Peptide-based PET quantifies target engagement of PD-L1 therapeutics

Structural analysis of PD-L1 interactions with WL12 and PD-L1 mAbs. WL12 is a 14–amino acid circular peptide that binds PD-L1 with high affinity and disrupts interactions between PD-L1 and programmed death-1 receptor (PD-1) (IC 50 20 nM). Our earlier molecular modeling analysis indicated an overlap in the interaction surface of PD-L1/WL12 and PD-L1/PD-1 complexes as the reason for the high affinity (20), which led us to hypothesize that the WL12 interaction surface on PD-L1 also overlaps with that of clinically available antibody therapeutics designed to inhibit PD-L1/PD-1 interactions. To test our hypothesis we compared the predicted binding conformations of WL12 with those of reported PD-L1 antibodies. The overlap of amino acid contacts between PD-L1 and PD-L1 antibodies, a PD-L1 nanobody (KN035), as well as PD-1 and WL12, revealed a common binding domain composed of PD-L1 residues Y56, E58, A113, M115, and Y123. As shown in the visualization of the PD-L1 molecular surface (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122216DS1), a singular overlapping region (cyan) forms a deep binding pocket, and acts as an anchor point for interactions with all of the agents investigated. The presence of a shared binding interface (cyan) is a strong indication that WL12 (green) competes with both the natural ligand (PD-1, purple) and antibodies. Further supporting our PD-L1/WL12 structural analysis, the shared binding interface has been observed with other macrocyclic peptide inhibitors targeted at disrupting PD-L1/PD-1 interactions (21). In terms of surface area, AtzMab (cyan and red) interacts with more of the PD-L1 surface than the other agents, with loops from the AtzMab generating molecular contacts with residues on all sides of the shared binding interface. Also, AtzMab overlaps with the interaction surfaces of PD-1 (cyan and purple), WL12 (cyan and green), AveMab (cyan and orange), and DurMab (cyan and blue). On the other hand, DurMab and AveMab show less overlap with the PD-1 interaction surface on PD-L1, further supporting the hypothesis that a shared binding interface pocket must be a core in the functional interaction for all the investigated agents. Those observations provide evidence that WL12 could be useful to detect and quantify antibody binding to the target.

Figure 1 WL12 binding interface on PD-L1 overlaps with PD-1 and PD-L1 therapeutics. (A) WL12 binding mode to PD-L1 (green and cyan) overlaps those of PD-1 (purple and cyan), AtzMab (red and cyan), AveMab (orange and cyan), and DurMab (blue and cyan). Noninteracting residues are shown in gray. The variety of contacts encompassing the shared binding region (cyan) illustrate the diverse binding mechanisms of different therapeutic antibodies.

In vitro validation of PD-L1 interactions with WL12 and PD-L1 mAbs. To validate the observations from structural analysis, we prepared Cy5-labeled AtzMab, AveMab, and DurMab analogs through conjugation of the fluorescent Cy5 N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester to each mAb. Matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometric analyses of the purified conjugates showed an average of 1 to 2 Cy5 molecules per mAb (Supplemental Figure 2A). All 3 Cy5-mAb conjugates detected variable levels of PD-L1 expression in cell lines, with minor differences in mean fluorescence intensities (MFIs), and consistent with routinely used commercial PD-L1 detection antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2B). To assess the specificity of WL12 for inhibiting binding of antibodies to PD-L1, we performed competitive inhibition assays in CHO cells constitutively expressing PD-L1 (hPD-L1) and in MDAMB231 triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, which naturally express PD-L1 (22). We observed that WL12 dose-dependently inhibits Cy5-mAb binding to PD-L1, with IC 50 values of 2 to 5 nM (Figure 2, A and B, and Table 1). We also validated those observations in HCC827 and H226 non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells, each of which naturally expresses moderate levels of PD-L1. HCC827 and H226 cells were incubated with Cy5-AtzMab, -AveMab, and -DurMab in the presence of a single concentration of WL12 (5 nM) and analyzed by flow cytometry for unoccupied–PD-L1 levels. Indeed, a significant reduction (P < 0.001) in Cy5-mAb binding indicating low unoccupied–PD-L1 levels was detected in the presence of WL12. We obtained further confirmation of the specificity of the WL12/PD-L1 interaction through the absence of a change in bound fluorescence when MDX1338, a CXCR4-specific (control) antibody, was used. Data in multiple cell lines with variable PD-L1 expression levels established the capacity of WL12 to disrupt antibody-PD-L1 interactions (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). We next performed a bioluminescence-based functional assay to demonstrate the ability and potency of WL12 peptide to inhibit PD-1/PD-L1 interactions compared to PD-L1 antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2E). An in vitro functional assay showed that WL12 peptide is 10-fold less potent than AtzMab in inhibiting PD-1/PD-L1 interactions and therefore unlikely to interfere with an ongoing antibody therapy.

