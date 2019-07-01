Thioredoxin-1 confines T cell alloresponse and pathogenicity in graft-versus-host disease

Trx1 is critical in regulating T cell alloresponse. The administration of Trx1 has been demonstrated to be antiinflammatory and prevents autoimmune disease (23). To investigate the role of oxidative stress and redox metabolism in the induction of GVHD, we used Trx1-Tg T cells as donor T cells in murine models of allogeneic bone marrow transplantation (allo-BMT). Given that regulation of activation and function of primary T cells via Trx1 is largely undefined, we initially evaluated the role of overexpressed Trx1 in T cell homeostasis, development, and phenotype in Trx1-Tg mice compared with WT mice on a C57BL/6 (B6) background.

In the thymus, Trx1-Tg had no significant effect on the CD4+CD8+ T cell population, but significantly decreased the frequency of CD4+CD8– and increased CD4–CD8+ cell frequency (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122899DS1). In addition, a significant increase in percentages of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells (nTregs) was observed in Trx1-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). In the spleen, Trx1-Tg CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and nTregs had trends similar to those seen in the thymus compared with their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Furthermore, percentages of naive CD4+ T cells (CD44–CD62L+) were decreased, whereas effector and central memory CD4+ T cells (CD44+CD62L–) were increased, in Trx1-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). These data suggest that Trx1 affects T cell development and homeostasis. Because Trx1 impacts T cell phenotypes, we focused our study on naive T cells, and thus purified naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (CD25–CD44–CD62L+) separately and pooled them with a 2:1 (CD4/CD8) ratio throughout the experiments.

In the current study, we sought to test how Trx1 affects T cell activation and function. Because Trx1 is known to counteract ROS, we first measured ROS accumulation. Upon in vitro stimulation with anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 antibodies for 48 hours, Trx1-Tg T cells had significantly reduced ROS accumulation as compared with WT cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Since ROS promotes T cell activation (24), we then asked the impact of abundant Trx1 on T cell activation. It is commonly believed that glutamine provides fuel for rapidly dividing cells, including lymphocytes (25), and a heterodimeric amino acid transporter (CD98) is crucial for glutamine uptake (26). We thus measured and found that activated Trx1-Tg T cells expressed lower surface CD98 than WT controls (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D). Trx1-Tg T cells also took up significantly less glutamine as compared with the WT controls (Supplemental Figure 2E). These results prompted us to examine the impact of Trx1 on their downstream signaling molecules. Given that Trx1 is known to modulate NF-κB activity and T-bet expression (27), we stimulated WT or Trx1-Tg cells with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 and measured the phospho-p65 subunit of NF-κB and T-bet expression at multiple time points after stimulation. We observed that both NF-κB activity and T-bet expression were significantly reduced in Trx1-Tg T cells as compared with WT counterparts at various time points (Supplemental Figure 2, F–K).

These results prompted us to evaluate the impact of Trx1-Tg on T cell activation and proliferation. Upon alloantigen stimulation in vitro, Trx1-Tg T cells had a substantially reduced ability to proliferate and produce IFN-γ compared with WT counterparts as reflected by the percentage of CFSE-diluted cells (Supplemental Figure 2, L, M, and O) and intracellular IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 2, N and P). Trx1-Tg T cells also had significantly reduced apoptosis after alloantigen stimulation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2, R and S). To further evaluate T cell responses in vivo, we transferred T cells into irradiated allogeneic recipients and observed that the Trx1-Tg T cells had significantly reduced proliferation (Figure 1, A–C) and IFN-γ production (Figure 1, D and E) compared with WT counterparts. These results indicate that Trx1 negatively regulates T cell activation, proliferation, cytokine production, and apoptosis in response to alloantigens.

Figure 1 Trx1 regulates the T cell response to alloantigen in vivo. Naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (CD25–CD44–CD62L+) were purified separately from WT and Trx1-Tg mice on B6 background and pooled with 2:1 (CD4/CD8) ratio. Combined T cells were labeled with CFSE and injected i.v. into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice at 2 × 106 per mouse. Four days after cell transfer, spleens were collected from recipient mice and subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (A) CD4+ and CD8+ cells are shown among gated live donor cells (H2Kb+). (B and D) CFSE dilution and percentage IFN-γ+ cells are on gated donor CD4+ or CD8+ cells. (C and E) Data shown are from 2 combined experiments of 6–7 mice per group. The mean ± SD is depicted for 6–7 mice per group. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001.

