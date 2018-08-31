Autophagy orchestrates the regulatory program of tumor-associated myeloid-derived suppressor cells

Increased autophagy in MDSCs of patients with melanoma and melanoma-bearing mice. MDSC autophagy was first assessed in sorted highly pure HLA-DRlo/–CD14–CD33+CD15+ MDSCs isolated from peripheral blood of patients with melanoma (stage III–IV) and healthy controls (Figure 1A), following the updated guidelines for autophagy (20). Using immunofluorescence microscopy, we determined formation of functional autophagolysosomes based on the expression of LC3 that denotes formation of autophagosomes (20, 21), the lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP-1), and the adaptor protein SQSTM1/p62 that targets ubiquitinated proteins for lysosomal degradation (22). Notably, increased formation of autophagosomes was demonstrated in MDSCs from patients with melanoma compared with MDSCs from healthy individuals, and colocalization analysis revealed increased puncta positive for both p62 and LC3, indicating operation of functional autophagy (Figure 1B). Next we examined MDSC autophagy levels in a clinically relevant melanoma mouse model that entails subcutaneous injection of B16-F10 melanoma cells into C57/BL6 mice. Upon melanoma establishment, CD11c–CD11b+Gr1+ MDSCs were significantly enriched in the spleen of tumor-bearing mice, whereas the frequencies of the monocytic and granulocytic MDSC subsets were not altered (Figure 2A). Furthermore, assessment of autophagy in sorted MDSCs indicated increased levels of autophagosome formation and decreased levels of p62 compared with naive animals (Figure 2B). Importantly, MDSCs from tumors also demonstrated a prominent autophagolysomal function based on LC3 and p62 expression (Figure 2B).

Figure 1 Enhanced autophagy in MDSCs from patients with melanoma. (A) Gating strategy and frequencies of MDSCs (HLA-DR–CD14–CD33+CD15+) in PBMCs of healthy individuals (n = 18) and patients with melanoma (n = 17) (***P < 0.0001). (B) Representative confocal microscopy images for LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue), and Pearson’s correlation of LC3 versus p62 (***P < 0.0001) in sorted MDSCs from peripheral blood of healthy individuals (n = 4) and patients with melanoma (n = 4). Scale bar: 10 μM. One representative experiment of 3 is shown. Results are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test.

Figure 2 Upregulation of the autophagy pathway in MDSCs from melanoma-bearing mice. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis and frequencies of total MDSCs (CD11c–CD11b+Gr-1+) (n = 5 mice per group, ***P < 0.0001) and subsets from spleens of naive or B16-F10–inoculated mice (n = 4). (B) Representative immunofluorescence confocal images for LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue), and LC3 puncta/cell and p62 puncta/cell in sorted MDSCs from spleens and tumors of naive and B16-F10–inoculated mice (n = 4 mice per group) (LC3: ***P < 0.0001; p62: *P = 0.0459, **P = 0.0003, ***P < 0.0001). Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) MFI of pAkt (*P = 0.0483), pmTOR (#P = 0.0515), and pS6 (**P = 0.0027) in MDSCs from spleens of naive or B16-F10 inoculated mice, n = 5 mice per group. (D) Representative immunofluorescence confocal images for pULK-1 (silver white), and DAPI (blue), and pULK-1 puncta/cell in sorted MDSCs from spleens and tumors of naive and B16-F10–inoculated mice (pULK-1 ***P < 0.0001). Scale bar: 10 μm; n = 5 mice per group. One representative experiment of 3 is shown. Results are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test (A and C) or 2-way ANOVA (B and D).

The kinase mTOR-dependent pathway is the best-characterized regulator of autophagy, and activation of the PI3K/Akt axis is an upstream modulator of mTOR activity (23). To this end, we observed decreased phosphorylation of AKT (pAKT), mTOR (pmTOR), and the ribosomal protein S6 (pS6) in MDSCs from melanoma-bearing mice compared with naive controls (Figure 2C). In addition, phosphorylation of serine/threonine kinase UNC-51–like kinase 1 (ULK-1), which is required for activation of the preinitiation complex in the canonical pathway of autophagy (24, 25), was significantly increased in MDSCs from spleen and tumors of melanoma mice (Figure 2D). Collectively, these findings demonstrate a substantial upregulation and completion of the autophagy pathway in MDSCs from patients with melanoma and melanoma-bearing mice.

