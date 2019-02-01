Genetic reduction of eEF2 kinase alleviates pathophysiology in Alzheimer’s disease model mice

Postmortem tissue samples. All postmortem human tissue was obtained from the University of Washington School of Medicine Brain Bank. Diagnoses were based on cognitive testing, postmortem Braak staging (AD stages V–VI) stage, and Consortium to Establish a Registry for Alzheimer’s Disease (CERAD) scores (59, 60). Studies were performed using hippocampal tissue from male and female patients clinically diagnosed with AD (n = 9) and age-matched controls (n = 9). Patient information is presented in Table 1. Mean age of death was 89.6 years. Postmortem interval (PMI) ranged between 2 and 10 hours, with a mean of 5.3 hours. For hippocampal tissue from FTD patients (n = 5) and age-matched controls (n = 8), mean age of death was 80.4 years, with a PMI between 3 and 9 hours and an average of 4.8 hours (Table 2). For hippocampal tissue from LBD patients (n = 5) and age-matched controls (n = 5), mean age of death was 85.2 years, with a PMI between 3.5 and 9 hours and an average of 5.6 hours (Table 3).

Mice. All mice were housed at the Wake Forest School of Medicine barrier facility under the supervision of the Animal Research Program. Mice adhered to a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, with regular feeding, cage cleaning, and 24-hour food and water access. Both male and female mice were used for experimentation. Homozygous Eef2k–/– mice and Tg19959 AD model mice were generated as described before (61–63). Briefly, Tg19959 mice overexpress mutant human amyloid precursor proteins (APP KM670/671NL, V717F) (62). Breeders of Tg19959 AD model mice were a gift from George Carlson of McLaughlin Research Institute (Great Falls, Montana, USA). Tg19959 and eEF2K+/– mice were crossbred to generate 4 littermate groups (mixed C57BL/6 and 129S background): WT, Tg19959, eEF2K+/–, and Tg/eEF2K+/– mice. APP/PS1 mice were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory and expressed human transgenes for APP (KM670/671NL) and presenilin-1 (PSEN1 L166P) (32). APP/PS1 mice were crossbred with Eef2k+/– mice to generate littermate groups (C57BL/6): WT, APP/PS1, eEF2K+/–, and APP/PS1/eEF2K+/– double-mutant mice (APP/eEF2K+/–). All genotyping was determined by PCR. Tg19959 cohorts underwent all experimental protocols at 6 to 9 months of age, while APP/PS1 cohorts were evaluated at 10 to 12 months of age (32, 62). To assess hippocampal synaptic plasticity at a younger age, Tg19959 cohorts were subjected to electrophysiological experiments for measurement of LTP at 4 to 5 months of age.

OF assay. Mice were handled for at least 5 days prior to behavioral testing and habituated to the testing facility for an hour prior to experimentation. Animals were placed in an opaque plastic OF chamber (40 cm × 40 cm × 40cm) and allowed to explore for 15 minutes. Time spent in the center and periphery of the chamber was measured and calculated as a percentage of total time. Distance moved and velocity were measured using EthoVision XT Tracking Software (Noldus Information Technology). Data collection and analysis were performed blinded.

NOR. Mice underwent a 2-day familiarization protocol in which they were placed in an opaque, plastic arena (40 cm × 40 cm × 40 cm) with 2 identical objects and allowed to explore for 5 minutes. Twenty-four hours after familiarization, animals were tested in the arena for 5 minutes with one object replaced with a novel object. All objects were randomly assigned to mice, and placement of novel objects was counterbalanced. Time spent with each object was measured and calculated as a percentage of the total interaction time. Novel object preference of less than 50% indicates memory impairment (18). Time with objects was measured both manually and using EthoVision 7 tracking software. Mice with a total interaction time of less than 10 seconds were excluded from analysis. Data collection and analysis were performed blinded.

OLM task. Mice were habituated to an opaque, plastic chamber (40 cm × 40 cm × 40 cm) with visible spatial cues for 10 minutes. After 24 hours, mice were returned to the chamber with 2 identical objects placed in the arena and allowed to freely explore for 10 minutes. Twenty-four hours later, mice were again returned to the chamber with one object moved to the opposite side of the arena. Objects and changes in object location were randomly determined and counterbalanced. Time spent with each object was measured and calculated as a percentage of the total interaction time. Novel object preference of less than 50% indicates memory impairment (18). Time with objects was measured both manually and using EthoVision XT tracking software. Mice with a total interaction time of less than 10 seconds were excluded from analysis. Data collection and analysis were performed blinded.

