PTEN-induced partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition drives diabetic kidney disease

Genetic inhibition of PTENK27-polyUb reduces renal fibrosis. We established that MEX3C catalyzes K27-linked polyubiquitination of PTEN (referred as PTENK27-polyUb) at lysine 80. K80R mutation abolishes the K27-linked polyubiquitination. PTENK27-polyUb switches the enzymatic activity of PTEN from a phosphoinositol phosphatase to a protein serine/threonine phosphatase. PTENK27-polyUb dephosphorylates TWIST1, SNAI1, and YAP1, leading to accumulation of these proteins and EMT (18). Given that EMT plays important roles in promoting organ fibrosis, we assessed whether MEX3C-PTENK27-polyUb could be involved in DKD, which eventually leads to kidney fibrosis and ESRD (19).

We generated a genetically edited mouse model that replaced lysine 80 with arginine using CRISPR/Cas9 system-mediated genomic editing (20). We detected a single-nucleotide (AAA-AGA) mutation after the founder mice were validated by Sanger sequencing. PtenK80R/K80R mice exhibit similar homeostasis development and renal function (Supplemental Figure 1, A–G; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121987DS1). We crossed PtenK80R/K80R mice with Col4a3–/– mice to generate Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R mice in a mixed genetic background of FVB/129S1 (Figure 1A). The depletion of the Col4a3 gene and Pten K80R mutant exhibited minimal effect on the body weight and organ development of young animals (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D).

Figure 1 PtenK27-polyUb is required for renal fibrosis. (A) Scheme of the experimental approach. (B) Representative images of H&E staining, Sirius red staining, PAS staining, and immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies in Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R kidneys. Black circles: sclerotic glomeruli; scale bars: 100 μm. (C–F) Statistical analysis of Ub-PTEN (K80) per Na+K+-ATPase–positive tubules (C), tubular injury score (D), percentage of Sirius red–positive area (E), and percentage of sclerotic glomeruli (F) per Na+K+-ATPase–positive tubules per visual field. All error bars indicate SD; n = 5 animals and 6–8 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We first demonstrated the presence of PTENK27-polyUb in fibrotic tubules using site-specific antibodies targeting PTENK27-polyUb [Ub-PTEN (K80)]. Heterozygous Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R kidneys exhibited low levels of PTENK27-polyUb. PTENK27-polyUb was significantly higher in Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R kidneys when the animals suffered from kidney fibrosis (Figure 1, B and C). The tubular areas for each measurement between experimental conditions were similar (Supplemental Figure 2E). PTENK27-polyUb was undetectable in Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R kidneys, which both harbor the homozygous Pten K80R mutant (Figure 1, B and C).

FVB mice are known for their susceptibility to kidney disease (21). By 10 weeks of age, no significant phenotypic abnormalities were observed in the kidneys of Col4a3+/– mice with the homozygous Pten mutant (Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R) compared with littermates with the heterozygous Pten mutant (Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R) (Figure 1, B and D). However, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R animals with a mixed FVB/129S1 genetic background exhibited severe kidney fibrosis at the same age. Kidneys of Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R mice exhibited fewer healthy tubules than those of Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R mice (Figure 1, B and D). Kidneys of Col4a3–/– mice with the homozygous Pten mutant (Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R) exhibited significantly reduced injury score compared with kidneys with the heterozygous Pten mutant (Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R) (Figure 1, B and D). Kidneys with homozygous depletion of Col4a3 (Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R) showed greater accumulation of connective fibers compared with heterozygous depletion of the Col4a3 gene (Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R), which was significantly alleviated in the Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R kidneys (Figure 1, B and E). Genetic inhibition of PTENK27-polyUb reduced glomerulosclerosis significantly (Figure 1, B and F). The staining intensities of MEX3C in Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R kidney tubules are higher compared with Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R animals (Figure 2, A and B and Supplemental Figure 2F). These data suggest that MEX3C-dependent PTENK27-polyUb plays important roles in regulating kidney fibrosis.

