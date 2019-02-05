Lineage-specific events underlie aortic root aneurysm pathogenesis in Loeys-Dietz syndrome

Mice. Generation of Tbr1MR/+ mice, which are maintained on a 129S6/SvEv background, has been previously described (19). Mice carrying the Wnt1-Cre1 (34) (stock 009107), R26R-YFP (88) (stock 006148), R26R-TdTomato (89) (stock 007905), and conditional allele for Smad2 (44) (stock 022074) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Mice carrying the Mef2CSHF-Cre (33) allele were a gift of the laboratory of K.R. Chien (Cardiovascular Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA), with permission from the laboratory of B. Black (Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA). All strains were backcrossed to 129S6/SvEv mice for at least 4 generations prior to intercrossing with Tbr1MR/+ mice. Mice carrying the Wnt1-Cre2 (35) (stock 022137, already on a 129S4 background) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory and crossed to Tbr1MR/+ mice, without any additional backcrossing. For lineage tracing of CNC-derived cells, Wnt1-Cre1 (34) and Wnt1-Cre2 (35) mice were used interchangeably in conjunction with either R26R-YFP or R26R-TdTomato lineage-tracer alleles. Wnt1-Cre2 (35) mice were used for lineage-specific deletion of Smad2 in CNC-derived cells because the Wnt1-Cre1 transgene (34) resulted in seizures when crossed to Tbr1MR/+; Smad2 mutant strains. Losartan diet was designed to deliver 3 mg of drug per day (approximately 100 mg/kg/day); control mice received a diet of identical formulation that did not contain losartan (Envigo). Within their respective group (as defined by either Tbr1+/+or Tbr1MR/+), we did not observe any phenotypic differences between Smad2+/+, Smad2lox/lox, Smad2+/+; Wnt1-Cre2, and Smad2+/+; Mef2CSHF-Cre mice, and these animals are collectively referred to as Smad2Ctrl (Sm2Ctrl). Smad2lox/lox; Wnt1-Cre2 are referred to as Smad2CNC (Sm2CNC) and Smad2lox/lox; Mef2CSHF-Cre are referred to as Smad2SHF (Sm2SHF). Littermates and age-matched cohort mates were used as controls; no formal randomization method was used; numbers of male and female individuals used in each experimental group are reported in Supplemental Table 1; no explicit power analysis was used, and sample size was estimated based on previous published and unpublished work.

Aortic tissue processing for protein extraction. Dissection of the entire heart and thoracic aorta was performed as previously described (19). Aortic root and ascending aorta were dissected after flushing the left ventricle with approximately 5 ml PBS (pH 7.4). Tissue was snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C until processing. Protein was extracted using an automatic bead homogenizer, and beads/lysis reagents from the Protein Extraction Kit (Full Moon Biosystems). All buffers contained protease and phosphatase inhibitors (MilliporeSigma).

Immunoblots and related antibodies. All immunoblots were performed using standard techniques, secondary antibodies conjugated to IRdye-700 (for mouse antibodies) or IRdye-800 (for rabbit antibodies), LI-COR buffer and LI-COR Odyssey visualization system; stripping, if required, was performed with NewBlot PVDF 5× Stripping Buffer and verified with LI-COR Odyssey visualization system. The following antibodies were used to examine aortic protein lysates: anti–p-Smad2 (clone A5S, MilliporeSigma), anti–β-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3700), anti–TGF-β1 (Abcam, ab179695), anti–TGF-β2 (Abcam, ab113670), and anti–TGF-β3 (Abcam, ab15537). The following antibodies were used to assess signaling responses in cultured cells: anti–p-Smad2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3101), anti–total Smad2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3103), anti–p-Smad3 (Abcam Ab52903), anti–total Smad3 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9523), anti-SMMHC (Abcam, ab53219), anti–β-actin (MilliporeSigma, catalog A5316), anti–p-ERK1/2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4370), anti-ERK1/2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9107), anti–p-Akt (Ser473) (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4060), and anti–pan-Akt (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2920).

