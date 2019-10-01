Neutrophils contribute to spontaneous resolution of liver inflammation and fibrosis via microRNA-223

Neutrophil depletion impairs spontaneous resolution of liver inflammation. To study the role of neutrophils as potential mediators of spontaneous resolution of liver inflammation (SRLI), we first established a mouse model of systemic neutrophil depletion during the spontaneous recovery from liver inflammation after cessation of the cause of injury. The mice were gavaged for 1 week with carbon tetrachloride (CCL4) to induce liver inflammation. One group of mice was sacrificed 4 hours after CCL4 treatment to serve as a putative inflammatory baseline control (called the 4 hours post-CCL4 group). The rest of the mice were allowed to recover from inflammation naturally for 96 hours following the full-course treatment (1 week) with CCL4. An independent group of these mice were subjected to systemic neutrophil depletion using an i.v. injection of anti-Ly6G mAb (serving as the 96 hours post-CCL4 + anti-Ly6G mAb group) or PBS (representing the 96 hours post-CCL4 untreated control) at 0.1 mg/mouse for 3 consecutive days and were sacrificed 24 hours after final injection (end of the 96 hours resolution stage) (Figure 1A). In comparison with an independent group of mice injected with the neutrophil depletion isotype control IgG2b mAb following the same i.v. regimen described above, the treatment with anti-Ly6G mAb led to almost complete neutralization of circulating neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122258DS1) and significantly increased the serum levels of the liver inflammation surrogate alanine aminotransferase (ALT) during the 96 hours post-CCL4 resolution phase (Figure 1B; vs. non–neutrophil-depleted mice). The livers from mice not treated with anti-Ly6G mAb exhibited almost complete recovery with no evidence of necroinflammation at 96 hours after CCL4 administration when compared with the livers of mice sacrificed 4 hours after CCL4 treatment (Figure 1, C and D); these results corroborate previously published data (22). Furthermore, the neutrophil-depleted livers from anti-Ly6G mAb–injected mice displayed significant necroinflammatory changes (Ishak histology scoring, ref. 23) compared with those from mice that did not receive anti-Ly6G mAb, and similarly to those from mice sacrificed 4 hours after CCL4 treatment (Figure 1, C and D), indicating a worsening of the liver architecture. In addition, we observed areas within the liver densely occupied by macrophages that stained positive for F4/80 (Figure 1E); similar F4/80-positive liver areas were also confirmed in a different experiment under the same set of conditions but using a different clone of the anti-Ly6G antibody (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 1 Neutrophil depletion impairs spontaneous resolution of liver inflammation. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design of the systemic neutrophil depletion model during spontaneous resolution of liver inflammation (SRLI) after treatment with CCL4. (B) Serum ALT levels measured by colorimetry. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired t test, n = 3 per group. (C) Representative images of liver sections stained for parenchymal and nonparenchymal cells and total macrophages with H&E and antibody to F4/80, respectively. Scale bars: 250 or 100 μm for H & E or F4/80, respectively. n = 4–5 per group. (D) Grade of necroinflammation as assessed by the Ishak system. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–6 per group. (E) Percentage of F4/80–positive area in 10 randomly selected fields, by computerized image analysis. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 per group. (F and G) Serum levels of IL-12 and IL-10 quantified by colorimetric and luminescent ELISA, respectively, using biotinylated mouse mAbs for IL-12 or IL-10. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed unpaired t test. Data are represented as means ± SD, n = 3–5 per group. Representative experiment of 2 independent repeats.

Similarly, the serum levels of the inflammatory cytokine IL-12 sharply increased (vs. untreated controls) (Figure 1F), whereas the specific antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10, a marker of restorative macrophages (24), dramatically decreased (Figure 1G), indicating an impaired systemic inflammatory condition.

