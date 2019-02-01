Bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue–resident Foxp3+ T lymphocytes prevent antibody-mediated lung rejection

Tolerance induction after lung transplantation is associated with induction of Foxp3+ T cell–rich BALT and normal airway epithelium. Immunosuppression-mediated long-term acceptance of transplanted lungs is associated with the induction of BALT (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122083DS1). Histologically normal airway architecture is noted with thin epithelium (Figure 1B) resembling the appearance of airway epithelium in human lung grafts that have no histological evidence of rejection (Supplemental Figure 2A). Peripheral nodal addressin (PNAd), a hallmark of high endothelial venules, was expressed within the BALT of accepted lungs (Figure 1C). In contrast, PNAd was not expressed in perivascular infiltrates in lung grafts during acute cellular rejection (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Only minimal perivascular or peribronchiolar collagen was detected by Masson’s trichrome (MT) staining in the murine grafts (Figure 1D). The epithelium was shown to be predominantly ciliated airway epithelial cells expressing apical acetylated tubulin (AcT), a marker of ciliated cells, and occasional club cells expressing club cell secretory protein (CCSP) (Figure 1E). To further characterize the Foxp3+ cells, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into C57BL/6 (B6) Foxp3-GFP recipients that were treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade and imaged the grafts by intravital 2-photon microscopy at least 30 days after engraftment. We visualized aggregates of Foxp3+ cells within the lung allografts, which displayed little motility (Figure 1F, Supplemental Video 1). We also observed lymphoid aggregates that were enriched in Foxp3+ cells in human pulmonary transplant recipients that had no histological evidence of graft rejection at least 6 months after lung engraftment (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 1 Long-term acceptance after lung transplantation is associated with induction of Foxp3+ cell–rich BALT. (A) Gross and (B) histological appearance (H&E) of BALB/c lung graft (Tx) at least 30 days after transplantation into an immunosuppressed B6 host. Arrow depicts induced BALT (n = 8). Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) PNAd staining (brown), (D) MT staining (blue), and (E) immunofluorescent staining of CCSP (red) and AcT (green) in BALB/c lung graft at least 30 days after transplantation into an immunosuppressed B6 host. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Intravital 2-photon (2P) imaging depicting aggregates of Foxp3+ cells in BALB/c lung graft at least 30 days after transplantation into an immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-IRES GFP recipient (Foxp3+ cells, green; quantum dot–labeled vessels, red) (n = 3). Scale bar: 30 μm.

