Aspirin blocks formation of metastatic intravascular niches by inhibiting platelet-derived COX-1/thromboxane A2

Reduction of metastasis by aspirin correlates with the inhibition of thrombosis. We treated mice with different doses of aspirin (ASA; low, medium, and high), which were based on the low, medium, and high doses used in humans according to a body surface area dose conversion method and on previous literature (8, 36–38). Inhibition of COX-1 was evaluated using serum levels of TXB 2 , a stable metabolite of TXA 2 generated by platelet COX-1 activity during clotting (ex vivo) (Figure 1A and ref. 39). Greater than 95% reduction in TXB 2 ex vivo is thought to indicate physiological inhibition of COX-1 (40). The medium and high doses, but not the low dose, of aspirin reduced TXB 2 by more than 95% (Figure 1B) and, accordingly, reduced COX-1–dependent (arachidonic acid and U46619, a stable analog of TXA 2 ) agonist-induced platelet aggregation (Figure 1, C and D). COX-1–independent (ADP) platelet aggregation was not affected (Figure 1, C and D). Importantly, low-dose aspirin did not reduce serum TXB 2 more than 95% over 6 days after the treatment began, suggesting that the drug does not accumulate over time (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121985DS1).

Figure 1 Medium-dose aspirin reduces COX-1–dependent platelet aggregation. (A) Diagram of COX-1 and COX-2 products. Serum TXB 2 represents COX-1 activity in platelets. Plasma PGE 2 represents COX-2 activity in monocytes. (B) TXB 2 in serum from C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or aspirin (ASA; low, medium, or high) for 2 days before blood sampling (n = 3). (C and D) Agonist-induced aggregation of CD61-stained platelets from mice treated with vehicle or aspirin for 2 days. Arachidonic acid, U46619, and ADP were the agonists (n = 7 for vehicle group, 4 for all other groups). (E and F) Experimental design (E) and ex vivo PGE 2 levels (F) in plasma from mice in B (n = 4). Data are represented as mean + SD (B and F), mean ± range (C). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Since COX-2 is not significantly expressed in blood cells in the absence of inflammation, we assayed COX-2 inhibition using plasma PGE 2 after COX-2 induction by LPS (Figure 1, A and E, and ref. 41). All doses of aspirin reduced plasma PGE 2 levels, demonstrating inhibition of COX-2 (Figure 1F). Systemic PGE 2 metabolites (PGE 2 M) were also reduced (Supplemental Figure 2). The antiinflammatory effect of low-dose aspirin has been previously suggested (37, 42). Thus aspirin inhibited COX-2 at all doses but only inhibited COX-1 with physiological significance at the medium and high doses. Hence, the medium dose is the minimum dose to achieve antithrombotic effects in our model, similar to low-dose aspirin in humans.

The effects of aspirin on experimental metastasis were assessed in mice treated with aspirin starting 2 days before the i.v. injection of syngeneic B16F10 melanoma tumor cells (Figure 2A). Aspirin at the medium and high doses reduced the number of metastatic lung nodules by more than 50% (Figure 2, B and C). The number of colonies inversely correlated with aspirin intake (Figure 2D). Aspirin (medium dose) similarly reduced the number of metastatic lung nodules from MC-38-GFP, 4T1, and MDA-MB-231-CFP cells (Supplemental Figure 3), indicating a widespread inhibitory effect of aspirin on metastasis.

Figure 2 Aspirin reduces experimental metastasis. (A) Schematic representation of experimental metastasis assay. (B and C) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle (n = 6) or aspirin (n = 5, 5, and 6). (D) Correlation plot of urinary concentration of salicyluric acid (SUA) versus the number of metastatic lung nodules of mice in B. (E) Schematic representation of spontaneous metastasis assay. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F–I) Single disseminated tumor cells in the lungs (F) and metastatic nodules to lungs (F and G) or liver (H and I) of BALB/c mice bearing 4T1-GFP tumors, treated with vehicle or aspirin (n = 8 and 5 in F, 4 and 3 in H). Data are represented as mean + SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (B, F, and H); Spearman’s rank correlation (D). *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Spontaneous metastasis was also inhibited by aspirin. BALB/c mice with 4T1-GFP–derived subcutaneous tumors received vehicle or aspirin treatment (Figure 2E). Tumor growth was similar in both treatment groups, although aspirin treatment was associated with enhanced tumor regression (Supplemental Figure 4A). Aspirin decreased numbers of lung and liver metastases, of disseminated tumor cells in the lungs (Figure 2, F–I), and of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) (Supplemental Figure 4B) and the invasive ability of those CTCs (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E).

