SIRT2 protects peripheral neurons from cisplatin-induced injury by enhancing nucleotide excision repair

SIRT2 protects mice from CIPN. To determine if SIRT2 plays a role in CIPN, we examined CIPN using genetic murine models in which SIRT2 was expressed normally in wild-type (WT) mice and overexpressed in transgenic Sirt2-knockin mice (Sirt2-KI) that contain 3 copies of the Sirt2 gene (36). The expression and deacetylase activity of SIRT2 in WT and Sirt2-KI mice were confirmed, via Western blot, by measuring the levels of SIRT2 protein and of acetylation of K40 (AcK40) on α-tubulin, a classic SIRT2 substrate (Figure 1A). CIPN was induced in C57BL/6 adult mice with a clinically relevant dose of cisplatin (2.3 mg/kg; refs. 43–45). Because CIPN commonly manifests in patients as hyperalgesia, an increased perception of pain (2, 5, 6), we assessed mechanical thresholds (i.e., paw-withdrawal pressure in grams) with von Frey filaments and thermal thresholds (i.e., paw-withdrawal latency in seconds) with dynamic hot plates. Reported literature on the effect of cisplatin on thermal sensitivity currently shows a discrepancy in murine models. Although one study saw no difference in thermal hyperalgesia on hot plate studies (46), others demonstrate enhanced sensitivity to noxious heat following cisplatin, more so than oxaliplatin, treatment (43, 47, 48). Likewise, mechanical hyperalgesia has been documented in mice as measured by decreased pressure tolerance on von Frey filament tests. As depicted in Figure 1B, we began the first cycle of cisplatin 24 hours after the baseline mechanical and thermal thresholds were measured. Daily intraperitoneal (i.p.) cisplatin injections were given on days 1 to 5, followed by 5 days of rest. The second cycle of cisplatin included daily i.p. injections on days 11 to 15, and mechanical and thermal thresholds were tested on days 0, 15, and 25. WT mice showed relatively stable mechanical and thermal thresholds when given saline injections during the treatment course. However, after cisplatin treatment, WT mice exhibited significant decreases in both relative mechanical and thermal thresholds on days 15 and 25 (Figure 1, C and D). Intriguingly, Sirt2-KI mice displayed a significantly higher resistance to CIPN after both cycles of cisplatin injections, maintaining the mechanical threshold and gaining thermal tolerance compared with baseline measurements (Figure 1, C and D). Both mechanical and thermal thresholds showed similar trends in male and female WT mice at baseline and after cisplatin treatment (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123159DS1). There was no significant difference observed between females and males in Sirt2-KI mice (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 SIRT2 protects mice from cisplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). (A) Western blots show that SIRT2 expression and deacetylase activity increased, as indicated by decreased levels of α-tubulin K40 acetylation (AcK40), in Sirt2-knockin (Sirt2-KI) mice, as compared with WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 3). (B) Treatment regimen to induce CIPN. (C) Mechanical allodynia measured by von Frey tests and (D) thermal algesia measured by hot plate tests in KI and WT mice before and after cisplatin treatment. RPWT, relative paw-withdrawal threshold, and RHPL, relative hot plate latency, are the pressure and time values in cisplatin- and saline-treated mice normalized to their respective baseline values. (E) C57BL/6 (Sirt2-WT) and (F) Sirt2-KI mice bearing LLC tumors were treated with 2 cycles of cisplatin or saline. Tumor growth was monitored for 25 days. Varying sample sizes represent groups in which mice reached early exit criteria with maximal tumor burden (2,000 mm3) or died of cisplatin toxicity. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (C and D) or 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To more closely mimic cancer patients in clinical conditions, we further examined whether the presence of tumors influences the protective effect of SIRT2 on CIPN. WT and Sirt2-KI mice bearing xenograft tumors from Lewis lung carcinomas (LLCs) were treated with cisplatin, and we observed the same protective effect of high SIRT2 expression against CIPN in Sirt2-KI mice (data not shown). To examine if SIRT2 expression levels in mouse influence cisplatin-mediated tumor control, tumor volume was measured in WT and Sirt2-KI mice in the presence and absence of cisplatin. Interestingly, despite the significant protective effect of SIRT2 against CIPN, SIRT2 expression did not affect LLC response to cisplatin in either WT or Sirt2-KI mice (Figure 1, E and F). Both WT and Sirt2-KI mice showed significantly reduced tumor volume upon receipt of cisplatin, compared with mice not treated with cisplatin. Together, these results strongly suggest that overexpression of SIRT2 protects against peripheral neuropathy manifested as mechanical and thermal allodynia (i.e., sensitization) without hindering tumor suppression caused by cisplatin treatments.

