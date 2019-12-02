Soluble epoxide hydrolase promotes astrocyte survival in retinopathy of prematurity

ROP in WT and sEH–/– littermates. ROP was studied in WT mice and their sEH-deficient (sEH–/–) littermates. Focusing initially on neovascularization in WT mice on P17, the characteristic “tufting” of hyperproliferative endothelial cells in the central region as well as in residual avascular zones was observed (Figure 1A). Significantly more vascular tufts and preretinal nuclei (Figure 1B) were evident in retinas from sEH–/– mice. Unlike the samples from WT littermates, however, they were not restricted to the central region but also extended toward the periphery of the retina (see magnified area in Figure 1A). At the same time, there was a significantly larger avascular area as well as increased bleeding in the periphery of sEH–/– retinas (Figure 1C), consistent with the fact that pathologic neovascularization results in the breakdown of the blood-retinal barrier and increases vascular leakage (11).

Figure 1 Comparison of the vascular phenotype in retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice with ROP. (A) Effect of sEH deletion on vascular ablation (avascular area) and neovascularization on P17. Endothelial cells were stained with isolectin B4 (IB4, green) and pericytes with NG-2 (red). Red lines indicate avascular zones. Arrows indicate peripheral neovascularization. Scale bar: 500 μm. n = 8 animals/group. (B) Periodic acid Schiff and hematoxylin staining of cross-sections of retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice with ROP on P17. Periretinal nuclei above the inner limiting membrane are indicated by arrows. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 6 animals/group. (C) Whole mounts of retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice on P17. Regions with bleeding are highlighted with red dotted lines. Scale bars: 500 μm. n = 6 animals/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test).

Consequence of sEH deletion on astrocyte survival. The increased avascular zone at P17 may be due to the increased vaso-obliteration during hyperoxia, a defect in vessel regrowth after the return of the animals to normoxia, or a combination of both. Therefore, to study the consequences of sEH deletion on vaso-obliteration, WT and sEH–/– littermates were exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours (P8) or 5 days (P12). Under both conditions, a similar degree of vaso-obliteration was observed (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Consequences of sEH deletion on vaso-obliteration. Immunostaining of endothelial cells (isolectin B4) and quantification of the vaso-obliterated area in retinas from WT and sEH–/– (–/–) mice after exposure to hyperoxia for 1 or 5 days (P8 and P12, respectively). Yellow lines indicate the border of the vaso-obliterated region. Scale bars: 500 μm. n = 8 for P8 and n = 6 for P12.

Retinal angiogenesis is closely linked to the underlying astrocyte scaffold (17), and to determine whether the defect in vessel (re)growth in sEH–/– retinas could be attributed to a defect at the level of astrocytes, a more detailed analysis was performed. Twenty-four hours after exposure to hyperoxia, glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) staining was decreased in the central regions of WT retinas, an effect that was much more prominent in retinas from sEH–/– littermates (Figure 3A). A closer analysis of retinas on day 14 (i.e., 2 days after moving the mice from hyperoxia to normoxia) revealed alterations to the astrocyte network. In WT mice, there was a clear decrease in contact between astrocytes in the central area of the retina (Figure 3B), that was, again, more prominent in retinas from sEH–/– littermates. In the latter, there was also patchy astrocyte coverage of central retinal vessels and areas that were deficient in GFAP, indicating astrocyte loss. Interestingly, even at this early time point, more tuft-like structures were detected in the periphery of sEH–/– than WT retinas (see arrows in Figure 3B). In line with previous studies indicating that astrocytes are vulnerable to hyperoxia (18), apoptosis (annexin V staining) was detected in GFAP-expressing cells in retinas from mice of both genotypes but was significantly greater in the sEH–/– group, as assessed by confocal imaging as well as FACS analysis (Figure 4, A and B). The role of sEH in astrocyte survival was studied on retinal astrocytes, which maintained sEH expression in culture (Figure 4C). Under normoxic conditions, fewer sEH-deficient than WT astrocytes were detected (Figure 4D), which correlated with a tendency (P = 0.1217) toward increased caspase activity (Figure 4E). In response to hyperoxia, the numbers of WT and sEH–/– astrocytes decreased, whereas caspase activity increased. Responses were significantly more marked, however, in the sEH-deficient group. VEGF plays a critical role in pathological neovascularization (19), and its expression was suppressed in retinas from mice exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours (i.e., on P8) but increased on P14 during the relative hypoxic phase (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123835DS1). Although VEGF levels tended to be lower in samples from sEH–/– mice than in those from WT mice on P8, the differences were not significant.