To further assess the proinflammatory function of neutrophils in SRLI, we defined a liver macrophage phenotype profile of our experimental groups shown in Figure 1A by staining with antibodies specific for either proinflammatory (Ly6C) or restorative (CD163 and CD14) macrophage markers (24–29). The area stained for Ly6C was significantly expanded in neutrophil-depleted mice when observed in relation to those mice that did not undergo neutrophil depletion (Figure 2, A and B). Conversely, the staining for CD163- and CD14-positive macrophages was significantly lower in mice given anti-Ly6G mAb compared with their control animals not treated with anti-Ly6G mAb (Figure 2, C and D). To further support these data, we determined that treatment with anti-Ly6G mAb resulted in a pronounced upregulation of transcripts of the monocyte chemoattractants Ccl4 and Ccl2 (refs. 30, 31, and Figure 2, E and F), which partly correlated with the hepatic levels of CCL2 and the CCL3 and CCL4 receptor CCR5 (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5).

Figure 2 Neutrophil depletion results in persistence of classically activated hepatic macrophages during SRLI. (A) Representative microphotographs of dissected livers stained for proinflammatory, restorative, and antiinflammatory macrophages using antibodies against Ly6C, CD163, or CD14, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B–D) Area positive for Ly6C, CD163, or CD14 expressed as percentage and assessed with ImageJ software in 10 aleatory selected images. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 per group. (E and F) Hepatic expression of Ccl4 and Ccl2 transcripts as measured by quantitative RT-PCR, relative to B2m mRNA housekeeping gene. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. Data are represented as means ± SD, n = 3–6 per group. Representative experiment of 2 independent repeats.

Taken together, these results illustrate the contribution of neutrophils in SRLI.

Neutrophil deletion results in the persistence of classically activated hepatic macrophages during SRLI. To better understand the mechanisms by which neutrophils participate in SRLI, hepatic macrophages were isolated from our experimental mice (Figure 1A) and confirmed by FACS using F4/80 expression as a selection target (Supplemental Figure 6A; gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 7). Next, we performed a gene expression analysis of iNos, the key enzyme of (classically activated) proinflammatory macrophages, and the restorative macrophage–specific markers Arg1, Il10, and Ager (a scavenger receptor enriched in putative, antiinflammatory macrophages; refs. 32–34). The expression of iNos mRNA was dramatically downregulated in the hepatic macrophages of mice that were allowed to recover for 4 days compared with the control mice that presented a pronounced inflammation 4 hours after CCL4 (Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, the mice that were treated with anti-Ly6G mAb during the recovery phase showed robust expression of iNos mRNA compared with the untreated control mice at 96 hours after CCL4 (Supplemental Figure 6B). Moreover, the group of mice treated with anti-Ly6G mAb displayed significant downregulation of both Arg1 and Il10 when compared with the untreated group (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Accordingly, Ager expression was significantly reduced in neutrophil-depleted mice compared with the nondepleted control group at 96 hours after CCL4 (Supplemental Figure 6E), which further supports the antiinflammatory role of neutrophils in the liver.

These results suggest that neutrophils play a pivotal role as negative regulators of classical macrophage activation in SRLI.

Neutrophil abrogation worsens spontaneous resolution of early liver fibrosis. Persistent activation of macrophages as a result of hepatic inflammation typically initiates early fibrogenesis (5), a wound healing response consisting of increased collagen production by activated hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) (5). We examined the potential effect of neutrophils on downstream, persistent inflammation by performing Sirius red and anti-αSMA staining in livers of mice from the experiment in Figure 1A to determine total collagen accumulation and HSC activation, respectively. We observed negligible signs of collagen accumulation or HSC activation 96 hours after the final scheduled dose of CCL4 as opposed to mice sacrificed 4 hours after CCL4 treatment (Figure 3, A–C), denoting fibrosis resolution. By contrast, the treatment with anti-Ly6G mAb to deplete neutrophils significantly exacerbated collagen deposition and enhanced HSC activation 96 hours after CCL4 administration in comparison with mice untreated with anti-Ly6G mAb (Figure 3, A–C); these results were replicated in a different experiment under the same conditions but using another clone of the anti-Ly6G antibody (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 3 Neutrophil deletion aggravates spontaneous resolution of early liver fibrosis. (A) Sections from livers from the experiment in Figure 1A displaying representative staining for collagen and for a subset of activated HSCs with Sirius red or anti-αSMA mAb, respectively. Scale bars: 250 μm. (B and C) Area of Sirius red and αSMA expressed as percentages of 10 aleatory selected microscopic fields, quantified by ImageJ. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–6 per group. (D–G) Relative mRNA expression of Mmp3, Mmp8, Mmp9, and Timp1 genes from liver homogenates of the experiment in Figure 1A, assessed by real-time RT-PCR and normalized to B2m mRNA housekeeping gene. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–6 per group. Data are shown as means ± SD. Representative experiment of 2 independent repeats.

