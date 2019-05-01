Cleavage factor 25 deregulation contributes to pulmonary fibrosis through alternative polyadenylation

CFlm25 is downregulated in the lungs of patients with IPF and mice exposed to bleomycin. Recently, we demonstrated that the polyadenylation factor called cleavage factor I m25 (CFIm25) is a major regulator of APA (8). To understand whether a global APA event is presented in the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, we examined the expression of CFIm25 in the lungs of healthy donors and patients with IPF. We observed significant downregulation of CFIm25 in the lungs of patients with IPF (Figure 1A). We then selected IPF lung samples with different levels of FN, a marker for pulmonary fibrosis, and assessed the protein levels of all 3 CFIm components (CFIm25, CFIm59, and CFIm68) in these samples. We found that the protein levels of CFIm25 were negatively correlated with those of FN (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122106DS1). Similarly, the protein expression levels of CFIm59 and CFIm68 decreased as FN levels increased (Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that the overall expression level of the CFIm complex is decreased in the lungs of patients with pulmonary fibrosis. Dual-immunohistochemistry was used to determine cell types exhibiting decreased CFIm25 expression. We found that CFIm25 was ubiquitously expressed in the nucleus of the majority of cells (including epithelial cells and macrophages), except smooth muscle cells in healthy lungs (Figure 1B, arrow and Supplemental Figure 1C), but was selectively downregulated in cells within fibrotic foci that expressed α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), a marker for myofibroblasts (Figure 1B, arrowhead, and Supplemental Figure 1C). In addition, in vitro studies using primary fibroblasts derived from a patient with IPF (LL97A) and from healthy lung tissue (CCD8-Lu) revealed that CFIm25 (Figure 1C), as well as CFIm59 and CFIm68 (Supplemental Figure 1B), were downregulated in IPF fibroblasts.

Figure 1 CFIm25 is downregulated in fibrotic lungs. (A) A representative Western blot showing protein expression of CFIm25, FN, and GAPDH from 6 healthy and 7 IPF lung specimens. CFIm25 densitometric analysis shows significantly downregulated CFIm25 levels in IPF lungs. **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test versus healthy control. (B) Immunohistochemistry for CFIm25 (brown) and α-SMA (pink) showing cellular localization in control and IPF lung specimens. Arrow indicates CFIm25-positive cells. Arrowhead indicates α-SMA–positive but CFIm25-negative cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification ×100. (C) Western blot shows CFIm25, FN, and β-actin protein expression levels in primary fibroblast lines derived from healthy or IPF lungs. (D–F) Mice were i.p. injected with PBS or bleomycin biweekly for 4 weeks. (D) Western blotting was performed to analyze the protein expression of CFIm25 in whole-lung lysates on day 33 after PBS, or 7, 17, 28, and 33 days after the first bleomycin exposure. The different lanes represent samples collected from distinct mice. β-Actin was used as a protein loading control. (E) Immunofluorescence was carried out to determine CFIm25 (pink) and α-SMA (green) colocalization in lungs from mice exposed to PBS or bleomycin for 33 days. Arrows indicates CFIm25-positive cells; arrowheads indicatesα-SMA–positive but CFIm25-negative cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Primary fibroblasts were isolated from day-33 PBS or bleomycin-injected mouse lungs. Western blotting was performed to determine CFIm25, FN, and β-actin protein levels.

The configuration of the polyadenylation signals in terms of sequence and position between human and mouse orthologs is significantly conserved (10), suggesting that APA is an evolutionarily conserved cellular process. To understand whether similar biological processes are implicated in a mouse model of pulmonary fibrosis, we examined the protein expression of CFIm components in the lungs of mice exposed to bleomycin. We found that the expression of CFIm25 was decreased in whole-lung homogenates by day 28 following bleomycin exposure in our model of repeated systemic exposure to bleomycin (Figure 1D). The protein levels of CFIm59, but not CFIm68 (Supplemental Figure 2A), were also markedly downregulated in the lungs of mice exposed to bleomycin on day 33 of the protocol. Both dual-immunofluorescence (Figure 1E) and dual-immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 2B) showed decreased CFIm25 immunoreactivity in α-SMA–expressing myofibroblasts. Moreover, the expression of all 3 components of CFIm was decreased in primary fibroblasts isolated from bleomycin-exposed mice (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2C), further confirming the downregulation of CFIm25 in differentiated myofibroblasts. Taken together, our findings suggest that expression of the CFIm complex is downregulated in the lungs of IPF patients and mice with pulmonary fibrosis, with the key component of the complex, CFIm25, being selectively downregulated in α-SMA–expressing myofibroblasts.

