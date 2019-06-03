Protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 22 modulates colitis in a microbiota-dependent manner

Presence of the CD-associated variant in PTPN22 results in attenuated colitis upon acute DSS treatment, but results in enhanced chronic DSS-induced colitis. In order to understand how the autoimmunity-associated variant in PTPN22 affects the extent of intestinal inflammation, we subjected mice carrying either the WT or the disease-associated PTPN22 619W variant (the mouse ortholog of the human R620W variant, referred to as 619W mice) to acute dextran sulfate sodium–induced (DSS-induced) colitis (an overview of the timeline of the experiments and procedures can be found in Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123263DS1). Since the functional consequence of the PTPN22 variant is still a matter of debate (22), we also included PTPN22-deficient (PTPN22–/–) mice in our studies. Consistent with previous reports (14, 17), PTPN22–/– mice suffered from enhanced colitis in response to acute DSS treatment, while 619W mice were protected from disease onset (Supplemental Figure 1).

When PTPN22–/– and 619W mice were subjected to repeated DSS treatment, 619W mice were no longer protected from colitis induction. Although 619W mice lost significantly less weight during/after the first DSS cycle, they showed weight development similar to that of their WT littermates in the second cycle, and after the third and fourth cycle they even revealed a delayed recovery when compared with WT and PTPN22–/– mice (Figure 1A). Pronounced colitis in 619W mice upon 4 DSS cycles was also obvious in colonoscopy, and associated with pronounced colon shortening and increased histology scores at the end of the experiment (Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 1 Presence of the 619W variant promotes chronic colitis. Chronic colitis was induced in PTPN22–/– and 619W mice as well as in their respective WT littermates via administration of 4 cycles of DSS (1.5% DSS in the drinking water for 7 days, followed by 10 days recovery, each cycle). (A–D) Weight development (A), representative pictures from colonoscopy (original magnification, ×10) and MEICS (B), quantification of colitis severity (C), and representative pictures from H&E-stained colon sections (original magnification, ×20) at day 85 (D) reveal that 619W mice show enhanced colitis from the second DSS cycle onward. Depicted are mean values and SEM (A–C). Data are representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments with n = 3–6 per experimental group, each experiment. (B–D) Each dot represents 1 mouse. Graph in A shows weight development from the same individuals as in B–D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test.

Presence of the 619W variant in PTPN22 results in decreased levels of Th1 cells in the inflamed intestine, while promoting Tregs. PTPN22 negatively regulates molecules in the T cell receptor signaling pathway (13), and it has been demonstrated that it influences the development of Th cell subsets (23). Consistent with previous reports (23, 24), we found enhanced levels of regulatory T cells (Tregs) in PTPN22–/– mice undergoing acute and chronic DSS colitis (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Notably, a similar but less pronounced phenotype was observed in 619W animals (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). This is in line with reports published by Dai et al. and Brownlie et al. (22, 23), and indicates that presence of the 619W variant has effects similar, with respect to T cell biology, to those of a deletion of Ptpn22. Further, we found reduced levels of Th1 cells in PTPN22–/– mice in both colitis models, while Th17 cells were not affected consistently (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, and data not shown). Induction of effector Th cells was overall low in the DSS models, arguing against a prominent role of Th cells in DSS-mediated colitis (Supplemental Figure 2 and data not shown).

