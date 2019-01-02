Tumor-conditional anti-CTLA4 uncouples antitumor efficacy from immunotherapy-related toxicity

Multiorgan toxicity in Rag1–/– mice after naive CD4+ T cell transfer and CTLA4 blockade. Cancer patients receiving ipilimumab (anti-CTLA4) develop severe treatment-associated toxicities, including colitis and hepatic or lung inflammatory response, resulting in the cessation of treatment. In contrast, tumor-bearing mice receiving anti-CTLA4 do not develop toxicities, as seen in the clinic, despite multiple doses (data not shown). It has been shown that patients who developed irAEs after anti-CTLA4 treatment tended to show expansion of autoreactive CD4+ T cells (11). Therefore, to mimic CD4-mediated toxicity by CTLA4 blockade, we engaged in adoptive transfer of naive CD4+ T cells (CD4+CD45RBhiCD25–) from WT donor mice into Rag1–/– recipient mice (Figure 1A). Similar to the symptoms observed in clinic, mice that received CTLA4 blockade presented with diarrhea and significant weight loss compared with mice without anti-CTLA4 treatment (Figure 1B; P < 0.0001). The anti-CTLA4 treatment induced typical irAEs that involved multiple organs (gastrointestinal [GI] tract, liver, and lung). Specifically, inflammatory changes consistent with irAEs were observed, including colitis, hepatitis, and pneumonitis (Figure 1C). In the GI tract, a dense lymphocytic infiltrate was seen in the colonic mucosa, with associated architectural changes characterized by marked epithelial damage, crypt distortion, surface erosion, and transmural inflammation (Figure 1C). In the liver, marked portal inflammation, with interface hepatitis, patchy steatosis, and cholestasis, was observed (Figure 1C). In the lung, marked peribronchial and perivascular lymphocytic infiltrate and focal alveolitis were found (Figure 1C). The anti-CTLA4–treated group also demonstrated significantly higher pathology scores compared with either the Rag1–/– control group or the naive CD4+ T cell–transferred group, illustrating the toxic effects mediated through CTLA4 blockade treatments (Figure 1, D–F). It has also been shown that patients who develop irAEs after anti-CTLA4 administration possessed elevated TNF-α levels (12). Likewise, we observed a similar pattern in our model in which mice receiving anti-CTLA4 treatments had significantly increased TNF-α production from donor CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, G and H). Overall, our data indicate that adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells from WT mice into recipient Rag1–/– mice can closely mimic the characteristics of anti-CTLA4–mediated multiorgan toxicities seen in the clinic.

Figure 1 Anti-CTLA4–mediated immune-related toxicities in a murine model. Eight- to ten-week-old male Rag 1–/– mice (on C57BL/6j background) were adoptively transferred with purified CD4+CD25–CD45RBhi cells from WT mice. (A) Sorting strategy. (B) Body weight loss over time after treatment. (C) Different organs were harvested at day 45, and pathological changes were examined using H&E staining under a microscope. Arrows indicate lymphocytic infiltration and pathological changes. (D–F) Target organ pathological scores were evaluated by a board-certified pathologist in a single-blind fashion. (G) Splenocytes were harvested at day 45 from different treatment groups, and CD4+ T cells were examined for TNF-α secretion by flow cytometry. (H) Percentage of TNF-α+CD4+ T cells among CD45+ cells. Experiments were conducted twice, and data were shown with 5 mice per group. Three mice from the Rag1–/– only group were used as negative control. For the TNF-α experiment, data were collected from 3 mice per group. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test.

Engineering a tumor-conditional anti-CTLA4 Ab. Systemic administration of CTLA4 blockade can potentially activate autoreactive T cell clones that target self-antigens and result in multiorgan toxicities (8). Previously, it has been shown that limiting the effects of CTLA4 blockade within the tumor microenvironment can potentially reduce such toxicities (13). We sought to build an engineered CTLA4 blockade that maintains antitumor activity, but also to limit its systemic exposure. To achieve that, we created DVD Ig, which is a tetravalent bispecific Ab-like molecule containing an Fc region and 2 pairs of variable domains joined in tandem by a short flexible linker (Figure 2A). In some DVDs, the outer variable domain (OD) could potentially interfere with ligand binding of the inner variable domains (ID) through steric hindrance, so we sought to solve this problem with a cleavable linker. We proposed an ID-OD linker that could be cleaved by proteases within the tumor microenvironment, acting as a switch to expose the ID from the OD for ligand binding. We hypothesized that a conditional DVD composed of ODs specific for a tumor antigen together with a linker that is cleavable by proteases found in the tumor could be used to reduce the systemic toxicity associated with CTLA4-neutralizing Abs.

