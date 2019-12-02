A-to-I–edited miRNA-379-5p inhibits cancer cell proliferation through CD97-induced apoptosis

Bioinformatics analysis of miR-379-5p editing in cancer. We obtained TCGA miRNA-sequencing BAM files of 634 normal samples and 7961 tumor samples from National Cancer Institute (NCI) Genomic Data Commons (GDC). Using our previously published pipeline (21), we calculated the miRNA editing level (defined as the percentage of edited reads among all the reads mapped to the position of interest) and expression amount (defined as the edited reads per million mapped reads [RPM]) per sample. To assess the relative expression of edited miR-379-5p for a given cancer type, we first calculated the median expression values (RPM) of all expressed WT mature miRNAs (n = 2588) across the tumor samples, then measured the upper-quartile expression value of edited miR-379-5p for samples with detectable editing signals, and ranked it against the background expression distribution of WT miRNAs. For cancer types with at least 10 pairs of matched tumor-normal samples, we compared the editing level of miR-379-5p using paired Wilcoxon test and assessed the statistical significance with the false discovery rate. To assess clinical significance, we obtained TCGA patient clinical data, including patient age, pathological stage, and disease-free survival time from NCI GDC. We performed 3 analyses to test whether the editing level of miR-379-5p correlated with the patient’s disease-free survival time: (a) the univariate Cox proportional hazards model (47); (b) the multivariate Cox proportional hazards model taking patient age as an independent factor; and (c) the multivariate Cox proportional hazards model taking both patient age and pathological stage as independent factors.

Cell culture and transfection. MDA-MB-231, OVCAR-8, 786-O, Hs 578T, HeyA8, PC-3, and HEK293 cells were obtained from MD Anderson Characterized Cell Line Core Facility. The A549 cell line was purchased from American Type Culture Collection. All the cell lines were confirmed by short tandem repeat analysis, and mycoplasma testing was found to be negative. HEK293 cells were cultured in DMEM that contained 4500 mg/L glucose supplemented with 10% FBS; and the others were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS.

The mutant ADAR1 and ADAR2 ORFs (ADAR1-E912A and ADAR2-E396A) were made by site-directed mutagenesis and confirmed by Sanger sequencing as previously described (7). These mutant ORFs contain an E-to-A amino acid change that abolishes ADAR editase activity (48). Viruses were produced by transfection of HEK293 cells with the green fluorescent protein (GFP) control vectors, pHAGE-V5-puromycin expression vectors (carrying ADAR1-WT or ADAR1-E912A; ADAR2-WT or ADAR2-E396A), and the lentiviral packaging plasmids psPAX2 and pMD2.G. Hs 578T and 786-O cells were transduced by the virus followed by selection with puromycin (Hs 578T, 1 μg/mL; and 786-O, 3 μg/mL), and after 7 days of antibiotic selection, expression of the constructs was verified by Western blots.

MiRNA mimics were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (USA): MISSION miRNA Negative Control 1 (HMC0002) and MISSION microRNA Mimic hsa-miR-379-5p (HMI0547). The sense sequence of hsa-miR-379-5p edited mimics is [AmC6F] CCUACGUUCCAUAGUCCAUCCAdTdT, and the antisense sequence is UGGUGGACUAUGGAACGUAGGdTdT. Cells were transfected with 25–50 nM of the indicated miRNA mimics using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX reagent (13778150, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Three siRNAs against CD97 (CD97 siRNA #1: SASI_Hs01_00209256; CD97 siRNA #2: SASI_Hs01_00209257; and CD97 siRNA #3: SASI_Hs01_00209258) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. Each siRNA targeted a distinct region of target mRNA. MISSION siRNA universal negative control #1 from Sigma-Aldrich was used as control siRNA.

Full-length CD97 expression constructs including the 3′-UTR (pCMV6-XL4-CD97 cDNA) were purchased from Origene (catalog SC109040). To express CD97 ORF only, expression constructs (pCMV6-entry-CD97 ORF) were also purchased from Origene (catalog RC202001). A control vector was generated from pCMV6-entry-CD97 ORF by SgfI/MluI double digestion and inserted the sequence that could not target any known vertebrate gene (GAAATGTACTGCGCGTGGAGACGTTTTGGCCACTGACTGACGTCTCCACGCAGTACATTT). Cotransfection of miRNA mimics (25–50 nM per well of 6-well plates) and expression constructs (2 μg DNA) was conducted with Lipofectamine RNAiMAX and Lipofectamine 3000 reagent (Invitrogen).

