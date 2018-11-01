Targeted delivery of immune therapeutics to lymph nodes prolongs cardiac allograft survival

HEVs proliferate and expand in the DLN. The HEV is the target of our delivery platform, and as a proof of concept for its utility in this model, we compared the quantity and expansion of HEVs in a naive LN and a DLN following transplantation. A skin allograft (from BALB/c) was placed near the spine, behind the shoulder blade, of the recipient mice (C57BL/6), and allograft-draining axillary LNs (DLNs) were removed at day 8 after transplant. In comparison with the naive LN, the DLN was larger in size, and contained a higher quantity of HEVs (Supplemental Figure 1A, top panel; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120923DS1). Sections of naive LN and DLN were imaged by an EVOS Auto Imaging System to assess the number and size of the HEVs (bar graphs, ***P < 0.001, n = 3 mice per group; Supplemental Figure 1B). To visualize the HEV unit more precisely, the naive LN and DLN underwent 3D imaging of solvent-cleared organs (iDISCO), followed by MECA79 staining, which demonstrated a marked increase in the size of HEVs in the DLN, as compared with a naive LN (Supplemental Figure 1A, bottom panel). Blood flow is an important determinant of the delivery of particles to the DLN, and in keeping with HEV expansion, color Doppler echocardiography demonstrated much higher blood flow to the DLN, as compared with naive LN (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Synthesis and characterization of MECA79-IR800-NPs. To achieve targeted delivery to the LN, we have engineered NPs that bind to HEV-expressed PNAd and can mimic the footsteps of lymphocyte migration across the HEV. The PNAd molecules are a series of glycoproteins, coated with Sialyl-LewisX, and are bound by MECA79 mAb (18). We have previously demonstrated that MECA79-coated MPs accumulate in LNs, but we wished to ensure that NPs accumulate in a similar fashion. We therefore initially synthesized a PLGA-based NP loaded with IR800 dye (IR800-NP) via a single-step nanoprecipitation self-assembly method. MECA79 was then conjugated to the surface of the NP by pretreatment of MECA79 mAb with tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine hydrochloride (TCEP) to reduce the disulfide bonds and thereby create free thiol groups that could attach to maleimide groups on the surface of the NP (Figure 1A). The hydrodynamic diameters of the nonconjugated (IR800-NP) and MECA79-conjugated (MECA79-IR800-NP) NPs were measured by dynamic light scattering as follows: IR800-NPs, 62.85 ± 0.97 nm; MECA79-IR800-NPs, 103.5 ± 1.16 nm. The surface charge of NPs was measured as –16.2 ± 0.67 mV and –8.86 ± 0.43 mV, respectively (***P < 0.001, n = 4–24 per group) (Figure 1B). The NPs appeared uniformly spherical (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Targeted delivery of NPs to DLNs. (A) Schematic of IR800-NP synthesis and conjugation with MECA79 mAb. (B) Hydrodynamic size distribution and ζ-potential of the IR800-NPs and MECA79-IR800-NPs (mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). (C) Representative transmission electron microscopy image of IR800-NPs. (D) Skin allograft recipients were injected i.v. with either IR800-NPs or MECA79-IR800-NPs at day 7 after transplantation. Live fluorescence imaging at 24 hours after administration (i.v.) showed greater fluorescence signal in the DLNs (Axi LN and Bra LN) of mice injected with MECA79-IR800-NPs. (E) Biodistribution of MECA79-conjugated and nonconjugated NPs, in addition to uninjected control, assessed via fluorescence imaging at 24 hours after injection (i.v.) of NPs (DLN: control vs. IR800-NP vs. MECA79-IR800-NP: 6,179 ± 2,307 vs. 12,033 ± 766.1 vs. 33,779 ± 3,096, mean ± SEM, ANOVA test, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, n = 3 mice per group, 1–2 LNs from each mouse). (F) Trafficking of MECA79-conjugated NPs into DLNs and NDLNs (NDLN vs. DLN: 11,536 ± 732.1 vs. 33,264 ± 2,046, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001, n = 4–6 mice per group, 2 LNs from each mouse).

