Proximal tubule ATR regulates DNA repair to prevent maladaptive renal injury responses

ATR activation and DNA damage are found in kidney tissue from humans with chronic fibrotic kidney disease and in kidney organoids derived from human stem cells. We analyzed human kidney tissue from 11 subjects with CKD with kidney interstitial fibrosis and elevated serum creatinine concentrations, as well as from 9 individuals with a pathologic diagnosis of minimal change disease (MCD) with normal serum creatinine, good preservation of tubules, and little or no fibrosis (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122313DS1 and Figure 1A). γH2AX is a sensitive marker for DNA damage (27, 28). In kidney tissue from humans with CKD, the number of γH2AX and KIM-1 double-positive tubules in each kidney section was markedly increased (Figure 1B) and inversely correlated with the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (Figure 1C). ATR kinase is activated through phosphorylation and acts as the central regulator of DDR responses through the phosphorylation of ATR substrates, which collectively inhibit DNA replication and mitosis so that the cell can attempt DNA repair, recombination, or, alternatively, undergo apoptosis (29). We detected greater numbers of phosphorylated ATR+ (pATR+) cells in KIM-1–expressing injured human RPTECs in the kidneys of subjects with CKD (Figure 1D). We noted an inverse correlation between γH2AX+/KIM-1+ and pATR+/KIM-1+ cells in chronically injured human kidney samples (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 ATR and DNA activation in human kidneys and organoids. (A) Representative images of periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) and MT staining of human kidney tissue and the corresponding quantitation of MT+ areas. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Representative images of γH2AX- and KIM-1–stained sections of human kidneys and the corresponding quantitation of γH2AX+/KIM-1+ tubules. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Correlation between the number of γH2AX+/KIM-1+ tubules and eGFR. (D) Representative images of pATR- and KIM-1–stained sections of human kidney and the corresponding quantitation of pATR/KIM-1+ tubules. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Relationship between γH2AX and pATR expression in KIM-1+ chronically injured RPTECs. (F) Representative images of H9 cell–derived day-49 organoids treated with either cisplatin (5 μM) or vehicle (RPMI) for 24 hours. Sections of the organoids were stained for ATR, pATR, γH2AX, and LTL. Scale bar: 20 μm. Dot plots show quantitation of pATR+ nuclei (n = 6, control; n = 6, cisplatin) and γH2AX+ nuclei in the organoids (n = 6, control; n = 7, cisplatin). (G) Viability of HKC-8 cells assessed 24 hours after cisplatin treatment, with or without 10 μM VE-821 pretreatment. Viability was determined using the MTT assay. Data are expressed as a percentage of the control MTT value (n = 3). (H) Viability of HKC-8 cells was assessed by MTT assay immediately following culturing under 21% or 5% O 2 for 24 hours, with or without 10 μM VE-821 pretreatment. n = 9, MCD; n = 11, CKD (A–E). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. A 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A, B, D, and F), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (G and H), and Pearson’s correlation analysis (C and E) were used to determine statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. HM, high-magnification.

To examine ATR activation in response to toxins in human kidney cells in vitro, we first tested the effects of a nephrotoxin, cisplatin, in human kidney organoids. Cisplatin induces DNA damage by causing inter- and intra-strand crosslinks, leading to replication fork arrest and single-strand breaks in human kidney organoids (30, 31). RPTECs are particularly susceptible to injury as a result of increased uptake of cisplatin (32–34), creating cisplatin concentrations in RPTECs that are much higher than in the blood (35, 36). Organoids were derived from H9 human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) via directed differentiation and contained epithelial nephron–like structures that express markers of podocytes, proximal tubules (PTs), loops of Henle, and distal tubules organized in a manner similar to that seen in nephrons in vivo. Importantly, a significant subset of epithelial structures stained with Lotus tetragonolobus lectin (LTL) and with antibodies against aquaporin 1, both markers of differentiated RPTECs. We have previously shown that these cells in the organoids are sensitive to cisplatin treatment and react similarly to RPTECs in vivo (37, 38). Staining of frozen sections of cisplatin-treated organoids revealed marked ATR, pATR, and γH2AX upregulation in nuclei of LTL+ RPTECs (Figure 1F).