RNA isolation and quantitative real-time reverse transcriptase PCR. To examine the effects on the potential miRNA target genes, total RNAs were isolated using RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (Qiagen). RNAs were transcribed into cDNAs using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Life Technologies). Reactions were done in duplicate using TaqMan Fast Universal PCR Master Mix (2×), No AmpErase UNG (Life Technologies), or SYBR Select Master Mix (Life Technologies). The primers 5′–3′ from Thermo Fisher Scientific were as follows: PTK2 primers (Hs01056457_m1), β-actin primers (Hs99999903_m1), CD97 primers (forward: GAAATTAAAGAAGGCGAGGG; reverse: GTAAACACATAGGTCAGCAC), and β-actin primers (forward: ATTGGCAATGAGCGGTTCCG; reverse: CGTGGATGCCACAGGACTCC). Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR was performed by Applied Biosystems 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR system (Applied Biosystems). The relative expression was calculated by the 2–ΔΔCt method. Expression levels were normalized to β-actin.

Immunoblotting. Whole-cell lysates for Western blotting were extracted with RIPA buffer (25 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.6, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, protease, and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail). Protein concentrations were determined using Pierce BCA protein assay kit (catalog 23225, Thermo Fisher Scientific) assays according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cell lysates (20 μg) were loaded onto 4%–12% Criterion XT Bis-Tris Protein Gel (Bio-Rad) and transferred to a PVDF membrane, and protein expression was depicted with an ECL Western blot detection kit (Amersham Biosciences). The following antibodies were used: CD97 [EPR4427] (1:1000; ab108368, Abcam), PTK2 (1:1000; CST-3285, Cell Signaling Technology), V5 (1:5000; R960-25, Life Technologies), caspase-3 (31A1067) (1:500; sc-56053, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and GAPDH (1:3000; sc-25778, Santa Cruz Biotechnology).

IncuCyte proliferation assays. MDA-MB-231, OVCAR-8, 786-O, and A549 cell lines were seeded into 6-well plates, and transfected with miRNA mimics. After transfection for 24 hours, cells were plated in 96-well plates, and proliferation was monitored by analysis of the occupied area (% confluence) of cell images over time. As cells proliferate, the confluence increases. Confluence is an excellent surrogate for proliferation, until cells are densely packed or when large changes in morphology occur. The graphs from the phase of cell confluence area were recorded at 0, 24, 48, 72, and 96 hours according to the IncuCyte (Essen BioScience) manufacturer’s instructions.

Colony formation assay. Transfected cells were seeded into 6-well plates (1000 cells per well) and cultured for 1 week. At the end of the growth period, cells were fixed with ethanol and stained with Coomassie brilliant blue R-250. The cell colonies were photographed, and the number of colonies was counted for statistical analysis.

3D Matrigel assay. Eight-well glass chamber slides (catalog 354108, BD Falcon) were coated with growth factor–reduced Matrigel (catalog 354230, BD Biosciences). Coated chambers were incubated at 37°C while cells were trypsinized and counted. Cells suspended in 2% Matrigel solution were added to coated chamber slides. Cells were maintained 8 days in an incubator at 37°C, 5% CO 2 with fresh medium containing 2% Matrigel added every 2 days. We monitored the morphologies by taking images. For cell viability assays, 10 μL PrestoBlue Cell Viability Reagent (catalog A13261, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added directly to the well with 100 μL cultured cells transferred from the chamber slides, and incubated at 37°C for 10 minutes or longer based on the total cell number. We recorded fluorescence using a microplate reader with excitation/emission (nm) 530/604. The analysis of the relative perimeter and area was processed by ImageJ software (NIH).

Migration and invasion assays. Cells were transfected with miRNA mimics as described above. Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells (3.5 × 104 to 4.5 × 104) were plated on uncoated (Corning BioCoat Control Insert; 8.0 μm; 24-well; 24/CS 354578, migration assay) or Matrigel-coated (Corning BioCoat Matrigel Invasion Chamber; 24-well; 24/CS 354483, invasion assay) Transwells in serum-free medium. Serum-supplemented medium was used as chemoattractant. Assays were allowed to proceed for 22–32 hours, at which time the invading/migrated cells on the lower side of the Transwells were fixed and stained using crystal violet solution (Sigma-Aldrich). Ten random low-power (×100) fields were photographed for each condition, and cells were counted using ImageJ software.