Knockdown of CFIm25 is sufficient to induce fibrotic marker expression in healthy lung fibroblasts. The depletion of any of the 3 components of CFIm, but most notably CFIm25, is known to cause 3′-UTR shortening in cancer cells (8). We thus hypothesized that the deregulation of CFIm25 in myofibroblasts could be associated with global APA changes in these cells, which could impact the expression of genes involved in the pathogenesis of pulmonary fibrosis. To begin to test this hypothesis, we examined the impact of decreased CFIm25 expression on APA in healthy lung fibroblasts using siRNA to knock down CFIm25. Doing this was sufficient to lead to increases in both collagen 1 (COL1) and FN expression (Figure 2A). Unlike glioblastoma cancer cells (8), proliferation was not enhanced but was instead suppressed in human lung fibroblasts after CFIm25 depletion (Supplemental Figure 5C), while fibroblast differentiation was not affected, and the expression of α-SMA was not changed (data not shown). Deregulation of CFIm25 typically upregulates targeted gene translation by promoting 3′-UTR shortening (8). To understand whether knockdown of CFIm25 directly causes collagen type I α 1 chain (COL1A1) and FN1 3′-UTR shortening, we used quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) to monitor the use of the distal PAS (dPAS) normalized to total mRNA levels. Two pairs of primers were designed, with one targeting the ORF of transcripts to represent the total transcript level and the other targeting sequences just before the dPAS to detect long transcripts that use the dPAS (Figure 2B, diagram). As shown in Figure 2B, COL1A1 had significantly increased transcript levels and decreased usage of the dPAS after both siRNA treatments, suggesting that knockdown of CFIm25 directly leads to 3′-UTR shortening of COL1A1 (Figure 2B). However, the transcript levels and dPAS usage of FN1 were not significantly altered after CFIm25 knockdown (Figure 2B), possibly because it is regulated by another indirect mechanism. Taken together, our data demonstrate that knockdown of CFIm25 is sufficient to induce fibrotic marker expression in healthy lung fibroblasts by promoting 3′-UTR shortening through APA.

Figure 2 RNA-Seq identifies CFIm25 target genes involved in important fibrotic and cancer pathways. (A) Western blot analysis of CFIm25, COL1, and FN expression in healthy human fibroblasts (CCD8-Lu) transfected with control siRNA (si-Con) or siRNAs targeting CFIm25 (si-CFIm25). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (B) Diagram shows pPAS and dPAS, and 2 sets of primers designed to target the translated region (P1) and distal region (P2) of the 3′-UTR. qRT-PCR was performed to demonstrate COL1A1 and FN1 transcript expression (lower left panel) and dPAS usage (lower right panel) after knockdown of CFIm25 using 2 different siRNAs (no. 1 and no. 2). Results in the lower left panel are shown as log 2 (fold changes vs. control siRNA–transfected samples) ± SEM (n = 3 biological replicates), and results in the lower right panel are shown as the log 2 ratio of (percentage of long transcript in si-CFIm25/percentage of long transcript in si-Con). *P < 0.05, by 1-sample t test versus 0. (C) Scatterplot of percentage PDUIs in control and CFIm25-knockdown cells, in which mRNAs were significantly shortened (n = 808) or lengthened (n = 29) after CFIm25 knockdown in CCD8-Lu cells. (D) Functional annotation assay of CFIm25 targets. (E) RNA-Seq read density for 3′-UTR, terminal exon, and upstream exon(s) of VMA21 in control or CFIm25 siRNA–transfected CCD8-Lu cells. Numbers on the x axis indicate the RNA-Seq read coverage. (F) qRT-PCR was performed to demonstrate dPAS usage of VMA21. n = 3. *P < 0.01, by 1-sample t test versus 0. (G) Western blotting was used to verify VMA21 expression after CFIm25 knockdown in CCD8-Lu cells. KD, knockdown.

