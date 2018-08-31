Hgf/Met activation mediates resistance to BRAF inhibition in murine anaplastic thyroid cancers

Development of mouse anaplastic thyroid cancer by inducible expression of BRAFV600E and loss of p53. We generated mice with thyroid-specific loss of p53 and doxycycline-inducible (dox-inducible) expression of BRAFV600E (Figure 1A). The dox-dependent transactivator rtTA gene is present as a latent allele within the Rosa locus, requiring excision of a Lox-stop-Lox (LSL) cassette by Cre recombinase for its expression (24, 25). Dox-treated Tpo-Cre/LSL-rtTA_GFP/tetO-BRAFV600E mice have an approximately 2-fold increase in Braf mRNA, with a BrafWT/BRAFV600E ratio of approximately 1:1 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120966DS1). Despite receiving dox for 6 months, these mice did not develop thyroid cancer (data not shown). However, when crossed with Trp53fl/fl mice (26) to generate the quadruple transgenic line Tpo-Cre/LSL-rtTA_GFP/tetO-BRAFV600E/Trp53fl/fl (BRAF/p53), approximately 50% of compound animals developed large thyroid cancers after a mean of 9 weeks on dox (Figure 1B). Tumors were only found in quadruple transgenic mice treated with dox, and in the vast majority of those mice, tumors were unilateral. Histology of 15 BRAF/p53 tumors showed them all to be ATC, as evidenced by spindle-shaped cells, giant cells, high mitotic rate, necrosis, and extrathyroidal invasion (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Examination of the lungs from 10 animals with ATC found metastatic foci in 5. In addition, 5 mice had metastases to either lymph nodes (n = 3) or skull (n = 2) (Supplemental Figure 3). The ATCs showed strong pERK staining (Supplemental Figure 2B) and, consistent with human ATCs (27, 28), they were heavily infiltrated with macrophages, marked by Iba1 immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 1 BRAFV600E-driven mouse model of ATC. (A) Genetic schema of mouse model of dox-inducible BRAFV600E-driven ATCs. Left: LSL-rtTA-ires-GFP construct targeted to the Rosa allele, which only expresses rtTA after Cre excision. Expression of rtTA transduces expression of a tetO-driven myc-tagged BRAFV600E in the presence of dox. Right: Exons 2–10 of Trp53 are flanked by loxP sites (red arrows) in Trp53fl mice. Thyroid-specific inactivation of Trp53 and expression of rtTA is achieved by crosses with TPO-Cre mice. (B) ATC-free survival of TPO-Cre negative (normal), TPO-Cre/LSL-rtTA-GFP/tetO-BRAFV600E (BRAF), TPO-Cre/Trp53fl/fl (p53), and BRAF/p53 mice after switching to dox-impregnated chow. Each cohort consisted of at least 9 mice. (C) Left: H&E staining of thyroid tumor sections from TPO-Cre/LSL-rtTA-GFP/tetO-BRAFV600E/Trp53fl/fl (BRAF/p53) mouse on dox showing an ATC with giant cells (double arrow) and spindle-shaped cells (single arrow). Scale bar, 50 μm. Middle: Representative H&E staining of ATC remnant 3 weeks after dox withdrawal showing marked fibrosis with small foci of thyroid cells with benign morphology (arrow). Scale bar, 20 μm. Right: ATCs that recurred after genetic inhibition of BRAFV600E (arrow: spindle-shaped tumor cell). Scale bar, 50 μm.

Transition from PTC to ATC is associated with increased MAPK output. To investigate possible differences in the intensity of MAPK pathway activation between BrafV600E-driven PTCs and ATCs, we calculated a MAPK score by adapting previously reported approaches that integrate the magnitude of expression changes in a number of transcripts known to be regulated by MAPK signaling (refs. 29, 30, and Supplemental Table 1). We found a highly significant increase in MAPK transcriptional output between PTCs from TPO-Cre/LSL-BRAFV600E (31) and the BRAF/p53 ATCs. We corroborated this by comparing PTCs to ATCs in previously published BrafV600E-driven mouse models (32), as well as in human ATCs (refs. 5, 33, and Supplemental Figure 1B). The higher MAPK output in the current BRAF/p53 ATC model was associated with increased expression of transgenic BRAF, likely resulting from higher levels of rtTA (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). However, this was not the case in ATCs driven by postnatal, tamoxifen-induced, Cre-dependent knockin of BrafV600E in the context of Tp53 loss, where Braf levels were comparable to those of PTCs developing in mice with intact Trp53 alleles (Supplemental Figure 1E). Interestingly, expression of a number of genes encoding effectors that downregulate MAPK signaling, including dual-specificity phosphatases (DUSPs) and the Sprouty-related proteins SPRED1 and 2, was lower in BrafV600E murine and human ATCs than in Braf-mutant PTCs (Supplemental Table 2).