To assess whether systemic tolerance is induced after lung transplantation, we transplanted BALB/c hearts into B6 mice that had received BALB/c lungs at least 30 days prior to cardiac engraftment. While BALB/c hearts were acutely rejected after transplantation into naive nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice, they survived indefinitely in B6 hosts that had accepted BALB/c lung grafts (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). These BALB/c hearts showed no evidence of chronic rejection upon histological examination (Supplemental Figure 3B). When we transplanted third-party CBA hearts into B6 mice that had previously received BALB/c lungs, we observed prolonged survival compared with that in CBA cardiac grafts that were transplanted into naive nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). However, all CBA hearts that were transplanted into previous BALB/c lung allograft recipients were eventually rejected and displayed histological hallmarks of acute and chronic rejection (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells triggers AMR. We have previously reported that long-term accepted lung grafts are not rejected after retransplantation into nonimmunosuppressed allogeneic hosts, indicating that immunoregulatory pathways are established in tolerant pulmonary grafts that protect them from immunological destruction (7). To determine whether graft-resident Foxp3+ T lymphocytes contribute to maintenance of lung tolerance, we took advantage of our recently described technique for lung retransplantation (7). To this end, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 CD45.2 WT or B6 CD45.2 Foxp3–diphtheria toxin receptor (Foxp3-DTR) recipients that were treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade. At least 30 days after engraftment, a time point when virtually all graft-resident T cells are derived from the recipient (Supplemental Figure 4), these lungs were retransplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 CD45.1 secondary hosts that were treated with diphtheria toxin (DT). Unlike DT treatment of primary Foxp3-DTR lung recipients, which resulted in global elimination of Foxp3+ cells (Supplemental Figure 5), this approach allowed us to selectively deplete Foxp3+ T cells that resided in the tolerant BALB/c lung graft at the time of retransplantation without targeting cells in the secondary recipient (Figure 2, A–C). Approximately one-third of Foxp3+ cells that were present in control retransplanted grafts had originated from the primary recipient, while virtually all Foxp3+ cells were derived from the secondary host when graft-resident Foxp3+ cells were depleted at the time of retransplantation (Figure 2D). The majority of Foxp3+ cells in retransplanted tolerant lungs that were derived from the primary donor expressed CD4, while only a small portion expressed CD8 (Supplemental Figure 6). Also, the proportion of Foxp3+ cells in retransplanted grafts that originated from the primary host was higher when lungs were retransplanted 30 days compared with 72 hours after the initial transplantation (Supplemental Figure 7 and Figure 2D). At 7 days after retransplantation, control grafts were ventilated, showed mild inflammation, and retained BALT containing B and T lymphocytes as well as PNAd+ cells, while, in contrast, Foxp3+ T cell depletion resulted in severe inflammation with histological evidence of hyaline membrane formation, alveolar edema, fibrinous deposits within the alveoli, and arteriolar fibrinoid necrosis, hallmarks of AMR in human lung grafts (Figure 2, E–H) (Supplemental Figure 8). Notably, these grafts showed no histological evidence of cellular rejection. Retransplantation of BALB/c lungs that were initially transplanted into B6 CD45.2 Foxp3-DTR hosts and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into PBS-treated secondary recipients yielded results comparable to those seen in retransplantation of BALB/c grafts that were initially transplanted into B6 CD45.2 WT hosts and then retransplanted into DT-treated secondary B6 CD45.1 mice (data not shown). Of note, most Foxp3+ T lymphocytes that had infiltrated the allograft from the primary recipient expressed CD25 and intracellular CTLA4 and displayed an effector memory phenotype (CD44hiCD62Llo). Moreover, the majority of Foxp3+ T cells expressed the proliferation marker Ki-67, and a small percentage of the Foxp3+ T lymphocytes expressed markers characteristic of T follicular regulatory (Tfr) cells (Supplemental Figure 9). When we evaluated the airway epithelium in the Foxp3+ T cell–depleted tissue, the epithelium was completely destroyed, with epithelial remnants in the airway lumen (Figure 2H), in contrast with the control airway with hyperplastic epithelium (Figure 2G). The airway changes in the Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted murine grafts were reminiscent of those observed in human pulmonary grafts that underwent AMR (Figure 2I). We also observed abnormal parenchyma with interstitial fibrosis following depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells (Figure 2, J and K). Furthermore, in contrast to control retransplanted lungs, characterization of the airway epithelium by immunofluorescence of CCSP and AcT confirmed the absence of these normal epithelial markers in Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted grafts, while the denuded intraluminal epithelial remnant stained for CCSP (Figure 2, L and M). We also observed deposition of complement fragments on endothelial cells in arterioles, venules, and capillaries, and serum titers of donor-specific IgM antibodies were significantly elevated following depletion of Foxp3+ T cells (Figure 2, N–P). Reactivity of the serum IgM antibodies against donor antigen was significantly higher than against recipient or third-party antigen (Figure 2Q).

