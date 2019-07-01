Chaperone protein HSC70 regulates intercellular transfer of Y chromosome antigen DBY

Indirect presentation of human Y chromosome antigen DBY in vitro requires protein structures outside of the T cell epitope. By analyzing the amino acid sequence of human Y chromosome antigen DBY, we identified 2 pentameric sequences (Figure 1A) following the described characteristics of KFERQ-like motifs (18, 19). To analyze the influence of these motifs on intercellular transfer of DBY, we cloned full-length human DBY, full-length X chromosome homologue DBX, the CD4+ T cell DBY epitope (amino acids 175–188) (21), and full-length DBY with mutations in either one or both identified KFERQ-like structures (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Characterization of putative KFERQ-like motifs in human DBY and retrovirally transduced HeLa cells. (A) Depicted are the 2 identified KFERQ-like motifs in human DBY (motifs 1 and 2), each of which is displayed in its WT (DBY) and mutated representation (MUT). Letters represent amino acids (one letter code) and numbers give information on the protein position. (B) Schematic representation of human DBX and DBY protein constructs illustrating the relative position of mutated KFERQ-like motifs (red bars), the CD4+ T cell epitope (blue bars), and the fused myc-tag at the C terminus (dashed line). Representation of WT or mutant KFERQ-like motifs is shown on the right. (C) Western blot analysis of retrovirally transduced HeLa cells. (D) Depicted is the mean fluorescence intensity per cell of retrovirally transduced HeLa cells from a single immunofluorescence imaging experiment. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH).

In order to investigate the role of HSC70 in regulating intercellular antigen transfer of human DBY, we retrovirally transduced a human HLA-II–negative cervix carcinoma cell line (HeLa) with the cloned DBY antigen variants. To achieve comparable expression of the transgenes, transduced HeLa cells were single cell sorted based on marker gene expression (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123105DS1), and transgene expression was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 1C). Due to its low molecular weight (2.9 kDa), the DBY epitope could not be visualized on the immunoblot, but we confirmed expression of this transgene by real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, to make sure that the transgene was also present at the protein level, we performed immunofluorescence imaging (Supplemental Figure 1C) and additionally quantified the mean fluorescence intensity of DBY epitope–expressing HeLa cells compared with WT DBY and DBY-negative cells (Figure 1D).

To confirm the ability of our constructs to be processed and presented to our human DBY-specific CD4+ T cell clone, we retrovirally transduced a HLA-DQ5–positive, but DBY-negative EBV-transformed lymphoblastoid cell line (EBV-LCL) with the cloned DBY variants. Transduced EBV-LCL were cell sorted and subsequently cocultured with the DBY-specific CD4+ T cell clone to measure T cell activation by IFN-γ ELISA. By this, we demonstrated processing and presentation of all constructs in HLA-II–positive EBV-LCL (Supplemental Figure 2A).

To examine indirect presentation, we cocultured transgene-positive and HLA-II–negative HeLa cells (donor cells) with HLA-DQ5–positive, but DBY-negative EBV-LCL (acceptor cells). Neither the donor cells nor the acceptor cells activated the DBY-specific T cell clone when analyzed separately. However, after acceptor cells were cocultured with donor cells, they activated the T cell clone as measured by IFN-γ ELISA (Figure 2A). After indirect presentation, full-length DBY and DBY with mutations in position E364A/Q365A (Mutant-2) induced robust T cell–mediated IFN-γ release. Interestingly, T cell response was significantly reduced for DBY with mutations in position Q307A/R309A (Mutant-1) and for DBY with combined mutations (Mutant-1/2). Moreover, the DBY epitope triggered no T cell response at all, although it demonstrated activation of the T cell clone upon direct presentation. We reproduced these results using a human breast adenocarcinoma cell line (MCF7) as a further donor cell line (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Beyond that, we replaced our EBV-LCL acceptor cells with monocyte-derived mature dendritic cells (HLA-DQ5-positive female donor) and measured T cell activation–induced costimulatory molecule CD137 by flow cytometry (Figure 2B). These experiments confirmed reduced indirect presentation and T cell activation of DBY Mutant-1 and Mutant-1/2 compared with WT DBY. When using mature dendritic cells as acceptor cells, we also observed reduced T cell activation for DBY Mutant-2, but this did not reach the level of that of DBY Mutant-1 (Figure 2B). These data suggest that intercellular transfer of full-length DBY is regulated by an element outside of the T cell epitope and indicate a crucial role for the putative motif in position 307–311 (QIRDL motif).