Because MDSCs comprise a heterogeneous population of monocytic and granulocytic progenitors (4), we sought to determine how the autophagy pathway is regulated in the respective MDSC subsets. To this end, both subsets exhibited enhanced autophagy as demonstrated by the increase in LC3 and the decrease in p62 puncta formation (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120888DS1).

Attenuated tumor growth and induction of potent antitumor immune responses in mice deficient for autophagy in the myeloid compartment. Next, we assessed whether autophagy possesses a functional role in MDSC-mediated tumor immune evasion. We generated LysMcreAtg5fl/fl mice (hereafter denoted as Atg5ΔLysM) that lack Atg5 expression, an essential autophagy component, in the myeloid compartment. qPCR and Western blot analysis confirmed the marked reduction of Atg5 expression in MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) but not in T cells, whereas its expression in CD11c+ DCs was 50% reduced in Atg5ΔLysM mice compared with control littermates (Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, Atg5ΔLysM mice did not show any alterations in the frequencies of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and Foxp3+ Tregs either in the thymus or in the lymph nodes (LNs) (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Interestingly, B16-F10 melanoma growth was significantly attenuated in Atg5ΔLysM mice as compared with control Atg5fl/fl mice (Figure 3A). This was not restricted to melanoma cells, since significant inhibition of Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) cell growth was observed in Atg5ΔLysM mice compared with Atg5fl/fl littermates (Figure 3B). Analysis of tumor-draining LNs (tdLNs) revealed no differences in the frequencies of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, whereas Foxp3+ Tregs were significantly reduced in melanoma-bearing Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 3C). However, analysis of tumor-infiltrating cells demonstrated significantly increased frequencies of CD45+ cells and CD4+ lymphocytes in Atg5ΔLysM mice, whereas the levels of tumor-infiltrating Foxp3+ Tregs were markedly decreased compared with control animals (Figure 3D). In addition, the expression of Foxp3 CTLA4 and CD73 was not altered on Tregs, whereas expression of GITR was significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 3). Immunohistological analysis of tumors confirmed the increased frequencies of CD4+ cells in Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 3E). In addition, the frequencies of NK1.1+ cells significantly decreased in the tumors of Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 3F). Importantly, CD8+ and NK1.1+ infiltrating cells in Atg5ΔLysM mice expressed significantly increased levels of IFN-γ compared with control animals (Figure 3, F and G). Overall, these findings demonstrate that absence of autophagy in the myeloid compartment elicits a robust antitumor immune response that attenuates tumor growth.

Figure 3 Deficiency of autophagy pathway in the myeloid compartment attenuates tumor growth and enhances antitumor immune responses. (A) Tumor volume (***P = 0.0005) and representative image of excised tumors of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice. Representative results from 3 independent experiments are shown, n = 5 mice per group. (B) Tumor volume (**P = 0.0028) of LLC-inoculated Atg5ΔLysM (n = 4) and Atg5fl/fl control (n = 5) mice. Representative results from 3 independent experiments are shown. (C) Frequencies of CD4+, CD8+ T cells, and CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs (**P = 0.0032) in tdLNs of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice, n = 8 mice per group. (D) Gating strategy and frequencies of CD45+ (*P = 0.0150, n = 4), CD4+ (**P = 0.0088, n = 6), CD8+ (n = 10), and CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs (***P = 0.0030, n = 11), in tumor sites of Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice. For C and D, representative results from 4 independent experiments are shown. (E) Representative digital slide scanner images of CD4+ T cells (red) and DAPI (blue) in tumor section from B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice are shown. Scale bar: 50 μm; n = 5 mice per group. (F) Representative flow cytometric analysis and frequencies of NK cells (*P = 0.0364) gated on CD45+ and CD3–NK1.1+IFN-γ+ NK cells (***P = 0.0008) in tumor site, n = 4 mice per group. (G) Gating strategy and frequencies of CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells (*P = 0.0456) in tumor site. Representative results from 4 independent experiments are shown, n = 5 mice per group. Results are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test.