Trx1 regulates T cell oxidative stress and alleviates GVHD after allo-BMT. ROS activates hepatic stellate cells, leading to an increase of proliferation, contributing to fibrosis and cirrhosis (28), which is associated with inflammation and destruction of hepatocytes. Because tissues are susceptible to oxidative damage and inflammation, we investigated how Trx1 overexpression impacted ROS accumulation in the donor T cells that infiltrated into GVHD target organs, especially the liver. To do so, we transferred naive WT and Trx1-Tg T cells into irradiated allogeneic recipients and measured ROS levels among donor T cells in recipients at various time points (Figure 2, A and B). Trx1-Tg T cells in recipient spleen and liver had significantly less ROS accumulation compared with WT T cells, especially on days 14 and 21 after BMT (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Trx1 modulates ROS concentration after allogeneic T cell response. Purified T cells from WT and Trx1-Tg mice were injected i.v. into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice at 0.5 × 106 per mouse. Recipient spleens and livers were collected 7, 14, and 21 days after transplant and subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (A) CD4 and CD8 expression is shown on donor-derived (H2Kb+) live cells. (B) Cells were washed and stained with DCF-DA gated on CD4+ and CD8+ donor cells. The representative figure shown is from day 14. (C and D) Data shown are from 1 representative experiment with mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) ± SD of 3–4 mice per group. Two replicate experiments were performed for a total of 6–8 mice. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Given that Trx1-Tg T cells displayed a reduced level of ROS production and reduced allogeneic response in vitro and in vivo, we further hypothesized that Trx1 overexpression in T cells would alleviate GVHD. Using an MHC-mismatched B6→BALB/c BMT model, we found that the recipients of WT T cells developed severe and lethal GVHD, whereas the majority of the recipients with transplanted Trx1-Tg T cells survived long-term with significantly less weight loss and lower clinical scores (Figure 3, A and B). Premorbid state was defined when animals reach a clinical score of 8 or higher (10 as the highest) or had 30% or more weight loss compared with before BMT. Clinical manifestations were confirmed with pathological analysis in multiple GVHD target organs (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Overexpression of Trx1 in T cells reduces GVHD mortality after allo-BMT. BALB/c mice were lethally irradiated and underwent transplantation with 5 × 106 per mouse T cell–depleted bone marrow cells (TCD-BM, Ly5.1+) with or without purified T cells (Ly5.2+) (0.5 × 106 per mouse) from WT and Trx1-Tg mice. (A and B) Recipients were monitored for survival and clinical score until 80 days after BMT (n = 10 per group). (C) Three weeks after BMT, liver, lung, small intestine, colon, and skin were collected from the recipients for H&E staining and were scored for microscopic GVHD severity by a pathologist blinded to the treatment groups. Pathological score, means ± SD, of GVHD target organs is depicted. Data shown are from 2 combined experiments. For comparison of recipient survival among groups, the log-rank test was used to determine statistical significance. Clinical scores were compared using a nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. For pathology, significance was determined by Student’s t test (n = 8). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We wished to extend our study using loss-function strategy as well; however, a Trx1-knockout strain is currently not available. Evidence suggests that the function of Trx1 is similar to that of glutaredoxin-1 (Grx1) (29). Glutaredoxins are small enzymes that use glutathione (GSH) as a cofactor. Early shifts in hepatic oxidative stress and plasma GSH loss preceded a statistically significant rise in TNF-α that is associated with clinical GVHD pathogenesis (30). Thus, we decided to test the effect of Grx1 deficiency on T cell response to alloantigens. To evaluate their T cell responses in vivo, we transferred T cells into irradiated allogeneic recipients and observed that Grx1-deficient CD4+ T cells produced a significantly higher level of IFN-γ than WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Furthermore, Grx1-deficient T cells induced an increase in lethal GVHD after allo-BMT as compared with WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). These results indicate that antioxidants in general and Trx1 in particular negatively regulate T cell responses to alloantigen and GVHD development.