Figure 2 Pten K80R mutant reduces EMT during renal fibrosis. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies of Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R kidneys. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B–C) Statistical analysis of staining intensity of MEX3C (B) and α-SMA (C) per Na+K+-ATPase–positive tubules. Error bars indicate SD; n = 5 animals and 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). (D) Pearson correlation of the staining intensity of Ub-PTEN (K80) with α-SMA per Na+K+-ATPase+ tubule (n = 20, Pearson χ2 test). (E–G) Statistical analysis of TWIST-staining intensity (E), SNAI1-staining intensity (F), and YAP-staining intensity (G) per Na+K+-ATPase positive tubules. Error bars, SD, n = 5 animals and 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). (H) Pearson correlation of the staining intensity of Ub-PTEN (K80) with TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP per Na+K+-ATPase+ tubule (n = 20, Pearson χ2 test). (I–J) Detection of BUN (I), or ACR (J) in blood or urine samples of Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R animals. Error bars indicate SD; n = 6, 7, 9, 7 (I); n = 5, 8, 9, 6 (J) respectively (1-way ANOVA). (K) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R animals (n = 5, 5, 17, and 18 respectively, log-rank test). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

One of the major morphological characteristics of myofibroblasts is the expression of α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (22). In Col4a3–/– mice, the accumulation of α-SMA–positive staining in the kidneys of mice with the homozygous Pten mutant (Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R) was less than that in mice with the heterozygous Pten mutant (Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R) (Figure 2, A–C and Supplemental Figure 2G). The staining intensities of PTENK27-polyUb correlated with α-SMA (Figure 2D).

Since PTENK27-polyUb stabilizes TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP based on its protein serine/threonine phosphatase activity (18), we determined the status of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP in Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R mice. TWIST and SNAI1 promote kidney fibrosis after unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) (9). In heterozygous Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R kidneys, low expression of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP was observed; however, in Col4a3–/– mice with heterozygous Pten K80R, elevated staining intensity of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP in Na+K+-ATPase–positive tubules was detected. TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP were abolished in PtenK80R/K80R animals regardless of the status of the Col4a3 gene (Figure 2, A, E–G and Supplemental Figure 2, H–J). The status of PTENK27-polyUb was highly correlated with the presence of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP in mouse kidneys (Figure 2H). These data suggest that PTENK27-polyUb may facilitate EMT through stabilization of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP in vivo.

Next, we determined the kidney function of Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R, Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R, Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R, and Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R mice, finding that blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) were similar in Col4a3+/– PtenK80R/K80R and Col4a3+/– PtenWT/K80R littermates (Figure 2, I and J). Homozygous Col4a3–/– animals with the heterozygous Pten K80R mutant exhibited significant elevation of BUN and ACR, which was significantly alleviated in Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R double homozygous animals (Figure 2, I and J). Further, Col4a3–/– PtenK80R/K80R mice exhibited extended survival time compared with Col4a3–/– PtenWT/K80R animals (Figure 2K). These observations indicated that inhibiting PTENK27-polyUb may alleviate the progression of kidney fibrosis and improve kidney function.

PTENK27-polyUb is required for growth factor–induced EMT. Using human kidney tubular epithelial HK-2 cells, we found that in addition to high glucose (25 mM), growth factors/cytokines (CTGF, IL-6, SHH, TGF-β, Cripto-1, and SDII-1) induced PTENK27-polyUb (Figure 3A). Using human HK-2 and mouse tubular epithelial MCT cells (23), we confirmed that CTGF, IL-6, SHH, and TGF-β triggered PTENK27-polyUb and reduced the level of unmodified PTEN in both cell lines (Figure 3B). Previous research demonstrates the importance of CTGF, IL-6, SHH, and TGF-β in promoting EMT, fibrosis, and inflammation associated with kidney diseases (24–27). Knocking down MEX3C using siRNAs abolished the growth factor–induced PTENK27-polyUb, validating that MEX3C acts as an E3 ligase to catalyze PTENK27-polyUb (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 PTENK27-polyUb is required for growth factors-induced EMT. (A) Sandwich ELISA assay detection of PTENK27-polyUb using Ub-PTEN (K80) antibody in HK-2 cells treated with 25 mM glucose or indicated growth factors for 1 hour. Error bar indicates SD; n = 3 independent experiments (Student’s t test). (B–C) Immunoblotting detection using indicated antibodies of HK-2 or MCT cells transfected with indicated siRNA (C), followed by treatment with indicated human or mouse growth factors for 1 hour. Scr: scramble. (D–F) Representative images (D) and statistical analysis of vimentin-positive cells (E) and SNAI1-positive cells (F) in HK-2 cells with or without PTEN sgRNAs transducted with indicated lentivirus. The cells were subjected to vehicle or indicated growth factor treatments for 72 hours. Scale bars: 50 μm. Error bar indicates SD; n = 6 independent experiments (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Mechanistically, high glucose–induced PTENK27-polyUb showed minimal effect on the subcellular localization of PTEN and protein stability (Supplemental Figure 3A). HK-2 with PTEN depletion using sgRNAs was reintroduced with the PTEN WT or K80R mutant, finding that the cellular PIP 3 concentration increased in the presence of WT PTEN but not the PTEN K80R mutant (Supplemental Figure 3B). The expression of PTEN WT/mutant did not affect the enzymatic activity of PI3K (Supplemental Figure 3C). Expression of PTEN WT in PTEN-null HK-2 cells led to reduced phosphorylation of TWIST and SNAI1, suggesting that high glucose–induced PTENK27-polyUb at the K80 residue facilitates dephosphorylation of TWIST and SNAI1 (Supplemental Figure 3D). This dephosphorylation event is independent of the protein phosphatase activity of SHP2 or PP2A (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