Immunofluorescence and histology. Dissection of the entire heart and thoracic aorta en bloc was performed as previously described (19). After flushing with approximately 5 ml of PBS, the heart was flushed with 5 ml of freshly prepared 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (Electron Microscopy Sciences) in PBS, and then fixed in fresh 4% PFA at 4°C overnight. Tissue was then incubated in antigen retrieval solution (10 mM sodium citrate buffer, pH 6.0) at 4°C overnight prior to being immersed in boiling antigen retrieval solution for 3 minutes. After this antigen retrieval step, which is critical for successful probing of p-Smad2/3, tissue was immersed in cold 30% sucrose in PBS and incubated at 4°C overnight prior to being embedded and frozen in Tissue-Tek OCT compound. Sections (10 μm) were cut in a longitudinal axis view using a cryostat and left to dry for at least 1 day at room temperature prior to incubation with antibody or other staining reagents. For immunofluorescence staining, sections were first permeabilized in PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 and 0.3 M glycine for 20 minutes, then incubated with Fc Receptor Blocker (Innovex) for 20 minutes at room temperature, and then Background Buster (Innovex) for another 20 minutes at room temperature. Primary antibodies were diluted at 1:100 in staining buffer (0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS) and incubated overnight at 4°C. Three consecutive washes were performed prior to incubation with anti-rabbit secondary antibody conjugated to Alexa Fluor 594 (Invitrogen, R37119) or Alexa Fluor 555 (Invitrogen, A-31572) at 1:200 for 1 hour. If double staining for the YFP antigen was performed, slides were then incubated with anti-YFP antibody for 1 hour at room temperature, washed 3 times, and then incubated with anti-chicken Alexa Fluor 488 conjugate secondary antibody (Invitrogen, A-11039) at 1:200 for 1 hour. Slides were again washed 3 times prior to mounting with VECTASHIELD Hard Set Mounting Media with DAPI (H-1500). The following primary antibodies were used: anti–p-Smad2 (MilliporeSigma, clone A5S, catalog 04 -953), anti–p-Smad2/3 (Abcam, ab52903), anti-SMMHC (Abcam, ab53219), and anti-YFP (Abcam, ab13970). Images were acquired on a Zeiss 710NLO-Meta multiphoton confocal microscope or Zeiss LSM780-FCS confocal microscope at ×25 magnification and are presented as maximal intensity projection. Image adjustments to enhance visualization of information present in the original were applied equally across samples. Sections stained with Masson’s trichrome reagents were examined with a Nikon 80i using ×4 and ×20 objectives. Sections stained with Verhoeff–van Gieson stain were processed as described previously (19).

In situ analysis with RNAscope probes. Preparation of aortic tissue for RNA in situ hybridization with RNAscope probes from Advanced Cell Diagnostics was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions optimized for the Fixed/Frozen Tissue and RNAscope Multiplex Fluorescent Reagent Kit (catalog 320850). The following probes were used: Mm-Agtr1a (C1 channel, catalog 481161), Mm-Tgfb1 (C3 channel, catalog 403451-C3), Mm-Tgfb3 (C1 channel, catalog 406211), and Mm-Myh11 (C2 channel, catalog 316101-C2). Images were acquired on a Zeiss LSM780-FCS confocal microscope at ×40 magnification, and are presented as maximal intensity projection. Image adjustments to enhance visualization of information present in the original were equally applied across samples.

Generation of lineage-traced primary smooth muscle cell cultures. Aortic root and proximal ascending aortas were dissected at approximately 8 weeks of age. Both males and females were used to establish these cultures; the sex of samples used in each experiment is provided in Supplemental Table 1. To remove the adventitial layer, aortas were incubated in HBSS (Life Technologies) containing 300 U/ml collagenase II (Worthington Biochemical Corp.) for 15 minutes at 37°C. After this treatment, the adventitial layer was stripped by gentle pulling with tweezers, incubated with DMEM plus 10% FBS, and used to establish cultures of adventitial fibroblasts without further processing. The aortic media tissue was incubated overnight in DMEM (Life Technologies) complete with antibiotics and 20% FBS, transferred to a new well, and then further digested with 300 U/ml collagenase II and 3 U/ml elastase for 45 minutes at 37°C. A scalpel was then used to mince the remaining tissue and score the culture wells to facilitate adherence. Tissue was then incubated with DMEM plus 20% FBS until confluent cultures of smooth muscle cells could be established, after which they were maintained in DMEM plus antibiotics and 10% FBS. SHF-traced and CNC-traced cells were sorted from these cultures based on Td-Tomato or YFP expression using a Becton Dickinson FACSAria sorter, which was operated by the Johns Hopkins University Ross Flow Cytometry Core Facility. All sorted lineage-traced VSMCs were analyzed by flow cytometry to confirm expression of lineage marker (≥95% positive) prior to in vitro experiments; all experiments were conducted using cultures between 3 and 9 passages from the time of sorting.