Figure 2 WL12 inhibits interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 therapeutics in vitro. (A) Schematic representation of the assay. (B) WL12 inhibits Cy5-conjugated AtzMab, AveMab, and DurMab binding to PD-L1, as demonstrated through competitive inhibition and corresponding IC 50 values. Mean fluorescence intensities (MFIs) were determined by flow cytometry. (C) Schematic representation of the assay. (D) [64Cu]WL12 binding to PD-L1–positive HCC827, H226, hPD-L1, and MDAMB231 cells is inhibited in the presence of 60 nM AtzMab, AveMab, and DurMab, compared with PBS control. [64Cu]WL12 binding in PD-L1–negative CHO and SUM149 cells is also shown. ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant, by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test in D.

Table 1 WL12 inhibits Cy5-conjugated AtzMab, AveMab, and DurMab binding to PD-L1

Mutation in PD-L1 could impact binding of PD-L1 imaging agents and therapeutics. Analysis of cBioportal and CCLE databases indicated mutations in PD-L1 in a small percentage of tumors and cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2, F–H). Uptake studies of [64Cu]WL12 in HCC1569 cells with an M115T mutation that is at the interface of PD-L1/WL12 showed significant increase in [64Cu]WL12 uptake in IFN-γ–treated cells compared with untreated cells (Supplemental Figure 2I). These observations warrant further investigation into PD-L1 variants and their relevance to binding of PD-L1 inhibitors.

Next we sought to characterize the potential of the WL12 peptide–derived radiotracer to measure target engagement by PD-L1 antibodies. Previously, we showed that [64Cu]WL12 bound PD-L1 with high selectivity in vitro in hPD-L1 and CHO cells. However, such selectivity has not been validated in human cancer cell lines with variable endogenous expression (20). Accordingly, we selected multiple cell lines with high endogenous PD-L1 expression (HCC827, H226, MDAMB231, and hPD-L1). Cells were incubated with [64Cu]WL12 at 4°C for 30 minutes, washed, and cell-bound activity was measured. We observed high expression-dependent uptake of [64Cu]WL12 in those cells and uptake in PD-L1–positive cells reflected variable levels of surface PD-L1 expression observed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2B) in the order hPD-L1 > MDAMB231 > HCC827 > H226. PD-L1 specificity of [64Cu]WL12 uptake was low in PD-L1–negative cells (SUM149 and CHO, P < 0.0001). We observed significant blockade of [64Cu]WL12 uptake in all PD-L1–positive cells treated with 60 nM mAb compared with PBS-treated controls (P < 0.0001), indicating binding specificity of the radiotracer (Figure 2, C and D). The in vitro results suggest that [64Cu]WL12 could be used to quantify PD-L1/antibody interactions and unoccupied–PD-L1 levels in tumors.

In vivo quantification of tumor PD-L1 engagement by AtzMab. NSCLC xenograft models were used to evaluate in vivo PD-L1 engagement by the therapeutic mAbs in a noninvasive manner. We selected those models because nearly 50% of NSCLCs are PD-L1 positive and PD-L1 IHC is used as a predictive biomarker in patients with NSCLC undergoing immune checkpoint therapy (23).

