Subdominance and poor intrinsic immunogenicity limit humoral immunity targeting influenza HA stem

Stem-specific B cell responses are highly subdominant during primary infection. We first examined the spatial and temporal dynamics of HA and stem-specific humoral immunity during primary H1N1 influenza infection in C57BL/6 mice intranasally infected with A/Puerto Rico/08/1934 (PR8). To enable the study of HA-specific immunity, we first generated full-length HA (HA-FL) and stabilized HA stem proteins as described previously (6, 21), and then confirmed antigenic specificity by binding to well-characterized monoclonal antibodies (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123366DS1). After a single, nonlethal infection, we observed the rapid development of a HA-FL–specific serum antibody response by day 7 after infection that peaked by day 28 and was maintained at high titers out to day 112 (Figure 1A). In contrast, serum antibodies specific for the HA stem were first detectable only by day 14 and were then maintained at serum titers that were over 100-fold lower than those for antibodies against HA-FL.

Figure 1 Serological and B cell responses in experimentally infected mice. (A) Serum endpoint total IgG titers were measured by ELISA using HA-FL (blue) or stabilized HA stem (red) in mice infected intranasally with PR8 (n = 6 per time point). Dotted lines denote the detection cutoff (1:100 dilution). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) Frequency of GC B cells (B220+IgD–CD38loGL7+) and memory B cells (B220+IgD–CD38hiGL7–) binding HA-FL (blue) or HA stem (red) (n = 6). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (C) Frequency of plasma cells (CD138+B220–IgD–) binding HA-FL (blue) or HA stem (red) (n = 6). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (D) HA bioavailability visualized by monoclonal anti–HA head or anti–HA stem antibody staining (white) and B220+ B cell staining (green). Scale bars: 100 μm.

For the direct assessment of influenza HA-FL– and HA stem–specific immunity at the B cell level, we examined the frequency and specificity of memory and GC B cells using PR8 HA-FL or PR8 HA stem flow cytometric probes (gating, Supplemental Figure 2). Within the mediastinal lymph node (MLN), which drains the lungs and where influenza-specific B cell responses are initiated following infection (22–24), lymphoid remodeling and GC responses were rapidly established (Supplemental Figure 3). The HA-FL and HA stem probes allowed us to simultaneously track both total GC B cell responses (B220+IgD–CD38loGL7+) and the proportions that were HA-FL or HA stem specific. We found that both total GC B cells and the sizable subpopulation of cells that were HA-FL specific expanded out to day 14 and were maintained at elevated levels until day 112 (Figure 1B; see representative plots in Supplemental Figure 4). During this time, B cell selection and antibody affinity maturation to HA likely continues within the MLNs (23). Within the spleen, major remodeling and significant GC expansion occurred after infection (Supplemental Figure 5), with the frequency of HA-specific B cells within the GC population reaching approximately 5% by day 14, before waning over time. Neither GC formation nor expansion of HA-specific GC B cells was observed within the nondraining inguinal lymph nodes (ILNs).

HA-specific memory B cells (B220+IgD–CD38hiGL7–) peaked in the blood on day 14, before rapidly contracting to a stable level of approximately 0.3% of the total blood memory B cell population that was maintained out to day 112. We observed similar dynamics and resting frequencies within the memory cell populations in the spleen and nondraining ILNs. In contrast, HA-specific MLN memory B cells were rapidly expanded by day 14 but were maintained at high frequencies (~2%) out to day 112. Consistent with previous observations that the frequency of lymph node B cells predicts serum antibody immunodominance (15), our observations of low serum antibodies specific for HA stem coincided with very limited numbers of HA stem–specific B cells detected within the blood or lymphoid tissues by flow cytometry. Likewise, while HA-specific B cells could be readily visualized by confocal microscopy within the MLNs (Supplemental Figure 6) or spleen (Supplemental Figure 7) of infected mice, we detected little to no staining for B cells binding the HA stem either localized in the GC or distributed within the tissues.