Figure 2 Indirect presentation of full-length human DBY requires protein-protein interaction with HSC70. (A) HLA-II–negative and antigen-positive HeLa cells (HLAnegAgpos) were cocultured with HLA-II–positive and antigen-negative EBV-LCL (HLAposAgneg). After coincubation, EBV-LCL were isolated and tested for recognition by the DBY-specific CD4+ T cell clone in IFN-γ ELISA. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of duplicated wells (n = 3–4). P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (B) HLA-II–negative and antigen-positive HeLa cells (HLAnegAgpos) were cocultured with mature dendritic cells. After coculture, DBY-specific CD4+ T cells were added to measure CD137 on T cells after 48 hours by flow cytometry. Data represent mean ± SEM of single experiments or duplicated wells (n = 2). (C) PLA to visualize protein-protein interaction (immunospots) between HSC70 and DBY constructs in HeLa cells. Values correspond to the average quantity of PLA) signals per cell. Values in brackets correspond to the total number of individually analyzed cells from 3–5 different visual fields. DAPI nuclear stain (blue), ligated antibody signal (red). Scale bars: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×400.

Protein-protein interaction between HSC70 and DBY in situ correlates with indirect presentation of DBY in vitro. Full-length DBY with alterations in position 307/309 can diminish T cell activation upon indirect presentation, while the DBY epitope failed to activate the T cell clone completely. In line with our hypothesis, this would suggest that HSC70 is considerably hampered in binding these particular protein variants. Therefore, we sought to examine close association with HSC70 using an in situ proximity ligation assay (PLA) (22). By this, we showed that HSC70 interacts with full-length DBY, but not with the short DBY epitope. Of note, protein interaction of HSC70 and full-length DBY Mutant-1 was substantially impaired, as quantified and reflected by the mean of in situ PLA signals per cell (Figure 2C). These findings correlate with our indirect antigen-presentation assay in vitro and further support a role of HSC70 in intercellular transfer of DBY.

Extracellular vesicles of endosomal origin mediate intercellular transfer of DBY. To investigate the nature of antigen transfer, we addressed the question of whether intercellular transfer of DBY is reliant on cell-cell contact. To unravel this issue, supernatants of HeLa cells expressing full-length DBY, full-length DBY Mutant-1, or the DBY epitope were applied to antigen-negative and HLA-II–positive EBV-LCL and T cell activation was measured by IFN-γ ELISA (Figure 3A). We observed T cell activation for supernatants derived from HeLa cells expressing full-length DBY and the DBY Mutant-1, but not from HeLa cells expressing the DBY epitope. Interestingly, filtration of supernatants (100 kDa) abrogated T cell activation for all antigen variants. These findings suggest that intercellular transfer of our antigens does not require cell-cell contact. Furthermore, the entire absence of T cell activation after filtration of antigen-positive supernatants suggested that full-length DBY (74 kDa) was recruited to extracellular vesicles. Indeed, protein delivery to LE can result in the formation of intraluminal vesicles destined for secretion as exosomes (15). Therefore, we inspected the role of exosomes in intercellular transfer of DBY and performed serum-free HeLa cell cultures expressing our 3 transgenes of interest. Crude exosomes were purified from culture supernatants by differential ultracentrifugation, and the presence of exosome-associated tetraspanins (CD63, CD81, CD9) (23) was confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3). Subsequently, the pelleted fractions were loaded to antigen-negative and HLA-II–positive EBV-LCL to measure T cell activation by IFN-γ ELISA (Figure 3B). We measured a specific CD4+ T cell activation pattern that was similar to that in our previous coculture studies. Compared with full-length DBY, T cell activation was considerably reduced after loading of exosomes from full-length DBY Mutant-1–expressing cells, while the ultracentrifuged fraction from DBY epitope–expressing cells again triggered no T cell activation. Beyond this, we performed a Western blot analysis of the loaded fraction from full-length DBY expressing cells and detected the full-length antigen inside the pelleted fraction (Figure 3C). The presence of 3 canonical tetraspanins within the loaded fractions suggests that DBY was, indeed, transported to exosomes. However, to independently assess the role of exosomes, we compared electron microscopic imaging of HeLa cells expressing full-length DBY and, in contrast with this antigen, the DBY epitope. Our double-immunogold staining for the exosome surface protein CD63 with either of the transgenes revealed that CD63 and the DBY epitope were colocalized to a clearly lower extent as compared with full-length DBY (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Indirect presentation of full-length human DBY is mediated through extracellular vesicles. (A) Untreated and filtered (<100 kDa) culture supernatants from serum-free HeLa cell cultures were applied to HLA-II–positive and antigen-negative EBV-LCL (HLAposAgneg) to assess T cell activation in IFN-γ ELISA. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of triplicates (n = 2). (B) Culture supernatants of serum-free HeLa cell cultures were ultracentrifuged (100,000 g), the pellets loaded to HLA-II–positive and antigen-negative EBV-LCL (HLAposAgneg), and T cell activation measured by IFN-γ ELISA. Data represent mean ± SEM of a representative experiment with triplicate wells. (C) Western blot analysis of the pelleted fraction arising from ultracentrifuged supernatants of HeLa cells expressing full-length DBY. (D) Double immunogold staining on ultrathin sections of HeLa cells expressing full-length DBY and the DBY epitope. Sections were labeled with primary antibody against the transgene-fused myc-tag (small black dots) and CD63 (large black dots). Arrows indicate colocalizations. Scale bars: 0.2 μm (DBY); 0.3 μm (DBY epitope); 0.5 μm (controls).

