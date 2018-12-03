TLR-stimulated IRAKM activates caspase-8 inflammasome in microglia and promotes neuroinflammation

Mice. WT, CX3Cr1-CreER-EYFP, CX3Cr1GFP, NLRP3–/–, and Casp8fl/fl on C57BL/6 mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. ASCfl/fl mice were generated in our lab as previously reported (3). IRAKMfl/fl mice were generated in our lab (Figure 4, A and B). Casp8–/– and Rip3–/– mice were a gift from William J. Kaiser, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Emory Vaccine Center, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Il1β–/– mice were a gift from Yoichiro Iwakura, Institute for Biomedical Sciences, Tokyo University of Science, Yamazaki, Noda, Japan. All the mice were on C57BL/6 background and maintained at Cleveland Clinic. Age- and sex-matched littermate control mice were used for each experiment.

Human brain and spinal cord specimens. The human brain and spinal cord specimens from patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis were provided by Richard Reynolds, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom.

Cell line. The human microglia cell line SV40 was provided by Theoharis C. Theoharides, Department of Integrative Physiology and Pathobiology, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA. Plasmocin was used to rule out contamination during the cell culture.

Reagents. Anti-CD19 (1:400, 1D3) was from eBioscience. Anti-CD45 (1:500, 30-F11), anti-F4/80 (1:200, BM8), anti-CD4 (1:200, L3T4), anti-Ly6C (1:300, HK1.4), anti–IFN-γ (1:200, XMG1.2), anti–IL-1R/CD121a (1:500, JAMA-147, 113505), lgG isotype control of IL-1R (1:500, HTK888), and ly6G (1:300, 1A8) were from BioLegend. Anti-ASC (22514-R, 04-147 Millipore), anti-NLRP3 (1:500, H-66), and actin (β-actin antibody [C4], sc-47778) were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Millipore. Anti–IL-1β (1:1,000, AF-401-NA), ELISA kit (IL-1b, IL-23, IL-6, CCL20, CXCL1, CXCL5), anti–IL-17A (1:300, 559502), anti-CD8 (1:300, 553041), Brdu (550891), anti-Ly6G (1:300, 1A8), and CD8 (1:300, 553041) were purchased from BD Biosciences. Cleaved caspase-8 (9496 and 9429 from CST; ALX-804-448 from Enzo), P-IKBa (1:1,000, 2859), IKBa (1:1,000, 4812), cleaved caspase-1 (4199), IRAK1 (1:1,000, 4504), IRAK2 (1:1,000, 4367), and anti–human IL-1b (1:1,000, 2021) were from Cell Signaling Technology (CST). IRAKM (1:1,000, PAB7483) was from Abnova. Anti–caspase-1 (p20) mouse monoclonal antibody (AG-20B-0042) was from Adipogen. Anti-Ki67 (1:1,000, ab15580), anti-Brdu (ab1893, 1:200), and HMGB1 (ab81876 and ab181949) were from Abcam. Caspase-1/8 FLICA (97 and 99) were purchased from ImmunoChemistry. YVAD-fmk (ALX-260-154-R100) and IETD-fmk (550380) were purchased from Enzo and BD Biosciences. Luxol Fast Blue MBS Solution (26681) was purchased from Electron Microscopy Sciences. Protein A and G sepharose (17-046901, 17-061801) were from GE Healthcare. ATP (A1852) and TERM119 (1:200, HPA051870) were from Sigma-Aldrich. IBA1 (1:200, 019 19741) was from Wako. CPGB (ODN 2006 and ODN 1826) was from Invivogen. Escherichia coli LPS serotype O1101:B4 (201) was from List Biological Laboratories. IL-1Ra (Anakinra) was purchased from AMGEN.

