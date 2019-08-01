Cathepsin K–deficient osteocytes prevent lactation-induced bone loss and parathyroid hormone suppression

Blinding. To avoid bias, data from all studies were collected in a blinded fashion, in which the observer was unaware of the experimental group. Key studies were performed by more than 1 individual to determine whether there was consistency in the observations.

Mice. Generation of the Ctskfl/fl mice was previously described (4, 6), and the 9.6KbDmp1-Cre mice were provided by J.Q. Feng (Department of Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University Baylor College of Dentistry, Dallas, Texas, USA) (55). Both mouse models were on a C57BL/6J background. Mice hemizygous for Dmp1-Cre were crossed with Ctskfl/fl mice to generate Dmp1-Cre Ctskfl/+ mice, which were in turn crossed with Ctskfl/fl mice to generate Dmp1-Cre Ctskfl/fl mice (referred to herein as Ctskocy mice). Ctskfl/fl mice were then crossed with Ctskocy mice to obtain CtskOcy mice and Ctskfl/fl littermates, which were used as controls. For lactation studies, 7-week-old Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy female mice were crossed with male mice. After delivery, the litter size was adjusted to 6 to 7 pups to maintain similar suckling intensities. Females were sacrificed on the 12th day of lactation and were approximately 12 weeks old. Offspring of the Ctskocy mice and Ctskfl/fl littermates were also sacrificed on day 12 for skeletal phenotype analysis. The genotype was determined by sequencing genomic DNA from Ctskocy and Ctskfl/fl mice using forward 5′-CGCGGTCTGGCAGTAAAAACTATC-3′ and reverse 5′-CCCACCGTCAGTACGTGAGATATC-3′ primers to sequence the Cre transgene and forward 5′-GGAAACTGAGGCACAGAGTTCAG-3′ and reverse 5′-GGGGTGTGCACCTATGTGTGTA-3′ primers to sequence the floxed allele. Primers against chromosome Y were used to identify the sex of the pups. All mice were fed a regular diet.

Backscatter scanning electron microscopy. The backscatter scanning electron microscopy (BSEM) imaging technique was used to quantify osteocyte lacunae cortical bone at the mid-diaphysis of femurs. Freshly dissected femurs were embedded in methyl methacrylate and sectioned and the blocks sequentially polished with sandpaper and carbon coated. Images of osteocyte lacunae in cortical bone at the diaphysis were captured at ×500 magnification using BSEM (Zeiss Supra 55) in a standard 0.1-mm2 cortical area 5–6 mm from the proximal growth plate. The “single osteocyte lacunar area” represents the mean of all (>100) individual osteocyte lacunae measurements within the predefined area. The osteocyte lacunar area, osteocyte perimeter, and osteocyte numbers were quantified using Fiji software in a blinded fashion. Analyses of bones from 5 to 7 mice per group were performed.

μCT. μCT analysis was performed using a desktop μCT35 (Scanco Medical) according to recommended guidelines (56). Briefly, cortical bone parameters at the femoral midshaft and cancellous bone microarchitecture in the distal femoral metaphysis were determined using a 7-μm isotropic voxel size. Eighty-six transverse μCT slices of cortical bone were evaluated, and total cross-sectional volume (millimeter cubed), cortical volume (millimeter cubed), marrow volume (millimeter cubed), and cortical thickness (millimeter) were assessed. For cancellous bone, bone volume fraction (bone volume per tissue volume [BV/TV]) (percentage), trabecular number (Tb.N) (per millimeter), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (millimeter), trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) (millimeter), connectivity density (ConnD) (per millimeter cubed), and structural model index (SMI) were analyzed. Analyses of bones from 7 to 9 mice per group were performed. For the analysis of offspring bones, 8 female Ctskfl/fl pups were subjected to μCT analysis. Intracortical bone volume fraction was measured in a 600-μm-long region (100 transverse slices) beginning at the top of the proximal tibia metaphysis and extending distally. A threshold of 200 milligram hydroxyapatite per cubic centimeter (mgHA/cm3) was used to segment bone from soft tissue.