We used NOD SCID γ (NSG) mice bearing H226 and HCC827 cell–derived xenografts that exhibit low and moderate PD-L1 expression, respectively, and treated them with a single dose of AtzMab (20 mg/kg) administered intravenously as a bolus, 24 hours before [64Cu]WL12 injection. PET images acquired 2 hours after [64Cu]WL12 injection and relatively 26 hours after AtzMab injection showed higher accumulation of [64Cu]WL12 in HCC827 tumors compared with H226. There was a clear reduction in the accumulation of radioactivity in tumors of AtzMab-treated mice, indicating reduced levels of available PD-L1 interaction sites compared with saline-treated controls (Figure 3, A and B). The PET imaging results were further confirmed by ex vivo measurements of biodistribution (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), which showed significant reductions in [64Cu]WL12 accumulation (as percentage of injected dose per gram of tissue [%ID/g]) in AtzMab-treated mice compared with saline controls: 34% (P < 0.0001) in H226 and 47% (P < 0.001) in HCC827 xenografts. Radiotracer uptake was corroborated by high PD-L1 staining intensity observed in HCC827 xenografts compared with H227 tumors (Figure 3, C and F). The results demonstrate that [64Cu]WL12 can be used to assess, qualitatively and quantitatively, in vivo targeting of PD-L1 at the tumor by AtzMab.

Figure 3 PD-L1 engagement by anti–PD-L1 mAbs is quantified at the tumor using [64Cu]WL12 in xenografts with variable PD-L1 expression. (A–H) Reduced uptake of [64Cu]WL12 in H226 (A and B), HCC827 (C and D), and contralateral hPD-L1 and PD-L1–negative CHO (hPD-L1/CHO) (G and H) xenografts in mice treated with 20 mg/kg AtzMab 24 hours prior to radiotracer injection, compared with saline-treated controls. Whole-body, volume-rendered [64Cu]WL12 PET-CT images (A, D, and G) and ex vivo biodistribution (B, E, and H) at 2 hours after [64Cu]WL12 injection (n = 8–12/group). (C, F, and I) IHC staining for PD-L1 is shown from the corresponding tumor. Scale bars: 100 μm. Box-and-whisker graphs showing minimum to maximum and all data points, with the horizontal line representing the median. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; NS, not significant, by unpaired Student’s t test in B, E, and H.

Expression of PD-L1 varies highly between and across lesions in a given patient and tumor type such that different drug concentrations may be needed to establish a similar extent of target engagement and to reduce immune-related toxicities. To measure the effect of a single dose of AtzMab on targeting different PD-L1 levels in tumors, we performed PET and biodistribution studies in tumors derived from the hPD-L1 cells, which have 4- to 10-fold higher PD-L1 expression than HCC827 and H226 cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). The mice bearing contralateral hPD-L1 and CHO tumors (hPD-L1/CHO) were treated with AtzMab (20 mg/kg for 24 hours) and changes in tumor uptake of [64Cu]WL12 were evaluated by PET. We observed high uptake of [64Cu]WL12 in hPD-L1 tumors (Figure 3G, right flank) compared with CHO tumors (left flank). Confirming AtzMab specific PD-L1 blockade, a significant reduction in [64Cu]WL12 uptake was observed in hPD-L1 tumors in AtzMab-treated mice, compared with saline-treated controls (Figure 3G). Validating PET imaging data and revealing significant tumor PD-L1 engagement by AtzMab, biodistribution studies showed a 77% reduction in [64Cu]WL12 uptake in the AtzMab-treated hPD-L1 tumors compared with saline controls (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3C) (P < 0.0001). In contrast, we observed only a low level of [64Cu]WL12 uptake in PD-L1–negative control CHO tumors. Also, [64Cu]WL12 uptake in hPD-L1 tumors treated with AtzMab was not significantly different from that of CHO tumors, suggesting that treatment with a single 20 mg/kg dose of AtzMab led to near saturation of PD-L1 in those tumors. Those observations were confirmed by strong and weak immunoreactivity observed in hPD-L1 and CHO tumors, respectively (Figure 3I). Taken together, results from in vivo studies demonstrate that [64Cu]WL12 PET can detect graded levels of PD-L1 expression in tumors, and can be used to quantify a wide range of PD-L1 engagement by a single 20 mg/kg dose of AtzMab in the tumors.

Quantifying dynamic changes in PD-L1 expression. PD-L1 is upregulated in response to various cytokines, importantly IFN-γ, which contributes to dynamic and spatiotemporal heterogeneity in PD-L1 expression (24, 25). However, those rapid changes have not been quantified in vivo in real time. We sought to evaluate [64Cu]WL12 for its ability to quantify inducible PD-L1 expression within tumors in vivo (Figure 4), and to determine whether the blockade of such upregulated PD-L1 by AtzMab treatment could be monitored by [64Cu]WL12 PET.