RNA-Seq identified key components of TGF-β and Wnt signaling pathways as CFIm25 targets. To globally identify targets of CFIm25, we performed high-depth (>3.0 × 108 reads) RNA-Seq after knocking down CFIm25 in parallel with a control knockdown in primary healthy human lung fibroblasts (CCD8-Lu). The de novo 3′-UTR alterations between control and CFIm25-knockdown cells were identified using the bioinformatics algorithm dynamic analysis of alternative polyadenylation from RNA-Seq (DaPars) as previously described (8, 11). DaPars identified 808 transcripts that have a significant shift in 3′-UTR usage to proximal PASs (pPASs) in response to CFIm25 depletion compared with only 29 transcripts that have a significant shift in 3′-UTR usage to dPASs (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1). This finding is consistent with previous studies showing that the function of CFIm25 is to enhance the use of PASs distal to the stop codon and at the same time repress the use of those that are proximal (8). Moreover, a functional annotations assay suggested that the 808 CFIm25 targets were involved in important pathways including cancer, TGF-β, Wnt, and HIF-1α signaling (Figure 2D). To verify the accuracy of the RNA-Seq data, the RNA-Seq read density for the 3′-UTR, terminal exon, and upstream exon(s) of vacuolar ATPase assembly factor (VMA21), a well-characterized CFIm25 target, were examined and shown to confirm APA (Figure 2E). In addition, qRT-PCR was performed to confirm decreased dPAS usage of VMA21 after CFIm25 depletion (Figure 2F). Since 3′-UTR shortening normally leads to increased translation due to the loss of miRNA-binding sites and/or AREs, we performed Western blot analysis and confirmed a substantial increase in VMA21 protein levels following CFIm25 knockdown (Figure 2G). With our model, 3′-UTR shortening of target genes may release miRNAs that were previously bound to their 3′-UTR, and the released miRNAs may in turn be directed to repress other genes (12). To test this, the number of miRNA-binding sites lost as a result of 3′-UTR shortening in CFIm25-knockdown cells was calculated, and 209 miRNAs were found to have lost binding sites because of APA lead shorting. The top 20 miRNAs are listed in Supplemental Table 2, and 10 of these 20 miRNAs (highlighted in bold) are known to be involved in tissue fibrosis or fibroblast proliferation and differentiation, suggesting that CFIm25 depletion-led 3′-UTR shortening may play another role by releasing profibrotic miRNAs that promotes tissue fibrosis. In addition, we compared the APA genes from the CFIm25 knockdown with previously published IPF gene signatures (13) and the APA gene list in glioblastoma cancer cells (8) (Supplemental Figure 4). We identified 159 differentially expressed genes in CFIm25-knockdown fibroblasts as an IPF gene signature (Supplemental Table 3); however, not many APA genes overlapped with the IPF gene signatures, suggesting that many IPF genes may be regulated indirectly by APA (Supplemental Figure 4A). We also identified 458 common APA genes between CFIm25-knockdown cancer cells and lung fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 4B), and these included genes involved in cancer pathways and Wnt pathways (Figure 2D). Collectively, these results indicate a major role of CFIm25 in ensuring the use of dPASs and suggest that deregulation of CFIm25 is a mechanism that can lead to 3′-UTR shortening and the upregulation of gene expression in lung fibroblasts.