We knocked out PTEN in HK-2 cells using sgRNAs and restored the expression of PTEN by expressing the WT or K80R mutant. TGF-β, SHH, IL-6, and CTGF all effectively induced the downregulation of E-cadherin and upregulation of Vimentin/Snail as mesenchymal markers (Figure 3, D–F). Depletion of PTEN abolished TGF-β, SHH, IL-6, and CTGF-induced EMT. Expression of WT PTEN restored the growth factor–induced morphology alteration, but the PTEN K80R mutant failed to do so (Figure 3, D–F).

PTENK27-polyUb is associated with DKD. We measured the PTENK27-polyUb concentration in 54 human serum samples using a modification-specific antibody (Figure 4A, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 1). Low concentrations of PTENK27-polyUb were detected in the serum samples of healthy kidney donors compared with serum from patients with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes (Figure 4A). Serum from patients with DKD contained even higher concentrations of PTENK27-polyUb than the diabetic patients (Figure 4A). The presence of serum PTENK27-polyUb concentration is negatively correlated with estimated GFR (eGFR) (Figure 4, B and C). The sensitivity and specificity of PTENK27-polyUb as a biomarker of DKD are 92.31% and 85.37%, respectively, with a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) area of 0.9418 (Figure 4D). Serum PTENK27-polyUb is also correlated with the blood glucose levels of type 1/2 diabetic and DKD patients but not the age of donors (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 4 PTENK27-polyUb is correlated with DKD. (A) Presence of PTENK27-polyUb in human serum samples from healthy donors, type 1 diabetic patients, type 2 diabetic patients, or patients with DKD (n = 16, 12, 13, 13 serum samples, respectively; 1-way ANOVA). (B) Pearson’s correlation of serum PTENK27-polyUb with eGFR (n = 54 serum, Pearson χ2 test). (C) Pearson’s correlation of serum PTENK27-polyUb with eGFR of DKD patients (n = 13 serum, Pearson χ2 test). (D) ROC curves for analytes in serum PTENK27-polyUb for the diagnosis of DKD patients. (E) Pearson’s correlation of serum PTENK27-polyUb with blood glucose level in patients with type 1/2 diabetes and DKD (n = 38 serum, Pearson χ2 test). (F–G) Representative images (F) and statistical analysis of immunofluorescence staining of MEX3C (G, left) and PTENK27-polyUb (G, right) and in kidney tissues of healthy donors and DKD patients. Error bar indicates SD of staining intensities of 6 random fields per tissue (n = 9 and 9, respectively; Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Pearson’s correlation of MEX3C and PTENK27-polyUb in human kidney tissues (n = 18, Pearson χ2 test). (I) Measurement of PTENK27-polyUb concentration in human urine samples from healthy donors or DKD patients (n=10 and 6 urine samples), Error bars, SD, Student’s t-test. (J) Pearson’s correlation of urine PTENK27-polyUb with eGFR of healthy and DKD patients (n=16 urine samples, Pearson χ2 test). (K) Measurement of PTENK27-polyUb concentration in paired serum and urine samples of healthy donors, type 2 diabetes patients, and DKD patients (n = 11, Pearson χ2 test). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Table 1 Basic characteristics of the cohort of human serum samples used in the present study

Of the mex3 RNA binding family members, MEX3C is the member most abundantly expressed in the kidneys (Supplemental Figure 4B). Therefore, we determined the status of PTENK27-polyUb and protein levels of MEX3C in human kidney tubules of healthy kidney donors and patients with DKD. Protein levels of MEX3C and the status of PTENK27-polyUb were both elevated in glomeruli and tubules from human DKD tissues compared with normal kidneys (Figure 4, F and G and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). The levels of MEX3C and PTENK27-polyUb were correlated in human kidney tissues (Figure 4H).

We then determined the presence of PTENK27-polyUb in human urine samples from healthy kidney donors or patients with DKD. PTENK27-polyUb concentrations were significantly higher in urine samples from DKD patients than from healthy donors (Figure 4I). PTENK27-polyUb levels in the urine were negatively correlated with eGFR (Figure 4J). We further determined the concentration of PTENK27-polyUb in paired serum and urine samples of healthy donors, diabetic patients, and DKD patients (Supplemental Table 1), finding that serum PTENK27-polyUb concentration is faithfully correlated with urine concentration of PTENK27-polyUb (Figure 4K). Furthermore, in this cohort, serum and urine concentrations of PTENK27-polyUb were elevated in type 2 diabetic patients compared with healthy donors. The status of serum and urine concentrations of PTENK27-polyUb was further increased in DKD patients compared with type 2 diabetic patients (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Our data suggest that PTENK27-polyUb detected in DKD serum and urine specimens correlates with the presence of DKD.

Characterization of triptolide as EMT inhibitor. Although EMT is a key factor in promoting kidney fibrosis, anti-EMT therapy has long been hindered because the master regulators of EMT, including TWIST and SNAI1, are transcription factors (28). Hence, we aimed to identify potential small molecule inhibitors that target MEX3C, which we hypothesized may reduce the progression of kidney fibrosis. We established a screening platform that took advantage of a Ub-PTEN (K80) antibody and high-throughput ELISA assay to detect the in vitro formation of this poly-ubiquitin chain in the presence of E1, E2, MEX3C, PTEN, and ubiquitin (Figure 5A). We assembled a validated library of 2027 bioactive compounds, comprised of FDA approved drugs, known inhibitors, and natural compounds (catalog Z87653, Selleck Chemicals). The screening revealed that a natural compound, triptolide (TPL), exhibited effective inhibition of the enzymatic activity of MEX3C in vitro, potentially serving as a potent E3 inhibitor (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Characterization of triptolide as a MEX3C inhibitor. (A) Top panel: flow chart of sandwich ELISA using His 6 -TUBE and Ub-PTEN (K80) antibody screening customized compound library and the generation of PTENK27-polyUb was detected by OD450. Bottom panel: The log 2 of relative fold change of polyUb chain formation activity was shown. (B) Illustration of Bio-Linker and Bio-TPL. (C) Streptavidin pulldown using Bio-Linker or Bio-TPL and Col4a3+/+ or Col4a3–/– kidneys. The Bio-TPL–binding proteins were excised (blue box) and subjected to LC-MS analysis. (D) Protein scores of protein identification of LC-MS. (E) Competition curve determination of K D value of TPL and indicated recombinant proteins with 2-serial fold dilution. Error bars indicate SD; n = 3 independent experiments. (F) Competition curve determination of IC 50 value of TPL on the enzymatic activity of indicated E3 ligases. The IC 50 values of TPL against each E3 ligase are shown. Error bars indicate SD; n = 3 independent experiments. (G) In vitro ubiquitination assay using indicated recombinant proteins with or without TPL followed by immunoblotting detection (ERCC3/MEX3C molar ratio 10:1). (H–I) Streptavidin pulldown using Bio-TPL and indicated recombinant proteins of MEX3C followed by immunoblotting detection using anti-FLAG antibody.

To demonstrate the target of TPL, we synthesized biotinylated-TPL (Bio-TPL) (Figure 5B) and performed a chemical pulldown using Col4a3+/+ or Col4a3–/– kidneys (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5A). The protein targets pulled down by Bio-TPL were subjected to liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) for protein identification (Figure 5C, blue boxes, and Supplemental Table 2). TPL associated with MEX3C, LIN-41, ERCC3, TRIM63, PSD10, and DCT91, by which the interaction and inhibitory effect of TPL against ERCC3 and DCTP1 was previously reported (29, 30), validating our chemical pulldown (Figure 5D). We determined the binding affinity between Bio-TPL and recombinant MEX3C, TRIM63, and TRIM71 (LIN-41), which are all potential E3 ligases, finding that TPL exhibits robust interaction with MEX3C with a K D value of 27.5 nM (Figure 5E). Using the representative E3 ligase of Ring-finger E3 ligase (TRIM63, MDM2, RNF4, and MEX3C), U-box E3 ligase (UBE3A), and HECT family of E3 ligase (ITCH) (31), TPL showed effective inhibition of MEX3C with an IC 50 value of 48 nM (Figure 5F). The MEX3C-dependent PTENK27-polyUb was abolished upon TPL treatment in cell-free assays, by which the inhibitory effect of TPL was neutralized by a TPL-binding protein, ERCC3 (XPB) (ERCC3/MEX3C molar ratio 10:1) (Figure 5G).