Trx1 impacts donor T cell distribution in allo-BMT recipients. We found that Trx1 reduced ROS accumulation, CD98 upregulation, and glutamine uptake in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, ROS accumulation was also reduced in Trx1-Tg T cells in vivo (Figure 2). Given that CD98 is critical for glutamine uptake, we measured CD98 expression and found that Trx1-Tg T cells expressed significantly lower levels of CD98 than WT T cells in recipient liver but not in spleens (Figure 4, A and B). Development of GVHD requires donor T cell expansion in lymphoid organs and migration into target organs (31). Hence, we asked how Trx1 affects T cell activation, expansion, and infiltration in target organs. Three weeks after allo-BMT, comparable numbers and percentage of donor CD4+ T cells were found in recipient spleens, regardless of donor type (Figure 4, C and D; and Supplemental Figure 4A). Trx1-Tg CD4+ T cells produced comparable levels of IFN-γ but significantly higher levels of IL-4/5 and Foxp3 (Supplemental Figure 4A). In terms of absolute numbers, Tregs were the only significantly increased subset observed in spleens of the recipients of Trx1-Tg compared with those of WT T cells (Figure 4D). On the other hand, the numbers of total and IFN-γ–producing CD8+ Trx1-Tg T cells were significantly more than those of WT counterparts in recipient spleens (Figure 4E), although the percentage of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ Trx1-Tg T cells was lower than that of WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast to the spleen, significantly fewer CD4+ or CD8+ Trx1-Tg T cells were found in recipient liver compared with WT counterparts (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Furthermore, significantly reduced percentage and numbers of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, but increased numbers of Foxp3+ Tregs, were found in livers of the recipients of Trx1-Tg T cells compared with those of WT T cells (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Effect of Trx1 overexpression on donor T cell expansion and migration after allo-BMT. BMT was carried out as outlined in Figure 3 using BALB/c mice as the recipients. Three weeks after BMT, recipient spleens and livers were collected and mononuclear cells were isolated and subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (A) CD98 expression is shown on live donor-derived (H2Kb+) CD4+ and CD8+ cells in 1 representative recipient. (B) The MFI of CD98 on donor-derived T cells is summarized in recipient spleen and liver, respectively. Data shown here are from 1 of 2 representative experiments. (C) CD4 and CD8 expression is shown on gated donor cells among live spleen or liver cells. IFN-γ, IL-4/5, and Foxp3 expression is shown on gated donor CD4+ cells from a representative mouse from each group. (D–G) The absolute numbers of IFN-γ+, IL-4/5+, or Foxp3+ donor (H2Kb+Ly5.1–) CD4+ (D and F) and CD8+ cells (E and G) in recipient spleen and liver, respectively. (H) CXCR3 expression is shown on donor-derived (H2Kb+) CD4+ cells in 1 representative recipient. (I) Percentage CXCR3+ cells is summarized on donor-derived CD4+ cells in recipient spleen. Data shown here are from 1 of 2 representative experiments. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05.

Given that more Trx1-Tg T cells were found in recipient spleens but fewer in recipient liver (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4), we further hypothesized that Trx1 reduces T cell migration to GVHD target organs. Indeed, Trx1-Tg CD4+ T cells had significantly reduced expression of CXCR3 compared with WT counterparts in recipient spleens (Figure 4, H and I). Taking these results together, we interpret that although overexpression of Trx1 reduced T cell activation and proliferation, these suboptimally activated T cells did not acquire full migratory potential, so they accumulated in spleens rather than infiltrating into target organs such as liver.

We next asked whether Trx1 overexpression could attenuate GVHD while maintaining T cell–mediated GVL activity. To test this, we used a haploidentical B6→BDF1 BMT model with p815 mastocytoma. p815 mastocytoma was injected after irradiation and at the same time as other donor cells into the recipients. We titrated the dose of T cells from Trx1-Tg mice with 2.5 × 106 and 4.0 × 106 T cells, while the WT T cell dose was kept constant at 2.5 × 106 given that any higher dose of WT T cells would cause severe and early GVHD lethality. All the recipients of p815 without T cell infusion died from leukemia relapse within 20–25 days after BMT (Supplemental Figure 5C), whereas most of the recipients with transplanted WT T cells died from GVHD, reflected by 70%–80% lethality by day 60 after BMT with high clinical scores (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, the majority of the recipients with Trx1-Tg T cells at 2.5 × 106 died from tumor mortality (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, 70% of the recipients of Trx1-Tg T cells at 4.0 × 106 survived long-term with attenuated GVHD reflected by significantly reduced clinical score as compared with WT counterparts while maintaining T cell–mediated GVL activity (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Taken together, these data indicate that overexpression of Trx1 in donor T cells compromised GVL response. However, increasing doses of Trx1-Tg T cells in the graft are able to maintain the GVL response without inducing severe GVHD, and therefore improve overall survival in recipients after allogeneic BMT.

