Commentary 10.1172/JCI125800

An adapted anti-CTLA4 therapeutic aimed at mitigating the toxicities of checkpoint inhibition

Jarushka Naidoo,1,2 Arbor Dykema,1,2 and Franco D’Alessio3

1Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center,

2Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and

3Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jarushka Naidoo, 300 Mason Lord Drive, Johns Hopkins Bayview, Baltimore, Maryland 21224, USA. Phone: 410.550.2646; Email: jnaidoo1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Naidoo, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center,

2Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and

3Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jarushka Naidoo, 300 Mason Lord Drive, Johns Hopkins Bayview, Baltimore, Maryland 21224, USA. Phone: 410.550.2646; Email: jnaidoo1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Dykema, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center,

2Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and

3Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jarushka Naidoo, 300 Mason Lord Drive, Johns Hopkins Bayview, Baltimore, Maryland 21224, USA. Phone: 410.550.2646; Email: jnaidoo1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by D’Alessio, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published December 10, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):75–77. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125800.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 10, 2018 - Version history

Antibodies that target immune checkpoint molecules, such as CTLA4, provide robust antitumor effects in a subset of patients. Unfortunately, not all patients respond to immune checkpoint inhibition, and some develop life-threatening immune-related adverse events (irAEs). The mechanisms that underlie irAEs from immune checkpoint inhibition are not fully understood, and treatment strategies are currently limited to targeting inflammatory mediators. In this issue of the JCI, Pai et al. report on their development of a modified CTLA4 antibody that shields the inner CTLA4-binding domain until the antibody is within the protease-rich tumor microenvironment. In a lymphopenic murine model reconstituted with naive CD4+ T cells, adapted anti-CTLA4 reduced the occurrence of irAEs and enhanced antitumor effects. This thought-provoking study lays the groundwork for further exploration of this adapted antibody in immunocompetent hosts and introduction of this adaptation to other immune checkpoint molecules. It also suggests that this approach may reduce the incidence of irAEs.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
76 Page 75 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement