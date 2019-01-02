Acetaldehyde dehydrogenase 2 interactions with LDLR and AMPK regulate foam cell formation

ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice attenuate atherosclerotic plaque formation compared with LDLR-KO mice, whereas ALDH2/APOE-DKO mice show increased plaque areas compared with APOE-KO mice. To investigate the role of ALDH2 in atherosclerosis, we crossed ALDH2-KO mice onto LDLR-KO background mice to generate ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice and then fed them a Western diet (WD) for 12 or 26 weeks. Surprisingly, when compared with LDLR-KO mice, male ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice had significantly decreased en face areas of atherosclerotic lesions in aorta at 2 different time points, even though body weight (BW), ratio of heart weight to body weight, level of total glycerides (TG), and total cholesterol (TC) were not significantly changed (Figure 1A; 4.13% ± 0.52% vs. 2.06% ± 0.30%, P < 0.01, n = 8 at 12 weeks, Figure 1B; 23.12% ± 0.93% vs. 15.31% ± 1.13%, P < 0.001, n = 9–10 at 26 weeks, Figure 1C) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D, n = 9–10; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122064DS1). To validate the phenotype, we replicated the 26-week time point and found a similar trend (ALDH2/LDLR-DKO vs. LDLR-KO: 20.40% ± 1.41% vs. 15.16% ± 0.78%, P < 0.01, n = 15) (Supplemental Figure 1E). And consistent with en face results, H&E staining for aortic root lesions showed that LDLR-KO mice had more aortic root lesions than ALDH2/LDLR-KO mice (male, 12 weeks and 26 weeks, Supplemental Figure 1F). The same trends were observed for female mice (Supplemental Figure 1G; 3.81% ± 0.37% vs. 2.06% ± 0.26%, P < 0.01, n = 9 at 12 weeks, Supplemental Figure 1H; 14.59% ± 1.01% vs. 9.923% ± 0.93%, P < 0.01, n = 8, at 26 weeks, Supplemental Figure 1I). These observations were contrary to those in ALDH2/APOE-DKO mice, in which ALDH2/APOE-KO had a significantly increased atherosclerotic area compared with APOE-KO (4.24% ± 0.25% vs. 6.98% ± 0.92%, P < 0.01, n = 7–9 at 12 weeks, Figure 1D), consistent with a previous study in which ALDH2 knockdown by ALDH2-RNAi lentivirus promoted atherosclerosis in APOE-KO mice with increased plaque area, more macrophage infiltration, less collagen, and smooth muscle cells (Supplemental Figure 2A) (17).

Figure 1 ALDH2-KO decreases areas of atherosclerotic plaque in LDLR-KO background mice, but increases areas of atherosclerotic plaque in APOE-KO background mice. (A) Representative en face Sudan IV staining. (B, C) Quantification of plaque areas of aortas from male mice fed WD for 12 weeks (B, n = 8) and 26 weeks (C, n = 9–10, conducted twice). (D) Representative en face Sudan IV staining (n = 7–9) and quantification of Sudan IV–positive areas of aortas from male APOE-KO and APOE/ALDH2-DKO (AA-DKO) mice fed WD for 12 weeks. (E) Representative IHC and quantification of macrophages, collagen, and SMCs after 12 weeks of WD feeding (n = 8). Scale bar: 400 μm. (F) Representative en face Sudan IV staining and quantification of Sudan IV–positive areas of aortas from male LDLR-KO mice (left, n = 9) and LDLR/ALDH2-DKO mice (right, n = 9) transplanted with LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO bone marrow. Statistical comparisons were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Original magnification for A, D, and F: ×6.3.