MEX3C has 2 K homology (KH) RNA binding domains and a C-terminal RING type zinc finger domain. Deletion mutants (ΔZNF) abolished the interaction between Bio-TPL and MEX3C, suggesting that TPL targets the RING-type zinc finger domain of MEX3C (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5B). The conserved cysteine and histidine residues in the RING type zinc finger domain are essential in mediating domain folding and association with E2 ubiquitin-conjugating enzymes (32). MEX3C C806S and H625A mutants impaired the MEX3C-TPL interaction (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5C), further validating TPL association with the RING-type zinc finger domain of MEX3C.

E3 ligase inhibitors block E2-E3 interactions and E3-substrate interactions (33). As an example, an MDM2 inhibitor, RG7388, abolishes MDM2-p53 interaction (34) (Figure 6A). We performed an alpha assay to evaluate MEX3C-PTEN and MEX3C-UBE2S interactions in the presence of TPL. The MDM2-p53 interaction in the presence of RG7388 (34) was included as a positive control and paclitaxel (PTX) (35) was included as negative control (Figure 6, B–D). Consistent with a previous report, our data indicates that RG7388 effectively inhibits MDM2-p53 interaction with a K D value of 5.5 nM (34). By contrast, PTX and TPL exhibit minimal effects on MDM2-p53 interaction (Figure 6B). The interaction between MEX3C and PTEN was not significantly affected in the presence of PTX, TPL, or RG7388 (Figure 6D). However, the MEX3C-UBE2S (E 3 -E 2 ) association was abolished in the presence of TPL but not the other compounds we tested (Figure 6C). Taken together, our data indicate that TPL interferes with the UBE2S-MEX3C interaction, potentially serving as an E3 ligase inhibitor.

Figure 6 Triptolide inhibits PTENK27-polyUb and EMT. (A) Graphic illustration of the molecular mechanisms of E3 ligase inhibitors. (B–D) Competition curve determination of K D value of PTX, TPL, and RG7388 against interactions of MDM2-p53 (B), MEX3C-UBE2S (C), and MEX3C-PTEN (D). Error bars indicate SD; n = 3 independent experiments. (E) HK-2 cells treated with indicated inhibitors with glucose stimulation (5 or 25 mM, 1 hour) were subjected to Biotin-TUBE pulldown and immunoblotting detection using indicated antibodies. (F) HK-2 cells treated with indicated growth factors (1 hour) were subjected to immunoblotting using indicated antibodies. (G) Immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies were performed using RPTECs in the presence of glucose with indicated treatment for 48 hours. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Immunoblotting detection using indicated antibodies in RPTECs or D-RPTECs treated with DMSO or TPL (1 μM, 2 hours), with glucose 5 mM or 25 mM for 1 hour.

In HK-2 cells, treatment with TPL, but not the other inhibitors we tested, reduced glucose-induced PTENK27-polyUb with minimal effect on the total ubiquitination of PTEN (Figure 6E). Pretreatment with TPL also effectively inhibited the CTGF-, IL-6–, SHH-, and TGF-β–induced PTENK27-polyUb (Figure 6F). Human renal tubule epithelial cells (RPTECs) exhibited expression of ZO-1 and low expression of vimentin and cell-cell contact (Figure 6G). In the presence of high glucose (25 mM) or TGF-β, RPTECs exhibited decreased expression of ZO-1, increased expression of vimentin, and loss of cell-cell contact, which were reversed by pretreatment with TPL but not with the other E 3 ligase inhibitors we tested (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 5D).