Trafficking of MECA79-conjugated NPs to LNs. MECA79-conjugated and nonconjugated NPs (each loaded with IR800 dye) were injected i.v. 7 days after transplantation of skin allografts. Live fluorescence imaging of the recipient performed at 24 hours after injection showed a higher fluorescent signal in the DLNs — the axillary LNs (Axi LNs) and brachial LNs (Bra LNs) — of mice injected with MECA79-IR800-NPs, as compared with those injected with nonconjugated IR800-NPs (Figure 1D). The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of the DLN was significantly higher in MECA79-IR800-NP–injected mice than in the control group (noninjected) and IR800-NP–injected mice (control vs. IR800-NP vs. MECA79-IR800-NP: 6,179 ± 2,307 vs. 12,033 ± 766.1 vs. 33,779 ± 3,096, ***P < 0.001, n = 3 mice per group, 1–2 LNs from each mouse) (Figure 1E). We also examined the biodistribution of MECA79-conjugated and nonconjugated NPs into various organs following i.v. injection. No difference was noted in the trafficking of MECA79-conjugated and nonconjugated NP to the lung and spleen. However, a higher MFI was observed in the liver of animals treated with MECA79-IR800-NP, as compared with the control and IR800-NP (Figure 1E). MECA79-IR800-NPs localized to the DLNs at a much higher rate in comparison with the nondraining popliteal and para-aortic LNs (NDLNs), as measured by MFI (NDLN vs. DLN: 11,536 ± 732.1 vs. 33,264 ± 2,046, ***P < 0.001, n = 4–6 mice per group, 2 LNs from each mouse) (Figure 1F).

Next, we assessed whether NP egresses from the LN to the lymph fluid of the thoracic duct. We collected lymph from the thoracic duct at 1, 3, and 7 days following the injection of MECA79-IR800-NPs (n = 3 mice). However, we were unable to detect MECA79-IR800-NPs in the lymph by fluorescence microscopy, indicating a lack of trafficking of NPs within the lymphatic system.

The accumulation of MECA79-NPs in LNs is dependent on its binding to PNAd-expressing HEV. Next, we examined the histological distribution of NPs within the DLN at 2, 6, and 24 hours after injection. Sections were stained for PNAd with MECA79 mAb (green), cell nuclei were stained with DAPI, and MECA79-NPs were visualized in red (Figure 2A). MECA79-NPs localized initially to the HEV (2 hours), then to the areas adjacent to the HEV (6 hours), and subsequently progressed into the interstitium of the DLN by 24 hours (Figure 2A). Significantly fewer NPs were detected in the DLNs of mice injected with nonconjugated NPs (Figure 2B). Given that MECA79 is an IgM antibody, we also used a nonspecific isotype IgM antibody as a control and tested the trafficking of IgM-conjugated NPs (IgM-NPs). Significantly fewer IgM-NPs trafficked to the LNs than MECA79-NPs, highlighting the specificity of MECA79 mAb in directing NPs effectively to the LNs (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Histological characterization of MECA79-NP trafficking in the DLN. (A) MECA79-IR800-NPs (in red) can be detected in the HEV (in green) at early time points and infiltrate to adjacent areas in parenchyma of LNs at later time points. (B) Nontargeted IR800-NPs were not detected in the DLN. (C) Lack of PNAd expression and impaired trafficking of MECA79-IR800-NPs to the LNs of double-knockout mice. (D) MFI quantification of axillary LNs showing no difference between C57BL/6 mice and NOD-scid mice at 24 hours after injection of MECA79-IR800-NPs (34,356 ± 837.7 vs. 31,918 ± 2,515, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, P = NS, n = 3 mice per group, 2 LNs from each mouse). (E) Immunofluorescence analysis of the DLN showed colocalization of MECA79-IR800-NPs with CD11c+ and CD3+ cells (scale bar: 100 μm).