We next examined the cell types responsible for the decreased plaque formation in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice by immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of collagen (using Masson staining), α-smooth muscle cells (SMCs), and macrophages (CD68) in mouse aorta. In ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice, we found that macrophages were significantly decreased after 12 weeks (P < 0.05, Figure 1E) and 26 weeks (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 2B) of WD feeding, whereas the SMCs were slightly decreased only at 26 weeks. To further examine the roles of macrophages in decreasing atherosclerosis with ALDH2-KO in LDLR-KO background, we transplanted the bone marrow of ALDH2/LDLR-DKO and LDLR-KO mice to LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice, respectively, and fed the mice a WD for 12 weeks after 8 weeks of recovery. Analysis of en face atherosclerotic lesions showed that transplanting ALDH2/LDLR-DKO bone marrow to LDLR-KO mice decreased the formation of atherosclerotic plaque compared with transplanting bone marrow from LDLR-KO to LDLR-KO mice (1.9% ± 0.27% vs. 0.97% ± 0.20%, P < 0.01, n = 9, Figure 1F). Consistently, transplanting bone marrow from ALDH2/LDLR-DKO to ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice resulted in decreased atherosclerotic plaques compared with transplanting bone marrow from LDLR-KO to ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice (2.317% ± 0.43% vs. 0.49% ± 0.13%, P < 0.01, n = 9, Figure 1F). All these data show that macrophages are primarily responsible for the decreased atherosclerosis in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice compared with LDLR-KO mice.

Taken together, ALDH2-KO on a LDLR-KO background significantly decreased the atherosclerotic plaque formation, contrary to the phenotypes observed in ALDH2-KO on APOE-KO background, suggesting an unexpected mechanism involving an interaction of ALDH2 with LDLR in macrophages.

ALDH2 regulates macrophage foam cell formation in an LDLR-dependent manner through modulation of lysosomal function and cholesteryl ester (CE) hydrolysis. It is well established that macrophage foam cells are formed from excessive accumulation of ox-LDL. We examined the macrophage phagocytotic capability with different genetic backgrounds and found that when compared with ALDH2/LDLR-DKO, LDLR-KO led to increased levels of ox-LDL and CE, a hallmark of macrophage foam cells (Figure 2, A and B), whereas ALDH2-KO had no effect on ox-LDL and CE in the presence of LDLR (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), consistent with the hypothesis that ALDH2 affects foam cell formation by interaction with LDLR. These in vitro observations were consistent with the decreased plaque formation in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO compared with LDLR-KO mice.

Figure 2 ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages exhibit decreased foam cells compared with LDLR-KO macrophages through restoring the lysosomal function and increased CE hydrolysis, without affecting ox-LDL binding and ABCA1 expression. (A) ALDH2-KO decreases foam cell formation in LDLR-KO (LKO) BMDMs. Quantification is also shown (n = 6). The ox-LDL signals are shown in red and Hoechst signals are shown in blue. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) CE decreased in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO (DKO) BMDMs compared with LKO macrophages (n = 3). (C) Binding to ox-LDL in LKO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO BMDMs (n = 6). (D) Expression of LOX1, SRA, and CD36 in LKO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO BMDMs (n = 3). (E) CE hydrolysis significantly increased in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO BMDMs compared with LKO macrophages (n = 3). (F) Expression of lysosome function marker LAMP1 in LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages (n = 3). (G) Cholesterol efflux increased by ALDH2-KO in LDLR-KO BMDMs (n = 3). (H) ABCA1 expression in LKO and DKO BMDMs (n = 3). Statistical comparisons were made using 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Macrophages play an important role in cholesterol homeostasis through balancing ox-LDL uptake, degradation (hydrolysis in lysosome), and efflux. Dysregulation of any of these processes may eventually lead to foam cell formation. We investigated whether the ox-LDL binding was regulated by ALDH2 and found that the binding of ox-LDL did not change significantly in LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages or WT and ALDH2-KO macrophages (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3C), consistent with the similar expression levels of the 3 major scavenger receptors responsible for ox-LDL uptake (LOX1, SRA, and CD36) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3D). These results suggest that the interaction of ALDH2 with LDLR does not affect binding of ox-LDL in macrophages. Then, we measured the hydrolysis of CE and the expression of lysosome function markers (LAMP1) in macrophages from LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice after treatment with ox-LDL (Figure 2, E and F). Interestingly, CE hydrolysis and LAMP1 expression were significantly decreased in LDLR-KO macrophages compared with those from ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages (Figure 2, E and F), but were not changed in WT and ALDH2-KO macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), suggesting that in the absence of LDLR, ALDH2 impairs lysosomal function and CE hydrolysis but this effect is lost when LDLR is present. We measured cholesterol efflux in different genetic macrophages and found that cholesterol efflux was also increased in ox-LDL–loaded ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages compared with LDLR-KO macrophages (Figure 2G), but it was not significantly changed in WT and ALDH2-KO macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3G). Interestingly, however, the expressions of the transporter responsible for cholesterol efflux, ABCA1, and enzyme for cholesteryl ester formation, ACAT1, were not significantly changed (Figure 2H, Supplemental Figure 3H, and Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that the increased efflux was most likely due to the increased lysosomal hydrolysis of CE instead of subsequent reesterification of cholesterol and efflux.