BRAF/p53 ATCs regress upon switching off BRAF expression, but eventually recur in a BRAF-independent manner. To investigate if the ATCs were addicted to oncogenic BRAF, animals confirmed by MRI to have tumors were placed on a dox-free diet, and imaged 3–4 weeks later (Figure 2, A and B). Approximately 20% of the mice died in the first week after dox withdrawal (67% died within 1–4 days, and 33% died on days 5–7). MRIs of most of these mice showed marked tracheal compression at the time that dox was removed from the diet, and death was attributed to asphyxia due to the large tumor burden at the time of diagnosis. All others had profound tumor regression by 3 weeks (Figure 2, A and B), and markedly increased progression-free and overall survival as compared with mice continued on dox, none of which survived longer than 3 weeks (Figure 2C). The response to dox withdrawal was also seen in lymph node and skull metastases (Supplemental Figure 3). Histological examination of the residual lesions revealed debris, fibrosis, and small nests of tumor cells (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 4A). The majority of the remaining thyroid follicular cells had a benign appearance. However, a few tumor cells with PTC-, PDTC-, or ATC-like features were observed in 5 of 9 tumor remnants (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4A). IHC for myc-tagged BRAFV600E and pERK demonstrated strong expression of the oncoprotein and activation of the MAPK pathway in the primary ATCs, which was absent in the tumor remnants (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 2 BRAFV600E-driven mouse ATCs are addicted to the oncoprotein, but frequently recur. (A) MRI images of a representative BRAF/p53 mouse showing an ATC (left), then regression 3 weeks after dox withdrawal (middle), and a recurrence 7 weeks later (right). (B) Tumor volume before and 3–4 weeks after withdrawal of dox (n = 27). Volume of 2 normal thyroid glands is shown for comparison. (C) Kaplan-Meier curve showing progression-free survival of BRAF/p53 mice harboring an ATC and continued on dox (ATC+dox) versus after dox withdrawal (ATC-dox). Control BRAF/p53 mice without MRI evidence of ATC at the time of dox withdrawal (no ATC-dox) are shown in red. Each cohort consisted of at least 13 mice. (D) Histological diagnoses of 15 primary tumors, 9 tumor remnants after dox withdrawal, and 22 recurrent tumors.

Over an 18-month period of dox withdrawal, 87% of mice off dox experienced a recurrence, with a median progression-free survival of 45 weeks (95% CI: 36.6–71). Recurrences occurred in the thyroid bed in 84% (32 of 38) of mice, consistently within the lobe where the original ATC was detected. Relapses were only present at distant sites in 16% (6 of 38) of mice, including lung, lymph node, and skull. Histology of relapses showed greater heterogeneity than in the primary tumors (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 5). The majority resembled primary ATCs (Figure 1C, Figure 2D, and Supplemental Figure 5). However, others were classified as PDTCs, ATCs with osteosarcoma transformation, or mucin-producing adenocarcinomas (Supplemental Figure 5). A cohort of mice without detectable tumors after 1 year off dox was placed back on a dox-containing diet. Tumors regrew within 2 weeks in 8 of 9 mice (Supplemental Figure 6), and the remaining one became ill after 6 weeks as a result of a large lung metastasis. One mouse with a dox-induced recurrence was put back on the dox-free diet and the tumor remained stable at 4 weeks, ultimately progressing 4 weeks later (Supplemental Figure 6).