These data confirmed the inhibitory effect of aspirin on metastasis at doses that inhibit COX-1 activity and thrombosis, suggesting that aspirin affects metastasis establishment through an antithrombotic effect.

COX-1 inhibition is sufficient to reduce metastasis. Since aspirin inhibits both COX-1 and COX-2 at metastasis-suppressive doses, we determined the effect on metastasis of selective inhibitors of COX-1 (SC-560) or COX-2 (NS-398). Isoform specificity was confirmed by reduction of serum TXB 2 for COX-1 (Figure 3A) and plasma PGE 2 for COX-2 (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2). COX-1 inhibition by SC-560 significantly reduced the number of metastatic lung nodules from B16F10 cells (Figure 3, C and D) compared to the medium and high doses of aspirin (Figure 2B). COX-2 inhibition by NS-398 did not reduce the numbers (Figure 3, C and D), making it unlikely that metastatic seeding requires PGE 2 . However, NS-398–treated mice had smaller metastatic colonies (Figure 3, E and F), compatible with the reported involvement of COX-2 in tumor cell proliferation (15). Using other models, SC-560 also reduced experimental lung metastasis from MC-38-GFP, 4T1, and MDA-MB-231-CFP cells (Supplemental Figure 3) and spontaneous lung and liver metastasis, pulmonary dissemination (Figure 3, G–J), and CTCs and their invasiveness from 4T1-GFP tumor–bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E).

Figure 3 The inhibition of COX-1 is sufficient to reduce metastasis. (A and B) Concentration of TXB 2 in serum (n = 3) (A) or PGE 2 in LPS-stimulated plasma (n = 4) (B; see also Figure 1E) from mice treated with vehicle, SC-560, or NS-398 for 2 days. (C and D) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in lungs from C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or drugs (n = 16, 12, and 16) as in Figure 2A. (E and F) Relative area (E) and representative images (F) of metastatic nodules from H&E-stained lung sections (F) (n = 4, 3, and 4; ≥3 nodules per lung). Scale bar: 700 μm. (G–J) Single disseminated tumor cells in lungs and metastatic lung nodules (G and H) and liver metastases (I and J) in BALB/c mice bearing 4T1-GFP tumors, treated with vehicle or SC-560 (n = 8 and 7), as in Figure 2E. Control groups are the same as in Figure 2, F and H. Data are represented as mean + SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Fewer experimental metastases were generated by B16F10 cells in COX-1–/– (Ptgs1–/–, indicated here as COX-1–/–) mice than in wild-type (COX-1+/+) (Figure 4, A and B). As expected, COX-1–/– mice had decreased serum TXB 2 levels (Figure 4C) and reduced platelet aggregation (Figure 4, D and E) compared with COX-1+/+ mice. Taken together, these data indicate that the inhibition of COX-1 is sufficient to impair metastasis development. They further suggest that inhibition of COX-1 mimics the antimetastatic effect of aspirin. These results led us to ask (a) what phase of metastasis is affected by inhibition of COX-1; (b) which product of COX-1 enables metastasis; and (c) which COX-1–expressing cells are responsible for these effects.