Inflammasome activation is enhanced in the inflamed intestine of 619W mice. We have previously shown that loss of PTPN22 results in decreased NLRP3 inflammasome activation, while presence of the 619W variant promotes NLRP3-mediated IL-1β secretion (17, 25). Therefore, we next addressed whether inflammasome activation is altered within acute and chronic DSS colitis. Consistent with our previous findings, PTPN22–/– mice showed decreased inflammasome activity (as observed by reduced IL-1β cleavage and reduced levels of IL-18 in the colon) in acute and chronic DSS colitis, while it was enhanced in 619W mice (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Presence of the 619W variant in PTPN22 affects inflammasome activation and IL-18 secretion. Colitis was induced in WT, 619W, and PTPN22–/– mice by (A) administration of DSS for 7 days; and (B) administration of 4 DSS cycles. Colon pieces were analyzed by Western blot and ELISA for IL-1β and IL-18, respectively. Each lane in the Western blot represents 1 individual mouse, and each dot in the graph represents 1 individual. Data are representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments with n = 3–6 per experimental group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Cohousing transfers the colitis phenotype from PTPN22–/– and 619W mice to WT mice. Though the observed changes in inflammasome activation and alterations in T cell subsets during colitis induction can partially explain the observed differences in colitis severity, they cannot explain why presence of the 619W variant in PTPN22 is protective during acute colitis, while promoting disease severity in chronic DSS colitis. Since aberrant T cell and inflammasome activity have both been linked to alterations in the intestinal microbiota, we hypothesized that the intestinal microbiota might be involved in the colitis phenotype in our mice. To address this, we first performed cohousing studies. When WT mice were cohoused with PTPN22–/– littermates after weaning and throughout the experiment, they showed a disease phenotype similar to that of PTPN22–/– counterparts, i.e., increased disease severity in acute colitis, but milder disease upon exposure to several DSS cycles (Figure 3A). Likewise, cohousing of WT mice with 619W mice throughout the experiment resulted in alleviated acute, but increased chronic, colitis (Figure 3, A and D), indicating that the microbiota at least partially contributes to this phenotype.

Figure 3 Cohousing transfers the phenotype from 619W and PTPN22–/– mice to WT littermates. (A–C) Chronic colitis was induced in WT mice that were cohoused since birth with 619W or PTPN22–/– mice as indicated (A); PTPN22–/– mice that were cohoused since birth and throughout the experiment with WT mice, or mice that were housed only with PTPN22–/– mice after weaning and throughout the experiment (B); or 619W mice that were cohoused since birth and throughout the experiment with WT mice, or mice that were housed only with 619W mice after weaning and throughout the experiment (C). (D) Representative pictures (original magnification, ×10) and scoring of histologic colitis severity in H&E-stained sections of the terminal colon from mice in A–C. Data are representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments. Weight curves show mean ± SEM for each group; n = 3 for H 2 O group and n = 5 for all other groups. The other graphs show values and SEM, and each dot represents 1 individual mouse. –/–, PTPN22–/–. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test.

Interestingly, cohousing of PTPN22–/– or 619W mice with WT mice had no effects on colitis severity (Figure 3, B–D), indicating that the phenotype is transferred from PTPN22–/– and 619W mice to their WT counterparts but not vice versa. A further indication that alterations in microbial composition promote enhanced colitis in 619W mice upon chronic DSS exposure is the fact that antibiotic treatment annulated this effect (Supplemental Figure 3), although the initial, more severe disease was still present in PTPN22–/– mice.

Altered microbiota in 619W and PTPN22–/– mice. Having observed drastic effects of cohousing and microbiota depletion, we next analyzed the composition of the intestinal microbiota in the different mouse lines. In a first step we analyzed the microbiota in the 3 genotypes at the time of weaning (until that time, the PTPN22–/– and 619W mice were housed together with their respective WT littermates) and how it develops until week 24 (the same age as mice after the chronic DSS experiments). Starting at an age of 12 weeks, both PTPN22–/– and 619W mice harbored lower microbial richness than WT mice, though effects were overall minor (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 4 619W and PTPN22–/– genotypes are associated with a distinct gut microbiota. Relative to matched WT controls, both 619W and PTPN22–/– mice showed baseline differences in microbiota taxa richness (A) and overall community composition (B; principal coordinates analysis [PCoA] of Bray-Curtis dissimilarities) that were conferred to some extent to cohoused WT littermates, but not vice versa. See Supplemental Table 1 for full data and individual statistical test results.

Microbial community composition, in contrast, was clearly distinct between the 3 genotypes, as indicated by trends in Bray-Curtis dissimilarity (permutational multivariate ANOVA [PERMANOVA], P ≤ 10–4 in 9999 permutations; Figure 4B). These differences increased with age: while at the time of weaning, genotypes were already compositionally distinct (R2 = 0.284, P ≤ 10–4), microbiome maturation was characterized by more pronounced and genotype-specific compositional shifts (R2 > 0.6 at later time points). WT mice that were cohoused with 619W mice or PTPN22–/– mice after weaning developed a microbiota similar to that of their 619W or PTPN22–/– littermates. In contrast, PTPN22–/– and 619W mice cohoused with WT remained within genotype. This indicates that presence of the variant or deletion of PTPN22 clearly and characteristically influences microbial composition.

