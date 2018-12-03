Fbxo22-mediated KDM4B degradation determines selective estrogen receptor modulator activity in breast cancer

Ubiquitylation and degradation of KDM4B is essential for cofactor dynamics on ER and determines the antagonistic activity of TAM. Given that E2-induced transcriptional activity in MCF7 cells is regulated by proteasome-mediated degradation (33, 34), we speculated that the antagonistic activity of TAM might also be regulated by proteasome-mediated protein degradation. First, we determined the kinetics of the antagonistic activity of 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT). E2-depleted MCF7 cells were stimulated by the addition of E2. Estrogen signaling was then antagonized by treatment with 4-OHT six hours after E2 stimulation. We found that the levels of transcripts of GREB1 and EBAG9, known ER targets, increased and reached a maximum 4 hours after the addition of E2. The levels then decreased and reached a minimum 6 hours after the addition of 4-OHT (Figure 1A), indicating that estrogen signaling is rapidly antagonized after TAM treatment. We then examined whether the proteasome inhibitor MG132 affected the antagonistic activity of 4-OHT on ER-mediated transcription in MCF7 cells. After 4-OHT treatment, we observed that the EBAG9 and GREB1 transcripts were maintained at higher levels in the presence of MG132 than those in the absence of MG132 (Figure 1A). ER formed a complex with KDM4B and SRC-3, a known coactivator of steroid receptors, as well as with p300 (35, 36), after E2 treatment (Figure 1B). This complex dissociated after 4-OHT addition, and, in turn, ER formed a complex with the N-CoR repressor and HDAC3. Treatment with MG132 suppressed these cofactor dynamics. Similar results were obtained when we treated T47D cells with 4-OHT (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121679DS1). Removal of E2 from E2-containing medium abolished the E2-induced transcriptional activation of both genes (Figure 1C). Again, treatment with MG132 compromised this abrogation and suppressed the dissociation of KDM4B, SRC-3, and p300 from ER by the removal of E2 (Figure 1D). Given these results, we speculated that selective degradation of KDM4B complexed with ER by proteasomes might trigger ER cofactor dynamics. As expected, we found that KDM4B depletion resulted in the dissociation of SRC-3 and p300 from ER, even in the presence of E2 (Figure 1E). Together, our results suggested that selective degradation of KDM4B on ER by proteasomes is likely to trigger cofactor dynamics and facilitate the antagonistic activity of TAM in ER-positive breast cancer cells.

Figure 1 Proteasome-dependent protein degradation is required for the antagonistic activity of TAM. (A) Experimental outline (top). MCF7 cells starved of E2 for 72 hours were cultured in medium containing E2 (10 nM) for 6 hours and then incubated in medium containing 4-OHT (100 nM) with or without MG132 (10 μg/ml). Total RNA from the treated cells collected at the indicated time points was subjected to qRT-PCR analysis using the indicated primers. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.001 and ***P < 0.005, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Nuclear extracts (NEs) of cells treated as in A were collected at 12 hours and immunoprecipitated using the indicated antibodies and then subjected to immunoblotting. (C) MCF7 cells starved of E2 for 72 hours were cultured with medium containing E2 (10 nM) for 18 hours (E2), or for 6 hours with or without MG132 (10 μg/ml) and then starved of E2 (E2-dep) for 12 hours. Total RNA from the treated cells was subjected to qRT-PCR analysis using the indicated primers. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Nuclear extracts of cells treated as described in C were immunoprecipitated using the indicated antibodies and subjected to immunoblotting. (E) MCF7 cells expressing the indicated doxycycline-inducible shRNAs (Dox-shRNA-MCF7 cells) were starved of E2 in the presence of doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 72 hours and then treated with E2 (10 nM) for 6 hours. Nuclear extracts were immunoprecipitated using the indicated antibodies and subjected to immunoblotting.