Cisplatin induces SIRT2 nuclear accumulation in DRG sensory neurons. To explore the mechanisms involved in SIRT2-mediated protection against CIPN, we examined whether SIRT2 expression or localization in peripheral neurons is altered by cisplatin treatment. Although Schwann cells, macrophages, and Langerhans cells are possible targets of CIPN, we focused on DRG sensory neurons in this study. We measured SIRT2 expression and subcellular location within neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells, immortalized neuronal cells derived from rat DRG sensory neurons, with immunofluorescence (IF) staining and fractionated Western blotting after saline or cisplatin treatments. Differentiation and axonal elongation is easily induced in culture with the growth factor forskolin, and the majority of cells stop dividing and begin to extend long neurites within hours (49). All data acquisition in this study was performed after neuronal differentiation of the 50B11 and PC12 cells, a commonly used cell model for differentiated peripheral neurons.

We observed a moderate increase in SIRT2 expression (approximately 1.5-fold) after cisplatin exposure (data not shown). Interestingly, we observed cisplatin-induced nuclear accumulation of SIRT2 that resulted in an approximately 4-fold increase in nuclear SIRT2 in 50B11 neurons, as assessed via IF (Figure 2, A and B). A 5.5-fold increase was observed when assessed via fractionated Western blotting (Figure 2C). Similar SIRT2 expression and nuclear accumulation responses were observed after cisplatin treatment in PC12 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C).

Figure 2 Cisplatin induces SIRT2 nuclear accumulation. (A) Representative images (original magnification, ×400) of immunofluorescence-stained SIRT2 and (B) quantification of nuclear SIRT2 in neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells treated with saline or 16 hours of cisplatin (n = 3). (C) Nuclear and cytoplasmic fractionated Western blot demonstrating that cisplatin increased nuclear accumulation of SIRT2 in 50B11 cells (n = 2). Histone H1 and α-tubulin served as the nuclear and cytoplasmic protein loading controls, respectively. Relative nuclear SIRT2 represents band intensity of nuclear SIRT2 normalized to the corresponding histone H1 relative to nuclear SIRT2 intensity without treatment. (D) Representative images (×630) of immunofluorescence-stained paraffin sections of DRGs from saline-treated and cisplatin-treated C57BL/6 mice 48 hours after treatment. An anti-SIRT2 antibody was used to visualize SIRT2, and arrows indicate neurons with nuclear SIRT2. (E) Dynamic distribution of neurons with nuclear SIRT2 during a 7-day period after cisplatin (n = 9). Images represent 1 of 3 replicates. Statistical significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (B) or 1–way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction (E). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To validate these findings in vivo, we examined cisplatin-induced SIRT2 localization in DRG sensory neurons from WT mice. IF staining of DRG tissue revealed that cisplatin induced a significant increase in SIRT2 nuclear accumulation that peaked on day 1 after cisplatin treatment (approximately 55% of DRG neurons from cisplatin-treated mice had nuclear SIRT2 versus 32% before cisplatin treatment) and returned to basal levels on day 4 after cisplatin treatment (Figure 2, D and E). Consistent with the in vitro cultured neurons, SIRT2 expression in DRG neurons moderately increased after cisplatin treatment (data not shown).