Figure 4 COX-1 deficiency decreases experimental lung metastasis. (A and B) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in COX-1+/+ (C57BL/6) or COX-1–/– mice (n = 7), as in Figure 2A. (C) Concentration of serum TXB 2 from COX-1+/+ or COX-1–/– mice (n = 4). (D and E) Agonist-induced aggregation of platelets from COX-1+/+ or COX-1–/– mice (n = 8 and 4). Data are represented as mean + SD (A and C), median ± range (D). Unpaired t test, 2-tailed (A and C); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (D). *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Activity of COX-1 is required during the intravascular phase of metastasis. Disseminating tumor cells remain in the bloodstream for 1–4 days prior to extravasation, a time that varies depending on the model used (43). After tail vein injection, B16F10 cells were mainly intravascular after 24 hours and underwent extravasation between days 1 and 3 with the majority extravasated by day 4 (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The number of B16F10 cells rapidly decreased after injection, with only approximately 25% of the total adhered cells surviving in the lung vasculature 1 day after injection (Supplemental Figure 5C). Multicellular colonies were first noted on day 3, and micrometastases were seen on day 4 (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). With day 0 being the day of injection, treatment was given from day –2 to day +1 (–2→+1) for the intravascular phase, from day +1 to day +4 (+1→+4) for the extravasation phase, or from day +4 to day +21 (+4→+21) for the extravascular phase (Figure 5A). Aspirin and SC-560 given during the intravascular phase of metastasis resulted in reduced numbers of metastatic lung nodules similar to treatment throughout. In contrast, administration during the later extravasation and extravascular phases did not affect metastasis (Figure 5, B and C). NS-398 did not change metastasis regardless of the schedule (Figure 5D). Aspirin and SC-560, but not NS-398, reduced the number of tumor cells in the lung 24 hours after injection (Figure 5, E and F). A similar reduction was obtained in COX-1–/– mice (Figure 5, E and F). These findings suggest that COX-1 in host cells, rather than in tumor cells, is required for the pulmonary retention of tumor cells and the onset of metastasis.

Figure 5 COX-1 inhibition affects the intravascular phase of metastasis. (A) Experimental design. (B–D) Number of B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or aspirin (B), SC-560 (C), or NS-398 (D), according to A. (B) n = 14, 11, 14, 6, and 6; (C) n = 12, 12, 10, 6, and 5; (D) n = 10, 16, 10, 5, and 6. (E and F) Number of B16F10 cells (E) and representative tile scans (F; top panels, inverted look-up-table [LUT]; bottom panels, ×20 magnification) of the left lung of COX-1–/– (n = 5) or of C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle, aspirin (low, medium, and high doses), SC-560, or NS-398 (n = 12, 6, 6, 8, 6, and 5). Whole left lungs were imaged 24 hours after injection of B16F10-CMFDA cells (white). Scale bars: 1 mm (black bar), 100 μm (white bar). Data are represented as mean + SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

TXA 2 signaling driven by COX-1 is essential for metastasis. Circulating TXA 2 is the most abundant product of COX-1 in the circulatory system, mainly produced by activated platelets (4). To ask whether TXA 2 was a critical intermediary in the COX-1–dependent development of metastasis, we administered picotamide (PICO), a dual inhibitor of TXAS and antagonist of TXA 2 receptor (TP), to mice (Figure 6A) (44). This treatment reduced plasma levels of TXB 2 (Figure 6B) and platelet aggregation (Figure 6, C and D), demonstrating inhibition of TXAS activity and TXA 2 /TP signaling. Treatment of mice with picotamide significantly reduced the number of B16F10 (Figure 6, E and F) and 4T1 (Supplemental Figure 3B) metastatic lung nodules. Picotamide treatment during the intravascular phase of metastasis (PICO –2→+1) reduced the number of metastatic lung nodules (Figure 6G) and decreased the early retention of tumor cells in the lungs (Figure 6, H and I). Furthermore, picotamide decreased the number of spontaneous metastases to liver and lungs, the number of disseminated tumor cells in the lungs (Figure 6, J and K), and the number and invasive capacity of CTCs (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). Similarly, the TP antagonist vapiprost reduced platelet aggregation but not plasma TXA 2 (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C), compatible with TP antagonism. Vapiprost impaired the early persistence of tumor cells in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), further supporting the notion that TXA 2 signaling is required for early phases of metastatic seeding.