RTrx1 treatment reduces ROS accumulation and allogeneic T cell responses. The data presented thus far indicate that overexpression of Trx1 reduces T cell activation and function as well as attenuates GVHD development. To translate the findings into potential applications in the clinic, we tested whether recombinant (R) Trx1 could mediate a similar effect as compared with transgenic overexpression. First we asked whether RTrx1 can be transported into the cells or whether it works through extracellular mechanisms. Upon in vitro stimulation with anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 antibodies in the presence and absence of RTrx1, RTrx1 was detected inside of the T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) but not on cell surface (data not shown). We next investigated the effect of RTrx1 on T cell activation and function. Upon in vitro stimulation with anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 antibodies, RTrx1 significantly reduced ROS production and CD98 expression of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C–F). Furthermore, RTrx1 substantially reduced IFN-γ production from CD4+ but not CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, G–K). We next evaluated the effect of RTrx1 in vivo by transferring WT T cells into irradiated allogeneic recipients and treated them with RTrx1. Consistent with in vitro results, treatment of recipients with RTrx1 for 2 weeks significantly reduced ROS accumulation in donor T cells in recipient spleen and liver (Figure 5, A–D). Although treatment of recipients with RTrx1 for 4 days in an in vivo mixed lymphocyte reaction did not affect donor T cell proliferation (Figure 5, E, F, and H), it significantly reduced the ability of donor T cells to produce IFN-γ (Figure 5, G and I). These results indicate that administration of RTrx1 mimics overexpression of Trx1 in diminishing ROS accumulation and modulating T cell activation and function.

Figure 5 RTrx1 affects T cell response to alloantigen in vivo. Purified T cells from B6 mice were injected i.v. into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice at 0.5 × 106 per mouse. One group of recipient mice were injected i.p. with human RTrx1 at 5 μg/mouse/day from day –1 to day 14. Recipient spleens and liver were collected 21 days after transplant and subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (A) CD4 and CD8 expression is shown on donor-derived (H2Kb+) live spleen or liver cells, respectively. (B–D) The MFI of DCF-DA is shown on gated donor CD4+ and CD8+ cells (B), with quantified data shown in C and D. Purified T cells from B6 mice were labeled with CFSE and injected i.v. into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice at 2 × 106 per mouse. One group of recipient mice was injected i.p. with recombinant human RTrx1 at 5 μg/mouse/day from day –1 to day 3. Four days after cell transfer, spleens were collected from recipient mice and subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (E) CD4 and CD8 expression is shown on donor-derived (H2Kb+) live splenocytes. (F and G) CFSE dilution and percentage of IFN-γ+ cells are shown on gated donor CD4+ or CD8+ cells. (H and I) The mean ± SD is depicted for 4–5 mice per group. Data shown are from 1 representative experiment with mean ± SD of 5 mice per group. Two replicate experiments were performed with a total of 8 mice. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

RTrx1 treatment attenuates GVHD severity. Given that RTrx1 treatment reduced ROS accumulation and activation of T cells in response to alloantigens in vitro and in vivo, we further hypothesized that RTrx1 treatment would attenuate GVHD. Using an MHC-mismatched B6→BALB/c BMT model, we found that treatment of recipients with RTrx1 significantly reduced clinical score and prevented GVHD mortality by 50% (Figure 6, A and B). We next asked how RTrx1 affected T cell activation, expansion, and migration. Two weeks after allo-BMT, we observed comparable absolute numbers and percentages of CD4+ or CD8+ donor T cells as well as IFN-γ+ and Foxp3+ T cells in recipient spleens regardless of treatment (Figure 6, C, E, and F; and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, RTrx1 treatment significantly reduced the numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ donor T cells and those that produced IFN-γ in recipient liver (Figure 6, D, G, and H; and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). However, RTrx1 treatment significantly increased the percentage of Foxp3+ donor T cells but not the absolute number in recipient liver (Figure 6, D, G, and H; and Supplemental Figure 7C). Given that donor T cell migration into target organs is required for the development of GVHD, we measured expression of several migratory receptors, and found that RTrx1 treatment significantly reduced expression of CXCR3 on donor T cells in recipient spleen (Figure 6, I and J). These data suggest that RTrx1 treatment reduced GVHD severity by inhibiting IFN-γ production and migration of allogeneic T cells while promoting Treg differentiation/expansion.