Apoptosis assay. The cell lines were transfected with miRNA mimics, siRNA, or constructs for 72–96 hours at indicated concentrations and stained with AV-FITC and PI (K101-100, Biovision). Apoptosis was analyzed by flow cytometry using a Becton Dickinson Flow Cytometer FACScan according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Both early-apoptotic (AV+ and PI–) and late-apoptotic (AV+ and PI–) cells were included in the analyses.

Cell cycle analysis. Cells were fixed in 75% ethanol at –20°C overnight. The cells were then washed with cold PBS and treated with 0.5 mL of FxCycle PI/RNase Staining Solution (catalog F10797, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell cycle profiles were analyzed by flow cytometry using the Becton Dickinson Flow Cytometer FACScan.

Analysis of edited miR-379-5p target genes. MDA-MB-231, 786-O, HeyA8, OVCAR-8, and PC-3 cells transfected with WT and edited miR-379-5p mimics were subjected to mRNA sequencing (the sequencing platform was HiSeq4000 and the paired-end reads were at 2 × 76 bp) at the MD Anderson Sequencing and Microarray Core Facility. We mapped FASTQ raw reads and performed differential gene expression analysis using TopHat2 alignment with default parameters (49) and HTSeq-count with mode “union” (50), followed by EdgeR (51). We predicted the target gene set of WT and edited miR-379-5p using miRDB (http://www.mirdb.org), and assessed the efficiency of miRNA overexpression by evaluating whether the predicted targets were enriched in downregulated genes using gene set enrichment analysis (52). We identified the new targets of edited miR-379-5p by comparing the expression of the paired samples of edited miR-379-5p and control mimics. High-confidence predicted targets of edited miR-379-5p were selected.

We obtained TCGA CD97 mRNA expression data from NCI GDC PanCanAtlas (https://gdc.cancer.gov/about-data/publications/pancanatlas). Samples with sufficient coverage of miR-379-5p (reads aligned ≥10) were included in the analysis. We first classified all the samples into 10 bins, and then used the median value of each bin to calculate the correlation between CD97 expression and miR-379-5p editing level. The Spearman rank correlation test was used to assess the significance.

Luciferase reporter assay. The human CD97 3′-UTR fragment (367 bp) was PCR-amplified from the genomic DNA and subcloned into the pMIR-REPORT luciferase construct using the following cloning primers: forward, 5′-GATTGGGAGCTCCATATGAAGGCGCATGGTTCTGGAC-3′; reverse, 5′-CCGGCACGCGTCAAAGACATGAGAGGAAAAGTCCAGGATG-3′. HEK293 cells of 50% confluence in 24-well plates were transfected with 50 nM miRNA mimics by Lipofectamine RNAiMAX reagent. After 6 hours, the cultured medium was changed, and the pMIR-REPORT firefly luciferase reporter gene construct (50 ng) and 5 ng of the pRL-TK Renilla luciferase construct (for normalization) were cotransfected per well using Lipofectamine 3000 reagent (Invitrogen). Cell extracts were prepared 48 hours after transfection, and the luciferase activity was measured using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (E1910, Promega).

Xenograft tumor studies. MiRNA mimics for in vivo delivery were encapsulated into DOPC. DOPC and miRNA mimics were mixed in the presence of excess tertiary butanol at a ratio of 1:10 (wt/wt) miRNA/DOPC. Tween-20 was added to the mixture in a ratio of 1:19 Tween-20/miRNA-DOPC. The mixture was vortexed, frozen in an acetone/dry ice bath, and lyophilized. Before in vivo administration, this preparation was hydrated with PBS at room temperature at a concentration of 500 μg miRNA per kilogram per mouse injection (each mouse received 200 μL of DOPC-miRNA-PBS solution by the intraperitoneal route).