By taking advantage of the paired primary cell lines, RPTECs, and diabetic human renal tubule epithelial cells (D-RPTECs), we found that protein levels of MEX3C were higher in D-RPTECs than in RPTECs (Figure 6H). High glucose stimulation induced PTENK27-polyUb, decreased unmodified PTEN, upregulated α-SMA, SNAI1, TWIST, and YAP, and downregulated E-cadherin/ZO-1 in RPTECs. D-RPTECs exhibited elevated PTENK27-polyUb, reduced unmodified PTEN, and augmented α-SMA and SNAI1 without glucose stimulation (Figure 6H). Treatment with TPL inhibited PTENK27-polyUb in both cell types as well as the expression of α-SMA and SNAI1 without affecting the protein level of MEX3C (Figure 6H). Biotin-TUBE (tandem ubiquitin binding entities) pulldown indicated that TPL specifically inhibited PTENK27-polyUb in glucose-treated RPTECs and D-RPTECs, with minimal effect on the global ubiquitination status (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Triptolide alleviates kidney fibrosis. We determined the efficiency of TPL in alleviating kidney fibrosis using the Col4a3–/– model with a pure 129S1 genetic background (36). We included 4 groups: Col4a3 WT mice (Col4a3+/+), Col4a3 heterozygous mice treated with vehicle (Col4a3+/– + vehicle), Col4a3 homozygous mice treated with vehicle (Col4a3–/– + vehicle), and Col4a3 homozygous mice treated with TPL (Col4a3–/– + TPL) (Figure 7A). The animals were treated with vehicle or TPL, given orally daily and dosed 0.1 mg/kg, starting from 3 weeks of age and continuing until death. At 8 weeks of age, Col4a3–/– + vehicle animals showed reduced body weight and kidney weight compared with the Col4a3+/– + vehicle group, while TPL-treated animals showed improved kidney and body weight compared with the vehicle group (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). The histology and liver function of the experimental animals were minimally affected (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Kidneys of Col4a3–/– animals treated with TPL exhibited improved tubular health, decreased sclerotic glomeruli, reduced myofibroblast deposition, lower degrees of α-SMA deposition, and reduced PTENK27-polyUb without a significant effect on the MEX3C protein level in tubules (Figure 7, B–G). Treating Col4a3–/– mice with TPL significantly reduced the protein levels of TWIST, SANI1, and YAP in kidney tubules (Figure 8, A–D and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H).

Figure 7 Triptolide alleviates kidney fibrosis. (A) Representative images of H&E staining, Sirius red staining, PAS staining, immunofluorescence staining of α-SMA, MEX3C, and Ub-PTEN (K80) per Na+K+-ATPase+ tubule. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B–G) Statistical analysis of tubular injury score (B), percentage of Sirius red staining area (C), percentage of sclerotic glomeruli (D), staining intensity of α-SMA (E), MEX3C (F) and Ub-PTEN (K80) (G) per Na+K+-ATPase+ tubules of Col4a3+/+, Col4a3+/– + vehicle, Col4a3–/– + vehicle, and Col4a3–/– + TPL kidneys. Error bars indicate SD; n = 5, 8, 8, and 8 animals; 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 8 Triptolide improves renal function of fibrotic kidneys. (A–D) Representative images (A) and statistical analysis of immunofluorescence staining of TWIST (B), SNAI1 (C) and YAP (D) per Na+K+-ATPase+ tubules of Col4a3+/+, Col4a3+/– + vehicle, Col4a3–/– + vehicle, and Col4a3–/– + TPL kidneys. Error bars indicate SD; n = 5, 8, 8, 8 animals; 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Measurement of PTENK27-polyUb in urine of Col4a3+/+, Col4a3+/– + vehicle, Col4a3–/– + vehicle, and Col4a3–/– + TPL animals. Error bars indicate SD; n = 5, 6, 5, 7 animals, respectively (1-way ANOVA). (F) Measurement of BUN of Col4a3+/+ mice (8 weeks), Col4a3+/– + vehicle mice (8 weeks), Col4a3–/– + vehicle mice (8 weeks), and Col4a3–/– + TPL mice. Error bar indicates SD; n = 5, 8, 10, 8 animals, respectively (1-way ANOVA). (G–H) Measurement of serum creatinine using LC-MS (G) or ACR (H) of Col4a3+/+, Col4a3+/– + vehicle, Col4a3–/– + vehicle, and Col4a3–/– + TPL mice by age of 8 weeks. Error bar indicates SD; n = 5, 8, 8, 8 animals, respectively (1-way ANOVA). (I) Survival curves of Col4a3+/+, Col4a3+/– + vehicle, Col4a3–/– + vehicle, and Col4a3–/– + TPL animals (n = 5, 5, 13, and 16 animals, respectively, log-rank test). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Increased urine concentration of PTENK27-polyUb was detected in Col4a3–/– animal urine compared with the vehicle treatment (Figure 8E). TPL treatment resulted in reduced urine PTENK27-polyUb levels, which is consistent with the pathology and expression of EMT markers in these tissues (Figure 8E). Furthermore, while Col4a3–/– mice with vehicle treatment exhibited elevated serum BUN, creatinine, and ACR at 8 weeks of age, these characteristics were improved in Col4a3–/– mice with TPL treatment (Figure 8, F–H). TPL treatment significantly improved survival times, with a median survival time of 83 days compared with 59 days for the vehicle treatment group (Figure 8I).