Collectively, these data demonstrate that the interaction of ALDH2 and LDLR affects foam cell formation primarily through modulating macrophage lysosomal function (see below) without changing the binding, reesterification of cholesterol, or expressions of transporter ABCA1 for cholesterol efflux.

Decreased macrophage foam cell formation in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO compared with LDLR-KO mice is due to the increased lysosomal function and autophagy. Emerging evidence demonstrates that endocytosis and autophagy are important for ox-LDL metabolism in macrophages. We examined how these 2 functions were involved in the decreased foam cell formation in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages due to the interaction of LDLR and ALDH2. We found that expression of RAB7 was significantly elevated (Figure 3A) whereas the protein levels of LC3 II and P62 were significantly decreased in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages compared with those from LDLR-KO mice (Figure 3B), suggesting that ALDH2/LDLR-DKO rescued the impaired autophagy by increasing lysosomal function which leads to an increased endocytosis (increased expression of RAB7, Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5A) and autophagic flux (decreased expression of P62, Figure 3B). Consistently, fluorescent confocal microscopy indicated that the number of autolysosomes (RFP, indicator of an acidic environment, which is critical for maintaining normal lysosome function) was increased in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages and that this increase was completely diminished by treatments with autophagic inhibitors chloroquine (CQ) or bafilomycin A1 (Baf-A1) to neutralize lysosomal pH (Figure 3C). Interestingly, leupeptin A (Leu), an inhibitor of autophagy without affecting lysosomal pH, did not affect the increase of autolysosome numbers in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages compared with LDLR-KO macrophages, suggesting that ALDH2 regulates autophagy through modulation of lysosomal function. Moreover, Baf-A1 also diminished the increased uptake of ox-LDL in LDLR-KO macrophages to the same level as those in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages (Figure 3D). These observations agreed with the fact that compared with ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages, accumulation of CE (caused by the decreased CE hydrolysis in LDLR-KO macrophages and Baf-A1 treatment) completely eliminated these differences (Figure 3, E and F). Interestingly, autophagic flux is inhibited in ALDH2-KO macrophages compared with WT macrophages without a significant change of endocytosis, ox-LDL uptake, CE content, and hydrolysis (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F), consistent with the hypothesis that ALDH2 interacts with LDLR and regulates autophagy. Taken together, these results demonstrate that impaired lysosomal function is responsible for foam cell formation in LDLR-KO macrophages, and that this effect is eliminated in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice, suggesting that ALDH2 interacts with LDLR to cause lysosomal dysfunction and foam cell formation in macrophages through some unknown mechanism.

Figure 3 LDLR/ALDH2-DKO leads to increased macrophage endocytosis, autophagy, and CE hydrolysis in lysosome compared with LDLR-KO. (A and B) Endocytosis (A) and autophagy (B) are increased in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages compared with LDLR-KO (LKO; n = 3). (C) The number of autolysosomes is increased in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages compared with LKO (n = 4). Scale bars: 5 μm. (D–F) Inhibition of autophagy by Baf-A1 treatment diminishes increased foam cell formation (D, n = 6) and cholesteryl ester accumulation (E, n = 3) due to impaired CE hydrolysis (F, n = 3) in LKO macrophages compared with those from DKO. Statistical comparisons were made using 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