Figure 2 Engineered CTLA4 blockade with bispecific DVD Ig design. (A) Diagram illustrating DVD technology. The anti-CTLA4 DVD is composed of 1 outer domain (antigen-specific binding site) and 1 inner domain (CTLA4-binding site). The outer domain and inner domain are connected by cleavable linkers. (B) Immunohistochemistry of MT-SP1 expression in a TRAMP-C2 tumor section. Original magnification: ×200. (C) Illustration of the fluorescent peptide probes used to evaluate the cleavage of linker peptides. (D) Fluorescent peptide probes containing the conditional DVD cleavable linker sequence were incubated with recombinant MT-SP1 to demonstrate cleavage under different concentrations. Cleavage was also achieved through cocultures of probes with TRAMP-C2 tumor lysate (E) and in tumor sections (F). Representative figures from each in vitro experiment are shown. Each in vitro experiment was conducted 3 times independently. Original magnification: ×400.

To test this hypothesis, we designed a tumor-targeting conditional DVD that could be used to treat the TRAMP-C2 prostate cancer model in mice. We have previously shown that established (150 mm3) TRAMP-C2 tumors are rejected following treatment with the CTLA4-neutralizing Ab (14). Therefore, we chose the variable domains from the CTLA4-blocking Ab to serve as the IDs for the tumor-targeted conditional DVD. Additionally, TRAMP tumors express high levels of the murine homologue of the tumor antigen PSCA, so a mouse PSCA-specific mAb (10E8 clone) was generated to target the tumor as the OD of the conditional DVD (herein referred to as anti-CTLA4 DVD) (Figure 2A). Furthermore, TRAMP-C2 tumors expressed high levels of the MT-SP1 (Figure 2B) (15). Therefore, a DVD linker containing the sequence LSGRSDNH should be susceptible to cleavage by MT-SP1. To determine whether this linker sequence could be used to activate anti-CTLA4 DVD at the TRAMP-C2 tumor, we designed a peptide probe comprising Oregon Green conjugated to the N-terminal of the linker peptide with a fluorescent quencher conjugated to the C-terminal residue (Figure 2C). Due to Förster resonance energy transfer–based (FRET-based) quenching, the Oregon Green dye would only fluoresce if it was separated from the quencher after cleavage of the peptide. Incubation of the peptide probe with recombinant MT-SP1 resulted in a dose-dependent increase in fluorescence (Figure 2D). We also observed an increase in fluorescent signal when this probe was incubated with whole cell lysate from TRAMP-C2 tumor cells or when the probe was incubated on (nonfixed) cryosections of TRAMP-C2 tumors at 37°C (Figure 2, E and F). Together, these data indicated that a DVD linker designed to contain a MT-SP1 cleavage site within its sequence can be cleaved by proteases found in TRAMP-C2 tumors and that this linker sequence can be used as the basis for designing the anti-CTLA4 DVD.

