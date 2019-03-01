Mucosal vaccine efficacy against intrarectal SHIV is independent of anti-Env antibody response

In the absence of anti-Env antibody responses, partial protection against a single high-dose SHIV SF162P4 challenge was achieved in the combination group. To test whether combination of a T cell–based mucosal HIV vaccine with an Env antibody–based vaccine will mediate better protection against intrarectal SHIV challenge, we vaccinated 4 groups of macaques in the first study (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122110DS1). Each group had as close to an equal number of Mamu-A*01–positive and -A*02–positive animals as possible, and very few B*08 and B*17 animals, distributed evenly. Group-1 macaques were vaccinated with a T cell–based mucosal vaccine, which included HIV/SIV peptides adjuvanted with TLR agonists and IL-15 as a priming immunization, and modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) expressing the SIV Env, Gag, pol, Rev, Tat, and Nef with the same adjuvants as a boost, while group-2 macaques were vaccinated with rhFLSC adjuvanted with mutant heat-labile E. coli toxin (mLT). The vaccine components were delivered either intrarectally or orally, all targeting the colorectal tissues. We developed a Eudragit-coated microparticle/nanoparticle formulation oral delivery system to induce immunity in the colorectal mucosa in mice (10) and translated that here to macaques. The Eudragit-coated microparticle/nanoparticle formulation was optimized for oral delivery in macaques (Supplemental Figure 1) based on our previous murine study (10). Groups 3 and 4 were given the combination of both vaccines with the peptides/adjuvants either intrarectally (group 3) or orally (group 4), but were otherwise identical. Seven weeks after the last boost, the animals were challenged intrarectally with a single high-dose SHIV SF162P4 , which infected all 29 control animals that were part of a large set of collaborative studies in the same facility with animals from the same source (including 6 adjuvant, and 4 mock controls) (Figure 1, A and B). Seven animals in the T cell–based vaccine were all infected, while 1 of 7 was uninfected in the rhFLSC-alone group. In the combination of groups 3 and 4, three of 14 animals were protected, which was significantly different from the 29 control animals (P = 0.03), indicating the protection was significant. After SHIV infection, there was no difference among the groups in the VLs of those animals that were infected (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Partial protection against a single high-dose SHIV SF162P4 challenge was achieved in the first cohort study. The 3 protected macaques that were vaccinated with the combined mucosal vaccines had Gag-specific CD8+ T cell responses in the rectal mucosa. (A) Schematic illustration of mucosal vaccination and challenge protocol of the first study. (B) Challenge outcome. Fisher’s exact test was used to calculate the P values. TLRLs, TLR ligands. (C) Geometric mean of the viral load (VL) in the plasma of the infected animals. (D) Dominant CM9-tetramer+CD8+ T cell responses were induced in one of the protected animals, which was Mamu-A*01+ in the rectal lamina propria (LP). The 2 other protected animals were Mamu-A*01–. (E) Intracellular cytokine+ CD8+ T cell responses against SIV Gag were induced in the rectal LP of the 2 Mamu-A*01– animals. †MVA, modified vaccinia Ankara, plus adjuvant (triple TLR [TLR2, -3, and -9] agonists) plus IL-15. ††FLSC, full-length single chain, plus cross-linked gp120-CD4 complexes. IR, intrarectal; mLT, mutant heat-labile E. coli toxin (R192G); OR, oral.

We initially hypothesized that the protection against acquisition was mediated by anti-Env antibody responses, based on the fact that all the protected animals were in the groups including rhFLSC. However, when we measured the humoral immunity against Env, we were surprised to find that there were no or extremely low levels of binding antibodies against gp120 of either the vaccine strain (BaL) or the challenge strain (SF162P4), rhFLSC, or CD4, let alone neutralizing antibodies against SHIV. There were also no CD4-inducible antibodies or antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity (ADCC) in the plasma. Moreover, no mucosal antibodies in the rectal mucosa or Env-specific B cell responses in mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) were observed (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Taken together, these results show that the mucosal vaccines induced negligible to very low levels of systemic or mucosal Env-specific humoral immune responses (not significantly different from prevaccination background levels), which showed no correlations with acquisition.