Fbxo22 forms a ternary complex with KDM4B and ER, depending on the type of ligand. We next examined a factor that selectively degrades KDM4B complexed with ER. Given that Fbxo22 has been reported to be related to KDM4A function (31), we examined whether it regulates KDM4B as well. Although the steady-state levels of KDM4A, 4C, and 4D were comparable between WT and Fbxo22-depleted cells, we found that the levels of KDM4B markedly increased (Figure 2A), whereas the levels of KDM4B mRNA did not vary (Supplemental Figure 2A). KDM4B protein was more stable in Fbxo22-depleted cells than in the control MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B). To address the question of whether SCFFbxo22 ubiquitylates KDM4B complexed with ER, we first examined complex formation between ER and Fbxo22. When FLAG-HA–tagged Fbxo22 (FH-Fbxo22) was expressed in MCF7 cells in the presence of MG132, a sequential immunopurification using anti-FLAG and anti-HA antibodies revealed that ER interacted with FH-Fbxo22 (Figure 2C). The endogenous interaction between ER, Fbxo22, and KDM4B was also confirmed in the presence of MG132 in MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2C). Importantly, we observed that the interaction between ER and KDM4B was markedly enhanced when endogenous Fbxo22 was depleted in the absence of MG132 in MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E ). Given that Fbxo22 possesses 3 distinct functional domains, F-box, FIST-N, and FIST-C (32), we speculated that Fbxo22 forms a multimeric complex with ER and KDM4B. Using Fbxo22 mutants lacking the FIST-N or FIST-C domains, we found that ER and KDM4B bound to FIST-N and FIST-C domains in MCF7 and T47D cells, respectively (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2F). In addition, when FLAG-tagged Fbxo22 was expressed in MCF7 and T47D cells, sequential immunoprecipitation confirmed a ternary complex comprising FLAG-Fbxo22, ER, and KDM4B in the presence of MG132 (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Fbxo22 forms a ternary complex with ER and KDM4B in a ligand type–dependent manner in MCF7 cells. (A) MCF7 cells expressing the indicated doxycycline-inducible shRNAs (Dox-shRNA-MCF7 cells) were treated with doxycycline (1 μg/ml). At the indicated time points, the lysates were subjected to immunoblotting. (B) The indicated Dox-shRNA-MCF7 cells, in the presence of doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 24 hours, were treated with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide (CHX) and analyzed as in A. The relative KDM4B intensities were determined using ImageJ software. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Dox-FLAG-HA-Fbxo22-MCF7 cells, in the presence or absence of doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 48 hours, were treated with MG132 (10 μg/ml) for 4 hours. The whole-cell extracts (WCEs) were sequentially immunoprecipitated using anti-FLAG M2 gel and anti-HA gel and then subjected to immunoblotting. (D) MCF7 cells were treated with MG132 (10 μg/ml) for 4 hours. WCEs were immunoprecipitated and subjected to immunoblotting using the indicated antibodies. (E and F) The indicated Dox-shRNA-MCF7 cells were incubated with doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 48 hours and analyzed as in D. (G) MCF7 cells, Dox-WT FLAG-Fbxo22 (WT) cells, or mutant cells lacking FIST-N (ΔFN) or FIST-C (ΔFC) were treated as in C. WCEs were immunoprecipitated using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel and subjected to immunoblotting. (H) Dox-FLAG-Fbxo22-MCF7 cells were treated as in C. WCEs were sequentially immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG M2 gel and anti-ER antibodies and subjected to immunoblotting. Dox-FLAG-Fbxo22-MCF7 cells were starved in E2-depleted medium with or without doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 72 hours and treated with or without 0.1 nM, 1 nM, or 10 nM E2 (I) or E2 (10 nM) and/or 1 nM, 10 nM, or 100 nM 4-OHT (J) in the presence of MG132 (10 μg/ml) for 6 hours. WCEs were immunoprecipitated using the indicated antibodies and subjected to immunoblotting.