Figure 4 Dynamic changes in tumor PD-L1 expression and its engagement by AtzMab detected using [64Cu]WL12. (A) Flow cytometry histogram showing increased PD-L1 cell surface expression in A549-iPDL1 cells treated with doxycycline for 6 hours and 72 hours. (B) WL12 inhibits (5 nM) binding of Cy5-conjugated AtzMab, AveMab, and DurMab (2 nM) to A549-iPDL1 cells treated with doxycycline for 72 hours. (C) [64Cu]WL12 binding to A549-iPDL1 cells (72-hour doxycycline) is significantly reduced in the presence of 60 nM AtzMab, compared with controls. (D and E) [64Cu]WL12 uptake in A549-iPDL1 xenografts is significantly lower in mice receiving intravenous AtzMab 24 hours prior to radiotracer injection, compared with saline controls and similar to parent A549 xenografts. Volume-rendered whole-body PET-CT images (D), and ex vivo quantification (E) at 2 hours after [64Cu]WL12 injection (n = 10/group). (F) IHC staining for PD-L1 of the corresponding tumors. Scale bars: 100 μm. Box-and-whisker graphs showing minimum to maximum and all data points, with the horizontal line representing the median. ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant, by 1-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test in C and E.

We first generated an A549 NSCLC cell line with doxycycline-inducible PD-L1 expression (A549-iPDL1). A549 is a KRASG12S human lung adenocarcinoma cell line that expresses low PD-L1 at baseline. It has been transduced with PD-L1 in the all-in-one lentivirus pINDUCER20 vector (26), selected with G418, confirmed for PD-L1 induction by flow cytometry (Figure 4A), and used for in vitro and in vivo studies. Validating the PD-L1 specificity of WL12, binding of Cy5–PD-L1 mAbs to doxycycline-treated A549-iPDL1 cells was blocked in the presence of WL12 (Figure 4B). Next, A549-iPDL1 cells were treated with doxycycline for 72 hours, incubated with radiotracer for 30 minutes, and cell-associated radioactivity was measured. Doxycycline-treated A549-iPDL1 cells showed increased surface PD-L1 expression, and exhibited a 5.5-fold higher uptake of [64Cu]WL12, compared with untreated cells (P < 0.0001). We observed no significant differences in uptake between untreated A549-iPDL1 and parental A549 cells, confirming that [64Cu]WL12 binding was specific to induced PD-L1 expression. Furthermore, [64Cu]WL12 binding to doxycycline-treated A549-iPDL1 cells significantly decreased (65%, P < 0.0001) in the presence of 60 nM AtzMab, AveMab, and DurMab or nonradioactive WL12 (Figure 4C).

We next sought to validate those in vitro observations in vivo. NSG mice bearing A549-iPDL1 (Figure 4D, red circles) and A549 tumors (black circles) and treated with doxycycline for 72 hours were used. [64Cu]WL12 PET images and biodistribution studies of those mice showed high radioactivity uptake in A549-iPDL1 tumors. [64Cu]WL12 in A549-iPDL1 tumors was 65% higher than in the A549 control tumors (P > 0.0001). Following AtzMab treatment, [64Cu]WL12 uptake in A549-iPDL1 tumors was decreased more than 75%, with %ID/g values similar to control A549 tumors (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4). IHC analysis of the tumors demonstrated an intense PD-L1 signal in A549-iPDL1 but not in A549 tumors, confirming imaging and biodistribution results (Figure 4F). Overall, the results demonstrate the potential of [64Cu]WL12 to detect dynamic changes in PD-L1 expression levels, and its blockade by AtzMab.

Quantifying target engagement in the tumors by different PD-L1 antibodies. We (22) and others (27–31) developed radiolabeled anti–PD-L1 antibodies and demonstrated their potential to assess PD-L1 expression in human tumor xenografts and syngeneic murine tumor models noninvasively. Observations made using radiolabeled antibodies, however, are highly specific to the antibody under investigation. In addition to the 3 FDA-approved PD-L1 mAbs, several others are in clinical development (32). A new approach is needed that (a) accounts for target engagement of PD-L1 antibodies, which (b) takes into account the properties of antibodies, and (c) is applicable to all PD-L1–targeted antibodies. Based on our in silico observations, we hypothesized that [64Cu]WL12 PET could be used to detect target engagement of any PD-L1 antibody that inhibits PD-L1/PD-1 interactions.