To enumerate antigen-specific antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) or plasma cells within the bone marrow of infected mice, we devised an intracellular staining protocol of CD138+ plasma cells with the HA-FL and HA stem probes (Figure 1C; see gating in Supplemental Figure 8). In line with the low titers of stem antibodies, few stem-specific plasma cells were evident, while plasma cells secreting antibodies specific for HA-FL were readily detected. The narrow epitope specificity of the PR8 HA–specific antibody and B cell response was further confirmed using a HA probe derived from SV12 virus (15, 25), which carries 12 amino acid substitutions enabling near-total escape from serological recognition at canonical epitopes (Supplemental Figure 9). Thus, in line with findings from previous studies (15), we found that primary PR8 infection in mice was dominated serologically and at the cellular level by B cells that target canonical epitopes surrounding the receptor binding site, despite the presence of bioavailable stem epitopes within the lungs of the infected mice (Figure 1D). Subdominance of the pandemic H1N1 (pdmH1N1) HA stem was additionally confirmed using mice infected with A/California/04/2009 (CA09) (Supplemental Figure 10). To confirm that these observations were not exclusive to the C57BL/6 mouse strain, we examined infected BALB/c mice and found a similar predominance of HA-FL over HA stem responses on day 14 after infection (Supplemental Figure 11, A and C).

To extend these findings to a more relevant animal model for human influenza, we infected 8 pigtail macaques (Macaca nemestrina) with pdmH1N1 A/Auckland/1/2009, which is antigenically indistinguishable from CA09. The mean serum endpoint levels at the peak of the response (day 14 after infection) were approximately 1:3800 and approximately 1:600 for HA-FL and HA stem responses, respectively (Figure 2A). While the mean HA-FL responses were maintained out to day 56, HA stem responses decreased by 2-fold (~1:300) relative to the titers on day 14. HA stem responses were also 12-fold lower than HA-FL responses on day 56.

Figure 2 Serological and B cell responses in experimentally infected macaques. (A) Serum endpoint total IgG titers were measured by ELISA using CA09 HA-FL (blue) or stabilized CA09 HA stem (red) in macaques (n = 8) infected intranasally with A/Auckland/1/2009. Note that 2 animals were sacrificed on day 23. Dotted lines denote the detection cutoff (dilution 1:100). (B) Frequency of IgG+ memory B cells (CD19+IgD–IgG+) binding CA09 HA-FL (blue) or stabilized CA09 HA stem (red) was measured by flow cytometry within cryopreserved PBMC samples from infected macaques (n = 6). Note that the 2 animals sacrificed on day 23 were excluded.

We examined the frequency of memory B cells (CD19+IgD–IgG+) in cryopreserved PBMC samples of infected macaques using CA09 HA-FL or HA stem flow cytometric probes (Figure 2B). B cells specific for HA-FL were detectable on day 14 (~0.1%), coinciding with the appearance of serological HA-FL–specific antibodies, and slightly waned by day 56. In contrast, little to no HA stem–specific B cells were detectable throughout the course of the pdmH1N1 infection. Both murine and macaque infections displayed analogous kinetics in serology and blood-circulating memory B cells specific for HA-FL, both of which peaked on day 14, indicating that the infection models were similar.

Taken together, our data across mouse and macaque models showed that the HA stem is markedly immunologically subdominant at both cellular and serological levels during primary influenza infection in naive animals.

The HA stem displays limited immunogenicity in isolation. We next examined HA-specific humoral responses in the context of immunization. C57BL/6 mice were repeatedly immunized intramuscularly in the absence of adjuvant with HA-FL, HA stem, or controls (PBS, phycoerythrin [PE]). We detected a steady increase in PE-specific serum antibody in PE-immunized mice (Figure 3A), with boosting evident for 3 immunizations until a plateau was reached at a serum dilution of approximately 1:105. Likewise, vaccination with HA-FL drove a steady increase in HA-FL serum titers for all 5 immunizations, peaking at approximately 1:106 after the final boost. Sequential HA-FL immunization elicited serum antibodies against the HA stem at levels that were approximately 1 log lower (peaking at ~1:105) than HA-FL serum titers. This observation indicates that HA-FL immunization partially overcomes stem subdominance. Interestingly, repeated vaccination with HA stem was comparatively poorly immunogenic, with undetectable stem serum antibodies until the third immunization, peaking at a titer of approximately 1:104.

Figure 3 Serological and B cell responses in primary vaccinated mice. Serum endpoint total IgG titers were measured by ELISA using HA-FL, HA stem, or PE proteins in mice that were immunized (A) 5 times with unadjuvanted immunogens or (B) 2 times with adjuvanted (Addavax) immunogens (n = 10 from 2 independent experiments with groups of 5 animals). Mice were immunized at 3-week intervals, and serum was collected every 2 weeks after immunization. Dotted lines denote the detection cutoff (dilution 1:400). Box boundaries represent 25th and 75th percentiles, the inner line represents the median, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values. (C) Representative flow cytometric plots and (D) frequency of GC B cells (B220+IgD–CD38loGL7+) from mice vaccinated once with adjuvanted (Addavax) immunogens double stained with HA stem probes (PR8) (n = 10 from 2 independent experiments with groups of 5 animals). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Adj., adjuvant.