We then examined the effects of an agonist or antagonist binding to ER in Fbxo22 interaction. FLAG-Fbxo22 binding to ER was decreased by the addition of E2 in a dose-dependent manner in the presence of MG132, although its binding to KDM4B was not affected in MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 2H). We observed that a reduction of FLAG-Fbxo22 binding to ER in the presence of E2 and MG132 was reversed by the addition of 4-OHT in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 2I). These results suggest that Fbxo22 preferentially binds to unliganded or 4-OHT–bound ER, but not to E2-bound ER.

SCFFbxo22 ubiquitylates KDM4B complexed with ER in a manner dependent on the type of ligand. Although the level of KDM4B was not affected by ectopic expression of either Fbxo22 or ER, the expression of both proteins decreased KDM4B expression levels (Figure 3A), thus suggesting that SCFFbxo22 might specifically ubiquitylate KDM4B complexed with ER for subsequent degradation. To examine this possibility, we first examined whether the F-box domain of Fbxo22 or the catalytic activity of KDM4B plays a role in the regulation of KDM4B stability. Although reintroduction of WT Fbxo22 reversed KDM4B stabilization in Fbxo22-KO cells, that of a mutant Fbxo22 lacking the F-box (ΔFbox) failed to do so (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, Fbxo22 destabilized both WT KDM4B and a catalytic mutant (H189A) of KDM4B to a similar extent (Supplemental Figure 3B). Taken together, the results suggest that the F-box (ubiquitylation activity) of Fbxo22, but not the catalytic activity of KDM4B, is essential for SCFFbxo22-dependent regulation of KDM4B stability. We then performed an in vivo ubiquitylation assay under denaturing conditions. Although Fbxo22-induced ubiquitylation of KDM4B was weakly detected without ectopic expression of ER, this signal was enhanced by coexpression of ER in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3B). Together, these results suggested that SCFFbxo22 ubiquitylates KDM4B complexed with ER for proteasomal degradation. Given that Fbxo22 preferentially binds to unliganded or 4-OHT–bound ER, ubiquitylation of KDM4B complexed with ER by SCFFbxo22 probably depends on the type of ligand bound to ER. We observed that the ubiquitylation of KDM4B complexed with ER was compromised by the addition of E2 and that this reduced ubiquitylation was recovered by adding 4-OHT (Figure 3C). Taken together, SCFFbxo22 preferentially ubiquitylates KDM4B complexed with unliganded or 4-OHT–bound ER.

Figure 3 SCFFbxo22 preferentially ubiquitylates KDM4B complexed with unliganded or 4-OHT–bound ER. (A) Lysates from MCF7 cells expressing Fbxo22 and/or ER were subjected to immunoblotting using the indicated antibodies. Numbers shown at the bottom of the KDM4B blot indicate relative signal intensities. (B) Fbxo22-KO HeLa cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids, treated with MG132, and lysed under denaturing conditions. WCEs were subjected to StrepTactin (Strep) pulldown, followed by immunoblotting. (C) Fbxo22-KO HeLa cells expressing the same genes as indicated in B were treated in the presence or absence of E2 and 4-OHT. WCEs were subjected to StrepTactin pulldown, followed by immunoblotting. St2-KDM4B, tandem strep-II–tagged KDM4B.