Figure 3 Consequences of sEH deletion on the astrocyte network. (A) Immunostaining of astrocytes (GFAP, red) and endothelial cells (isolectin B4, green) in P8 retinas from WT and sEH–/– (–/–) mice after exposure to hyperoxia for 1 day and quantification of GFAP intensity throughout the retina. The numbers 0 and 8 represent the optical nerve and retinal boundary, respectively. Scale bar: 500 μm. n = 8 animals/group (2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test). (B) Astrocytes (GFAP, red) and endothelial cells (isolectin B4, green) in retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice on P14. Yellow lines highlight the border of avascular region. Arrows indicate peripheral neovascularization. Scale bar: 500 μm. The lower panels are higher-magnification images in the peripheral and central regions in retinas indicated by the boxes. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 6 animals/group with 8 areas of interest analyzed per retina (2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001.

Figure 4 Link between sEH and astrocyte apoptosis. (A) Annexin V (magenta) and GFAP (blue) in retinal whole mounts from WT and sEH–/– animals exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. Scale bars: 50 μm. Arrowheads indicate annexin V+/GFAP+ cells. n = 6 animals/group. (B) Annexin V+/GFAP+ cells in retinal digests from WT or sEH–/– mice maintained under normoxic conditions or exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. n = 5 animals/group (2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test). Ctl, control. (C) sEH (red) and GFAP (green) expression in cultured primary retinal astrocytes. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 4 different cell batches. (D) Effect of sEH deletion on primary astrocytes cultured under normoxic (21% O 2 ) or exposed to hyperoxia (75% O 2 ). n = 4 different cell batches (2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test). (E) Caspase 3/7 activity in astrocytes under normoxic and hyperoxic conditions. n = 5 different cell batches (2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

In order to confirm the importance of sEH in astrocytes, we generated an astrocyte-specific sEH-knockout mouse line (sEHΔAC) by crossing sEHfl/fl mice with GFAP-Cre mice. Exposure of those animals to hyperoxia for 24 hours resulted in a similar degree of vaso-obliteration, but the astrocyte network was more profoundly affected in sEHΔAC mice than in their WT littermates (Figure 5, A and B). The astrocyte loss was reflected in a clear defect in revascularization on P17, as sEHΔAC mice showed a significantly larger avascular zone and increased unrestricted peripheral pathological vascular tuft formation (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Phenotypes in astrocyte-specific sEH knockout mice. (A) Astrocytes (GFAP, red) and endothelial cells (isolectin B4, green) in retinas from WT and sEHΔAC littermates after exposure to 75% O 2 for 24 hours. Scale bars: 500 μm in the whole mounts and 100 μm for the enlarged images. n = 7 animals/group (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test). (B) Quantification of vaso-obliteration and GFAP+ area in retinas after exposure to 75% O 2 for 24 hours (Student’s t test). (C) Isolectin B4 staining in retinas from WT and sEHΔAC littermates with ROP on P17. Red lines indicate the avascular area. Scale bars: 500 μm in the whole mounts and 100 μm for the enlarged images. (D) Quantification of the avascular zone and neovascularization on P17. n = 7 animals/group (Student’s t test). *P < 0.05.