Quantitative real-time PCR. EAE mice were euthanized and perfused with 1× PBS to remove the blood. The spinal cords were harvested and total RNA was extracted using TRIzol reagent according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen). The cDNA was synthesized with Oligo (dT) primers and superscript II reverse transcriptase (Invitrogen) by using 1 μg total RNA. The cDNA was resuspended in 100 μl H 2 O, and 2 μl cDNA samples were used for real-time PCR in a total volume of 20 μl SYBR Green reagent (Invitrogen) and specific primers. All gene expression results are expressed as arbitrary units relative to the expression of β-actin. The following real-time PCR (RT-PCR) primers were used for mouse genes: IL-17A, 5′-gtccagggagagcttcatctg-3′ and 5′-cttggcctcagtgtttggac-3′; IFN-γ, 5′-ctcatggctgtttctggctg-3′ and 5′-ccttttgccagttcctccag-3′; TNF-α, 5′-ccaccacgctcttctgtcta-3′ and 5′-gatctgagtgtgagggtctgg-3′; Ccl20, 5′-cacaagacagatggccgatg-3′ and 5′-cccttttcacccagttctgc-3′; Cxcl1, 5′-ccagagcttgaaggtgttgc-3′ and 5′-tgaaccaagggagcttcagg-3′; IL-1b, 5′-ccatcctctgtgactcatggg-3′ and 5′-tcagctcatatgggtccgac-3′; IL-6, 5′-GACAAAGCCAGAGTCCTTCAGAGAG-3′ and 5′-CTAGGTTTGCCGAGTAGATCTC-3′; β-actin, 5′-AGATGTGGATCAGCAAGCAG-3′ and 5′-GCGCAAGTTAGGTTTTGTCA-3′; IL-18, 5′-gccgacttcactgtacaacc-3′ and 5′-gtctggtctggggttcactg-3′; IL-23/p19, 5′-TCCCTACTAGGACTCAGCCAACTC-3′ and 5′-ACTCAGGCTGGGCACTG-3′; STEAP4, 5′-gaacactagatgcaagccaa-3′ and 5′-gagagatccttggtccagtgg-3′.

Cell surface and intracellular staining. For cell surface staining, single-cell suspensions were incubated with Fc blocking buffer (Fc block diluted in FACS buffer at 1:50 ratio) on ice for 30 minutes at 4°C. After washing, the cells were stained with cell surface antibody for 30 minutes at 4°C. For intracellular staining, single-cell suspensions were cultured for 5 hours with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA, 20 ng/ml, MilliporeSigma) plus ionomycin (500 ng/ml, MilliporeSigma). GolgiStop (1:500, BD Biosciences) was added during the final 2 hours of incubation. After washing, cells were fixed by fixation/permeabilization solution (BD Cytofix/Cytoperm Kit, BD Biosciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After incubation with Perm/Wash buffer (BD Biosciences) for 1 hour, antibodies for intracellular staining were added for 1 hour in 4°C and cells were analyzed on a FACSCalibur (BD Biosciences).

Primary microglia culture. Adult 6-week-old mice were euthanized and perfused with PBS to remove the blood, followed by brain collection and digestion with the Adult Brain Dissociation Kit (130-107-677, MACS) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The digested brain was homogenized and primary microglia were isolated by a discontinuous Percoll gradient. Isolated microglia were seeded on the plate and cultured with DMEM/F12 supplemented with 100 U/ml penicillin and streptomycin, 10% FBS, and 5 ng/ml mouse GM-CSF (415-ML/CF, R&D Systems) After 14 days, microglia were harvested by collecting the culture media and centrifuging for 5 minutes at 412 g. The purity of the microglia were confirmed by flow cytometry analysis after being stained with antibodies against CD45 and CD11b (>99% purity).

Generation of chimeric mice. The chimera mice were generated as previously reported (36). Briefly, 6-week-old recipient mice were subjected to 9 Gy of total body lethal irradiation and allowed for 4 hours of recovery before reconstitution with bone marrow cells. Six-week-old donor mice were sacrificed by CO 2 asphyxiation and bone marrow cells were flushed from femurs and tibias. The recipient mice were transferred with 1.5 × 107 WT bone marrow cells in 150 μl 1× PBS intravenously through retro-orbital venous sinus. Mice were fed with gentamicin-containing (10 μg/ml) drinking water for an additional 4 weeks before subjected to MOG immunization.