Next, we tested the effect of ATR inhibition on cultured RPTECs. We found that HKC-8 cell viability was decreased with 30 μg/mL cisplatin treatment in vitro and that pretreatment with the ATR inhibitor VE-821 (10 μM) resulted in a further reduction in cell viability after cisplatin exposure (Figure 1G). In addition, cell viability was reduced in DMSO-treated HKC-8 cells when cells were exposed to reduced oxygen tension (5%) for 24 hours, and this effect was further exacerbated in the presence of VE-821 (Figure 1H). Thus, DNA damage and activation of the DDR are prominent features of RPTECs in human tissue with chronic injury in vivo (CKD) and in vitro in both human organoids and human cells in culture undergoing toxin- or hypoxia-induced cell injury.

PT Atr gene deletion exacerbates cisplatin-induced AKI. To evaluate whether ATR plays a role in cisplatin-induced RPTEC injury in vivo, we depleted the Atr gene specifically from mouse RPTECs. Atr conditional–knockout mice were generated by crossing Atrfl/fl mice with Atr heterozygous Slc34a1-GFPCreERT2 (Atr+/– Slc34a1GCE/+) mice (19, 39). The resulting Atrfl/– Slc34a1GCE/+ mice were bred together to generate Atrfl/– Slc34a1GCE/+ or Atrfl/fl Slc34a1GCE/+ mice, in which Atr was deleted in a tamoxifen-dependent manner (ATRRPTC–/–). These mice were compared with littermate controls, which carried the ATR-floxed allele but did not carry the Cre transgene (ATRCtrl) (19, 39). We confirmed decreased total kidney Atr mRNA by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) in the ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after cisplatin injection (Figure 2A). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis demonstrated that cisplatin administration (20 mg/kg i.p.) to ATRRPTC–/– mice led to significantly increased mortality by day 7 when compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 2B). In addition, although there were no significant differences in body weight between ATRRPTC–/– and ATRCtrl mice after saline vehicle treatment, following cisplatin treatment, ATRRPTC–/– mice lost significantly more weight when compared with their ATRCtrl littermates (Figure 2C). Serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels in response to cisplatin-induced tubular injury were significantly higher in ATRRPTC–/– mice compared with levels in ATRCtrl mice (Figure 2, D and E). Consistent with greater kidney dysfunction, ATRRPTC–/– mice had higher tubular injury scores (composite of necrotic tubules, cast formation, and dilated tubules) when compared with scores for ATRCtrl mice 96 hours after cisplatin injection (Figure 2F). Ninety-six hours after cisplatin injection, kidney cortex kidney-specific protein–positive (KSP+) areas (KSP is expressed in all tubular segments in mice; refs. 40–42) in ATRRPTC–/– mice were significantly reduced (Figure 2G), and KIM-1 staining was significantly greater (Figure 2H) in ATRRPTC–/– mice compared with that seen in ATRCtrl mice. KIM-1 expression was higher in the outer medulla than in the cortex in both ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice; however, ATRRPTC–/– mice had higher expression of KIM-1 in both regions than did ATRCtrl mice (Figure 2, I and J). This observation is consistent with previous reports that the S3 segment of the PT is most sensitive to cisplatin injury (43). Thus, RPTEC Atr gene depletion results in enhanced cisplatin-induced RPTEC injury 96 hours after treatment.