Figure 2 Depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells triggers AMR. (A) Schematic depicting experimental model. CSB, costimulation blockade. Plots and quantification of CD4+Foxp3+ cells from (B) primary (CD45.2) or (C) secondary recipient (CD45.1) in BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed WT B6 (CD45.2) (circles) or Foxp3-DTR B6 (CD45.2) (inverted triangles) mice and retransplanted into DT-treated B6 (CD45.1) hosts at least 30 days later. Plots are gated on live CD45.2+CD45.1–CD90.2+ and live CD45.2–CD45.1+CD90.2+ cells. (D) Plots and quantification of distribution of CD45.1 vs. CD45.2 on live CD90.2+CD4+CD8–Foxp3+ cells without and with depletion of graft-resident (CD45.2) Foxp3+ cells. Gross and histological appearance (H&E) of BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed WT (E and G) or Foxp3-DTR (F and H) B6 CD45.2+ mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 CD45.1+ hosts (n = 4 mice per group). (I) Airway epithelium (arrow) in human lung diagnosed with AMR (H&E) (n = 11). Staining of (J and K) MT (blue), (L and M) CCSP (red), AcT (green), and (N and O) C4d (brown) in BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed (J, L, and N) WT or (K, M, and O) Foxp3-DTR B6 CD45.2+ mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 CD45.1+ hosts. Scale bars: 100 μm. Arrows in G, J, and L point to BALT. (P) Donor-specific IgM antibody titers 7 days after retransplantation of BALB/c lungs into DT-treated B6 CD45.1+ hosts at least 30 days after initial engraftment into immunosuppressed B6 WT (red) or B6 Foxp3-DTR (blue) mice. (Q) Reactivity of serum IgM antibodies, following depletion of graft-resident Foxp3 cells, against donor (BALB/c), recipient (B6), and third-party (CBA) antigen (n = 4 mice per group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means.

At 30 days after retransplantation, control grafts displayed preserved lung architecture with induced BALT (Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, by gross examination, Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted grafts appeared necrotic at 30 days after retransplantation (Figure 3E). Interestingly, the airway epithelium 30 days after Foxp3+ T cell depletion showed some regeneration and hyperproliferation (Figure 3F). The parenchyma continued to appear abnormal, with increased fibrosis as well as substantial peribronchiolar and perivascular collagen deposition, while in comparison, control grafts showed minimal MT staining (Figure 3, C and G). Although the epithelium had regenerated and abundant AcT was detected, the expression of CCSP was aberrant, as it was absent throughout most of the airway, but present in confined areas, compared with the normal distribution seen in the control grafts (Figure 3, D and H). Interestingly, this is consistent with previous reports in humans showing an association between decreased CCSP expression and chronic rejection after lung transplantation (8). In addition to airway epithelial changes, we detected disorganized endothelium in the Foxp3+ T cell–depleted pulmonary grafts, where it appeared necrotic in some areas and the vessel lumen was filled with debris (Figure 3F). Serum levels of donor-specific IgG, but not IgM, were significantly higher 30 days after depletion of Foxp3+ T lymphocytes (Figure 3, I and J). Similarly to our observations for IgM antibodies on day 7, reactivity of the serum IgG antibodies against donor antigen was significantly higher than against recipient or third-party antigen (Figure 3K).

Figure 3 Graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells maintain lung transplant tolerance. (A and E) Gross and (B and F) histological appearance (H&E), (C and G) MT staining (blue), and (D and H) immunofluorescent staining of CCSP (red) and AcT (green) in BALB/c lungs, initially transplanted into immunosuppressed (A–D) B6 (CD45.2+) or (E–H) B6 Foxp3-DTR (CD45.2+) mice and retransplanted into DT-treated secondary B6 (CD45.1+) hosts at least 30 days after primary transplantation. Secondary hosts were examined 30 days after retransplantation. Scale bars: 100 μm. Arrows in B and C point to BALT. Serum titers of donor-specific (I) IgM and (J) IgG antibodies 30 days after retransplantation of BALB/c lungs, initially transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 WT (red) or B6 Foxp3-DTR (blue) mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into B6 45.1+ hosts. (K) Reactivity of serum IgG antibodies, following depletion of graft-resident Foxp3 cells, against donor (BALB/c), recipient (B6), and third-party (CBA) antigen. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (n = 4 mice per group). Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means.