Likewise, the mRNA expression of the collagen-degrading metalloproteinases Mmp3 and Mmp8 was significantly downregulated, especially Mmp8, in mice given anti-Ly6G mAb compared with control mice that did not receive anti-Ly6G mAb (Figure 3, D and E). By contrast, the transcript levels of the profibrotic gelatinase Mmp9 after treatment with anti-Ly6G mAb showed an increasing tendency compared with IgG2b isotype control (Figure 3F). We also found transcript levels of Timp1, a positive regulator of fibrogenesis, to be substantially augmented in anti-Ly6G–treated mice compared with control mice untreated with anti-Ly6G mAb (Figure 3G).

Neutrophil abrogation impaired spontaneous resolution of inflammation and advanced fibrosis in NASH. To elucidate the role of neutrophils beyond spontaneous resolution of inflammation and fibrosis induced by toxin (CCL4), a dietary model of methionine and choline deficiency (MCD) that well resembles human fibrotic NASH was developed for 6 weeks, and anti-Ly6G mAb–mediated neutrophil depletion (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) was conducted during a 2-week cessation period after the feeding course (spontaneous resolution period; Figure 4A). MCD-fed mice treated with IgG2b isotype and allowed to resolve spontaneously served as neutrophil depletion controls, while MCD-fed mice not allowed to resolve and given PBS represented the inflamed and fibrotic controls. Mice fed with methionine-supplemented diet (MCS) served as WT controls. After 2 weeks of cessation of the MCD feeding, depletion of neutrophils led to a significant decrease of hepatic accumulation of antiinflammatory macrophages (CD163 positive) as compared with IgG2b treatment control (Figure 4, B and E). This was accompanied by a modest diminution of the abundance of total macrophages (F4/80 positive; Supplemental Figure 9A) and an increasing trend of the levels of Tnfa, Il12, and Nlrp3 transcripts (Supplemental Figure 9, B–D), indicating a worsened inflammatory scenario.

Figure 4 Neutrophil abrogation impairs the spontaneous resolution of inflammation and advanced fibrosis in NASH. (A) Experimental design showing neutrophil depletion with anti-Ly6G or control IgG2b mAb during 2 weeks (spontaneous resolution period) after a 6-week course of feeding with control MCS or MCD diet to induce fibrotic NASH. Mice treated with PBS were euthanized immediately after feeding with MCD or MCS diet to serve as the inflamed or WT controls, respectively. (B) Representative IHC images of accumulated collagen, activated HSCs, and antiinflammatory macrophages stained with Sirius red or antibodies against αSMA or CD163, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C–E) Percentage of area positive for Sirius red, αSMA, or CD163 calculated in 10 aleatory selected images. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA, n = 4–5. Data are shown as means ± SD. Representative experiment of 2 independent repeats.

Notably, treatment with anti-Ly6G mAb during cessation of MCD dieting further impaired the hepatic architecture, as shown by a significant increase of the activation of HSCs (αSMA positive) and a substantial accumulation of total collagen versus treatment with IgG2b (Figure 4, B–D), determining an impairment of fibrosis resolution.