Figure 2 PT Atr gene deletion exacerbates cisplatin-induced AKI. (A) Real-time PCR analysis of Atr mRNA levels in ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– kidneys 96 hours after cisplatin administration. ATRCtrl (n = 3); ATRRPTC–/– (n = 2). (B) Survival after cisplatin injection was monitored until day 7. ATRCtrl (n = 18), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 18). (C) Body weight (vs. 0 hour), (D) BUN, and (E) serum creatinine levels over time, 72 and 96 hours after saline or cisplatin administration. Saline (72 h): ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin (72 h): ATRCtrl (n = 18), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 18). Saline (96 h): ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin (96 h): ATRCtrl (n = 9), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 10). (F) Representative kidney histology as shown by PAS staining 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows the corresponding quantification of tubular injury score. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 9), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 10). (G) Representative images of KSP-stained sections of injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows the corresponding quantification of KSP+ areas. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 9), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 10). (H) Representative images of KIM-1–stained sections of injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plots shows the corresponding quantification of KIM-1+ areas. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 9), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 10). (I) Coimmunostaining for KIM-1 and DAPI in kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Top panels: Stitched images of whole kidney cross-sectional area (original magnification, ×200). Bottom panels: Higher-magnification images from the boxed regions in the stitched images. Scale bars: 500 μm. (J) Quantification of KIM-1 staining in cortex or outer medulla from whole kidney section images in I, normalized to control LTL staining. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 6), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 10). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Kaplan-Meier method with comparison using the log-rank test (B), a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (C–H, cisplatin ATRCtrl vs. cisplatin ATRRPTC–/–), and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (J) were used to determine statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Atr gene deletion in RPTECs enhances DNA damage and leads to more apoptosis after cisplatin injection. γH2AX localizes to the sites of DNA single-strand breaks and functions to recruit replication protein A (RPA) and ATR to sites of DNA damage (44, 45). The nucleus-wide γH2AX response represents an apoptotic signal that is mediated by p53 and pan-caspases (45, 46). Nucleus-wide γH2AX+ and γH2AX+ foci were quantitated separately to evaluate the relationship between ATR, DNA damage, and apoptosis in more detail. We detected significantly increased numbers of total γH2AX-labeled RPTECs (nucleus-wide and foci) after cisplatin injury in ATRRPTC–/– mice when compared with numbers in ATRCtrl mice, 96 hours after cisplatin administration (Figure 3A). The number of γH2AX+ foci was significantly increased in ATRRPTC–/– mice, whereas the number of nucleus-wide γH2AX+ cells trended toward an increase (Figure 3A). The outer medulla had a higher concentration of γH2AX+ cells compared with the cortex, again suggesting that this region had the most injury (Figure 3A). In addition, we found that RPTECs had increased labeling for cleaved caspase 3 staining in ATRRPTC–/– mice when compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 3B). Caspase 3 activation was higher in the outer medulla than in the cortex in ATRCtrl mice, whereas ATRRPTC–/– mice showed increased caspase 3 activation in both regions of the kidney, with a greater increase in the outer medulla (Figure 3C). Ninety-six hours after cisplatin exposure, we observed no difference in the number of Ki67+ tubular or interstitial cells between ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice (Figure 3D). As shown in Figure 3E, the majority of the Ki67+ cells did not stain for F4/80 or α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), indicating that the majority of cells were tubular cells and not macrophages or myofibroblasts.

Figure 3 ATRRPTC–/– mice have enhanced DNA damage and apoptosis after cisplatin injection. (A) Representative images of γH2AX-stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Scale bars: 50 μm. Dot plots show quantification of γH2AX+ cells, percentage of cells with nucleus-wide γH2AX+ staining or γH2AX+ foci, and γH2AX+ cells in cortex versus outer medulla. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 9), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 11). (B) Representative images of cleaved caspase 3–stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows corresponding quantification of cleaved caspase 3+ cells. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 9), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 11). (C) Immunostaining for cleaved caspase 3 and DAPI in kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Upper panels: Stitched images represent approximately 25% of the kidney cross-sectional area (original magnification, ×200). Lower panels: Higher-magnification images from the boxed regions in the stitched (upper) images (scale bar: 500 μm). Dot plot shows quantification of cleaved caspase 3 staining from the whole kidney section images in C relative to the LTL+ area of uninjured kidney tissue. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 6), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 8). (D) Representative images of Ki67-stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows corresponding quantification of Ki67+ cells. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 7), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 9). (E) Representative images of F4/80- and Ki67-stained and α-SMA– and Ki67-stained sections of injured kidneys from ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Representative Western blot. Each lane represents 1 sample from an individual mouse. Dot plots show quantification of Western blot band intensity for p53 and p21, 96 hours after cisplatin injection. ATRCtrl (n = 6), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 6). Also shown is a dot plot of quantitative RT-PCR analysis of p21 mRNA levels in ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– kidneys. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 6), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 7). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A, B, D, and F, for cisplatin ATRCtrl vs. cisplatin ATRRPTC–/–) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test (C). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P <0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. See the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Ninety-six hours following cisplatin injection, we evaluated the p53/p21 signaling pathway, an effector pathway of the DDR that is downstream of ATR and known to initiate G 2 /M cell-cycle arrest. We detected higher p53 protein expression in ATRRPTC–/– mice than in ATRCtrl mice. This increase in p53 in the absence of adequate ATR-mediated DNA repair could have activated G 1 /S and/or G 2 /M cell-cycle checkpoints in the ATRRPTC–/– mice. mRNA and protein levels of p21, a transcriptional target of p53, were also significantly higher in ATRRPTC–/– mice (Figure 3F). ATRRPTC–/– mice had greater numbers of RPTECs that stained positive for phosphorylated histone H3 (pH3) at Ser10, indicating that more RPTECs were in the G 2 /M phase of the cell cycle (Figure 4A). ATRRPTC–/– mice tended to have more F4/80-labeled interstitial macrophages than did ATRCtrl animals, but the difference was not statistically significant (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Atr gene deletion in RPTCs leads to increased cleaved caspase 3 and G 2 /M-phase cells after cisplatin injection. (A) Representative images of pH3-stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection and the corresponding quantification of pH3+ nuclei. Scale bar: 50 μm. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 6), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 6). (B) Representative images of F4/80-stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 96 hours after saline or cisplatin injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows corresponding quantification of F4/80+ area. Saline: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 4); cisplatin: ATRCtrl (n = 5), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). Representative Western blots of cleaved caspase 3 expression in mouse RPTCs (C) and LLC-PK1 cells (D) treated with cisplatin, VE-821, or a combination of both. n = 3 independent experiments. (E) Representative images of H9 cell–derived day-64 organoids treated with either cisplatin (5 μM) or vehicle (DMSO) for 24 hours, with or without 10 μM VE-821 pretreatment. Sections of the organoids were stained for LTL, pH3, Ki67, and DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm; inset shows a high-power magnification of a triple-positive tubule. (F) Quantitation of LTL+ tubules and (G) percentage of pH3+, Ki67+, and LTL+ cells to LTL+ cells (n = 2 ×10 high-power fields [HPF] in each treatment group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A and B, cisplatin ATRCtrl vs. cisplatin ATRRPTC–/–) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test (C, D, F, and G) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