We further tested the specificity of the trafficking of MECA79-NPs through the use of a double-knockout (DKO) mouse, which lacks two N-acetylglucosamine-6-O-sulfotransferase enzymes (GlcNAc6ST-1 and GlcNAc6ST-2) that are responsible for the biosynthesis of L-selectin ligands in the HEV (23). Twenty-four hours after the injection of MECA79-IR800-NPs into naive DKO mice, their axillary LNs were harvested and stained for PNAd and CD31. No PNAd expression or MECA79-IR800-NPs were detected in the LNs of the DKO mice (Figure 2C). Sialyl-LewisX, a sugar moiety of PNAd, is also expressed on lymphocytes (17). We injected MECA79-NPs into NOD-scid mice, in order to exclude the possibility that NPs accumulate in the LNs by binding to lymphocytes that shuttle them into the LNs. Imaging performed at 24 hours after injection revealed that the MECA79-NPs accumulated to a similar extent in the LNs of NOD-scid mice versus WT mice (34,356 ± 837.7 vs. 31,918 ± 2,515, P = NS, n = 3 mice per group, 2 LNs from each mouse), indicating that this process is independent of the presence of lymphocytes (Figure 2D).

Next, we examined whether leukocytes in the LN internalized NPs. At 24 hours after injection, LNs were harvested and stained for CD11c, CD11b, B220, and CD3. The majority of MECA79-NPs costained with CD11c and CD3 (Figure 2E). To further examine the capacity of CD11c+ dendritic cells (DCs) to internalize our NPs, we isolated and cultured murine DCs in vitro with IR800-NPs, which confirmed that these NPs are internalized by DCs (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Characterization and optimization of the conjugation of MECA79 mAb to NPs. The process of antibody conjugation often creates heterogeneous antibody products (24, 25). We used a native (non-denaturing) gel to assess the molecular weight (MW) of the antibody products formed following the reduction of MECA79 mAb with TCEP. Intact MECA79 mAb appears to be a mixture of a pentamer and a hexamer (Figure 3A). Decreasing the ratio of MECA79 mAb to TCEP created by-products with MWs of approximately 400 and 200 kDa, and maximizing this ratio created a monomer with MW of approximately 200 kDa (Figure 3A). Then, we tested the efficacy of each conjugation protocol by examining the effect of the various antibody by-products on the in vivo trafficking of the NPs. The MFI of LNs isolated from animals 24 hours after i.v. injection of NPs was compared and is shown in Figure 3B. Reduction of MECA79 mAb into a monomer-only product of approximately 200 MW resulted in the most robust trafficking of NPs to the LNs (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Optimization of conjugation of MECA79 mAb to the NPs. (A) Native (nonreducing) 3%–12% gel showed the effect of the reduction of MECA79 mAb with various MECA79/TCEP ratios on its molecular weight. (B) Corresponding trafficking of MECA79-NPs to LNs, as assessed by fluorescence imaging (mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001, n = 3–5 mice per group, 2–4 LNs from each mouse). (C) Hydrodynamic diameter of anti-CD3-NPs versus MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs (mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, n = 3 per group). (D) Sustained release profile of anti-CD3 from NPs over a duration of 14 days (n = 3 per group). (E) Western blot analysis of DLNs showed a significant increase in anti-CD3 expression in the MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated group (5 μg of anti-CD3) in comparison with the no-treatment and free anti-CD3 groups (5 μg of anti-CD3). β-Actin was used as a loading control. The fold change over the syngeneic sample was calculated after densitometric analysis and correction for β actin (control vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 0 vs. 0.87 ± 0.09 vs. 1.43 ± 0.14, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001, n = 4 mice per group). (F) *anti-CD3-NPs with or without MECA79 antibody conjugation were injected into skin-transplanted mice. The DLNs from MECA79-*anti-CD3-NP–treated mice contained a significantly greater percentage of *anti-CD3–labeled T cells and DCs than controls. No differences were seen in *anti-CD3–labeled B cells (mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, n = 4 mice per group). (G) DCs were cultured in vitro with *anti-CD3 or *anti-CD3-NPs, washed, and reincubated with CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and the degree of T cell labeling was analyzed. Significantly greater labeling with *anti-CD3 was observed in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells incubated with *anti-CD3 NP cultured DCs as compared with those cultured with *anti-CD3 alone (*anti-CD3 vs. *anti-CD3-NP: 2.08 ± 0.35 vs. 39.5 ± 2.01 for CD4+, 2.52 ± 0.23 vs. 26.2 ± 1.97 for CD8+, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, ****P < 0.0001, n = 4 per group).