LDLR modulates nuclear translocation of ALDH2 through physical binding to ALDH2, and ALDH2 rs671 mutant decreases this interaction. To explore the underlying mechanism by which ALDH2 regulates macrophage foam cell formation through interaction with LDLR, we first examined ALDH2 enzymatic activity in macrophages from mice with different genetic backgrounds. We found that knocking out ALDH2 alone, or an absence of LDLR (ALDH2/LDLR-DKO), almost completely destroyed the ALDH2 activity (Supplemental Figure 5G), whereas ALDH2 activity was not changed in WT and LDLR-KO macrophages. However, foam cell formation was significantly attenuated in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages compared with LDLR-KO macrophages, suggesting that LDLR and ALDH2 interactions on foam cell formation are independent of ALDH2 enzymatic function. These observations prompted us to hypothesize that ALDH2 may exert a nonenzymatic function, presumably by translocation to the nucleus, to regulate genes important for lysosomal function and autophagy, and that LDLR blocks this nuclear translocation by physically binding to ALDH2. To support this hypothesis, we first performed coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP) experiments with Myc-tagged LDLR and Flag-tagged ALDH2 in 293T cells. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6A, LDLR and ALDH2 appeared to physically bind together. Similar results were observed in primary macrophage cells (Figure 4A). Importantly, ALDH2 rs671 SNP mutant attenuates the binding with LDLR (Figure 4B). To investigate how LDLR interacts with ALDH2, we truncated the C-terminus of LDLR and found that this truncation caused complete loss of binding to ALDH2 (Figure 4C), whereas a mutant (N812A) at the C-terminus of LDLR significantly attenuated the binding of ALDH2 to LDLR (Supplemental Figure 6B), suggesting that the C-terminus in the cytosolic region of LDLR is the critical region of binding to ALDH2. Next, we carried out immunofluorescence experiments and found out that ALDH2 translocated to the nucleus in the absence of LDLR, whereas LDLR expression in WT inhibited this translocation (Supplemental Figure 6C). Similarly, a gene dose effect was observed for LDLR to inhibit the nuclear translocation of ALDH2: heterozygous LDLR+/– has an intermediate effect compared with LDLR-KO. In addition, upregulation of LDLR by cholesterol depletion has a similar effect on inhibition of ALDH2 nuclear translocation as on that in WT macrophages (Figure 4, D and E). Interestingly, ALDH2 rs671 mutant promoted ALDH2 translocation even in the presence of LDLR (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Together, these data support the hypothesis that LDLR regulates the nuclear translocation of ALDH2 through physical binding to ALDH2, whereas ALDH2 rs671 mutant decreases this interaction.

Figure 4 LDLR inhibits but ALDH2 rs671 mutant increases nuclear translocation of ALDH2 through interaction with AMPK. (A) LDLR directly interacts with ALDH2 in BMDMs (n = 3). (B) ALDH2 rs671 mutant pulls down much less LDLR compared with WT ALDH2 (n = 3). (C) ALDH2 does not bind to LDLR when LDLR C-terminal is truncated (n = 3). (D and E) LDLR gene-dose–dependent inhibition of ALDH2 translocation. (D) LDLR upregulation decreased ALDH2 translocation by cholesterol depletion. Scale bars: 100 μm. Quantification is shown in E (n = 5). (F) ALDH2 directly binds to AMPK in LDLR-KO BMDMs. (G and H) ALDH2 rs671 mutant pulls down more AMPK compared with WT ALDH2 by cotransfection of Flag-tagged ALDH2, Myc-tagged AMPK, and His-tagged LDLR (G) and quantification (H, n = 3). Statistical comparisons were made using 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and H) or ANOVA (E). All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