Limited stem immunogenicity was maintained even when immunogens were formulated with the adjuvant Addavax, an MF59 analog. Two immunizations were sufficient to elicit strong serum antibody responses (~1:106) for HA-FL or PE (Figure 3B). Analogous to the unadjuvanted regimen, stem-specific serum antibodies were detectable at high levels of approximately 1:106 when immunizations were performed with HA-FL with Addavax. In contrast, only modest titers (~1:104) of stem serum antibodies could be elicited by 2 injections of HA stem protein, despite inclusion of the adjuvant. We repeated the HA stem vaccinations with 4 additional adjuvants and via subcutaneous immunization but found that these regimens overall failed to rescue the HA stem serum antibody response (Supplemental Figure 12). We found that the poor immunogenicity of stem was relieved by covalently coupling it to KLH. Immunization with the conjugate in Addavax generated a very high titer of a stem-specific serum antibody response (Figure 3B), along with a high KLH-specific serum antibody response (Supplemental Figure 11B). While BALB/c mice vaccinated with HA-FL in Addavax showed a similar immunological dominance of HA-FL serum antibody responses, vaccination with the HA stem immunogen in Addavax elicited a stem-specific serum antibody response greater than that previously seen in C57BL/6 mice (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C).

To further dissect limited HA stem immunogenicity, we examined the recruitment of stem-specific B cells into the GCs of draining ILNs after a single immunization with Addavax-adjuvanted immunogens (Figure 3, C and D). Mirroring the serum antibody response, negligible GC recruitment of stem-specific B cells was observed with the HA stem protein alone, comparable to that seen with the PBS control. In contrast, immunization with the HA-FL protein or HA stem with a KLH carrier induced strong GC recruitment of stem-specific B cells. We further confirmed that linkage to a nanoparticle scaffold (6) relieved the poor immunogenicity of the HA stem at both the serological and B cell levels (Supplemental Figure 13). Taken together, these data suggest that the HA stem domain in isolation is intrinsically poorly immunogenic. However, strong stem-specific serum antibodies and their corresponding GC B cells can be induced when the stem protein is presented in the form of a full-length HA, when linked to a KLH carrier protein, or when displayed on the surface of a nanoparticle.

The HA stem elicits limited Tfh responses following vaccination or infection. Typical of protein antigens, CD4+ T cells are required for robust and durable serum antibody responses to HA (15, 26, 27). We therefore wondered whether the limited immunogenicity of HA stem immunogens is due to limiting Tfh responses. We stimulated draining ILN T cells from immunized C57BL/6 mice with overlapping 17-mer synthetic peptide sets encompassing the HA head (residues HA1 42-313, H3 numbering) or HA stem (HA1 0-42, 314-329, HA2 1-174) domains. Antigen-specific Tfh cells (CD3+CD4+CXCR5++PD1++) (Supplemental Figure 14A) were detected on the basis of upregulation of CD154 (CD40L) (Supplemental Figure 14B), a classical marker of CD4+ T cell help, or the activation-induced markers OX40, CD25, and/or ICOS, which preferentially identify antigen-specific Tfh cells compared with traditional intracellular cytokine staining (28–30) (Supplemental Figure 14, C and D).

Ex vivo enumeration of ILN Tfh cell populations on day 14 after immunization confirmed that sizable Tfh cell populations could be recovered from both PR8 HA-FL– and stem KLH–immunized mice (Figure 4A). HA-FL immunization induced significantly higher levels of head-specific compared with stem-specific Tfh cells, irrespective of the surface marker combinations used to define antigen-specific Tfh cells (P = 0.005 for OX-40++ICOS++ and OX-40++CD25+ responses, P = 0.008 for CD154+ responses) (Figure 4B). We observed similar results in BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 15A). Importantly, despite the induction of stem-specific serum antibodies and expansion of Tfh cells in the draining lymph nodes, stem KLH vaccination did not elicit a stem-specific Tfh cell response in C57BL/6 mice (Figure 4C) or in BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 15B). We confirmed, using either whole KLH protein or a subset of immunogenic KLH peptides, that robust KLH-specific Tfh responses could be detected in stem KLH–vaccinated animals (Supplemental Figure 16). Together, these results suggest that deficient Tfh cell elicitation may underpin the poor immunogenic potential of the stem-based immunogen.