Figure 6 Inhibition of TXA 2 signaling alters the intravascular phase of metastasis. (A) Diagram of the targets of picotamide (PICO) in platelets. (B) TXB 2 in plasma from C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or picotamide for 2 days (n = 4). (C and D) Agonist-induced aggregation of platelets from C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or picotamide (n = 6 and 4). (E and F) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or picotamide (n = 6) as in Figure 2A. (G) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or picotamide, as in Figure 3A (n = 10, 14, 10, 5, and 5). (H and I) Number of B16F10-CMFDA cells (white) (H) and representative tile scans (I) of the left lung of C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or picotamide (n = 12 and 6) 24 hours after the injection of tumor cells. Scale bars: 1 mm (black bar), 100 μm (white bar). (J and K) Single disseminated cells in lungs (J) and metastatic nodules in lungs (J) or liver (K) of BALB/c mice bearing a 4T1-GFP tumor, treated with vehicle or picotamide (n = 8), as in Figure 2E. Control groups are the same as in Figure 2, F and H. Data are represented as mean + SD (B, E, G, H, J, and K), median ± range (C). Unpaired t test, 2-tailed (B, E, and H); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (C, G, J, and K). *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

We then supplemented TXA 2 using U46619, restoring basal levels of plasma TXA 2 /TXB 2 (Figure 7A) and platelet aggregation (Figure 7, B and C) in aspirin-treated mice. This restored the numbers of persistent tumor cells in the lung to control values in aspirin-treated mice 1 day after injection (Figure 7, D and E) and of experimental metastases, even when U46619 was discontinued 1 day after tumor cell injection (Figure 7, F–H). These results suggest a central role for COX-1–derived TXA 2 in the inhibition of metastasis by aspirin.

Figure 7 TXA 2 analog U46619 abrogates the inhibition of metastasis by aspirin. (A) Plasma TXB 2 in mice treated with vehicle, aspirin (medium dose), or aspirin supplemented with U46619 (ASA + U46619; n = 4). (B and C) Agonist-induced aggregation of platelets from mice treated with vehicle, aspirin, or aspirin + U46619 (n = 5, 4, and 5). (D and E) Number of tumor cells (D) and representative tile scans (E) from left lungs of mice treated with vehicle, aspirin, or aspirin + U46619 (n = 6, 6, and 5) 1 day after injection (B16F10-CMFDA, white). Scale bars: 1 mm (black bar), 100 μm (white bar). (F) Experimental design of aspirin with or without U46619 treatment. Two days before B16F10 cell injection, mice were treated with vehicle, aspirin, or aspirin + U46619 for 3 weeks (ASA + U46619) or supplemented until 1 day after injection, followed by treatment with aspirin alone [ASA + (U46619 –2→+1)]. (G and H) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in mice treated with vehicle, aspirin, aspirin + U46619, or aspirin + (U46619 –2→+1) (n = 9, 10, 9, and 8). Data are represented as mean + SD (A, D, and G), median ± range (B). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

TXA 2 synthesis by COX-1 in platelets is required for metastasis. TXA 2 is synthesized by activated platelets and is a potent agonist of platelet aggregation and a secondary mediator of thrombus expansion (4). Platelets aggregate on the surface of B16F10 cells through a TF-dependent mechanism (27). We asked whether inhibition of COX-1 leading to reduced TXA 2 levels results in decreased aggregation of platelets on tumor cells and reduced metastasis (8, 26, 45). Fluorescently labeled B16F10 cells (B16F10-CMAC) and platelets (Plts-PKH26) were injected into the opposite tail veins of mice. Platelet aggregation was observed only in the vicinity of the tumor cells, not distantly (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting that aggregation was triggered by the tumor cells. Additionally, platelets neither aggregated nor associated with the lung vasculature of naive mice (Supplemental Figure 7B), excluding the possibility that platelet aggregation resulted from euthanasia and its accompanying decreased blood flow. Treatment with aspirin, SC-560, and picotamide, but not NS-398, decreased the number and the size of clots per tumor cell (Figure 8, A–C). Similar results were obtained after coincubation of the 2 cell populations in vitro (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Pretreatment of platelets with aspirin and SC-560 diminished platelet aggregation on tumor cells, while pretreatment of tumor cells had no effect (Supplemental Figure 8, D–F). Additionally, COX-1+/+ platelets, but not COX-1–/– platelets, B16F10 cells, nor primary lung microvascular endothelial cells (LMVECs) cells, generated TXB 2 either alone or in coculture (Figure 8D). Thus, COX-1 in platelets associated with B16F10 cells is a major source of TXA 2 , and its inhibition affects platelet aggregation and thrombus expansion on tumor cells.