Foxp3+ T cell depletion–triggered AMR is dependent on graft-infiltrating B cells. Having shown that transplanted lungs have histological changes consistent with AMR after depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ T lymphocytes, we next analyzed B lymphocytes in the lung allografts 7 days after retransplantation. The use of congenic CD45.1 secondary recipients allowed us to differentiate between cells that had originated from the primary versus the secondary recipients. We observed a higher percentage of activated B cells from secondary, but not primary, recipient in Foxp3+ T cell–depleted grafts (Figure 4, A–F). A very small proportion of B cells in spleens of naive untransplanted mice expressed activation markers (Supplemental Figure 10). To evaluate the role of graft-infiltrating B cells in mediating rejection, we next retransplanted tolerant BALB/c lungs into B6 muMT mice, which lack mature B cells, and depleted the graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells at the time of retransplantation. Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted grafts were ventilated and showed no evidence of rejection 7 days after retransplantation into B6 muMT mice (Figure 4, G and H). Similarly to tolerant lungs that were retransplanted into WT hosts without depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ cells, these grafts showed evidence of BALT, with B and T lymphocytes as well as PNAd+ cells (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Preventing B lymphocyte graft infiltration after depletion of Foxp3+ T cells resulted in decreased collagen deposition (Figure 4I) compared with our observations in Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted pulmonary grafts that were retransplanted into WT hosts (Figure 2K). The epithelial architecture remained intact and appeared hyperproliferative compared with that shown with control grafts (Figure 4H). In addition, we observed an increase in the expression of CCSP and a decrease in the expression of AcT compared with Foxp3+ T cell–replete lung grafts, possibly indicating some epithelial repair (Figure 4J). Furthermore, we did not detect donor-specific IgM or IgG antibodies in the serum when secondary recipients lacked mature B cells (Figure 4K) (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 4 Graft-infiltrating B cells trigger AMR after depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells. Activated B cells from (A and B) primary recipient (CD45.2) or (C and D) secondary recipient (CD45.1) in BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed (A and C) B6 (CD45.2+) (no Foxp3 depletion) or (B and D) B6 Foxp3-DTR (CD45.2+) mice (Foxp3 depletion) and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 (CD45.1+) hosts. Plots are gated on live CD45.2+CD45.1–B220+ (donor) and live CD45.2–CD45.1+B220+ cells (recipient). Quantification of activated (E) CD45.2 and (F) CD45.1 B cells in (circles) control and (inverted triangles) Foxp3+ T cell–depleted lungs 7 days after retransplantation. (G) Gross, (H) histological appearance (H&E), (I) MT staining (blue), and (J) CCSP (red) and AcT (green) staining in BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 muMt– hosts. (K) Donor-specific IgM titers 7 days after retransplantation of BALB/c lungs into DT-treated WT (blue) or muMt– (red) B6 hosts at least 30 days after engraftment into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice. (L) Gross and (M) histological appearance (H&E) of BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 AID/μS knockout hosts. Scale bars: 100 μm. (N) Donor-specific IgM titers 7 days after retransplantation of BALB/c lungs into DT-treated WT (blue) or AID/μS knockout (red) B6 hosts at least 30 days after engraftment into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (n = 4 mice per group). Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means.

In addition to their capacity to produce antibodies, B cells have been shown to contribute to graft rejection through antigen presentation (9). As B cells derived from the primary and secondary recipient were present in rejecting grafts, we wanted to determine whether antibody production by B cells that infiltrate the graft from the secondary recipient are critical for mediating graft rejection after Foxp3+ T lymphocyte depletion. For this purpose, we depleted Foxp3+ T cells from tolerant grafts following retransplantation into activation-induced cytidine deaminase / secretory μ-chain double-knockout mice (B6 AID/μS KO). These mice have B cells that cannot undergo affinity maturation or secrete antibodies of any isotype (9). Similarly to our observations with B cell-deficient secondary recipients, secondary recipients lacking the capacity to secrete antibodies did not reject grafts, the grafts retained BALT, and no significant elevations in serum DSA were detected (Figure 4, L–N) (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). Thus, graft rejection after depletion of Foxp3+ T lymphocytes from tolerant pulmonary grafts depends on antibody production by graft-infiltrating B cells.