We complemented the in vivo experiments with studies in cultured mouse RPTECs, pig kidney LLC-PK1 cells, and human kidney organoids. RPTECs and LLC-PK1 cells treated with cisplatin plus the ATR inhibitor VE-821 had significantly higher caspase 3 activation compared with cisplatin treatment alone (Figure 4, C and D). Next, we tested the effect of ATR inhibition on cisplatin-induced injury in human kidney organoids. Organoids treated with cisplatin plus VE-821 had a significant reduction in the number of LTL+ tubules and an increased percentage of LTL+ cells double-positive for pH3 and Ki67 (Figure 4, E–G). These data demonstrate that deletion of ATR in RPTECs, LLC-PK1 cells, and human kidney organoids significantly worsens cisplatin-induced kidney injury and increases the number of cells in the G 2 /M phase of the cell cycle.

Atr gene deletion promotes G 2 /M arrest in cisplatin-injured RPTECs. The results in Figure 4A suggest that there was an accumulation of cell-cycle–arrested RPTECs following injury in the ATRRPTC–/– mice. To determine whether RPTECs were arrested in G 1 /S or G 2 /M, the cell cycle was analyzed using the fluorescence ubiquitination–based cell-cycle indicator (FUCCI) (47). In primary RPTECs isolated from FUCCI2a mice, cisplatin treatment resulted in a marked increase in G 1 - and a reduction in S/G 2 /M-phase cells, suggesting activation of the G 1 /S checkpoint. When the ATR inhibitor VE-821 was added with cisplatin, we observed a marked increase in S/G 2 /M-phase cells (Figure 5A). Live microscopy cell-cycle assessment of HK-2 cells expressing FUCCI revealed that inhibition of p53 by pifithrin-α resulted in an increase in mKO-Cdt1+ G 1 -phase cells, with a corresponding decrease in mAG-geminin S/G 2 -phase cells. By comparison, incubation with rigosertib, a G 2 /M arrest inducer, increased the number of cells in the G 2 /M phase of the cell cycle (Figure 5, B and C). After establishment in primary culture, under basal conditions, we noted increased numbers of primary RPTECs from ATRRPTC–/– mice in G 2 /M relative to cells from WT mice, indicating an increased sensitivity of ATRRPTC–/– cells to the stresses of isolation and culture, activating the G 2 /M checkpoint (Figure 5, D–F). These findings indicated that ATR inhibition leads to increased G 2 /M cell-cycle arrest, which our laboratory and others have linked to maladaptive repair and fibrosis, and that p53 inhibition reduces G 2 /M arrest.