Collectively, these results point toward a resolutive role of neutrophils during the cessation of injury dieting in NASH.

miR-223 loss of function worsens SRLI and early fibrosis. The granulocyte-specific microRNA miR-223 has recently emerged as an endogenous post-transcriptional silencer of the proinflammatory sensor NLRP3 through its 3′-UTR (18, 20). To elucidate the underlying mechanism(s) by which neutrophils revert the activation of proinflammatory macrophages in the liver, miR-223 3p and Nlrp3 were both measured by real-time reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) in hepatic macrophages isolated from our experimental mice shown in Figure 1. Neutrophil abrogation led to a significant downregulation of hepatic macrophage miR-223 3p levels compared with the expression of miR-223 3p in hepatic macrophages of non–neutrophil-depleted mice (Figure 5A). Consistent with these data, hepatic macrophages from neutrophil-depleted mice showed a very significant upregulation of Nlrp3 mRNA levels in hepatic macrophages versus miR-223 3p transcripts from the same mice (Figure 4A); this effect was not observed in the hepatic macrophages isolated from non–neutrophil-depleted mice (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Regulation of SRLI by miR-223. (A) Expression of miR-223 3p and Nlrp3 transcripts in isolated macrophages from livers of the experiment in Figure 1A assessed by real-time RT-PCR and normalized to U6 or B2m housekeeping genes, respectively. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, n = 3–5 per group. (B) Experimental design of the miR-223 posttranscriptional replacement model during spontaneous recovery from liver inflammation after CCL4 treatment. (C) Levels of ALT in serum as measured by colorimetry. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 per group. (D) Liver sections representing images of liver cells and total macrophages after staining with H&E and anti-F4/80 antibody, respectively. Scale bars: 250 or 100 μm for H & E or F4/80 images, respectively. (E) Necroinflammatory grade examined according to the Ishak system. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 per group. (F) Percentage of area positive for F4/80 in 10 randomly chosen images quantified by ImageJ. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–6 per group. (G) Serum levels of IL-12 measured by colorimetric ELISA. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed unpaired t test, n = 3–4 per group. Data are shown as means ± SD.

CD177 is a surface membrane coreceptor specifically expressed in granulocytes (35–38). It is principally involved in neutrophil migration (35), and it has been found to be carried in extracellular vesicles (EVs), particularly microvesicles, released by neutrophils (38).

Because microvesicles are increasingly recognized as endogenous carriers of microRNAs (39) and macrophages and neutrophils are within close vicinity in the hepatic sinusoids (40–43), we assessed the presence of CD177 in hepatic macrophages of WT, miR-223–/–, and anti-Ly6G mAb–treated mice during SRLI by staining with an anti-CD177 antibody to verify whether a neutrophil-mediated delivery could be the source of the miR-223 increase we found in hepatic macrophages of non–neutrophil-depleted mice during SRLI (Figure 5A). The total number of anti-CD177–positive cells was higher in the hepatic macrophages from WT control mice than in those from anti-Ly6G mAb–treated or miR-223–/– mice within the inflammation resolution period (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11A). Importantly, no fluorescent signal was found in anti-CD177–stained or unstained hepatic macrophages from a separate group of untreated WT mice, confirming nonconstitutive expression of CD177 or autofluorescence (under 488 UV filter) in hepatic macrophages under basal conditions (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). These results suggest the presence of CD177 in hepatic macrophages during the inflammation resolution period, and therefore point toward a potential miR-223 delivery to hepatic macrophages via neutrophilic EVs.