Examination of RNA-Seq findings identified numerous genes that have been shown to be involved in pulmonary fibrosis in which APA occurred in association with decreased CFIm25 levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). qRT-PCR and immunoblot analyses confirmed that COL1A1, TGF-β receptor 1 (TGFBR1), Wnt family member 5A (WNT5A), and frizzled class receptor 2 (FZD2) underwent 3′-UTR shortening (Figure 3, A and B) and exhibited increased protein expression (Figure 3, C and D). These results demonstrate that a reduction in CFIm25 expression is sufficient to cause increased expression of proteins that are known to be profibrotic. To gain an understanding of whether CFIm25 is functioning in human disease, we performed qRT-PCR to determine dPAS usage in primary fibroblasts derived from a patient with IPF (LL97A) and from healthy lung tissue (CCD8-Lu) and detected significant shifting from dPAS to pPAS usage for TGFBR1, WNT5A, and FZD2 in the primary IPF fibroblasts compared with healthy fibroblasts (Figure 3E). Consistent with their 3′-UTR shortening, we also detected an increase in protein expression of these genes in IPF fibroblasts (Figure 3F). It is important to note that the transcript levels of these genes were not increased (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that their enhanced protein expression was regulated posttranscriptionally. Interestingly, in correlation with lower CFIm25 levels, we also detected higher levels of TGF-βR1, Wnt5A, and FZD2 protein expression in IPF lung lysates (Figure 3G). Taken together, these findings suggest that downregulation of CFIm25 is able to activate fibrotic pathways that promote excessive expression of profibrotic factors from fibroblasts.

Figure 3 TGF-β and Wnt5A pathways are activated in CFIm25-knockdown fibroblasts. (A) The dPAS usage of CFIm25 targets involved in TGF-β (TGFBR1) and Wnt (WNT5A and FZD2) pathways was verified by qRT-PCR. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05 one sample t test versus 0. (B) RNA-Seq read density for a representative target (FZD2) is shown in control and CFIm25-knockdown CCD8-Lu cells. n = 3 biological replicates. P < 0.05, by 1-sample t test versus 0. Western blotting was performed to determine protein levels of (C) CFIm25 and TGF-βR1 and (D) Wnt5A and FZD2 in CFIm25-knockdown CCD8-Lu cells. (E) The dPAS usage of CFIm25 targets was determined using qRT-PCR in primary healthy (CCD8-Lu) or IPF fibroblasts (LL97A). n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, by 1-sample t test versus 0. (F and G) Western blotting was performed to determine protein levels of CFIm25, TGF-βR1, Wnt5A, and FZD2 in primary healthy (CCD8-Lu) and IPF fibroblasts (LL97A) (F) and IPF lungs with different levels of CFIm25 (G).

CFIm25 overexpression rescues IPF fibroblasts. To understand whether the fibrotic phenotype of CFIm25 knockdown can be reversed by CFIm25 overexpression, we constructed a CFIm25 overexpression (OE) plasmid by inserting the human CFIm25 gene into the pCDNA3.1 plasmid. An empty plasmid without any insertion was used as a control. We detected successful CFIm25 OE in fibroblasts transfected with the CFIm25 OE plasmid (Figure 4A) and 3′-UTR lengthening of the CFIm25 target genes COL1A1, TGFBR1, WNT5A, and FZD2 (Figure 4B). Consistent with their 3′-UTR lengthening, the protein expression of Wnt5A was decreased 2 days after CFIm25 OE in IPF fibroblasts, and that of COL1α1 and FZD2 was decreased 3 days after CFIm25 OE in IPF fibroblasts (Figure 4A). Overall, our data indicate that the IPF fibroblast phenotype can be rescued by augmenting the expression of CFIm25.

Figure 4 CFIm25 overexpression results in 3′-UTR lengthening and decreased protein expression of target genes. Primary fibroblasts isolated from healthy and IPF lungs were electroporated with empty or CFIm25-overexpressing pCDNA3.1 plasmids. Two or three days after transfection, cells were collected for (A) Western blotting to determine the protein levels of CFIm25 and its target genes and (B) qRT-PCR to determine the dPAS usage of the CFIm25 targets COL1A1, TGFBR1, WNT5A, and FZD2. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, by 1-sample t test versus 0.