Figure 8 Platelet-derived TXA 2 supports metastasis. (A–C) Maximum intensity projection (MIP, median filter) of 3D confocal stacks of tumor cells (B16F10-CMAC, white) and platelets (Plts-PKH26, red) and number (B) and volume (C) of platelet aggregates per tumor cells in whole lungs of Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice, treated with vehicle, aspirin (low, medium, and high doses), SC-560, NS-398, or picotamide (n = 3). Lungs were harvested 8 hours after injection. Scale bar: 30 μm. (D) Concentration of TXB 2 in conditioned medium (CM) from cultures of B16F10 cells, LMVECs, and/or COX-1+/+ or COX-1–/– platelets (n = 3). (E and F) Number of tumor cells (E) and representative tile scans (F) of the left lung from platelet-depleted recipient mice (n = 5) at 1 day after i.v. injection of platelets (from COX-1–/– or COX-1+/+ donor mice) and tumor cells (B16F10-CMFDA cells, white). Scale bars: 1 mm (black bar), 100 μm (white bar). (G and H) B16F10 metastatic lung nodules from platelet-depleted mice reinfused with COX-1 or COX-1–/– platelets (n = 8) or COX-1+/+ platelets isolated from donor mice pretreated with vehicle, aspirin, SC-560, NS-398, or picotamide (n = 10, 9, 9, 5, and 9). Data are represented as mean + SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (B–D and G); unpaired t test, 2-tailed (E). *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

We then asked whether COX-1 inhibition in reintroduced platelets would reduce metastasis. After platelet depletion by R300 antibody, platelets isolated from vehicle-, ASA-, SC-560–, NS-398–, or PICO-treated mice or COX-1–/– mice were infused after the antibody had dissipated but before platelets regained control levels (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Platelet depletion inhibited metastasis formation by B16F10 cells (Supplemental Figure 9C) (26, 45). The reinfusion of COX-1+/+ platelets in both COX-1+/+ (Figure 8, E and F) and COX-1–/– (Supplemental Figure 9D) mice resulted in significantly greater pulmonary retention of tumor cells at 24 hours and enhanced numbers of metastatic lung colonies (Figure 8, G and H) compared with using COX-1–/– platelets. Similarly, infusion of platelets from ASA-, SC-560–, and PICO-treated mice (Figure 8, G and H) or platelet-poor plasma (Supplemental Figure 9C) did not restore lung metastasis formation. Platelets from NS-398–treated mice restored metastatic colony formation (Figure 8, G and H). Together these results establish platelets as the COX-1/TXA 2 –dependent compartment in the establishment of metastasis.

Inhibition of COX-1 reduces the adhesion of tumor cells to endothelium. Tumor cell adhesion to endothelial cells during hematogenous metastasis involves multiple mechanisms (46) and seems to be facilitated by interactions with platelets (47). We investigated tumor cell adhesion to monolayers of LMVECs in the presence of platelets under flow with a low shear stress of 0.05 dyn/cm2. Firm tumor cell adhesion to LMVECs was measured after the flow was increased to a higher shear stress (1 dyn/cm2) (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Platelet aggregates adhered to tumor cells and formed bridges between tumor cells and LMVECs (Supplemental Figure 10C). Aspirin and SC-560 reduced the adhesion of tumor cells to LMVECs and the association of platelets with tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 10, D–F, and Supplemental Video 1). While the higher shear stress did not alter adhesion of the tumor cells, interestingly, it produced a significant dissociation of platelets from tumor cells under aspirin and SC-560 treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, G–I). These data suggest that COX-1 inhibition can reduce the adhesion of tumor cells to the endothelium.