To explore the mechanisms driving tumor recurrence, we first examined whether BRAFV600E was expressed despite withdrawal of dox, as dox-independent expression of rtTA-driven oncoproteins has been found to be a common mechanism for tumor regrowth in similarly designed mouse models. This is often associated with acquired mutations in the rtTA transgene, which allow it to transactivate the tetO promoter in a dox-independent manner (34–36). Only 3 of 20 relapses expressed the myc-tagged BRAFV600E mRNA (Supplemental Figure 7A), although none of these developed mutations in rtTA. Primary ATCs clustered together by gene expression profiling, whereas ATC recurrences clustered apart from the primary tumors and from each other, consistent with their heterogeneous histological characteristics (Supplemental Figure 7B). As the primary ATCs were driven by an oncoprotein that signals exclusively through MAPK, we next explored whether the recurrent tumors had a high MAPK transcriptional output in the absence of BRAFV600E expression). The ATC recurrences were more variable in this respect than the primary tumors, but they consistently showed an increase in the MAPK output score compared with normal thyroid (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Reactivation of the MAPK pathway drives tumor recurrences. (A) MAPK output score for normal mouse thyroid, BRAF-PTCs (from TPO-Cre/LSL-BrafV600E mice) (31), BRAF/p53 ATCs, and recurrent tumors was calculated from expression array data of flash-frozen tissue from recurrent tumors using MAPK transcriptional targets (n = 4–7) (29). (B) Response of primary or recurrent tumors to dox withdrawal or to treatment with PLX4720 (administered in drug-impregnated chow) or CKI (1.5 mg/kg/d). Tumor volume was measured 11 days after starting the intervention (n = 4–9). (C) Iba1 IHC (left) in (i) normal thyroid, (ii) untreated primary ATCs, (iii) primary ATCs 11 days after withdrawal of dox, or (iv) starting CKI. Bars (right) represent average percent of tumor positive for Iba1 from at least 6 animals. (D) IC 50 of the MEK inhibitor CKI in cell lines derived from primary or recurrent tumors. Each dose was run in triplicate. Bars represent the IC 50 values for cell lines 16509 (n = 4), 36244 (n = 3), and 34286 (n = 2). IC 50 for cell lines 92, 16921, and 36934 was calculated from a single experiment. (E) Dose response of CKI on MEK and ERK phosphorylation in the cell lines listed in D. Cells from the primary ATCs were grown on dox, whereas recurrent tumors were off dox. Cells were treated for 1 hour with the indicated doses of CKI, collected, and protein was isolated for Western blotting with antibodies to pERKT202/Y204, tERK, pAKTS473, and pMEKS217/221.

Primary ATCs were refractory to the RAF kinase inhibitor PLX4720 (Figure 3B), consistent with the previously reported adaptive resistance to these compounds in BRAFV600E human ATC cell lines (12). By contrast, CH5126766 (CKI), an allosteric inhibitor of MEK that locks this kinase in an inactive complex with RAF proteins and blunts feedback-induced reactivation of MAPK (37), evoked major responses in the primary tumors as well as in 3 of 4 ATC recurrences (Figure 3B). The marked reduction of primary ATC volume after 11 days of suppressing BrafV600E expression was associated with a decrease in tumor-associated macrophages, as demonstrated by Iba1 IHC. This effect was also observed in mice treated with CKI (Figure 3C). CKI also blocked growth and MAPK signaling in cell lines derived from primary and relapsed ATCs (Figure 3, D and E).

We next investigated potential differences in gene expression pathways or programs between the primary ATCs and the recurrent tumors. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of expression array data revealed decreased markers of T cell activation in all recurrent tumors (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). This was supported by analysis of the data through the use of IPA (Qiagen; https://www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuitypathway-analysis), where 11 of the top 20 canonical pathways showed a blunting of immune response or inflammatory processes in the recurrent tumors (Supplemental Figure 8C). Interestingly, the recurrent ATCs also showed GSEA evidence of increased polycomb repressor complex 1 (PRC1) activity as compared with the primary tumors (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). All ATC relapses exhibited a signature of BMI-1, a core PRC1 component that regulates cell stemness and has been implicated in the pathogenesis of numerous cancer types.

Met amplification drives ATC recurrences after BRAF silencing. The sensitivity of the dox-independent ATC recurrences to CKI prompted us to explore whether these tumors had acquired a de novo somatic mutation in a gene encoding a MAPK pathway effector. We first performed targeted sequencing of hotspots in mouse Nras, Hras, Kras, and Braf and of the entire coding sequences of Eif1ax, Mek1, and Mek2. One of 8 relapses negative for expression of myc-tagged BRAFV600E harbored an activating mutation of Hras (HrasQ61K), but no mutations were found in any of the others. We then performed whole-exome sequencing of 11 recurrent tumors that were found to have a high MAPK transcriptional output and/or demonstrated sensitivity to MEK inhibition. Mutation calling algorithms identified 67,575 somatic alterations among the 11 recurrent tumors. Of these, 271 were found to be clonal (mutant allele frequency at least one-quarter the tumor purity), nonsynonymous, and within coding regions or within a splice site (Supplemental Table 3, data set 1). Each alteration was found in a single sample, except for Cdv3, Fnbp1, Map3k5, and Olfr521, which were each identified in 2 samples. None of these recurrent alterations had a known direct connection with MEK/ERK activation. Analysis of the 271 altered genes using the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) showed the genes to be significantly enriched in DAVID terms related to antigen processing, guanylate-binding protein, calcium ion transport, and autoimmune thyroid disease (Supplemental Table 4).