Downregulation of CFIm25 in fibroblast precursors exaggerates bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis. We next developed conditional knockout mice to examine the in vivo role of CFIm25 in the development of pulmonary fibrosis. We generated Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice by crossing CFIm25fl/fl mice with Col1a1-CreER mice, thus allowing us to knock out CFIm25 expression in Col1a1-expressing cells, including fibroblasts, in an inducible manner. Although the Col1a1-CreER mice are reported to have high Cre activity in osteoblasts and odontoblasts, other studies have used these mice to successfully knock out genes in lung fibroblasts (14). Four- to five-week-old mice were treated with tamoxifen for five consecutive days to induce Cre expression. We observed a reduction in CFIm25 in Cre-positive cells in the fibrotic lesions (Supplemental Figure 6, arrow). To confirm the fibroblast-specific targeting of CFIm25, primary lung fibroblasts were isolated from control and Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice 1 week after the last tamoxifen injection. Cre expression and CFIm25 depletion were confirmed in primary lung fibroblasts isolated from Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice (Figure 5A). Interestingly, this depletion of CFIm25 was associated with significant 3′-UTR shortening of Col1a1, Tgfbr1, Fzd2, and Wnt5a mRNAs (Figure 5B), as well as an increase in their protein expression (Figure 5A). These data suggest that a similar group of profibrotic genes identified in human lung fibrosis could be regulated by CFIm25-associated APA in mouse fibroblasts and that the 3′-UTR shortening of these genes in CFIm25-depleted mouse lung fibroblasts might lead to enhanced pulmonary fibrosis.

Figure 5 Expression of CFIm25 and its targets in lung fibroblasts isolated from Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice. Four- to six-week-old Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice and age- and sex-matched littermate controls were administrated 75 mg/kg (i.p.) tamoxifen daily for 5 days to induce Cre expression. n = 4 biological replications. One week later, fibroblasts were isolated from the lungs of these mice. (A) Western blotting was used to confirm the expression of CFIm25, Cre, and CFIm25 targets in fibroblasts, and (B) qRT-PCR was performed to determine the dPAS usage of CFIm25 targets (Col1a1, Tgfbr1, Fzd2, and Wnt5a). n = 5 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, by 1-sample t test versus 0.

To directly test this, we exposed these conditional-knockout mice to bleomycin and assessed their pulmonary fibrosis. We observed no mortality in this model of pulmonary fibrosis. Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice exhibited increased COL1 and FN protein expression in association with decreased CFIm25 protein levels in whole-lung lysates (Figure 6A). Consistent with our findings in isolated lung fibroblasts, TGF-βR1, FZD2, and Wnt5A protein expression levels were also increased in the lungs of Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice treated with bleomycin. Less extensive 3′-UTR shortening of Col1a1 was also observed in bleomycin-treated lungs from Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice compared with that observed in primary fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 7C). Examination of additional metrics of fibrosis confirmed that there was more lung fibrosis in the lungs of mice in which CFLm25 was knocked out of fibroblasts. For example, transcript levels of Fn1 and Col2a1 were also significantly increased in the lungs of Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice treated with bleomycin (Figure 6, B and C). Moreover, Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice had increased collagen levels in bronchial alveolar lavage (BAL) fluid (Figure 6C). In addition, Masson’s trichrome and immunostaining revealed that Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice had increased collagen deposition and an increased number of α-SMA–positive cells (Figure 6D), and blinded Ashcroft scoring confirmed that Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice had exaggerated morphological features of pulmonary fibrosis (Figure 6E). Taken together, these data suggest that deletion of CFIm25 in fibroblasts enhances the expression of profibrotic factors through APA and leads to exaggerated pulmonary fibrosis in mice exposed to bleomycin.

Figure 6 Bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis is exaggerated in Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice. Four- to six-week-old Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice and age- and sex-matched littermate controls were administrated 75 mg/kg tamoxifen (i.p.) daily for 5 days to induce Cre expression. After 1 week, the mice were injected with PBS or bleomycin biweekly for 4 weeks. Lungs were collected for analysis 28 days after the first bleomycin injection. (A) Western blot shows CFIm25, COL1, and FN expression in the lungs of control and Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice. Pulmonary fibrosis was analyzed using a Sircol assay (B), qRT-PCR (C), Masson’s trichrome and α-SMA staining (D), and an Ashcroft assay (E). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test versus Col1a1-CreER mice treated with bleomycin. n > 4 biological replicates.