AMPK promotes ALDH2 translocation by phosphorylating ALDH2 in macrophages in the absence of LDLR or ALDH2 rs671 mutant. Previous studies suggested that ALDH2 was a substrate for AMPK (21), and we hypothesized that ALDH2 phosphorylated by AMPK played an important role in regulating ALDH2 nuclear translocation. To determine whether ALDH2 was phosphorylated by AMPK in LDLR-KO macrophages, we performed high-resolution mass spectrometry–based phosphoproteomics to identify the potential phosphorylation sites of ALDH2 in LDLR-KO macrophages. In LDLR-KO macrophages, we identified 2 phosphorylation sites: threonine 356 (T356, Supplemental Figure 7A) and tyrosine 148 (Y148, Supplemental Figure 7B). Furthermore, in LDLR-KO macrophages treated with AMPK agonist AICAR (5-aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide1-β-D-ribofuranoside), we confirmed the phosphorylation at T356 (Supplemental Figure 7A), demonstrating that AMPK phosphorylates ALDH2 at T356 in LDLR-KO macrophages. To provide further evidence that AMPK could phosphorylate ALDH2, we performed Co-IP experiments and demonstrated that ALDH2 indeed interacted with AMPK in 293T cells (Supplemental Figure 8A) and LDLR-KO bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) (Figure 4F). Moreover, ALDH2 rs671 mutant increased the binding of ALDH2 and AMPK but decreased the binding of ALDH2 and LDLR (Figure 4, G and H; Supplemental Figure 8B). Interestingly, we also observed a gene dose effect of LDLR on inhibition of ALDH2 phosphorylation in LDLR–/– and LDLR+/– macrophages: increased expression of LDLR from –/– to +/– led to decreased ALDH2 phosphorylation, and upregulation of LDLR by cholesterol depletion further inhibited ALDH2 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 8C). Next, to investigate whether AMPK enabled translocation of ALDH2 to the nucleus, we performed nuclear fractionation experiments and found that more ALDH2 translocated into the nucleus in LDLR-KO BMDMs with AICAR treatment (Figure 5A). Moreover, ALDH2 rs671 mutant promoted ALDH2 translocation, which is consistent with the increased binding with AMPK (Figure 5B). To further confirm that AMPK promoted ALDH2 translocation, we performed a time course study with AMPK activation and demonstrated that ALDH2 initially resided in mitochondria, and that AMPK activation by AICAR enabled the translocation from mitochondria to nucleus as indicated by the increased green fluorescence at 60 and 90 minutes (Supplemental Figure 8D). Furthermore, a widely used antidiabetic agent and known AMPK activator, metformin, also increased ALDH2 translocation, whereas inhibition of AMPK by Compound C (CC) blocked the nuclear translocation of ALDH2 in LDLR-KO macrophages (Figure 5, C and D). Moreover, we transfected retrovirus with LDLR and GFP (GFP-TRV-LDLR) in LDLR-KO BMDMs and observed that LDLR blocked the translocation of ALDH2 to the nucleus in LDLR-KO BMDMs (Figure 5E). Furthermore, the nuclear translocation of ALDH2 can be blocked by expression of LDLR in LDLR-KO macrophages even in the presence of AICAR (Figure 5, E and F). Next, we found that metformin dose-dependently increased the phosphorylation of ALDH2 in LDLR-KO macrophages (Figure 5G) but not in WT macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8E). Taken together, these results unambiguously demonstrated that AMPK phosphorylated ALDH2 and enabled its nuclear translocation in the absence of LDLR or ALDH2 rs671 mutant.

Figure 5 AMPK phosphorylates ALDH2 and promotes ALDH2 translocation in the absence of LDLR or ALDH2 rs671 mutant. (A) AMPK activation promotes ALDH2 nuclear translocation in LDLR-KO BMDMs by cellular fractionation (LKO; n = 3). (B) ALDH2 rs671 mutant increases the translocation of ALDH2 in 293T cells (n = 3). (C) AMPK activation leads to ALDH2 nuclear translocation, whereas inhibition of AMPK blocks nuclear translocation of ALDH2. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Quantification of ALDH2 in the nucleus (n = 5). (E) LDLR blocks the translocation of ALDH2 even AMPK activation. Scale bars: 5 μm. Quantification shown in F (n = 5). (G) AMPK activation leads to a dose-dependent increase of ALDH2 phosphorylation in the absence of LDLR in LKO macrophages by SuperSep Phos-tag SDS-PAGE. Statistical comparisons were made using ANOVA. All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