We then examined the Gag-specific CD8+ T cell responses in the colorectal tissues. Among the 3 protected animals exposed to Gag, high Gag CM9-tetramer+CD8+ T cell responses were induced in the only Mamu-A*01–positive animal (Figure 1D), and Gag-specific polyfunctional CD8+ T cell responses were induced in the 2 Mamu-A*01–negative animals in the colorectal tissues (Figure 1E). However, the magnitudes of the Gag-specific responses did not correlate with protection. The animals in group 1 had the 2 highest Gag-specific CD8+ T cell responses, but none of them was protected (Figure 1E).

Anti–cholera toxin, but not anti-rhFLSC, responses were effectively elicited after intrarectal immunization of rhFLSC with cholera toxin in the second study. The finding that the mucosal vaccine did not induce anti-Env antibodies is consistent with what we have found in the second study, where we explored whether cholera toxin (CT) coformulated with rhFLSC could elicit long-lived anti-rhFLSC responses after intrarectal immunization (Figure 2, A and B). We have had a long-standing interest in overcoming the poor persistence of anti-Env antibody responses, a major problem confronting HIV-1 vaccine development (11–14). Previous studies from our group in mice suggested that mucosal immunization with a gp140 Env immunogen formulated with wild-type CT, enzymatically inactivated K63 mutant of CT (CT-K63), or wild-type A1 domain of CT efficiently elicited persistent antibody responses to Env (11, 12, 15, 16). Based on these observations, we immunized the macaques intrarectally with 300 μg of rhFLSC and with varying doses of wild-type CT with the idea of ultimately determining whether persistent antibody responses to rhFLSC could provide protection against a rectal challenge with SHIV. After immunization of 30 macaques intrarectally with 300 μg of rhFLSC plus varying doses of CT, surprisingly, only marginal anti-rhFLSC responses were elicited at the highest CT dose and no detectable responses at lower CT doses (Figure 2C). By contrast, anti-CT antibody responses were elicited in a dose-dependent fashion (Figure 2D). It should be noted that macaques immunized with 100–300 μg rhFLSC by various routes and adjuvants routinely elicit anti-rhFLSC antibody responses (5, 6, 17), suggesting that a factor other than the immunogen itself accounts for the poor rectal immunogenicity observed here.

Figure 2 Anti-rhFLSC responses were not effectively elicited 21 weeks (3 weeks after the last vaccination) after intrarectal immunization with rhFLSC plus cholera toxin (CT) in the plasma of the macaques in the second study. (A and B) The immunization groups (A) and protocol (B) of the 30 macaques. (C) Only marginal anti-rhFLSC responses (IgG) were induced at the highest CT dose and no detectable responses at the lower doses of CT. (D) Anti-CT antibody responses (IgG) were elicited in a dose-dependent fashion.

The mucosal vaccine mediated delay of viral acquisition without Env-specific antibody responses in the expansion (third) cohort. Most vaccine platforms elicit a myriad of innate, cellular, and humoral responses, not all of which contribute to protective immunity. The finding that our mucosal vaccine did not induce Env-specific antibody responses gave us a unique opportunity to evaluate the role of virus-specific T cell responses and/or innate immunity in mediating protection against viral acquisition. We therefore initiated an expansion cohort to examine protective mechanisms (Supplemental Table 4). Twenty-one macaques were primed with MVA-SIV plus rhFLSC, and boosted with rhFLSC, in both cases with adjuvants (TLR ligands and IL-15 for the MVA and mLT for the rhFLSC boost, the latter delivered in Eudragit-coated microparticle/nanoparticle formulation). Peptides were omitted from this vaccine, as we had noted protection with the animals that received rhFLSC in the first cohort. Eight weeks after the last boost, we intrarectally challenged the animals with 8 repeated weekly low doses of SHIV SF162P4 (Figure 3A). Compared with naive controls, the vaccinated animals demonstrated significant delay of viral acquisition, with vaccine efficacy of 44% (P = 0.028, Figure 3B). We did not observe any VL difference between the vaccinated and naive groups once the animals were infected by SHIV SF162P4 (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 The mucosal vaccine mediated delay of viral acquisition against repeated low-dose SHIV challenges in the absence of anti-Env antibody responses in the third cohort study. (A) Schematic illustration of mucosal vaccination and challenge protocol of the third cohort study. Twenty-eight macaques were distributed into either a vaccine group (n = 21) or naive group (n = 7). MVA-SIV with adjuvant combination of triple TLR (TLR2, -3, and -9) agonists plus IL-15 was given intrarectally, while FLSC with mLT in nanoparticle format was given orally. (B) Infection-free curves for the vaccinated and naive groups. A Kaplan-Meier curve analysis was performed after a series of 8 weekly intrarectal challenges. (C and D) The plasma VLs of each of the infected animals (C) and the geometric mean and SEM of the vaccinated and naive groups. (E) Anti-HIV humoral responses in the colorectal samples (rectal swab, rectal pinches, MLNs) 4 weeks after the last vaccination were measured. No gp120-specific IgG or IgA was detected. HIV Env–specific B cell responses in the rectal pinches 4 weeks after the last vaccination did not change. Mann-Whitney test was used to compare the 2 groups (n = 6, and 12 for naive and vaccinated groups). †MVA, modified vaccinia Ankara, plus adjuvant (triple TLR [TLR2, -3, and -9] agonists) plus IL-15. ††FLSC, full-length single chain, cross-linked gp120-CD4 complexes. IR, intrarectal; mLT, mutant heat-labile E. coli toxin (R192G); NS, not significant.