To test our hypothesis, we investigated the ability of [64Cu]WL12 PET to quantify PD-L1 engagement at the tumor by each of the 3 FDA-approved anti–PD-L1 mAbs. Moreover, those 3 mAbs exhibit distinct pharmacokinetics: AtzMab (isotype, IgG1κ; K D , 0.4 nM; t 1/2 , 27 days), AveMab (IgG1λ, 0.7 nM, 6.1 days), and DurMab (IgG1κ, 0.022 nM, 18 days) (33). MDAMB231 tumor–bearing NSG mice were treated with a single dose of AtzMab (20 mg/kg), or AveMab (10 mg/kg), or DurMab (10 mg/kg) for 24 hours, and received [64Cu]WL12 for PET and biodistribution studies (Figure 5, A–D). [64Cu]WL12 uptake was low in the tumors in all mAb-treated mice, compared with saline controls, confirming low levels of unoccupied PD-L1 in the tumors due to PD-L1 engagement by the mAbs and radiotracer blockade. Ex vivo quantification of tumors validated those observations and demonstrated approximately 60% less uptake of [64Cu]WL12 in the tumors of mAb-treated mice (P < 0.0001) compared with saline controls (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5). We have not observed significant differences in tumor PD-L1 blockade by different mAbs at the investigated dose and time, suggesting that all the mAbs demonstrate robust PD-L1 blockade at the tumor at early time points. IHC of saline controls demonstrated moderate to high PD-L1 intensity, placing these xenografts between highly PD-L1–positive hPD-L1 and weakly positive HCC827 and H226 tumors (Figure 5F). PD-L1 antibody treatment resulted in increased PD-L1 expression as an adaptive immune response to therapy in responders (34). Treatment of cell lines with PD-L1 mAbs had no effect on PD-L1 protein expression in the cell lines tested (Supplemental Figure 5B). The results demonstrate that tumor PD-L1 engagement by PD-L1 antibodies can be quantified by [64Cu]WL12 PET and independently of the plasma and tissue kinetics exhibited by a given PD-L1 antibody. Importantly, this approach could provide a method to evaluate biosimilar antibodies as they are developed to facilitate the time to approval and reduce clinical testing expense.

Figure 5 Tumor PD-L1 engagement by 3 distinct PD-L1 therapeutic antibodies quantified using [64Cu]WL12. (A–E) [64Cu]WL12 uptake in MDAMB231 xenografts is significantly reduced in mice receiving AtzMab (20 mg/kg), AveMab (10 mg/kg), or DurMab (10 mg/kg), 24 hours prior to radiotracer injection. Whole-body volume-rendered [64Cu]WL12 PET-CT images of saline- (A), AtzMab- (B), AveMab- (C), and DurMab-treated (D) mice, and ex vivo biodistribution (E) at 2 hours after [64Cu]WL12 injection (n = 6–9/group). (F) IHC staining for PD-L1 in the corresponding tumor. Scale bars: 100 μm. Box-and-whisker graphs showing minimum to maximum and all data points, with the horizontal line representing the median. ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant, by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test in E.

Effect of dose and time on PD-L1 occupancy at the tumor. Antibody kinetics at the tumor are complex and governed by both tumor-intrinsic and -extrinsic parameters (17). We (22) and others (29) recently discovered that factors other than PD-L1 expression can reduce accumulation of the PD-L1–targeted therapeutic AtzMab and its mouse chimera (PRO304397) within NSCLC, TNBC, and colon tumors. Furthermore, experiments in mice showed that at doses less than 1 mg/kg, the radioactivity measured from the systemically injected, radiolabeled PRO304397 was primarily associated with tumor vasculature, and showed minimal diffusion into tumor parenchyma in PD-L1–expressing tumor models (29). Those findings may be attributable to factors such as elevated intratumoral interstitial pressure, which impedes accumulation of antibodies in tumors, and estimated to be approximately 10%–30% of plasma levels (35–37). Such effects might also impede the access of large PD-L1–directed agents to targeted tumor cells and immune infiltrates. Occupancy measurements of PD-L1 therapeutics have been restricted to assessments made using peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), in order to determine the dissociation constants of the drugs. However, PD-L1 occupancy measurements at the tumor have not yet been reported, and could provide a direct readout of therapeutic activity in the tumor.