Stimulation and analysis of lineage-traced smooth muscle cells. Primary cultures were starved in DMEM containing no serum for at least 18 hours prior to stimulation with indicated ligands. Cells were stimulated with recombinant TGF-β1 (Biolegend, catalog 580704), AngII (MilliporeSigma, catalog A9525), or vehicle. Identical protocols were used for stimulation of adventitial fibroblasts. For assessment of signaling events by immunoblot, stimulation was stopped by removing stimulation media, quickly washing with 1× PBS (Life Technologies), and then adding M-PER lysis buffer (Pierce) plus protease and phosphatase inhibitors (MilliporeSigma).

Stimulation and analysis of T lymphocytes. Splenocytes were isolated by mechanical disruption from the spleen of control and mutant mice at 10 weeks of age. After lysis of red blood cells with ACK lysis buffer, splenocytes were rested overnight in IMDM supplemented with 0.1% FBS, penicillin/streptomycin, and β-mercaptoethanol. The next morning, splenocytes were stimulated with 0.5 ng/ml of TGF-β (R&D Systems, 240-B) for 30 minutes. Stimulation was ended by fixing the cells by direct addition of BD Lyse/Fix buffer (BD Biosciences, 558048). Cells were permeabilized with BD Perm III buffer (BD Biosciences, 558050) according to the manufacturer’s instructions prior to staining for flow cytometry. Samples were stained with PE anti-Smad2 (pS465/pS467)/Smad3 (pS423/pS425) (BD Biosciences, 562586), BV605 anti-CD4 (BD Biosciences, 563151), AF700 anti-CD8 (eBioscience, 56-0081-82), and APCef780 anti–TCR-β (eBioscience, 47-5961-82). Data were acquired using an LSR Fortessa (BD Biosciences) and analyzed using FlowJo software (Tree Star Inc.).

Stimulation and analysis of smooth muscle cells by flow cytometry. Flow cytometry data were acquired on a FACSVerse flow cytometer (BD Biosciences), and analyzed with FlowJo software. For quantification of bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU) incorporation, cells were starved in serum-free DMEM for 24 hours prior to exposure to normal culture media for 24 hours; cultures were pulsed with BrdU in the last 6 hours. The percentage of BrdU+ cells was assayed with reagents and protocols from the APC BrdU Flow Kit (BD Biosciences, 552598). Intracellular staining for SMMHC was performed on cells growing under normal culture conditions, which were trypsinized, resuspended in BD Biosciences Perm/Wash Buffer (catalog 554723), and stained with anti-SMMHC antibody (Abcam, ab125884), followed by anti-rabbit secondary antibody conjugated to APC (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 711-136-152). The epithelial cell line NMuMG (CRL-1636) was obtained from ATCC and used as negative control for SMMHC expression. For assessment of Smad2/3 phosphorylation by flow cytometry, stimulation was stopped by removing stimulation media, quickly lifting the cells from the plate by flushing with 1 volume of 0.25% Trypsin-EDTA (GIBCO), and directly adding the cell suspension into a flow cytometry tube containing 1 volume of 8% PFA (Electron Microscopy Sciences) in PBS, for a final concentration of 4% PFA. Cells were fixed in 4% PFA at 37°C for 15 minutes, permeabilized in ice-cold 90% methanol for 30 minutes, and resuspended in flow cytometry buffer (PBS, 0.5% BSA) for 30 minutes. Cells were probed with Alexa Fluor 647 anti-Smad2 (pS465/pS467)/Smad3 (pS423/pS425), clone O72-670, from BD Biosciences for 1 hour prior to analysis.

Echocardiography. Echocardiographic measurements of parasternal long-axis view were performed at the indicated time points using Visualsonics Vevo 2100 and a 30-MHz probe on conscious mice, whose hair had been removed with Nair cream. Quantification of diameters was obtained by averaging 3 independent measurements of the maximal internal dimension at the sinus of Valsalva for aortic root measurements and at the proximal ascending aorta for ascending aorta measurements. A cardiologist blinded to genotype and treatment arm was responsible for all imaging and measurements. Growth was defined as the difference between aortic size at baseline (6 or 8 weeks of age, as noted in the figures) and the endpoint (20 or 24 weeks of age, as noted in the figures).