A total of 83 operational taxonomic units (OTUs) were differentially abundant in PTPN22–/– or 619W mice relative to WT baselines at any of the tested time points, representing the core murine gut bacterial phyla Bacteroidetes, Firmicutes, Proteobacteria, and Deferribacteres (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 1 for a full list). While some univariate associations were shared between genotypes (e.g., Bacteroides OTU S8307 was enriched in both, whereas Lachnospiraceae OTU S56104 was depleted), others were genotype-specific; for example, 619W mice were characteristically enriched for OTUs classified as Lactobacillus, Helicobacter, and Sutterellaceae. Further, WT mice that were not separated from their PTPN22–/– or 619W littermates after weaning closely resembled their 619W or PTPN22–/– counterparts. This might reflect that the microbiota is transferred between individuals in the same cage (26).

Figure 5 Associations of individual taxa with 619W and PTPN22–/– genotypes. Operational taxonomic units (OTUs) from various taxonomic groups showed distinct univariate trends of enrichment or depletion relative to WT controls, concordant or discordant between PTPN22–/– and 619W genotypes. See Supplemental Table 1 for full data and individual statistical test results.

Changes in microbiota during colitis induction. Given these baseline differences, we next assessed the impact of DSS treatment on the microbiota in the different genotypes, testing at baseline, after 1 DSS cycle (acute colitis), after a recovery phase of 10 days, and after 4 repeated DSS cycles (chronic colitis). Microbiota community composition was most strongly associated with time point (Figure 6; PERMANOVA on Bray-Curtis dissimilarities across all time points, genotypes, and treatments; R2 = 0.08) and genotype (R2 = 0.063), with both factors dominating DSS treatment (R2 = 0.022) and interaction terms (all terms at P ≤ 10–4 in a global PERMANOVA test).

Figure 6 Genotype-specific effects of DSS treatment on the gut microbiota. (A) Distinct compositional shifts in each genotype relative to H 2 O-treated controls were observed upon 1 cycle of DSS treatment (acute colitis), following a 10-day recovery phase, and upon 4 DSS cycles (chronic colitis). (B) These shifts were conferred to WT mice cohoused with PTPN22–/– or 619W mice, but not vice versa. Note that mice in A were not cohoused, whereas in B, WT mice were cohoused with PTPN22–/– or 619W, and vice versa. (C) Compositional shifts could be differentially attributed to the factors genotype, treatment, and time point, as indicated by R2 values in PERMANOVA tests on data subsets. Note that for illustration purposes, only 1 of several replicate experiments is shown in A; the total number of mice per group used in statistical tests is reported on the right and in Supplemental Table 2.

Acute DSS-induced colitis triggered a significant shift in community composition in all 3 genotypes (Figure 6, A–C; P ≤ 10–4), most pronounced in 619W mice (R2 = 0.127) and mildest in WT (R2 = 0.089), while characteristically directed for each genotype. These shifts were exacerbated during the recovery phase for 619W (DSS-treated vs. untreated mice, R2 = 0.205) and PTPN22–/– (R2 = 0.159) but not in WT mice, with genotypes becoming more compositionally dissimilar in treated (R2 = 0.248) and untreated (R2 = 0.197) mice. This indicates that while WT mice at least partially recovered from acute DSS colitis, treatment-induced compositional shifts increased in PTPN22–/– and 619W mice.

After 3 additional DSS cycles (inducing a chronic colitis), composition between treatment groups within each genotype remained significantly different, but shifts were moderate (P < 0.05; R2 ≤ 0.05). Interestingly, genotype-associated compositional variation was larger in the untreated group (R2 = 0.108) than in the DSS group (R2 = 0.512) after 4 DSS cycles, indicating that at least some aspects of the compositional response to chronic colitis were shared among genotypes.