Foxp3+ T cell depletion–triggered AMR is dependent on graft-infiltrating T cells. Antibody production by B cells requires help, which can be provided by Tfh cells, a subset of T lymphocytes. Hallmarks of Tfh cells include expression of CXCR5 and PD-1 as well as the transcription factor Bcl-6. Under both control and Foxp3+ T cell–depleted conditions, a fraction of CD4+ T cells that had originated from either the primary or secondary recipient expressed phenotypic markers characteristic of Tfh cells (Figure 5, A–F). Only a small percentage of graft-infiltrating CD8+ T lymphocytes expressed granzyme B or perforin, irrespective of Foxp3+ T cell depletion (Supplemental Figure 13). To determine whether infiltration of T cells from the secondary recipient was necessary for triggering graft rejection following depletion of Foxp3+ T lymphocytes, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 Foxp3-DTR mice that were treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade. At least 30 days later, these BALB/c lung grafts were retransplanted into B6 nude secondary recipients that were treated with DT at the time of retransplantation. Seven days after retransplantation, these grafts were ventilated and showed no evidence of rejection (Figure 5, G and H). Compared with Foxp3+ T cell–replete pulmonary grafts, we observed a slight increase in collagen deposition, and airway epithelium was hyperproliferative (Figure 5, H and I). The expression patterns of CCSP and AcT appeared normal (Figure 5J) and were comparable to those in control Foxp3+ T cell–replete lungs (Figure 2L). Serum titers of donor-specific IgM antibodies were low and comparable to those under control conditions, where tolerant BALB/c lungs were retransplanted into secondary B6 hosts without depletion of Foxp3+ T lymphocytes (Figure 5K and Figure 2P).

Figure 5 AMR after depletion of graft-resident Foxp3+ T cells is dependent on graft infiltration by T cells. Plots and histograms depicting markers characteristic of Tfh cells on CD4+ T cells derived from (A and C) primary (CD45.2) or (B and D) secondary (CD45.1) recipients in BALB/c lungs, initially transplanted into immunosuppressed (A and B) B6 (CD45.2+) or (C and D) B6 Foxp3-DTR (CD45.2+) mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 (CD45.1+) hosts. Plots are gated on live CD45.2+CD45.1–CD90.2+CD4+CD8–Foxp3– and CD45.2+CD45.1+CD90.2+CD4+CD8–Foxp3– cells. Histograms are gated on CD4+ T cells that are PD-1hiCXCR5+ (bcl-6, red; isotype control, blue) (n = 4 each). Quantification of (E) CD45.2+ and (F) CD45.1+ CD4+ T cells that are PD-1hiCXCR5+ in (circles) control and (inverted triangles) Foxp3+ T cell–depleted lungs 7 days after retransplantation. (G) Gross and (H) histological appearance (H&E) and staining for (I) MT, (J) CCSP (red), and AcT (green) in BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 nude hosts. Scale bars: 100 μm. (K) Donor-specific IgM titers 7 days after retransplantation of BALB/c lungs into DT-treated WT (blue) or nude (red) B6 hosts at least 30 days after initial engraftment into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (n = 4 mice per group). Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means.

Foxp3+ T cell depletion–triggered AMR is dependent on CXCL13-mediated chemokinesis. Having shown that graft-infiltrating T and B cells are both critical in mediating production of DSA and graft rejection after depletion of Foxp3+ T cells, we set out to examine cellular interactions within the transplanted lungs. We first evaluated whether graft-resident Foxp3+ T lymphocytes interact with B and T cells that infiltrate tolerant lung allografts. For this purpose, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 Foxp3-GFP mice that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. At least 30 days after engraftment of the lungs, we injected recipient-matched CD4+ T cells and B cells that were labeled with fluorescent dyes. CD4+ T and B cells preferentially migrated to areas in the graft where Foxp3+ T cell aggregates were present (Figure 6A and Supplemental Video 2). Both CD4+ T and B cells formed prolonged interactions with Foxp3+ T cells. As both CXCR5-expressing T and B cells of recipient origin (Figure 5D and Figure 6, B–D) were present in rejecting lung allografts following depletion of Foxp3+ T lymphocytes, we next wanted to investigate the role of the CXCR5 ligand CXCL13 in mediating interactions between T and B lymphocytes within lung grafts and promoting rejection. We first determined that CXCL13 was expressed within induced BALT in control tolerant retransplanted lungs and also in the interstitium of lungs that were acutely rejected after depletion of Foxp3+ T cells (Figure 6, E and F). We then evaluated how CXCR5-CXCL13 signaling regulates the dynamic behavior of T and B cells that infiltrate Foxp3+ T cell–depleted lung allografts. After injection of control antibodies, many T and B cells interacted with each other, often forming durable contacts (Figure 6G, Supplemental Video 3). In contrast, when we injected CXCL13-neutralizing antibodies, we observed a decrease in the duration of interactions between T and B cells as well as significant increases in their displacements and velocities (Figure 6, H–M, and Supplemental Video 4). Finally, neutralization of CXCL13 concurrent with depletion of Foxp3+ T cells prevented graft rejection and preserved the airway epithelium (Figure 6, N and O). Similarly to our observations after retransplantation of Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted grafts into B cell–deficient hosts, there was some mild degree of peribronchiolar fibrosis, and CCSP expression appeared elevated, while AcT expression was decreased (Figure 6, P and Q). Finally, neutralization of CXCL13 did not result in significant elevation in serum titers of DSA following depletion of Foxp3+ T cells (Figure 6R).