Identification and characterization of a conditional PSCA/CTLA4 DVD. Candidate anti-CTLA4 DVD screens were conducted to identify the variable domain and linker combinations with reduced ID binding. We subsequently identified a candidate DVD that bound to PSCA-overexpressing cells with the same affinity as the 10E8 clone mAb. The shielded Ab also had a significant reduction in binding to CTLA4-overexpressing cells and did not inhibit the binding of B7-2 to CTLA4-overexpressing cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123391DS1). However, we did not observe any cleavage of the linkers on this DVD when it was incubated with recombinant MT-SP1 (data not shown). The heavy chain and light chain linkers used in this DVD were only 6 and 5 amino acids long, respectively. Therefore, we hypothesized that extending the linkers could improve cleavage by making the linkers more accessible to the protease. To evaluate this hypothesis, we made a series of PSCA/CTLA4 DVDs (10E8/24H2) with extended heavy chain (HC) and light chain (LC) linker sequences (Figure 3A). Incubation of these DVDs with recombinant MT-SP1 showed that the length of the light chain linker strongly affected the ability of MT-SP1 to cleave the DVD. Partial cleavage of the LC linker was only seen after extension by at least 2 amino acids, and full cleavage required extension by 3 amino acids (Figure 3B and the uncut gel found in Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, cleavage of the HC linker could be achieved by addition of only a single amino acid, and this was the case for all designs containing an extended HC linker. Based on these data, we selected a DVD containing a 7–amino acid HC linker and an 8–amino acid LC linker for further evaluation. We found that this DVD is able to bind to PSCA-overexpressing cell lines identically to the parental 10E8 mAb and that this binding was completely lost after the DVD was incubated with MT-SP1 (Figure 3C). Additionally, incubation of the DVD with MT-SP1 allowed for anti-CTLA4 binding to reach the same level as the original anti-CTLA4 Ab (24H2 clone) (Figure 3D). The activation of the PSCA/CTLA4 DVD by cleavage from MT-SP1 increased the CTLA4-neutralizing activity of the molecule by 25-fold compared with the intact form (Figure 3E). Together, these data led us to select a candidate PSCA/CTLA4 DVD version of the engineered anti-CTLA4 Ab (anti-CTLA4 DVD) with the following structure: a mouse IgG2a backbone with ODs derived from 10E8, IDs derived from 24H2, a 7–amino acid HC linker, and an 8–amino acid LC linker.

Figure 3 Protease-cleavable linkers can act as a switch to convert the specificity of a DVD from a tumor antigen to a therapeutic target. A panel of DVDs was made to identify the optimal linker for conditional activation. All DVDs had identical ODs (anti-PSCA) and IDs (anti-CTLA4), but used different linkers. (A) Schematic showing the linker sequences used to optimize cleavage by MT-SP1. (B) Reducing SDS-PAGE of DVDs before and after incubation with MT-SP1. CTL indicates DVD made with linkers lacking the MT-SP1 cleavage site (LSGSDN/SGSDN). Asterisk indicates candidate DVD (5037) with optimal linker lengths that was advanced for further testing. (C and D) After incubation with MT-SP1, intact DVDs or cleaved DVDs were incubated with HEK293 cells overexpressing PSCA (C) or CTLA4 (D) and specific bindings were detected by secondary labeling and FACS. (E) Intact or cleaved DVDs were incubated with HEK293 cells overexpressing CTLA4 in the presence of CD86, and specific binding of CD86 to the cells was detected by flow cytometry. Each in vitro experiment was conducted 3 times independently. A representative figure from each in vitro experiment is shown. (F) Mice were implanted with s.c. TRAMP-C2 tumors and injected with either anti-CTLA4 or anti-CTLA4 DVD. The representative figure from each treatment arm demonstrates the biodistribution of anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD at 48 hours by PET/CT. The upper portion is the transverse plane of the CT scan. The highlight portion is the tumor. The lower panel is the coronal plane of the CT scan. (G) Quantification of PET/CT tissue distribution of anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD at 48 hours. Data were conducted with 2 independent experiments. Each treatment arm was collected from 8 mice per group for the anti-CTLA4–treated group and 4 mice per group for the anti-CTLA4 DVD–treated group. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2 tailed Student’s t test.

Bispecific engineered CTLA4 blockade enhanced tumor-specific targeting and retention. To compare the biodistribution of anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD in vivo, the Abs were conjugated to the chelator desferrioxamine B (DFO) via solvent-exposed ε amino groups on lysine side chains. The DFO-conjugated Abs were coupled to 89Zr using previously reported conditions (16). Evaluating the biodistribution of 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 in intact male C57BL6/j mice with s.c. TRAMP-C2 injection by PET/CT showed that the radiotracer accumulated in the tumor over 8 to 72 hours, while the radiotracer retention in the blood generally declined over 8 to 72 hours, as expected (Supplemental Figure 3). The tumor-to-muscle ratio was approximately 6:1 at 48 hours after injection. Moreover, the activity detected in the bone was low at all time points (e.g., 2.57% ± 0.4% ID/g at 48 hours after injection), underscoring the stability of the radiotracer in vivo. Tumor uptake of 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 was also significantly reduced by heat denaturing the construct prior to i.v. injection, demonstrating that the accumulation of 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 in the TRAMP-C2 tumors is likely due to specific receptor binding (Supplemental Figure 4). Next, we compared the biodistribution of 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 and 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 DVD in mice bearing s.c. TRAMP-C2 tumors. At 48 hours after injection, the tumor uptake of 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 DVD was approximately 1.6-fold higher than what was observed for 89Zr-anti-CTLA4 (Figure 3, F and G; P < 0.05). Overall, our data indicate that localization of the engineered anti-CTLA4 DVD within the tumor microenvironment is significantly higher when compared with that of the original anti-CTLA4 Ab.