To evaluate the role of miR-223 as a potential mediator of SRLI, miR-223–deficient mice (representing the miR-223–/– group) or their age- and sex-matched littermates (corresponding to the WT control group) were given CCL4, via oral gavage, following the same regimen as in Figure 1A but shortened to 4 days. After the last treatment with CCL4, WT or miR-223–/– mice were euthanized immediately after a 96-hour recovery phase from the inflammatory effect of CCL4 (Figure 5B). A separate group of miR-223–/– mice was post-transcriptionally replaced with an i.v. injection containing 1 mg/kg of the synthetic miR-223 3p, 24 and 72 hours after the last CCL4 treatment; this group represented the miR-223 3p–treated miR-223–/– mice (Figure 5B). All mice were euthanized 24 hours after the last injection (96 hours after CCL4, end of resolution phase) (Figure 5B). A significant increase in serum ALT levels of miR-223–/– mice (vs. WT controls) suggested an apparent antiinflammatory function of miR-223 during the resolution phase (Figure 5C), which was further supported when the miR-223 3p–treated miR-223–/– group reverted ALT levels to within the normal range (vs. miR-223–/– mice) (Figure 5C). Compared with untreated WT mice, histopathological examination of miR-223–/– mice and their age- and sex-matched littermates revealed massive leukocyte infiltration, hepatocyte ballooning, and fibril septae formation, more prominently in miR-223–/– mice, 4 hours after CCL4 (Supplemental Figure 12) as assessed by the Ishak scoring system (23); this effect was absent and ameliorated in WT and miR-223–/– mice, respectively, 96 hours after CCL4 administration (Figure 5, D and E), which indicates favorable resolution of inflammation within a greater time frame. Hepatic necroinflammation was resolved to a lesser extent in miR-223–/– mice (vs. WT) 96 hours after CCL4 (Figure 5, D and E), while the administration of miR-223 3p modestly reverted this pathology (Figure 5, D and E). Consistently with these data, the area occupied by anti-F4/80 antibody in the liver of miR-223–/– mice was significantly augmented (vs. WT controls), while treatment with miR-223 3p restored it (Figure 5, D and F). Confirming these data, the serum from miR-223–/– mice exhibited upregulation of IL-12 cytokine in comparison with WT controls (Figure 5G), while mice treated with miR-223 3p displayed a modest decrease of serum IL-12 (Figure 5G), indicating worsening systemic inflammation.

To further evaluate the antiinflammatory role of miR-223 in the macrophage compartment during SRLI, hepatic sections of mice from the experiment shown in Figure 5B were stained with antibodies for Ly6C, CD163, or CD14. miR-223–/– mice exhibited an augmented positive area for Ly6C (vs. WT controls), while miR-223–/– treated with miR-223 3p overcame this effect (Figure 6, A and B) and displayed an expanded CD163-positive area (Figure 6, A and C). Similarly, the area stained for CD14 was markedly reduced in miR-223–/– mice (vs. WT controls) and notably increased in miR-223–/– mice treated with miR-223 3p (vs. miR-223–/–) (Figure 6, A and D), further supporting the pivotal role of miR-223 during SRLI. Moreover, Ccl2 and Ccl4 mRNA expression levels were upregulated in miR-223–/– (vs. WT controls) and downregulated in miR-223–replaced miR-223–/– mice (vs. miR-223–/–; Figure 6, E and F), suggesting a de novo infiltration of proinflammatory macrophages/monocytes that is augmented when miR-223 is absent in the liver and abrogated when miR-223 is post-transcriptionally replaced with miR-223 3p treatment.

Figure 6 miR-223 deficiency reduces the hepatic restorative macrophage compartment in SRLI. (A) Representative pictures of liver sections exhibiting proinflammatory, restorative, and antiinflammatory macrophages as stained with anti-Ly6C, CD163, or CD14, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B–D) Percentage of area positive for Ly6C, CD163, and CD14 in 10 randomly chosen images quantified by ImageJ. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 per group. (E and F) Ccl2 and Ccl4 mRNA expression normalized to B2m mRNA and measured by real-time RT-PCR. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3 per group. Data are shown as means ± SD.

Together, these results are in alignment with those found under neutropenia conditions during SRLI, suggesting that miR-223 might play a pivotal role in neutrophil-associated resolution of inflammation after cessation of an exogenous stressor.

To further uncover the link between neutrophils and the spontaneous resolution of early liver fibrosis, total collagen and HSC activation were assessed in liver sections of WT control, miR-223–/–, or miR-223 3p–treated miR-223–/– mice from the experiment shown in Figure 5B. The areas positive for Sirius red or anti-αSMA within the liver parenchyma of miR-223–/– mice were significantly expanded in comparison with WT control mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A–C). By contrast, the liver architecture of miR-223–/– mice treated with miR-223 3p significantly improved in comparison with WT controls, as shown by an overall reduction in the area stained positive for Sirius red or anti-αSMA antibody (Supplemental Figure 13, A–C). Correlating these results, we found the expression of both Mmp3 and Mmp8 to be dramatically downregulated in miR-223–/– mice versus WT controls, and upregulated in miR-223–/– mice treated with miR-223 3p (vs. miR-223–/– mice; Supplemental Figure 13, D and E); this indicates that collagen deposition is exacerbated by the absence of miR-223 during the spontaneous resolution phase of early liver fibrosis.