We determined the effect of PTENK27-polyUb in folic acid–induced (FA-induced) chronic progressive kidney fibrosis (37) (Figure 9A). Three days after FA injection, the serum BUN concentrations of PtenWT/K80R animals were significantly higher than in the PtenK80R/K80R animals (Figure 9B). Compared with bicarbonate only, FA injection induced interstitial fibrosis 5 weeks after injection. We detected altered tubular morphology, excessive collagen deposition, upregulation of PtenK27-polyUb and MEX3C, and tubular accumulation of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP proteins (Figure 9, C–I and Supplemental Figure 8, A–E). Genetic inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb (PtenK80R/K80R) reduced FA-induced kidney fibrosis compared with the PtenWT/K80R animals (Figure 9, C–I and Supplemental Figure 7, A–H). Whether EMT plays important roles in the acute injury remains to be investigated. It is likely that the FA-induced damage during the acute phase triggers EMT of tubular epithelial cells (38). Consistent with this hypothesis, mitochondrial-derived ROS potentially induces EMT during FA-induced acute renal injury (39, 40). The mesenchymal-like cells triggered by EMT release multiple cytokines/chemokines (41), which further recruit inflammatory cells for kidney damage and consequently elevate the level of BUN.

Figure 9 Inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb reduces FA-induced renal fibrosis. (A) Scheme of the experimental approach. (B) Measurement of BUN of PtenWT/K80R + FA mice (8 weeks) and PtenK80R/K80R + FA mice (8 weeks), before and 3 days after FA injection. Error bars indicate SD; n = 8, 8, 8, 8 animals, respectively (1-way ANOVA). (C) Representative images of H&E staining, Sirius red staining and immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies in PtenWT/K80R with biocarbonate (bic), PtenWT/K80R with FA, and PtenK80R/K80R with FA injection kidneys. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D–I) Statistical analysis of tubular injury score (D), percentage of Sirius red–positive area (E), Ub-PTEN (K80) (F), staining intensity of α-SMA (G), MEX3C (H), and TWIST (I) per Na+K+-ATPase–positive tubule per visual field. Error bars indicate SD; n = 8 animals; 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we treated the WT C57BL/6J mice with FA, followed by oral administration of vehicle or TPL 1 week after the FA injection until the end of the experiment (Figure 10A). TPL treatment resulted in improved tubular morphology, reduced collagen deposition, and decreased PtenK27-polyUb status in mouse kidneys (Figure 10, B–F and Supplemental Figure 9, A–I). Compared with vehicle administration, TPL treatment significantly reduced the expression of TWIST, SNAI1, and YAP (Figure 10, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–E).

Figure 10 Triptolide reduces FA-induced kidney fibrosis. (A) Scheme of the experimental approach. C57BL/6J mice were treated with vehicle or FA, followed with vehicle or TPL treatment. (B) Representative images of H&E staining, Sirius red staining, and immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies in vehicle, FA and FA + TPL kidneys. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C–H) Statistical analysis of tubular injury score (C), percentage of Sirius red–positive area (D), Ub-PTEN (K80) (E), staining intensity of α-SMA (F), MEX3C (G), and TWIST (H) per Na+K+-ATPase–positive tubule per visual field. Error bars indicate SD; n = 8 animals; 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb attenuates STZ-induced nephropathy. Streptozotocin-induced (STZ-induced) diabetic mouse models mimic type 1 diabetes by disrupting the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells (42). To address the hypothesis that genetic inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb may reduce STZ-induced kidney injury, we included 3 groups of animals: PtenWT/K80R with vehicle injection, PtenWT/K80R with STZ injection, and PtenK80R/K80R with STZ injection (Figure 11A). The plasma glucose concentrations of these animals were determined 2 weeks after STZ injection and every 2 weeks until the end of the experiment. PtenWT/K80R and PtenK80R/K80R animals that were subjected to the STZ injection exhibited similar levels of hyperglycemia (Supplemental Figure 11A). PtenK80R/K80R animals showed significantly reduced ACR, improved body weight, and reduced kidney weight compared with PtenWT/K80R littermates upon STZ injection (Figure 11B and Supplemental Figure 11, B–G), suggesting that genetic inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb may improve kidney function in hyperglycemia. PtenWT/K80R kidneys exhibited expanded mesangial area, collagen deposition, elevated PtenK27-polyUb, and expression of TWIST1 25 weeks after STZ injection, which were attenuated by genetic inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb (Figure 11, C–H and Supplemental Figure 11, H–K). Therefore, our data suggested that PtenK27-polyUb is an important contributor to the development of DKD.