Development of immunotherapeutic MECA79-NPs for the effective suppression of transplant rejection. Short-course induction therapy using highly potent and selective agents in the initial phase after transplantation has reduced the incidence of acute rejection (26, 27) and emerged as the standard of care for transplant patients (28, 29). Anti-CD3 mAbs are some of the most well-studied immunotherapeutic agents used in transplantation and autoimmune diseases (30, 31). Anti-CD3 mAbs promote Tregs but suppress pathogenic T cells (32–34).

We encapsulated anti-CD3 mAb in NPs (anti-CD3-NPs) using a double-emulsion/solvent evaporation method. The conjugation of MECA79 mAb to the surface of NPs (MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs) was carried out using the optimal reduction protocol described above. The average diameter of NPs was 80.9 ± 2.88 nm before MECA79 mAb conjugation and 123.7 ± 8.3 nm after conjugation, as determined by dynamic light scattering (**P < 0.01, n = 3 per group) (Figure 3C). The loading efficiency for anti-CD3 was 30% ± 5%. We validated the controlled release of anti-CD3 mAb from NPs, by studying the release profile of anti-CD3 for 2 weeks in vitro. The results confirmed the gradual release profile of anti-CD3 over time (Figure 3D).

The use of organic solvents during the fabrication of NPs may affect the function of the antibodies. We therefore next tested the activity of anti-CD3 mAb after encapsulation, by testing its ability to stimulate T cell proliferation in an in vitro assay. A similar level of T cell proliferation was observed in both free anti-CD3–treated and anti-CD3-NP–treated cells (percentage T cells proliferating: free anti-CD3 and anti-CD3-NP vs. negative control, ***P < 0.01, n = 3 mice per group) (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Importantly, we were interested in the specific delivery of anti-CD3 mAb to the DLN. Skin-transplanted mice were injected with 1 dose of MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs (5 μg of anti-CD3) versus free anti-CD3 (5 μg of anti-CD3) at 7 days after transplantation. The DLNs from treated mice were removed 24 hours later. Protein was extracted and analyzed by Western blot, and these data were compared with data from DLNs from uninjected control mice (Figure 3E). Markedly higher levels of anti-CD3 were detected in the DLNs of mice treated with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP as compared with the free anti-CD3 and control groups, respectively (control vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 0 vs. 0.87 ± 0.09 vs. 1.43 ± 0.14, ***P < 0.001, n = 4 mice per group) (Figure 3E).

To elaborate further on the cellular delivery of anti-CD3, we synthesized an NP carrying Alexa Fluor 488–labeled (AF488-labeled) anti-CD3 (*anti-CD3). We then injected skin-transplanted mice with either MECA79-*anti-CD3-NPs or *anti-CD3-NPs. The DLNs from these mice were assessed for the percentage of fluorescently labeled T cells 24 hours after injection. We observed a significantly greater number of fluorescently labeled CD4+, CD8+, and CD4+CD69+ T cells, Tregs, and CD11c+ cells in the DLNs of mice treated with MECA79-*anti-CD3-NP as compared with *anti-CD3-NP (Figure 3F). In contrast, there was no difference between the 2 groups in the frequency of fluorescently labeled B cells in the DLNs (Figure 3F).

DCs could also potentially release *anti-CD3 following the uptake of NPs. To assess this, we incubated isolated splenic DCs with either *anti-CD3 or *anti-CD3-NPs for 1 hour. DCs were washed and then cultured with T cells for 6 hours, and then T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry to assess for AF488-labeled T cells. A significantly higher percentage of labeled CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were observed in the group incubated with DCs precultured with *anti-CD3-NPs compared with those incubated with *anti-CD3 (*anti-CD3 vs. *anti-CD3-NP: 2.08% ± 0.35% vs. 39.5% ± 2.01% for CD4+, 2.52% ± 0.23% vs. 26.2% ± 1.97% for CD8+, ****P < 0.0001, n = 4 per group) (Figure 3G), suggesting that DC uptake and release of anti-CD3 may occur more frequently after exposure to anti-CD3–loaded NPs.