MWM. MWM was performed as previously described (17). The paradigm consisted of 4 trials (60-second maximum, 15-minute interval) per day for 5 consecutive days. Escape latency was measured each training day. A probe trial was performed 2 hours following training on the fifth day. The visible platform task consisted of 4 trials per day for 2 consecutive days, with the escape platform marked by a visible cue and moved randomly among 4 locations. Trajectories, time spent in each maze quadrant, velocity, and distance moved were recorded using EthoVision XT software. Data collection and analysis were performed blinded.

Hippocampal slice preparation and electrophysiology. Acute 400 μm transverse hippocampal slices were prepared using a Leica VT1200S vibratome, as described previously (45). Slices were maintained before experimentation at room temperature for at least 2 hours in artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF) containing the following: 118 mM NaCl, 3.5 mM KCl, 2.5 mM CaCl 2 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 5.0 mM NaHCO 3 , and 15 g mM lucose, bubbled with 95% O 2 /5% CO 2 . For electrophysiology, slices were maintained at 32°C. Monophasic, constant-current stimuli (100 μs) were delivered with a bipolar silver electrode placed in the stratum radiatum of area CA3. Field excitatory postsynaptic potentials (fEPSPs) were recorded using a glass microelectrode from the stratum radiatum of area CA1. LTP was induced using high-frequency stimulation (HFS) consisting of two 1-second 100 Hz trains separated by 60 seconds, each delivered at 70%–80% of the intensity that evoked spiked fEPSPs. Data collection and analysis were not performed blinded.

Western blots for postmortem human tissue. Hippocampal tissue from AD, FTD, and LBD patients and their respective age-matched controls was sonicated as previously described (45). Samples containing equal amounts of protein lysate were loaded on 4%–12% Tris-glycine SDS-PAGE gels (Bio-Rad, catalog 4561023) for standard gel electrophoresis. Following transfer, nitrocellulose membranes were blocked for 10 minutes in SuperBlock TBS Blocking Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 37535). All primary and secondary antibodies were diluted in 5% milk/TBST. Blots were probed with primary antibodies for phospho-eEF2 (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2331), eEF2 (1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2332), and GAPDH (1:10,000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5174). Proteins were visualized using the ChemiDoc Imaging System (Bio-Rad). Densitometric analysis was performed using ImageJ software (NIH).

Western blots for mouse tissue. Mouse hippocampal tissue was flash-frozen on dry ice and sonicated as previously described in lysis buffer with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (45). Samples containing equal amounts of protein lysate were loaded on 4%–12% Tris-glycine SDS-PAGE (Bio-Rad) gels for standard gel electrophoresis. Following transfer, nitrocellulose membranes were blocked for 10 minutes in SuperBlock TBS Blocking Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). All primary and secondary antibodies were diluted in 5% milk/TBST or 5% BSA/TBST. Blots were probed with primary antibodies for phospho-eEF2 (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2331), eEF2 (1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2332), PP2AA (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2041), PP2AB (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4953), PP2AC (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2038), BACE1 (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5606), CD10/neprilysin (1:1000; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog sc-46656), nicastrin (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9447), PS1 (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5643), PS2 (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9979), PEN2 (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8502), phospho-tau (Ser416) (1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 15013), and GAPDH (1:10,000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5174). Proteins were visualized using the ChemiDoc Imaging System (Bio-Rad). Densitometric analysis was performed using Bio-Rad ImageLab and ImageJ software.

Golgi-Cox stain. Brains were processed using the FD Rapid GolgiStain Kit in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions (FD Neurotechnologies, catalog PK401). Transverse sections (100 μm) were made using a Leica VT1200S vibratome and mounted onto gelatin-coated slides. Development was performed according to kit instructions. Sections were dehydrated through a graded ethanol series and cleared in xylene. Slides were coverslipped with VectaMount Permanent Mounting Medium (Vector Labs, catalog H-5000) and imaged at ×100 on a Keyence BZ-X710 microscope. Area CA1 stratum radiatum apical dendrites were quantified. For spine analysis, images were blinded, and spines were manually counted and sorted as previously described (28).