To explore the protective mechanisms, we first examined the humoral immune responses. Consistent with the previous cohorts, we did not find significant titers of binding antibody responses against gp120 (either BaL or SF162) in either the plasma or the rectal mucosa, including IgM, IgG, and IgA (Supplemental Table 5). Thus, surprisingly, in the absence of measurable anti-Env antibody, we have achieved significantly reduced risk of acquisition in this repeated low-dose SHIV challenge model, consistent with our finding in the earlier high-dose challenge study. Similarly to the second cohort, we found that the antibody responses against adjuvant mLT were induced (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), suggesting different antigens may have different antibody induction mechanisms.

We further evaluated B cell responses in the rectal mucosa after vaccination. For the Env-specific memory B cells, the vaccinated animals did not differ from the naive animals (Figure 3E). Only very weak responses in several animals were found, concordant with the lack of anti-Env antibodies in the rectal swab. The total plasmablasts were also not affected by the mucosal vaccine (Supplemental Figure 3C).

In the present study, no antibodies were detected against CD4, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2A, consistent with the observations that rhFLSC did not raise anti-CD4 autoantibodies in any previous macaque studies, including a formal immunotoxicological study published by Schwartz et al. (18). Other components, e.g., MVA, did not contain any xeno antigens. Furthermore, the SHIV stock was grown in rhesus cells, which is different from some of the studies using virus stocks grown in human cells.

The mucosal vaccine induced Gag- and Env-specific T cell responses in the colorectal mucosal tissues and MLNs. In the first cohort, we found that the protected animals had vaccine-induced Gag-specific T cell responses in the colorectal lamina propria. In this cohort, we focused on both Gag- and Env-specific T cell responses. As 10 animals were Mamu-A*01 positive, we monitored the dominant Gag-specific CM9-dextramer+ CD8+ T cell responses in colorectal intraepithelial lymphocytes (IELs) during the vaccination, since this is the compartment most closely exposed to the colorectal luminal contents. The frequency was increased after priming, but decreased after boosting. After boosting, some animals demonstrated Gag-CM9 dextramer+ T cell responses in IELs, but they did not correlate with delay of viral acquisition (Figure 4A). In MLNs and PBMCs, the CM9-dextramer+ T cell responses were either low or absent (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Overall, none of them correlated with viral acquisition.

Figure 4 The mucosal vaccine induced Gag- and Env-specific T cell responses in the colorectal mucosal tissues and MLNs, and MDSCs in PBMCs, which inversely correlated with viral acquisition in the third cohort. (A) Gag-specific CM9 dextramer+CD8+ T cell responses were induced in the colorectal tissues of the vaccinated Mamu-A*01+ macaques 4 weeks after the last vaccination. Left panel shows a representative staining, while the right panel shows a negative control without the dextramer. (B) Env-specific CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses were induced in the MLNs of the vaccinated animals 4 weeks after the last vaccination. (C) The kinetics of the MDSCs in the PBMCs upon each vaccination. Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used to compare each time point with prevaccination. (D) CD15+, but not CD14+, MDSCs in the PBMCs at 2 weeks after the last vaccination inversely correlated with number of viral exposures necessary for viral acquisition. Spearman’s r and exact Jonckheere-Terpstra test P value of the correlation are indicated. NS, not significant.