Figure 11 Inhibition of PtenK27-polyUb alleviates STZ-induced diabetic nephropathy. (A) Scheme of the experimental approach. Three groups of animals were compared: PtenWT/K80R with vehicle injection, PtenWT/K80R with STZ injection, and PtenK80R/K80R with STZ injection. (B) Measurement of ACR of PtenWT/K80R + vehicle injection, PtenWT/K80R + STZ and PtenK80R/K80R + STZ animals. Error bar indicates SD; n = 8, 9, 8 animals, respectively (1-way ANOVA). (C) Representative images of H&E staining, PAS staining, and immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies in PtenWT/K80R + vehicle injection; PtenWT/K80R + STZ and PtenK80R/K80R + STZ kidneys. Scale bars: 50 μm (black) and 100 μm (white). White circle: glomerular; black arrow: expanded mesangial area. (D–H) Statistical analysis of PAS-positive mesangial area (D), staining intensity of α-SMA (E), staining of Ub-PTEN (K80) (F), MEX3C (G), and TWIST (H) per Na+K+-ATPase–negative glomerular (left panels) or –positive tubules (right panels) per visual field. Error bars indicate SD; n = 8 animals; 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To assess the effect of the EMT inhibitor TPL on DKD, we treated male C57BL/6J mice with or without STZ-induced diabetes (Figure 12A). Two weeks after injection, the presence of PtenK27-polyUb in mouse urine (Figure 12B) indicated the occurrence of EMT in the diabetic kidneys, which provided rationale for TPL treatment. Hyperglycemic animals were subjected to vehicle or TPL treatment 3 weeks after STZ injection. Although blood glucose concentrations were not significantly affected by TPL treatment, body weight, ACR, and BUN concentration in the animals treated with TPL were significantly improved compared with the vehicle treatment group (Figure 12, C and D and Supplemental Figure 12, A–F). Animals treated with TPL exhibited reduced glomerular tuft, decreased mesangial area, lowered PtenK27-polyUb, and inhibited expression of mesenchymal markers (Figure 12, E–J and Supplemental Figure 12, G–J).

Figure 12 Triptolide prevents diabetic nephropathy. (A) Scheme of the experimental approach. C57BL/6J mice were treated with vehicle or STZ, followed with vehicle or TPL treatment. (B–D) Measurement of urine PtenK27-polyUb (B), BUN (C), or ACR (D) of vehicle, STZ and STZ + TPL animals 2 and 25 weeks after injection. Error bars indicate SD; n = 8, 8, 12, 10, 12, 12 animals (B–C) or n = 8, 10, 12 animals (D), respectively (1-way ANOVA). (E) Representative images of H&E staining, PAS staining, and immunofluorescence staining using indicated antibodies in vehicle, STZ, and STZ + TPL kidneys. Scale bars: 50 μm (black) or 100 μm (white). White circle: glomerular; black arrow: expanded mesangial area. (F–J) Statistical analysis of PAS-positive mesangial area (F), staining intensity of α-SMA (G), staining of Ub-PTEN (K80) (H), MEX3C (I), and TWIST1 (J) per Na+K+-ATPase–negative glomerular (left panels) or –positive tubules (right panels) per visual field. Error bars indicate SD; n = 8 animals; 6 independent fields per animal were calculated (1-way ANOVA). NS indicates P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

We further determined the efficacy of TPL in BTBR ob/ob-induced nephropathy. BTBR ob/ob mice exhibit increased albuminuria and glomerular mesangial matrix accumulation but marginal interstitial fibrosis (43). We treated BTBR ob/ob mice with TPL from 6 weeks old to 12 weeks old. The body weight, blood glucose, and ACR were monitored biweekly (Figure 13A). Treatment with TPL did not affect the blood glucose level or body weight of BTBR ob/ob mice. However, it significantly reduced proteinuria as indicated by reduced ACR, kidney weight, and BUN, but showed minimal effect on serum creatinine concentration and liver functions (Figure 13, B and C and Supplemental Figure 13, A–E). At 12 weeks of age, the animals were sacrificed for histological analysis. BTBR ob/ob mice exhibited enlarged glomerular tuft area and expansion of the glomerular mesangial matrix (Figure 13, D–H). BTBR ob/ob animals treated with TPL showed reduced glomerular tuft and a decreased mesangial matrix compared with the vehicle group (Figure 13, D–H). BTBR ob/ob kidneys increased PTENK27-polyUb and the status of Twist1 protein in both glomerular and tubular areas, which was efficiently inhibited upon TPL treatment (Figure 13, D–H and Supplemental Figure 13, F–G). Our findings indicated that the administration of TPL significantly improved glomerulosclerosis under diabetic conditions compared with the vehicle group.