To evaluate the effect of anti–PD-L1 therapeutic dose on tumor PD-L1 occupancy at the tumor, mice bearing MDAMB231 tumors were treated with single doses of AtzMab (0.06, 0.6, and 3.6 mg/kg body weight). Imaging and biodistribution studies were performed 2 hours after the injection of [64Cu]WL12 and relatively 26 hours after AtzMab administration. PET images of mice that received 0.06 mg/kg showed high [64Cu]WL12 uptake, indicating low PD-L1 occupancy by AtzMab at the tumor (Figure 6, A and B). At the higher doses (0.6 and 3.6 mg/kg), there was a proportional decrease in [64Cu]WL12 uptake in the tumors, indicating proportionally higher target engagement at the tumor by AtzMab. Corresponding biodistribution studies also demonstrated reduced unoccupied–PD-L1 levels in the tumors with increased dose, confirming that antibody dose–related changes in PD-L1 occupancy could be measured using [64Cu]WL12.

Figure 6 Effect of dose and time on the unoccupied fraction of tumor PD-L1 following treatment with AtzMab quantified using [64Cu]WL12. (A and B) Dose-exposure relationship depicting the decrease in unoccupied PD-L1, in MDAMB231 tumors in mice, with increase in AtzMab dose (mg/kg). (A) Whole-body [64Cu]WL12 PET-CT images of MDAMB231 tumor–bearing mice receiving 0.06, 0.6, and 3.2 mg/kg AtzMab. (B) Ex vivo quantification of [64Cu]WL12 uptake in tumors of mice treated with escalating doses of AtzMab (0.06, 0.6, and 10 mg/kg). AtzMab was injected 24 hours prior to radiotracer injection. (C and D) AtzMab dose effect on tumor PD-L1 occupancy over time depicting an increase in unoccupied PD-L1 with 0.6 or 1 mg/kg dose of AtzMab, but not with 10 or 20 mg/kg AtzMab dose, recapitulating the nonlinear kinetics of mAb. Whole-body volume-rendered [64Cu]WL12 PET-CT images (C) and ex vivo biodistribution (D) at 2 hours after [64Cu]WL12 injection (n = 6–9/group). Box-and-whisker graphs showing minimum to maximum and all data points, with the horizontal line representing the median. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant, by unpaired Student’s t test in D.

Next, we sought to investigate the temporal changes in PD-L1 occupancy for a given AtzMab dose. Membrane-associated antigens such as PD-L1 can enhance antibody clearance through target-mediated endocytosis. Additionally, development of anti-therapeutic antibodies could significantly impact antibody serum and tumor kinetics (38). In support of those factors at play, earlier studies showed that AtzMab followed nonlinear kinetics below 0.6–1 mg/kg and linear kinetics above 1 mg/kg, and a tendency toward reduced serum concentration in patients that developed anti-therapeutic antibodies (39). All of those factors will influence unoccupied–PD-L1 levels and tumor exposure and response to therapy. The tools to measure the effect of those factors on the tumor exposure to the anti–PD-L1 therapeutics in real time have not been described.

To investigate the ability of [64Cu]WL12 PET to detect temporal changes in antibody kinetics at the tumor, MDAMB231 tumor–bearing NSG mice were injected with AtzMab doses that were described to be associated with nonlinear (0.6 and 1 mg/kg) and linear kinetics (10 and 20 mg/kg), and PET imaging and biodistribution studies were performed at 24 and 120 hours. At 24 hours, there was a significant reduction in [64Cu]WL12 uptake, also reflected in tumor %ID/g values, in all 4 dose groups, compared with saline-treated controls (Figure 6, C and D). At 120 hours, there was a significant increase in [64Cu]WL12 uptake in the 0.6 and 1 mg/kg dose groups compared with 24 hours. At 120 hours, [64Cu]WL12 uptake in the tumor was similar in 0.6 mg/kg–treated and saline control groups, suggesting the more rapid elimination of the drug from the tumor at the lowest dose. At the higher doses, however, [64Cu]WL12 uptake was significantly different from the saline control group, suggesting a slower elimination of the drug from the tumor, due to the saturable elimination or nonlinear pharmacokinetics of the drug at the higher doses. The temporal difference in [64Cu]WL12 uptake was not significant in the 10 or 20 mg/kg treatment groups, reflecting the linear pharmacokinetics or constant clearance of AtzMab at those doses. Collectively, the results show that in a mouse model both dose- and time-dependent changes in PD-L1 engagement can be quantitatively evaluated at the tumor.