Six-week-old female J:NU, also known as outbred athymic nude, mice (stock 007850) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory and housed under pathogen-free conditions. Outbred nude mice are immunodeficient tumor transplant hosts and the standard in vivo model for drug efficacy testing oncology. All studies were approved and supervised by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of MD Anderson Cancer Center. For the breast cancer xenograft model, MDA-MB-231 cells (5 × 106) expressing luciferase in 200 μL growth medium were injected into the fourth mammary fat pad. For the lung cancer xenograft model, A549 cells (3 × 106) in 100 μL growth medium were injected subcutaneously into the right flank. To study the effect of miRNAs incorporated in DOPCs on tumor development, mice bearing tumors were randomly assigned to the following treatment groups 8 days after cell injection (MDA-MB-231, n = 20 mice per group; A549, n = 8–10 mice per group): (a) negative control miRNA–DOPC, (b) WT miR-379-5p–DOPC, (c) edited miR-379-5p–DOPC. A dose of 500 μg miRNA/kg/mouse was packaged within DOPC nanoliposomes and delivered intraperitoneally at twice-weekly intervals as previously described (33, 53, 54). This concentration was determined by the Center for RNA Interference and Noncoding RNAs at MD Anderson Cancer Center, which ensures efficient delivery and knockdown of target genes. The body weight of the 6-week-old female J:NU mouse was 19.84 ± 1.01 g, and for therapeutic experiments, a dose of 10 μg miRNA per mouse injection was used. Twice-weekly treatments via intraperitoneal injections commenced 8 days after cell inoculation and continued until the mice were euthanized. Tumor size was measured every 3 days using a caliper, and tumor volume was calculated using the standard formula: 0.5 × L × W2, in which L is the longest diameter and W is the shortest diameter. For the luciferase-expressing MDA-MB-231 xenografts, weekly luciferase imaging was performed using the Xenogen IVIS 200 (PerkinElmer) system within 15 minutes following injection of 150 mg/kg VivoGlo Luciferin (Promega) per mouse. Living Image 2.5 software was used to determine the regions of interest, and the average photon radiance (p/s/cm2/sr) was measured for each mouse. The endpoint for tumor monitoring was set at 4–6 weeks, based on tumor volume or the end of treatment duration. The person who provided animal care and measured tumor growth was blinded to the group allocation during all animal experiments and outcome assessment.

For survival analysis, mice were euthanized with carbon dioxide when they met the institutional euthanasia criteria for tumor size and overall health condition. Kaplan-Meier analysis was performed, and survival curves were generated using Prism 6 software (GraphPad).

After the mice were euthanized, tumors were harvested. The freshly dissected tumor tissues were frozen for lysate preparation and fixed in 4% buffered formalin overnight, washed with PBS, transferred to 70% ethanol, embedded in paraffin, sectioned, and stained with H&E.

Immunohistochemistry. Samples were deparaffinized and rehydrated. Antigen was retrieved using 0.01 M sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0) at a sub-boiling temperature for 10 minutes after boiling in a microwave oven. To block endogenous peroxidase activity, the sections were incubated with 3% hydrogen peroxide for 10 minutes. After 15 minutes of blocking in Background Sniper (BS966, Biocare Medical), the samples were incubated with antibody against Ki-67 (CRM325, Biocare Medical) or cleaved caspase-3 (CP229, Biocare Medical) at 1 hour at room temperature. The sections were incubated with a secondary antibody goat anti-rabbit IgG-HRP (ab6721, Abcam), and then incubated and visualized with a DAB chromogen kit (DB801, Biocare Medical) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Counterstaining color was carried out using hematoxylin. All immunostained slides were scanned on the ImageJ software for quantification by digital image analysis.

Data access. The RNA sequencing data from this study were submitted to the NCBI Sequence Read Archive (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sra) under accession number SRP075557.

Statistics. Editing-level comparisons between matched tumor and normal samples were performed with paired Wilcoxon test. Adjusted P value (q) was reported. Patient survival analysis was performed with (univariate or multivariate) Cox proportional hazards model and log-rank test. Cox model P value and log-rank test P value were reported. All in vitro experiment results were compared using ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for multiple test corrections, and P less than 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant. In vivo tumor size comparisons across different time points were compared with 2-way ANOVA (treatment and time as 2 factors), each measurement was considered independent, and the treatment P value was reported. Tumor size comparison of MDA-MB-231 xenograft model at the single time point was compared using 1-sided t test. Correlation analysis was performed using Spearman’s rank test, and the corresponding P value and correlation coefficient were reported. P less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with protocols approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, Texas, USA).