Consequence of hyperoxia on sEH activity and retinal levels of 19,20-DHDP. sEH metabolizes PUFA epoxides to corresponding diols, therefore to determine whether the changes in astrocyte viability could be linked to the activity of sEH and the subsequent bioavailability of specific lipid metabolites, retinal PUFA epoxides and diols were assessed by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). In animals maintained under normoxic conditions, the levels of the arachidonic acid epoxides 11,12-epoxyeicosatrienoic acid (EET) and 14,15-EET were higher in retinas from sEH–/– versus WT mice (Figure 6A). The most pronounced changes were observed in retinal levels of the DHA diol 19,20-DHDP, however, which were lower in sEH–/– retinas. In WT mice, hyperoxia (75% O 2 , 24 hours) increased the levels of 8,9- and 14,15-EET and decreased the levels of 11,12-dihydroxyeicosatrienoic acid (DHET) and 19,20-DHDP. There was no significant effect of hyperoxia on epoxide or diol levels in retinas from sEH–/– mice. Given that hyperoxia did not alter the expression of either sEH or Cyp2c44 (Figure 6B), our data suggested that ROP was associated with sEH inhibition in retinas from WT mice and was confirmed in an sEH activity assay (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Consequences of hyperoxia on sEH activity. (A) Fatty acid epoxide and diol levels in retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice exposed to normoxia (21% O 2 ) or hyperoxia (75% O 2 ) for 24 hours starting on P7. n = 5 samples per group and each sample represents a pool of 6 retinas (2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). 17,18-EEQ, 17,18-epoxy eicosatetraenoic acid; 17,18-DHEQ, 17,18-dihydroxy-eicosatetraenoic acid. (B) Immunoblot showing sEH and Cyp2c44 expression in retinas from WT mice after exposure to normoxia or hyperoxia from P7 for 24 hours. Comparable results were observed in 3 additional mice per group. (C) sEH activity in retinas from WT mice after exposure to normoxia or hyperoxia from P7 for 24 hours. n = 6 samples/group (Student’s t test). (D) Tyrosine nitration of sEH in sEH-cMyc expressing-HEK-293 cells exposed to 21% O 2 or 75% O 2 for 24 hours. n = 6 independent experiments (Student’s t test). (E) sEH activity in sEH expressing HEK-293 cells after exposure to 21% O 2 or 75% O 2 for 24 hours. n = 6 independent experiments (Student’s t test). (F) Tyrosine nitration of sEH immunoprecipitated from retinas of WT mice after exposure to normoxia or hyperoxia for 24 hours. n = 6 animals/group (Student’s t test). (G) iNOS expression in retinas from WT mice after exposure to normoxia or hyperoxia for 24 hours. n = 6 animals/group (Student’s t test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. IB, immunoblot.

Little is known about the mechanisms regulating the activity of sEH, but the active site of the enzyme contains 2 tyrosine residues (20) that can be nitrated to decrease enzymatic activity (21). This finding is of relevance, as hyperoxia has been reported to increase the expression of inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) in the retina (22), particularly in GFAP-positive cells (23). Therefore, we addressed the hypothesis that hyperoxia inhibits sEH by inducing its tyrosine nitration. When sEH was immunoprecipitated from human embryonic kidney–293 (HEK-293) cells exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours, its tyrosine nitration was increased (Figure 6D). The latter coincided with a significant reduction in sEH activity (Figure 6E). In line with the effects of hyperoxia observed in vitro, the sEH immunoprecipitated from WT retinas after a 24-hour exposure to hyperoxia was also tyrosine nitrated (Figure 6F). iNOS expression was also induced in the same retinas (Figure 6G) to act as a source of nitric oxide for the nitrosative stress induced by hyperoxia. Thus, although this study set out to compare ROP in WT and sEH–/– mice, the data generated indicate that in WT mice, the tyrosine nitration and inhibition of sEH is involved in the pathogenesis of the disease.

Effect of 19,20-DHDP supplementation on astrocyte loss. Given that hyperoxia markedly decreased retinal 19,20-DHDP levels in WT mice and levels were even lower in sEH–/– mice, we hypothesized that this PUFA diol may act as an astrocyte protective factor. To determine whether this was the case, the sEH substrate 19,20-epoxydocosapentaenoic acid (EDP) and the sEH product 19,20-DHDP were given intravitreally as a bolus (50 pmol) to sEH–/– mice immediately prior to placing them in hyperoxia for 24 hours. Pretreating mice with the PUFAs had no effect on early vaso-obliteration (Figure 7, A and B), but 19,20-DHDP was effective in preventing astrocyte loss (Figure 7, A and C). Similarly, the hyperoxia-induced increase in retinal annexin V in GFAP-positive cells was attenuated by 19,20-DHDP (Figure 7D). Given that 19,20-DHDP has been shown to inhibit γ-secretase–mediated Notch signaling in endothelial cells during retinal development (15), we determined if the effects observed could be attributed to the inhibition of Notch signaling. However, the intravitreal application of the γ-secretase inhibitor, N-[N-(3,5-difluorophenacetyl)-L-alanyl]-S-phenylglycine t-butyl ester (DAPT), was not able to mimic the effects of 19,20-DHDP on astrocyte survival (Figure 7, A–D), indicating that 19,20-DHDP protects astrocytes against hyperoxia in a γ-secretase–independent manner. This protective effect was not limited to sEH–/– mice, as 19,20-DHDP was also able to protect against astrocyte loss in WT animals (Figure 7, E–G).