SCFFbxo22-mediated degradation of KDM4B is required for the antagonistic activity of SERMs. On the basis of the observation that the antagonistic activity of 4-OHT against E2 signaling requires proteasome-mediated protein degradation (Figure 1, A–E), SCFFbxo22-mediated ubiquitylation of KDM4B complexed with ER for degradation is probably essential for this antagonistic activity through cofactor dynamics. Treatment with 4-OHT in E2-stimulated MCF7 and T47D cells resulted in strong suppression of EBAG9 and GREB1 transcription, whereas the same antagonistic activity of 4-OHT was suppressed in E2-stimulated MCF7 and T47D cells lacking Fbxo22 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Likewise, transcriptional suppression of ER by E2 removal also required Fbxo22 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Reintroduction of WT Fbxo22 reversed the antagonistic activity of 4-OHT (Supplemental Figure 6A). Depletion of Fbxo22 and its reintroduction, per se, did not affect transcriptional induction of ER target genes by E2. After E2 stimulation, ER formed a complex with KDM4B and SRC-3 in both control and Fbxo22-depleted cells. After treatment with 4-OHT, KDM4B and SRC-3 dissociated from ER, whereas N-CoR associated with ER in control MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast, we did not observe these cofactor dynamics in Fbxo22-depleted cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B), and we observed similar results after E2 depletion (Supplemental Figure 5B). KDM4B depletion also resulted in a marked suppression of E2-induced transcriptional induction of EBAG9 and other ER target genes, independent of the presence of Fbxo22, confirming the epistasis of KDM4B in regulating the antagonistic activity of 4-OHT (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 4 Antagonistic activity of 4-OHT requires Fbxo22 via AF1 activity in MCF7 cells. (A) Experimental outline (top). Dox–shFbxo22–MCF7 cells were starved of E2 in the presence or absence of doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 72 hours, treated with E2 (10 nM) for 6 hours, and then treated with 4-OHT (100 nM). Total RNA from the treated cells at the indicated time points was subjected to qRT-PCR analysis. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Nuclear extracts from the cells treated as in A at 12 hours were immunoprecipitated using the indicated antibodies and subjected to immunoblotting. (C) U2OS cells expressing WT ER or its Δ44 mutant were treated and analyzed as in A. ****P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

As mentioned above, the transcriptional activity of ER is elicited by AF1 and AF2. Thus, we determined whether ER activity in Fbxo22-depleted cells in the presence of 4-OHT depends on AF1 and/or AF2. U2OS cells, with or without Fbxo22, that expressed full-length WT ER or its Δ44 mutant lacking AF1 activity were stimulated with E2 and then treated with 4-OHT (Supplemental Figure 7A). We found that the antagonistic activity of 4-OHT was suppressed in E2-stimulated U2OS cells expressing WT ER in the absence of Fbxo22, while this activity was maintained in those expressing Δ44 ER, also in the absence of Fbxo22 (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 7B). Thus, the results suggest that ER activity in the presence of 4-OHT in cells lacking Fbxo22 depends on AF1 activity. The role of Fbxo22 in antagonistic activity against ER signaling appeared to be specific to SERMs, but not SERDs, showing that Fbxo22 depletion had a similar effect or no effect at all on the antagonistic activity of toremifene and fulvestrant, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8A). The cofactor dynamics on treating cells with toremifene required Fbxo22, but the dynamics with fulvestrant did not (Supplemental Figure 8B). Thus, these results suggested that SCFFbxo22-mediated degradation of KDM4B on the ER is required for cofactor dynamics specifically upon SERM treatment.

In order to further confirm the essential role of Fbxo22 in ligand-mediated assembly of coactivators and ER, we examined the real-time cellular dynamics of ER-coactivator complexes in living cells. We used a CFP-tagged lac repressor–ER chimera (CFP-LacER) in live cells to discretely immobilize ER on stably integrated Lac operator arrays as a means to examine the recruitment of YFP–SRC-1 as well as KDM4B. CFP-LacER was reported to retain the ability to activate transcription in an agonist-dependent manner (37). Agonist- or antagonist-dependent ER–SRC-1 interactions were analyzed using U2OS-LacO-I-SceI TetO cells (38) expressing CFP-LacER and YFP–SRC-1. In the absence of E2, we found that most of the CFP-LacER localized at LacO foci in either control or Fbxo22-depleted cells, whereas YFC–SRC-1 did not (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In the presence of E2, more than 70% of CFP-LacER foci colocalized with those of YFP–SRC-1 in control cells, but failed to do so in cells in the additional presence of 4-OHT. In contrast, more than 70% of CFP-LacER foci colocalized with those of YFP–SRC-1 in the presence of E2 in Fbxo22-depleted cells, and nearly 50% of CFP-LacER foci still retained colocalization with YFP–SRC-1 in the presence of both E2 and 4-OHT.