Histomorphometry. Twelve-week-old Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy mice were subcutaneously injected with 20 mg/kg calcein (MilliporeSigma) and demeclocycline (MilliporeSigma) on days 7 and 2 before necropsy, respectively. For lactation studies, virgin and lactating Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy mice were injected with fluorochrome on days 7 and 2 before necropsy. For phenotype analyses, femurs were fixed in 70% alcohol and embedded in methylmethacrylate. Toluidine blue and von Kossa staining was performed using 5-μm longitudinal sections. Histomorphometric measurements were carried out semiautomatically with the OsteoMeasure image analyzer (OsteoMetric). A standard sampling site with an area of 2.5 mm2 was established in the secondary spongiosa of the distal metaphysis. All parameters were expressed according to standardized nomenclature (57, 58). Dynamic parameters including the mineralizing surface per bone surface (MS/BS) (percentage), the mineral apposition rate (MAR) (micrometer per day), and the bone formation rate expressed per bone surface (BFR/BS) (micrometer cubed per micrometer squared per year) and per bone volume (BFR/BV) (percentage per year) were quantified. Static parameters including BV/TV (percentage), Tb.Th (micrometer), Tb.Sp (micrometer), and Tb.N (per millimeter), osteoblast surface per bone surface (Ob.S/BS) (percentage), osteoblast number per bone perimeter (N.Ob/B.Pm) (per millimeter), osteoclast surface per bone surface (Oc.S/BS) (percentage), and osteoclast number per bone perimeter (N.Oc/B.Pm) (per millimeter) were measured. Analyses of bones from 6 to 9 mice per group were performed.

Cell culture. Ocy454 osteocyte cells were plated at 1 × 105 cells/ml and allowed to reach confluence at 33°C in α-MEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% Anti-Anti (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) to induce proliferation as previously described (39). Subsequently, cells were transferred to 37°C and differentiated for the indicated durations. Ocy454 cells were infected with 2 distinct lentivirus particles expressing shRNAs targeting Ctsk (TRCN0000054624 and TRCN0000030591, Mission TRC, MilliporeSigma) for 24 hours, followed by puromycin (10 μg/ml) selection at 33°C. A nontargeted shRNA (Non-target/Control-SHC002, MilliporeSigma) was used to generate control cells. Analyses were performed at least 3 times in duplicate.

Osteoclasts were generated on coverslips. BM cells isolated from Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy mice were cultured in α-MEM containing 10% FBS, 100 units/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin for 24 hours to generate BM macrophages (BMMs). BMMs were cultured on coverslips in α-MEM for 2 days with macrophage-CSF (M-CSF) (20 ng/ml), and for an additional 6 days in the same medium with M-CSF (20 ng/ml) and RANKL (3.3 ng/ml) (R&D Systems). Likewise, for RNA isolation, BMMs were isolated from BM-flushed tibiae and femurs of 6- to 8-week-old Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy mice. For osteoclast generation, cells were cultured with M-CSF and RANKL for 4 days.

Immunohistochemistry. Paraffin-embedded, decalcified tibiae were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin (NBF). Longitudinal sections (5-μm-thick) were incubated with antibodies specific to Ctsk (ab19027, Abcam) and sclerostin (AF1589, R&D Systems) at 4°C overnight and then treated with tyramide signal amplification–biotin (TSA biotin) (PerkinElmer) and streptavidin-HRP according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Analyses of bones from 3 to 4 mice were performed. Osteoclasts were fixed with 3.7% formaldehyde in PBS and permeabilized in 0.05% saponin followed by acetone. Cells were incubated in anti-Ctsk antibody (ab19027, Abcam) and incubated 24 hours later with fluorescent secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 488, Green, A-11034, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mounted in FluorSave (Calbiochem, MilliporeSigma). Nuclei were labeled with TO-PRO-3 (T3605, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in the secondary antibody solution. Ctsk-expressing osteoclasts were visualized using a 510 Meta laser scanning confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss).

RNA extraction, cDNA synthesis, and qRT-PCR. Total RNA was isolated from tibiae and femurs flushed to remove BM and from mammary glands using a monophasic solution of guanidine isothiocyanate and phenol according to the manufacturer’s instructions (TRIzol Reagent, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), followed by RNA clean-up using an RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (QIAGEN). RNA from Ocy454 cells and BMM-derived osteoclasts were isolated using the RNeasy Plus Kit (QIAGEN). Total RNA (1 μg) was used to synthesize first-strand cDNA with SuperScript II (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for reverse transcription PCR. mRNA levels encoding each gene of interest were normalized to actin mRNA in the same sample, and the relative expression of the genes of interest was determined using the formula of Livak and Schmittgen (59). Data are presented as the fold change relative to virgin Ctskfl/fl mice, Ocy454 cells on day 0, Ocy454 control shRNA, or Ctskfl/fl BMM–derived osteoclasts. Analyses of bones from 5 to 9 mice per group, mammary glands from 4 to 5 mice per group, and Ocy454 cells and BMM-derived osteoclasts from 3 mice per group.

Western blot analysis. Protein (10 μg) was resolved by SDS-PAGE and transferred electrophoretically onto nitrocellulose membranes using a semi-dry system (Bio-Rad). Immunodetection was performed with anti-Ctsk (ab19027, Abcam) and anti–β-tubulin (ab6046, Abcam) antibodies. Immunoreactive proteins were visualized using ECL reagents (GE Healthcare). Analyses were performed at least 3 times in duplicate.