SIRT2 promotes NER in neuronally differentiated cells. To investigate the underlying molecular mechanism by which increased SIRT2 expression protects mice from CIPN, we examined if SIRT2 is involved in NER to remove cisplatin-induced DNA cross-links in DRG neurons. We measured TC-NER by employing a dual-luciferase reporter assay in which a cisplatin–cross-linked CMV–firefly luciferase plasmid (pCMV-Luc XL) or a non–cross-linked CMV–firefly luciferase plasmid (pCMV-Luc) was mixed with TK-Renilla luciferase plasmid (TK-Luc) and cotransfected into cultured cells. All plasmids are nonreplicable in mammalian cells and are not susceptible to silencing via methylation. Firefly and Renilla luciferase activities, which are dependent on their levels of transcription, were measured 24 hours after transfection. CMV-Luc activity was normalized to TK-Luc activity, and the ratio of pCMV-Luc XL activity (indicative of repair of the cross-links) to CMV-Luc activity per sample was calculated as TC-NER efficiency (i.e., percentage of relative cross-link repair) (50). An isogenic pair of XPA-deficient (XPA) and XPA-complemented (C-XPA) fibroblast cells was included as negative and positive controls, respectively, for the TC-NER reporter assay. Consistent with previous reports (50–52), TC-NER dysfunction in XPA cells was evident by its inability to repair the cross-linked luciferase plasmid (Figure 3A). In C-XPA cells, complemented XPA engaged in NER, with repair efficiency reaching 50%, nearly a 50-fold increase in NER efficiency compared with that in XPA cells (Figure 3A). As shown in Figure 3B, neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells exhibited a 27% NER efficiency. Knockout (KO) of Sirt2 in 50B11 cells with the CRISPR/Cas9 lentivirus system (53, 54) resulted in abolishing NER, and repair efficiency dropped to 6%. Reintroduction of WT Sirt2 restored NER repair efficiency to 36%, but NER was not restored with the reintroduction of the catalytically inactive mutant HY-Sirt2 (Figure 3B), confirming that abolished NER is the result of Sirt2 KO instead of an off-target effect. The significantly higher NER efficiency after reconstitution of Sirt2, compared with that in parental cells, was consistent with the higher expression levels of exogenous SIRT2 than endogenous SIRT2, as seen on the Western blot (Figure 3B). A similar SIRT2 effect on NER was observed in PC12 cells, as shown in Figure 3B.

Figure 3 SIRT2 regulates TC-NER–mediated DNA cross-link repair. TC-NER efficiency was analyzed using a TC-NER reporter assay. Luciferase expression and activity from a cisplatin-induced cross-linked CMV–firefly luciferase plasmid was calculated as a percentage of the expression/activity from a CMV–firefly luciferase control plasmid. (A) XPA-mutated cells were defective in NER-mediated repair of the cross-linked luciferase plasmid compared with XPA-complemented (C-XPA) cells (n = 5). (B) NER-mediated repair of cross-links was diminished in Sirt2-KO neuronally differentiated 50B11 and PC12 cells. Reexpression of WT-SIRT2, but not the enzymatically inactive mutant, HY-SIRT2, in KO cells restored NER efficiency (n = 3). Western blots (left inset) show rat SIRT2 (rSIRT2) and human SIRT2 (hSIRT2) expression in these cells. Vinculin was the protein loading control. (C) Dot blot for level of DNA-platinum adduct measurement in neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells following cisplatin or saline administration (n = 3). (D) Quantification of DNA dot blot (n = 2). Sirt2 KO resulted in an increase in DNA-platinum adduct formation following cisplatin treatment. Reexpression of WT-SIRT2 restored DNA-platinum adduct repair. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (A), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction (B), or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (D). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To confirm that SIRT2-mediated promotion of NER translates to an increase in the repair of cisplatin-DNA adducts in neuronally differentiated cells, we performed dot blot assays using a monoclonal antibody specific for cisplatin-GG adducts, a major mechanism of cisplatin-induced DNA damage (8–10). Compared with parental DRG neurons, increased amounts of DNA adduct were detected in Sirt2-KO cells (Figure 3, C and D). Reconstitution of WT Sirt2 expression resulted in reduction of DNA adducts. These data support the role of SIRT2 in promoting NER-mediated repair of cisplatin-induced DNA adducts in neurons.

TC-NER efficiency is specifically dependent on SIRT2, but not SIRT1, in neuronally differentiated cells. SIRT1 is another member of the sirtuin family that shares certain biochemical functions with SIRT2 and has been reported to be involved in DNA repair (55–57). Once we established that SIRT2 protects mice against CIPN through promoting TC-NER of cisplatin-induced DNA cross-links in immortalized neuronal cells, we investigated whether SIRT1 is also involved in regulating TC-NER. Both SIRT1 and SIRT2 are NAD+-dependent deacetylases and are known to increase their activity in response to elevated NAD+ levels. These levels can be increased by directly supplementing cell culture media with NAD+ (41, 42, 58).

