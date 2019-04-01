RABL6A inhibits tumor-suppressive PP2A/AKT signaling to drive pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor growth

RABL6A is required for AKT-mTOR activation in PNETs. We recently showed that RABL6A is required for PNET cell proliferation and promotes G1-to-S phase progression via inactivation of the RB1 tumor suppressor (23). Specifically, PNET cells with RABL6A knock down failed to proliferate and accumulated hypophosphorylated RB1, the growth inhibitory form of the protein. Inactivation of RB1 partially rescued the knockdown phenotype by promoting G1-to-S phase transition; however, it was unable to override the mitotic block and eventual cell death caused by RABL6A loss. This revealed that RABL6A controls additional pathways besides RB1 to promote PNET cell survival and proliferation (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 RABL6A depletion impairs AKT-S473 phosphorylation and AKT-mTOR signaling in PNETs. (A) Schematic showing that RABL6A promotes PNET cell proliferation and survival through multiple mechanisms, including inhibition of RB1 signaling as well as regulation of other undefined (X, Y) pathways. Arrow, activating event; perpendicular bar, inhibitory event. (B) BON-1 cells expressing vector control (CON: with RABL6A) or shRNAs targeting RABL6A (KD1 and KD2: without RABL6A) were examined by microarray analyses. Heat map shows that RABL6A depletion significantly alters the expression of genes involved in AKT signaling; data from 3 experiments, designated A–C. Genes were categorized by IPA software and displayed 2-fold or greater changes in expression (P < 0.05). Red, relatively increased expression; blue, relatively decreased expression. (C) Representative Western blots showing that RABL6A knockdown (KD1, KD2) in BON-1 cells specifically reduces the activating phosphorylation of AKT at S473, not T308. Vinculin served as loading control. Relative phosphorylation of each residue relative to total AKT was quantified by ImageJ. (D) Representative Western blots showing that inactivation of AKT in RABL6A knockdown BON-1 cells coincides with reduced phosphorylation of AKT substrates, PRAS40-T246 and FoxO1-T24/FoxO3a-T32, with GAPDH as loading control. (E) Representative Western blots showing that inactivation of AKT in RABL6A knockdown BON-1 cells coincides with reduced activation of mTORC1, as measured by decreased S6K phosphorylation at T389. GAPDH was the loading control. S6K-T389 phosphorylation relative to total S6K was quantified by ImageJ. Experiments in C–E represent at least 3 independent experimental repeats.

To identify other relevant pathways controlled by RABL6A in PNETs, we compared the gene signature of RABL6A expressing PNET cells with that of patient PNETs. Microarray data from BON-1 PNET cells that express or lack RABL6A (23) were used to define the RABL6A signature, while RNA-Seq data from 20 primary human PNETs (compared with normal human pancreas) were examined to identify the most significantly altered genes in patient tumors. The comparison shown in Table 1 revealed remarkable concordance between the 2 data sets, in keeping with RABL6A amplification (23) and increased mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123049DS1) in human PNETs. Prominent cancer pathways affected in patient tumors and similarly regulated by RABL6A included p53, RB1, and AKT (Table 1). Having previously examined the importance of p53 and RB1 in RABL6A function in PNETs (23), we focused on the AKT pathway, a major driver of PNET pathogenesis (14–18). Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) of the gene expression profiles from RABL6A knockdown (KD) versus control BON-1 cells suggested that loss of RABL6A expression impaired AKT pathway activation (Figure 1B).

