4+ T cells in the spleens were isolated, and cell expansion, proliferation, and activated CD69+ T cells were examined.

Affymetrix microarrays and analyses. tcRNA was extracted from purified WT and miR-142–/– DCs with TRIzol LS Reagent (Ambion). After the quality of the total RNA was verified with an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer, the samples were processed using the WT-Ovatio Pico System (Affymetrix) and a single round of amplification for samples with even stricter concentration restraints. This system incorporates oligo(dT) and random primers for amplification at the 3′ end throughout the whole transcriptome. Affymetrix mouse genome 430 2.0 Arrays (Affymetrix), which contain 45,000 transcripts for annotated genes and expressed sequence tags, were used. The stained arrays were scanned on an Agilent Gene Array Scanner (Affymetrix) with a 560 nm filter. The data were published and analyzed using the R statistical environment (http://cran.r-project.org/) provided by Bioconductor (http://www.bioconductor.org/), and quality control was performed by verifying even distribution of PM probes for each chip with no degradation. The expression values were then calculated for each gene using a robust multi-array average (15). This modeling strategy converts the PM probe values into an expression value (log 2 transformed) for each gene. Metabolic pathways were defined by IPA after initial gene set comparison. The identified gene set involved in a specific metabolic pathway was further analyzed with GSEA (http://www.broadinstitute.org/gsea/index.jsp). All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s GEO database (GSE 100043).

Glycolysis assay. DCs were treated with LPS (500 ng/ml) for different time points. Media samples were collected and processed for detecting l-lactate with Cayman’s glycolysis cell-based assay kit (Cayman Chemical, 600450), according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and read at 490 nm in a microplate reader (Bio-Rad).

Glucose uptake assay. DCs suspended in serum-free medium were treated with LPS (500 ng/ml) for different time points, then starved in KRPH/2% BSA for 40 minutes and treated with 2-DG for 20 minutes, followed by cell lysate preparation with extraction buffer and freezing at –80°C. The frozen samples were thawed to degrade endogenous NAD (P) and processed for measurement of 2-DG6P at OD 412 nm in a microplate reader (Bio-Rad) every 2 minutes in kinetic mode according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Abcam, ab136955).

PCR. miR and mRNA quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) were performed as previously described (14, 16, 17). For miR qPCR, total RNA, including small RNAs, was isolated from DCs using the miRNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN ). RT was performed by incubating a mixture of 10 ng of RNA, 0.15 μl of 100 mM dNTPs, 1 μl of MultiScribe Reverse Transcriptase (50 U/μl), 1.5 μl of 10× RT Buffer, 0.188 μl of RNase Inhibitor (20 U/μl), 4.192 μl of nuclease-free water, and 3 μl of 5× RT primers specific for miR-142-3p, miR-142-5p and snoRNA135 (internal control) (Applied Biosystems) at 16°C for 30 minutes, 42°C for 30 minutes, and 85°C for 5 minutes. qPCR was performed on an Eppendorf realplex2 system with the following temperature cycles: 1 cycle at 95°C, 10 minutes, and 40 cycles at 95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 60 seconds. For PCR, each reaction mix contained 10 μl TaqMan 2× Universal PCR Master Mix (no AmpErase UNG), 7.67 μl nuclease-free water, 1.33 μl RT product, and 1 μl 20× PCR primers specific for miR-142-3p and snoRNA135 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). All assays were performed in triplicate. PCR amplifications were normalized with internal PCR control snoRNA-135. The threshold level for each experiment was set during the exponential phase of the reaction. For mRNA qPCR, total RNA was isolated from DCs with TRIzol LS Reagent (Ambion). Briefly, 2 μg of total RNA was reverse-transcribed into cDNA using the High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems ) in the presence of random hexamers, SYBR Green Master Mix (Applied Biosystems), and 25 ng of both forward and reverse primers. PCR was performed per the manufacturer’s instructions, which were then subjected to melt curve analysis. All reactions were performed in triplicate. The threshold level for each experiment was set during the exponential phase. The DNA in each sample was quantitated by interpolation of its Ct value from a standard curve of Ct values. GAPDH was used to normalize the level of gene expression. All oligonucleotide primers are listed in the Supplemental Table 1.

Immunoblot analyses. Lysates were extracted from WT and miR-142–/– DCs, and 50 to 100 μg of protein extract was separated in SDS-PAGE and transferred onto a PVDF membrane (GE Healthcare). The membrane was blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk for 30 minutes and then incubated overnight at 4°C with the following Abs in 5% nonfat milk: anti-AMPK rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000, Cell Signaling, catalog 2532), anti-pAMPK rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000 in 5%BSA, Cell Signaling,. catalog 2531), anti-CPT1a rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000, Abcam, catalog ab83862), anti–β-actin mouse mAb (1:1,000 in 5% nonfat milk; Abcam, catalog ab8226), anti-FABP4 rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000 in 5% nonfat milk; Abcam, catalog ab66682), anti-FABP5 rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000 in 5% nonfat milk, Abcam, catalog ab128650), anti-FATP1 rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000 in 5% nonfat milk, Abcam, catalog ab81875), anti-FATP4 rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1,000 in 5% nonfat milk, Abcam, catalog ab83542), anti-Ndufs7 rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:500 in 5% nonfat milk, Proteintech, catalog 15728-1-AP), anti-Uqcrb rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:500 in 5% nonfat milk, Abcam, catalog ab122827), anti-AKT rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1000 in 5% nonfat milk, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9272), phosphor-AKT (Thy308) rabbit mAb (1:1,000 in 5%, BSA, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 13038), anti-PRAS40 rabbit mAb (1:500 in 5% nonfat milk, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2691), phospho-PRAS40(Thr246) rabbit mAb (1:500 in 5%, BSA, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 13175), anti-STAT3 rabbit polyclonal Ab (1:1000 in 5% nonfat milk, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9139) and phospho-STAT3 rabbit mAb (1:1000 in 5%, BSA, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9145). After washing 3 times with TBST for 5 minutes, the blot was incubated with specific HRP-labeled secondary Ab, washed again with TBST, and signals generated and visualized using the Enhanced Chemiluminescence Kit (Thermo Scientific).