The COX-1/TXA 2 axis in platelets contributes to an intravascular metastatic niche. Microemboli are formed with tumor cells, platelets, and myeloid cells at sites of activated endothelium. The myeloid cells promote the survival of disseminating cells and their development into metastasis (27, 29, 32, 48). Using Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice to visualize monocytes and macrophages (27, 49), we found that aspirin (medium and high doses) and SC-560, but not NS-398 and picotamide, reduced clustering of monocytes/macrophages around the intravascular tumor cells (Figure 9, A and B). The magnitude of monocyte recruitment correlated with the extent of the platelet clots (Figure 9C). Treatment with aspirin, SC-560, and picotamide also reduced the extent of endothelial activation as indicated by E-selectin and VCAM-1 expression in vessels adjacent to platelet–tumor cell aggregates (Figure 9, D–F). Neither monocyte/macrophage recruitment nor endothelial activation was observed in naive mice (Supplemental Figure 7). Additionally, inhibition of COX-1/TXA 2 was associated with a larger diameter of lung vessels (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C), suggesting a decrease of vasoconstriction that might further prevent the accumulation of aggregates.

Figure 9 COX-1/TXA 2 inhibition impairs the establishment of a permissive intravascular niche. (A) MIP (median filter) of 3D confocal stacks (×20, top row) and surface reconstruction (bottom row) of tumor cells (B16F10-CMAC, white), platelets (Plts-PKH26, magenta), and Cx 3 CR1+ monocytes/macrophages (GFP, green) in whole lungs of Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice at 8 hours after injection of tumor cells and platelets. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Volume of monocyte/macrophage clusters (n = 3). (C) Correlation plot of the volume of monocyte/macrophage clusters versus the volume of clots within the cluster (n = 143). (D) MIP (median filter) of 3D confocal stacks of lung sections from Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice treated with vehicle or drugs and injected with tumor cells (B16F10-CMRA, white). Activated endothelial cells were immunofluorescently labeled with an anti–E-selectin (green) or anti–VCAM-1 (magenta) antibody. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E and F) Number of tumor cells within an 80-μm radius from E-selectin– or VCAM-1–expressing vessels (E) (32) and fluorescence intensity of E-selectin or VCAM-1 (F) (n = 3). Data are represented as mean + SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Analogous effects resulted from coinfusion of COX-1–/– platelets and B16F10 cells in COX-1+/+ mice, with a decrease in platelet aggregation on tumor cells (Figure 10, A–C), association of tumor cells with activated endothelium (Figure 10, D–F), diameter of blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F), and recruitment of monocytes/macrophages to tumor cells (Figure 10, G and H) in comparison with mice infused with COX-1+/+ platelets.

Figure 10 TXA 2 from platelets mediates the generation of the prometastatic intravascular niche. (A–C) MIP (median filter) of 3D confocal stacks of tumor cells (B16F10-CMAC, white) and platelets (Plts-PKH26, red) in lungs of platelet-depleted Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice (A) and quantification of the number (B) and volume (C) of clots per tumor cell (n = 3), at 8 hours after injection of tumor cells and COX-1+/+ or COX-1–/– platelets. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D–F) MIP (median filter) of 3D confocal stacks of lung sections labeled for E-selectin (green) and VCAM-1 (magenta) (D), number of tumor cells associated with E-selectin– or VCAM-1–expressing vessels (E), and fluorescence intensity of E-selectin or VCAM-1 (F) (n = 3) in lung sections from platelet-depleted Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice injected with tumor cells and COX-1+/+ or COX-1–/– platelets. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G and H) MIP of 3D confocal stacks (×20, top row) and surface reconstruction (bottom row) of tumor cells (B16F10-CMAC, white), platelets (Plts-PKH26, magenta), and Cx 3 CR1+ monocytes/macrophages (GFP, green) (G) and quantification of the volume of monocyte/macrophage clusters (H) (n = 3) in whole lungs of platelet-depleted Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice injected with tumor cells and COX-1+/+ or COX-1–/– platelets. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are represented as mean + SD. Unpaired t test, 2-tailed. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.001.