Table 1 Comparison of RABL6A regulated genes with significantly altered genes in human PNETs

Activation of AKT requires phosphorylation at 2 key residues: T308 by phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1 (PDK1) and S473 by mTORC2 (32, 33). To determine if RABL6A controls AKT activation and signaling, we knocked down endogenous RABL6A in BON-1 cells with 2 different shRNAs (KD1 or KD2) (23, 26) and assessed AKT phosphorylation by Western blotting. In these cells, RABL6A loss induced an initial cell-cycle arrest (mainly in G1 with a moderate G2/M block) that is sustained for 3–5 days followed by apoptosis at later time points (23). Downregulation of RABL6A greatly reduced S473 but not T308 phosphorylation of AKT (Figure 1C). This coincided with a failure of AKT to phosphorylate its substrates, PRAS40 and FoxO1/FoxO3a (Figure 1D), and reduced downstream signaling by mTORC1 kinase as measured by decreased S6K phosphorylation (Figure 1E). Thus, RABL6A is required for AKT-mTOR activation and signaling in PNET cells.

RABL6A promotes G1-to-S phase progression through AKT activation and sensitizes PNET cells to AKT inhibitors. Given the importance of AKT to tumor cell proliferation and survival (32, 33), we speculated that its inactivation may contribute to the cell proliferation defects caused by RABL6A silencing in PNET cells. To test that idea, we expressed myristoylated AKT (Myr-AKT) in BON-1 cells to determine if constitutively activated AKT could rescue the RABL6A knockdown phenotype. Immunoblotting verified Myr-AKT expression and constitutive phosphorylation at S473, even in RABL6A-deficient cells where endogenous AKT-S473 phosphorylation was absent (Figure 2A). Activated Myr-AKT effectively restored phosphorylation of PRAS40-T246 in the RABL6A-deficient cells (Figure 2A). BrdU incorporation analyses showed that Myr-AKT promoted a significant increase in DNA synthesis in RABL6A knockdown cells (Figure 2B), although increased AKT activity was not able to restore subsequent cell division in RABL6A-depleted cells (see unchanged relative cell numbers, Figure 2A). These results demonstrate that AKT reactivation is sufficient to push cells lacking RABL6A from G1 phase into S phase, identifying a critical role for RABL6A-AKT signaling in PNET cell proliferation (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 RABL6A-AKT signaling is required for PNET cell cycle progression and response to AKT inhibitors. (A) BON-1 cells expressing vector (Vec) or constitutively activated myristoylated AKT (Myr-AKT) were infected with control (CON) or RABL6A shRNAs (KD1, KD2). Representative Western blots of phosphorylated AKT-S473 detect endogenous AKT (bar, lower band) and Myr-AKT (arrow, upper band only in lanes 4-6). Heightened activity of Myr-AKT was assessed by levels of PRAS40-T246 phosphorylation. β-actin served as the loading control. Cell ratios (i.e., relative cell numbers normalized to CON cells) are indicated for each sample. (B) The percentage of BrdU-positive cells was quantified in BON-1 control and RABL6A knockdown cells expressing vector (V) versus Myr-AKT (M). Data were quantified from 3 independent experiments; *P < 0.02 for V versus M comparison, 2-way ANOVA. (C) Schematic of RABL6A promoting G1-to-S phase progression and PNET cell proliferation by activating AKT signaling. (D) Dose response curves, shown as relative cell number, in BON-1 control and RABL6A knockdown cells treated for 5 days with increasing concentrations of the AKT inhibitor, MK-2206. Data represent the mean ± SEM for triplicate samples from 3 separate experiments, in which results were normalized to values for untreated cells within each group. *P < 0.001 for KD1 or KD2 compared with CON, 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. Overall differences between the curves were assessed by generalized linear regressions. (E) Percentage of cell death in BON-1 control and RABL6A knockdown cells following treatment with MK-2206 (10 μM) for 3 days. Data represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.001 for (+) versus (–) comparison, 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method.

The regulation of AKT-mTOR by RABL6A predicts that levels of RABL6A may affect the response of PNET cells to drugs targeting the pathway. Indeed, control BON-1 cells expressing RABL6A were more sensitive to the AKT inhibitor MK-2206 than the RABL6A knockdown cells that displayed reduced AKT signaling (Figure 2D). The reduced efficacy of MK-2206 in RABL6A knockdown cells, where AKT is already inhibited, was associated with significantly less drug-induced cell death compared with control cells (Figure 2E). Similarly, RABL6A knockdown cells showed a diminished response to the mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin in cell proliferation assays (Supplemental Figure 2).