Figure 5 Atr deletion promotes G 2 /M arrest in cisplatin injured RPTECs. (A) Schematic diagram showing the timing of the FUCCI2a fluorescence reporters. Red indicates mCherry; green indicates mVenus. Dot plots show the cell-cycle profile and proportion of FUCCI RPTECs in G 1 , early S, and S/G 2 /M phases, as analyzed by flow cytometry. Primary RPTECs from FUCCI2a-gGT-Cre mice were synchronized in 1% FBS PTC media and then treated with cisplatin, with or without VE-821, or were left untreated for 48 hours. Cells were then fixed and analyzed by flow cytometry. Red and green colors in the graph indicate G 1 and S/G 2 /M phases, respectively, and double-positive cells were considered to be in the early S phase. RFP, red fluorescent protein; GFP, green fluorescent protein. (B and C) Cell-cycle assessment by live microscopy of HK2 cells expressing the FUCCI system in control conditions (Ctrl, n = 4), or incubated with 50 nM pifithrin-α (PF50, n = 2) or 10 nM rigosertib (RG10, n = 2). (B) Representative images of the cells at 1 hour and 24 hours after incubation are shown. Images on the left show overlays of bright-field, monomeric Kusabira-Orange (mKO), and monomeric Azami-Green (mAG) channels. Images on the right show mKO and mAG channels (original magnification, ×10). (C) Graph shows the quantification over time of the cells in G 1 (mKO-Cdt1, red), G 2 (mAG-geminin, green), and S (mKO-Cdt1+ mAG-geminin, orange) phases of the cell cycle. (D) Cell-cycle analysis by propidium iodide staining and flow cytometry of mouse primary cells at baseline (top 2 graphs) and after treatment with cisplatin at 0.2 μg/mL for 48 hours (bottom 2 graphs). (E and F) Results of the cell-cycle analysis for 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Atr gene depletion in RPTECs results in increased profibrotic changes after ischemia-reperfusion injury. ATR is upregulated following bilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) in mice (Figure 6A). To investigate the role of Atr deletion in the transition from AKI to CKD after IRI, ATRRPTC–/– and control mice were subjected to 28 minutes of bilateral IRI. Decreased total kidney Atr mRNA was confirmed by qPCR in ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 28 after IRI (Figure 6B). We observed no differences in serum creatinine or BUN at 24 hours, indicating similar degrees of initial injury in the ATRRPTC–/– and ATRCtrl animals. However, 3 and 7 days after IRI, we observed delayed recovery among the ATRRPTC–/– mice (Figure 6, C and D), as reflected by persistent elevations in serum creatinine levels in ATRRPTC–/– mice compared with those in ATRCtrl mice. The differences in creatinine levels persisted for at least 7 days, and differences in BUN persisted up to day 21 after IRI in ATRRPTC–/– mice when compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 6D). Kidney histologic examination revealed substantially greater tissue damage (tubular dilation and loss of brush border) in ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7 after ischemic injury (Figure 6E). Twenty-eight days after IRI, when compared with ATRCtrl mice, the ATRRPTC–/– mice had significantly more extracellular matrix collagen deposition, as quantified by Masson’s trichrome (MT) staining (Figure 6F). Immunofluorescence (IF) staining of kidney cortices for α-SMA expression was also greater in ATRRPTC–/– mice, reflecting an increase in myofibroblast activation when compared with ATRCtrl mice that had similar amounts of tubular injury at onset (Figure 6G). To quantify tubular cell loss, we measured the extent of KSP expression. ATRRPTC–/– mice had a greater reduction in KSP+ tubular cell areas when compared with ATRCtrl animals, which was consistent with increased tubular atrophy (Figure 6G). In addition, real-time PCR analysis of kidney samples 28 days after IRI showed increased, or a tendency toward increased, mRNA levels of genes related to interstitial fibrosis (TGF-β, α-SMA, collagen type 1α1 [Col1a1]) and the DDR (p21) in ATRRPTC–/– mice compared with mRNA levels in ATRCtrl mice (Figure 6, H–K). Twenty-eight days after IRI, more RPTECs were colabeled for both Ki67 (a marker of cell proliferation) and the pH3 (Ser10) among the ATRRPTC–/– mice when compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 7A), suggesting more RPTECs arrested at the G 2 /M phase of the cell cycle (48). Furthermore, RPTEC senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA–β-gal) activity (a marker of secretory senescent cells) was increased to a greater degree in ATRRPTC–/– mice following IRI when compared with activity in ATRCtrl animals (Figure 7B). Taken together, these data suggest that a lack of ATR in RPTECs predisposes kidneys to maladaptive repair, with increased numbers of RPTECs in the G 2 /M cell-cycle phase, increased senescence, and increased fibrosis following tubular injury.