Figure 6 Foxp3+ T lymphocyte depletion–triggered AMR is dependent on CXCL13-mediated chemokinesis. (A) Foxp3+ (green), B cells (blue), and CD4+ T cells (red) in BALB/c lungs at least 30 days after transplantation into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-IRES GFP recipient (n = 3). Scale bar: 10 μm. CXCR5+ B cells from secondary host (recipient) in BALB/c lungs, initially transplanted into immunosuppressed (B) WT or (C) Foxp3-DTR B6 (CD45.2+) recipient and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT-treated B6 CD45.1+ hosts. Plots are gated on live CD45.2–CD45.1+ cells. (D) CD45.1+CXCR5+ B cells in (circles) control and (inverted triangles) Foxp3+ T cell–depleted lungs 7 days after retransplantation (n = 4 each). CXCL13 (brown) in (E) control and (F) Foxp3+ T cell–depleted grafts 7 days after retransplantation. Scale bars: 100 μm. CD4+ T cells (green) and B cells (blue) in BALB/c lungs, initially transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR recipients and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into B6 hosts, treated with (G) DT/control-Ig (arrows: CD4+ T–B cell interactions) or (H) DT/anti-CXCL13 (n = 2 each) (red, quantum dots). Scale bars: 20 μm. (I) Contact duration between CD4+ T and B cells, (J) CD4+ T, and (K) B cell mean square displacements and (L) CD4+ T and (M) B cell velocities within retransplanted Foxp3+ T cell–depleted BALB/c lungs with and without CXCL13 inhibition. (N) Gross, (O) histological appearance (H&E), staining for (P) MT (blue), (Q) CCSP (red), and AcT (green) in BALB/c lungs, transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice and, at least 30 days later, retransplanted into DT- and anti-CXCL13–treated B6 hosts. Scale bars: 100 μm. (R) Donor-specific IgM titers after retransplantation of BALB/c lungs into DT-treated control (blue) or DT/anti-CXCL13 antibody–treated (red) B6 recipients after initial engraftment into immunosuppressed B6 Foxp3-DTR mice (n = 4 mice per group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means.

Blockade of CD40 ligand and ICOS ligand prevents Foxp3+ T cell depletion–triggered AMR. Our results suggested that activation of B cells depended on their interaction with T cells within the graft. We then analyzed expression levels of genes that are known to be important in the activation of B cells by Tfh cells. Expression levels of ICOS, ICOS ligand, CD40, and CD40 ligand, but not IL-21, were significantly elevated in Foxp3+ T cell–depleted compared with control lung allografts (Figure 7A). We then treated recipients of Foxp3+ T lymphocyte–depleted lung allografts with anti-ICOS ligand and anti-CD40 ligand. This regimen prevented graft rejection (Figure 7, B and C). We observed minimal peribronchial and perivascular collagen deposition (Figure 7D). The airway epithelium in these grafts appeared normal, with slightly elevated expression of CCSP and normal expression of AcT (Figure 7E). Furthermore, blocking ICOS ligand and CD40 ligand pathways inhibited the generation of DSA (Figure 7F).