RABL6A regulation of AKT-S473 phosphorylation is independent of mTORC2 and Nek2 kinases. Phosphorylation of AKT-S473 is mediated by the mTORC2 kinase (34, 35) (Figure 3A). To determine if RABL6A affects mTORC2 kinase formation and activity, we examined endogenous mTORC2 complexes in control and RABL6A knockdown cells by IP Western analyses. Cells were first treated with a cell-permeable cross-linking reagent to enable detection of the endogenous complexes (36). No decrease in either the expression or interaction between the essential mTORC2 kinase subunits (mTOR, rictor, and GβL) was observed following RABL6A depletion (Supplemental Figure 3). Consistent with that finding, no decrease in the phosphorylation of other mTORC2 substrates, SGK1 and pKCα, was seen in RABL6A knockdown cells (Figure 3, B and C). In fact, phosphorylation of SGK1 was modestly increased (and PKCα trended similarly) in the same cells where AKT-S473 phosphorylation was dramatically reduced by RABL6A loss (Figure 3C), consistent with evidence that decreased AKT activity can promote mTORC2 activity through a TSC1-TSC2–dependent mechanism (37). Our data showed that mTORC2 remains active in RABL6A-depleted cells, suggesting reduced AKT-S473 phosphorylation may instead be caused by enhanced phosphatase activity.

Figure 3 RABL6A increases AKT-S473 phosphorylation through inhibition of PP2A. (A) Schematic of the kinases and phosphatases that regulate AKT-S473 phosphorylation. P, phosphorylation; arrows, activating events; perpendicular bars, inhibiting events. (B) Western blots of BON-1 control (CON) and RABL6A knockdown (KD1 and KD2) cells showing selective loss of pAKT-S473 in RABL6A-depleted cells versus moderately increased phosphorylation of other mTORC2 substrates, SGK1 and PKCα. GAPDH was the loading control. (C) Relative phosphorylation of mTORC2 substrates in BON-1 CON, KD1, and KD2 cells was quantified by ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001 compared with CON, 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method). (D) Western blots of pAKT-S473 and pAKT-T308 following in vitro phosphatase assays using phosphorylated HA-tagged Myr-AKT as substrate to which the indicated amounts (μg) of BON-1 CON, KD1, or KD2 lysates were added. As controls, buffer (–) or the general phosphatase inhibitor potassium fluoride (KF), was added to substrate prior to the phosphatase reaction. (E) Relative levels of pAKT-S473, normalized to total HA-Myr-Akt, were quantified by ImageJ analysis of blots from 3 or more experiments in which 320 μg cell lysate was tested. *P < 0.005 KD (KD1 and KD2) versus CON, 2-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni test. (F) Western blots of pAKT-S473, AKT, and RABL6A following okadaic acid (OA) treatment (100 nM, 20 hours) in BON-1 CON and KD cells showing significant restoration of pAKT-S473 by PP2A inhibition. Vinculin was loading control. (G) Relative phosphorylation of AKT-S473 was quantified from 3 experiments. *P < 0.005 compared with untreated counterparts, 2-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. Western blots in B, D, and F are representative of 3 or more experiments.