Figure 6 Atr gene depletion in RPTECs results in increased profibrotic changes after IRI. (A) Representative images of ATR-stained sections of kidneys 48 hours after IRI or sham operation. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Real-time PCR analysis of Atr mRNA levels in ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– kidneys on day 28 after IRI. ATRCtrl (n = 6), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 6). (C and D) Changes in serum creatinine and BUN following IRI. Sham operation: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 3); IRI: ATRCtrl (n = 8), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 8). (E) Representative images of PAS-stained kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7 after IRI. Scale bars: 300 μm (top) and 50 μm (bottom). (F) Representative images of MT-stained kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 28 after IRI or sham operation. Dot plot shows the quantification of the MT+ area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Representative images of KSP- and α-SMA–stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 28 days after IRI or sham operation. Dot plots show the quantification of KSP+ and α-SMA+ areas. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and G) Sham: ATRCtrl (n = 3 mice, 6 kidneys), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 3 mice, 6 kidneys); IRI: ATRCtrl (n = 8 mice, 16 kidneys), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 8 mice, 16 kidneys). (H–K) RT-PCR analysis of TGF-β, α-SMA, Col1a1, and p21 mRNA levels in ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– kidneys on day 28 following IRI. Sham operation: ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 3); IRI: ATRCtrl (n = 8), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 8). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (IRI ATRCtrl vs. IRI ATRRPTC–/–). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Figure 7 Atr gene depletion in RPTECs results in G 2 /M arrest and cellular senescence after IRI. (A) Representative images of coimmunostaining with antibodies against Ki67 and pH3 in cells from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 28 following IRI and the corresponding quantification of Ki67+ and pH3+ nuclei. ATRCtrl (n = 7), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Representative images of SA–β-gal–stained kidney sections from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 28 days after IRI or sham operation. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plots shows the quantification of SA–β-gal+ areas. IRI: ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice (n = 5 mice and 10 kidneys). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (IRI ATRCtrl vs. IRI ATRRPTC–/–). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Deletion of the RPTEC Atr gene results in more severe kidney injury, increased DNA damage, apoptosis, G 2 /M-phase cells, and fibrosis after UUO. As the third model of kidney injury, we investigated the role of RPTEC ATR in the development of kidney fibrosis after UUO. DNA damage and DNA repair activity are related to the progression of kidney fibrosis after UUO (49, 50). ATRRPTC–/– mice had a higher histological tubular injury score 7 days after UUO compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 8A). In addition, KIM-1 was more highly expressed at the protein level 7 days after UUO in ATRRPTC–/– mice (Figure 8, B and C). Coincident with enhanced kidney injury, we found that the number of γH2AX+ cells on day 7 after UUO was significantly increased in ATRRPTC–/– mice when compared with ATRCtrl animals exposed to UUO. Both the number of cells with nucleus-wide γH2AX expression and the number of γH2AX foci were significantly increased in ATRRPTC–/– mice when compared with ATRCtrl animals (Figure 8D). Furthermore, apoptosis, as measured by cleaved caspase 3 staining, was also significantly greater in ATRRPTC–/– mice (Figure 8E). These results indicated that the lack of ATR in RPTECs leads to an increase in the amount of DNA damage and apoptosis after UUO.

Figure 8 Deletion of RPTEC Atr results in more severe kidney injury and increased DNA damage and cleaved caspase 3 after UUO. (A) Representative kidney histological images of PAS-stained kidney sections 7 days after UUO. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows quantified tubular injury score. ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). (B) Representative images of KIM-1–stained kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 7 days after UUO. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Western blotting was performed on UUO-injured kidney lysates to determine KIM-1 expression. Each lane represents 1 sample from an individual mouse. Dot plot shows the corresponding quantification of band intensity. ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). (D) Representative images of γH2AX-stained sections of CLKs and injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 7 days after UUO. Dot plots show the corresponding quantification of γH2AX+ cells and of nucleus-wide γH2AX+ and γH2AX+ foci. ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Representative images of cleaved caspase 3–stained sections of CLKs and injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice 7 days after UUO. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows the corresponding quantification of cleaved caspase 3+ cells. ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (UUO ATRCtrl vs. ATRRPTC–/–). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. The complete unedited blots are provided in the supplemental material.