While HSC70 was reported to bind full-length and folded proteins (17), studies have demonstrated that members of the heat shock protein family 70 (HSP70) can also transport large peptide fragments, which can result in activation of both innate and adaptive immunity (24–26). Therefore, we cloned 2 truncated DBY proteins encoding the T cell epitope and one (DBY 175–314) or both (DBY 175-368) identified KFERQ-like motifs in their WT representation. Despite strong marker gene expression in our cell lines, protein levels were substantially reduced upon immunoblot detection when compared with WT DBY (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). This result was accompanied by considerably reduced T cell recognition upon direct antigen presentation and no T cell recognition upon indirect presentation (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Therefore, we cannot exclude contribution of DBY fragments in indirect antigen presentation.

In conclusion, our data suggest that cytosolic DBY is channeled to extracellular vesicles of endosomal origin after binding to HSC70, demonstrating an actively regulated and cell-contact–independent intercellular transfer of this antigen.

Human and murine Y chromosome antigen DBY show conserved KFERQ-like motifs. We demonstrated that alterations in a putative HSC70 binding site in human DBY can affect T cell activation after indirect presentation in vitro. Next, we addressed the question of the in vivo relevance of HSC70 in regulating intercellular antigen transfer. Therefore, we analyzed the amino acid sequence of murine Y chromosome antigen DBY to identify any putative KFERQ-like motif that meets the criteria (18). Interestingly, we found the same KFERQ-like pentamers, but located at position +2 (309QIRDL313 and 363RIVEQ367) as compared with human DBY (Figure 1A). This indicates conserved putative binding sites for HSC70 between both species.

Alteration in the analog KFERQ-like motif in murine DBY hampers tumor recognition in mice. We used a female murine MHC-II–negative T cell lymphoma cell line (EL-4) and generated tumor cells retrovirally transduced with murine full-length DBX, full-length DBY, and full-length DBY Mutant-1 with alanine substitutions in position Q309A/R311A (Figure 4A). Comparable expression of the transgenes was achieved on the basis of marker gene expression by flow cytometric cell sorting (Supplemental Figure 6A). Additionally, we checked transgene expression in the generated tumor cells at the mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6B) and protein levels (Figure 4B). While full-length DBY and full-length DBY Mutant-1 were stable and comparably expressed, full-length DBX showed considerably reduced protein stability on the immunoblot. Prior to tumor challenge in a C57BL/6 murine model, we verified the inability of our EL-4 tumor cell lines to express MHC-II molecules (I-Ab). EL-4 cells were stimulated with 200 units of murine recombinant IFN-γ, and I-Ab expression was analyzed after 24, 48, and 72 hours by flow cytometry (Figure 4C). None of the established cell lines displayed I-Ab restriction molecules on the cell surface, which is in line with previous studies reporting that EL-4 shows defective transcription of the MHC-II transactivator (27).

Figure 4 In vitro characterization of retrovirally transduced murine EL-4 cell lines. (A) Schematic representation of murine full-length DBX, full-length DBY, and DBY Mutant-1 (Q309A/R311A). Representation of WT or mutant KFERQ-like motifs is shown on the right. (B) Western blot analysis of the established EL-4 cell lines. (C) Retrovirally transduced EL-4 cell lines were stimulated with 200 units/ml of murine recombinant IFN-γ. Surface expression of murine MHC-II (I-Ab) molecules was assessed after 24, 48, and 72 hours by flow cytometry. The murine B cell lymphoma cell line 291 PC was used as a positive control.