Dephosphorylation of AKT-S473 has been associated with several different phosphatases including PP1, PP2A, and the Pleckstrin homology (PH) domain leucine-rich repeat protein phosphatases PHLPP1 and PHLPP2 (27, 38–45) (Figure 3A). PP1 activity toward AKT-S473 is inhibited by NIMA-related expressed kinase 2, Nek2 (46), an oncogenic kinase that we previously found is downregulated at the mRNA level by RABL6A knockdown (23). Immunoblots verified reduced Nek2 protein expression in RABL6A-depleted cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Therefore, we expressed HA-tagged Nek2 in cells to test if it could override the effects of RABL6A loss on AKT-S473 phosphorylation. High levels of exogenous HA-Nek2 increased basal AKT-S473 phosphorylation in the cells (Supplemental Figure 4B) but failed to restore AKT-S473 phosphorylation in the face of RABL6A loss (Supplemental Figure 4C). Likewise, Nek2 overexpression was unable to stimulate reentry of RABL6A knockdown cells into the cell cycle, as indicated by the persistently low percentage of cells in S phase. Thus, RABL6A controls AKT-S473 phosphorylation through mechanisms that are independent of mTORC2 and Nek2-PP1.

RABL6A regulates AKT-S473 phosphorylation through protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A). Compared with PP1, the PP2A and PHLPP1/2 (Figure 3A) phosphatases are more strongly linked to AKT dephosphorylation at S473 (38–42). To broadly assess the involvement of phosphatases in RABL6A-mediated AKT regulation, we performed in vitro phosphatase assays using phosphorylated HA-tagged Myr-AKT as substrate. Phospho-Myr-AKT was isolated from HEK 293 cells using HA antibody–coated agarose and incubated with increasing amounts of control or RABL6A knockdown lysates from BON-1 cells. Effects of the lysates on S473 and T308 phosphorylation were measured by Western blotting. Relative to control cell lysates that contain normal levels of RABL6A, the RABL6A-depleted lysates displayed greater phosphatase activity toward AKT-S473, particularly when 320 μg of lysate was used (Figure 3, D and E). By comparison, control and RABL6A-depleted lysates displayed equal activity toward T308 (Figure 3D), as expected given the specific effects of RABL6A toward S473 phosphorylation.

To test the involvement of PP2A, control and RABL6A knockdown cells were treated with okadaic acid. Okadaic acid is a serine/threonine protein phosphatase inhibitor that specifically blocks PP1 and PP2A activity although it is more potent against the latter, completely inhibiting PP2A at 1 nM compared with PP1 at 1 μM (47, 48). Notably, PHLPP-mediated dephosphorylation of AKT-S473 is insensitive to okadaic acid (38). In our assays, cells were treated with 100 nM okadaic acid, which yields low nanomolar intracellular concentrations of the drug that are selective toward PP2A (49). Western blotting of drug-treated cells relative to untreated controls showed that okadaic acid restored a significant amount of AKT-S473 phosphorylation in cells lacking RABL6A (Figure 3, F and G). Moreover, okadaic acid exposure to control cells caused a marked upward shift in endogenous RABL6A mobility on protein gels (Figure 3F, lane 4). These data support 2 conclusions. First, RABL6A is a likely phosphoprotein and new target (possibly a direct substrate) of PP2A. Second, and more importantly, PP2A is a key downstream target of RABL6A whose activity toward AKT-S473 is normally inhibited by RABL6A.

PP2A activation reduces AKT-S473 phosphorylation, downregulates RABL6A levels, and induces PNET cell death in a RABL6A-dependent manner. Recent papers published by Michael Ohlmeyer’s group and us describe specific SMAPs (50, 51). These tricyclic compounds were originally derived from neuroleptic drugs that were reengineered to neutralize their CNS effects, resulting in a novel class of specific PP2A-activating compounds (51, 52). Through extensive testing, SMAPs have shown remarkable efficacy and specificity in stimulating PP2A phosphatase activity toward oncogenic targets (such as phosphorylated ERK1/2) and halting the growth of lung and prostate cancer cells, both in vitro and in vivo, in a PP2A-dependent manner (53–56). We transiently treated parental BON-1 cells, as well as Qgp1 cells (the only other PNET cell line available at the time of this study), overnight with increasing doses of SMAP. SMAP effectively reduced AKT-S473 phosphorylation in both cell lines in a dose-dependent manner with an equivalent effect on ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Figure 4A). This correlated with dramatic reduction in the long-term growth of BON-1 and Qgp1 cells, with essentially no colonies detected in cells exposed to 10–20 μM SMAP (Figure 4, B and C). Quantitative proliferation assays were conducted to determine the IC 50 of SMAP, showing a slightly lower IC 50 of approximately 8 μM in BON-1 cells compared with an IC 50 of approximately 15 μM in Qgp1 cells (Figure 4D). The IC 50 for SMAP in PNET cells are similar to those defined for other tumor cell types (53, 54).