We then examined the colocalization of FLAG-KDM4B with CFP-LacER and YFP–SRC-1 foci using U2OS-LacO-I-SceI TetO cells expressing CFP-LacER, YFP–SRC-1, and FLAG-KDM4B. An immunofluorescence analysis using anti-FLAG antibodies demonstrated that FLAG-KDM4B also colocalized with CFP-LacER and YFP–SRC-1 foci in control and Fbxo22-depleted cells in the presence of E2, whereas it failed to do so in control cells in the presence of both E2 and 4-OHT (Figure 5, A and B). Again, FLAG-KDM4B colocalized with CFP-LacER and YFP–SRC-1 foci in Fbxo22-depleted cells in the presence of both E2 and 4-OHT. Taken together, these results also indicate the essential role of Fbxo22 in cofactor dynamics upon shutdown of E2 signaling by 4-OHT.

Figure 5 Essential role of Fbxo22 in 4-OHT–induced dissociation of SRC-1 from ER in living cells. (A) The indicated Dox-shRNAs-U2OS-LacO-I-SceI-TetO cells expressing FLAG-KDM4B were transfected with YFP–SRC-1 and CFP-ERα-Lac plasmids, followed by treatment with doxycycline (1 μg/ml) in E2-depleted medium for 72 hours. These cells were then treated with or without E2 (10 nM) and/or 4-OHT (100 nM) for 2 hours and fixed with 4% formaldehyde. The resultant cells were subjected to immunostaining with anti-FLAG antibody. Representative images are shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Cells positive for triple colocalization of CFP-ERα-Lac, YFP–SRC-1, and FLAG-KDM4B foci were counted. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Fbxo22 is required for 4-OHT–mediated SRC-3 release from almost all ER-SRC-3–bound genomic regions. We then mapped genome-wide ER- and SRC-3–binding events by ChIP-sequencing (ChIP-Seq) analysis. We performed the analysis using MCF7 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells. Cells were estrogen starved for 72 hours and subsequently stimulated for 2 hours with E2 (10 nM) or E2 plus TAM. As a result, we identified a total of 12,645 and 23,216 enriched ER peaks in MCF7 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells, respectively, in cells treated with E2, and 26,751 and 19,924 enriched ER peaks in MCF7 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells, respectively, in cells treated with E2 plus 4-OHT. These results suggested that 4-OHT is unlikely to affect the interaction between ER and its target regions. The above 4 data sets shared 8,528 overlapping ER peaks. We then identified 1,723 and 5,572 enriched SRC-3 peaks in MCF7 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells, respectively, in the presence of E2. These 2 data sets shared 469 SRC-3 peaks, and nearly 90% of these peaks (n = 410) overlapped the ER peaks (Figure 6A). To determine the amount of SRC-3 that was associated with ER, we focused on the 410 overlapping SRC-3 peaks. The box-and-whisker plot clearly showed a significant decrease in SRC-3 associated with ER in MCF7 cells treated with E2 plus 4-OHT, whereas this decrease was not observed in Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells (Figure 6B). The heatmap showed a marked decrease in SRC-3 sequencing reads across the 410 regions in MCF7 cells treated with E2 plus 4-OHT compared with those treated with E2 alone. In contrast, the densities of SRC-3 sequencing reads were not affected by the addition of 4-OHT to Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells (Figure 6C). Indeed, treatment of MCF7 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells with E2 promoted ER recruitment to the promoter regions of the GREB1 and IGFBP4 genes (Figure 6D). The ER was retained on these promoters after treatment with E2 plus 4-OHT in both cells. SRC-3 was also recruited to the same regions as those of ER bound on the promoters in the presence of E2 in both MCF7 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells. In contrast, in MCF7 cells, SRC-3 dissociated from the promoters when the cells were treated with E2 plus 4-OHT, whereas in Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells, it was retained on the promoters under the same conditions. Taken together, these results clearly indicate that Fbxo22 plays a critical and universal role in TAM-induced dissociation of SRC-3 from almost all ER- and SRC-3–binding genomic regions.