ECAR and OCR. DCs were analyzed using an XF-24 Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience). In brief, DCs were plated on XF-24 cell culture plates (5 × 105 cells/well in 200 μl) and either left unstimulated or stimulated with indicated TLR ligands. At the indicated time points, DCs were washed and analyzed in XF Running Buffer (unbuffered RPMI, 10 mM glucose, 1 mM pyruvate, 5% FCS, 100 U/ml penicillin/streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine), per the manufacturer’s instructions, to obtain real-time measurements of OCR and ECAR. Where indicated, ECAR and/or OCR was analyzed in response to 1 μM oligomycin, 0.5 μM rotenone plus 0.5 μM antimycin A (Seahorse Bioscience), and 100 μM etomoxir (Sigma-Aldrich). To calculate the ratio of OCR to ECAR, the corresponding OCR and ECAR values were obtained from WT and miR-142–/– DCs treated with LPS for 12 hours and reported as the mean of the ratios from measurements. To calculate ATP-linked respiration, WT and miR-142–/– DCs were treated with or without LPS for 12 hours, then treated with oligomycin. First, OCR values after treatment with oligomycin were divided by basal OCR values in WT DCs without LPS treatment; based on this, ATP-linked respiration in rest groups was determined. To calculate FAO weights, OCR values after etomoxir treatment were subtracted from OCR values before etomoxir treatment in WT and miR-142-/- DCs treated with or without LPS.

Mitochondrial potential and mass. Mitochondrial potential and mass were measured with the use of MitoTracker Red CMXRos (Molecular Probes, M7512) and MitoTracker Green FM (Molecular Probes, M22426), respectively, and flow cytometry was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

β-Oxidation assay. DCs were cultured under the indicated conditions at 1 × 106 cells/ml. Oxidation of FAs was measured using established methods (33). Briefly, DCs were pelleted and resuspended in medium supplemented with [9,10-3H]palmitate (PerkinElmer) complexed with BSA, vortexed for 1 minute, and mixed with a solution containing palmitate and 10% FA-free BSA (MilliporeSigma, A8806) at a ratio of 1:2. A total of 3.3 μl of [9,10-3H] palmitate (5 mCi/μl stock) and 6.7 μl of BSA were used per 1 ml of cell culture medium, and cells were cultured in 24-well plates with or without etomoxir (200 μM). After 24 hours, 0.4 ml supernatant was applied to ion exchange columns (Dowex 1X8–200, MilliporeSigma, 217425), and 3H 2 O was eluted with 1 ml (or 2.5 ml) of H 2 O. A 0.4 ml (or 0.75 ml) aliquot was then mixed with 1 ml scintillation fluid (Ultima Gold, 6013321, PerkinElmer) and counted. Cell number was counted separately from each supernatant, and the results were expressed as counts per minute (CPM) /1 × 106 cells. For each data point, biological quadruplicate or quintuplet samples were set for culture without or with 200 μM etomoxir sodium (MilliporeSigma). To calculate the β-oxidation rate, a ranked pair analysis was used to determine the difference between oxidation counts in the absence and presence of etomoxir. CPM values were recorded on a 1205 Betaplate reader (Wallac).

Lentiviral infection. Lentiviral transduction particles containing CPT1a siRNA or miR-142 or control vector were obtained from Abcam or Vigene. miR-142–/– DCs were cultured in complete medium for 24 hours, then replaced with fresh prewarmed complete medium at a concentration of 107 cells/ml in a final volume of 8 ml. DC cells (2 ml) were aliquoted into 15 ml sterile tubes, infected with lentivirus plus polybrene at a concentration of 8 μg/ml with viral transduction enhancer G698 at 1:100, gently mixed, and incubated for 20 minutes at room temperature. After centrifugation, infected DC cells were resuspended in fresh complete medium, plated, and grown for 48 hours. GFP expression was monitored to calculate efficiency of transfection.

FA uptake assay. Uptake of FAs was measured using a free FA uptake assay fluorometric kit (Abcam, ab176768). DCs (1 × 105/well), either unstimulated or stimulated with indicated TLR ligands, were resuspended in HBSS and incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C in a CO 2 incubator, followed by the addition of the fluorescent FA probe. After 1 hour of incubation, fluorescence levels were determined (excitation 485 nm, emission 515 nm) using an Attune NxT Acoustic Cytometer (Thermo Fisher).

Statistics. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 7. Comparisons between 2 groups were calculated using paired Student’s t test (2 tailed), while comparisons between 2 groups at multiple time points were calculated utilizing multiple t tests (the Holm-Šidák method). The log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was utilized to analyze the survival data. Affymetrix microarray data were analyzed further for specific pathways by IPA. Gene set enrichment for specific gene concepts was ranked by enrichment scores. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal studies were reviewed and approved of by the University Committee on the Use and Care of Animals of the University of Michigan, based on University Laboratory Animal Medicine guidelines.