Figure 4 PP2A reactivation with SMAP reduces AKT-S473 phosphorylation, downregulates RABL6A, and induces PNET cell death in a RABL6A-dependent manner. (A) Western blots (repeated 3 or more times) of lysates from BON-1 and Qgp1 cells treated 20 hours with SMAP showing effective reduction of pAKT-S473 and pERK-T202/Y204. Loading, vinculin (BON-1), and GAPDH (Qgp1). (B) Representative images from clonogenic assays of BON-1 and Qgp1 cells treated with 0 (vehicle), 5, 10, or 20 μM SMAP for 3 weeks. (C) Quantification of clonogenic assay results, normalized to 100% for vehicle-treated control cells, from 2 separate experiments performed in triplicate. *P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. Identical results were obtained in 4 additional repeats per cell line for cells plated at different densities. (D) Representative experiment (repeated twice) showing dose response curves for BON-1 and Qgp1 cells following exposure for 3 days to indicated concentrations of SMAP. Data represent the mean ± SD for triplicate samples and were normalized to values from untreated cells. (E) Relative cell number (assayed by Cell-Quant) of BON-1 cells expressing CON, KD1, or KD2 shRNAs after exposure for 3 days to increasing concentrations of SMAP. Data (from 3 experiments done in triplicate) were normalized to untreated controls. *P < 0.001 for KD1 and KD2 compared with CON, 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. Overall differences between curves were assessed using generalized linear regression. (F) BON-1 CON, KD1, and KD2 cells were treated with 10 μM SMAP for 3 days. Dark and light exposures of Western blots show PP2A activation decreased RABL6A levels and altered its migration on gels. *P < 0.05 for untreated versus treated samples, Student’s t test. Error bars in E and F indicate SEM for data from 3 independent experiments.

To determine if SMAP inhibited PNET cell growth in a RABL6A-dependent manner, BON-1 control and RABL6A knockdown cells were treated with increasing doses of SMAP and relative cell numbers were quantified. As shown in Figure 4E, loss of RABL6A significantly reduced the cellular response to SMAP treatment. Thus, RABL6A expression sensitizes PNET cells to the effects of PP2A activation by SMAP, demonstrating that SMAP activity in PNET cells is at least partially dependent on RABL6A. Analyses of cell viability, as measured by trypan blue staining in the same populations treated for several days with 10 μM SMAP, revealed that RABL6A is required for SMAP-induced cell death (Figure 4F). Notably, Western blot analyses of RABL6A in those cells showed that SMAP treatment led to a marked decrease in RABL6A expression, not only in control cells but also in RABL6A knockdown cells (Figure 4F, top). While the effect of SMAP on RABL6A expression was less pronounced in experiments involving shorter drug exposure times (as in Figure 4A), the reduction in RABL6A levels caused by SMAP was also associated with loss of slower migrating RABL6A forms on protein gels.