Tumor-derived autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs highly accumulate into tumors and exhibit diminished suppressive activity. We next asked how the MDSC compartment was affected during tumor development in Atg5ΔLysM mice. We observed increased frequencies of CD11b+Gr1+ MDSCs in the spleens of tumor-inoculated Atg5ΔLysM mice compared with control animals, whereas frequencies of CD11c+ DCs were not altered (Figure 4A). This was reflected by an increased accumulation of G-MDSCs and decreased levels of M-MDSCs (Figure 4B). Surprisingly, we found markedly increased frequencies of total MDSCs in tumors of Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 4C), with a prominent increase in M-MDSCs, whereas frequencies of G-MDSCs were not different (Figure 4D). Immunohistochemistry of tumor sections with CD206, a marker expressed by tumor-associated monocytes (26), confirmed the increased infiltration of myeloid cells in Atg5ΔLysM tumors (Figure 4E). In addition, we found that all MDSCs expressed CD115 in the tumor milieu, and that CD40 expression, which has been linked to Treg induction by MDSCs (27), was significantly upregulated in Atg5ΔLysM mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Of interest, increased apoptosis was observed in tumor-infiltrating autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 4B), likely because of their increased turnover.

Figure 4 Impaired suppressive function of tumor-infiltrating autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs from melanoma-bearing mice. (A) Frequencies of MDSCs (CD11c–CD11b+Gr-1+) (**P = 0.0036, n = 7) and DCs (CD11c+, n = 11) in spleens of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice. (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis and frequencies of G-MDSCs (CD11c–CD11bhiLy6G+Ly6Clo; ***P < 0.0001) and M-MDSCs (CD11c–CD11bhiLy6G–Ly6Chi; **P = 0.0067) in spleens of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice (n = 10 mice per group). (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis and frequencies of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs (***P = 0.006) in B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice (n = 7 mice per group). (D) Frequencies of G-MDSCs and M-MDSCs (**P = 0.0050) in tumors of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice (n = 8 mice per group). (E) Representative digital slide scanner images and percentages of CD206+ cells (*P = 0.0310) (red) and DAPI (blue) per tumor section isolated from B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control mice. Scale bar: 40 μm; n = 5 mice per group. (F) Representative histograms of CD4+ T cell proliferation and flow cytometric analysis of CD44 in CellTrace-labeled LNCs cultured with sorted M-MDSCs from tumors of Atg5ΔLysM and control Atg5fl/fl B16-F10–inoculated mice, n = 4 mice per group. For G and H, Ly6C+ cells from spleens of Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl control B16-F10–inoculated mice were mixed with B16-F10 melanoma cells (3:1 ratio) and were s.c. injected into C57BL/6 mice (n = 8 mice per group). (G) Tumor volume (*P = 0.0082) and tumor weight (**P = 0.007) are shown. (H) Frequencies of CD4+ (*P = 0.0499) and CD8+ T cells from tdLNs. Results are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test. Representative results from 3 independent experiments are shown.

The augmented frequencies of M-MDSCs in the TME of Atg5ΔLysM mice along with attenuated tumor growth prompted us to examine the functional properties of autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs. Thus we sorted highly pure M-MDSCs from tumors of Atg5ΔLysM and control mice and examined their suppressive properties in vitro. To this end, M-MDSCs from Atg5ΔLysM mice failed to suppress the proliferation as well as activation (based on CD44 expression) of CD4+ T cells, in contrast to M-MDSCs isolated from control animals, which were highly suppressive in vitro (Figure 4F). Importantly, coinjection of M-MDSCs from tumor-inoculated Atg5ΔLysM mice with B16-F10 cells resulted in significantly reduced tumor volume and weight (Figure 4G) and increased frequencies of CD4+ T cells in tdLNs compared with control M-MDSCs (Figure 4H). Collectively, these data demonstrate that tumor-derived autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs exhibit diminished suppressive activity in vitro and in vivo.