Figure 6 Trx1 treatment reduces GVHD mortality by modulating T cell expansion and migration after allo-BMT. BALB/c mice were lethally irradiated and underwent transplantation with 5 × 106 per mouse T cell–depleted bone marrow cells (TCD-BM, Ly5.1+) with or without purified T cells (Ly5.2+) (0.5 × 106 per mouse) from B6 mice. One group of recipient mice was injected with human RTrx1 at 5 μg/mouse/day from day –1 to day 14. (A and B) Recipients were monitored for survival and clinical score until 80 days after BMT (n = 10 per group). Data shown here are from 2 combined experiments. For comparison of recipient survival among groups, the log-rank test was used to determine statistical significance. Clinical scores were compared using a nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. In separate experiments with the same setting, recipient spleens and livers were collected 2 weeks after BMT, and mononuclear cells were subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (C and D) CD4 and CD8 expression is shown on gated donor cells among live spleen or liver cells. IFN-γ and Foxp3 expression is shown on gated donor CD4+ cells from a representative mouse from each group. (E–H) Percentage IFN-γ+ or Foxp3+ donor (H2Kb+Ly5.1–) CD4+ (E and G) and CD8+ cells (IFN-γ) (F and H) is summarized in recipient spleen and liver, respectively. (I) CXCR3 expression is shown on donor-derived (H2Kb+) CD4+ and CD8+ cells in 1 representative recipient. (J) Percentage CXCR3+ cells is summarized on donor-derived CD4+ and CD8+ in recipient spleen. The data are from 1 representative of 2 independent experiments. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

RTrx1 treatment affects donor T cell expansion and migration. Given the fact that RTrx1 treatment reduced GVHD severity, we further asked whether RTrx1 impacts T cell expansion and/or migration. β-Actin luciferase transgenic T cells from B6 donors were transferred into irradiated allogeneic recipients, and expansion and migration of donor T cells was monitored using bioluminescent imaging (BLI) on day 14. Treatment of RTrx1 significantly reduced the abundance of donor T cells in the recipients, reflected by total-body BLI signal strength (Figure 7, A and C). Furthermore, the treatment significantly decreased donor T cells in target organs including gut and lung (substantial decrease) but not spleen (Figure 7, B and D–F). These results suggest that RTrx1 reduced T cell expansion as well as migration to GVHD target organs. As in the in vitro culture (Supplemental Figure 6), we detected RTrx1 expression intracellularly in donor T cells in the recipients, suggesting that the RTrx1 protein was transported into the T cells and most likely functioned intracellularly (Figure 7, G–I). To further elucidate underlying molecular mechanisms, we next tested how RTrx1 affects downstream signaling. Two weeks after allo-BMT, we observed that donor T cells in the recipients treated with RTrx1 had significantly reduced NF-κB activity in both the lymphoid (spleen) and GVHD target organs (liver) (Figure 7, J–L). Similarly, we found that the expression of T-bet was also significantly reduced in donor T cells in the recipient liver upon RTrx1 treatment (Figure 7, M–O). Taken together (Figures 6 and 7), these data indicate that RTrx1 treatment was able to reduce T cell expansion and migration to target organs by modulating downstream signaling molecules as well as chemokine receptor CXCR3.

Figure 7 Trx1 treatment modulates T cell expansion and migration after allo-BMT. BALB/c mice were lethally irradiated and underwent transplantation with 5 × 106 per mouse T cell–depleted bone marrow cells (TCD-BM, Ly5.1+) with or without purified β-actin luciferase transgenic T cells (Ly5.2+) (0.75 × 106 per mouse) from B6 mice. The recipient mice were injected with vehicle alone or human RTrx1 at 5 μg/mouse/day from day –1 to day 14. T cell expansion and migration were monitored using bioluminescent imaging (BLI). (A–F) Macrophotos are shown for BLI of total-body (A) and individual organs (B) with a region of interest (ROI) summary (C–F). In separate experiments with the same setting, the last dose of human RTrx1 was given on day 14, two hours before mice were euthanized. The recipient spleens were collected, and mononuclear cells were subjected to cell counting and FACS staining. (G) CD4 and CD8 expression is shown on gated donor cells among live spleen cells. (H and I) Intracellular expression of human RTrx1 is displayed on CD4+ or CD8+ donor T cells. (J–O) Intracellular p-p65 subunit of NF-κB (J–L) and T-bet (M–O) was displayed on gated donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in recipient spleens and livers, respectively. The data analyzed using the MFI shown are from 3–4 mice per group. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