Finally, we examined the effect of free anti-CD3 and MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs on the cytokine profile of donor-reactive T cells within the LNs. DLNs were harvested from recipient mice on day 7 after skin transplant, and isolated T cells were stimulated with irradiated donor cells. Cytokine levels were measured by Luminex assay (MilliporeSigma) of culture supernatant at 48 hours. Treatment with free anti-CD3 and MECA79-anti-CD3-NP led to marked and similar suppression of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-6 production in comparison with untreated controls (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP prolongs heart allograft survival. Next, we examined the efficacy of MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs in the suppression of transplant rejection using a murine heart transplant model. BALB/c hearts were transplanted into C57BL/6 recipient mice. First, we tested the therapeutic efficacy of 2 different conjugation conditions for the synthesis of MECA79-anti-CD3-NP — MECA79/TCEP ratios of 10:2 and 30:30 — with respect to the postponement of transplant rejection. To compare the efficacy of these NPs in preventing rejection, cardiac allograft recipient mice were injected i.v. with MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs on days –1, 0, 1, 2, and 3 (5 μg of anti-CD3 per day) following transplantation. Consistent with the trafficking data (see Figure 3B), heart graft survival was significantly longer following MECA79 mAb conjugation using the 30:30 ratio as opposed to the 10:2 ratio (mean survival time [MST] 117.5 days vs. 22 days, respectively, **P < 0.01, n = 3–5 mice per group).

Having identified the optimal formulation for MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs, we then investigated their efficacy in prolonging heart allograft survival, when compared with other forms of delivery of anti-CD3. Mice with transplants were treated with unconjugated NP, MECA79-NP, free anti-CD3, anti-CD3-NP, or MECA79-anti-CD3-NP from days –1 to 3 post-transplantation (all anti-CD3 dosing was 5 μg/d). We observed a highly significant prolongation of cardiac transplant survival following treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP (MST of untreated control recipient, NP-alone, MECA79-NP, free anti-CD3, anti-CD3-NP, and MECA79-anti-CD3-NP heart allografts was 7, 7, 7, 30, 35, and 117.5 days, respectively, n = 5–9 mice per group) (Figure 4A). These data indicate that targeted delivery of anti-CD3 to LNs dramatically increases its efficacy in inducing long-term allograft survival.

Figure 4 Treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP suppresses acute rejection. BALB/c hearts were transplanted into C57BL/6 recipients. (A) Survival of heart grafts in recipients of MECA79-anti-CD3-NP treatment (117.5 days) significantly exceeded that in recipients that received no treatment (7 days), NP alone (7 days), MECA79-NP (7 days), free anti-CD3 (30 days), anti-CD3-NP (35 days), and IgM-anti-CD3-NP (37 days) (n = 4–9 mice per group). (B) Representative images of H&E-stained heart allografts revealed dense cellular infiltrates in the free anti-CD3 group. The allografts in the MECA79-anti-CD3-NP treatment group showed significantly lower cellular infiltration and lower average vascular scores than those in the free anti-CD3 treatment group (cellular infiltration score: free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 2.209 ± 0.34 vs. 0.979 ± 0.31, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, *P < 0.05; vascular score: 3.954 ± 0.67 vs. 1.738 ± 0.38, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, *P < 0.05; n = 4 mice per group; bar graphs). (C) Heart grafts treated with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP contained markedly fewer graft-infiltrating CD3+ T cells and F4/80+ macrophages in comparison with the free anti-CD3 group, as analyzed using immunofluorescence staining.

We next sought to confirm the specific role of MECA79 binding to PNAd in targeted anti-CD3 delivery, and the greater efficacy of MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs. We generated NPs loaded with anti-CD3, and then conjugated with a control isotype IgM antibody. Heart allograft survival following treatment with IgM-anti-CD3-NP was comparable to that the groups treated with free anti-CD3 or non-conjugated anti-CD3-NP (MST 37 vs. 30 vs. 35 days, respectively, P = NS, n = 4–9 mice per group; Figure 4A). This indicates the essential role of MECA79 conjugation in MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs to target anti-CD3 to LNs and maximize its efficacy.