Figure 6 Genome-wide analysis revealed that TAM-mediated dissociation of SRC-3 from ER requires Fbxo22 on almost all ER- and SRC-3–binding sites. (A) ChIP binding site counts and proximity relationships. Venn diagram of binding sites for ER with sequence centers within 0.1 kb of each other were identified as a shared peak within 4 data sets (MCF7 cells with E2 and E2 plus 4-OHT, and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells with E2 and E2 plus 4-OHT) and those of SRC-3 were identified as a shared peak within 2 data sets (MCF7 cells with E2 and Fbxo22-depleted MCF7 cells with E2). (B) Tag counts of SRC-3 binding within the 410 shared SRC-3 peaks shown in A. ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Heatmap visualization of ER and SRC-3 in the indicated MCF7 cells. (D) Genome browser snapshot of ChIP-Seq samples for ER (black) and SRC-3 (green) in GREB1 and IGFBP4 gene loci in the indicated MCF7 cells.

Fbxo22 is required for TAM-induced inhibition of breast cancer cell growth both in vitro and in vivo. Estrogen is required for MCF7 cell growth (39). Therefore, we examined whether Fbxo22 is a prerequisite for growth suppression of MCF7 cells by 4-OHT. A colony formation assay revealed that treatment with 4-OHT completely suppressed MCF7 cell proliferation in the presence of E2, whereas Fbxo22 depletion decreased the suppressive activity that was reversed by reintroduction of WT, but not ΔFbox, Fbxo22 (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 10A). We observed similar results in 2 other breast cancer cell lines, ZR75-1 and T47D, whose proliferation was also found to be dependent on estrogen stimulation (Supplemental Figure 10B). KDM4B depletion also resulted in a marked suppression of E2-induced MCF7 cell growth, independent of the presence of Fbxo22 (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Fbxo22 is required for 4-OHT–mediated inhibition of breast cancer cell growth both in vitro and in vivo. (A) The indicated Dox-shRNA-MCF7 cells with or without doxycycline-inducible FLAG-Fbxo22 were starved of E2 in the presence of doxycycline (1 μg/ml) for 72 hours, treated with E2 (10 nM) in the presence or absence of 4-OHT (100 nM) for 6 hours, and then subjected to a quantitative colony formation assay. Representative images and results (mean ± SD) are from 3 independent experiments. (B) MCF7 cells expressing the indicated doxycycline-inducible shRNAs were treated as in A and subjected to a quantitative colony formation assay. Results are shown as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (C) Tumor growth of the control (n = 5) or Fbxo22-KO (n = 5) T47D cells transplanted into the mammary fat pads of NOD/Scid mice was measured over a 2-week period with E2 pellet supplementation and then over a 4-week period with TAM pellet supplementation. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Welch’s t test. (D) Mice as in C were sacrificed 6 weeks after transplantation. The tumors were then excised and weighed. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Welch’s t test. (E) Images of tumors excised from mice as in D are shown. The weight of each tumor is indicated below the images. (F) Paraffin-embedded tumor sections from 5 mice harboring WT or Fbxo22-KO T47D cells were subjected to immunohistochemical analyses using anti–Ki-67 antibodies and antibodies against cleaved caspase 3. Ki-67–positive and cleaved caspase 3–positive cells were counted, and their numbers were normalized to that of cell nuclei in each section. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.05, by2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next examined whether Fbxo22 is also required for the antagonistic activity of TAM in vivo. Control or Fbxo22-KO T47D breast cancer cells (3 × 106 cells) were xenotransplanted into the mammary fat pads of female NOD/Scid mice. Two weeks after the transplantation, the mice were transplanted with a TAM pellet, and tumor growth was analyzed. Before TAM treatment, we observed that both control and Fbxo22-KO cells formed tumors of comparable size in all transplanted mice, indicating that Fbxo22 deletion, per se, did not affect T47D growth in female NOD/Scid mice. Remarkably, the mice that received Fbxo22-KO cells after TAM treatment showed progressive tumor growth, whereas those that received control cells did not (Figure 7C). Consistent with this, the colony formation of Fbxo22-KO T47D cells was significantly enhanced, even in the presence of E2 and 4-OHT when compared with parental and WT T47D cells, and this enhancement was effectively reversed when WT Fbxo22 was reintroduced (Supplemental Figure 10C). Six weeks after transplantation, the mice were sacrificed, and the tumors were analyzed. We found that the tumors composed of Fbxo22-KO T47D cells were significantly heavier than those composed of WT T47D cells (Figure 7D). Representative images of pairs of tumors are shown in Figure 7E. Immunohistochemical analyses using tumor tissues revealed reduced apoptosis and increased proliferation of T47D cells lacking Fbxo22 (Figure 7F). Taken together, these results suggested that Fbxo22 is essential for the antagonistic activity of TAM in vitro and in vivo through selective degradation of KDM4B complexed with ER.