Figure 4 Antigen specificity of Tfh cells following immunization or infection in mice. (A) Tfh cells were quantified in the 2 draining ILNs on day 14 after vaccination with PR8 HA-FL or stem KLH antigens (n = 5). (B–D) Antigen-specific Tfh cells were identified either by OX-40 upregulation in combination with ICOS++ or CD25 coexpression or CD154 expression following 18 hours of stimulation with HA head or HA stem peptide pools. Antigen-specific responses are presented after background subtraction using a DMSO control (dotted line indicates no change above background). Samples were collected on day 14 after immunization or infection with PR8 HA-FL (n = 12), stem KLH protein (n = 10), or 50 TCID 50 PR8 virus (n = 5). Error bars indicate the median and IQR. **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs test.

Extending these findings, we examined the frequency of HA head– and HA stem–specific Tfh cells in the MLNs of mice following intranasal PR8 infection. Consistent with the immunization data, HA head–specific Tfh responses were readily detectible on day 14 after infection, while stem-specific Tfh cells were rarely identified (Figure 4D), suggesting that restricted Tfh cell responses targeting the HA stem are independent of the HA antigen delivery modality.

Selective recall of stem antibody responses is greatest in the context of HA-FL immunization. We next examined the capacity of HA stem immunogens to recall anti-stem antibody responses in the context of preexisting immunity, such as might be found in immune adults. C57BL/6 mice were infected intranasally with PR8 before intramuscular injection 56 days later with HA-FL and HA stem immunogens. High serum antibody titers against HA-FL could be detected after infection in all animals, with a minor boost observed in groups immunized with HA-FL protein with or without adjuvant (Figure 5A). In line with the primary infection model, very low titers of stem-specific serum antibody were observed after infection. However, these stem-specific titers were boosted following immunization with HA-FL or HA stem with a KLH carrier. Interestingly, we found that vaccination with the HA stem immunogen alone, with or without adjuvant, failed to elicit stem antibody responses in these preimmune animals. This was similarly evident when we examined the recruitment of antigen-specific B cells into the draining ILNs, whereby HA-FL efficiently recruited both HA-FL– and stem-specific B cells into GCs following immunization (Figure 5B). KLH-conjugated stem, but not stem alone, recruited stem-specific B cells into GCs.

Figure 5 Stem immunogens fail to selectively recall stem antibodies in preimmune mice and macaques. Mice infected intranasally with PR8 and immunized on day 56 were analyzed for (A) serum endpoint total IgG titers measured by ELISA on day 56 (black box shows before immunization) and day 70 (white box shows 2 weeks after immunization) using HA-FL or HA stem proteins (n = 10 from 2 independent experiments with groups of 5 animals) and (B) frequency of GC B cells (B220+IgD–CD38loGL7+) stained with HA-FL and HA stem probes (PR8) measured by flow cytometry (n = 5). Box boundaries represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, the inner line represents the median, and whiskers represent minimum and maximum values. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. Macaques (n = 6) infected intranasally with A/Auckland/1/2009 and immunized on day 56 with seasonal IIV4 or HA stem immunogen were analyzed for (C) serum endpoint total IgG titers measured by ELISA using CA09 HA-FL (blue) or stabilized CA09 HA stem (red) proteins and (D) frequency of IgG+ memory B cells (CD19+IgD–IgG+) binding CA09 HA-FL (blue) or stabilized CA09 HA stem (red) probes measured by flow cytometry within cryopreserved PBMC samples. Dotted lines denote the detection cutoff (dilution 1:100).

We next boosted 6 macaques experimentally infected with pdmH1N1 (from Figure 2A) with either 30 μg HA stem protein or a double dose (total of 30 μg of each HA) of the seasonal quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine containing a pdmH1N1 component (IIV4; 2016 Fluarix Tetra). Consistent with the mouse model, IIV4 immunization drove the efficient recall of HA-FL (3 of 3 animals) and stem serum antibody responses (2 of 3 animals) (Figure 5C), with a corresponding rise in serum neutralization titers as measured by a focus reduction assay (Supplemental Figure 17). In contrast, immunization with the HA stem (using a conserved H1N1 HA stem immunogen derived from A/New Caledonia/20/1999) (6) failed to recall HA-FL antibody, HA stem antibody, or CA09 serum neutralization activity. These patterns were recapitulated when we examined the frequency of HA-FL– or HA stem–specific B cells in the blood of immunized macaques (Figure 5D), where we observed a boosting of memory B cell frequencies only in the animals that received IIV4. Taken together, our results suggest that the poor immunogenicity of HA stem immunogens observed during primary immunization also translates into a diminished capacity to recall stem-specific memory responses in preimmune animals.