We next sought to clarify the importance of various secondary lymphoid tissues as sites of action of MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs. BALB/c heart allografts were transplanted into lymphotoxin-α–knockout recipients (LTα-ΚΟ, C57BL/6 background), which lack LNs. We observed markedly decreased allograft survival in LTα-ΚΟ recipients as compared with WT following treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP (MST of 45 days vs. 117.5 days, n = 5 mice per group). We next transplanted fully mismatched cardiac allografts into splenectomized C57BL/6 mice. The lack of a spleen did not alter transplant survival following treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP (MST >100 days, n = 5 mice per group). These data indicate that the capacity of MECA79-anti-CD3-NPs to prolong cardiac transplant survival is dependent on the presence of LNs, but independent of the spleen.

We next assessed the importance of timing of administration of NPs for maximal therapeutic efficacy. We assessed 3 alternative dosing regimens: treatment of transplant recipients on day –1 alone, on days 0–3, or on days 3–5 post-transplant. Compared with our standard dosing regimen, there was little therapeutic effect, with MSTs of 12, 18, and 12 days, respectively (n = 3–5 mice per group). These data indicate that maximal benefit is achieved with dosing beginning prior to transplantation on day –1 and continuing through to day 3 to prevent alloimmune activation within the DLN.

Despite long-term survival, allografts can sustain significant subclinical immune-mediated damage. To assess this, BALB/c cardiac allografts were transplanted into C57BL/6 recipients, treated with free anti-CD3 versus MECA79-anti-CD3-NP on day –1 to day 3 post-transplant (5 μg of anti-CD3 per mouse each day), and harvested at day 40 after transplant. Hearts were examined histologically, using a score modified from the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (35, 36). Grafts from recipients treated with free anti-CD3 showed moderate cellular infiltration in myocytes and perivascular regions, thickened vascular walls, and occluded arteries. However, those treated with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP showed significantly less cellular infiltration, with healthy myocytes and lower vascular injury score (free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 2.209 ± 0.34 vs. 0.979 ± 0.31 for cellular infiltration score, respectively, *P < 0.05; 3.954 ± 0.67 vs. 1.738 ± 0.38 for vascular score, respectively, *P < 0.05; n = 4 mice per group) (Figure 4B). On immunofluorescence staining, fewer T cells and macrophages were present in the heart allografts treated with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP, as compared with free anti-CD3 (Figure 4C). We also examined long-term surviving heart allografts of MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated mice at the time of rejection (125 days after transplantation). Heart allografts showed myocyte necrosis, fibrosis, and cellular infiltrates (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that treatment with NP at the time of transplant is insufficient to control long-term alloimmune responses.

Mechanisms of suppression of alloimmune responses by MECA79-anti-CD3-NP. We next assessed the effect of treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP on the T cell response in the DLN and allograft. C57BL/6 recipients of BALB/c hearts were treated with free anti-CD3 or MECA79-anti-CD3-NP, and on day 17, DLNs (para-aortic LNs) and hearts were harvested for analysis by flow cytometry.

Overall, CD3+ T cells were not depleted significantly in the DLN, and we did not observe any significant impact on the T cell repertoire (TCR Vα2, β, and γ/σ chains) in the DLNs from mice treated with either free anti-CD3 or MECA79-anti-CD3-NP (data not shown). Furthermore, no significant differences were observed in the percentages of CD4+CD44hiCD62Llo T cells, Tregs, and IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells in DLNs of the 2 treatment groups (free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 14.6% ± 2.6% vs. 15.6% ± 1.8%, P = NS, for CD4+CD44hiCD62Llo cells; 12.4% ± 1.9% vs. 12.1% ± 1.1%, P = NS, for Tregs; 4.5% ± 0.9% vs. 3.2% ± 0.3%, P = NS, for IFN-γ–producing CD4+ cells; n = 4 mice per group) (Supplemental Figure 4A). The lack of observed effect of either treatment on T cell population within the DLN could relate to the timing of LN harvest in relation to treatment.