Notably, we detected an increase in total cell numbers as well as in the number of macrophages and lymphocytes in BAL fluid from CFIm25 conditional–knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). Similarly, an earlier examination of the BAL inflammatory profile 7 days after the first bleomycin injection also showed an increase in lymphocytes in CFIm25-depleted mice (Supplemental Figure 8). These findings suggest that CFIm25 depletion may affect inflammation in the early stages of injury response.

Delayed depletion of CFIm25 in late fibrotic stages exaggerates bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis without affecting cellular inflammation. The repeated i.p. bleomycin administration model is initiated with an early inflammatory response and progresses with a late fibrosis stage. The data discussed above show that CFIm25 depletion before bleomycin injection promotes inflammation. To understand the role of CFIm25 in the late fibrosis stage, Cre activation was delayed to 15 days after the first i.p. bleomycin injection to bypass the CFIm25 depletion in fibroblasts during the early inflammatory stage (Figure 7A). No mortality was observed in the delayed Cre activation of pulmonary fibrosis. We detected a notable decrease in CFIm25 protein and transcript levels in the lungs of knockout mice. No difference in the BAL inflammatory profile was seen between Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl and control mice (Supplemental Figure 9B). However, pulmonary fibrosis in Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice was worsened, as shown by increased protein and transcript levels of the fibrotic makers COL1 and FN (Figure 7, B and C), elevated soluble collagen levels (Figure 7D), enhanced collagen deposition and myofibroblast numbers (Figure 7F), and a higher Ashcroft score (Figure 7G). In addition, a lung function assay performed using the flexiVent system confirmed that Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice had exaggerated tissue damping, elastase, and resistance as well as decreased compliance and inspiratory capacity, without affecting the Newtonian resistance (Figure 7E). Taken together, our data indicate that depletion of CFIm25 in late fibrotic stages exaggerates bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis without affecting inflammation.

Figure 7 Bleomycin-induced fibrosis is elevated in Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice with delayed Cre activation. (A) Diagram shows the experimental design. Four- to six-week-old Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice and age- and sex-matched littermate controls were i.p. injected with PBS or bleomycin biweekly for 4 weeks. Starting on day 15 after the first bleomycin injection, the mice were i.p. injected with tamoxifen daily for 5 days to induce Cre recombination. Samples were collected for analysis 33 days after the first bleomycin injection. (B) Western blot shows CFIm25, Cre, COL1, FN, TGF-βR1, and Wnt5A expression in the lungs of control and Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/+ mice. Levels of pulmonary fibrosis were analyzed using qRT-PCR (C) and a Sircol assay (D). (E) Lung function assay shows the parameters of tissue damping (G), tissue elastase (H), resistance (R), compliance (C), inspiratory capacity (IC), and Newtonian resistance (Rn). (F) Masson’s trichrome and α-SMA staining shows collagen deposition and myofibroblast differentiation. Scale bar: 200 μm. (G) The pulmonary fibrosis seen in Masson’s trichrome–stained slides was quantified by blinded Ashcroft assay. *P < 0.05, by unpaired t test with equal variance. n = 8 biological replicates.