To assess the in vivo relevance, we used the Marilyn mouse model (28) and monitored tumor growth in female mice challenged with the established EL-4 cell lines. Marilyn mice are immunocompromised, but express a transgenic T cell receptor (αV-1.1 and βV6) that recognizes the epitope NAGFNSNRANSSRSS (29) of male-restricted DBY antigen in the context of I-Ab. While tumors expressing DBX immediately grew out, we observed a delay in outgrowth of tumors expressing WT DBY (Figure 5A). Interestingly, we also observed a slight delay in tumor growth upon challenge with DBY Mutant-1, but this did not reach the level of WT DBY, indicating a somewhat hampered but not completely abolished T cell response, as previously observed in our in vitro experiments. In line with the proposed T cell–mediated mechanism of tumor rejection, we detected systemic levels of IFN-γ in mice challenged with DBY-expressing tumors, but not upon challenge with DBY Mutant-1- or DBX-expressing tumors (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Expression of full-length DBY Mutant-1 in EL-4 tumors significantly reduced survival in Marilyn mice. (A) Tumor growth in female Marilyn mice after challenge with 1 × 105 EL-4 cells expressing antigens as indicated. (B) At indicated days, blood samples were collected and systemic IFN-γ was measured by IFN-γ ELISA. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 5). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve. The log-rank test was calculated to compare the 2 groups of mice injected with tumors expressing WT DBY (QIRDL) or the DBY Mutant-1 (AIADL). A and C show pooled data from 3 individually performed experiments (DBX, n = 13; DBY, n = 16; DBY Mutant-1, n = 15).

However, as DBY-expressing tumors also grew out in the majority of mice, we analyzed expression of the transgene in some tumors and observed a loss of either protein or both protein and mRNA expression in these tumors (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). In line with the tumor growth data, survival of mice challenged with DBY Mutant-1 tumors was significantly reduced as compared with that of WT DBY (Figure 5C).

In the Marilyn mouse model, T cell receptor transgenic T cells most likely encounter their antigen before tumors have established and thus mediate high T cell pressure on injected tumor cells. To examine indirect antigen presentation in a more clinically relevant setting, we tested our generated EL-4 cell lines in the context of an adoptive T cell therapy (ATT) using a recently published Marilyn mouse model with bioluminescence imaging of T cells (Marilyn-BLITC) on established tumors (30). In addition to survival and tumor growth, this transgenic dual-luciferase reporter system allows longitudinal (migration/expansion) and functional (T cell activation) monitoring of adoptively transferred T cells via in vivo bioluminescence imaging.

Therefore, albino B6 mice were challenged with EL-4 tumor cells expressing DBX, WT DBY, or the DBY Mutant-1. Marilyn-BLITC–derived bioluminescence reporter and antigen-specific CD4+ T cells were adoptively transferred by day 12 after tumor challenge. As in the other model, DBX-expressing EL-4 tumors grew out quickly and tumor-bearing mice were all sacrificed by day 6 after ATT. In contrast, tumor size decreased in mice challenged with WT DBY immediately after ATT, whereas mice challenged with tumors expressing the DBY Mutant-1 showed a significant delay in tumor-size reduction (Figure 6A). We measured T cell migration/expansion and activation by bioluminescence as early as day 4 or day 5 after ATT, respectively (Figure 6, B and C). At that time point, tumor volume was already tremendously decreased for mice bearing WT DBY–expressing tumors, as indicated by the numbers within the bioluminescent images. However, when considering the current tumor volume, we found increased migration/expansion and nuclear factor of activated T cells–dependent (NFAT-dependent) T cell activation in mice challenged with WT DBY when compared with mice challenged with the DBY Mutant-1 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Figure 6 Rejection of established EL-4 tumors expressing full-length DBY Mutant-1 is significantly hampered after ATT. Female albino B6 mice were challenged with 1 × 105 EL-4 tumor cells 12 days prior to the ATT (day 0) with 5 × 105 Marilyn-BLITC CD4+ T cells. (A) Tumor growth in female albino B6 mice after challenge with EL-4 cell lines. At indicated days, P values were calculated by Mann-Whitney U test to compare tumor volumes between DBY and Mutant-1. *** P < 0.001. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 4–5). (B and C) Recipient mice were analyzed via in vivo bioluminescence imaging for T cell migration/expansion (Rluc signals in B) and T cell activation (NFAT-CBR signals in C). Signal strength is depicted by a pseudocolor scale given in photon/s/cm2/steradian (p/s/cm2/sr). Numbers represent the current tumor volume (mm³) measured at indicated days.

In conclusion, our data illustrate that intercellular transfer of full-length DBY is dependent on HSC70-mediated recruitment through binding to a putative KFERQ-like motif. This recruitment can deliver antigens to extracellular vesicles, which function as antigen carriers between viable cells. Alterations in one putative KFERQ-like motif in DBY diminished T cell activation upon indirect presentation in vitro. This observation was accompanied by marked reduction in tumor rejection and survival upon tumor challenge using 2 distinct murine models, indicating a hampered but not completely abolished T cell response.

These data shed new light on the process of indirect antigen presentation and provide evidence that, beyond autophagy, HSC70 plays an important role in regulating intercellular antigen transfer. This knowledge may help in developing therapeutic strategies for MHC-II–negative tumors and further escape variants.