Given the lack of changes in DLN T cell populations to explain the observed prolonged graft survival, we next phenotyped the intragraft T cell populations by flow cytometry. We noted a marked reduction in the total number of graft-infiltrating CD3+ cells following treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP (free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 4.761 × 106 ± 0.9 × 106 vs. 1.728 × 106 ± 0.9 × 106, *P < 0.05, n = 4 mice per group) (Figure 5A). We then analyzed the T cell infiltrate, and observed a more pro-tolerogenic T cell profile in MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated recipients. While the absolute number of intragraft Tregs was similar (data not shown), the percentage of intragraft Tregs was significantly higher after treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP as compared with free anti-CD3 (21.38% ± 2.65% vs. 13.23% ± 2.10%, *P < 0.05, n = 4 mice per group) (Figure 5A). Similarly, the ratio of CD8 effector T cells (CD44hiCD62Llo) to Tregs was significantly lower in MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated grafts as compared with the free anti-CD3 group (Figure 5A), indicating a shift toward a more Treg-dense infiltrate.

Figure 5 Treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP leads to increased proportion of Tregs in the DLN. (A) BALB/c hearts were transplanted into C57BL/6 recipients and treated with either MECA79-anti-CD3-NP or free anti-CD3. The bar graphs represent the absolute number of CD3+ cells, percentage of Tregs, and ratio of absolute number of CD8+ effector T cells to Tregs within heart grafts, harvested at 17 days after transplantation (CD3+ cells: free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 4.761 × 106 ± 0.9 × 106 vs. 1.728 × 106 ± 88,263, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, *P < 0.05; frequency of Tregs: 13.23% ± 2.10% vs. 21.38% ± 2.65%, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, *P < 0.05; ratio of absolute number of CD8+ eff/Tregs: 23,97.0 ± 422.4 vs. 764.6 ± 153.8, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test, **P < 0.01; n = 4 mice per group). (B) OTII CD4+ T cells and OTI CD8+ T cells were adoptively transferred into Rag–/– mice before OVA heart transplant. DLNs were harvested for analysis at day 5. Flow cytometric analysis shows a significantly higher proportion of Tregs in those treated with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP as compared with the other groups (no treatment vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 27.9% ± 4.8% vs. 36.2% ± 9.7% vs. 61.7% ± 4.9%, mean ± SEM, ANOVA test, *P < 0.05, n = 3 mice per group). Representative flow plots shown. (C) Percentage of CD4+CD69+CD95+ T cells in the DLN (no treatment vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 38.9% ± 5.5% vs. 35.4% ± 10.2% vs. 64.7% ± 3.3%, mean ± SEM, ANOVA test, *P < 0.05, n = 3 mice per group). (D) Number of CD4+ and CD4+CD69+ T cells in the heart allografts (no treatment vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 36.1 × 104 ± 7.3 × 104 vs. 21.6 × 104 ± 3.8 × 104 vs. 11.5 × 104 ± 2.6 × 104 for CD4+ T cells, 33.8 × 104 ± 7.3 × 104 vs. 21.5 × 104 ± 3.8 × 104 vs. 13.8 × 104 ± 3.9 × 104 for CD4+CD69+ T cells, mean ± SEM, ANOVA test, *P < 0.05, n = 3 mice per group).

Since we observed a significant increase in the percentage of intragraft Tregs in MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated mice, we investigated the importance of Tregs in long-term allograft survival. C57BL/6 mice underwent transplantation, were treated with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP, and underwent Treg depletion by i.v. injection of anti-CD25 antibody (200 μg i.v. per mouse) at 25 days after transplantation. Treatment with anti-CD25 antibody led to accelerated rejection (MST of 59 days after transplant [34 days after anti-CD25 injection] vs. 117.5 days in non–Treg-depleted controls, n = 5 mice per group), which suggests that Tregs may play an important role in prolongation of heart graft survival following treatment with MECA79-anti-CD3-NP.