We found that supplementing 50B11 cells with NAD+ alone activates SIRT2 deacetylase activity, as evidenced by a decreased level of acetylated α-tubulin (Figure 4A). Activation of SIRT2’s deacetylase activity was associated with a moderate but significant increase in NER efficiency, as compared with a control cell culture that was not supplemented with NAD+ (Figure 4B). Importantly, NAD+ supplementation did not enhance NER efficiency in 50B11 Sirt2-KO cells, but the effect of NAD+ supplementation on NER was restored once Sirt2 was reconstituted in the 50B11 Sirt2-KO cells (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 NAD+-mediated enhancement of NER efficiency requires SIRT2 and is independent of SIRT1. (A) Western blot showing the activation effects of 5 nM NAD+ on SIRT2 expression and deacetylase activity (n = 3), which is indicated by the level of α-tubulin AcK40. (B) NAD+ administration enhanced NER efficiencies in a SIRT2-dependent manner in neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells (n = 3). (C) Western blot showing the effects of administration of 5 nM NAD+ on SIRT1 expression and deacetylase activity in 50B11 cells in which SIRT1 expression is modified using siRNA against SIRT1 (n = 3). Deacetylase activity is indicated by acetylation of p53 at K373/K382 (AcK373.382). (D) SIRT1 expression and activity did not affect NAD+-mediated enhancement of NER efficiencies in 50B11 cells (n = 3). Statistical significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (B and D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To determine if SIRT1 also plays a role in NAD+-mediated NER enhancement, we examined NER efficiency after supplementing NAD+ in 50B11 cells with or without SIRT1 inhibition using siRNA. The siRNA-mediated SIRT1 knockdown was verified by the inhibition of SIRT1 expression and the suppression of SIRT1 deacetylase activity, evidenced by increased acetylation of p53, a well-defined substrate for SIRT1 deacetylase activity (Figure 4C). As shown in Figure 4D, siRNA-mediated SIRT1 inhibition did not affect NER in 50B11 cells. However, NAD+ supplementation significantly enhanced NER efficiency, independently of SIRT1 activity. These results further support SIRT2-specificity of protection against CIPN and the requirement for SIRT2’s function in TC-NER.

Together, these in vitro results strongly suggest that NER-mediated DNA repair of differentiated neuronal cells is specifically dependent on SIRT2 and can be enhanced by activation of SIRT2 with NAD+ supplementation.

SIRT2 protects neurons from cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity. TC-NER is the key defense mechanism against cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity in differentiated neuronal cells. To further substantiate the role of SIRT2-dependent NER in cisplatin-induced neuron injury, we investigated the protective effects of SIRT2 in DRG neurons that were damaged from cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity. Cell death was measured by positive trypan blue staining in primary DRG neurons, from either WT or Sirt2-KO mice, and neuronally differentiated 50B11 and PC12 cells in which SIRT2 expression was manipulated using the KO and restoration approaches detailed above. Sirt2 KO caused a significant decrease in survival following cisplatin treatment (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The decreased survival in 50B11 and PC12 cells was rescued by reexpression of WT-SIRT2 in comparison with vector rescue controls (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Interestingly, higher expression levels of exogenous SIRT2 in rescued cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) resulted in improved cell survival compared with parental 50B11 and PC12 cells with endogenous SIRT2 expression plus vector control (Figure 5, B and C). We further found that expression of the enzymatically deficient HY-SIRT2 mutant did not restore cells’ resistance to cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity (Figure 5, B and C), indicating that the deacetylase activity of SIRT2 is not only critical for NER function (Figure 4B) but is also a requisite factor for the resistance of 50B11 and PC12 cells against cisplatin-induced neuronal death. Importantly, SIRT2 expression had no effect on lung cancer cell cytotoxic response to cisplatin treatment (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 5 SIRT2 protects neuronal cells, but not tumor cells, from cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity. (A) Sirt2 KO in primary DRG neurons resulted in decreased cell survival after cisplatin treatment. Data were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (B and C) The viability of neuronally differentiated 50B11 (B) and PC12 (C) cells after various doses of cisplatin treatment was measured with trypan blue staining. Reexpression of WT-SIRT2, but not the enzymatically inactive mutant, HY-SIRT2, in Sirt2-KO 50B11 and PC12 cells increased cell resistance to cisplatin cytotoxicity. One-way ANOVA demonstrated a main effect for cell genotype (P < 0.001). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 denote significance levels detected among various cell genotypes and at different time points by Tukey’s post hoc analysis. (D and E) The viability of control vector and Sirt2-KO LLC (D) and H1299 (E) cells after varying doses of cisplatin treatment, as measured by trypan blue staining. Sirt2 KO in LLC and H1299 cells shows no difference in cell viability following cisplatin treatment, as analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