These trends were surprisingly robust to effects of cohousing during the experiment (Figure 6B). As observed in untreated mice (Figure 4A), WT mice cohoused with PTPN22–/– or 619W mice after weaning were compositionally similar to their respective littermates, but not vice versa. This observation extended to DSS-treated mice: WT mice cohoused with PTPN22–/– or 619W mice followed the treatment-induced compositional shifts of their counterparts at all tested time points. This indicates that the genotype-specific compositional response to treatment was transferred to cohoused WT mice. As in non-cohoused mice, genotype effects dominated over treatment effects (R2 = 0.184 and 0.075, respectively; see also clustering along principal coordinates analysis axes 1 and 2 in Figure 6B, explaining 32.3% and 15.7% variation, respectively).

Genotype-specific trends in community-level variation were mirrored at the level of individual taxa, with a total of 164 OTUs across all major gut phyla differentially responding to DSS treatment among genotypes across tested time points (Figures 7 and 8 and Supplemental Table 2). In WT mice, acute colitis was associated with a depletion of several OTUs classified as Bacteroidales, Clostridiales, and Lactobacillus, accompanied by an enrichment of Erysipelotrichales (including Turicibacter sanguinis), Proteobacteria, and Mollicutes. Response to chronic colitis was more attenuated, with few significantly associated OTUs, in line with the more moderate trends in overall community composition.

Figure 7 Univariate associations of individual taxa with genotype and DSS treatment. Average relative abundances (left) and relative fold changes (right) of selected taxa associated with genotype and DSS treatment response at various time points. See Supplemental Table 2 for full data on individual associations.

Figure 8 Phylogenetic representation of univariate genotype-specific taxa associations with DSS treatment. Responders to DSS treatment (enrichment or depletion) across genotypes and time points were phylogenetically distributed, although some clades showed specific patterns consistent (or discordant) among genotypes (see main text and Figure 7). See Supplemental Table 2 for full data on individual associations.

In PTPN22–/– mice, Akkermansia muciniphila (among other OTUs, including Eubacterium and Lactobacillus spp.) were strongly enriched upon acute colitis, but depleted (relative to WT) in untreated mice. These associations generally did not persist at the recovery and chronic colitis stage, but were replaced by other (and fewer) univariate signatures, most prominently a strong enrichment of Flavonifractor spp.

Similarly, individual OTU signatures in 619W mice were specific to genotype and time point. Acute DSS colitis triggered a loss of Deferribacterales, Sutterellaceae, Helicobacter, and Turicibacter sanguinis, as well as an enrichment of several Bacteroidales and Clostridiales OTUs (including the butyrate producer Ruminococcaceae spp.). Most of these associations did not persist after recovery or during chronic colitis, which were characterized by few specific OTUs, and few consistently differential taxa. In contrast, untreated 619W were enriched for Akkermansia muciniphila, Sutterellaceae, and Helicobacter relative to WT controls at the recovery and chronic colitis time points, but depleted for several OTUs across phyla.

Thus, microbiota signatures in response to DSS treatment were highly genotype-specific, at the levels of both entire-community composition and the abundance of individual taxa, and each genotype showed characteristic changes at each tested experiment time point.