To dissect the process of immune activation and regulation in the LNs in greater detail, we then used an OVA-based mouse model of transplantation, in which immune activation in the DLN occurs during a narrower window of time. Hearts from OVA-transgenic mice were transplanted into Rag–/– mice into which CD4+.OTII T cells and CD8+.OTI T cells had been adoptively transferred. The mice received no treatment, free anti-CD3, or MECA79-anti-CD3-NP and were sacrificed on day 5 after transplant, when DLNs and heart were harvested. The DLNs of the MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated group contained a significantly higher proportion of Tregs (61.7% ± 4.9%) in comparison with untreated (27.9% ± 4.8%) and free anti-CD3 treatment groups (36.2% ± 9.7%, *P < 0.05, n = 3 mice per group) (Figure 5B). The higher proportion of CD4+CD69+CD95+ T cells in DLNs of MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated mice suggested a higher rate of activation-induced cellular apoptosis (no treatment vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 38.9% ± 5.5% vs. 35.4% ± 10.2% vs. 64.7% ± 3.3%, *P < 0.05, n = 3 mice per group) (Figure 5C). Hearts recovered from the MECA79-anti-CD3-NP group contained a significantly lower frequency of CD4+ and CD4+CD69+ (activated) graft-infiltrating T cells in comparison with the other groups (no treatment vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 36.1 × 104 ± 7.3 × 104 vs. 21.6 × 104 ± 3.8 × 104 vs. 11.5 × 104 ± 2.6 × 104 for CD4+ T cells, 33.8 × 104 ± 7.3 × 104 vs. 21.5 × 104 ± 3.8 × 104 vs. 13.8 × 104 ± 3.9 × 104 for CD4+CD69+ T cells, *P < 0.05, n = 3 mice per group) (Figure 5D). No difference was noted in the percentages of CD8+.OTI T cells among the treatment groups.

Finally, we observed no evidence of either the presence of ectopic HEVs or the infiltration of MECA-NPs in the heart allografts around the time of acute rejection.

A surge of inflammatory cytokines, or cytokine storm, is a major limiting factor in the use of biologic agents, including anti-CD3 mAb (37). Here, we compared the levels of cytokines in the plasma 2 hours after administration of free anti-CD3 versus MECA79-anti-CD3-NP. Our analysis revealed higher levels of inflammatory cytokines, such as IFN-γ and IL-2, in the free anti-CD3–treated group in comparison with the MECA79-anti-CD3-NP–treated mice (control vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 3.5 ± 0.4 vs. 304.7 ± 54.7 vs. 112.8 ± 31.5 for IFN-γ, 3.7 ± 0.9 vs. 70.5 ± 16.5 vs. 24.5 ± 4.2 for IL-2, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, n = 4 mice per group, duplicate sample) (Supplemental Figure 4B). No difference was noted in the levels of TNF-α between the free anti-CD3 and MECA79-anti-CD3-NP groups (control vs. free anti-CD3 vs. MECA79-anti-CD3-NP: 5.2 ± 0.9 vs. 32.6 ± 4.3 vs. 43.4 ± 3.1 for TNF-α, P = NS, n = 4 mice per group, duplicate sample). This suggests that MECA79-anti-CD3-NP may be better tolerated than free anti-CD3 treatment.

Translating targeted HEV/LN delivery to large animals. Virtually all mammals share similar PNAd molecules expressed by the HEV. To assess the potential of this drug delivery platform to be applied to large mammals, we assessed the efficacy of MECA79-NP in trafficking to the DLN and NDLN in a pig model of vascularized composite allotransplantation. Heterotopic hind-limb transplantation was performed across a full swine leukocyte antigen (SLA) mismatch in MGH miniature swine (ref. 38 and Figure 6A). We injected MECA79-IR800-NPs i.v. into the animal at the time of rejection, and the DLNs and NDLNs were removed 24 hours later. NPs were observed within the vicinity of HEVs in the DLN (Figure 6B). A significantly higher quantity of NPs was observed in the DLN in comparison with the NDLN (NDLN vs. DLN: 0.12% ± 0.03% vs. 2.28% ± 0.21%, ****P < 0.0001, n = 5 LNs per group) (Figure 6C). We next assessed trapping of NP in other organs. While DLN showed the greatest density of MECA79-IR800-NPs, there was also some accumulation in pig liver, and to a lesser extent in the spleen. No MECA79-IR800-NPs were observed in studied sections of lung tissue (Figure 6D).