MT staining revealed greater collagen content in ATRRPTC–/– mice compared with ATRCtrl mice in the UUO model (Figure 9A). Moreover, ATRRPTC–/– mice had a significant increase in kidney α-SMA+ area after UUO and a decrease in KSP+ tubular cells compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 9B). The contralateral kidney (CLK) was used as a control for the obstructed kidney. We noted no significant differences between the CLKs of ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice in terms of mRNA expression levels of kidney fibrosis markers including TGF-β, connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), α-SMA, COL1α1, fibronectin, and PDGFR-β. By contrast, mRNA levels of all these fibrotic markers, with the exception of PDGFR-β, which showed a definite trend toward higher expression (P = 0.079), were more significantly upregulated in ATRRPTC–/– mice in response to UUO than in ATRCtrl mice (Figure 9, C–H). There were no differences in the number of Ki67+ cells between ATRRPTC–/– and ATRCtrl kidneys following UUO (Figure 9I), and the majority of the Ki67+ cells did not stain with F4/80 or α-SMA (Figure 9J). Similar to the results we observed with cisplatin-induced kidney injury (Figure 4A) and IRI (Figure 7A), ATRRPTC–/– mice had increased numbers of cells in the G 2 /M phase of the cell cycle (pH3+) 7 days after UUO compared with ATRCtrl mice (Figure 9K), a finding consistent with enhanced G 2 /M arrest. We detected a tendency toward increased mRNA expression of p53 and a significant increase in its direct target p21 in ATRRPTC/– mice compared with expression levels in littermate controls after UUO (Figure 9, L and M). These results indicate that RPTEC Atr deletion leads to increased kidney fibrosis and numbers of RPTECs in the G 2 /M phase following UUO.

Figure 9 The increase in fibrosis and G 2 /M phase cell cycle is greater in ATRRPTC–/– mouse kidneys after UUO. (A) Representative kidney histological images of MT-stained sections 7 days after UUO and corresponding quantification of MT+ areas. ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Representative images of KSP- and α-SMA–stained sections of CLKs and injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plots show quantification of KSP+ and α-SMA+ areas. ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). (C–H) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of TGF-β, CTGF, α-SMA, Col1a1, fibronectin, PDGFR-β, p53, and p21 mRNA levels in kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7. ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). (I) Representative images of Ki67-stained sections of CKLs and injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows the corresponding quantification of Ki67+ cells. ATRCtrl (n = 4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). (J) Representative images of F4/80- and Ki67-stained and α-SMA– and Ki67-stained sections of injured kidneys from ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7. Scale bars: 50 μm. (K) Representative images of pH3-stained sections of CLKs and injured kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dot plot shows the corresponding quantification of pH3+ nuclei. ATRCtrl (4), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). (L and M) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of p53 and p21 mRNA levels in kidneys from ATRCtrl and ATRRPTC–/– mice on day 7. ATRCtrl (n = 3), ATRRPTC–/– (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (UUO ATRCtrl vs. UUO ATRRPTC–/–). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

ATR inhibition or deletion increases the formation of TASCCs in RPTECs in human kidney organoids and mice after injury. Recent studies have identified the formation of target of rapamycin–autophagy spatial coupling compartments (TASCCs) as key components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (25, 51). We identified TASCC formation in humans and animal models with CKD and linked it to the progression of kidney fibrosis in CKD (25). TASCC formation is critical for the AKI-to-CKD transition, since inhibition of TASCCs after the injury phase of AKI prevents CKD (25). To evaluate whether ATR inhibition increased TASCC formation, we treated kidney organoids with cisplatin. TASCC formation was significantly elevated 24 hours after cisplatin exposure and remained elevated over the long term (120 hours) (Figure 10A). We also examined TASCC formation in ATRRPTC/– mice. Following UUO, we found that TASCC formation was significantly increased in ATRRPTC/– mice compared with littermate controls (Figure 10B and Supplemental Video 1), as evaluated by super-resolution structured illumination microscopy (SIM). These data suggest that ATR inhibition or deletion promotes fibrosis in part by inducing the formation of TASCCs.