The HIV Env–specific T cell responses were evaluated in the MLNs of all the vaccinated animals 4 weeks after the last vaccination (Supplemental Figure 6A). Fifteen of 21 animals showed positive IFN-γ+CD8+ T cell responses against Env, and similar responses were found for CD4+ T cells (Figure 4B). However, just as in the case of the Gag-specific T cell responses, the magnitude of Env-specific T cell responses did not correlate with delay of viral acquisition (Supplemental Figure 6B).

The mucosal vaccine–induced MDSCs in PBMCs. The fact that neither Gag- nor Env-specific T cell responses correlated with viral acquisition suggested that regulatory factors might affect the challenge outcome besides a possible role for T cells. Our previous study demonstrated that the vaccine-induced MDSCs could dampen protective immunity to SIV (19). In the third cohort, we asked whether this mucosal regimen could induce MDSCs; if so, what role did the induced MDSCs play in this repeated low-dose SHIV challenge model? MDSCs act as a double-edged sword in HIV and SIV infection, depending on which type of immunity the MDSCs suppress more, the immune activation of CD4+ T cells as viral targets, or the adaptive antiviral immunity that suppresses the virus. To answer these questions, we measured the kinetics of the MDSCs in PBMCs. Two subsets of MDSCs, namely, CD14+ (monocytic) and CD15+ (granulocytic), were investigated. In the naive animals, the frequencies of both MDSC subsets were consistently low over time (the mean of the sum of both types of MDSCs <0.5%). For the CD14+ subset, compared with the low level at prevaccination, the first MVA prime induced a sharp increase, which then gradually declined (Figure 4C). Throughout the whole course of vaccination, CD14+ MDSCs persisted in the blood, at significantly higher levels than the prevaccination baseline levels, which were very low (Figure 4C). In contrast, the CD15+ MDSCs were mostly unchanged from prevaccination through 1 week after the last vaccine (except a few time points), after which they sharply increased 2 weeks after the last boost (Figure 4C). Thus, the mucosal vaccine induced a significant quantity of both MDSCs in the PBMCs. In the previous study, we found expansions of MDSCs in the vaccinated animals, but not in the adjuvant-only group, suggesting that the vaccine components such as vaccinia virus or HIV proteins might play roles in MDSC inductions (19).

We then used the data from the 2-week time point after the last boost to assess the role of MDSCs in viral acquisition. CD15+, but not CD14+, MDSCs inversely correlated with viral acquisition (Figure 4D). Animals with higher CD15+ MDSCs were more likely to be infected early, suggesting the detrimental role of the induced CD15+ MDSCs. This might be mediated by suppression of virus-specific T cell responses.

Mucosal vaccine induced newly migrated monocytes in the colorectal IELs, which displayed a biphasic positive correlation with viral exposure. We next checked the viral target cells (defined as Ki67+CCR5+CD4+ T cells) in the rectal mucosa, which have been shown to be able to influence the challenge outcome (21, 22). The frequencies of viral target cells in the rectal IELs 4 weeks after vaccination did not significantly differ from those prevaccination, or those in the naive controls (Supplemental Figure 7).

However, the CD14+ monocytes in the rectal IELs were dramatically increased after the boost (Figure 5, A–C). The majority of the CD14+ monocytes accumulating in the colorectal IELs after vaccination were HLA-DR negative/low, resembling the phenotype of newly migrated monocytes from blood (23). Most of these cells were phenotypically CCR5+Ki67+CD69–CD38–CD4–.

Figure 5 Mucosal vaccine induced newly migrated monocytes in the IELs of the colorectal tissues, which demonstrated a biphasic positive correlation with viral exposure in the third study. (A and B) In the CD45+ live mononuclear cell gating of one representative animal, the CD14+DR– subset was dramatically increased after vaccination. The majority of the CD14+DR– subset was CCR5+Ki67+CD69–CD38–CD4–. (C) The kinetics of the CD14+DR– subset before and after prime/boost in the vaccinated animals. Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used for comparison. (D–F) The CD14+DR– subset did not correlate with the number of viral exposures in all the vaccinated animals. If the animals were split into early- and later-infected animals, in both subpopulations of the animals there were positive associations (trends) between the CD14+DR– subset and the number of viral exposures. Spearman’s test was used to calculate the r and P values of the correlations. (G) The adherent cells from naive PBMCs were treated with vaccine components or medium/glucan (as indicated in the figure) for 24 hours. After washout, the cells were cultured for 6 days in R10 medium. On day 6, the cells were detached and analyzed by flow cytometry. NS, not significant.