Figure 7 Effect of the sEH substrate 19,20-EDP and product 19,20-DHDP on astrocyte apoptosis. (A) sEH–/– mice were treated with a bolus of solvent (Sol) (1% DMSO), EDP/DHDP (50 pmol), or DAPT (100 pmol) via intravitreal injection on P7 and exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. GFAP (red) and isolectin B4 (IB4, green) staining in retina whole mounts. Yellow lines highlight the vaso-obliterated zones in the central region of retinas. (B) Quantification of the vaso-obliterated areas in sEH–/– animals exposed to hyperoxia. (C) Quantification GFAP intensity throughout the sEH–/– retina. The numbers 0 and 8 represent the optical nerve and retinal boundary, respectively (2-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (D) Quantification of annexin V+/GFAP+ cells. (E) WT mice were treated with an intravitreal bolus of solvent (1% DMSO) or DHDP (50 pmol) on P7 and exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. Retina whole mounts were stained with isolectin B4 (green) and GFAP (red). Yellow lines highlight the vaso-obliterated zones in the central region of retinas. (F) Quantification of the vaso-obliterated areas in WT animals exposed to hyperoxia. (G) Quantification GFAP intensity throughout the WT retina. (1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). n = 5 animals/group in A–D and n = 8–9 per group E–G. Scale bars: 500 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Effect of 19,20-DHDP on mitochondria potential and presenilin-1 (PS-1)–associated protein translocation. Cell death is commonly associated with, or initiated by, mitochondrial dysfunction and disruption of the mitochondrial transmembrane potential (24). Astrocytes from sEH–/– mice were more susceptible to hyperoxia-induced changes in the mitochondrial membrane potential than astrocytes from WT littermates, a phenomenon that was reversed following the addition of 19,20 DHDP but not 19,20-EDP (Figure 8A). Little is known about the effects of PUFA diols on organelle membrane integrity, but our previous observations (15, 25) indicated that 19,20-DHDP can influence membrane cholesterol distribution. This finding was relevant inasmuch as increased mitochondrial membrane cholesterol results in mitochondrial damage and death (26). Exposing HEK-293 cells to 75% O 2 for 48 hours significantly increased cholesterol levels in the mitochondrial membrane (Figure 8B), and treating isolated mitochondria with cholesterol was coupled to a decrease in the mitochondrial membrane potential (Figure 8C). 19,20-DHDP, but not 19,20-EDP, decreased cholesterol levels in the mitochondrial membrane and partially prevented the reduction in membrane potential triggered by cholesterol.

Figure 8 Effect of 19,20-DHDP on mitochondria. (A) Astrocytes from WT and sEH–/– (–/–) mice were cultured in 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours in the presence of solvent, 19,20-EDP, or 19,20-DHDP (3 μM). Mitochondrial membrane potential (Mito ΔΨ) was assessed by JC-1 staining. n = 5–9 independent isolations (1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (B) Cholesterol levels in isolated mitochondria from HEK-293 cells treated with solvent or 19,20-EDP/DHDP (3 μM) and exposed to 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours. n = 8 isolations (1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (C) Membrane potential in isolated mitochondria after treatment with cholesterol in the absence and presence of EDP/DHDP (10 nM). n = 6–13 independent isolations/group (1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (D) Immunoblot showing the association of PSAP with PS-1 immunoprecipitated from astrocytes treated with solvent or 19,20-EDP/DHDP (3 μM) and exposed to 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours. n = 4 different cell batches (1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (E) PSAP localization in the outer (OM) and inner (IM) mitochondrial membrane from HEK-293 cells exposed to 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours in the presence of solvent (S), 19,20-EDP (E) (3 μM) or 19,20-DHDP (D) (3 μM). n = 4 independent isolations (2-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (F) Full-length (FL) and cleaved (Cl) caspase 3 (Casp3) in cultured retinal astrocytes exposed to 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours in the presence of solvent or 19,20-EDP/DHDP (3 μM), n = 6 independent isolations (2-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