LDLR inhibits the binding of ALDH2 with AMPK, and loss of LDLR leads to the increased activation of AMPK in macrophages. We next investigated how ALDH2, LDLR, and AMPK interact. We found that LDLR-KO increased the phosphorylation of AMPK (Figure 6A). Intriguingly, however, we did not observe significant changes for the mRNA levels of the upstream genes of AMPK: Lkb1, Camkk2, Mo25, Strad, and Tak1 (Supplemental Figure 9A). Furthermore, there is no difference for the levels of AMP, ADP, ATP, and AMP/ATP, with or without ox-LDL in LDLR-KO and WT macrophages (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 9, B–D). These results suggest that AMPK activation by LDLR-KO is not likely through conventional pathways. Instead, LDLR might physically interfere with the phosphorylation of AMPK through interaction with AMPK and inhibition of the binding of ALDH2 to AMPK. To support our hypothesis, we performed Co-IP experiments in WT and LDLR-KO BMDMs and found that LDLR blocked the interaction of ALDH2 and AMPK (Figure 6C). In 293T cells, we found that when ALDH2 or AMPK was overexpressed, both proteins bound to LDLR, whereas LDLR only interacted with ALDH2 and AMPK when LDLR was overexpressed (Figure 6, D–F). These results demonstrate that ALDH2 and AMPK preferentially interact with LDLR when LDLR presents, suggesting that physical interaction of LDLR and AMPK presumably blocks the phosphorylation sites of AMPK. Consistently, AMPK is activated (increased levels of P-AMPK) in the absence of LDLR without affecting the upstream genes of AMPK (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 AMPK regulates lysosomal function, endocytosis, autophagy, and foam cell formation in an LDLR-dependent manner. (A) LDLR-KO increases the AMPK activation in BMDMs (n = 3). (B) Ratio of AMP/ATP in macrophages from LDLR-KO and WT treated with ox-LDL (n = 3). (C) LDLR inhibits the binding of ALDH2 and AMPK in macrophages. (D–F) AMPK and ALDH2 prefer to bind to LDLR. LDLR pulls down AMPK and ALDH2 (D). AMPK pulls down LDLR but not ALDH2 (E). ALDH2 pulls down LDLR but not AMPK (F). (G) AMPK activation by metformin decreases LAMP1 expression, whereas AMPK inhibition by compound C leads to increased LAMP1 expression in LDLR-KO BMDMs (LKO; n = 3). (H and I) AMPK activation by metformin decreases endocytosis (H) and autophagy (I), whereas AMPK inhibition by compound C leads to increased endocytosis (H) and autophagy (I) in LKO BMDMs (n = 3). (J) AMPK activation leads to increased foam cell formation, whereas AMPK inhibition results in decreased foam cell formation (n = 5). (K) AMPK activation decreases CE hydrolysis, whereas AMPK inhibition increases CE hydrolysis (n = 3). Statistical comparisons were made using 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B) or ANOVA (G, H–K). All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

AMPK plays an important role in regulating endocytosis and autophagy for LDLR-regulated ox-LDL metabolism in macrophages. To confirm the role of AMPK in regulating foam cell formation through modulating lysosomal function and autophagy, we treated LDLR-KO and WT macrophages with CC and metformin, respectively. As expected, LAMP1 expression was increased by AMPK inhibition with CC treatment but decreased by AMPK activation with metformin (Figure 6G, Supplemental Figure 10A) in ox-LDL–loaded LDLR-KO macrophages. Furthermore, to examine how AMPK regulates endocytosis and autophagy, we showed that in LDLR-KO BMDMs, AMPK activation by metformin decreased endocytosis (decreased RAB7 expression) and autophagy (increased P62 and LC3 II expression), whereas AMPK inhibition by CC led to increased endocytosis (increased RAB7 expression) and autophagy (decreased P62 and LC3 II expression) (Figure 6, H and I). Consistently, in WT BMDMs, AMPK activation by metformin increased autophagy (decreased P62), whereas AMPK inhibition by CC led to decreased autophagy (increased P62) without affecting endocytosis (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Notably, AMPK activation or inhibition only affects the protein levels of P62 without changing its transcription (Supplemental Figure 11). Next, we found that AMPK activation by metformin promoted foam cell formation by decreasing CE hydrolysis, whereas AMPK inhibition by CC treatment significantly attenuated foam cell formation by increasing CE hydrolysis in ox-LDL–loaded LDLR-KO macrophages (Figure 6, J and K). Together, these results demonstrate that AMPK mediates ox-LDL metabolism, autophagy, and foam cell formation through interactions with ALDH2 and LDLR.