TEM. Brains were removed, and 1 mm thick transverse slices were cut using a Leica VT1200S vibratome. The CA1 was dissected and immediately fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde/1% paraformaldehyde in 0.1M Millonig’s phosphate buffer (pH 7.3) overnight. The samples were washed in buffer and post-fixed with 1% osmium tetroxide in phosphate buffer for 1 hour. After washing, samples were dehydrated through a graded series of ethanol solutions. For preparation of resin infiltration, the samples were incubated in propylene oxide for two 15-minute changes. Finally, the samples were gradually infiltrated with 1:1, 1:2, and pure solutions of Spurr’s resin and cured in a 70°C oven overnight. Sections of 90 nm were obtained with a Reichert-Jung Ultracut E ultramicrotome, stained with lead citrate and uranyl acetate, and viewed with a Tecnai Spirit transmission electron microscope operating at 80 kV (FEI Co.). Images were obtained with a 2Vu CCD camera (Advanced Microscopy Techniques) at ×11,000. Analysis for PSDs and polyribosomes was performed as previously described (30, 31). Imaging and analysis were done by investigators blinded to animal groups.

SUnSET assay. Acute 400 μm transverse hippocampal slices were prepared using a Leica VT1200S vibratome as described previously (14). Slices were maintained before experimentation at room temperature for at least 2 hours in ACSF containing the following: 118 mM NaCl, 3.5 mM KCl, 2.5 mM CaCl 2 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , and 15 mM glucose, bubbled with 95% O 2 /5% CO 2 . WT, Tg19959, eEF2K+/–, and Tg19959/eEF2K+/– slices were incubated in puromycin (1 μg/ml) for 1 hour at 32°C in bubbling ACSF. Slices were then flash-frozen on dry ice, and area CA1 was microdissected for Western blot analysis. Puromycin-labeled proteins were identified using the mouse monoclonal antibody 12D10 (1:5000; EMD Millipore, catalog MABE343). Protein synthesis levels were determined by analyzing total lane density from 10 kDa to 250 kDa. Densitometric analysis was performed using Bio-Rad ImageLab software.

Nissl stain. Brains were embedded in paraffin, sectioned at 5 μm thickness, and mounted on charged slides. Sections were cleared in xylene and rehydrated in a graded ethanol series. Slides were stained in 0.1% cresyl violet for 10 minutes and differentiated for 12 minutes in 95% ethanol. Sections were dehydrated through an ethanol series and cleared in xylene before being coverslipped with Vectamount Permanent Mounting Medium. Slides were imaged at ×2 and ×20 on a Keyence BZ-X710 microscope. Hippocampal area was measured and quantified using ImageJ.

Mouse tissue immunohistochemistry. Paraffin-embedded sections (5 μm) mounted on charged slides were cleared in xylene and rehydrated through a graded ethanol series. Sections were pretreated in boiling citrate buffer for 10 minutes and blocked in 3% H 2 O 2 for 25 minutes. To reduce nonspecific signals, sections were blocked using the Vector M.O.M. Kit according to the manufacturer’s specifications (Vector Labs, catalog BMK-2202). Primary antibody 6E10 (mouse monoclonal; 1:200; BioLegend, catalog SIG-39320) was incubated overnight at 4°C in a humid chamber. A mouse monoclonal IgG isotope antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5415) was used for negative control staining in Tg19959 sections to evaluate nonspecific binding of the primary antibody (Supplemental Figure 3A). Following secondary antibody, sections were incubated in ABC reagent (Vectastain ABC Kit; Vector Labs, catalog PK-4000) followed by DAB solution (ImmPACT DAB; Vector Labs, catalog SK-4105) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Sections were dehydrated through a graded ethanol series, cleared in xylene, and coverslipped with VectaMount Permanent Mounting Medium. Slides were imaged at ×2, ×20, and ×60 on a Keyence BZ-X710 microscope. Hippocampal and somatosensory cortical regions were blinded and quantified. Densitometric analysis was performed using ×2 images and ImageJ software.

Postmortem human tissue immunohistochemistry. Postmortem tissue sections from patients were prepared at the University of Washington. Brains were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin. Hippocampal samples were embedded in paraffin and sectioned at 5 μm thickness. Sections were mounted on positively charged slides and baked for 30 minutes at 60°C. For staining, sections were deparaffinized in xylene and rehydrated through a graded alcohol series. Slides were boiled in citrate buffer (pH 6.0) for antigen retrieval. Endogenous peroxidase activity was blocked using 3% hydrogen peroxide for 25 minutes. Slides were incubated in a humid chamber in primary antibody for phospho-eEF2 (1:100, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2331) overnight at 4°C. Sections were then incubated in biotinylated α-rabbit secondary antibody (1: 200; Vector Labs, catalog PI-1000) for 30 minutes at room temperature followed by Vectastain Elite ABC Reagent (Vector Labs, PK-4000) for another 30 minutes. Primary and secondary antibodies and ABC reagent were diluted in 1% BSA/PBS. Diaminobenzidine (DAB) was diluted in Tris buffer (pH 7.7) and 3% hydrogen peroxidase in a working DAB solution. Sections were developed in DAB for 10 minutes in a 42°C water bath. Slides were counterstained using Mayer’s hematoxylin and blued with 0.2% lithium carbonate. Negative controls were incubated in 1% BSA with rabbit IgG as the primary antibody. Sections were dehydrated in an alcohol series and cleared with xylene, coverslipped, and dried overnight. Slides were imaged at ×20 and ×60 on a Keyence BZ-X710 microscope.