RTrx1 treatment does not impair GVL activity. We next asked the critical question of whether treatment with RTrx1 could attenuate GVHD while maintaining T cell–mediated GVL activity. To test this, we used a haploidentical B6→BDF1 BMT model with aggressive p815 mastocytoma. All the recipients of p815 without T cell infusion died from leukemia relapse within 20 days after BMT (Figure 8, B and C), whereas the recipients treated with vehicle control died from GVHD, reflected by 90% lethality, severe clinical score, and no tumor signal (Figure 7, A–C). In contrast, the vast majority of the recipients treated with RTrx1 survived with mild GVHD and without tumor relapse (Figure 8, A–C). To evaluate the impact of RTrx1 on GVL activity more quantitatively, we next titrated T cell doses down to 1 × 106 to 2 × 106 with the same number of tumor cells. Given lower doses of donor T cells, the recipients developed mild or moderate GVHD, and had approximately 70% or 40% survival after allo-BMT with 1 × 106 or 2 × 106 donor T cells, respectively. Treatment with RTrx1 significantly reduced GVHD severity and mortality of the recipients of 2 × 106 donor T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). All the recipients of p815 without T cell infusion died from leukemia relapse within 40 days after BMT (Supplemental Figure 8C), whereas only approximately 20% of the recipients that had different T cell doses transplanted and were treated with vehicle or RTrx1 died from leukemia relapse (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 8 RTrx1 attenuates GVHD and preserves GVL activity. BDF1 mice were lethally irradiated and underwent transplantation with 5 × 106 per mouse TCD-BM with or without purified T cells (3 × 106 per mouse) from B6 mice. One group of recipients was injected with RTrx1 at 5 μg/mouse/day from day –1 to day 14. Recipient mice were also infused with luciferase-transduced p815 cells (5000 cells per mouse) at the day of BMT. (A and B) Recipients were monitored for clinical scores and post-BMT survival. (C) Tumor growth was monitored using BLI on the dates indicated. Data shown here are from 2 combined experiments (n = 10). The BLI (C) is from 1 representative experiment. For comparison of recipient survival among groups, the log-rank test was used to determine statistical significance. Clinical scores were compared using a nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

Because preservation of GVL activity is critically important, we extended our study to another leukemia model to determine whether RTrx1 can effectively control GVHD without impairing GVL activity. Using an MHC-mismatched B6→BALB/c BMT model, we infused chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) into BALB/c recipients and treated recipients with RTrx1 starting day 0 or 14 for 2 weeks. Either treatment schedule significantly reduced GVHD severity and mortality, although the delayed treatment was less effective (Figure 9, A and B). Furthermore, we observed that treatment with RTrx1 preserved GVL activity in either regimen, because all the recipients transplanted with donor T cells were leukemia free regardless of treatment (Figure 9, C–E). Taken together, these data indicate that RTrx1 treatment was able to markedly attenuate GVHD while preserving the GVL effect.

Figure 9 Delayed RTrx1 treatment ameliorates GVHD while preserving the GVL activity. Lethally irradiated BALB/c mice underwent transplantation with BM or BM plus 0.5 × 106 T cells per mouse from B6 donors together with recipient type of GFP+ CML. The recipients were injected with vehicle alone or RTrx1 at 5 μg/mouse/day started from either day 0 or day 14 for 2 weeks. (A–C) Mice were monitored for clinical score (A), survival (B), and percentage of GFP+ CML among white cells in peripheral blood (C). Percentages of CML (GFP+CD11b+) are shown for 1 representative mouse in each group. (D) Representative flow cytometric plots and (E) overlay of GFP (CML) expression for individual groups. Data shown are from 2 combined experiments (n = 10). For comparison of recipient survival among groups, the log-rank test was used to determine statistical significance. Clinical scores were compared using a nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. Significance was determined by ANOVA multiparametric analysis for percentage positive tumor expression. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Effect of RTrx1 on human-to-mouse xenograft GVHD model. For translational purposes, we extended our study to human T cells. By stimulating human T cells with allogeneic antigen-presenting cells in vitro, we observed that RTrx1 significantly reduced IFN-γ production as well as ROS accumulation in human T cells (Figure 10, A–D). To further test the effects of RTrx1 on human T cells in vivo, we irradiated NSG-A2+ mice and transplanted HLA-A2– human PBMCs into them. Indeed, treatment of recipient mice with RTrx1 significantly reduced clinical score and GVHD mortality (Figure 10, E and F). Thus, RTrx1 can also modulate human T cell alloresponses and alleviate GVHD induced by human T cells in vivo.