Tamoxifen injection. Tamoxifen-induced Cre expression was performed as previously reported (2) (Supplemental Figure 1A). One week before bone marrow transplantation, tamoxifen was administered i.p. at 5 mg/mouse for 4 consecutive weeks (once per week). EAE was induced after tamoxifen treatment (4 weeks after bone marrow transplantation).

Induction and assessment of EAE. Active EAE and adoptive transfer (passive) EAE were induced and assessed as previously described by our group (2, 3, 37). Briefly, for the adoptive transfer, donor mice were immunized with MOG 35–55 subcutaneously and spleen/draining lymph nodes were harvested 10 days after immunization. The cells were cultured for 5 days with MOG 35–55 at a concentration of 25 μg/ml under either Th1 cell–polarizing conditions (20 ng/ml IL-12, R&D Systems; 2 μg/ml anti–IL-23p19, eBiosciences) or Th17 cell–polarizing conditions (20 ng/ml IL-23, R&D Systems). We injected recipient mice with 3.0 × 107 polarized MOG 35–55 -specific Th1 or Th17 cells 4 hours after exposing them to 5 Gy sublethal irradiation. Clinical scores were assessed in a double-blinded manner every other day.

BrdU incorporation assay. The animals were administrated BrdU (50 mg/kg, once per day) for 3 consecutive days by i.p. injection. Brains and spinal cords were fixed with 4% PFA overnight followed by dehydration with 15% and 30% sucrose for an additional 2 days. Tissues were quickly frozen in OCT and cut as 20 μm/slice. Tissue sections were treated with 2 M hydrochloric acid for 30 minutes at room temperature followed by treatment with 0.01 M borate buffer (pH 8.2) for 30 minutes at room temperature. Slices were then subjected to immunohistochemistry analysis.

Intracerebroventricular injection of microglia. Microglia injection was performed as previously reported (22). Briefly, microglia isolated from WT or IL-1b–/– adult naive mice were injected (5.5 × 105 in 4 μl PBS per mouse) into the cerebrospinal fluid (mediolateral, −0.8 mm; anteroposterior, −0.4 mm; dorsoventral, −2.5 mm) of Csf1rfl/flCx3cr1cre mice after Cre induction by tamoxifen injection followed by immunization with MOG 35–55 peptide.

Histological analysis. EAE mice were perfused with PBS and PFA before harvesting spinal cords. The spinal cord was quick-frozen in OCT and cut to approximately 10- to 20-μm thickness. Sections were stained with H&E and with Luxol Fast Blue (Electron Microscope Sciences) for evaluation of inflammation and demyelination, respectively.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The media from cultured microglia was harvested and centrifuged. The supernatant was subjected to ELISA (all kits from R&D Systems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The concentration of cytokines in the media was adjusted based on the standard curve.

Immunofluorescence staining. Immunofluorescence staining was performed as previously reported (2). Briefly, sections were washed and blocked, followed by incubating with first antibodies overnight at 4°C. After washing and incubating with a second antibody for 1 hour at room temperature, the slices were either stained with DAPI or mounted for the microscope. All images were captured with a confocal microscope (Artemis or Keyence BZ-X710).

Immunoblotting and immunoprecipitation. Cells were lysed in lysis buffer (0.5% Triton X-100, 20 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 12.5 mM β-glycerophosphate, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM NaF, 2 mM dithiothreitol, 1 mM sodium orthovanadate, 2 mM EGTA, 20 mM aprotinin, 1 mM phenylmethylsulfonyl fluoride). Protein lysate (20 μg) was run per lane on an approximately 8%–12% SDS-PAGE gel and subjected to immunoblotting with different antibodies. Coimmunoprecipitation experiments were performed as previously described (2, 38). To avoid the heavy chain band, we used a different source (such as immunoprecipitation with rabbit-derived antibody and probe with mouse-derived antibody) to target the same protein.

Statistics. The P values of clinical scores were determined by 2-way multiple-range ANOVA for multiple comparisons. Other P values were determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. All results are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. All data were from at least 2 independent experiments.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted and approved by the Cleveland Clinic Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. The human tissue experiments were approved by the ethics committees at Imperial College London and the Cleveland Clinic. Written informed consent was received from participants prior to inclusion in the study.