Seasonal influenza vaccination of humans drives stem-specific antibody and memory B cell expansion in humans. There have been varying reports as to the degree to which HA stem responses are elicited by seasonal immunization in humans (3, 9, 10). Serological responses to seasonal vaccines were assessed by ELISA in 3 cohorts of healthy Australian adult volunteers receiving Southern Hemisphere formulations of 2015 IIV3 (Fluvax, n = 29) (31), 2016 IIV4 (FluQuadri, n = 18), or 2017 IIV4 (Afluria Quadrivalent, n = 21), all of which contained H1N1 A/California/06/2009 (2015 and 2016 seasons) or the antigenically similar A/Michigan/45/2015 (2017 season). Serum antibody binding HA-FL or HA stem was detected within baseline samples in all subjects, with approximately 2- to 3-fold lower titers of stem-specific antibodies (Figure 6A). We observed a significant expansion of endpoint titers of HA-FL and HA stem antibodies following vaccine administration in all 3 cohorts, but serological titers of stem-specific antibodies were consistently lower than those detected for HA-FL.

Figure 6 Stem antibody and memory B cells are expanded by seasonal influenza vaccination in humans. (A) Serum endpoint total IgG titers of antibody binding the HA-FL (blue) or the stabilized HA stem (red) proteins at baseline and following immunization (day 28 [d28]) with seasonal IIV3 (n = 29) or IIV4 (2016: n = 18; 2017: n = 21). (B) Representative flow cytometric plots of IgG+ memory B cells from IIV4 (2016 season) recipients double stained with recombinant HA-FL or HA stem probes (CA09). Memory B cells were defined as CD19+IgD–IgG+ after prior exclusion of doublets, dead cells, and CD3+, CD14+, CD16+, CD8+, and CD10+ cells. Frequency (C) and percentage change (D) of IgG+ memory B cells binding HA-FL or HA stem between baseline and after IIV4 (2016 season) immunization (n = 18). (E) Representative flow cytometric plots of IgG+ memory B cells from IIV4 (2017 season) recipients costained with recombinant HA-FL (A/Michigan/45/2015) or HA stem probes (CA09). Frequency (F) and percentage change (G) of IgG+ memory B cells binding either HA-FL or HA stem between baseline and after IIV4 (2017 season) immunization (n = 21). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test (A, C, and E).

Although the use of recombinant trimeric HA probes for ex vivo identification of HA-specific B cells by flow cytometry is well established (2, 11, 21), stem-specific B cell responses to seasonal influenza vaccines have not been extensively characterized. We enumerated memory B cells recognizing HA-FL or the HA stem in seasonal vaccine recipients. Cryopreserved PBMC samples from the IIV4 (2016 season) cohort were costained with a B cell phenotyping panel (gating in Supplemental Figure 18) and HA-FL or HA stem probes, with HA-specific B cell populations double stained to maximize specificity (Figure 6B). Four weeks after immunization, we observed a significant expansion in memory B cell frequencies from baseline for both HA-FL– and stem-specific populations (Figure 6C), with similar overall magnitudes of memory B cell expansion for both cell populations (Figure 6D). Likewise, using samples from the subsequent year’s cohort (IIV4 2017) and costaining with HA-FL and HA stem probes (Figure 6E), we again observed a significant and comparable expansion of HA-specific B cells binding both nonstem and stem regions (Figure 6, F and G). Indeed, a dramatic expansion of stem-specific memory B cells could be directly observed in a subset of vaccine recipients (4 of 21) following immunization (Supplemental Figure 19). To summarize, in subjects with preexisting H1N1 influenza immunity, we confirmed that stem responses are subdominant to head responses but that seasonal influenza vaccines can drive expansion of HA stem–specific humoral immunity. Thus, a general lack of stem-specific B cell responsiveness does not seem to underpin the serological subdominance of stem-specific antibody responses in humans.