Reduced toxicity in vivo with anti-CTLA4 DVD. In order to test the toxicity associated with the anti-CTLA4 DVD Ab, we performed the adoptive transfer of naive CD4+ T cells (CD4+CD45RBhiCD25–) into Rag1–/– recipient mice and treated those mice with either parental anti-CTLA4 or anti-CTLA4 DVD Ab. As can be seen in patients with irAEs (17), we saw signs of lethargy and diarrhea, correlating with previously observed clinical symptoms, accompanied by body weight loss over time in mice that received anti-CTLA4 (Figure 4A). In contrast, mice that received anti-CTLA4 DVD did not exhibit signs of body weight loss over time, showing a significant improvement compared with the original anti-CTLA4 treatment (Figure 4A; P < 0.01). The irAEs associated with ipilimumab treatment also presented with multiorgan pathogenesis. Inflammatory hepatitis has been reported in approximately 2%–5 % of the patients who received CTLA4 blockade (18, 19). In our anti-CTLA4–treated mice, we also observed multifocal lymphocytic infiltration in the parenchymal hepatic tissue and around the portal area, which was similar to what is seen in patients (20). Moreover, the lymphocyte infiltrations were accompanied by mild tissue destruction. In contrast, mice treated with anti-CTLA4 DVD had intact hepatic architecture, with only scarce amounts of lymphocytes present in the liver (Figure 4B; liver section). Pulmonary toxicity has also been reported in patients receiving ipilimumab treatments (21, 22). In our study, we also observed anti-CTLA4–mediated lung toxicities associated with perivascular and peribronchial lymphocyte aggregates leading to bronchiolitis and pneumonitis. This pathological change, however, was reduced in mice receiving anti-CTLA4 DVD (Figure 4B; lung section). Endocrinopathies associated with CPI (23, 24) were also observed, with multifocal tissue destruction in the pancreas after anti-CTLA4 treatments in our murine model. This tissue destruction was ameliorated in mice treated with anti-CTLA4 DVD (Figure 4B; pancreas section). Additionally, anti-CTLA4 treatment induced marked diffuse lymphocytic infiltration, with tissue destruction in the GI tract, but the pathological changes were reduced in mice that received anti-CTLA4 DVD (Figure 4B; GI tract section). Overall, our data demonstrated that mice receiving anti-CTLA4 exhibited multiorgan toxicities similar to the irAEs observed in the clinic and that, by administering anti-CTLA4 DVD, such unwanted pathological changes can be avoided.

Figure 4 Anti-CTLA4 DVD reduced treatment-associated toxicity in mice. Eight- to ten-week-old male Rag1–/– mice (on a C57BL/6j background) were adoptively transferred with purified CD4+CD25–CD45RBhi cells from WT mice. Recipient mice were then treated with either anti-CTLA4, anti-CTLA4 DVD, or isotype control. (A) Percentage of body weight lost among different treatment groups. (B) Mice were harvested at day 28, and multiorgan pathology was examined among different treatment groups. Arrows represent lymphocytic infiltration in the tissues. Experiments were conducted twice, and data shown are from 5 mice per group. Bars represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test.