TRAP and silver nitrate staining. Paraffin-embedded sections of decalcified tibiae were used for TRAP and silver nitrate staining. For TRAP staining, sections were stained with Fast Red Violet LB (MilliporeSigma) dissolved in TRAP solution for 15 minutes at 37°C. TRAP solution consisted of 100 mM sodium acetate, 50 mM sodium tartrate, naphthol AS-MX phosphate, and N,N-dimethyl formamide (MilliporeSigma), with adjustment of the pH to 5.0. Images of TRAP+ osteocytes and TRAP– osteocytes in the diaphysis of cortical bone were acquired using a microscope (Leica MZFLIII Microscope). TRAP+ osteocytes within 4 and 5 mm from the proximal end of the femur were quantified in a blinded fashion. For silver nitrate staining, sections were incubated with 2 parts 50% silver nitrate and 1 part 1% formic acid with 2% gelatin solution at room temperature for 55 minutes as previously reported (60). Analyses of bones from 5 to 7 mice were performed.

Biomechanical testing. Left femurs were mechanically tested in 3-point bending using an electrical force materials testing machine (Electroforce 3230, Bose Corporation). The bending fixture had a span length of 10 mm. The test was performed with the load point in displacement control, moving at a rate of 0.03 mm/sec. All of the bones were positioned in the same orientation during testing, with the cranial surface resting on the supports and loaded in tension. Bending stiffness (N-mm2), estimated modulus of elasticity (gigapascals [GPa]), estimated bending strength (megapascals [MPa]), and fracture energy (millijoules [mJ]) were calculated on the basis of the force and displacement data from the tests and the midshaft geometry measured with μCT. Yield was defined as the point at which there was a 10% reduction in secant stiffness relative to the initial secant stiffness. Fracture energy is the energy that was required to cause the femur to fracture and was calculated by finding the area under the force-displacement curve using the Riemann sum method. Bending stiffness was calculated using the linear portion of the force-displacement curve. The minimum moment of inertia (I min ) was used when calculating the estimated modulus of elasticity and bending strength. Polar moment of inertia and post-yield deformation analyses of bones from 6 to 7 mice per group were performed.

Serum and plasma analysis. For biochemical measurements, blood from virgin and lactating Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy mice was obtained by cheek pouch puncture after a 3-hour fast, and serum was obtained by centrifugation using serum separator tubes. Biochemical measurements were done using commercially available ELISA kits for PTH (Immutopics), and 1,25 (OH) 2 vitamin D 3 (Immunodiagnostic Systems). Serum P1NP and CTX were measured using commercial kits from Immunodiagnostic Systems, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. PTHrP plasma levels were measured as previously reported (61). Briefly, blood was collected into commercially available anticoagulant-treated tubes (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing a protease inhibitor cocktail of aprotinin, leupeptin, and pepstatin. The 2-site human PTHrP immunoradiometric sandwich assay (DSL 8100, Beckman Coulter) was modified by replacing the DSL 8100 antibody–coated tubes with a 96-well plate coated with anti–human PTHrP(1-36), which was affinity-purified from rabbit anti-147 antibody. Standard curves were constructed using the kit standards diluted in mouse plasma that had been incubated overnight at room temperature to degrade endogenous PTHrP. Samples and standards were incubated overnight in the antibody-coated wells at 4oC, washed, and incubated again with the kit’s iodinated mid-region human PTHrP antibody for 20 hours. Wells were washed and counted in a Packard Cobra II gamma counter. Ample values were extrapolated from the standard curve using GraphPad Prism software and a nonlinear regression curve fit to a sigmoidal dose response with a variable slope. Any given sample was defined as being above the limit of detection if it was both at least 2 SDs above the mean of 4 zero standards and if it fell within the linear portion of the standard curve. The analyses involved 5 to 9 mice per group.

Milk calcium concentration. Serum milk calcium concentration was determined using the Quantichrom Calcium Assay Kit (DICA-500, BioAssay Systems) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. In brief, milk was diluted 1:100 in distilled water before measuring calcium concentration, and the level of milk concentration was normalized to the protein content, which was measured using the Bradford protein determination assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories). The analyses involved 4–6 lactating Ctskfl/fl and Ctskocy mice.

Statistics. Multiple comparisons were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA followed by Fisher’s protected least significant difference (PLSD) post hoc test comparing all groups. A 2-way ANOVA was used to determine an interaction between Ctsk and lactation. An unpaired, 2-tailed Student t test was used for comparisons of 2 groups. GraphPad Prism 7 software was used for statistical analyses. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal procedures were performed in accordance with a protocol approved by the IACUC of Harvard Medical School and followed the US Public Health Service Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.