To confirm that endogenous, antiinflammatory miR-223 has a neutrophilic source in liver during SRLI, neutrophils isolated from the peritoneal cavity of WT (WT neutrophils) or male, untreated, miR-223–deficient mice (miR-223–/y Neu) were infused i.v. to female miR-223–/– mice during resolution phase (96 hours) after a 1-week course of CCL4 gavage (Figure 7A); CCL4-treated miR-223–/– mice infused with miR-223–/y Neu represented the inflammation controls, while those infused with PBS served as the neutrophil infusion control group. One day later, CCL4-treated miR-223–/– mice infused with WT neutrophils showed significantly decreased collagen deposition, modestly reduced populations of total macrophages (F4/80 positive) and monocytes (Ly6C positive), and significantly increased accumulation of antiinflammatory macrophages (CD163 positive) in the liver parenchyma as compared with controls infused with untreated miR-223–/y Neu (Figure 7, B–F).

Figure 7 Neutrophils accelerate the spontaneous resolution of inflammation and fibrosis in miR-223–deficient mice. (A) Experimental design of WT or miR-223–/– neutrophil infusion to miR-223–/– mice during SRLI after a 1-week course of CCL4 gavage. (B) Representative micrographs of collagen accumulation, total macrophages, and monocytes stained with Sirius red or F4/80, Ly6C, or CD163 antibody, respectively. Scale bars: 250 μm. (C–F) Percentage of area positive for Sirius red, F4/80, Ly6C, or CD163 analyzed in 10 independent images. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA, n = 3. Results are displayed as means ± SD. Representative experiment of 2 independent repeats.

Collectively, these results denote a novel contribution of neutrophils, via miR-223, in the spontaneous resolution of inflammation and liver injury after the causative insult has been ceased.

miR-223 deficiency hinders alternative activation of hepatic proinflammatory macrophages during SRLI. To uncover the cellular mechanism by which miR-223 participates in SRLI, total hepatic macrophages isolated from untreated miR-223–/– mice or their WT controls were analyzed by FACS to determine the percentage of total, proinflammatory, and restorative macrophage populations (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 14). The total hepatic macrophage population (CD11b-positive cells) of miR-223–/– mice was predominantly composed of proinflammatory macrophages (double Ly6C- and F4/80-positive cells) (Figure 8, A and B), while restorative, alternatively activated, macrophages (double CD206- and F4/80-positive cells) were the dominant population in WT controls (Figure 8, A and B). These data were confirmed by a significant expansion of the proinflammatory hepatic macrophage population (double Ly6C- and F4/80-positive cells) in miR-223–/– mice compared with the same population in the WT control mice (Figure 8, A and B). The levels of iNos mRNA were upregulated in the hepatic macrophages of miR-223–/– mice, while Arg1 transcripts were notably decreased (Supplemental Figure 15). This effect was not observed in the hepatic macrophages taken from miR-223 3p–treated mice, as these mice displayed an inverse mRNA expression pattern where Arg1 was enhanced and iNos was decreased, when compared with miR-223–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 15).

Figure 8 Deletion of miR-223 impairs alternative activation of hepatic macrophages in SRLI. (A) Representative FACS analysis of primary hepatic macrophages from mice from the experiment in Figure 4B showing single CD11b-positive (total macrophages) and double Ly6C- and F4/80-positive (proinflammatory macrophages) or CD206- and F4/80-positive (restorative macrophages) cells. Upper quadrants on the CD11b axis and upper right quadrant on the Ly6C and F4/80 or CD206 and F4/80 axis represent the percentage of single-positive or double-positive cells, respectively. (B) Percentage of double Ly6C- and F4/80-positive or CD206- and F4/80-positive cells. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA, n = 3–4. Results are displayed as means ± SD. Representative experiment of 2 repeats.