SIRT2-mediated protection against CIPN depends on its function in NER. To further validate the role of NER in SIRT2-mediated protection against CIPN, we studied the effects of in vivo NER inhibition using spironolactone (SP), a small-molecule NER inhibitor. SP promotes the degradation of XPB, a transcription factor subunit vital for NER function (59). The efficacy of SP in XPB degradation and its effect on NER function in neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells were evaluated via Western blotting (Figure 6A) and the dual-luciferase reporter assay (Figure 6B). SP effectively inhibited XPB expression, resulting in an approximately 5.4-fold reduction in NER efficiency (6.9%) compared with control 50B11 cells (37.5%). Sirt2 KO alone in 50B11 cells lowered NER to 2.0%, which was significantly lower than SP treatment alone. SP inhibition of NER in Sirt2-KO 50B11 cells did not further decrease the repair efficiency. Upon reintroduction of Sirt2, repair efficiency was restored to 39.6%, similar to parental 50B11 cells, and was reduced to 13.5% upon addition of SP (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 SIRT2 protection of neuronally differentiated cells from cisplatin cytotoxicity is dependent on NER function. (A) Western blot showing XPB and SIRT2 expression in neuronally differentiated 50B11 cells with varying Sirt2 gene modifications with or without spironolactone (SP) treatment. The lanes were from the same gel but were not contiguous. Blots represent 1 of 3 replicates. (B) NER efficiency was significantly decreased by Sirt2 KO or treatment of 50B11 cells with 10 μM SP, which can increase the degradation of the key NER protein, XPB, and thereby inhibit NER. Sirt2 KO led to significantly lower NER than SP. Reexpression of WT-SIRT2 rescued NER only in the absence of SP-mediated interruption of NER function. n = 5 or 3. (C) SP pretreatment increased cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity in 50B11 cells. SP had no further effect on cisplatin-induced cell killing in Sirt2-KO and NER-deficient 50B11 cells. WT and Sirt2-KO cells were rescued with WT-SIRT2 to rule out off-target effects and showed no difference in survival. The viability of 50B11 cells after cisplatin treatment at various doses was measured with trypan blue staining. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (B and C). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

In addition to its inhibition of SIRT2-mediated NER, SP pretreatment of SIRT2-reconstituted Sirt2-KO 50B11 cells significantly increased cisplatin-induced neuronal cell death compared with saline-treated controls (Figure 6C). However, SP pretreatment had no effect on sensitivity to cisplatin-induced cell death in empty vector–expressing Sirt2-KO 50B11 cells, which are defective in NER (Figure 6C). SP alone was not toxic and had no effect on viability of neuronally differentiated parental 50B11 or Sirt2-KO 50B11 cells with or without SIRT2 reconstitution (Supplemental Figure 4). Together, our data suggest that SIRT2-mediated protection of neurons from cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity requires its function in TC-NER.

We reasoned that if the CIPN protection observed in Sirt2-KI mice was dependent on SIRT2 function in promoting NER in DRG neurons, pharmacological NER inhibition with SP would render DRG neurons susceptible to CIPN in Sirt2-KI mice, but have no effect in Sirt2-KO mice. Having confirmed the effectiveness of SP on NER inhibition in 50B11 cells (Figure 6B), cisplatin, alone and in combination with SP, was administered to Sirt2-KI and Sirt2-KO mice via daily i.p. injections. Control groups of both mouse types were administered saline. The injections were given on days 1 to 5 and 11 to 15, and mechanical and thermal thresholds were measured on days 15 and 25 (Figure 7A). Once again, Sirt2-KI mice that received cisplatin injections resisted CIPN, i.e., there were no significant changes in mechanical and thermal thresholds among Sirt2-KI mice that received cisplatin alone on days 15 and 25 (Figure 7, B and C). However, a significant reduction in mechanical (13% on day 15 and 15% on day 25) and thermal thresholds (18% on day 15 and 23% on day 25) was seen in Sirt2-KI mice after they received a combination of SP and cisplatin (Figure 7, B and C). In contrast to Sirt2-KI mice, Sirt2-KO mice were sensitive to cisplatin alone and showed a significant decrease in both mechanical (10% on day 15 and 16% on day 25) and thermal thresholds (16% on days 15 and 25) (Figure 7, D and E). Although SP has previously been implicated in decreased nociceptive thresholds, our results found SP treatment alone did not affect the susceptibility of Sirt2-KO mice to CIPN, and we did not observe a difference in mechanical and thermal threshold changes between mice that received cisplatin alone or a combination of SP and cisplatin (Figure 7, D and E). Together, the data suggest a dependence on SIRT2 for intact NER function and CIPN protection.