The cholesterol-interacting protein, PS-1, was previously characterized as a target of 19,20-DHDP (15, 25) and was of interest, as it has also been attributed to γ-secretase–dependent and –independent proapoptotic effects in mitochondria (27, 28). Given the lack of effect of DAPT on astrocyte loss in the mouse model, work focused on γ-secretase–independent actions of PS-1, which are mainly mediated by its interaction with the PS-1–associated protein (PSAP; also known as mitochondrial carrier homolog 1) (28). Under normoxic conditions, PS-1 and PSAP were colocalized in the same hydrophilic fractions (sucrose gradient) of the mitochondrial membrane (fractions 7–8) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). While PSAP was unaffected by exposure to hyperoxia for 24 hours, PS-1 was redistributed to more hydrophobic fractions (fractions 4–5), consistent with a greater association of PS-1 with cholesterol. When cholesterol was measured, there was a significant increase in cholesterol in fractions 4–5 from hyperoxia-treated mitochondria compared with those exposed to normoxia (Supplemental Figure 2C). Treating cells with 19,20-DHDP prevented the hyperoxia-induced redistribution of PS-1 and cholesterol. In astrocytes cultured under normoxic conditions, PS-1 and PSAP could be coprecipitated, indicating a physical interaction (Figure 8D). Importantly, the interaction between PS-1 and PSAP was attenuated in astrocytes exposed to 75% O 2 . The dissociation of PS-1/PSAP complex coincided with the translocation of PSAP from the outer to the inner mitochondrial membrane (Figure 8E) and a significant increase in caspase 3 cleavage (Figure 8F). Treating astrocytes with 19,20-DHDP (but not 19,20-EDP) prevented the hyperoxia-induced changes in the association of the PS-1/PSAP complex as well as PSAP translocation and caspase 3 cleavage.

PS-1, PSAP, PARP1, and mitochondrial DNA damage. To link the in vitro observations back to ROP, experiments were repeated in retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. As in the in vitro studies, the interaction of PSAP with PS-1 was attenuated in hyperoxic sEH–/– retinas (Figure 9A) compared with the respective WT controls. While most of the cleaved caspase 3 in retinas from WT mice was detected in the outer nuclear layer with a subtle signal in astrocytes, there was a clear increase in caspase 3 cleavage in astrocytes in sEH–/– retinas (Figure 9B). The association of PSAP with PS-1 was also attenuated in sEH-deficient retinal astrocytes exposed to hyperoxia versus cells from WT mice (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Link between PS-1-PARP1 and mtDNA damage. (A) Immunoblot and densitometric analysis of PSAP and PS-1 following PS-1 immunoprecipitation from retinas of WT and sEH–/– (–/–) mice exposed to hyperoxia (75% O 2 ) for 24 hours. n = 6 mice/group. (B) Cleaved caspase 3 (red), GFAP (green), and DAPI (blue) in cross sections from WT or sEH–/– retinas after exposure to hyperoxia for 24 hours. n = 6 mice/group. Scale bars: 50 μm. The arrows indicate GFAP+ cleaved caspase 3+ cells. (C) Immunoblot and densitometric analysis of PSAP and PS-1 following immunoprecipitation of PS-1 in astrocytes exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. n = 6 independent cell isolations. (D) Immunoblot of PARP1 in retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice. n = 6 mice/group. (E) mtDNA damage in retinas from WT and sEH–/– mice. n = 6–7 mice/group. (F) Immunoblot of PARP1 in astrocytes cultured in the presence of 21% O 2 or 75% O 2 for 24 hours in the presence of solvent (0.1% DMSO), 19,20-EDP (3 μM), or 19,20-DHDP (3 μM). (G) Fold enrichment of the D-Loop and ND-2 domains of mtDNA bound to the cleaved PARP1 in astrocytes exposed to 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours. Cells were treated with solvent or EDP/DHDP (3 μM). n = 3 independent cell batches, each in duplicate. (H) mtDNA damage in astrocytes exposed to 21% or 75% O 2 for 24 hours in the presence of solvent or EDP/DHDP (3 μM). n = 4 independent cell batches. (A–C) Student’s t test. (D–H) Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