To determine whether these monocytes affected viral acquisition, we performed a correlation analysis. If all the animals were included, the frequencies of CD14+ monocytes in the colorectal IELs did not correlate with viral acquisition (Figure 5D). However, if we split the animals into the early (N ≤ 4) and later-infected groups (N > 4), both the early- and later-infected animals showed positive correlations (P = 0.03) (Figure 5, E and F). To investigate which vaccine component drove the biggest shifts in monocytes and MDSCs, we did an in vitro stimulation study, and found that MVA or any combination with MVA induced a high accumulation of CD14+ monocytes (Figure 5G). Considering the immature nature of these monocytes, the biphasic correlation may indicate the existence of a transition point where the monocytes either matured or differentiated to other cell types dependent on the gut microenvironment. Since myeloid cells respond to microbial signals to initiate innate and adaptive immune responses, the dramatic increase of these myeloid cells suggested that the gut microbiome might also be altered in the vaccinated animals.

The gut microbiome correlated with viral exposure, and CD14+HLA-DR–/lo monocytes in the colorectal IELs. To test this hypothesis, we sequenced the 16S rRNA using fecal samples collected 1 week before the serial viral challenges (Supplemental Table 6). We first compared the number of species identified in the vaccinated and naive animals. Notably, the bacterial richness was significantly lower in the vaccinated group than the naive group at both the genus (Figure 6A) and species (Supplemental Figure 8A) levels. Furthermore, the bacterial richness at both levels inversely correlated with viral acquisition, but this may be an indirect association due to the differing group means (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8B). Commensal microbes have been shown to promote the Tfh and germinal center B cell responses, which led to IgA production against commensals (24). We found that the frequency of total plasma cells among CD45+ cells was significant lower in the rectal mucosa of the vaccinated animals than that of the naive ones (Figure 6C). Given the lack of mucosal virus-specific antibody, this could also relate to the alteration of gut microbial microenvironment. One likely explanation was that the alteration of the gut microbiome, especially the reduction of the bacterial richness, might lead to these changes. Future studies are needed to confirm this interpretation. Total Tfh in the MLNs, which were upstream of the plasma cells, also correlated with bacterial richness (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 6 Gut microbiome correlated with viral exposure, Tfh in MLNs, and newly migrated monocytes in the IELs of the colorectal tissues in the third study. (A) The diversity of the gut microbiome at the genus level was lower in the vaccinated animals compared with that of the naive controls. Mann-Whitney test was used for comparison. (B) Bacterial richness inversely correlated with viral acquisition. (C) The total plasma cells were lower in the rectal pinches 4 weeks after the last vaccination compared with those of the naive controls. (D) Bacterial richness positively correlated with Tfh cells in the MLNs. (E and F) Principal component analysis (PCA) plot of the gut microbiome at the genus level 1 month before vaccination (E) and 7 weeks after the last vaccination (F). The blue dots indicate vaccinated animals, while the yellow ones indicate the naive animals. (G and H) PCA-1 of the gut microbiome at the genus level was exported for each animal. The bacterial PCA-1 showed associations with the number of viral exposures (G), and Tfh in the MLNs (H). (I and J) CD14+DR– cells in the IELs of the colorectal tissues correlated with bacterial richness (I) and bacterial PCA-1 at the genus level (J). Spearman’s test was used to calculate the r and P values of the correlations.

Further analysis revealed that the vaccinated groups had different gut microbiome compositions. We visualized the gut microbiome data using principal component analysis (PCA, Supplemental Figures 8D and 9). The naive and the vaccinated animals displayed different bacterial compositions after (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figures 8E and 9) but not before vaccination (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 8D). Bacterial PCA-1 did not correlate with the viral target cells in the rectal mucosa (Supplemental Figure 10), but it did correlate with viral acquisition (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 8F), suggesting that the gut bacteria might associate with SHIV susceptibility. The bacterial composition correlated with total Tfh in the MLNs (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 8G).

The mucosal vaccine induced a dramatic increase of CD14+DR– monocytes in the colorectal IELs. The accumulation of these cells correlated with the bacterial richness and bacterial PCA-1 (Figure 6, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 8, H and I). It is possible that the gut microbiome attracted the CD14+ monocytes from blood to the gut, as this was concurrent with the disappearance of CD14+ MDSCs in the blood. Alternatively, the alteration of the gut microbiome caused the local monocyte proliferation. Regardless, the gut microbiome might interact with the CD14+DR– monocytes in the colorectal mucosa, and further studies are needed to determine the exact mechanisms mediating the accumulation of and roles of these myeloid cells.