The COX-1/TXA 2 pathway contributes to a pulmonary premetastatic niche. The ability of disseminated tumor cells to colonize distant sites is enhanced by the systemic effects of a primary tumor, generating a premetastatic niche (50). To test the effect of inhibition of the COX-1/TXA 2 pathway on the establishment of a lung premetastatic niche, mice bearing B16F10 subcutaneous tumors were treated with aspirin and injected i.v. with tumor cells to induce lung metastasis before the occurrence of spontaneous metastasis (Figure 11A). Aspirin treatment was started after the initiation of tumor growth and interrupted 2 days before tumor cell injection to avoid a direct effect of platelet inhibition on metastatic seeding. The increased numbers of metastatic lung nodules, indicative of the establishment of a premetastatic niche, were completely abrogated by treatment with aspirin (Figure 11B). Aspirin did not affect the number of nodules in mice without subcutaneous tumors (Figure 11B), further supporting the prometastatic role of intact COX-1/TXA 2 axis in platelets at the moment of tumor cell injection.

Figure 11 The COX-1/TXA 2 pathway is required for the establishment of the premetastatic niche. (A) Experimental design. (B) Number of B16F10 metastatic lung nodules in C57BL/6 mice bearing no tumor (naive) or subcutaneous B16F10 tumor (SC), treated with vehicle or aspirin (medium dose) as in A (n = 5, 3, 5, and 5). (C and D) Numbers of GFP+ monocytes/macrophages per field of view (FOV) in naive or SC Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice treated with vehicle or aspirin (C), and representative confocal images of lung sections from mice (D). Lungs were harvested 11 days after s.c. inoculation of tumor cells, before i.v. injection of B16F10 cells (n = 3). Scale bar: 200 μm. Data are represented as mean + SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Lung preconditioning has been linked to the recruitment of myeloid cells with the support of the coagulation system (27, 51, 52). The numbers of Cx 3 CR1-GFP+ monocytes/macrophages in the lungs of mice bearing tumors were greater than those in lungs of naive mice. Aspirin abolished this increase in monocytes/macrophages in the premetastatic lungs (Figure 11, C and D) but did not affect the numbers in naive mice (Figure 11C). Taking into account the role of platelets in the recruitment of myeloid cells (27, 29, 33) and the effect of the TXA 2 inhibitor picotamide on the establishment of spontaneous metastasis (Figure 6, J and K), together these data suggest that the establishment of a lung premetastatic niche depends on the COX-1/TXA 2 pathway in platelets.

TXA 2 signaling, not other platelet activation pathways, is required for the establishment of the intravascular metastatic niche. To understand whether platelet aggregation generally is critical for creating a metastatic niche or whether TXA 2 signaling is more specifically required, we tested clopidogrel, an antagonist of the P2Y12 ADP purinergic receptor, and eptifibatide, an inhibitor of α IIb β 3 integrin (also known as GPIIb/IIIa), both used clinically to reduce platelet aggregation (53–56). Clopidogrel and eptifibatide significantly reduced ADP-induced platelet aggregation (Figure 12, A and B) without affecting plasmatic TXB 2 levels in vivo (Figure 12C), compatible with a functional COX-1/TXA 2 pathway in platelets. Unlike aspirin, clopidogrel and eptifibatide did not affect the early persistence of B16F10 melanoma cells in the lungs (Figure 12, D and E), suggesting that TXA 2 signaling in the context of platelet aggregation is essential for the establishment of the early metastatic niche.

Figure 12 Platelet activation pathways other than COX-1/TXA 2 are not required for early metastatic seeding. (A and B) ADP-induced aggregation of CD61-stained platelets from C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle, clopidogrel, or eptifibatide for 2 days (n = 4). (C) TXB 2 in plasma from mice treated with vehicle or drugs for 2 days (n = 4, 3, 3, and 4). (D and E) Number of B16F10-CMFDA cells (white) (D) and representative tile scans (E) of the left lung of C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle or drugs (n = 10, 6, 6, and 5), imaged at 24 hours after the injection of tumor cells. Scale bars: 1 mm (black bar), 100 μm (white bar). Data are represented as median ± range (A), mean + SD (C and D). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *0.01 < P ≤ 0.05; **0.001 < P ≤ 0.01.

All together our data describe a signaling network centered on platelet-derived TXA 2 that can be inhibited by aspirin treatment, leading to a reduced seeding efficiency and metastasis (Figure 13).