Autophagy deficiency enhances the immunogenic properties of tumor-derived M-MDSCs through impaired lysosomal degradation of MHC II molecules. To elucidate the molecular mechanism through which autophagy dictates the suppressive activity of M-MDSCs, we performed whole-genome RNA sequencing of M-MDSCs isolated from tumor-inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and control animals and we found more than 1,300 genes to be differentially regulated (Figure 5A). Clustering and gene ontology analysis pointed to an enrichment of genes encoding molecules that belong to the lysosomal compartment (Figure 5B). In support of this, flow cytometric analysis of LysoSensor Green (DND-189), a weak base that accumulates in acidic organelles and which fluorescence is increased upon protonation (28), revealed increased mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) in M-MDSCs from spleen and tumor of Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 5C). Furthermore, we assessed the expression of Rab7 GTPase, which is known to regulate intracellular membrane trafficking of endosomal/lysosomal compartments (29), and expression of cathepsin D (cathD) in M-MDSCs isolated from Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl mice. Although expression of Rab7 was significantly decreased, the number of LAMP-1 puncta was not different in Atg5ΔLysM tumor-inoculated animals. Importantly, the expression of cathD was also significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 5). Finally, we examined lysosomal function by using a long-lived degradation assay and pulsing M-MDSCs isolated from Atg5ΔLysM and Atg5fl/fl mice with [3H] leucine, which further confirmed the impaired degradation capacity of lysosomes in autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs (Figure 5D). Since in tumor-bearing Atg5ΔLysM mice we observed a prominent increase in CD4+ T cell responses and the lysosomal compartment has been linked to the regulation of MHC II turnover (30), we questioned whether autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs have increased levels of MHC II surface expression due to impaired lysosomal degradation. To this end, flow cytometric analysis demonstrated a significant increase of surface MHC II levels in M-MDSCs from both spleen and tumors of Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 5E) as well as blood M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6), whereas MHC II expression in DCs was not altered (Figure 5E). Interestingly, significantly increased levels of IAb colocalized with LAMP-1 in M-MDSCs from melanoma-bearing Atg5ΔLysM mice (Figure 5F), suggesting that IAb molecules do not efficiently degrade in the lysosomal compartment. Blocking of lysosomal function with NH 4 Cl or chloroquine in tumor explant supernatant–treated (TES-treated) M-MDSCs from B16-F10–inoculated mice demonstrated significantly increased surface expression of IAb molecules without affecting the transcription of IAb or Ciita (the master regulator of MHC II expression) genes (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 Impaired lysosomal degradation and increased surface expression of MHC II molecules in autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs. (A) Heat map of differentially expressed genes in M-MDSCs isolated from spleens of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and control mice (n = 3 mice per group). (B) Heat map of differentially expressed genes related to the lysosomal function in M-MDSCs isolated from the spleens of B16-F10 inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and control mice (n = 3 mice per group). (C) MFI of lysosensor in M-MDSCs from spleen (*P = 0.0470) and tumor (**P = 0.0335) of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and control mice (n = 5 mice per group). (D) Percentage of protein degradation, using [3H] leucine, in M-MDSCs isolated from the spleens of B16-F10 inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and control mice treated with lysosomal inhibitors (NH 4 Cl and leupeptin or bafilomycin) or left untreated (n = 3 mice per group). *P = 0.0134, **P = 0.0084, ***P = 0.0195, ****P = 0.0128, #P = 0.0179, ##P = 0.0088, ###P = 0.0264. (E) Representative histograms for the expression of IAb by M-MDSCs of spleen or tumor of Atg5ΔLysM and control mice, n = 5 mice per group. (F) Representative confocal microscopy images for LAMP-1 (red), IAb(green), DAPI (blue), and Pearson’s correlation of IAb versus LAMP-1 (***P < 0.0001) in sorted M-MDSCs from splenocytes of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM and control mice (n = 4 mice/group). Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Representative histograms for the expression of IAb by M-MDSCs isolated from spleens of B16-F10–inoculated Atg5fl/fl mice after in vitro stimulation with TES in the presence of NH 4 Cl or chloroquine. Geometric mean of IAb (***P < 0.0001, *P = 0.048) and relative expression of Ciita and IAb (***P < 0.0001) are shown, n = 8 mice per group. Results are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test, or 2-way ANOVA (D and G). Representative results from 3 independent experiments are shown.