The proapoptotic actions of PSAP were previously linked to the activation of caspase 3 and the subsequent cleavage of PARP1 (29). Interestingly, the exposure of WT mice to hyperoxia increased PARP1 cleavage in retinas from WT mice, while increased PARP1 cleavage was observed in retinas from sEH–/– mice under normoxic as well as hyperoxic conditions (Figure 9D). Following its cleavage, PARP1 DNA binding domains interact with mitochondria DNA (mtDNA) (30). Fitting with this, there was a detectable increase in mtDNA damage in normoxic sEH–/– versus WT retinas, which was further increased by exposure to hyperoxia (Figure 9E). Similarly, when retinal astrocytes were exposed to hyperoxia, PARP1 cleavage was significantly increased, and treatment with 19,20-DHDP (but not 19,20-EDP) prevented the hyperoxia-driven cleavage of PARP1 (Figure 9F). Moreover, chromatin immunoprecipitation studies showed that the binding of cleaved PARP1 to the D-loop and the ND2 domain of mtDNA was increased by hyperoxia by more than 100-fold (Figure 9G), as was mtDNA damage (Figure 9H). In line with the effect of 19,20-DHDP on PARP1 cleavage, the diol abolished mtDNA binding to the PARP1 DNA binding domain, as well as mtDNA damage in cultured astrocytes. To demonstrate the importance of PS-1, experiments were repeated using sEH–/– astrocytes treated with control oligonucleotides or small interfering (si) RNA directed against PS-1. The siRNA approach decreased astrocyte PS-1 expression by 69 ± 4% and prevented astrocyte loss in hyperoxic conditions. This was accompanied by reduced translocation of PSAP to the inner mitochondria membrane, reduced mtDNA damage, as well as decreased binding of PARP1 to mtDNA (Supplemental Figure 3). These findings highlighted the key role played by the interaction between PS-1 and PSAP in hyperoxia-induced astrocyte apoptosis.

19,20-DHDP prevents neovascularization in ROP. To identify potential effects of 19,20-DHDP on mitochondrial integrity in ROP in vivo, 19,20-DHDP or its precursor epoxide 19,20-EDP were administered intravitreally to WT and sEH–/– littermates on P7 before the animals were exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours. 19,20-DHDP (but not 19,20-EDP) was able to prevent the cleavage of both caspase 3 and PARP1 (Figure 10A) and prevent mtDNA damage (Figure 10B) in retinas from both genotypes. Finally, we asked whether 19,20-DHDP was able to rescue the retinopathy of the premature ROP phenotype. To assess this issue, sEH–/– mice were administered 19,20-EDP or 19,20-DHDP either immediately before being exposed to hyperoxia on P7, or immediately after their return to normoxia on P12 with vascularization being assessed on P17. Giving 19,20-DHDP on P7 to prevent astrocyte apoptosis clearly decreased the avascular zone as well as the number of vascular tufts detected on P17 when compared with retinas treated with solvent or 19,20-EDP (Figure 10C). Delaying 19,20-DHDP administration by 5 days was associated with a poorer revascularization of the retina, but the avascular area and the numbers of vascular tufts were still clearly less in animals that received 19,20-DHDP than in those that received 19,20-EDP or solvent (Figure 10D). We previously reported that high levels of 19,20-DHDP and the overexpression of sEH in Müller cells results in vascular destabilization and in retinopathy (16). As our data implied that low concentrations of 19,20-DHDP are vasoprotective while high concentrations elicit a deleterious effect, dose-response studies were performed in WT mice. Pups were treated intravitreally with increasing concentrations of 19,20-DHDP and vascularization. In addition, the astrocyte scaffold was assessed after 24 hours of exposure to hyperoxia (on P8) and following removal to room air for 5 days (i.e., on P17). In animals exposed to hyperoxia for 24 hours, a bolus application of 19,20-DHDP did not affect vaso-obliteration, but it prevented astrocyte loss at concentrations up to and including 150 pmol (Supplemental Figure 4A). No benefit was seen using the highest concentration studied (i.e., 500 pmol). Also on day 17, the avascular zone was significantly reduced in mice that were treated with 19,20-DHDP (Supplemental Figure 4B). However, while the avascular area and vascular tuft formation (neovascularization) were reduced by 50-pmol 19,20-DHDP, higher concentrations resulted in the appearance of avascular abnormalities characterized by tortuous vessels and the loss of the clear branching pattern at the periphery of the vascular plexus.