SMAP effectively suppresses PNET progression in vivo. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models for nonfunctional PNETs are lacking, therefore BON-1 xenograft tumor studies were performed to determine the efficacy of SMAP treatment on PNET tumor progression in vivo. Tumors were grown to approximately 200 mm3 in size, at which time mice were treated by oral gavage with vehicle control, SMAP, the AKT inhibitor MK-2206, or the combination of SMAP plus MK-2206. SMAP treatment caused complete cessation of tumor growth that was superior to single-agent MK-2206 treatment (Figure 5, A and B). There was no benefit of combination therapy with SMAP plus MK-2206 (Figure 5, A and B), in agreement with in vitro drug studies that showed no synergistic effect of their combination (negative data not shown). Treatment with all drugs was well tolerated as indicated by the absence of behavioral abnormalities or changes in body weight during the treatment period (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 5 Therapeutic reactivation of PP2A suppresses PNET growth in vivo. (A) BON-1 cells (5 × 106) were injected subcutaneously into NOD.SCID mice. Once tumors reached an average volume of 200 mm3, drug treatments were initiated. Tumor volumes were measured over a 4-week period in which mice were treated by oral gavage with vehicle control, SMAP (5 mg/kg, twice a day), MK-2206 (30 mg/kg, 3 times a week), and a combination of SMAP plus MK-2206. SEM for at least n = 5 mice per group; *P < 0.03 for vehicle versus SMAP or SMAP+MK-2206; #P < 0.05 for vehicle versus MK-2206; 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using Bonferroni method. (B) Comparison of tumor weights from vehicle (V), SMAP (S), MK-2206 (M), and SMAP plus MK-2206 (S+M) groups after the final treatment. Error bars, SEM; *P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. (C) Representative Western blot analyses of the indicated proteins in lysates of xenografted BON-1 tumors harvested from the treated mice. (D–F) Quantification of relative levels of RABL6A, pAKT-S473, and pRB1-S807/811 in xenograft tumors, respectively, obtained by ImageJ analysis of Western blots (as shown in C). Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; 2-way ANOVA and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. (G) Representative H&E and IHC staining for the indicated proteins in BON-1 xenograft tumors from vehicle control and SMAP-treated mice. Images were taken at ×400. (H) Quantification of pAKT-S473 staining (assessed as weak = 1, moderate = 2, strong = 3) in tumors from vehicle-treated (V) and SMAP-treated (S) mice. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

The molecular and biological effects of SMAP treatment were evaluated by Western blotting (Figure 5, C–F) and immunohistochemical (IHC) staining (Figure 5, G and H) of the tumors. High synaptophysin expression in the tumors by both approaches verified their NET identity (Figure 5, C and G). Consistent with the downregulation of endogenous RABL6A expression by SMAP in cultured PNET cells, reduced levels of RABL6A were detected by immunoblotting in the majority of SMAP-treated tumors (Figure 5, C and D). Unexpectedly, AKT-S473 phosphorylation in most tumors was increased (not decreased) by treatment with SMAP as well as MK-2206 (Figure 5, C, E, G, and H). This unwanted effect of SMAP likely reflects loss of negative feedback loops controlling AKT due to sustained exposure to each drug, as seen with everolimus (10, 19, 20).

To determine how SMAP suppressed tumor growth in vivo, expression of apoptotic and proliferation markers was evaluated. No change in cleaved caspase-3 levels was caused by drug treatment (not shown), suggesting SMAP’s antitumor effects were unrelated to apoptosis. Interestingly, while there was only a slight (but significant) decrease in the percentage of Ki-67+ cells in SMAP-treated tumors (Figure 5G; 99.6% versus 93.2%, P < 0.05, Student’s t test), exposure to SMAP caused a dramatic reduction in Ki-67 levels per cell (Figure 5G). It is known that G1 phase cells express the lowest level of Ki-67 and that residual Ki-67 staining persists in arrested, nonproliferating cells (57, 58). In agreement with that observation, SMAP treatment alone or in combination with MK-2206 significantly decreased RB1-S807/811 phosphorylation (Figure 5, C and F). Reduced RB1 phosphorylation at those cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6–specific (CDK4/6-specific) sites correlates with its activation and G1 phase cell-cycle arrest. Thus, our data suggest that SMAP-mediated PP2A activation effectively halts PNET growth in vivo by inhibiting tumor cell proliferation, likely via a G1 phase blockade that may depend on RABL6A downregulation and RB1 activation.