Aβ ELISA. Frozen mouse forebrain samples were sonicated as previously described (14). Samples were centrifuged at 16,000 g for 20 minutes at 4°C, and supernatant was collected for ELISA. Aβ 1–42 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog KMB3441) and Aβ 1–40 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog KMB3481) sandwich ELISAs were performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Anti-rabbit HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and chromogen dye were used to visualize amyloid peptide levels. 96-Well plates were read at 450 nm using an iMark microplate reader (Bio-Rad).

Drug treatments. Drugs were prepared as stock solutions in either DMSO or dH 2 O and diluted into ACSF to a final concentration before experiments. For hippocampal slices, drug incubation was performed at 30–32°C in either a recording chamber or a submersion maintenance chamber containing ACSF saturated with bubbling 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 . The final concentration and sources were as follows: anisomycin (40 μM; Tocris Bioscience, catalog 1290) and puromycin (1 μg/ml; Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A1113803).

MS. Hippocampi were dissected and flash-frozen on dry ice. Tissue was lysed in PBS with protease/phosphatase inhibitors using a Bead Mill Homogenizer (Bead Ruptor, Omni International), 500 μl of ×2 RIPA buffer was added, and the mixture was incubated on ice for 30 minutes. Tubes were centrifuged at 18,000 g for 10 minutes, and the supernatant was used for analysis. Protein concentration was measured by BCA analysis, and 100 μg of protein was subjected to tryptic digestion.

Reducing alkylation was performed in the presence of 10 mM dithiothreitol and 30 mM iodoacetamide. Samples were incubated overnight at –20°C with cold acetone (4 times the volume of the sample). Protein was pelleted by centrifugation at 14,000 g for 10 minutes. After removal of supernatant, the pellet was dried by evaporation of residual acetone for 10 minutes at room temperature and suspended in 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate. The protein suspension was incubated with trypsin at a 1:50 enzyme-to-substrate ratio at 37 °C overnight. The resulting peptides were desalted using a C18 spin column. Purified peptide mixture was prepared in 5% (v/v) ACN containing 1% (v/v) formic acid for liquid chromatography–tandem MS (LC-MS/MS) analysis.

The LC-MS/MS system consisted of a Q Exactive HF Hybrid Quadrupole-Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and a Dionex UltiMate 3000 nano-UPLC system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) employing a Nanospray Flex Ion Source (Thermo Fisher Scientific). An Acclaim PepMap 100 (C18, 5 μm, 100 Å, 100 μm × 2 cm) trap column and an Acclaim PepMap RSLC (C18, 2 μm, 100 Å, 75 μm × 50 cm) analytical column were used for the stationary phase. Good chromatographic separation was observed with a linear gradient consisting of mobile phases A (water with 0.1% formic acid) and B (acetonitrile with 0.1% formic acid), with the gradient ranging from 5% B at 0 minutes to 40% B at 170 minutes. MS spectra were acquired by data-dependent scans consisting of MS/MS scans of the 20 most intense ions from the full MS scan, with a dynamic exclusion option of 10 seconds.

Spectra were searched using the Sequest HT algorithm within the Proteome Discoverer v2.1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in combination with the mouse UniProt protein FASTA database (annotated 16,747 entries, December 2015). Search parameters were as follows: FT-trap instrument, parent mass error tolerance of 10 ppm, fragment mass error tolerance of 0.02 Da (monoisotopic), variable modifications of 16 Da (oxidation) on methionine, and fixed modification of 57 Da (carbamidomethylation) on cysteine.

Statistics. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Summary data are presented as group means with SE bars. For comparisons between 2 groups, a 2-tailed independent Student’s t test was performed using Prism 6 statistics software (GraphPad Software). Two-tailed paired t tests were performed for within-group analyses. For comparisons among more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA was used with Tukey’s post hoc tests for multiple comparisons. One-way repeated measures ANOVA was used where appropriate, with Tukey’s post hoc tests for multiple comparisons. Error probabilities of P < 0.05 were considered statistically significant. For MS, error probabilities of P < 0.08 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All protocols involving animals were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Mice were kept in compliance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). Samples of human tissue were collected in accordance with approved Institutional Review Board protocols. All patients gave informed consent.