Modeling dose-receptor occupancy of PD-L1 antibodies at the tumor. Pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) modeling and simulation, linking the PK of the mAb to its receptor occupancy and tumor response, are routinely used as a modern approach for guiding starting dose selection from preclinical data, for first-in-human clinical trials, and for dose-range selection, in the later efficacy/safety clinical trials. Linking the receptor occupancy to the PK/PD model provides a mechanistic understanding of the antibody dose/concentration and tumor response relationship, and is valuable for efficient drug development and optimal dose selection (17, 40). PD-L1 expression in the tumors can be constitutive or induced, and its cell-surface stability could be modulated by oncogenic signaling and increased expression of positive regulators (7–9) that are difficult to account for based solely on in vitro assays. Those PK/PD mathematical models could be further refined using measurements of PD-L1 occupancy made at the tumor that encapsulate all the factors regulating PD-L1 levels and account for complex PD-L1 antibody kinetics.

To demonstrate the use of receptor occupancy measurements made at the tumor to define target-engagement characteristics and for dose finding, we measured unoccupied–PD-L1 levels in the tumors following AtzMab treatment. Mice bearing MDAMB231 tumors were injected with escalating doses of AtzMab from 0.009 to 24 mg/kg body weight. Twenty-four hours after AtzMab injections, biodistribution studies were performed 2 hours after the injection of [64Cu]WL12. Because of the large number of groups involved, we relied on ex vivo biodistribution studies. A developed inhibitory sigmoidal E max model appropriately fitted and described the relationship between the dose of the AtzMab used in our experiment and the decrease in unoccupied PD-L1 at the tumor (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6), detected using [64Cu]WL12 and expressed as %ID/g. The dose of the AtzMab responsible for 50% of the maximum PD-L1 engagement in the tumor (ID 50 ) was estimated to be 0.43 mg/kg (Table 2). The ID 90 and ID 96 , responsible for 90% and 96% of the maximum fractional decrease in unoccupied PD-L1 from baseline (I max ), corresponded to 0.87 mg/kg and 1.19 mg/kg, respectively. These dose levels are comparable to the dose of 1 mg/kg reported by Deng et al. for the chimeric anti–PD-L1 antibody PRO304397 and responsible for maximum PD-L1 saturation over 24 hours in BALB/c mice (29). Assuming a similar average volume of distribution at steady state (V ss ) of 50 ml/kg for the anti–PD-L1 and the chimeric anti–PD-L1 antibody PRO304397 (29), the expected average plasma concentrations resulting from ID 50 , ID 90 , and ID 96 were tentatively estimated to be 59 nM (8.6 μg/ml), 120 nM (17.4 μg/ml), and 164 nM (23.8 μg/ml), respectively. These results indicate the potential of using measurements made at the tumor, which reflect true target occupancy, for dose selection and optimization of future PD-L1 therapeutics.

Figure 7 Effect of dose and time on tumor PD-L1 occupancy by AtzMab quantified using [64Cu]WL12. (A and B) Dose-exposure relationship depicting the decrease in unoccupied PD-L1, in MDAMB231 tumors in mice, with increase in AtzMab dose (mg/kg). Ex vivo quantification of [64Cu]WL12 uptake at 2 hours in tumors of mice treated with escalating doses of AtzMab (0.0009 to 24 mg/kg) (n = 3–9/group). AtzMab was injected 24 hours prior to radiotracer injection (A). Percentage of unoccupied PD-L1 was calculated relative to the median unoccupied PD-L1 measured at 0 mg/kg (B). Blue open dots: measured unoccupied PD-L1 for each dose level in mice. Red dashed line: mean model-predicted dose-response relationship. (C) Schematic of PD-L1 PET for PD-L1 therapeutic development and evaluation. sPD-L1, soluble PD-L1; TMDD, target-mediated drug disposition.