Nuclear translocated ALDH2 regulates lysosomal function through downregulation of the transcription of Atp6v0e2 in LDLR-KO or ALDH2 rs671 mutant. To investigate the functional consequences after ALDH2 enters the nucleus, we performed transcriptomic RNA-Seq analysis to map the genes that were regulated by ALDH2 using ALDH2/LDLR-DKO and LDLR-KO macrophages (Supplemental Figures 12–15). We found that a lysosomal function–related gene, Atp6v0e2, coding H+-ATPase, was ranked as the third most upregulated gene (Supplemental Table 1). Due to the importance of lysosomal function and cholesterol efflux in macrophage metabolism of ox-LDL, ATP6V0E2 mRNA levels were further validated by quantitative PCR (Supplemental Figure 16). Expression of ATP6V0E2 was significantly regulated by LDLR. There was no significant difference between the RNA levels of Atp6v0e2 in WT and ALDH2-KO, whereas Atp6v0e2 was significantly downregulated in LDLR-KO, consistent with the increased uptake of ox-LDL in LDLR-KO and decreased expression of lysosomal biogenesis protein LAMP1 (Figure 2, A, B, and F). Interestingly, even though the mRNA level of Atp6v0e2 in ALDH2/LDLR-DKO was higher than mRNA levels in WT, ALDH2-KO, and LDLR-KO (about 20-fold for LDLR-KO), the ATP6V0E2 protein level in LDLR-KO macrophages was half of the protein levels in WT, ALDH2-KO, and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO macrophages (Figure 7A). Moreover, we examined the protein expression of ATP6V0E2 in the macrophages of aorta from LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice fed a WD for 12 and 26 weeks, respectively, by immunofluorescence (green, CD68, marker for macrophages; red, ATP6V0E2). As shown in Figure 7B, ATP6V0E2 expression was substantially increased in aorta from ALDH2/LDLR-DKO mice compared with that from LDLR-KO mice, consistent with the hypothesis that expression of ATP6V0E2 is important for regulating foam cell formation. Moreover, when both AMPK and ALDH2 were overexpressed in 293T cells, ATP6V0E2 expression was significantly decreased (Figure 7C). Overexpressed AMPK and a mutant ALDH2 T356A site did not change ATP6V0E2 expression, whereas WT and mutant ALDH2 Y148A decreased ATP6V0E2 expression (Figure 7D). Similar results were obtained in the treatment with metformin (Supplemental Figure 17). These results demonstrated that T356, rather than Y148, in ALDH2 was responsible for regulating ATP6V0E2 expression by AMPK. Furthermore, LDLR dose-dependently decreased ALDH2 phosphorylation and increased ATP6V0E2 expression in 293T cells (Supplemental Figure 18A). Moreover, our previous data demonstrated that the LDLR C-terminus was involved in the interaction of LDLR and ALDH2 (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6B). To investigate if this interaction regulates ATP6V0E2 expression, we inhibited the endocytotic pathway by knocking down the expression of clathrin heavy chain (CHC) and observed that inhibiting LDLR from entering the cytoplasm decreased ATP6V0E2 expression through downregulation of RAB5 and RAB7 (Supplemental Figure 18B). Next, to find how ALDH2 regulates ATP6V0E2, we tested the interactions of ALDH2 and the HDAC family by Co-IP in macrophages. We found that ALDH2 had stronger interaction with HDAC3 than with HDAC1 and HDAC2 in LDLR-KO BMDMs (Figure 7E). We next performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay to investigate whether ALDH2 bound to HDAC3 and regulated the transcription of ATP6V0E2. We designed the primers on the promoter region stretched over a transcription start site (TSS) of ATP6V0E2, and found that ALDH2 regulated the transcription of ATP6V0E2 in LDLR-KO BMDMs and that AMPK activation by AICAR enhanced this effect (Figure 7F). Next, we constructed an ATP6V0E2 promoter-luciferase plasmid and studied luciferase activity to test whether ALDH2 could regulate the transcriptional activity of ATP6V0E2. As shown in Figure 7G, ALDH2 indeed increased the luciferase activity of ATP6V0E2, which was further enhanced by treating with AICAR in 293T cells. To further examine the role of HDAC3 in ALDH2 regulation of ATP6V0E2, we performed a ChIP experiment to measure the binding of HDAC3 to the ATP6V0E2 promoter in LDLR-KO and ALDH2/LDLR-DKO BMDMs treated with metformin. In Supplemental Figure 19A, consistent with previous data, HDAC3 only bound to the ATP6V0E2 promoter in the presence of ALDH2. We also used an HDAC3-specific inhibitor RGF966 to treat the macrophages from LDLR-KO and WT mice. Inhibition of HDAC3 led to increased levels of H3K27ac in both WT and LDLR-KO macrophages, whereas the decreased expression of ATP6V0E2 in LDLR-KO macrophages was rescued to the same levels as WT (Supplemental Figure 19B). Furthermore, ALDH2 rs671 mutant also increased the regulation of ATP6V0E2 transcriptional activity (Figure 7H) and resulted in decreased protein expression of ATP6V0E2 (Figure 7I).