LCM. TdTomato-traced tissue was obtained from the aortic root of control or Tbr1MR/+ mice that also carried the Mef2CSHF-Cre; R26R-TdTomato+/– or Wnt1-Cre2; R26R-TdTomato+/– alleles. Mice were sacrificed at 3 months of age. Dissected hearts and thoracic aortas were flushed with PBS and flash-frozen using liquid nitrogen prior to being embedded and frozen in Tissue-Tek OCT compound. Sections (8 μm) were cut in a longitudinal axis view to obtain the entire aortic root and placed onto glass PEN membrane slides (Leica, 11600288) and stored at –80°C. Immediately prior to LCM, slides were washed in distilled water for 30 seconds, followed by a gradient series of ethanol washes (75% ethanol for 10 seconds, 90% ethanol for 20 seconds, and 100% ethanol for 3 minutes). Slides were air-dried and then kept on ice until LCM. TdTomato-traced tissue was microdissected from approximately 15 slides per aorta using a Leica LMD 7000 coupled with a xenon fluorescence bulb, which allowed for visualization of Td-Tomato–positive tissue without the need for additional staining. Microdissections were anatomically limited to tissue within aortic roots, and captured tissue fragments were binned into microcentrifuge tubes for RNA isolation.

RNA extraction. For assessment of RNA induction by qPCR in cultured cells, stimulation was stopped by removing stimulation media, and followed by direct lysis in TRIzol (Life Technologies). RNA was then extracted using chloroform and 70% ethanol, followed by on-column DNAse digestion on RNeasy Mini columns (Qiagen) to remove any genomic DNA contamination. RNA extraction for samples obtained with LCM was performed using a PicoPure RNA Isolation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, also including an on-column DNAse digestion.

RT-qPCR and quantification of transcript expression. Transcript levels for the gene of interest were determined using a High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) followed by qPCR using prevalidated TaqMan probes and TaqMan Universal PCR Master Mix reagents. A pre-amplification step using TaqMan PreAmp Master Mix was included for cDNA derived from samples obtained by LCM. Reactions were run and analyzed using a QuantStudio 7 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The following prevalidated TaqMan probes were used to detect specific transcripts: Mm00446968_m1 (Hprt), Mm01178820_m1 (Tgfb1), Mm00436955_m1 (Tgfb2), Mm00436960_m1 (Tgfb3), Mm01166161_m1 (Agtr1a), Mm00443013_m1 (Myh11), Mm00435860_m1 (Serpine1), Mm01192932_g1 (Ctgf), Mm00434339_m1 (Inhba), and Mm00487530_m1 (Smad2). A custom probe was designed by Applied Biosystems and validated to detect TdTomato transcripts (AIVI52M). Expression of the transcript of interest was normalized to that of the housekeeping gene Hprt using the 2ΔΔCT method.

Statistics. Data are presented as scatter dot-plots with boxes, with each dot identifying a biological replicate; the box denotes the mean, and error bars identify the 95% confidence interval. At least 3 independent biological replicates (each derived from independent individuals) for each genotype and lineage-of-origin were used for each experiment shown; each experiment involving primary cell cultures was replicated at least twice. Experiments involving monitoring of aortic size in live animals and LCM were performed once. No formal randomization method was applied; all group allocations were made based on genotype with an effort to maintain a similar number of male and female individuals in each group. No other stratification criteria were applied. All echocardiograms were performed and interpreted by individuals blinded to genotype and treatment arm. The statistical test employed for each figure panel is described in the figure legend. Unless otherwise indicated, the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparisons between groups. The 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli was used to correct for multiple comparison by controlling the false discovery rate (FDR), with a family-wise significance and confidence level of Q = 0.05. If parametric 1-way ANOVA was used, this was done only after the Shapiro-Wilk normality test validated assumption of normal distribution, and the Brown-Forsythe test that of equal variance; the Holm-Sidak test was used for post hoc multiple comparisons tests. Data sets subjected to the same family-wise statistical test (i.e., Kruskal-Wallis or 1-way ANOVA) but separate group-wise post hoc comparisons (i.e., Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli FDR test or Holm-Sidak test) are separated by vertical lines if presented within one data display. A P value ≤ 0.05 was considered significant. All statistical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism 7 software.

Study approval. This study was performed in accordance with the recommendations in the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). All of the animals were handled according to approved institutional animal care and use committee (IACUC) protocols of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The protocol was approved by the Committee on the Ethics of Animal Experiments of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.