Maintenance of tissue Tregs with anti-CTLA4 DVD. The efficacy of anti-CTLA4 in murine tumor models requires activation of effector T cells and ADCC activity against Foxp3+ Tregs to mediate antitumor activity (25), yet preservation of Tregs in peripheral tissues can prevent development of irAEs (26). To investigate the Treg population, immunohistochemistry was performed. We found that there were higher percentages of Foxp3+ cells surrounding the glandular epithelium of the GI tract in the negative control and anti-CTLA4 DVD–treated groups compared with the anti-CTLA4–treated group, reflecting significantly degraded Tregs in the GI tract in this latter treatment group (Figure 5A). To further evaluate the ability of anti-CTLA4 DVD in limiting systemic depletion of Tregs, we utilized a T cell–mediated colitis model (27). In this model, the transfer of naive CD4+CD45RBhi T cells from BALB/c into SCID mice induces colitis that can be prevented by cotransfer of CD4+CD45RBlo cells due to the presence of Tregs from the latter population (28, 29). Endoscopic evaluation of the recipient mice at day 35 after adoptive transfer showed that the majority of animals receiving naive T cells alone (CD4+CD45RBhi) developed severe colitis with an average murine endoscopic disease activity index (MEDAI) score of 9 (see Methods). In contrast, the cotransfer of CD4+CD45RBlo cells prevented colitis development (Figure 5, B and C). However, the protective effects of CD4+CD45RBlo cells were completely abrogated with biweekly treatments of anti-CTLA4 for the first 3 weeks following cotransfer. This change was due to the depletion of CTLA4+ cells by ADCC, since treatment of an anti-CTLA4 Ab with a mutated Fc region (anti-CTLA4 DANA; 24H2 clone) that lacks Fc binding did not lead to disease (Figure 5C). Yet when the cotransferred mice were treated with anti-CTLA4 DVD, 60% of the mice were protected from the development of colitis, while all of the mice in the anti-CTLA4 treatment group succumbed to colitis. Next, we examined the Treg population and found that the anti-CTLA4–treated group had significantly reduced tissue-resident Tregs compared with the isotype group (Figure 5D; P < 0.05), while anti-CTLA4 DANA or anti-CTLA4 DVD treatments preserved Tregs. Taken together, these data demonstrate that shielding the CTLA4 ID in the tumor-conditional DVD is an effective approach for limiting systemic immune activation from CTLA4 blockade and avoiding ADCC-mediated Treg depletion in peripheral tissues.

Figure 5 Colitis induction following treatment with anti-CTLA4, but not with anti-CTLA4 DVD. (A) Foxp3 IHC staining was performed on GI tract tissue sections from mice receiving different Abs. Arrows indicate Foxp3+ cells. Experiments were conducted twice with 6 mice per group, and the representative figure from each treatment arm was shown. (B–D) Recipient C.B17 SCID mice were i.p. injected with 5 × 105 purified CD4+CD45RBhi cells with or without 2.5 × 105 CD4+CD45RBlo cells, and administered the indicated treatments at 200 μg per dose twice per week for 3 weeks. At day 35, all mice were evaluated by endoscopy and scored for colitis. Data were collected from 1 experiment with 10–15 mice per treatment arm. (B) Representative endoscopy images of a single mouse from each group. (C) Graphic representation of endoscopy scores at day 35. Red dots indicate animals from which colons were further analyzed for percentage of Foxp3+ cells among CD4+ cells in D. (E–G) Healthy C57BL/6j mice were injected with either anti-CTLA4 or anti-CTLA4 DVD. (E) Flow-gating strategy of spleen samples. (F) Percentage of CD44+ICOS+ in CD4+ T cell subsets. (G) Percentage of CD44+ICOS+ in CD8+ T cell subsets. For parts E–G, experiments were conducted twice, and the representative data from 1 experiment was from 4 mice per group. Bars represent mean or mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test.

Upregulation of ICOS on circulating T cells can be a clinically relevant biomarker of immune activation in patients treated with anti-CTLA4 (30). To investigate the ability of anti-CTLA4 DVD to limit systemic immune activation in vivo, we used flow cytometry to examine ICOS expression in mice treated with anti-CTLA4 or anti-CTLA4 DVD (Figure 5E). Administration of anti-CTLA4 Ab to WT mice resulted in a dose-dependent upregulation of ICOS on both splenic CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, F and G). At the highest dose, anti-CTLA4 Ab resulted in more than 40% of ICOS expression on CD4+ T cells as opposed to more than 12% in the anti-CTLA4 DVD–treated group. A similar trend was also observed in CD8+ T cell subsets. Overall, our data demonstrated that the inner domain conditional silencing in the DVD design is sufficient to prevent systemic T cell activation.