Figure 7 Nuclear translocated ALDH2 regulates the transcription of ATP6V0E2, a critical protein for lysosomal function, endocytosis, and autophagy, and ALDH2 rs671 polymorphism decreases ATP6V0E2 expression. (A) ALDH2/LDLR-DKO leads to significant upregulation of ATP6V0E2 expression compared with LDLR-KO (LKO; n = 3). (B) ATP6V0E2 (red) colocalizes with macrophages (CD68, green) and ATP6V0E2 expression is significantly increased in the aorta of DKO mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Overexpressed AMPK and ALDH2 decrease ATP6V0E2 expression in 293T cells (n = 3). (D) ALDH2 T356A not Y148A mutant rescues decreased ATP6V0E2 expression, which is caused by overexpressed ALDH2 and AMPK (n = 3). (E) Nuclear translocated ALDH2 binds to HDAC3. (F and G) Nuclear translocated ALDH2 regulates transcription of ATP6V0E2. In the absence of LDLR, nuclear translocated ALDH2 binds to ATP6V0E2 promoter (F) and regulates transcriptional activity (G), which is enhanced by AMPK activation (n = 3). (H) ALDH2 rs671 enhanced transcriptional activity of ATP6V0E2. (I) The rs671 mutant decreased ATP6V0E2 protein expression (n = 3). Statistical comparisons were made using 2-tailed Student’s t test (I) or ANOVA (A, C, D, G, and H). All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Taken together, our data demonstrate that in the macrophages of LDLR-KO or ALDH2 rs671 mutant, AMPK phosphorylates ALDH2 at T356, which enables its nuclear translocation. Once in the nucleus, ALDH2 binds to HDAC3 and suppresses the transcription and protein expression of ATP6V0E2.

Human macrophages from subjects carrying ALDH2 rs671 SNP have increased foam cell formation caused by the downregulation of ATP6V0E2 and autophagy due to increased nuclear translocation of ALDH2. To investigate the clinical relevance of ALDH2-regulated macrophage formation, we recruited human subjects carrying ALDH2 rs671 SNP (heterozygous ALDH2*2/2*1, n = 10) and control (ALDH2*1, n = 16) to isolate peripheral blood monocytes (PBMCs) (Supplemental Table 4). After differentiation into macrophages, we treated the cells with ox-LDL and observed significantly decreased ATP6V0E2 mRNA levels in macrophages from ALDH2*2/2*1 compared with those from ALDH2*1 (Figure 8A). Furthermore, ATP6V0E2 protein levels were significantly decreased, whereas the P62 levels were increased, in ALDH2*2/2*1 compared with ALDH2*1 (Figure 8B), suggesting an impaired autophagy due to the downregulation of ATP6V0E2. Consistently, the cholesteryl ester hydrolysis was significantly attenuated in ALDH2*2/2*1 macrophages (Figure 8C). Furthermore, confocal studies clearly indicated that more ALDH2 in ALDH2*2/2*1 macrophages translocated into nucleus than in ALDH2*1 macrophages. This effect was augmented upon AMPK activation by metformin treatment (Figure 8D). These in vitro studies provide strong evidence that human ALDH2 SNP rs671 potentially promotes atherosclerosis through modulation of macrophage foam cell formation, which represents a novel molecular mechanism by which ALDH2 rs671 polymorphism increases the risk of CVD. Interestingly, our study suggests that metformin may increase the risk of atherosclerosis in humans with ALDH2 rs671 SNP, which warrants future investigation.