These results indicate that miR-223 mediates alternative activation of hepatic proinflammatory macrophages during SRLI.

miR-223 deletion exacerbates NLRP3 expression in hepatic macrophages during SRLI. To further elucidate the molecular mechanism that miR-223 uses to induce a restoring phenotype in hepatic macrophages during SRLI, isolated hepatic macrophages from WT control, miR-223–/–, or miR-223 3p–treated miR-223–/– mice were subjected to gene expression analysis of miR-223 3p and Nlrp3 (Figure 9A). Hepatic macrophages of miR-223–/– mice exhibited notably higher expression of Nlrp3 mRNA versus WT controls, while those of miR-223–/– mice treated with miR-223 3p dramatically reduced this effect in comparison with miR-223–/– mice (Figure 9A). Confirming these data, Nlrp3 transcripts were abruptly augmented in hepatic macrophages of miR-223–/– mice relative to their own expression levels of miR-223 3p (Figure 9A). This effect was not observed in the hepatic macrophages from miR-223–/– mice supplemented with miR-223 3p, which displayed a very significant downregulation of Nlrp3 mRNA versus their miR-223 3p expression levels (Figure 9A). To further verify these results, we used confocal microscopy to assess the expression pattern of NLRP3. The percentage of cells positive for NLRP3 was significantly increased in miR-223–/– mice compared with the WT controls (Figure 9, B and C; merges shown in Supplemental Figure 16). Conversely, the miR-223 3p–treated miR-223–/– mice exhibited a diminution of NLRP3-positive cells versus miR-223–/– mice (Figure 9, B and C; merges shown in Supplemental Figure 16). These results further prove that miR-223 regulates NLRP3 post-transcriptionally during SRLI.

Figure 9 miR-223 abolition augments NLRP3 expression in hepatic macrophages during SRLI. Macrophages were isolated from mouse livers from the experiment in Figure 5B. (A) Expression of miR-223 3p and Nlrp3 transcripts normalized by B2m mRNA and measured by real-time quantitative RT-PCR. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, n = 3. (B) Number of cells positive for anti-NLRP3 mAb normalized by total cell number per field in 10 random pictures, quantified with ImageJ and expressed as percentage. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–5 per group. (C) Representative confocal immunofluorescent images of NLRP3-expressing cells (red) and nuclei (blue) stained with anti-NLRP3 mAb or DAPI, respectively. Individual merges are shown where indicated. For clear distinction of area positive for anti-NLRP3 mAb, white arrowheads indicate cells and cellular areas negative for anti-NLRP3 mAb. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D and E) Expression of Nfkb p50 and Il10 mRNA normalized by B2m housekeeping gene and quantified by quantitative RT-PCR. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 per group. Data are shown as means ± SD.

Functions beyond inflammation have been attributed to the p50 subunit of the transcription factor NF-κB owing to its regulation of IL-10 transcription (44, 45). To explore the upstream effect that miR-223–induced Nlrp3 silencing might exert on hepatic macrophages during SRLI, the mRNA expression of Nfkb p50 and Il10 was measured in hepatic macrophages from WT, miR-223–/–, and miR-223 3p–treated miR-223–/– mice. The levels of Nfkb p50 and Il10 mRNA were robustly diminished in miR-223–/– mice compared with their respective WT control mice (Figure 9, D and E). In contrast, the levels of Nfkb p50 and Il10 transcripts in miR-223–/– mice treated with miR-223 3p were substantially increased versus miR-223–/– mice (Figure 9, D and E); these results suggest that the alternative activation of hepatic macrophages during SRLI might involve miR-223–mediated silencing of NLRP3 that in turns upregulates Nfkb p50 and subsequently Il10.

Conclusively, during SRLI, our data collectively exhibit neutrophil-derived miR-223 as a silencer of Nlrp3 in hepatic macrophages, which in turn polarize to a restorative phenotype that reduces the release of IL-10, thus mitigating fibrogenesis by impairing the activation of HSCs and collagen synthesis (Figure 10).