CFIm25 depletion promotes single-dose oropharyngeal bleomycin–induced pulmonary fibrosis. The fibrosis results from the repeated i.p. bleomycin injection model used above are progressive and not resolvable (15–17). In contrast, the single-dose oropharyngeal (o.p.a.) bleomycin instillation model is progressive and resolvable (16, 18). To gain an in-depth understanding of the function of CFIm25 deletion in pulmonary fibrosis, we next examined the role of CFIm25 in the o.p.a. fibrosis model (Figure 8A). We found that removal of CFIm25 before bleomycin injection significantly promoted pulmonary inflammation (Supplemental Figure 10B). Examination of protein and transcript levels of the fibrotic markers COL1α1 and FN1 indicated that lung fibrosis was elevated in mice with CFIm25-depleted fibroblasts (Figure 8, B and C). A Sircol assay showed increased soluble collagen levels in BAL fluid from Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice (Figure 8D) in association with increased tissue elastase and resistance, and decreased compliance and inspiratory capacity (Figure 8E). Moreover, Masson’s trichrome and immunostaining indicated increased collagen deposition and an increased number of α-SMA–positive cells in fibroblasts from Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice (Figure 8F). Blinded Ashcroft scoring consistently showed more morphological fibrosis changes in CFIm25 conditional–knockout mice (Figure 8G). Our data suggest that CFIm25 depletion promotes single-dose o.p.a. bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis.

Figure 8 Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice have more severe pulmonary fibrosis upon o.p.a. bleomycin injection. (A) Diagram shows the mouse treatment timeline. Four- to six-week-old Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/fl mice and age- and sex-matched littermate controls were administrated 75 mg/kg tamoxifen (i.p.) daily for 5 days to induce Cre activation. After 1 week, mice were injected with PBS or bleomycin through o.p.a. instillation. Lungs were collected for analysis 21 days after the first bleomycin injection. (B) Western blot shows CFIm25, COL1, FN, TGF-βR1, Wnt5A, and FZD2 expression in the lungs of control and Col1a1-CreER-CFIm25fl/+ mice. qRT-PCR (C) and a Sircol assay (D) were carried out to analyze the levels of pulmonary fibrosis. (E) Tissue damping, tissue elastase, resistance, compliance, inspiratory capacity, and Newtonian resistance were analyzed using the flexiVent system. (F) Masson’s trichrome and α-SMA staining indicated collagen deposition and myofibroblast differentiation. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Blinded Ashcroft assays were performed to quantify the pulmonary fibrosis observed on Masson’s trichrome–stained slides. *P < 0.05, by unpaired t test with equal variance. n > 4 biological replicates.

Moreover, to determine the role of CFIm25 during the late fibrotic stage, delayed Cre activation was induced 15 days after the o.p.a. bleomycin instillation (Supplemental Figure 11A). Bypassing CFIm25 deletion during the early inflammatory stage offset the inflammatory difference between the conditional knockout mice and control mice that was observed in the early Cre activation model (Supplemental Figure 11B). Interestingly, pulmonary fibrosis was still augmented, although to a lesser extent compared with the early Cre activation model, in mice with CFIm25-depleted fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 12). Taken together, our data indicate that depletion of CFIm25 in late fibrotic stages exaggerates o.p.a. bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis without affecting inflammation.

To gain additional evidence for the ability of diminished expression of CFIm25 to affect APA and pulmonary fibrosis in mice, we also crossed CFIm25-floxed mice with mice expressing Cre driven by the Foxd1 promoter, which targets progenitor-derived pericytes that have been shown to give rise to a large proportion of active fibroblast in pulmonary fibrosis in mice (19). Interestingly, homozygous deletion of CFlm25 using Foxd1-Cre was lethal; however, we were able to analyze heterozygotic (Foxd1-Cre-CFIm25fl/+) mice. We detected a reduction of approximately 50% in CFIm25 transcript and protein expression levels in primary fibroblasts isolated from the lungs of Foxd1-Cre-CFIm25fl/+ mice compared with those from age- and sex-matched littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). In association with the downregulation of CFIm25, a shift from dPAS to pPAS usage was also confirmed for the CFIm25 targets Fzd2 and Vma21 (Supplemental Figure 13C). Similarly, when Foxd1-Cre-CFIm25fl/+ mice were subjected to i.p. bleomycin exposure (Supplemental Figure 14) or one-time o.p.a. bleomycin exposure (Supplemental Figure 15), we observed increased pulmonary fibrosis without any deaths (Supplemental Figure 14 and 15). These results further suggest that downregulation of CFIm25 in fibroblasts or their precursors is associated with increased pulmonary fibrosis.