Fbxo22 expression predicts outcomes in patients with ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancers. The essential role of SCFFbxo22 as a determining factor of TAM sensitivity in breast cancer cells suggests that the level of Fbxo22 may be used as a predictive value for patients with ER-positive breast cancers. To explore this possibility, we performed immunohistochemical analysis of a set of 163 primary ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer specimens to determine Fbxo22 levels. The immunohistochemical study revealed heterogeneous nuclear staining in healthy mammary glands (Figure 8A), whereas homogenous nuclear staining was detected in tumor tissue (Figure 8B, left panel). In some cases, staining was not detected (Figure 8B, right panel). We scored a specimen as negative for Fbxo22 staining when less than 1% of the tumor cells showed nuclear staining. Of the 163 specimens, 49 (30.1%) were scored as negative for Fbxo22 (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 11A). Fbxo22 negativity was correlated with high Ki-67 levels and a negative progesterone receptor (PR) status, a result possibly reflecting the aggressive biological features of the protein (Supplemental Table 1). However, Fbxo22 status was not correlated with lymph node involvement or tumor grade (Supplemental Table 1). Remarkably, the tumors lacking Fbxo22 expression were significantly associated with reduced relapse-free survival (RFS) compared with tumors positive for Fbxo22 (Figure 8C). This significant difference was preserved in separate cohorts of luminal A–like (low Ki-67), node-negative, and grade-1 tumor cases with even higher hazard ratios (HRs) (Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 11B). Furthermore, Fbxo22-negative breast cancer showed significantly poorer RFS in a cohort of patients who received TAM treatment (Figure 8F), but not in a cohort of patients who were not given TAM (Supplemental Figure 11C). In the total cohort of 163 patients, the Ki-67–high, node-positive, and tumor grade-2/-3 patients had poorer outcomes, although the differences were not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F). In multivariate survival analyses, the lack of Fbxo22 was independently predictive of a poorer RFS (Supplemental Table 2). Together, the clinical data indicated that lack of Fbxo22 results in a poorer outcome in ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, regardless of low Ki-67 expression, node-negative status, low tumor grade, or treatment with TAM. The association of Fbxo22 expression with RFS in ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer was further validated in another patient cohort at a different institution with a monoclonal antibody that we established (Figure 8G and see Supplemental Figures 16, A and B). Furthermore, we analyzed the association of Fbxo22 expression with RFS in ER-negative breast cancer. Low expression levels of Fbxo22 were not associated with poor outcomes, but rather with relatively better outcomes (Supplemental Figure 12), suggesting that the observed effect of Fbxo22 on breast cancer prognosis is specific to ER-positive cancers. These results may be attributed to Fbxo22 suppression causing resistance to TAM, as indicated by our in vitro results. Recently, a poor prognosis for breast cancer patients with low Fbxo22 expression levels was also reported, although the authors proposed an ER-unrelated function of Fbxo22 in breast cancer metastasis, and subset analysis for prognosis of the subtypes was not addressed (40).