We also mined the data for copy number changes and found only 2 loci altered in more than 2 recurrent tumors. These included a focal loss of chromosome 11, which corresponds to the floxed Trp53 allele, and a focal amplification on chromosome 6, present in 5 of 11 samples. Examination of regions altered in recurrent tumors without the chromosome 6 amplification did not show any other amplification events of recognized cancer drivers (Supplemental Table 5). The minimal region of chromosome 6 amplification contained only 7 genes: Tfec, Tes, Cav2, Cav1, Met, Capza2, and St7 (Figure 4A). Of these we focused on Met, as it has been reported to play a role in acquired (17) and adaptive (18, 38) resistance to BRAFV600E inhibition in BRAFV600E-mutant melanoma models (38, 39). Supplemental Table 6 summarizes the main drivers identified in the recurrent tumors.

Figure 4 Met amplification and Hgf overexpression in recurrent tumors. (A) IGV of copy number changes determined by FACET from exome sequencing reads of recurrent ATCs. Focal amplification of chromosome 6 was seen in 5 of 11 tumor relapses. The minimal common amplicon includes Tfec, Tes, Cav2, Cav1, Met, Capza2, and St7. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR demonstrates overexpression of Met and Hgf in recurrent tumors with Met amplification. Bars represent the fold change in expression of Met and Hgf compared with primary ATCs. Quantitative RT-PCR for primary ATCs and recurrent tumors were run in triplicate.

We confirmed that Met was overexpressed in the relapsed tumors with Met amplification (Figure 4B). Interestingly, the Met ligand Hgf was also selectively overexpressed in the Met-amplified recurrences, but not in the recurrent ATCs that were diploid for Met (Figure 4B). Cell lines derived from relapses with Met amplification retained Met and Hgf overexpression compared with cell lines derived from primary ATCs or from recurrences that were Met diploid (Figure 5A). Met-amplified lines were exquisitely sensitive to the growth inhibitory effects of the highly specific Met inhibitor PF-04217903, whereas primary ATC and non–Met amplified cells were resistant (Figure 5B). Similar findings were observed with the FDA-approved Met inhibitor crizotinib (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). PF-04217903 (Figure 5C) or crizotinib (Supplemental Figure 9C) inhibited Met phosphorylation only in the Met-amplified tumor cells, and blocked MAPK and PI3K signaling. Knockdown of Hgf in a Met-amplified cell line with a shRNA that reduced Hgf mRNA levels by 70% decreased pMET, pERK, and pAKT, supporting a role for cell-autonomous Hgf overexpression in the acquired resistance to loss of BRAFV600E (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Met amplification and Hgf overexpression mediate ATC recurrence after suppression of BRAF. (A) Met and Hgf expression in cell lines derived from primary ATC and recurrent tumors with and without Met amplification. Quantitative RT-PCR for all cell lines was run in triplicate. (B) Left: Dose response of the selective Met inhibitor PF-04217903 on growth of cell lines derived from primary and recurrent tumors with or without Met amplification. Cells were counted after 6 days of exposure to drug or vehicle. Right: Corresponding IC 50 for PF-04217903 in the indicated cell lines. Each dose was run in triplicate. Bars represent the average of 2–3 experiments. (C) Western blots of primary and recurrent tumor cell lines 1 hour after addition of the indicated dose of PF-04217903. Similar results were obtained in a second experiment. (D) Western blots of recurrent tumor cell line with Met amplification stably infected with a scrambled or Hgf shRNA at the indicated time after removing Hgf.

We next tested the activity of PF-04217903 in mouse allografts of Met-diploid and Met-amplified recurrent ATC cells. A single dose of 30 mg/kg or 45 mg/kg PF-04217903 by oral gavage was equally effective at inhibiting Met phosphorylation and downstream signaling in vivo in the allograft of the Met-amplified line (Figure 6A). Accordingly, PF-04217903 caused significant regression (P = 0.005 at day 15) of the Met-amplified ATC tumors, but was ineffective in the Met-diploid allografts (Figure 6B).