Anti-CTLA4 DVD preserved antitumor activity compared with CTLA4 blockade. Although prevention of systemic Treg depletion is important for preventing multiorgan toxicities, Treg depletion in tumors is essential for triggering antitumor immunity in murine models (10). Additionally, the therapeutic effect of anti-CTLA4 has also been demonstrated in the CD4+ effector T cell compartment within the tumor microenvironment (25). To further examine the details of the immunological changes in tumor-bearing mice treated with anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD, we utilized the TRAMP-C2 tumor model expressing PSCA, which can be targeted by the antigen-binding site of the ODs of the Ab (Figure 6A). Mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors and treated with different CTLA4 blockades. Both anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD significantly inhibited tumor growth compared with either PSCA alone or isotype control (Figure 6, B and C). Also, mice treated with anti-CTLA4 or anti-CTLA4 DVD exhibited prolonged survival in the TRAMP-C2 tumor challenge experiment (Figure 6D). In the dose-response experiment, both anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD demonstrated similar tumor inhibitory effects in TRAMP-C2–bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To further investigate the immune landscape within the tumor microenvironment, tumors were harvested from checkpoint inhibitor–treated mice and analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 7A). We found that anti-CTLA4 increased the density of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells compared with anti-PSCA or isotype control treatments (Figure 7B). Both anti-CTLA4 and anti-CTLA4 DVD successfully increased ICOS expression in effector CD4+ T cells (Figure 7C) while depleting tumor-infiltrating Tregs compared with isotype control or anti-PSCA alone (Figure 7D). Treatment with both classes of CTLA4 blockades also induced higher amounts of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell subsets than the control group (Figure 7E; P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, respectively), and those CD8+ T cells had higher expression of CD25 (Figure 7F; P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, respectively) and Ki-67 (Figure 7G; P < 0.01) compared with isotype-treated mice, indicating their highly activated status and proliferative capabilities. Spas-1 represents an immunodominant epitope in the TRAMP-C2 tumor model (14). Here, we found that mice treated with anti-CTLA4 DVD had significantly increased frequency of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells that recognize Spas-1 compared with either the PSCA-alone group (P < 0.01) or the isotype-treated group (Figure 7H; P < 0.05).

Figure 6 Anti-CTLA4 DVD preserves antitumor activity. (A) C57BL/6j male mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors at day 0 (D0), and tumors were allowed to grow for 40 days. Mice were randomized into different treatment groups before Ab injection and then received different treatments at days 40, 43, 46, and 49. (B and C) Tumor growth from different treatment groups over time. (D) Survival curve of different treatment groups. Data were conducted with 2 independent experiments. Each treatment arm was collected from 7 mice per group. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test.

Figure 7 Immune landscape within tumors after different CTLA4 blockades. C57BL/6j male mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors at day 0, and tumors were allowed to grow for 40 days. Mice were randomized into different treatment groups and received different treatments at days 40, 43, 46, and 49. Tissues were harvested at day 52 and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) Tumors were harvested from each treatment group and analyzed for different immune subsets by flow cytometry. (B) Total numbers of CD4+ T cells per tumor weight. CD4+ T cells were pregated on live CD45+CD3+CD8– T cells. (C) Percentage of ICOS expression among CD4+Foxp3– T cells. (D) Percentage of CD4+Foxp3+ among CD3+ cells. (E) Total number of infiltrating CD8+ T cells per tumor weight. (F) Total numbers of CD8+CD25+ T cells per tumor weight. (G) Percentage of Ki-67 among CD3+CD8+ T cells. (H) Percentage of Spas-1–reactive CD8+ T cells among CD3+ cells. Two independent experiments were conducted. Data were shown as 5 mice per group from 1 representative experiment. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test.

The CTLA4 costimulation pathway is also involved in early T cell activation in peripheral lymphoid organs (31). To further investigate the systemic antitumor immune responses of different CTLA4 blockades, spleen and draining lymph nodes were harvested after treatments and analyzed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6A). In draining lymph nodes, anti-CTLA4 significantly induced higher amounts of total CD4+ T cells and ICOS expression compared with anti-CTLA4 DVD, anti-PSCA, or isotype control (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Similarly, CD8+ and Spas-1–reactive CD8+ T cells were also increased in the anti-CTLA4–treated group, but not in the anti-CTLA4 DVD, anti-PSCA, or isotype control groups (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Similar trends were also observed in the spleen. While anti-CTLA4 induced higher amounts of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells systemically, the numbers were significantly reduced in the anti-CTLA4 DVD group, particularly with the CD8+ T subset (Supplemental Figure 6, G–K). Overall, these data supported the notion that the CTLA4 neutralizing activity of the PSCA/CTLA4 DVD is conditionally inhibited to prevent systemic immune activation in lymphoid organs, while maintaining antitumor activity by localized depletion of Tregs and increased CD8+ T cells within the tumor (Figure 8).