Transfer of microbiota from 619W mice after the first DSS cycle leads to enhanced colitis in treatment-naive 619W and WT mice. To investigate whether the changes in microbial community after recovery from the first DSS cycle might be responsible for the altered disease outcome in the later disease course, we transferred microbiota from mice after recovery from the first cycle (day 18) into treatment-naive mice (Figure 9A). Notably, 619W mice that received cecum content from 619W mice collected at day 18 were no longer protected from acute DSS-induced colitis, but showed enhanced disease compared with mice that received cecum content from either WT mice at day 18 or treatment-naive 619W mice (Figure 9B). In PTPN22–/– mice, transfer of cecum content from PTPN22–/– mice obtained after recovery from the first DSS cycle (day 18) was sufficient to transmit the milder colitis that was observed in PTPN22–/– mice after several DSS cycles: PTPN22–/– mice that received stool collected from PTPN22–/– mice at day 18 showed decreased colitis severity upon DSS treatment compared with those that received cecum content from naive PTPN22–/– or WT mice at day 18 (Figure 9C). Likewise, transfer of cecum content from 619W mice at day 18 into WT mice promoted disease, while transfer of cecum content from WT mice did not affect disease severity and cecum content from PTPN22–/– mice resulted in milder disease (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Transfer of stool after the first DSS cycle recapitulates the phenotype in chronic colitis. Cecum content was collected from WT, PTPN22–/–, and 619W mice that were treated with DSS for 7 days and allowed to recover for 10 additional days (= day 18 DSS). Cecum content was then transferred into WT, PTPN22–/–, or 619W mice that had been treated with an antibiotic cocktail for 1 week to deplete the microbiota. (A) Schematic overview of the experimental setup. (B–D) Weight development, representative pictures (original magnification, ×10) from H&E-stained terminal colon sections, and scoring of histological damage of 619W mice that received cecum content of treatment-naive 619W mice, WT mice upon colitis induction, or 619W mice after colitis induction (B); PTPN22–/– mice that received cecum content of treatment-naive PTPN22–/– mice, WT mice upon colitis induction, or PTPN22–/– mice after colitis induction (C); and WT mice that received cecum content of treatment-naive WT mice or WT, 619W, or PTPN22–/– mice after colitis induction (D). Depicted are mean values and SEM; n = 5 for each experimental group. Data are representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments. Abx, antibiotic treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test.

PTPN22 controls the expression of antimicrobial peptides via regulating IL-18 secretion from monocytes/macrophages. PTPN22 is exclusively expressed in immune cells; hence we next addressed the mechanism of how loss or altered function of PTPN22 might affect the composition of the intestinal microbiota. Notably, mRNA expression of the antimicrobial proteins (AMPs) Reg3g and Defa5 was enhanced in intestinal epithelial cells from WT and 619W but not PTPN22–/– mice upon acute DSS treatment (Figure 10A and data not shown). After recovery from the first DSS cycle (day 18), however, expression of both of the AMPs decreased in 619W mice, but not in WT or PTPN22–/– mice, in which expression was further enhanced (Figure 10A and data not shown ). Similar results were obtained at the end of chronic DSS colitis induction (Figure 10A and data not shown).

Figure 10 PTPN22 affects expression of antimicrobial peptides in an IL-18–dependent manner. (A) Reg3g mRNA expression in WT, PTPN22–/–, and 619W mice after the first DSS cycle (day 8), after recovery (day 18), or at the end of chronic colitis induction (day 85). (B) MC-38 cells were grown on inserts and cocultured with MDP-activated bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) or anti-CD3/CD28–activated T cells from WT, PTPN22–/–, or 619W mice, and mRNA levels of Reg3g were analyzed by quantitative PCR. (C and D) MC-38 cells were cocultured with MDP-activated BMDMs from WT, PTPN22–/–, or 619W mice in the presence of an isotype control or an anti–IL-18 antibody and analyzed for mRNA expression of Reg3g (C) and Defa5 (D). Data are representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments. Depicted are mean values and SEM, and each dot represents 1 individual mouse or experimental sample. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test.

Monocyte/macrophage-derived IL-18 induces the expression of antimicrobial peptides. In order to determine how PTPN22 might affect the expression of AMPs, we next cocultured MC-38 intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) with bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) or T cells from WT, PTPN22–/–, or 619W mice. To induce production of factors that might influence the secretion of AMPs, we pulsed the BMDMs with MDP and stimulated T cells with anti-CD3/CD28 before coculture. Interestingly, we observed that coculture with BMDMs from PTPN22–/– mice resulted in moderate expression of Reg3g, while coculture with BMDMs from 619W mice promoted Reg3g expression (Figure 10B). On the other hand, coculture with T cells did not affect the expression of AMPs (Figure 10B).

It has been reported that IL-18 affects expression/secretion of AMPs in the intestine (27). In line with this observation, inhibition of IL-18 resulted in overall decreased induction of AMPs. Interestingly, the increase in AMP expression observed upon coculture with macrophages from 619W mice was no longer present when IL-18 was inhibited (Figure 10C). This strongly indicates that PTPN22 affects the expression of AMPs via modulating IL-18 secretion/signaling.