Although the frequency of viral target cells (Ki67+CCR5+CD4+ T cells) did not change after vaccination (Supplemental Figure 7), it inversely correlated with CD14+DR– cells in the colorectal IELs, suggesting that the CD14+DR– cells might be suppressive to viral target T cells (Supplemental Figure 11A). Furthermore, the other markers of immune activation on the T cells did shift after vaccination (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). To determine whether the shift in immune activation markers with vaccination had any association with microbiome complexity, we did correlation analyses. We found that before vaccination, the gut microbiome PCAs correlated with HLA-DR on T cells and CCR5 on CD14+ monocytes; after vaccination, the gut microbiome PCAs correlated with CD38, CCR5, and CD69 on T cells, and CD69 and CCR5 on CD14+ monocytes (Supplemental Figure 11D). This cross-sectional study of the immune activation and gut microbiome suggested a possible link between immune activation and gut microbiome. This is consistent with our recent ex vivo study, where we found that the gut microbiome can shape the immune activation of the T cells (25). Nevertheless, a longitudinal study will provide a better picture of the shift.

Enhanced expression of TNF-α, IL-6, and MIP1α by monocytes was inversely correlated with viral Gag expression upon SHIV stimulation ex vivo, and associated with reduced viral infection risk in vivo. The reduced risk of viral acquisition was achieved in the absence of anti-Env antibody responses and did not correlate with virus-specific T cell responses, suggesting a key role of innate immunity, especially memory monocyte–mediated trained immunity (8). Trained immunity previously has been described in bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination and in vitro restimulations with TLR agonists on monocytes (9, 26). Monocytes and macrophages can respond with an increased cytokine production upon restimulation after priming with fungal cell wall component β-glucan, TLR agonists, or BCG, with TNF-α and IL-6 as the primary markers of trained immunity (26, 27). Furthermore, BCG-educated myeloid cells could generate protective innate immunity against tuberculosis in vivo (28). We hypothesized that CD14+ myeloid cells induced by our mucosal vaccine might constitute trained immunity and have contributed to control of SHIV acquisition. To test that, we thawed PBMCs from vaccinated (1 week after the last boost) and naive animals and enriched the adherent myeloid cells by washout of the suspension cells after 2 hours of culture. Cytokine indicators of trained immunity (TNF-α, IL-6), an agonist of viral coreceptor CCR5 (MIP1α), and a cytokine unrelated to trained immunity (IL-8) were measured after 18 hours of stimulation with SHIV. We found that the expression of TNF-α, IL-6, and MIP1α (but not IL-8, an internal negative control) was higher in the vaccinated group than in the naive group upon SHIV stimulation (Figure 7, A–D). We also evaluated the SHIV Gag RNA expression in the cells exposed to SHIV as a measure of viral replication. The median relative Gag level was 3.54 in the naive controls and only 1.99 in the vaccinated group (P = 0.1 by nonparametric Mann-Whitney test). Interestingly, TNF-α, IL-6, and MIP1α showed inverse correlations (or trends) with viral Gag expression (Figure 7, E–G), suggesting the enhanced production of TNF-α, IL-6, and MIP1α by monocytes was associated with inhibition of viral replication. These inverse correlations also suggested that the cytokine/chemokine difference cannot be simply related to infection levels across these samples, or Gag would have been expected to positively correlate. IL-8 as a negative control did not show any association with Gag expression (Figure 7H). Moreover, the expression of IL-6 and MIP1α was positively correlated with numbers of viral exposures required for the animals to become infected in vivo (Figure 7, J and K), but not TNF-α and IL-8 (Figure 7, I and L). Besides the original trained-immunity markers, TNF-α and IL-6, MIP1α might be another marker of trained immunity against HIV infection. Overall, increased expression of 2 indicators of trained immunity (TNF-α and IL-6) were found in the monocytes from vaccinated animals compared with those from the naive animals. The enhanced expression of TNF-α and IL-6 demonstrated associations with decreased viral Gag expression as a measure of virus replication in the ex vivo restimulation system, and/or with reduced viral acquisition in vivo. Though further supporting data are needed, our results support the hypothesis that trained immunity mediated by monocytes might be involved in mediating reduction of viral acquisition.