To examine the functional importance of increased MHC II expression in autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs, we cocultured OVA peptide-pulsed M-MDSCs with sorted CellTrace-labeled CD4+CD25–Vα2+ OTII cells. Autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs demonstrated a superior ability to induce OTII T cell proliferation in vitro compared with WT M-MDSCs (Figure 6A). In a similar fashion, adoptive transfer of CD4+CD25–Vα2+ OTII T cells into B16-F10–OVA.GFP–inoculated Atg5ΔLysM mice resulted in enhanced activation (based on CD25 and CD44 expression) of the transferred OTII T cells compared with those transferred in Atg5fl/fl animals (Figure 6B), suggesting that autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs could efficiently present tumor-specific “neo-antigens,” and this was greatly enhanced in autophagy-deficient M-MDSCs.

Figure 6 Sustained IAb expression in autophagy-deficient tumor-derived M-MDSCs endows their immunogenic properties. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of CellTrace-labeled OTII CD4+ T cells cultured with M-MDSCs of Atg5ΔLysM and control B16-F10–inoculated mice in the presence of OVA peptide, n = 5 mice per group. (B) Gating strategy and frequencies of CD25+ (*P = 0.0236) and CD44+ (**P = 0.0116) OTII CD4+ T cells adoptively transferred in Atg5ΔLysM and control tumor-bearing mice, n = 3 mice per group. (C) Relative March1 expression in M-MDSCs following transfection with siRNA for March1 or scramble si (**P = 0.0006, n = 3 mice per group). (D) Representative histograms and MFI for IAb expression (*P = 0.0129) in M-MDSCs following transfection with siRNA for March1 or scramble si (n = 4 mice per group). For E and F, 4 × 105 M-MDSCs transfected with scramble si or si-March1 were s.c. coinjected with 3 × 105 B16-F10 cells in C57BL/6 mice (n = 7 mice per group). (E) Tumor volume (*P = 0.0044, **P = 0.017, ***P < 0.0001) and tumor weight (****P < 0.0001) are shown. (F) Numbers of CD45+ (**P = 0.0035), CD4+ (***P < 0.0001) and CD8+ (*P = 0.0307) T cells per 6 × 105 tumor cells are depicted. One representative experiment of 3 is shown. Results are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test.

Finally, to provide direct evidence for the importance of the aberrant lysosomal degradation of MHC II molecules in the enhancement of antitumor immunity, we performed an siRNA-mediated knockdown of March1 (Figure 6C), the membrane-associated RING-CH1 (MARCH1) E3 ubiquitin ligase, which mediates the MHC II internalization and trafficking to lysosomes (30) in M-MDSCs. Our results demonstrated a significant increase in the surface expression of IAb molecules in tumor-derived M-MDSCs transfected with March1 siRNA– compared with control siRNA–transfected cells (Figure 6D). Importantly, adoptive transfer of March1-silenced M-MDSCs markedly reduced melanoma growth (Figure 6E) and induced a robust antitumor immune response (Figure 6F). Overall, these findings provide evidence for an important role of autophagy in dictating the suppressive program of M-MDSCs through regulation of lysosomal degradation of MHC class II molecules.